Revista Presei

REVISTA PRESEI 5.01.2018

BURSA 05.01.2018

Andreea Cuzub
 
     * ADEVARUL
     * Româncă ucisă pe o stradă din Londra, lângă o grădiniţă: "Arăta doar ca o persoană care se întoarce acasă de la serviciu"
     O femeie de 44 de ani a fost ucisă miercuri seara în jurul orei 19.00, pe o stradă dintr-un cartier londonez. Potrivit dailymail.co.uk, crima a avut loc în zona Ilford, din Estul Londrei. Aceeaşi sursă mai arată că femeia a murit în apropierea unei grădiniţe şi a unui liceu după ce a fost tăiată la gât cu un cuţit, o armă albă care ar putea fi arma crimei fiind găsită într-un coş de gunoi din apropiere. Potrivit sursei citate, locatarii din zona în care a avut loc crima au auzit mai multe ţipete şi au alertat Poliţia. La faţa locului au ajuns şi paramedicii, care au încercat să resusciteze victima, dar nu s-a mai putut face nimic, femeia fiind declarată decedată.
     Poliţiştii ajunşi la faţa locului au încercuit zona pentru cercetări, în jurul cadavrului fiind montat şi un cort pentru a feri zona de ochii curioşilor. Martorii citaţi de Daily Mail susţin că femeia era tăiată la gât, fiind abandonată pe marginea drumului, într-o baltă de sânge. Potrivit aceloraşi martori, femeia este est - europeană, româncă sau poloneză. Alţi martori, citaţi de Evening Standard susţin că victima era o femeie albă, cu părul deschis la culoare şi era îmbrăcată într-o haină lungă. "Arăta ca o persoană care se întoarce acasă de la serviciu", a declarat un martor pentru Evening Standard. Potrivit aceleiaşi surse, un bărbat în vârstă de 45 de ani, considerat principalul suspect, a fost reţinut joi dimineaţa în vederea cercetărilor.
     * BANCHERUL
     * Cât de mult au crescut dobânzile la credite şi depozite după şocul ROBOR şi unde ar putea ajunge în acest an
     Dobânzile la credite şi depozite s-au stabilizat dupa şocul ROBOR din octombrie, dar ar putea să mai crească în acest an, urmând inflaţia şi dobânda de referinţă a BNR.
     Dublarea indicelui ROBOR la 3 luni, care stă la baza modificării dobânzilor la credite, de la 0,9% în septembrie la 1,8% în noiembrie anul trecut, s-a reflectat în creşterea ratelor de dobândă la împrumuturile în derulare contractate de populaţie şi firme de la banci cu doar 32 puncte de bază, de la 5,43% la 5,75%, arată statisticile BNR.
     În acelaşi timp, dobânzile la depozitele în sold au crescut mai puţin, cu doar nouă puncte de bază, de la 0,83% la 0,92%, astfel încât băncile şi-au majorat marja de profit.
     În privinţa dobânzilor la creditele noi, băncile le-au majorat într-o proporţie asemănătoare cu cele în sold, respectiv cu 37 puncte de bază, de la 5,51% în septembrie la 5,88% în octombrie, în timp ce dobânzile la depozitele noi au fost modificate identic, de la 0,60% la 1,03%.
     În octombrie, ROBOR la 3 luni a urcat cu încă 40 de puncte de bază, până la 2,20%, iar efectul pe piaţa dobânzilor la credite şi depozite a fost mult mai bland.
     * COTIDIANUL
     * Caz şocant în Capitală
     Un tânăr în vârstă de 26 de ani a fost înjunghiat de o persoană necunoscută, potrivit declaraţiilor sale, în apropiere de staţia de metrou Politehnica, fiind transportat la Spitalul Universitar din Capitală.
     Tânărul, care este brancardier la Spitalul Universitar, a fost înjunghiat din spate, în zona coastelor.
     "În aceasta seară, in jurul orei 19.00, prin apel 112, un tânăr a sesizat că a fost victima unei agresiuni, în timp ce se afla într-un parculeţ din apropierea unei staţii de metrou de pe raza sectorului 6 - zona Politehnica. Tânărul a fost transportat la spital pentru îngrijiri medicale. La faţa locului s-au deplasat de urgenţă politişti din cadrul secţiei competente care au demarat investigaţiile în vederea stabilirii cauzelor şi condiţiilor în care s-a produs agresiunea, cât si pentru identificarea făptuitorului", a transmis Poliţia Capitalei.
