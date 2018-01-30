   Ofertă publicitate   Abonament la ziarul BURSA   Evenimentele BURSA   Suplimentele BURSA   Newsletter   Cariere   Contact       

REVISTA PRESEI 6.03.2017

BURSA 06.03.2018

     * ADEVĂRUL
     * Proiect: Ratele la casă ale poliţiştilor şi militarilor, trecute pe spezele statului
     Statul ar putea subvenţiona ratele creditelor pentru case pe care le au cadrele militare din Armată, servicii secrete şi MAI.
     Asta dacă se aprobă o propunere legislativă depusă spre finalul anului trecut de 12 senatori şi deputaţi PSD.
     Conform acesteia, militarii aflaţi la prima numire în funcţie sau nevoiţi să se mute în interes de serviciu - care contractează un credit imobiliar sau ipotecar vor putea beneficia de plata parţială sau chiar totală a ratei împrumutului "în cuantum de până la 50 la sută din salariul de bază". Concret, după absolvirea şcolilor de profil şi după numirea la post, poliţiştii şi cadrele militare care nu au locuinţă în localitatea respectivă şi care contractează un credit ipotecar sau imobiliar vor primi o compensaţie pentru plata ratei sau a unei fracţiuni din rata împrumutului. Această compensaţie lunară se acordă pe o perioadă ce nu poate depăşi durata de derulare a creditului şi doar pentru o singură locuinţă achiziţionată pe timpul carierei.
     * A început bătaia pe funcţii în PSD. Cum sparge Dragnea gaşca bucureşteană. Gabriela Firea pierde masiv din influenţă
     Noile criterii impuse de Liviu Dragnea pentru alegerea vicepreşedinţilor PSD vor diminua influenţa taberei dirijate de Gabriela Firea. Primarul Capitalei se profilează ca o alternativă la Dragnea şi ţinteşte statutul de candidat la alegerile prezidenţiale, plan pe care liderul PSD încearcă să-l blocheze din faşă. Organizaţia Bucureşti va rămâne cu doar doi oameni în conducerea partidului, în condiţiile în care acum are cinci.
     Liderul PSD, Liviu Dragnea, a impus noi reguli pentru alegerea vicepreşedinţilor, care disipează şi bruma de opoziţie coagulată în partid. Până acum, cei 12 vicepreşedinţii PSD erau aleşi într-o competiţie naţională, în funcţie de numărul de voturi, patru locuri fiind repartizate pentru femei, pentru a bifa egalitatea de gen. Comitetul Executiv al PSD, la propunerea lui Dragnea, a adoptat noi criterii: numărul de vicepreşedinţi va creşte de la 12 la 16 - dintre care jumătate vor fi bărbaţi, jumătate femei. Însă, cel mai important, va dispărea lista comună. La Congres vor fi aleşi, obligatoriu, câte doi vicepreşedinţi pe regiune (un bărbat şi o femeie), ceea ce dezavantajează organizaţia PSD Bucureşti, regiune în sine şi focar de opoziţie la Liviu Dragnea.
     * BANCHERUL
     * Stergerea restantelor din Biroul de Credit a devenit o afacere in care sunt implicate chiar si persoane din banci
     Cei peste 650.000 de romani aflati in baza de date a Biroului de Credit cu restante de peste 30 de zile la plata ratelor la creditele luate de la 31 de banci si 34 de IFN-uri au devenit tinta afaceristilor, printre care s-au strecurat chiar si oameni care lucreaza in banci.
     O pagina pe Facebook le promite datornicilor ca-i va sterge din Biroul de Credit, contra sumei de 300 de lei platita in avans, iar apoi ii va ajuta sa obtina un nou imprumut, cu care sa-si poata achita restul taxei de radiere, de 2.300 de lei.
     Oameni necajiti si disperati pentru ca sunt supraindatorati sau pentru ca nu pot obtine un nou imprumut pentru ca au avut intarzieri la altele mai vechi sunt amagiti cu promisiunea unei rate de succes a radierilor din Biroul de Credit de 90%, cu toate ca stergerea datelor nu se poate face decat in anumite cazuri, precum neinformarea prealabila a debitorului sau raportarea de date eronate.
