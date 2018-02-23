   Ofertă publicitate   Abonament la ziarul BURSA   Evenimentele BURSA   Suplimentele BURSA   Newsletter   Cariere   Contact       
REVISTA PRESEI 4.04.2018

BURSA 04.04.2018

M.D.
 
     * ADEVĂRUL
     * Dăncilă, serie de gafe în plen: Programul de guvernare, vă spun sincer, nu a făcut bine României
     Prim-ministrul Viorica Dăncilă a făcut mai multe gafe în timp ce prezenta realizările guvernărilor PSD. Într-un moment al intevenţiei sale, actualul şef al Guvernului a afirmat că programul de guvernare al PSD şi ALDE "nu a făcut bine României".
     "Acesta este adevărul. În cursul anului 2017, adversarii PSD au pus la bătaie un discurs alarmist pentru a contesta acest program (de guvernare - n.r.) care, vă spun sincer, nu a făcut bine României", a afirmat Viorica Dăncilă de la tribuna plenului Camerei Deputaţilor.
     Iar aceasta nu a fost singura gafă a celei care conduce Guvernul. Ulterior, Dăncilă s-a încurcat în foile pe care îşi notase răspunsurile pentru întrebările care îi fuseseră adresate de cei din PNL şi USR.
     "Care este stocul de imuno, imunoglobulină. M-aţi întrebat de autostrada Bucuresti-Piteşti.... Stadiul autostrăzii Sibiu... Da. Vreau să vă răspund punctual şi de aceea sunt foarte atentă. Deci, da, stadiul autostrăzii Sibiu-Piteşti", a mai spus Viorica Dăncilă.
     * BANCHERUL
     * CEC Bank devine cea mai ieftina banca din Romania pentru utilizarea unui card de debit
     CEC Bank devine cea mai ieftina banca din Romania pentru utilizarea unui card de debit, dupa ce a decis sa elimine, incepand din 2 aprilie, comisioanele de retragere a banilor de pe card la orice bancomat din Romania si din Uniunea Europeana, precum si comisioanele pentru verificarea sumelor existente in contul de card.
     Anterior, CEC Bank avea un comision de de retragere numerar de pe carduri de 0,18% din suma retrasa la bancomatele popririi (1,8 lei pentru retragerea unei sume de 1.000 de lei), 0,5% plus 2,5 lei (7,5 lei pentru 1.000 de lei retrasi) la ATM-urile altor banci din Romania si 1% plus 11,25 lei (21,25 lei pentru 1.000 de lei retrasi) la bancomatele bancilor din Uniunea Europeana.
     Comisioanele de interogare a soldului de pe card la propriile bancomate era de 0,3 lei pentru fiecare operatiunue, iar verificarea sumelor din contul de card la bancomatele altor banci romanesti era de 1,5 lei.
     Utilizatorii cardurilor de debit emise de CEC Bank mai platesc acum doar un comision de administrare lunara a contului de card, de 2,5 lei, un comision pentru incasarea banilor pe card din conturile altor banci (interbancar) de 4 lei, precum si un comision de interogare a soldului de pe card la ATM-urile bancilor din strainatate, de 1,5 lei.
     In total, costul unui card de debit CEC Bank este de 8 lei, de patru ori mai mic decat un card ING (31 lei) sau Banca Transilvania (33,5 lei), de peste 6 ori mai scazut decat un card BCR si de 10 ori mai redus fata de un card BRD sau Raiffeisen, conform unei analize comparative a unui numar de 11 comisioane standard pentru cardurile de debit emise de toate cele 21 de banci din Romania care au in oferta astfel de carduri.
     Trebuie precizat ca analiza a fost realizata conform tarifelor standard pentru un card de debit, fara a lua in considerare diverse oferte sau pachete de cont, precum cele pentru incasarea veniturilor pe card, care pot avea comisioane diferite.
     Se stie ca cel mai ridicat comision pentru utilizarea unui card este cel pentru retragerea banilor de la bancomate.
     Pentru retragerile de la propriile bancomatele, existau si pana acum banci care nu-si taxau clientii: BT, Procredit, Libra si BCR.