     Joi seară, victima era stabilă, conştientă şi urma să fie operată.
     Cercetările în acest caz au fost preluate de procurorii de la Parchetul de pe lângă Tribunalul Bucureşti, care au deschis un dosar de tentativă de omor.
     "Având în vedere diagnosticul tânărului, precum şi circumstanţele comiterii agresiunii, cauza a fost preluată de către Parchetul de pe lângă Tribunalul Bucureşti şi Serviciul Omoruri, cercetările fiind desfăşurate sub aspectul săvârşirii infracţiunii de tentativă de omor", potrivit reprezentanţilor Poliţiei Capitalei.
     * CURENTUL
     * Penalul Cristian Rizea este cel care a pozat-o pe ambasadoarea Olandei la Revelionul de la Teleferic
     În urmă cu două zile, pe adresa pont@cancan.ro au sosit mai multe fotografii ale afaceristului Nelu Iordache şi ale ambasadoarei Olandei la Bucureşti, luând masa împreună cu familiile de Revelion. Am încercat să aflăm şi noi, ca şi autorităţile intrate în alertă, cine a făcut pozele şi de ce gărzile care îi asigură protecţia ambasadoarei nu au reacţionat pentru că e infracţiune să faci fotografii într-un spaţiu aparţinând unei societăţi comerciale fără acordul acesteia. În plus, când e vorba de diplomaţi şi familiile acestora, securitatea trebuie să fie una deplină pentru a preveni infracţiuni ulterioare asupra membrilor familiei. Ei bine, misterul a fost rezolvat: fotografiile au fost realizate de fostul deputat PSD Cristian Rizea care a petrecut şi el Revelionul la Teleferic înainte de încarcerarea sa ce va urma anul acesta. Văzându-l că face poze, românii ce o păzesc pe ambasadoare nu au reacţionat negândindu-se că Rizea ar putea fi în legătură cu grupări interlope. El ştia doar cu mita. De altfel, Rizea avea la mână un ceas Hublot cu diamante ce valorează peste 1 milion de Euro.
     * CURIERUL NATIONAL
     * Cum poţi recupera taxa auto. Guvernul a stabilit un termen - limită pentru depunerea cererilor
     Românii care au de recuperat taxa auto o pot face depunând o cerere în acest sens până pe 31 august 2018, orice cerere depusă ulterior, nemaifiind soluţionată prin restituirea taxei, reiese dintr-un ordin publicat în Monitorul Oficial.
     "Fac obiectul prezentei proceduri sumele de restituit reprezentând taxa specială pentru autoturisme şi autovehicule, taxa pe poluare pentru autovehicule, taxa pentru emisiile poluante provenite de la autovehicule şi timbrul de mediu pentru autovehicule, precum şi dobânzile aferente stabilite de instanţele de judecată prin hotărâri definitive, precum şi cheltuielile băneşti stabilite de aceste instanţe şi orice alte cheltuieli ocazionate de executarea silită, pentru care la data intrării în vigoare a ordonanţei de urgenţă nu au fost emise decizii de soluţionare a cererii de restituire, precum şi cele care devin executorii după data de 31 august 2018", se arată în ordinul privind normele metodologice pentru aplicarea OUG 57/2017, semnat de miniştrii Mediului şi Finanţelor Publice, Graţiela Gavrilescu şi Ionuţ Mişa şi citat de Mediafax.
     Potrivit documentului, dreptul la restituirea taxei s-a născut la data intrării în vigoare a OUG nr. 57/2017, respectiv la 7 august 2017, indiferent de momentul la care s-a perceput taxa, iar cererea de restituire se depune, sub sancţiunea decăderii, până la data de 31 august 2018.
     Restituirea taxei se face ca urmare a unei cereri depuse de contribuabilul interesat la organul fiscal. Cererea trebuie însoţită de dovada de achitare a taxei, cum ar fi chitanţă fiscală sau extrasul de cont, în original sau în copie, precum şi cartea de identitate şi certificatul de înmatriculare pentru autoturismul respectiv din care să rezulte calitatea de actual sau fost proprietar al autoturismului.