     * COTIDIANUL
     * Rusia se vede bine în "Oglinda" germană
     La jumătatea lunii februarie, presa de mainstream publica informaţia ce trebuia să adeverească prezenţa a sute de mercenari ruşi în Siria, implicaţi în crime şi afaceri murdare cu petrol, împreună cu regimul Assad. Totul a plecat de la dezvăluirea pierderilor mari produse de aviaţia americană armatei guvernamentale siriene şi mercenarilor ruşi, care ar fi atacat pe 7 februarie o rafinărie din provincia Deir ez-Zor apărată de kurzi, aliaţii SUA. Confirmată de comandantul forţelor aeriene SUA din Comandamentul Central, confruntarea, scriau ziarele occidentale, s-ar fi soldat cu moartea a sute de mercenari ruşi, membri ai firmei de securitate Wagner. Relatările aveau tot ce le trebuie pentru a acuza Moscova: mercenari (mercenariatul e interzis prin lege în Rusia), numele lui Igor Ghirkin "Strelkov", fost ofiţer GRU, fost "omuleţ verde" în Ucraina, numele lui Evghenii Prigojin ("bucătarul" lui Putin), unul din finanţatorii Wagner, trecut pe lista sancţiunilor SUA.
     O contestare a acestor fapte vine, surprinzător, din partea unei publicaţii occidentale, Der Spiegel, care susţine că în luptă au murit doar nouă mercenari ruşi şi doar ca victime colaterale, pentru că "s-au aflat în locul nepotrivit, la momentul nepotrivit". Nimic, aşadar, despre afaceri cu petrol, despre nume din anturajul lui Putin. Pe de altă parte, amintim că aceeaşi revistă germană publica, în octombrie 2017, un material în care, pe baza unor documente interne NATO, neprezentate în integralitate şi citate trunchiat, trăgea concluzia că Alianţa este total nepregătită logistic pentru un conflict cu Rusia.
     * CURENTUL
     * Preşedintele Colegiului Medicilor a solicitat introducerea expresiei româneşti "relaţie medic-pacient" în patrimoniul UNESCO
     Veşnicul Gheorghe Borcean, moştenitorul condamnatului Vasile Astărăstoae la Colegiul Medicilor, după ce a convins politicienii să scoată din lege limita de două mandate la şefia Colegiului s-a văzut asigurat în funcţie pe viaţă. Din această poziţie, Borcean visează că poate intra şi în istorie şi lansează un atac fără precedent la adresa medicilor români. Postul de televiziune DIGI 24 a făcut un reportaj intitulat "Ce soluţii sunt în cazul violenţelor între medici şi pacienţi" plecând de la cele două-trei cazuri izolate prezentate de presă şi generalizând cu ajutorul lui Borcean.
     "Sistemul medical românesc are pusă o etichetă pe care greu o va putea da jos. O etichetă rezultată din comportamentul inadecvat al unor medici sau asistente, cu pacienţii. În spitalele din România s-a ajuns ca medicul să se ia la bătaie cu pacientul, să îi vorbească urât sau pur şi simplu să îl lase aştepe pe holurile spitalului, întins pe jos.", începe reportajul DIGI. În mod inadmisibil, preşedintele CMR inflamează societatea: "El, pacientul are nevoie de mult mai mult. Un tehnician ar putea să-i pună un stent, dar restul ce are nevoie pacientul, aia trebuie să dea doctorul: înţelegere asupra familiei, asupra conjuncturii în care se află", afirmă Gheorghe Borcean, preşedintele Colegiului Medicilor din România.
     * JURNALUL NAŢIONAL
     * Statutul Casei Regale, retras din circuitul juridic. Ce spune Tăriceanu
     Preşedintele Senatului, Călin Popescu-Tăriceanu, a anunţat că proiectul pentru reglementarea statutului juridic al Casei Regale a României, retras luni de iniţiatori din circuitul legislativ, va fi modificat şi depus din nou la Camera Deputaţilor.