     In schimb, pentru retragerile de bani de la bancomatele altor banci, o singura banca mai avea comisione 0 - Alior Bank, o banca poloneza venita anul trecut in Romania, care emite carduri in magazinele Telekom si care nu are unitati bancare sau bancomate proprii.
     Comisioanele pentru retragerile de numerar la bancomatele altor banci din Romania variaza de la 2 lei in cazul unui card emis de Patria Bank la 1% din suma retrasa, minim 15 lei, cu un card BCR.
     Pentru retragerile de la bancomatele bancilor din strainatate, comisioanele pleaca de la 1% din suma retrasa, minim 5,5 lei la Banca Feroviara si ajung la un maxim de 2,5% plus 7 lei la Unicredit.
     * COTIDIANUL
     * Marile incertitudini ale prezenţei SUA în Siria
     La finalul săptămânii trecute, preşedintele Donald Trump a şocat aliaţii kurzi ai SUA care luptă în Siria, dar şi Pentagonul, Departamentul de Stat şi pe membrii echipei sale de la Casa Albă. "Foarte curând vom pleca din Siria. Să vină alţii să aibă grijă acum. Ne vom întoarce în ţara noastră, acolo unde ne este locul şi unde vrem să fim", a spus Trump la o întâlnire pe teme de infrastructură, în statul Ohio.
     Câţi militari americani vor fi retraşi din Siria este incert. Informaţiile oferite de presa americană arată că în Siria se află acum un contingent american de 2.000 de militari. Însă o serie de bâlbe ale Pentagonului din octombrie 2017 au scos la iveală alte cifre. Şeful Operaţiunilor Speciale SUA declara atunci că în Siria sunt 4.000 de militari, pentru ca purtătorul de cuvânt al Pentagonului să-l contrazică prompt şi să vorbească despre doar 503 militari.
     Anunţul lui Trump a luat prin surprindere diplomaţia, armata SUA, dar în primul rand presa americană, care a titrat imediat că retragerea SUA va face ca organizaţia Stat Islamic să se reîntoarcă. Însă ce nu arată jurnaliştii americani este că Donald Trump a declarat în campania electorală, pornind de la un raport declasificat al spionajului militar al SUA, că lucrul care a ajutat la ascensiunea Statului Islamic a fost chiar politica administraţiei Obama. Trump i-a numit pe Barack Obama şi Hillary Clinton "fondatorul" şi "cofondatorul" Statului Islamic. Aceleaşi publicaţii arată că o retragere americană din Siria va permite Rusiei să-şi impună dominaţia în regiune şi să şi-o extindă chiar în nordul Africii, câtă vreme nordul Mediteranei a devenit bastion NATO, din Spania până în Turcia.
     Este de remarcat apoi că, sub şocul anunţului prezidenţial, marile publicaţii americane par să fi uitat de linia editorială de până acum cu privire la Siria, de faptul că intervenţia americană în Siria urmăreşte salvarea poporului sirian de dictatura sângeroasă a lui Bashar al-Assad, în virtutea principiului "responsabilităţii de a proteja". "Am luat petrolul. Acum Trump vrea sa-l dea Iranului", se intitulează un articol de opinie publicat de Washington Post, care citează afirmaţia a unui membru al opoziţiei siriene. Nimic despre salvarea sirienilor.
     * CURENTUL
     * Şeful ANAR, declaraţie de avere falsă la ANI ca să nu se facă legătura între el şi trezorierul PSD, Mircea Drăghici
     Încă din octombrie 2015 când a fost paraşutat de la un service auto din Bucureşti în fruntea a zece mii de angajaţi ai Apelor Române, Victor Sandu a fost bănuit că e omul lui Tăriceanu sau al Graţielei Gavrilescu. Informaţie greşită pentru că de fapt, Victor Sandu este omul trezorierului PSD, deputatul de Argeş Mircea Gheorghe Drăghici. Aşa se explică şi faptul că Sandu s-a înscris de pe poziţia de director general la concursul de director la ABA Argeş Vedea unde ar trebui evaluat de subalternii lui.