     Contribuabilii au dreptul la dobândă pentru perioada dintre data perceperii taxei şi data restituirii, procentul fiind de 0,02% pentru fiecare zi de întârziere. Dobânda se acordă la solicitarea contribuabilului prin completarea în formularul cererii depuse.
     * EVENIMENTUL ZILEI
     * Ambasadoarea Olandei ne minte diplomatic! Nu este prima petrecere la care a participat alături de "corupţi".
     Ambasadoarea Olandei a fost fotografiată de "Cancan" petrecând în compania a cel puţin două persoane, ce intră în categoria "corupţilor". O fotografie care a stârnit reacţii puternice, atât din partea presei, cât şi din partea oficialilor olandezi. Care au spus că a fost o întâmplare. Numai că EvZ a descoperit că nu este prima petrecere alături de familia Anca şi Nelu Iordache! Deci, unde-i întâmplarea?
     Potrivit fotografiei publicată de Cancan, ambasadoarea Olandei, Stella Ronner-Grubacic a petrecut noaptea de Revelion alături de familia lui Nelu iordache, persoană ce poate intra în categoria "corupţilor" potrivit standardelor afişate de ambasadoarea Ronner-Grubacic. Omul de afaceri Nelu Iordache, administrator al SC Romstrade SRL, a fost condamnat în decembrie 2017 de Tribunalul Bucureşti la 6 ani şi 3 luni închisoare cu executare într-un dosar în care este acuzat de mai multe infracţiuni, printre care şi fraude cu fonduri europene alocate pentru construcţia autostrăzii Nădlac - Arad. Deci cu câteva zile înainte ca ambasadoarea Olandei să chefuiască alături de el.
     * JURNALUL NATIONAL
     * Victor Becali, eliberat condiţionat din închisoare
     Tribunalul Ilfov a decis definitiv joi eliberarea condiţionată din închisoare a fostului impresar Victor Becali, care executa la Penitenciarul Jilava o pedeapsă de patru ani şi opt luni de închisoare primită în dosarul transferurilor de fotbalişti.
     Tribunalul Ilfov a respins contestaţia DNA şi a menţinut decizia de eliberare pronunţată pe 21 noiembrie 2017 de Judecătoria Sectorului 4.
     Victor Becali a fost condamnat în martie 2014 la patru ani şi opt luni de închisoare în dosarul transferurilor, alături de alţi şapte reprezentanţi ai fotbalului românesc. În prezent, doar Cristian Borcea se mai află în detenţie, restul fiind eliberaţi condiţionat.
     Potrivit DNA, faptele săvârşite de cei opt oameni din fotbal au provocat un prejudiciu total de aproape 1,5 milioane de dolari în dauna statului şi de peste 10 milioane de dolari în dauna a patru cluburi de fotbal, o parte dintre banii obţinuţi din transferuri fiind "spălaţi" prin intermediul unor firme off-shore.
     * NATIONAL
     * Cotroceni: Presedintele participa vineri la sedinta plenului CSM Klaus Iohannis urmeaza sa fie prezent la prima sedinta de plen a CSM-ului din 2018.
     Pe agenda publica a sefului statului, afisata pe site-ul Presedintiei, se mentioneaza ca vineri dimineata, incepand cu ora 10, Klaus Iohannis se va afla la sediul Consiliului Superior al Magistraturii.
     Concret, primul om in stat va asista la sedinta plenului CSM, cea in cadrul careia se va alege noua conducere a Consiliului si va fi prezentat raportul de activitate pe anul recent incheiat.
     * ROMANIA LIBERA
     *  După ce li s-au dublat salariile, 150 de angajaţi ai unei primării vor fi concediaţi
     Primarul municipiului Deva, Florin Oancea, a anunţat, joi, într-o conferinţă de presă, că reducerile de personal ar putea să înceapă din luna februarie. 150 din cei aproximativ 800 de angajaţi ar putea fi concediaţi.
