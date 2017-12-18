   Ofertă publicitate   Abonament la ziarul BURSA   Evenimentele BURSA   Suplimentele BURSA   Newsletter   Cariere   Contact       
CONFERINŢA CODUL INSOLVENŢEI - Ediţia a V-a

Revista Presei

REVISTA PRESEI 8.02.2018

BURSA 08.02.2018

A.C
 
     * ADEVARUL
     * Dragnea a dezlănţuit marea epurare în PSD. Cine sunt liderii vizaţi
     Primarul Iaşiului, Mihai Chirica, preşedintele executiv al PSD, Niculae Bădălău, şi secretarul general adjunct al partidului, Codrin Ştefănescu, vor fi excluşi din PSD pe motiv de trădare.
     Primarul Iaşiului, Mihai Chirica, unul dintre criticii constanţi ai liderului PSD, este cu un pas în afara partidului. Membrii Comisiei de Etică din cadrul PSD Iaşi au propus Biroului Permanent Judeţean (BPJ) al filialei excluderea primarului Mihai Chirica din partid, pentru atacurile repetate ale edilului ieşean la adresa conducerii PSD. Totodată, Comisia de Etică a mai propus excluderea din partid a viceprimarului Gabriel Harabagiu şi a fostului deputat de Iaşi Sorin Iacoban, ambii apropiaţi ai primarului de Iaşi. Contactat de agenţia News.ro, liderul filialei judeţene a PSD Iaşi Maricel Popa a refuzat să comenteze hotărârea Comisiei de Etică, afirmând că BPJ al organizaţiei se va întruni peste câteva zile. Marcel Popa este unul dintre apropiaţii lui Dragnea. "Eu nu am înţeles despre care PSD vorbim: despre PSD - organizaţia care m-a propus să fiu primar - sau despre PSD-ul lui Dragnea, căruia nu-i convine că mai sunt şi oameni cu puncte de vedere. Dacă vrea să distrugă social-democraţia, nu o să poată, pentru că social-democraţia nu s-a născut la Teleorman. Sunt voci care spun că acum 120-130 ani s-a născut undeva în zona Moldovei ", a reacţionat Mihai Chirica.
     * Arhiva SIPA şi-a făcut datoria. Urmează Statul Paralel
     Oare ce-o mai face Arhiva SIPA? Oare ce-o mai face Comisia SIPA din Parlament? Am şi uitat de comisia asta, dar mi-am adus aminte când am văzut că preşedintele respectivei comisii, Şerban Nicolae, s-a săturat de jucăria asta şi a predat locul unui anonim.
     Mai ţineţi minte ce isterie era în primăvara-vara trecute cu Arhiva SIPA? Părea că toată ţara se prăbuşeşte dacă nu se clarifică această problemă. S-a înfiinţat comisie parlamentară, iar ministrul Justiţiei, Tudorel Toader, extrem de vijelios, a şi publicat lista celor care, de-a lungul anilor, au pătruns în această arhivă. Însă Tudorel Toader a pus frână imediat ce s-a constatat că cele mai multe pătrunderi în arhiva SIPA au fost operate în vara anului 2007, când premier era Tăriceanu, iar ministru al Justiţiei era Tudor Chiuariu. Şi, stupidă coincidenţă, era exact în intervalul de aproximativ 3 luni în care sistemul de supraveghere video al arhivei a fost defect.
     * România, sub asediul rablelor. Câte maşini la mâna a doua au fost înmatriculate în 2017
     Anul trecut, în România au fost înmatriculate cu peste 57% mai multe maşini faţă de 2016. Îngrijorător este că patru din cinci maşini intrate în ţară, în 2017, au fost la mâna a doua.
     România a bătut record după record în ceea ce priveşte înmatricularea maşinilor second-hand. Potrivit datelor Direcţiei Regim Permise de Conducere şi Înmatriculare a Vehiculelor (DRPCIV), în 2017 au fost înmatriculate 627.743 de autoturisme, cu aproape 58% mai multe decât în 2016. Dintre acestea, doar puţin peste 125.000 au fost noi. Un calcul simplu arată că patru din cinci maşini înmatriculate anul trecut au fost la mâna a doua, aduse din ţări precum Germania, Olanda, Italia sau Franţa, îmbătrânind şi mai mult parcul auto naţional.