     Plăcându-i acoperirea că e omul lui Tăriceanu şi pentru a nu fi depistat de ANI că deţine împreună cu deputatul un teren lângă Piteşti şi astfel să ajungă să fie verificaţi înrucişaţi, riscând apoi declanşarea controlului averii şi unul şi celălat, Sandu depune la ANI o singură declaraţie de avere cu acelaşi număr şi aceeaşi dată, 64/31.05.2017, ca şi cea de pe site-ul rowater.ro (foto sus) dar cu conţinut diferit.
     Astfel, în declaraţia de la ANI, terenul cu pricina apare ca fiind mai mic de 10 ori şi deţinut împreună cu soţia iar în declaraţia depusă la ANAR, apare în coproprietate cu Gheorghe Drăghici şi cu Bălţat Dan. Din investigaţiile noastre a rezultat că Gheorghe Drăghici este deputatul Mircea Gheorghe Drăghici iar Bălţat Dan este fostul poliţist Bălţat Marian Dan, trimis la judecată de ANI care a constatat existenţa unei diferenţe nejustificate, în cuantum de 1.552.103,37 Lei (aprox. 417.477,45 Euro), între averea dobândită şi veniturile realizate de el împreună cu soţia Virginia Liliana, funcţionar public în cadrul Direcţiei Generale a Finanţelor Publice Argeş.
     * JURNALUL NAŢIONAL
     * Pentru prima oară un oficial saudit recunoaşte dreptul Israelului la teritoriu propriu
     Prinţul moştenitor al Arabiei Saudite, Mohamad bin Salman , a declarat că Israelul are dreptul să aibă un teritoiru propriu alături de Palestina.
     Declaraţia a fost făcută de Mohamad bin Salman într-un interviu acordat revistei The Atlantic.
     Mohamad bin Salman (MBS) a mai spus că Arabia Saudită are o sumedenie de interese comune cu Israelul.
     Prinţul saudit a mai spus că în timp ce în ţara sa există o îngrijorare religioasă legată de moscheea din Ierusalim şi de drepturile palestinienilor, el nu are niciun fel de obicţie faţă de alte naţiuni.
     "Cred că palestinienii şi israelienii au dreptul la o ţară a lor, la un teritoriu al lor. Dar trebuie să avem un acord de pace pentru a asigura stabilitatea pentru toată lumea şi pentru relaţii normale", a mai spus oficialul saudit.
     MBS le-a spus jurnaliştilor că Arabia Saudită nu are probleme anti-semite şi a adăugat că Profetul Muhammad a fost chiar căsătorit cu o femeie israeliană.
     Arabia Saudită şi Israelul nu au la ora actuală relaţii diplomatice formale.
     * ZIARUL NAŢIONAL
     * Începe modernizarea pistelor de pe Otopeni
     Privite de sus, şoselele dar şi pistele aeroporturilor României ar putea fi lesne confundate cu uriaşe terenuri de golf, la câte găuri au în ele. A venit primăvară, creşte ştevia în ele. Dar Ministerul Transporturilor promite dale noi şi asfalt nou. Bine că a trecut 1 aprilie...
     Odată cu picioarele, mai bine spus roţile, pe pământ, golful se transformă în suspensii făcute praf şi cauciucuri de avioane sfâşiate. Păi, dacă avem şosele-şanţ de ce nu am avea şi piste de aeroporturi bune pentru tot-teren? Recent, directorul Tarom spunea negru pe alb despre pistă de la Otopeni: "Ne încurcă gropile din calea de rulare şi care ne taie de fapt roţile avioanelor, pe care le schimbăm într-un mod halucinant, ceea ce înseamnă costuri masive pentru noi". În sfârşit, ministrul Transporturilor, Lucian Şova a cerut ieri conducerii Companiei Naţionale de Aeroporturi Bucureşti (CNAB) un grafic clar al lucrărilor pentru modernizarea pistei 1 a Aeroportului Internaţional "Henri Coandă" Bucureşti (AIHCB) şi intervenţii la pistă 2 pentru că această să devină operaţională pe întreagă lungime (3500 m).