     "Având punctele de vedere ale diferitelor instituţii relevante în materie, trebuie să reconsiderăm forma proiectului. Este necesară crearea unei instituţii care să poată să fie bugetată şi poate să primească fondurile aferente. Acest lucru presupune schimbarea ordinii de dezbatere, adică Senatul va fi Cameră decizională şi proiectul trebuie retras şi redepus într-o formă modificată la Camera Deputaţilor. Acest lucru nu înseamnă renunţarea la iniţiativă, ci schimbarea procedurii în aşa fel încât să fie în conformitate cu prevederile legale în vigoare. Ori de câte ori este necesară înfiinţarea unei instituţii noi, Camera decizională devine Senatul. După cum ştiţi, iniţiativa a fost depusă la Senat, deci ea trebuie retrasă şi redepusă la Camera Deputaţilor", a afimat Tăriceanu, luni, după şedinţa Biroului permanent al Senatului.
     * Teodorovici, cu biciul pe ANAF: Ochii la mine si invăţaţi să comunicaţi
     Ministrul Finanţelor Eugen Teodorovici i-a luat în cătare pe angajaţii ANAF, în special pe cei de la ghisee care iau contact direct cu contribuabilii. "Invăţaţi să comunicaţi", le-a spus ministrul funcţionarilor, "altfel vă pierdeţi locul de muncă".
     Cu ochii la televizor, să adopte discursul ministrului de Finanţe şi să înveşe cum să comunice. Este noua sarcină de serviciu pe care le-a trasat-o Eugen Teodorovici angajaţilor ANAF. Ministrul Finanţelor a explicat că el este un bun exemplu pentru funcţionarii de la ghisee care înca nu ştiu să vorbească atunci când contribuabilii au nevoie de lămuriri şi ajutor. Dacă nu se vor conforma, funcţionarii riscă chiar pierderea locului de muncă. "Eu am să fac multe incursiuni, să zic aşa, prin birourile din ţară, din Bucureşti, şi din toată ţara. Şi le spun foarte clar. Nu vreau să ameninţ pe nimeni. (...) Angajaţii ANAF-ului să fie foarte atenţi când ies la televizor, când comunic. Trebuie să fie atenţi la tot ceea ce spun. Şi să preia fiecare exact acelaşi stil, ritm, mod de a discuta, de a comunica cu oamenii. Dacă voi intra şi voi vedea la faţa locului că se întamplă chestiuni de neacceptat - felul în care se poartă la ghişeu, felul în care răspund la ghişeu, orice, orice... Repet încă o dată: omul pleacă, indiferent cine se supară. Pentru că pentru mine este mai important acel contribuabil care îmi da mie bani la stat că sa pot sa ţin un funcţionar", a declarat Teodorovici.
     * ROMÂNIA LIBERĂ
     * Comisia Europeană a constatat: doi din trei români au încredere în UE
     Potrivit sursei citate, valorile care reprezintă cel mai bine Uniunea Europeană sunt drepturile omului (34% dintre cetăţenii României consideră acest lucru, faţă de 33% dintre locuitorii UE), democraţia (32% dintre români, faţă de 33% dintre locuitorii UE) şi pacea (32% dintre români, 40% - media europeană). Acestea sunt câteva din concluziile raportului pentru România, parte a studiului Eurobarometru standard 88.
     "Românii continuă să creadă în Europa şi în valorile pe care aceasta le promovează. Avem nevoie de încrederea şi dinamismul lor, în construirea viitoarei Uniuni Europene, ale cărei baze se vor pune la Summitul de la Sibiu, din 2019, în timpul preşedinţiei române a Consiliului UE", a declarat Angela Cristea, şeful Reprezentanţei Comisiei Europene la Bucureşti, citată în comunicat.
     Conform comunicatului, mai bine de jumătate dintre români tind să aibă încredere în Parlamentul European (56%, faţă de 45% media europeană) şi în Comisia Europeană (50%, faţă de o medie europeană de 42%).
     "Încrederea în instituţiile naţionale este însă mai redusă. De exemplu, 21% dintre români au încredere în guvern", se precizează în comunicat.