     * BANCHERUL
     * BNR ne avertizează să nu ne aşteptăm la alte creşteri de preţuri, altfel va trebui să plătim dobânzi mai mari
     Banca Naţională a României (BNR) lupta să-şi atingă ţinta de inflaţie de maxim 3,5% şi în acest an, după ce în 2017 a reuşit să o menţînă la 3,32%, fără să fie nevoită să majoreze dobânda de referinţă, deşi preţurile au răbufnit în ultimele luni, în contextul scumpirii carburanţilor şi a energiei electrice.
     Preţurile sunt prognozate de BNR să mai crească în primul trimestru din acest an până aproape de 4%, dar apoi va urma o tendinţa de scădere, pentru că la finalul anului să coboare iar sub 3,5% pe an, maximul permis de banca naţională.
     BNR consideră că în prezent nu creşterile de preţuri reprezintă pericolul real, cât aşteptările publicului că acestea se vor menţine la niveluri ridicate (anticipaţiile inflaţioniste, în jargonul BNR).
     Acesta a fost principalul motiv pentru care BNR a majorat astăzi dobânda de referinţă, pentru a două oară în acest an, la 2,25%, după ce în ianuarie a adus-o de la 1,75% la 2%.
     "Măsură pe care am luat-o astăzi practic urmăreşte să juguleze anticipaţiile privind inflaţia, ca să folosesc un cuvânt cam tare, dar acesta este scopul nostru", a precizat guvernatorul BNR, Mugur Isărescu, în cadrul briefingului cu presă de astăzi, după decizia de majorare a dobânzii.
     * COTIDIANUL
     * Jocul ungurilor şi gazele româneşti
     O vizită inopinată a ministrului de Externe al Ungariei la Bucureşti, unde s-a întâlnit cu omologul său, Teodor Meleşcanu, a prilejuit oferirea unor declaraţii interesante ale ambelor părţi privind colaborarea energetică viitoare dintre cele două ţări. Astfel, în orizontul de timp 2022, Ungaria va prelua o mare parte din cantităţile de gaze ce se vor extrage din Marea Neagră de către americanii de la Black Sea Oil&Gas (subsidiară a Carlyle Group) şi ExxonMobil, în colaborare cu Petrom. În acest sens, România va investi în staţii de compresie care vor majora capacitatea de transport a gazoductului Arad - Szeged, deja în funcţiune, de la 1,75 miliarde metri cubi anual la 4,4 miliarde metri cubi. Demersurile ungurilor sunt făcute pentru că ţara vecină are nevoie de gaze şi dintr-o sursă alternativă, alta decât Rusia, pentru că, în prezent, depinde 100% de importurile de la Gazprom. "Aceasta este prima oportunitate din ultimele decenii pe care o are Ungaria de a cumpăra mari cantităţi de gaze naturale dintr-o altă sursă decât Rusia", a spus şeful diplomaţiei Ungariei, Peter Szijjarto, care a adăugat că acest acord de cooperare reprezintă un progres istoric pentru asigurarea securităţii energetice a Ungariei. "Guvernul Ungariei a decis să construiască tronsonul de conductă care lipseşte între hubul central de distribuţie de la Varosfold şi Vecses, în apropiere de Budapesta, unde se termină gazoductul dintre Slovacia şi Ungaria. Odată cu această legătură, coridorul de gaze nord-sud, o facilitate crucială pentru securitatea naţională în Centrul Europei, va fi finalizată", a adăugat diplomatul.
     * CURENTUL
     * Trecerea contribuţiilor a mărit salariile nete ale politicienilor cu 10% faţă de 4% pentru medici şi profesori
     Aşa-zisa revoluţie fiscală a fost dată în beneficiul politicienilor. Toate funcţiile de demnitate publică au salariile stabilite ca multiplu al salariului minim. Odată cu trecerea contribuţiilor de la angajator la angajat salariul minim pe economie s-a majorat de la 1450 lei la 1900, adică o creştere de 31% şi astfel, netul s-a majorat cu aproximativ 10%. Restul bugetarilor au primit prin Legea salarizării unice o majorare de 25% pentru brut, reprezentând 4% la net.
     Vă prezentăm lista coeficienţilor cu care se înmulţeşte salariul minim de 1900 de lei pentru fiecare funcţie de demnitate publică. De fiecare dată când salariul minim va creşte şi salariile lor vor creşte proproţional. De exemplu, Klaus Iohannis are un salariu brut de 12* 1900 lei = 22.800 lei, Liviu Dragnea şi Călin Popescu Tăriceanu câte 21.850 lei iar Olguţa Vasilescu are un salariu de 19.950 lei.