     Potrivit ministerului de resort, CNAB a programat pentru perioada următoare mai multe lucrări de reparaţii şi întreţinere. "Acestea vor începe din 12 aprilie şi presupun repararea dalelor de beton degradate de la platforma 1 şi a cailor de rulare aferente; lucrări de întreţinere a stratului de uzură la căile de rulare, inclusiv aşternerea unui nou strat asfaltic; lucrări pentru operaţionalizarea balizajului luminos CÂT III A la pistă 2.Intervenţiile se vor face în etape, pentru că operarea zborurilor pe Aeroportul Internaţional "Henri Coandă" Bucureşti să fie cât mai puţîn afectată. "Autoritatea Aeronautică Civilă Română (AACR) a desfăşurat şi va desfăşura în continuare acţiuni specifice de supraveghere în conformitate cu prevederile Regulamentului European 139, pentru menţinerea siguranţei zborului pe AIHCB.
     * ROMÂNIA LIBERĂ
     * Ţiriac: "România nu e o ţară coruptă, e doar o percepţie moştenită. Corupţie există în toată lumea"
     "România nu e o ţară coruptă. E doar o percepţie moştenită din generaţie în generaţie", susţine omul de afaceri Ion Ţiriac într-un interviu publicat de Digi 24.
     "Noi nu suntem corupţi. Societatea noastră e coruptă pentru că aşa am învăţat-o noi sau străbunicii noştri de la turci de la toată lumea cu bacşişul... Corupţie există în toată lumea din păcate. Că la noi, şi la noi e o corupţie minoră, vorbim de 2,5 lei".
     În privinţa sportului românesc, fostul mare campion a fost evaziv: "Nu prea mai uit la tenis, nu am nici 5 la sută din timpul meu consumat în sport. Sportul a devenit o industrie enormă".
     Întrebat despre Simona Halep, Ion Ţiriac a răspuns că aceasta "e în momentul de faţă cel mai reprezentantiv român în lumea asta sportivă, politică sau socială".
     * ZIARUL FINANCIAR
     * Centrul Capitalei învie: patru şantiere de peste 60 de milioane de euro reconfigurează zona Unirii din Bucureşti
     Patru proiecte imobiliare sunt în plină desfăşurare în zona Pieţei Unirii din Bucureşti şi vor fi livrate până peste cel mult doi ani. Valoarea cumulată a acestor proiecte este de peste 60 de milioane de euro, potrivit datelor colectate de ZF. Unirii View, Day Tower şi proiectul în lucru de pe strada Sfânta Vineri au împreună peste 40.000 de metri pătraţi. Lor li se adaugă 86 de locuinţe şi un hotel cu 100 de camere pe Bulevardul Unirii. "Zona Unirii este nodul central al Bucureştiului, zonă în care, doar în ultimii ani, s-au investit peste 150 mil. euro doar prin proiecte private", spune Andreea Păun, consultant imobiliar, managing partner la compania de profil Griffes. Alina-Elena Vasiliu Proiectele de pe Bd. Unirii se vor afla în faţa unei zone lăsate în paragină de autorităţi, un teren de peste 100.000 de metri pătraţi, cunoscut ca Esplanada, după numele unuia dintre proiectele care au fost planificate să fie construite acolo, dar care a picat. Banca Mondială ar vrea să finanţeze cu 150 mil. dolari un amplu proiect imobiliar pe acest teren, însă birocraţia şi statutul juridic complicat al terenului au frânat până acum orice demers de construcţie. În zona Unirii mai există terenuri de dimensiuni mici în zonă, pe care se mai pot construit diferite proiecte, însă cu suprafeţe reduse şi regim mic de înălţime. 