     * Apar primii nori la orizont. ZF index imobiliar pentru apartamentele de trei camere din capitală. Sprintul pieţei imobiliare a fost temperat în februarie, iar preţurile au scăzut faţă de începutul anului. Oferta mai mare şi creşterea ROBOR începe să se simtă
     Creşterea ofertei după sărbătorile de iarnă, majorarea indicelui de dobândă ROBOR la peste 2% şi devalorizarea leului faţă de euro sunt elementele care au temperat creşterea preţurilor apartamentelor vechi cu trei camere în februarie pe piaţa din Bucureşti.
     Apartamentele vechi cu trei camere din Bucureşti au înre­gistrat în februarie o scădere a preţului mediu cu 700 de euro sau 0,8% faţă de luna anterioară, la 88.150 de euro, potrivit indexului imobiliar al ZF, realizat în colaborare cu firma de consultanţă imobiliară Coldwell Banker pe baza ofertelor din Anunţul Telefonic.
     Aceasta este prima scădere după cea din august 2017. Mai mult, zona din jurul Mall Vitan a înregistrat un declin de aproape 12% faţă de ianuarie scăzând sub pragul de 100.000 de euro, până la 98.000 de euro.
     Potrivit reprezentanţilor Coldwell Banker, anual sunt înregistrate scăderi, de regulă în lunile februarie şi august. "Scăderea din februarie poate fi explicată prin faptul că la începutul unui an sunt scoase la vânzare numeroase proprietăţi, după ce în perioada sărbătorilor de iarnă numărul ofertelor scade. Astfel, ofertele noi din piaţă apărute în ianuarie au de regulă preţuri de listare mai ridicate comparativ cu alte luni din an. Luna februarie aduce o corelare a vânzătorilor la cererea existentă în piaţă", au spus reprezentanţii companiei de consultanţă imobiliară. 
 
English Section
05.03.2018
LAST WEEK, ROMANIA HAD THE BIGGEST IMPORTS OF NATURAL GAS IN THE LAST FIVE YEARS
ANRE, auditing Transgaz, E.ON, ENGIE and OMV
     * In Europe, the cold weather has led to a significant rise in the price of natural gas
       Last week, Romania imported about one third of the daily natural gas consumption to get it through the cold winter period, these being the biggest daily imports of natural gas in the last five years, according to some sources from the energy sector, quoted by Agerpres.  click here to read the entire article
02.03.2018
A POSSIBLE CONTRACT FOR THE SPARE PARTS NEEDED BY PATRIOT MISSILES
All time high for "Aerostar" stock, after the "Raytheon" quote request
     * Aurel Cazacu: "The American partners are trying to cooperate, even if they do not have the obligation to offset, and Aerostar is the best plant in Romania"
     * A rise of over 40% for the Aerostar shares over the last year
       Shares of "Aerostar" Bacău (ARS) yesterday rose 6.5%, to 5.24 lei/share, taking the company's valuation to an all time high - 797.93 million lei, after American company Raytheon announced that it has requested a quote from ARS, to get more information about the parts that might be manufactured in Bacău for the Patriot radar, which is part of the Patriot missile system.  click here to read the entire article
28.02.2018
REPORT FROM BRUSSELS / EUROPEAN ENERGY COMMISSION:
"The amendments of the Industries Commission to Emergency Government Ordinance 64 cannot be approved"
     * "We prefer dialogue, but we may resort to the European courts as well, if things don't work out"
       The European Commission is encouraging dialogue with the Romanian authorities concerning Emergency Government Ordinance 64 of 2016 concerning the natural gas sector, but if the issues on this matter cannot be resolved, we may resort to the European Court of Justice, European energy commissioner Miguel Arias Canete, said in a meeting in Brussels with the representatives of the Romanian energy sector.
     The European Commission is encouraging dialogue with the Romanian authorities concerning Emergency Government Ordinance 64 of 2016 concerning the natural gas sector, but if the issues on this matter cannot be resolved, we may resort to the European Court of Justice, European energy commissioner Miguel Arias Canete, said in a meeting in Brussels with the representatives of the Romanian energy sector.
