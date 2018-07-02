   Ofertă publicitate   Abonament la ziarul BURSA   Evenimentele BURSA   Suplimentele BURSA   Newsletter   Cariere   Contact       
REVISTA PRESEI 4.09.2018

BURSA 04.09.2018

     Adevărul
     * Virusul pestei prostime. Asemuirea preşedintelui Iohannis cu Hitler
     Publicaţia Adevărul despre virusul pestei prostime: "În timp ce probleme grave îngrijorează societatea românească, partidul de guvernământ se lansează în răfuieli de o toxicitate fără precedent. Darius Vâlcov, consilierul premierului Dăncilă, face un tur de postări pe Facebook care îngroapă iremediabil imaginea PSD".
     Publicaţie mai scrie că: "El publică o fişă medicală a unui cetăţean, faptă pedepsită de lege, şi continuă prin postarea unui film prin care Klaus Iohannis este întruchipat drept Adolf Hitler. De mai multă vreme, radicalii PSD sunt vizitaţi de ideea de a-l face nazist pe preşedintele Iohannis, crezând că aşa vor da marea lovitură. Ceea ce le reuşeşte, dar nu împotriva lui Iohannis, ci împotriva PSD şi a lui Liviu Dragnea. Când ministrul Daea a comparat uciderea porcilor cu Auschwitz-ul, totul s-a pus pe seama necunoaşterii şi scuzele prezentate de Dragnea şi de Daea au fost acceptate. Acum, nu va mai fi la fel. Vâlcov a depăşit linia roşie. Protestul ferm din partea Federaţiei Comunităţilor Evreieşti din România, sub semnătura preşedintelui Aurel Vainer, se alătură comunicatului, la fel de ferm, al Institutului Naţional pentru Studierea Holocaustului din România, "Elie Wiesel". A face propagandă politică utilizând simboluri ale nazismului este interzis în lumea civilizată, de asemenea în România. Prin poziţia sa de consilier al premierului Dăncilă, Darius Vâlcov implică nu numai PSD, ci şi Guvernul României. Este extrem de grav, şi a fi menţinut în post înseamnă că, la nivel guvernamental, această poziţie este împărtăşită. Îşi permite Liviu Dragnea aşa ceva, mai ales într-o relaţie specială pe care a vrut să o construiască în legătură cu Israelul? Iată că îşi permite, după declaraţiile făcute în sprijinul lui Vâlcov".
     Bancherul
     * BNR acorda bancilor credite de 9 miliarde lei, dar ROBOR-ul nu mai scade
     Publicaţie susţine că: "Banca Naţională a României (BNR) a continuat astăzi să acorde băncilor credite în valoare de 9,4 miliarde lei, cu o dobânda de referinţă de 2,5%, dupa ce saptamana trecuta valoarea imprumuturilor s-a ridicat la 12,1 miliarde lei, pentru a acoperi deficitul de lichiditati din piata interbancara.
     Dobanzile pietei interbancare au ramas insa aproape nemiscate astazi: ROBOR overnight la 2,72%, fata de 1,71% in ultima zi din saptamana trecuta, in timp ce ROBOR la 3 luni, indicele luat in calcul pentru stabilirea dobanzilor variabile la creditele in lei, a ramas la acelasi nivel, de 3,22%, la fel ca ROBOR la 6 luni (3,41%)".
     De asemenea Bancherul scrie că: "Ceea ce inseamna ca BNR furnizeaza bancilor lichiditatile de care au nevoie, dar fara sa creeze un exces de resurse, astfel incat dobanzile sa se mentina peste rata de referinta, ceea ce inseamna un control strans al lichiditatii sau, mai bine spus, o politica monetara mai aspra decat arata dobanda de referinta.
     Asta pentru ca dobanda de referinta (de politica monetara) este mai mica decat ar fi normal, din cauza puseului inflationist temporar, la peste 5% in prezent, preturile urmand insa sa scada la 3,5% la finalul anului, conform prognozei BNR.
     Guvernatorul BNR considera ca acum sistemul bancar a trecut in pozitia de creditor net".
     Cotidianul
     * George Maior, la ceasul audierii
     Cotidianul anunţă că: "Fostul director al SRI, ambasadorul României în SUA, George Maior, este aşteptat marţi la Comisia de control al SRI pentru explicaţii în legătură cu declaraţii făcute la comisie de fostul şef al Agenţiei Naţionale de Integritate Horia Georgescu.