 
Strategia Naţională Anticorupţie, 08:40
Decizia în dosarul "Turceni - Rovinari", în care Victor Ponta şi Dan Şova sunt acuzaţi de fapte de corupţie este aşteptată astăzi
     Magistraţii instanţei supreme sunt aşteptaţi să pronunţe, astăzi, decizia în dosarul "Turceni - Rovinari", în care sunt judecaţi pentru fapte de corupţie, în legătură cu încheierea unor contracte de consultanţă, fostul premier Victor Ponta, fostul senator PSD Dan Şova şi Laurenţiu Dan Ciurel şi Dumitru Cristea, fost director general al SC Complexul Energetic Rovinari SA, respectiv director general al Complexului Energetic Turceni (CET).  click să citeşti tot articolul
Miscellanea, 08:34
Un cutremur cu magnitudinea 3,5 a avut loc în judeţul Buzău
     Un cutremur cu magnitudinea 3,5 s-a produs, în această dimineaţă, în judeţul Buzău.  click să citeşti tot articolul
Politică, 08:29
CSM discută, astăzi, răspunsurile primite de la instituţiile din sistemul judiciar cu privire la protocoalele cu structurile de informaţii
     Consiliul Superior al Magistraturii (CSM) va examina în şedinţa ce va avea loc, astăzi, răspunsurile primite de la instituţiile din sistemul judiciar cu privire la protocoalele încheiate cu structurile de informaţii.  click să citeşti tot articolul
Internaţional, 07:50
Focuri de armă au fost trase lângă sediul Youtube din California
     Focuri de armă au putut fi auzite lângă sediul YouTube din San Bruno, nordul Californiei, transmite Reuters.  click să citeşti tot articolul
Revista Presei, 07:41
REVISTA PRESEI 4.04.2018
     * ADEVĂRUL
     * Dăncilă, serie de gafe în plen: Programul de guvernare, vă spun sincer, nu a făcut bine României
     click să citeşti tot articolul
Jurnal Bursier
04.04.2018
BVB
Aproape un sfert din rulaj realizat pe piaţa "deal"
     Valoarea tranzacţionată în ziua bursieră de ieri a urcat, după două şedinţe în care rulajul s-a situat între patru şi cinci milioane de lei, la 40,27 milioane de lei (8,64 milioane de euro),...  click să citeşti tot articolul
04.04.2018
BURSELE DIN LUME
Bursele europene, pe curs descendent
     Acţiunile tranzacţionate la bursele din Europa au urmat un curs negativ ieri, investitorii temându-se de un eventual război comercial internaţional.
     Titlurile "Sodexo" SA au pierdut 4,8%,...  click să citeşti tot articolul
03.04.2018
BVB
Bursa consemnează cea mai redusă valoare tranzacţionată din 2018
     Piaţa principală a Bursei de Valori Bucureşti (BVB) a înregistrat, în prima şedinţă de tranzacţionare a săptămânii, o valoare a transferurilor de doar 4,39 milioane de lei (0,94 milioane de euro),...  click să citeşti tot articolul
03.04.2018
BURSELE DIN LUME
Temerile legate de un război comercial revin pe burse
     Bursele din SUA au început săptămâna în scădere, investitorii având din nou temeri legate de un război comercial, după ce China a decis să impună, începând de ieri, tarife vamale unui număr de 128...  click să citeşti tot articolul
02.04.2018
BVB
Rulajul scade la numai 5 milioane de lei
     * Depreciere de 0,63% pentru titlurile Transelectrica
     
     Volumul înregistrat în şedinţa bursieră de vineri a fost de numai 5,09 milioane de lei (1,09 milioane de euro), cu mult sub cel din...  click să citeşti tot articolul
30.03.2018
BVB
Volum de doar 34 de milioane de lei
     Bursa de Valori Bucureşti (BVB) a avut o evoluţie negativă, în penultima şedinţă de tranzacţionare a săptămânii, majoritatea cotaţiilor emitenţilor listaţi înregistrând scăderi.  click să citeşti tot articolul
vezi toate articolele
English Section
02.04.2018
FOR THE FIRST TIME AFTER THE LOSS OF 2.6 BILLION LEI OF 2014
BCR proposed the distribution of dividends
     The Romanian Commercial Bank (BCR) has proposed to shareholders the distribution of dividends of 228.12 million lei, out of the profit of 570 million lei, for last year, this being the first year with such an item on the agenda of the General Shareholder Meeting, after the huge loss of 2014, of 2.6 billion lei, caused by the high provisions and the sale of non-performing loans.  click here to read the entire article
30.03.2018
Does the National Bank of Romania still have a monetary policy strategy?