     * JURNALUL NATIONAL
     * Scandal în Parlamentul European pe Legile Justiţiei din România
     Modificările aduse legilor justiţiei din România s-au aflat miercuri după-amiază în centrul unei dezbateri care a durat mai bine de o oră în plenul Parlamentului European la Strasbourg, eurodeputaţii români care au luat cuvântul având schimburi de replici pe această temă.
     Comisarul european pentru justiţie, Věra Jourova, a reiterat apelul Comisiei Europene ca Parlamentul României să deschidă dezbaterea privind modificările la legile justiţiei în linie cu recomandările Bruxellesului şi să obţină un consens şi a spus că executivul comunitar împărtăşeşte îngrijorările cetăţenilor români care au manifestat în stradă.
     "Discuţiile din ultima vreme din România despre legile justiţiei au dus la îngrijorări, exprimate de diferiţi actori din ţară, dar şi din UE şi din afara acesteia. Românii au ieşit în stradă pentru a-şi exprima opoziţia faţă de modificările aduse legilor justiţiei şi îngrijorarea cu privire la aceste măsuri care ar putea slăbi lupta împotriva corupţiei şi independenţa justiţiei. Comisia este de aceeaşi părere şi împărtăşeşte aceste îngrijorări", a spus Věra Jourova, conform traducerii oficiale în limba română.
     * NATIONAL
     * "Cadou" de la BNR: se scumpesc banii!
     Banca Nationala a Romaniei a majorat, ieri, pentru a doua luna consecutiv, dobanda de politica monetara. Specialistii spun ca asta va genera scumpirea creditelor, si deci banii de cheltuiala vor fi mai scumpi.
     Consiliul de administratie al Bancii Nationale a Romaniei a decis in sedinta de ieri majorarea ratei dobanzii de politica monetara la nivelul de 2,25 la suta pe an de la 2,00 la suta pe an incepand cu data de 8 februarie 2018. De asemenea, s-a decis si majorarea ratei dobanzii pentru facilitatea de depozit la 1,25 la suta pe an de la 1,00 la suta pe an, iar rata dobanzii aferente facilitatii de creditare la 3,25 la suta pe an de la 3,00 la suta pe an incepand cu data de 8 februarie 2018; Totodata, nivelurilor ratelor rezervelor minime obligatorii aplicabile pasivelor in lei si in valuta ale institutiilor de credit vor fi pastrate la cotele actuale.Banca centrala apeleaza la cresterea dobanzii de politica monetara atunci cand vrea sa tina inflatia sub control. Masura produce insa efecte atat pentru populatie, cat si pentru firme, pentru ca, de obicei, urca dobanzile creditelor in moneda nationala. Vestile nu sunt deloc bune pentru cei care planuiesc sa se imprumute anul acesta.
     * ROMANIA LIBERA
     * Toader: "Nu m-au lăsat să vorbesc pentru că nu s-a dorit aflarea adevărului"
     Ministrul Justiţiei, Tudorel Toader, a declarat miercuri seară, la Strasbourg, că nu este mulţumit de dezbaterea din plenul Parlamentului European privind modificările la legile justiţiei din României, spunând că "s-a discutat într-o manieră absolută politicianistă" şi că afirmaţiile făcute de comisarul european pentru justiţie, Věra Jourova, "probabil nu emană de la dânsa".
     "N-am cum să fiu mulţumit, în condiţiile în care s-a văzut cu ochiul liber (...) faptul că s-a discutat într-o manieră absolut politicianistă, cu un pretext de conţinut juridic. (...) Unii s-au exprimat despre legile justiţiei fără să cunoască nimic din conţinutul respectivelor legi", a spus Toader, adăugând că va face "un inventar al neadevărurilor care au fost spuse" la dezbaterea din Parlamentul European.
     El a mai afirmat că are "ferma convingere că nu s-a dorit aflarea adevărului", acuzând în acest sens şi faptul că nu i s-a permis de conducerea Parlamentului European să ia cuvântul în dezbatere.
     "S-a indus din start o confuzie, pentru că pretextul dezbaterii de astăzi l-a constituit proiectul de lege pentru modificarea legilor justiţiei, dar s-a vorbit de corupţie. Ori - ar fi trebuit să ştie şi vorbitorii - regula este că atunci când nu ştii ce spui, taci din gură, că n-ai riscul să greşeşti", a declarat ministrul justiţiei.