     "Pot să vă confirm că va veni marţi la ora 11.00. Chiar de la ora 10.30 ne vom vedea, aşa cum am făcut şi cu ceilalţi invitaţi, la biroul preşedintelui comisiei, după care vom merge împreună la şedinţa de comisie", a precizat luni, la Antena 3, preşedintele comisiei, social-democratul Claudiu Manda, adăugând: "Avem lucruri de lămurit în urma audierii domnului Horia Georgescu".
     Manda a apreciat că e o ocazie bună ca George Maior să lămurescă aspectele care îl vizează, amintind că acesta a spus la precedenta audiere că îl ştie vag pe fostul şef al ANI, în timp ce Horia Georgescu a afirmat că se vizitau şi a prezentat SMS-uri pe care şi le trimiteau".
     Pe de altă parte Cotidianul anunţă că: "Săptămâna trecută, Manda declara: "Am avut un schimb de SMS-uri cu domnul Maior în care i-am spus că trimitem către MAE această invitaţie, deci ştie, nu poate spune că nu ştie. I-am şi spus că nu vom purta discuţii pe subiectul legat de domnul Giuliani (...) noi avem de clarificat aspectele spuse la momentul respectiv, în luna mai, cred, de domnul Horia Georgescu".
     Preşedintele Comisiei SRI a explicat că, imediat după audierea fostul director ANI, Horia Georgescu, s-a decis o nouă audiere a ambasadorului Româniai în SUA"
     Jurnalul National
     * Cine sunt adversarii lui Dragnea din PSD
     Publicaţia informează că: "Ultima şedinţă a Comitetului Executiv al PSD a arătat pentru prima oară o erodare a autorităţii lui Liviu Dragnea printre social-democraţi".
     Publicaţie mai susţine că: "Deşi nu a dus lipsă de contestatari nici până acum, opozanţii care, după demisia lui Mihai Tudose din Guvern, au acţionat pe cont propriu, acum încep să se apropie unii de ceilalţi având deocamdată două chestiuni care îi apropie: adversitatea comună faţă de Carmen Dan, o apropiată a preşedintelui partidului, şi perspectiva ca PSD să rămână fără candidat propriu la prezidenţiale.
     Şedinţa CEx-ului de la Neptun a arătat spulberarea iluziei că PSD are o poziţie unitară în legătură cu ceea ce s-a întâmplat pe 10 august în Piaţa Victoriei. Declaraţiile contradictorii ale oficialilor MAI şi prefectului Capitalei, legate de acţiunile Speranţei Cliseru au atins apogeul joi când aceasta din urmă, luată la rost de un cetăţean pe când se afla la o terasă, a recunoscut că ministrul de Interne a minţit. Astfel, acţiunea Jandarmeriei de la mitingul diasporei a devenit, dintr-o dispută între Putere şi Opoziţie, o controversă în interiorul PSD. Primarul Capitalei, Gabriela Firea, s-a simţit direct vizată de încercarea de pasare a responsabilităţii de la Ministerul de Interne la Prefectura Capitalei, în condiţiile în care Cliseru este cunoscută ca o colaboratoare apropiată a sa. "Ceea ce s-a întâmplat în 10".
     National
     * Germania, în prag de război civil!
     National scrie că: "Continuă altercătiile în Germania, ţara divizată după ce s-au înmulţit fărădelegile comise de imigranţi. Dacă o parte a populaţiei se declară impotriva deschiderii granitelor fata de arabii ce vor in Europa (politica promovata si aparata de Angela Merkel), din pamant, din iarba verde a aparut si o alta categorie, a iubitorilor de imigranti".
     Publicaţia mai afirmă că: "Problema e ca infruntarile dintre cele doua parti capata tot mai mult aspectul unor adevarate lupte de strada. Numai duminica au fost ranite in jur de 20 de persoane intr-un amplu protest cu 5000 de participanti desfasurat la Chemnitz, oras ce a fost zguduit de o crima comisa de un refugiat arab in urma cu o saptamana. In strada au iesit si cativa sustinatori ai politicii pro-imigratie dusa de Merkel si autoritatile germane, astfel ca pana la declansarea unei batai generale n-a mai fost decat un pas". 
 