     "În jur de 150 de persoane pleacă, în condiţiile în care vom primi avizul Agenţia Naţională a Funcţionarilor Publici. Fondul de salarii aferent lunii noiembrie 2017, achitat în luna decembrie, a fost de 3.415.000 de lei, iar în noiembrie 2016 a fost de 1.773.000 de lei. Această aproape dublare a fondului de salarii vine din două componente: din creşterea nivelului salarizării, conform legii şi din numărul mai mare de angajaţi. La un fond de salarii de aproape 10 milioane de euro pe an am considerat că eu ca primar nu pot să îmi asum ca în 2018 să plătesc din taxele şi impozitele devenilor într-o proporţie covârşitoare salarii pentru angajaţi", a spus primarul Florin Oancea.
     Şi de la Poliţia Locală ar urma să fie concediaţi oameni.
     "Poliţia Locală, unde sunt 112 persoane, norma de hrană alocată în 2017 a fost de 120.000 de lei pe lună. Mi-au solicitat să le dăm norma de hrană şi pentru 2018. Le-am spus că salariile sunt mai mult decât rezonabile, eu norma de hrană nu o mai dau, cu riscul de a mă da în judecată. Sunt 112 persoane, legea spune un poliţist la o mie de locuitori, ar fi trebuit să fiţi maxim 70. Le-am transmis: 70 veţi rămâne, cum spune legea, pe noua organigramă", a mai declarat primarul.
     * ZIARUL FINANCIAR
     * Cum reacţionează companiile la presiunea salarială din piaţă: Cresc mai mult salariile minime, iar restul foarte puţin sau deloc. "Când a crescut salariul minim, angajatorii nu au majorat şi restul salariilor."
     Confruntate cu presiunea salarială din piaţă, companiile au ca politică să crească mai mult salariile minime - fiind obligate de Guvern şi de concurenţa directă - în schimb, când este vorba de salariile medii şi mari din companii, creşterile sunt mici sau chiar inexistente.
     În 2007, salariul minim net (de 305 lei/lună) reprezenta 29% din salariul mediu net pe economie (de 1.042 de lei/ lună). În 2018, salariul minim net (de 1.162 de lei/lună) reprezintă 44% din salariul mediu net pe economie (de 2.614 de lei/lună), arată datele centralizate de ZF pe baza informaţiilor de la Ministerul Muncii şi de la Institutul Naţional de Statistică. Cum se explică această situaţie?
     "Putem explica creşterea ponderii salariului minim faţă de salariul mediu prin faptul că, atunci când a avut loc o creştere a salariului minim, fără ca aceasta să fie susţinută de o creştere a productivităţii, a crescut şi numărul salariaţilor plătiţi cu salariul minim. Angajatorii au ajustat salariile propriilor angajaţi la salariul minim fără să crească proporţional şi celelalte salarii, ceea ce a dus la o micşorare a intervalului dintre salariul minim şi cel mediu", a explicat Mădălina Racoviţan, Tax Partner în cadrul firmei de audit şi consultanţă fiscală KMPG România. 
 
REVISTA PRESEI 5.01.2018

 
Opinia cititorului 
Politică, 08:46
Noua conducere a CSM va fi aleasă astăzi
     * ACTUALIZARE 10:05 Şedinţa plenului CSM a început
     Şedinţa plenului CSM a început, la aceasta fiind prezent şi Klaus Iohannis.