     * ZIARUL FINANCIAR
     * Extremele şomajului: în Bucureşti şi în Timiş rata şomajului este sub 2%. În Vaslui şi în Teleorman, unu din zece oameni apţi de muncă nu lucrează. "Am renunţat să mai încercăm să aducem oameni din Vaslui şi din Teleorman în zonele care au nevoie de angajaţi. Pur şi simplu nu vor să muncească."
     Piaţa muncii din România se confruntă cu cea mai acută criză de personal din ultimele două de­cenii, dar cu toate acestea există în continuare ju­deţe în care rata şo­­majului este de peste 10%, ceea ce în­seamnă că unu din zece lo­cuitori apţi de muncă nu lucrează.
     În Vaslui, de exemplu, rata şomajului este de 10,19%, fiind de peste 2,5 ori mai mare decât media înregistrată la nivel naţional (de 4,02% în decembrie 2017), arată datele Agenţiei Naţionale pentru Ocuparea Forţei de Muncă (ANOFM).
     Pe locul doi în topul judeţelor cu cel mai ridicat nivel al şomajului este Teleorman: cu o rată de 10,02% a şomajului, în judeţul situat la o distanţă de aproximativ 80 km de Capitală există aproape 15.000 de şomeri. De asemenea, Mehedinţi, unul dintre cele mai sărace judeţe din punctul de vedere al investiţiilor, are un şomaj de 9,4% şi aproape 9.800 de şomeri. Cum se explică şomajul atât de ridicat în aceste judeţe în contextul în care angajatorii se plâng tot mai mult de lipsa de candidaţi? 
 
Piaţa de Capital, 18:37
Indicii BVB au închis în teritoriu pozitiv, pe un rulaj de 8,9 milioane euro
     Indicii de pe Bursa de Valori Bucureşti (BVB) au închis în teritoriu pozitiv a patra şedinţă de tranzacţionare a săptămânii, lichiditatea totală fiind de 41,8 milioane de lei (8,9 milioane de euro), în creştere faţă de rulajul înregistrat anterior (32,4 milioane de lei).  click să citeşti tot articolul
Internaţional, 18:27
Excedentul comercial al Germaniei a scăzut pentru prima dată din 2009
     Excedentul comercial al Germaniei a scăzut anul trecut pentru prima dată, se arată în datele prezentate astăzi - semn că cererea a crescut, fapt ce pune presiune pe importuri, informează Reuters.  click să citeşti tot articolul
Macroeconomie, 18:06
Ministerul Finanţelor a atras 386,7 de milioane de lei de la bănci
     Ministerul Finanţelor Publice (MFP) a împrumutat, astăzi, 386,7 milioane de lei de la bănci, printr-o emisiune de obligaţiuni de stat pe 75 de luni, la un randament mediu de 4,35% pe an.  click să citeşti tot articolul
Companii-Afaceri, 17:43
PwC şi D&B David şi Baias vor lansa primele cursuri de formare Responsabil cu protecţia datelor
     Companiile PwC România şi D&B David şi Baias au obţinut validarea standardului ocupaţional aferent rolului de Responsabil cu protecţia datelor cu caracter personal (sau DPO) de la Comitetul Sectorial Administraţie şi Servicii Publice din cadrul Autorităţii Naţionale pentru Calificări, structură a Ministerului Educaţiei Naţionale, se arată într-un comunicat remis astăzi Redacţiei.  click să citeşti tot articolul
Miscellanea, 17:30
Organizaţiile din sectorul agro-alimentar pot aplica pentru obţinerea de finanţare
     Pentru anul 2018, Comisia Europeană a adoptat Programul de lucru cu privire la acţiunile de informare şi promovare ale produselor agricole puse în aplicare pe piaţa internă şi în ţările terţe, care prevede lista temelor prioritare, bugetele aferente şi acţiunile care pot fi puse în aplicare, conform unui comunicat al Ministerului Agriculturii, dat publicităţii astăzi.  click să citeşti tot articolul
Jurnal Bursier
08.02.2018
Adrian Simionescu, Vienna Investment Trust:/ BVB
"Creşterea bursei, pe fondul aprecierilor din pieţele externe"
     Majoritatea cotaţiilor Bursei de Valori Bucureşti (BVB) au urcat în şedinţa de ieri, în contextul unui rulaj de 32,45 milioane de lei (6,68 milioane de euro), cu mult sub cel înregistrat în şedinţa...  click să citeşti tot articolul
08.02.2018
BURSELE DIN LUME
Bursele europene revin pe creştere
     * Sectorul petrolier, impulsionat de rezultatele financiare ale companiilor
       Pieţele europene au revenit pe creştere ieri, după scăderile masive din zilele precedente, cele mai mari câştiguri fiind înregistrate în sectorul petrolului, datorită rezultatelor anunţate de...  click să citeşti tot articolul
07.02.2018
FRISON ÎN PIAŢA FINANCIARĂ MONDIALĂ / BVB
Scăderi de peste două procente pentru toţi indicii bursei
     * Analişti: "Căderea pieţei locale de capital este dată de deprecierea pieţelor internaţionale"
       Scăderea generalizată a pieţei locale de capital a continuat şi în şedinţa de ieri, toţi indici Bursei de Valori Bucureşti (BVB) încheind ziua de tranzacţionare cu deprecieri de peste două...  click să citeşti tot articolul