[ tipăreşte articolul ] REVISTA PRESEI 4.09.2018

 
Jurnal Bursier
04.09.2018
BVB
Rulaj de numai 12,3 milioane de lei
     * BET-BK şi BET-FI, singurii indici în scădere
     
     Piaţa principală a Bursei de Valori Bucureşti (BVB) a ieşit în evidenţă, în şedinţa de luni, printr-un rulaj de doar 12,36 milioane de lei, cu...  click să citeşti tot articolul
03.09.2018
BVB
O treime din rulaj provine din acţiunile Banca Transilvania
     * Scăderi pe linie pentru indicii bursei
     
     Piaţa principală a Bursei de Valori Bucureşti (BVB) a înregistrat, în şedinţa de vineri, o lichiditate 7,73 milioane de euro, sub valoarea medie a...  click să citeşti tot articolul
31.08.2018
BVB
Rulaj de 39 milioane lei, sub media anului
     * BET-BK şi BET-NG, singurii indici pe minus
     
     Lichiditatea înregistrată în şedinţa de tranzacţionare de ieri la Bursa de Valori Bucureşti (BVB) a fost de 39,03 milioane de lei, sub valoarea...  click să citeşti tot articolul
30.08.2018
BVB
Lichiditatea se meţine sub media anului
     Şedinţa de tranzacţionare de la mijlocul săptămânii a fost caracterizată printr-o evoluţie preponderent negativă a cotaţiilor bursiere, şapte dintre cei nouă indici ai Bursei de Valori Bucureşti...  click să citeşti tot articolul
29.08.2018
BVB
Aproximativ 24% din rulaj, asigurat de titlurile SNP
     * BET-FI singurul indice pe minus
     
     Lichiditatea înregistrată ieri la Bursa de Valori Bucureşti (BVB) a crescut la 24,07 milioane de lei (5,17 milioane de euro), peste rulajul consemnat în...  click să citeşti tot articolul
27.08.2018
Transelectrica, cel mai lichid emitent, la finele săptămânii trecute
     * Niciun transfer pe piaţa "deal"
     Piaţa principală a Bursei de Valori Bucureşti (BVB) a ieşit în evidenţă, în şedinţa de vineri, printr-un rulaj de numai 4,47 milioane de euro, cu mult sub...  click să citeşti tot articolul
vezi toate articolele
Cotaţii Internaţionale