     ---------
     Preşedintele Klaus Iohannis va participa astăzi, începând cu ora 10:00, la şedinţa plenului Consiliului Superior al Magistraturii (CSM), în care va fi aleasă noua conducere şi se va discuta raportul de activitate pe anul 2017.  click să citeşti tot articolul
Internaţional, 10:49
Bursele europene au deschis în apreciere
     Cinci indici bursieri europeni au deschis şedinţa de tranzacţionare de astăzi în creştere.  click să citeşti tot articolul
Piaţa de Capital, 10:28
Indicii BVB au deschis în creştere
     Indicii de pe Bursa de Valori Bucureşti (BVB) au deschis în apreciere şedinţa de tranzacţionare de astăzi.  click să citeşti tot articolul
Companii-Afaceri, 10:03
Spotify a ajuns la 70 de milioane de abonaţi plătitori
     Serviciul de streaming muzical Spotify anunţă depăşirea pragului de 70 de milioane de abonaţi care plătesc pentru acces.  click să citeşti tot articolul
Companii-Afaceri, 09:30
Cheltuielile Tarom vor fi diminuate cu aproximativ 12,7 milioane lei pe an
     Cheltuielile Tarom vor fi diminuate cu aproximativ 12,7 milioane lei pe an, în urma unei reevaluări a cheltuielilor, potrivit unui comunicat de presă remis Redacţiei.  click să citeşti tot articolul
Ediţii precedente
Jurnal Bursier
05.01.2018
BVB
BRD - Groupe Societe Generale, cel mai lichid emitent
     După creşterea înregistrată de piaţă în prima zi de tranzacţionare a anului, cotaţiile şi-au continuat aprecierea şi în şedinţa de ieri, cea mai mare urcare, de 1,64%, fiind marcată de indicele...  click să citeşti tot articolul
05.01.2018
BURSELE DIN LUME
Datele privind creşterea economică a Europei aduc avans pe pieţele din regiune
     Acţiunile de pe pieţele din Europa au crescut ieri, în baza datelor solide privind creşterea economică a regiunii şi a avansului cotaţiilor petrolului.  click să citeşti tot articolul
04.01.2018
BVB
Prime Transaction: "Bursa locală a început anul 2018 în forţă"
     * Toţi indicii BVB au marcat creşteri de peste 1%
       Prima şedinţă de tranzacţionare a anului 2018 a început într-o notă pozitivă din punctul de vedere al cotaţiilor, toţi indicii Bursei de Valori Bucureşti (BVB) înregistrând creşteri de peste un...  click să citeşti tot articolul
04.01.2018
BURSELE DIN LUME
Avans pe pieţele internaţionale ale acţiunilor
     Pieţele din Europa s-au înscris pe un curs pozitiv ieri, odată cu intrarea în vigoare a directivei europene MiFID II privind pieţele financiare, dar şi în baza unor date pozitive referitoare la...  click să citeşti tot articolul
22.12.2017
BVB
Rulajul scade la 5,7 milioane de euro
     * Marcel Murgoci, "Estinvest": Este posibil ca, săptămâna viitoare, să asistăm la şedinţe cu volatilitate crescută"
       Piaţa principală de Bursei de Valori Bucureşti (BVB) a fost caracterizată, în penultima şedinţă de tranzacţionare a săptămânii, de oscilaţii relativ reduse ale indicilor, cea mai mare scădere, de...  click să citeşti tot articolul
21.12.2017
BVB
Jumătate din lichiditate, realizată cu acţiuni Banca Transilvania
     * BET - NG, singurul indice în scădere
       Şedinţa de tranzacţionare de la mijlocul săpătămânii a fost marcată de creşterea celor mai mulţi indici ai Bursei de Valori Bucureşti (BVB), singurul coş de acţiuni ce a încheiat ziua în scădere...  click să citeşti tot articolul
vezi toate articolele
Curs Valutar