     When asked by deputy Virgil Popescu on his view on the amendments that had been made, in the Romanian parliament to the Emergency Ordinance 64/2016, which stipulate that 70% of natural gas produced in Romania would have to be traded on one exchange, namely OPCOM, as the European Commission has already opened an infringement procedure for blocking the natural gas exports, Canete said: "We have an energy legislative package and one of the aspects concerns the liberalization of the market. It is a complex process, with various transition periods. In this process, the European Commission is encouraging dialogue, instead of going to the Court of Justice, where proceedings are lengthy and we are going to waste time.
     It is clear that Romania is at a crucial point as far as its energy sector is concerned, especially when it comes to the natural gas market. As far OUG 64, we had some expectations concerning the fact that this ordinance would be approved in Romania and we would proceed with the infringement. The fact that the ordinance is now stuck in the parliament shows that things aren't going in the right direction".
     The European Commission said that the European institution has proposed some solutions for overcoming this deadlock, encouraging all the involved actors to have a balanced attitude: "The European Commission has launched a dialogue, we are looking to find solutions, but if those provisions remain, we will have to act accordingly. My message is clear: these amendments cannot be approved. There are alternatives, but certain principles need to be fulfilled, for more competition, more transparency, intensification of competition, so that consumers get better choice and the best prices".
     The Romanian Supreme Country Defense Council (CSAT) has sent a letter, at the end of last year, to the Industries Commission, recommending the review of Emergency Government Ordinance no. 64/2016 for the amendment and completion of the Law of Electricity and natural gas no. 123/2012 of the Working Group for Strategic Infrastructure and Energy Security.
     Last year, the Industries Commission has brought several amendments to EGO 64/2016 amending the law of natural gas, according to which 70% of the Romanian natural gas would have to be traded on the OPCOM exchange, which displeased the Romanian Commodities Exchange (BRM), which also has a license for the trading of natural gas.
     PSD deputy Iulian Iancu has repeatedly accused that behind the accusations in of the BRM were in fact OMV and Gazprom, which would want to move to Vienna the trading of natural gas, so that Gazprom could bring to Romania a bigger volume of Russian natural gas.
     Iulian Iancu also said that if the natural gas in the Black Sea are going to be exported, instead of sold on the Romanian exchange, this will hurt Romania's natural security.  click here to read the entire article
26.02.2018
The merit of Antena 3
     The success of Antena 3 is admirable! Dan Voiculescu has once again proved his usefulness, his television has created the somewhat plausible media context for justice minister Tudorel Toader to dare make his proposal for the revocation of Laura Codruţa Kovesi as chief-prosecutor of the DNA, despite the extraordinary support that she gets in the country and abroad.  click here to read the entire article
23.02.2018
Toader proposes the revocation of Kovesi
     The dismissal of chief DNA (National Anti-corruption Department) prosecutor Laura Codruţa Kovesi was announced last night by Justice Minister Tudorel Toader, at the headquarters of the Ministry, after presenting the justification of the decision, presented in the form of twenty bullet points, while also taking the opportunity to mention he had been head of class, which surprised everybody, because no one was interested in his school achievements.  click here to read the entire article
21.02.2018
LIBERAL SENATOR STRIKES AGAIN
Zamfir caps interest rates on loans
     * Senators have voted for the annual effective rate to be at most 2.5% higher than the policy rate when it comes to mortgage
     * The law will go to the Chamber of Deputies - the decision making forum
     * Senator Zamfir: "Today, we have become European as far as the manner in which loans are granted as well"
       PNL senator Daniel Cătălin Zamfir does not disappoint. His draft law concerning the capping of interest rates was the first that appeared on the agenda yesterday, in the common meeting of the specialized commissions and despite the controversies between him and a few other party colleagues, including the president of the Economic Commission Florin Cîţu, the liberal got more than he had made his objective initially - not just the capping of compensatory and penalty interest rates, but also the capping of the annual effective interest rate charged by banks and Non-Financial Banking Institutions (IFNs).  click here to read the entire article