Curs Valutar

Curs valabil din data de 03 septembrie 2018
1 Dolar australian...
1 Leva bulgărească...
1 Dolar canadian....
1 Franc elveţian...
1 Coroană cehă...
1 Coroană daneză...
1 Liră egipteană...
1 Euro...
1 Liră sterlină...
100 Forinţi maghiari...
100 Yeni japonezi...
1 Leu moldovenesc...
1 Coroană norvegiană...
1 Zlot polonez...
1 Rublă rusească...
1 Coroană suedeză...
1 Liră turcească...
1 Dolar S.U.A...
1 Rand sud-african...
1 Real brazilian...
1 Renminbi chinezesc...
1 Rupie indiană...
100 Woni sud-coreeni...
1 Peso mexican...
1 Dolar neo-zeelandez...
1 Dinar sârbesc...
1 Hryvna ucraineană...
1 Dirham emirate arabe...
1 Kuna croată...
1 Bahtul thailandez...
1 Gram aur...
1 DST...		 AUD
BGN
CAD
CHF
CZK
DKK
EGP
EUR
GBP
HUF
JPY
MDL
NOK
PLN
RUB
SEK
TRY
USD
ZAR
BRL
CNY
INR
KRW
MXN
NZD
RSD
UAH
AED
HRK
THB
XAU
XDR		 2.8812
2.3711
3.0620
4.1191
0.1801
0.6221
0.2234
4.6375
5.1491
1.4191
3.5998
0.2399
0.4780
1.0790
0.0588
0.4388
0.6050
3.9970
0.2697
0.9855
0.5857
0.0563
0.3594
0.2084
2.6422
0.0393
0.1408
1.0880
0.6239
0.1221
154.4114
5.5887 		..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
click aici pentru cursurile pieţei valutare - istoric
English Section
31.08.2018
Europe is seeing the specter of the "stones of hunger"
     The particularly hot weather and the conditions of extreme draught in Europe have brought to light terrible warnings from the past.
     Associated Press recently wrote that in the riverbed of the Elba in the Czech Republic have resurfaced the giant stones known as "the hunger stones", which have indicated over time, the coming of hard times.
     "When you see me, weep", is written on one of these stones, which seems to be considered the best hydrological benchmark in Europe. The inscription is in German and dates back to 1616.
     A detailed analysis of the stone inscriptions was published by the Czech researchers in the "Climate of the Past" magazine in 2013 (author's note: "Droughts in the Czech Lands, 1090-2012 AD", April 2013).  click here to read the entire article
29.08.2018
American record: the Nasdaq has exceeded the 8,000 points level
     * Claudiu Cazacu, XTB România: "United States companies have posted results that even exceeded the analysts' expectations, which were already for 2-figure profit increases"
     * Liviu Moldovan, financial analyst: "Currently, investors have a «blind» faith in the stock markets, in general, and in that of the US, in particular"
     For the first time in the history of the American markets, Nasdaq has surpassed the psychological level of 8,000 points.
     In the August 27 session, the Standard & Poor's 500 (S&P 500) index also reached an all time high, ending the trading session at almost 2,897 points.  click here to read the entire article
27.08.2018
Darius Vâlcov digs up the IPO of Digi Communications
     The capital market was marked, last week, by a number of controversial statements tied to the listing of Digi Communications, starting from the statements made recently by Darius Vâlcov, state advisor on the team of the prime-minister, who wrote on his Facebook page that he has asked the Financial Oversight Authority (ASF) if it was true that the book value of the Digi shares was 1 leu and 8 bani, and pointed out that at the time of the IPO, the shares of Digi were listed at 40 lei and are currently priced at 28 lei (30% down) and keep going down.  click here to read the entire article
23.08.2018
Highways keep collapsing - this time in Germany
     Angela Merkel inaugurated the highway in December 2005, less than a month after she became chancellor of Germany.
     The highway was built on the territory of the former East Germany, connects Lubeck and the Polish border, after the junction with A11, and goes through the electoral precinct of chancellor Merkel.  click here to read the entire article
20.08.2018
THE NATIONAL MINERAL RESOURCES AGENCY, IN A NOTIFICATION TO THE PRIME-MINISTER:
The failure to update the natural gas royalties has caused a loss of 8 billion lei to the state budget
     The Romanian government has lost over 8 billion lei, between 2006-2018, following the failure to update the royalties paid by the oil and gas companies, says Gigi Dragomir, the president of the National Mineral Resources Agency (ANRM), in a report sent to the prime-minister.  click here to read the entire article
15.08.2018
"In 1997, the Lombard interest rate rose from 50% to 674%, in one night"
      * (Interview with Radu Graţian Gheţea, President - CEO of CEC Bank)
     In banking there are many risks and that is why banks need to be flexible and have as diverse an exposure as possible, which take the market circumstances at the time into account, says Radu Graţian Gheţea, President and CEO of CEC Bank. He told us, in an interview: "We have to adapt to what is happening in the market and we need to do things in such a way that the economic activity and that of the bank both function properly. If we're going with the idea that we want to eliminate every risk, then we'll just stop doing anything. For instance, we have been and we are a bank which heavily funds agriculture, which also means animal husbandry. A few years ago, our exposure to the aviculture sector was rather significant, and when the avian flu came we had to cover some non-performing loans on that segment. Now that the avian flu is done, we are facing the swine flu. What should we do, stop lending?"