Curs valabil din data de 04 ianuarie 2018
1 Dolar australian...
1 Leva bulgărească...
1 Dolar canadian....
1 Franc elveţian...
1 Coroană cehă...
1 Coroană daneză...
1 Liră egipteană...
1 Euro...
1 Liră sterlină...
100 Forinţi maghiari...
100 Yeni japonezi...
1 Leu moldovenesc...
1 Coroană norvegiană...
1 Zlot polonez...
1 Rublă rusească...
1 Coroană suedeză...
1 Liră turcească...
1 Dolar S.U.A...
1 Rand sud-african...
1 Real brazilian...
1 Renminbi chinezesc...
1 Rupie indiană...
100 Woni sud-coreeni...
1 Peso mexican...
1 Dolar neo-zeelandez...
1 Dinar sărbesc...
1 Hryvna ucraineană...
1 Dirham emirate arabe...
1 Kuna croată...
1 Bahtul thailandez...
1 Gram aur...
1 DST...		 AUD
BGN
CAD
CHF
CZK
DKK
EGP
EUR
GBP
HUF
JPY
MDL
NOK
PLN
RUB
SEK
TRY
USD
ZAR
BRL
CNY
INR
KRW
MXN
NZD
RSD
UAH
AED
HRK
THB
XAU
XDR		 3.0164
2.3675
3.0700
3.9389
0.1817
0.6219
0.2170
4.6304
5.2074
1.5012
3.4132
0.2257
0.4747
1.1145
0.0672
0.4712
1.0213
3.8425
0.3126
1.1870
0.5915
0.0606
0.3618
0.1995
2.7375
0.0389
0.1371
1.0461
0.6237
0.1192
162.2684
5.4845 		..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
English Section
20.12.2017
National illusions and hallucinations
     The red spot on the white paper becomes greenish, but maintains it's shape, when you move your eyes to the empty part.  click here to read the entire article
19.12.2017
Hundreds of magistrates have protested on the steps of the Bucharest Court of Appeal
     Approximately 700 magistrates from several courts and prosecutor offices in the country have gathered yesterday on the steps of the Bucharest Court of Appeal.  click here to read the entire article
18.12.2017
Complaints and discussions in Brussels about the assault on the freedom of the press
     * The Secretary General of the European Federation of Journalists has pledged to support with all his strength, the efforts of FAIR-MediaSind to halt the politicians' attacks on the independence of Romanian journalists
       The political assault on the freedom of the press in Romania, through the amendment of the laws of justice by the coalition in power, was one of the main issues today in the meeting of the Social Dialog Commission of the European Commission, which was attended, on behalf of Romania, Leonard Pădureţ, president of the FAIR - MediaSind Culture and Mass Media Federation, together with executive president Cristi Godinac.  click here to read the entire article
14.12.2017
EXCLUSIVE:
"We don't intend to resort to violence, but we have the right to peaceful resistance"
     * "We need real and rational policy from the international community and not political tricks"
     * (Interview with his Excellency, Mr. Fuad Kokaly, the Ambassador of Palestine in Bucharest)
       The UN stated it was "extremely concerned over the risks of a violent escalation of the situation" after the decision of Donald Trump to unilaterally recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, in a reunion of the Security Council in which the United States have appeared more isolated than ever, according to AFP.  click here to read the entire article
12.12.2017
AFTER BEING INVESTIGATED BY THE TAX ADMINISTRATION AND THE ANPC, BANKS GET INVESTIGATED BY THE COMPETITION COUNCIL
Vasilescu, NBR: "We hope that banks will come out clean from the audit of the Competition Council"
     * Chiriţoiu: "We suspect an exchange of sensitive information on the banking market"
     * Dan Suciu, NBR: "The audits of the Competition Council can't be a reason for panic whatsoever"
     * Unannounced audit at Finmedia
     * The investigated institutions are at risk of being fined 10% of their turnover
     * Vasilescu: "The NBR has nothing to do with these investigations"
       The financial banking system seems to be the focus of most of the investigation entities. After being audited by the National Tax Administration Agency (ANAF) and by the National Consumer Protection Authority (ANPC), some of the banks which operate in Romania have also been investigated by the Competition Council (CC).  click here to read the entire article
11.12.2017
THE COURT RULED THAT SOME CONTRACTS CONCLUDED BY CELL PHONE COMPANIES INCLUDE ABUSIVE CLAUSES
Paul Anghel, ANPC: "It is abnormal for some telephony operators to interpret < < unlimited > > as < < limited > >"
     * The Bucharest Court of Appeal Bucharest yesterday ruled that RCS&RDS has abusive clauses in its contracts
     * The ANPC has also won the initial lawsuit against Telekom România
     * Vodafone has lost the case in the court of last instance against the ANPC
       The Courts have decided that some contracts concluded by the telephony companies contain abusive clauses. The Court rulings were rendered last year, as well as in 2016, but the argumentations have been formulated relatively recently.  click here to read the entire article
08.12.2017
The Eurozone is just a mirage for Romania
     The hope of an accession as quick as possible by Romania to the Eurozone was dealt a heavy blow precisely on the National Day.  click here to read the entire article
06.12.2017