06.02.2018
BVB
Rulaj de doar 35 milioane de lei
     * Scăderi pe linie pentru indicii bursei
       Bursa de Valori Bucureşti (BVB) şi-a continuat deprecierea demarată săptămâna trecută, doar cinci titluri încheind şedinţa de tranzacţionare în creştere.  click să citeşti tot articolul
06.02.2018
BURSELE DIN LUME/BURSELE CONTINUĂ SĂ SCADĂ
Investitorii de pe pieţele internaţionale vând masiv acţiuni
     Bursele din Europa au scăzut şi ieri, continuând declinul important început vineri, investitorii vânzând acţiuni în condiţiile în care antici­pează că inflaţia mai ridicată din Statele Unite va...  click să citeşti tot articolul
05.02.2018
ZECE ANI DE LA LISTAREA LA BVB
Acţiunile "Transgaz" - la 417 lei/ unitate, mai mult de dublu faţă de IPO
     Titlurile Transgaz (TGN) au închis şedinţa de vineri la 417 lei/acţiune, în contextul unui rulaj de 3,51 milioane de lei, al doilea în clasamentul lichidităţii.  click să citeşti tot articolul
English Section
07.02.2018
Volatility is back on the global markets with a vengeance
     The Black Monday of 1987 came two months after the beginning of the term of Alan Greenspan as head of the Federal Reserve. Back then, the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) fell 508 points, 22.61% below that of the previous trading day.  click here to read the entire article
06.02.2018
An investor has filed a complaint against "Certinvest" with the ASF
     * Mihai Dragoş says that the value of the Certinvest Dinamic fund units is updated slowly on the site
     * The investor raises questions about the ties between the fund's managers and the unlisted bond issuers in the fund's portfolio
       Investor Mihai Dragoş has filed a complaint with the Financial Oversight Authority concerning the open fund Certinvest Dinamic, managed by Certinvest.  click here to read the entire article
05.02.2018
Who "owns" the stupid things said by the employees of the NBR?
     The National Bank of Romania (NBR) thinks that the National Liberal Party (PNL) is a pariah.  click here to read the entire article
30.01.2018
Sex and the country with Viorica Dăncilă
     The female prime-minister seems like a victory against sexism. The emancipation of our women seems to find its expression in the appointment of Viorica Vasilica Dăncilă as head of the Executive.  click here to read the entire article
25.01.2018
THE SALE OF BANCPOST HAS REOPENED THE ISSUE OF LOANS PAID ON TIME, SOLD IN HOLLAND
Customer: "Bancpost has sold my loan to an LLC from Holland, and my money ended up in Cyprus"
     * NBR: "It is still up to the courts to establish and verify the legality of the assignment"
     * Debtor: "I went to the address in Holland and there was no main office of any Eurobank entity there"
     * Cuculis: "Companies that have acquired loans are collecting interest illegally"
     * Civil Code: "The assignee may only enforce their rights on a third party after notifying the debtor that they have been assigned"
     * The bank has not notified the customers before selling their loans
     * Bancpost had not answered our enquiry on the matter, by the time the newspaper had gone to the printers
       The sale of Bancpost to Banca Transilvania, without the loans paid to day that were assigned in the past to a Dutch entity, has once again brought up the issue of loans sold abroad, even though they were performing. Customers who have found themselves in this situation have pointed out a number of irregularities in the assignment process.  click here to read the entire article
22.01.2018
The year of the great budgetary leap... into the void
     The issue of the funding of the budget deficit will become acute in 2018, as the government authorities show us that they haven't learned anything from last year's experience.  click here to read the entire article
22.01.2018
RULING OF THE COURT OF APPEAL
Journalist Cristi Popa wins the lawsuit against Profit.ro and is awarded compensatory salaries of over 40,000 Euros
     * Profit.ro Publishing owes the Romanian state approximately 360,000 Euros, and "N.ro Agenţia de Ştiri" SRL, approximately 460.000 Euros
       Journalist Cristi Popa has won in the Court of Appeal the lawsuit against Profit.ro Publishing SA, by which he had disputed the decision by which he had been laid off in 2016, as the court decided that he would be reinstated to the job he held before his layoff, as well as the payment of compensatory salaries.  click here to read the entire article
19.01.2018
GIGI DRAGOMIR, REINSTATED AT THE ANRM
Is the formula for gas royalties the true reason for the resignation of Tudose?