     Reporter: Lately, there have been opinions from some experts who are saying that there is a wave of non-performing loans of the ones taken out by the First Home Program. What is your comment on these statements?  click here to read the entire article
08.08.2018
"Banks of the future need to speak the same language as the new generations"
     * (Interview with Laszlo Diosi, OTP Bank CEO)
     Reporter: How would you describe the banking market, at the present time?
     Laszlo Diosi: Even though there are plenty of challenges, there are also many opportunities for the Romanian banking system. The lessons of the financial-economic crisis have resulted in a better regulated framework, stable, transparent and predictable. The guiding line of the policies developed by the authorities that are qualified, but in particular by those with a regulatory and oversight role has been characterized by a balance between profitability and systemic safety.
     But there is no shortage of challenges. We are talking here about challenges which concern the digitalization of the banking system and the national and international legislation. The entire system needs to align with complex and sometimes confused regulations.
     Recorded by Emilia Olescu  click here to read the entire article
31.07.2018
"I would wholeheartedly vote for a Romexit"
     * (Interview with Dan Paul, the president of the Association of Brokers)
     The management of the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) needs to find out from brokers whether Romania truly needs a derivatives market, says Dan Paul, the president of the Association of Brokers, who was kind enough to grant BURSA an interview.  click here to read the entire article
27.07.2018
THE DĂNCILĂ GOVERNMENT AFTER SIX MONTHS
Budget deficit has increased 2.4 times
     Now we know why prime-minister Dăncilă was in a hurry to announce the activity report for the first six months at the helm of the Romanian government: the nice tale of the hike of pensions and salaries wasn't supposed to be overshadowed by the evolution of budget expenses, whose increase has led the deficit of the consolidated general budget to 1.61% of the GDP, from 0.88% after the first five months of the year.  click here to read the entire article
23.07.2018
BECAUSE AN AGREEMENT ON THE PRICE COULDN'T BE REACHED,
The Alro Public Offer has failed
     The public offer started by Vimetco and Conef for a stake of at most 53.77% of the shares of Alro Slatina (Alro) has been unsuccessful, as the issuer announced that due to the unfavorable market conditions, the shareholders, company and underwriters couldn't agree on a price for the volume of 383.79 million shares put up for sale.  click here to read the entire article
23.07.2018
ECONOMIC ANALYST AURELIAN DOCHIA PREDICTS:
"A hike in taxes, unavoidable in the near future"
     * According to Eurostat, Romania has the biggest governmental deficit in the EU
     The hike of some taxes, in the near future, is unavoidable, according to economic analyst Aurelian Dochia.
     His statement comes as, in the first quarter, the government's deficit has seen an increase over the last quarter of 2017, according to data by the European Statistics Office (Eurostat).  click here to read the entire article
13.07.2018
Russia World Cup
The last assault in Moscow: France - Croatia
     The final tournament of the World Football Cup will end with a gala representation, the duel between Croatia and France. France, the with the most expensive players in the tournament, has met the expectations, Croatia is the biggest surprise the of the competition.  click here to read the entire article
09.07.2018
FOOTBALL AND MONEY
Professionally sold image
     Cristiano Ronaldo (33 years old) had several hits over the last few days, even though in the final tournament of the World Championship he failed to exceed expectations, as Portugal was eliminated in the round of eight.  click here to read the entire article
05.07.2018
The global water crisis is avoiding Romania
     The world is intensely preparing for a water crisis, the most important resource for human life. The signs, on a continental and global level, that there is a water problem are increasingly clear.  click here to read the entire article
02.07.2018
20 award winners at the Gala of the BURSA Construcţiilor magazine
     The Bursa Construcţiilor magazine, published by the BURSA press group, has taken the first step in the third decade of existence and has awarded, in this year's Gala, no fewer than 20 awards of excellence, to some of the most important associations in the sector, as well as to companies that have stood out through their activity.  click here to read the entire article