AFTER THE DRAFT HAD BEEN PUBLISHED IN OCTOBER
The Ministry of the Economy withdraws its royalties proposal and announces a thorough study
     * Gheorghe Şimon: "The royalties law will be voted in the Parliament in February next year"
     * Ministry of the Economy: "We will establish royalties which are fair both for the state as well as for the business sector"
     * Daniel Cătălin Zamfir, PNL: "I found out that there are companies that have never, take note, never paid even one leu in royalties to the Romanian state, even though they have been exploiting resources for over 20 years"
     * Last year, the Court of Auditors announced that Romania lost 1.4 billion dollars, because the ANRM established the oil royalties in a flawed manner
       The entire legislative package concerning the regulation of the system for the regulation of the mineral, oil and hydromineral resources will be revised and will be voted in the Parliament in February next year, Economics minister, Gheorghe Şimon, announced yesterday, after the debates of the Economic, Industries and Services Commission of the Senate.  click here to read the entire article
28.11.2017
AFTER THE TRANSACTION BETWEEN BANCA TRANSILVANIA AND BANCPOST
Ciorcilă and Treichl tied for the top spot
     * Customers with borrowers in CHF from Bancpost are waiting for a conversion program with a discount
       After moving to second spot last year in the domestic banking system, through the acquisition of Volksbank, Banca Transilvania (BT) ends up on equal footing with BCR, taking over Bancpost, from Greek group Eurobank.  click here to read the entire article
27.11.2017
The "BURSA" newspaper, awarded at the 2017 Capital Market Awards Gala
     * MAKE, BURSA: "I want the new CEO of the BSE to participate in the drafting of a new strategy for the development of capital market"
       On Thursday night, "BURSA" received the Award for the promoting of high standards of corporate governance on the capital market, as part of the 2017 Capital Market Awards Gala, organized by the Association of Brokers.  click here to read the entire article
24.11.2017
A new attempt to select a CEO for the BSE
     * Ciprian Păltineanu and Adrian Tănase, scheduled for meetings with the board
     * Both candidates seem to be closet o the group in the shareholder structure of the BSE
     * George Butunoiu is in charge of recruitment
     * The waiting list may include a few foreigners, including former BRD executive Jacek Panczyk
       According to some market sources, banker Ciprian Păltineanu and Adrian Tănase, Chief Investment Officer at NN Pensii România, will hold interviews in the beginning of next week with the Board of the BSE, after Ludwik Sobolewski's term expired in the summer.  click here to read the entire article
23.11.2017
PATRICIA SUÁREZ RAMÍREZ, THE PRESIDENT OF THE ASSOCIATION OF FINANCIAL CONSUMERS OF SPAIN:
"The decision of the Court of Justice of the European Union - a great benefit for the Spanish borrowers"
     * The head of the ASUFIN: "The ruling of the Supreme Court of Spain in which the Andriciuc case has been invoked will be part of the Spanish case law and the lower courts will be required to apply the principle that underlies this decision"
       The ruling issued by the Court of Justice of the European Union (CJUE) in the Andriciuc versus Banca Românească case represents a great advantage for Spanish debtors, said Patricia Suarez Ramírez, the president of the Association of Financial Consumers in Spain (ASUFIN), as part of a response recently sent to BURSA.  click here to read the entire article
22.11.2017
Assets of Liviu Dragnea and the other defendants in the Tel Drum case seized
     * Dragnea: "Those who are against me are hiding behind institutions"
       The president of the Chamber of Deputies, Liviu Dragnea, leader of the PSD, thinks that his enemies are hiding behind some institutions, "they crucify people", and the real stake is "the blocking of the Laws concerning the Justice system".  click here to read the entire article
21.11.2017
The ECB proposes dropping the guarantee of bank deposits
     The Council of the European Union and the European Parliament have sent to the ECB, in the beginning of this year, a request concerning the sending of some proposals to revise the framework for managing crises.  click here to read the entire article
20.11.2017
ANPC STRIKES AGAIN
BCR, slammed by the courts in a class action lawsuit over abusive lending clauses
     * BCR: "Ongoing contracts no longer contain the clauses that have been subjected to examination"
     * Sources: "ANPC has 6 lawsuits against BCR, which will lead to enormous losses for Erste Bank if BCR loses in court"
       After forcing Raiffeisen Bank to eliminate the unfair practices from the loan agreements, the National Consumer Protection Authority (ANPC) strikes again, this time the biggest bank in the system. BCR lost in the court of first instance, against the ANPC, in a class action lawsuit concerning abusive lending clauses.  click here to read the entire article
.