20.02.2018
UPON REQUEST FROM ONE SHAREHOLDER,
The DIICOT brings prosecution in rem, in the Romcab case
     * The investigation concerns the deliberate reporting of inaccurate financial statements or untrue information
     * Sebastian Vlădescu: "An investigation is the only solution which would show where the money went, I know I've done my job"
       The DIICOT prosecutors have begun prosecution in rem of the actions, in the "Romcab" (MCAB) case, according to a response sent by the prosecutors to Valentin Stănescu, a shareholder in the company.  click here to read the entire article
20.02.2018
The Cosma family, by William Shakespeare
     Decorated by Traian Băsescu with the Star of Romania, Gunther Krichbaum, the president of the European Affairs Commission of the Bundestag, asks the president of the European Commission, Jean Claude Juncker, through a letter, not to suspend the application of the Cooperation and Verification Mechanism (MCV) concerning the Romanian judicial system and writes that "in the event of new attacks on the independence of the judicial system, should take into consideration initiating the procedure for the activation of article 7 of the EU treaty" (the suspension of Romania's voting rights in the EU council).  click here to read the entire article
16.02.2018
VALERY KUZMIN, AMBASSADOR OF THE RUSSAIAN FEDERATION IN BUCHAREST:
"We are happy that the offshore perimeters in the Black Sea will start being exploited"
     * Lucian Bode, co-initiator of the BRUA, is asking for clarifications from Teodor Meleşcanu concerning the export of natural gas from Hungary
       We are happy that the perimeters on the continental coast of Romania (ed. note: offshore in the Black Sea) will start being exploited, because there lies inactive a very important resource of the energy industry, his excellency Valery Kuzmin, Ambassador of the Russian Federation told us in Bucharest, during Diplomat's Day.  click here to read the entire article
15.02.2018
IN THE MEETING WITH THE ANRM
Sources: "The US embassy took interest in the reference price for natural gas"
     * Also discussed were the intentions of the Mazarin company to acquire some perimeters
       The management of the National Mineral Resources Agency (ANRM) met on Tuesday with Shelley Saxen, deputy economic advisor of the US embassy in Bucharest. On the agenda was last Friday's order issued by the ARNM which establishes the reference price for natural gas mined in Romania, in order to set the royalties will be calculated based on the trading prices on the hub of CEGH Vienna, according to sources close to the talks.  click here to read the entire article
14.02.2018
The ANRM has once again decided to raise the reference price for natural gas
     * Gigi Dragomir, the president of the ANRM: "We see no reasons why the price of natural gas paid by the end consumers should increase"
     * ROPEPCA: "The proposal to adapt the royalty for natural gas made in Romania to a virtual foreign number shows a lack of sovereignty"
       The reference price for natural gas extracted from Romania, in order to establish the royalties, will be calculated based on the trading prices of the CEGH Viena hub, the National Agency for Mineral Resources announced on Friday, which issued the Order concerning the approval of the Methodology to set the reference price for natural gas extracted from Romania.  click here to read the entire article
07.02.2018
Volatility is back on the global markets with a vengeance
     The Black Monday of 1987 came two months after the beginning of the term of Alan Greenspan as head of the Federal Reserve. Back then, the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) fell 508 points, 22.61% below that of the previous trading day.  click here to read the entire article
06.02.2018
An investor has filed a complaint against "Certinvest" with the ASF
     * Mihai Dragoş says that the value of the Certinvest Dinamic fund units is updated slowly on the site
     * The investor raises questions about the ties between the fund's managers and the unlisted bond issuers in the fund's portfolio
       Investor Mihai Dragoş has filed a complaint with the Financial Oversight Authority concerning the open fund Certinvest Dinamic, managed by Certinvest.  click here to read the entire article
05.02.2018
Who "owns" the stupid things said by the employees of the NBR?
     The National Bank of Romania (NBR) thinks that the National Liberal Party (PNL) is a pariah.  click here to read the entire article
30.01.2018
Sex and the country with Viorica Dăncilă
     The female prime-minister seems like a victory against sexism. The emancipation of our women seems to find its expression in the appointment of Viorica Vasilica Dăncilă as head of the Executive.  click here to read the entire article