     The website of the National Bank of Romania still includes the statement that its monetary policy strategy is the direct targeting of inflation.  click here to read the entire article
28.03.2018
No investor have expressed interest in the privatization of the Sanevit Arad syringe factory
     No investor has expressed interest in the privatization of the "Sanevit 2003" disposable syringes factory of Arad, as part of the last procedure initiated by the Ministry of the Economy, which took over the company in 2012 to save ut from bankruptcy, but since then, several attempts at privatization have failed, and since 2013 the plant hasn't manufactured anything, according to News.ro.  click here to read the entire article
27.03.2018
ALEXANDRU BOTEZ, ELECTRICA SHAREHOLDER:
"Daniel Chiţoiu and ALDE are behaving as if Electrica were their own fief"
     * The Ministry of Energy has requested the election of a new Board of Directors, even though the current management was elected in October, for a four-year term
     * The company's directors are entitled to compensation in the event of their unjustified dismissal
     * Challenges in court concerning the prior elections would remain groundless
       The proposal of the Ministry of Energy that the shareholders of Electrica (EL) decide, in the General Shareholder Meeting of April 27th, the election of the members of the Board of Directors, through the cumulative vote method, for a term of four years, even though the current directors were elected in October 2017, also for four years, has caused discontent among some shareholders.  click here to read the entire article
22.03.2018
Financial crisis yellow code warning in the United States
     "The markets are turning into the markets' greatest enemy", wrote an analyst of Goldman Sachs in a note addressed to its customers, according to an article by Bloomberg, and the jump in the VIX volatility index last month "is a symptom of the financial fragility".  click here to read the entire article
19.03.2018
AS SHAREHOLDER,
Dan Paul sues "Cemacon"
     * The president of the Association of Brokers has taken the matter to the County Court of Cluj, to address the capital reduction of 2014 and the subsequent decisions of the company
     * Liviu Stoleru, CEO of Cemacon, told us on Thursday, that "no notification has been received from the company concerning such a topic"
     * The case was recorded on Friday, with the County Court of Cluj
     * BCR sold to BOF for 2 Euros the non-performing loans of 16.5 million Euros of "Cemacon" and "Ambient"
       * UPDATE 15.45 "Cemacon" confirms the lawsuit brought by Dan Paul
     "Cemacon" today sent the Bucharest Stock Exchange, a report whereby it confirms the existence of the lawsuit brought by Dan Paul, the president of the Association of Brokers. However, the officials of the company wrote that they have no details about the case.
     -------
     Dan Paul, the president of the Association of Brokers, has sued "Cemacon" (CEON), acting as shareholder, seeking the annulment of the shareholders' decision of March 24th, 2014, concerning the reduction of the share capital and of the subsequent acts, according to a notification seen by "BURSA".  click here to read the entire article
15.03.2018
THE NATIONAL BANK OF ROMANIA ISN'T COMMENTING, EVEN THOUGH BOTH COMMERCIAL BANKS ARE LISTED ON THE STOCK EXCHANGE
Press: "The NBR has blocked the acquisition of Banca Românească by OTP Bank"
     The National Bank of Romania (BNR) has blocked the acquisition of Banca Românească by OTP Bank România, according to information which appeared yesterday in the Romanian press, as well as on some foreign websites. Thus, the NBR hasn't issued an opinion on the transaction, even though the time by which it should have done so expired since back in autumn last year.  click here to read the entire article
14.03.2018
RAINER SEELE, OMV:
"We are dedicated to collaboration with Gazprom and we won't endanger our partnership"
     * OMV has a budget of 10 billion Euros for takeovers, until 2025 and it is targeting the markets in the Middle East and Asia Pacific
     * Manfred Leitner: "It is unknown how the BRUA pipeline will be implemented, but I don't think that all the gas volumes of the Black Sea that get exported will only go to the West"