     * The dismissal of Gigi Dragomir as chairman of the ANRM, was one of the last decisions made by Mihai Tudose
     * The reinstatement of Gigi Dragomir as head of the ANRM, among the first decisions made by Mihai Fifor
     * Daniel Zamfir, PNL: "I hope that the reinstatement of Dragomir to his own job represent the admission of the mistake made by Tudose, concerning the obstructing of the updating of the reference price for natural gas"
       Former prime-minister Mihai Tudose and the current interim prime-minister Mihai Fifor, seem to have something in common, aside from the position they fill - they seem to be seriously concerned with the natural gas royalties.  click here to read the entire article
18.01.2018
AFTER THE ROW CONCERNING THE AMENDMENT OF THE REFERENCE FOR THE NATURAL GAS ROYALTY
Producers deny accusations of their failure to pay the royalties even though they did not concern them
     * Liberal senator Daniel Zamfir accused former prime-minister Mihai Tudose of sacking ANRM president Gigi Dragomir, for issuing an order which updated the methodology for the calculation of the royalty for natural gas, to match the market price
       The Romanian Association for Oil Exploration and Production (ROPEPCA) yesterday denied, in a press release, the "grave and unjustified" accusations made against the Romanian producers of natural gas, "accusations which concern the alleged insufficient payment of natural gas royalties", which it says are "being discussed in public increasingly often".  click here to read the entire article
17.01.2018
The NBR is trying to tether the economy and inflationary expectations to moving sands
     The first hike of the policy rate in the last ten years, by 0.25 percentage points, is too small and has come too late to have a significant effect on inflationary expectations.  click here to read the entire article
17.01.2018
The strongest "statesmen in the PSD" are...women!
     Unless something happens to cause us to hurry, by this Friday, or by Monday-Tuesday at the latest, we will be able to say: "Now we've seen everything!" For a historic first time, Romania will have a woman as a prime-minister!  click here to read the entire article
10.01.2018
Mariana Gheorghe, driven away from OMV Petrom (in corporate speak, "available for another challenge")
     * Sources: Dan Pazara is leaving together with Mariana Gheorghe
     * Christina Verchere has been appointed for the remaining part of Mariana Gheorghe's term, namely until April 16th, 2019
       The Supervisory Board of OMV Petrom yesterday appointed Christina Verchere as president of the Directorate and CEO of OMV Petrom, replacing Mariana Gheorghe.  click here to read the entire article
20.12.2017
National illusions and hallucinations
     The red spot on the white paper becomes greenish, but maintains it's shape, when you move your eyes to the empty part.  click here to read the entire article
19.12.2017
Hundreds of magistrates have protested on the steps of the Bucharest Court of Appeal
     Approximately 700 magistrates from several courts and prosecutor offices in the country have gathered yesterday on the steps of the Bucharest Court of Appeal.  click here to read the entire article
18.12.2017
Complaints and discussions in Brussels about the assault on the freedom of the press
     * The Secretary General of the European Federation of Journalists has pledged to support with all his strength, the efforts of FAIR-MediaSind to halt the politicians' attacks on the independence of Romanian journalists
       The political assault on the freedom of the press in Romania, through the amendment of the laws of justice by the coalition in power, was one of the main issues today in the meeting of the Social Dialog Commission of the European Commission, which was attended, on behalf of Romania, Leonard Pădureţ, president of the FAIR - MediaSind Culture and Mass Media Federation, together with executive president Cristi Godinac.  click here to read the entire article
.