       OMV wants to reduce its dependence on the European market, between 2020-2025, and will focus on acquisitions in the Middle East and Asia Pacific, according to CEO Rainer Seele.  click here to read the entire article
07.03.2018
ACCORDING TO AN EUROPEAN COMMISSION DOCUMENT, SEEN BY BLOOMBERG
The EU wants to set 25% tariffs on various US imports
     The European Union (EU) intends to apply tariffs for imports of 2.8 billion Euros (3.5 billion dollars) in the US, from T-shirts and bourbon, to motorbikes, if American president Donald Trump continues its plan to impose 25% tariffs for foreign steel acquisitions, according to Bloomberg.  click here to read the entire article
06.03.2018
USA: "We will not exempt any country from the application of steel and aluminum tariffs"
     * The EU, which is preparing retaliatory tariffs of its own against the US, is carrying out talks with the countries that will be affected by the taxes proposed by the Americans: Japan, Canada, Brazil and Turkey
     * German economy minister: "President Trump wants to play a game that no one can win"
       One of the top advisors to US president Donald Trump has recently announced that the US will not make any exception from the application of tariffs set on imported steel and aluminum, even if the EU is preparing reprisals, according to ft.com.  click here to read the entire article
05.03.2018
LAST WEEK, ROMANIA HAD THE BIGGEST IMPORTS OF NATURAL GAS IN THE LAST FIVE YEARS
ANRE, auditing Transgaz, E.ON, ENGIE and OMV
     * In Europe, the cold weather has led to a significant rise in the price of natural gas
       Last week, Romania imported about one third of the daily natural gas consumption to get it through the cold winter period, these being the biggest daily imports of natural gas in the last five years, according to some sources from the energy sector, quoted by Agerpres.  click here to read the entire article
02.03.2018
A POSSIBLE CONTRACT FOR THE SPARE PARTS NEEDED BY PATRIOT MISSILES
All time high for "Aerostar" stock, after the "Raytheon" quote request
     * Aurel Cazacu: "The American partners are trying to cooperate, even if they do not have the obligation to offset, and Aerostar is the best plant in Romania"
     * A rise of over 40% for the Aerostar shares over the last year
       Shares of "Aerostar" Bacău (ARS) yesterday rose 6.5%, to 5.24 lei/share, taking the company's valuation to an all time high - 797.93 million lei, after American company Raytheon announced that it has requested a quote from ARS, to get more information about the parts that might be manufactured in Bacău for the Patriot radar, which is part of the Patriot missile system.  click here to read the entire article
28.02.2018
REPORT FROM BRUSSELS / EUROPEAN ENERGY COMMISSION:
"The amendments of the Industries Commission to Emergency Government Ordinance 64 cannot be approved"
     * "We prefer dialogue, but we may resort to the European courts as well, if things don't work out"
       The European Commission is encouraging dialogue with the Romanian authorities concerning Emergency Government Ordinance 64 of 2016 concerning the natural gas sector, but if the issues on this matter cannot be resolved, we may resort to the European Court of Justice, European energy commissioner Miguel Arias Canete, said in a meeting in Brussels with the representatives of the Romanian energy sector.  click here to read the entire article
26.02.2018
The merit of Antena 3
     The success of Antena 3 is admirable! Dan Voiculescu has once again proved his usefulness, his television has created the somewhat plausible media context for justice minister Tudorel Toader to dare make his proposal for the revocation of Laura Codruţa Kovesi as chief-prosecutor of the DNA, despite the extraordinary support that she gets in the country and abroad.  click here to read the entire article
23.02.2018
Toader proposes the revocation of Kovesi
     The dismissal of chief DNA (National Anti-corruption Department) prosecutor Laura Codruţa Kovesi was announced last night by Justice Minister Tudorel Toader, at the headquarters of the Ministry, after presenting the justification of the decision, presented in the form of twenty bullet points, while also taking the opportunity to mention he had been head of class, which surprised everybody, because no one was interested in his school achievements.  click here to read the entire article
