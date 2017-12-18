   Ofertă publicitate   Abonament la ziarul BURSA   Evenimentele BURSA   Suplimentele BURSA   Newsletter   Cariere   Contact       
Români, la luptă împotriva inflaţiei, strâns uniţi în jurul guvernatorului BNR!

BURSA 09.02.2018

CĂLIN RECHEA
 
CĂLIN RECHEA      Gata, am decis să particip la lupta contra inflaţiei! Cum singur nu am nicio şansă, prima măsură, pe lângă acţiunile individuale şi ale familiei, va fi constituirea unei organizaţii neguvernamentale, mai ales că se primesc şi bani de la guvern pentru cele de interes public, dedicată "coagulării" spiritului antiinflaţionist al concetăţenilor.
     Ideea nu este nouă. Ea a fost lansată în spaţiul public american de preşedintele Gerald Ford în 1974. Pe fondul presiunilor externe privind convertirea dolarilor în aur, determinate, în mare parte, de iresponsabilitatea fiscală a administraţiei Johnson, preşedintele Richard Nixon a anunţat, în august 1971, renunţarea la convertibilitatea dolarului în aur.
     A fost, practic, un default mascat al guvernului de la Washington, iar toate "piedicile" din calea inflaţiei au fost eliminate.
     În condiţiile creşterii accelerate a preţurilor şi a presiunilor exercitate asupra preşedinţilor Federal Reserve de a nu majora dobânzile, preşedintele Gerald Ford a venit cu o idee "măreaţă": iniţierea unei mişcări de masă pentru combaterea inflaţiei, sub sloganul "Whip inflation now!" (n.a. Biciuiţi inflaţia acum!).
     După cum scrie Wikipedia, combaterea inflaţiei trebuia făcută prin încurajarea economisirii şi disciplinarea consumului.
     Aceleaşi măsuri par să fie încurajate acum de Banca Naţională a României, care tocmai a majorat dobânda de politică monetară cu 0,25 puncte procentuale, până la 2,25%, şi a declarat, prin vocea guvernatorului Mugur Isărescu, că "ne batem cu inflaţia".
     În conferinţa de presă care a urmat prezentării deciziei de politică monetară, conducătorul BNR a mai precizat că "încercăm să jugulăm anticipaţiile privind inflaţia". Dar de ce se doreşte doar jugularea lor, când se ştie că vor "trage" din nou aer în piept când va slăbi strânsoarea?
     De ce nu se urmăreşte jugănirea lor, astfel încât să nu mai ameninţe puterea de cumpărare a românilor şi "dreptul" lor la credite ieftine pentru totdeauna?
     Guvernatorul Isărescu consideră că noua majorare a dobânzii de politică monetară va reprezenta un pas suficient pentru "jugularea aşteptărilor inflaţioniste", deşi precizează ulterior că "inflaţia este acum determinată în mare măsură de unele preţuri administrate şi de preţul ţiţeiului". Primele sunt stabilite prin decizii guvernamentale, iar preţul petrolului îşi transmite efectele în economia naţională şi prin intermediul cursului de schimb.
     Prin creşterea dobânzii, BNR urmăreşte ca "această creştere a preţurilor să nu se transmită în anticipaţiile publicului, a populaţiei şi corporaţiilor", deoarece "dobânzile la credite ar creşte mult mai mult".
     Instituţia monetară a statului român creşte, deci, dobânzile pentru ca acestea să nu crească şi mai mult în viitor. "Chiar dacă pare paradoxal, noi urmărim, în esenţă, să temperăm inflaţia şi odată cu ea să temperăm şi majorările de dobânzi", a mai declarat guvernatorul Isărescu în conferinţa de presă.
     Dar dacă este prea târziu pentru aplicarea unei "frâne" monetare uşoare, astfel încât să nu fie stricată iluzia creşterii economice din ultimii ani?
     De la recesiunea din 2009, masa monetară, atât în sens larg (M3) cât şi în sens restrâns (M1) a crescut mult mai rapid decât Produsul Intern Brut (vezi graficul 1), în condiţiile unei scăderi accelerate a dobânzilor (vezi graficul 2), pe fondul programelor de stimulare montară fără precedent aplicate de marile bănci centrale.
     Adică s-au "creat" toate condiţiile pentru accentuarea presiunilor inflaţioniste. BNR s-a "urcat" pe acest val, fără să ţină seama de cauzele care au condus la declanşarea crizei economice interne, deşi atunci toţi oficialii statului spuneau că noi nu vom fi afectaţi de situaţia de pe pieţele internaţionale.
     Pe site-ul Băncii Naţionale se precizează că "obiectivul fundamental al BNR este asigurarea şi menţinerea stabilităţii preţurilor". În DEX, stabilitatea este definită drept "faptul de a-şi păstra locul, de a nu fi mişcat din loc; fixitate".
     În ceea ce priveşte preţurile, stabilitatea ar trebui să însemne o medie zero a ratei inflaţiei pe termen mediu şi lung. Cu toate acestea, tot pe site-ul instituţiei monetare a statului român se arată că "strategia de politică monetară a BNR este ţintirea directă a inflaţiei", iar ţinta este, de mai mulţi ani, de 2,5%.
     Aceasta înseamnă o dublare a preţurilor în 28 de ani. Chiar dacă ţinta ar coborî la 2%, cum este cazul pentru majoritatea băncilor centrale, preţurile s-ar dubla în 35 de ani.
     Lăsând la o parte aceste aspecte "tehnice", existenţa unei strategii de ţintire a inflaţiei presupune şi existenţa instrumentelor şi a voinţei de utilizare a lor pentru atingerea obiectivului. De ce nu au fost utilizate acestea până acum? De ce a ezitat Consiliul de Administraţie al BNR să apese uşor "frâna" mai înainte, pentru a nu fi nevoit să o "calce" mai tare acum, mai ales când ar trebui să ştie că avem o economie "second hand", care a "fugit" pe o autostradă aparentă doar pentru că a fost "alimentată" cu un "combustibil" ieftin.
     În condiţiile în care dobânda de politică monetară este de 2,25%, pe fondul unei rate a inflaţiei mai mare de 3%, mesajul guvernatorului Mugur Isărescu, conform căruia "ne batem cu inflaţia" şi "încercăm să jugulăm anticipaţiile privind inflaţia", nu reprezintă decât un motiv de amuzament pentru orice absolvent de şcoală gimnazială care îşi mai aminteşte ceva despre funcţiile exponenţiale.
     Din păcate, majorarea recentă a dobânzii de politică monetară nu va conduce la ancorarea aşteptărilor inflaţioniste, mai ales când este evidentă reacţia tardivă a Băncii Naţionale.
     Nu ştiu dacă există la nivelul BNR studii cu privire la formarea aşteptărilor inflaţioniste în România, însă am găsit recent un studiu referitor la aşteptările inflaţioniste din India ("The properties of inflation expectations: Evidence for India", Economia, 2017), unde autorii arată că "participanţii la sondaj nu îşi formează raţional anticipaţiile inflaţioniste, indiferent de măsura utilizată a inflaţiei".
     Oare sunt românii mai raţionali? Puţin probabil, mai ales când avem ca "probă" declaraţii recente ale noului ministru de finanţe, în opinia căruia "scăderea burselor nu ne afectează". Este vorba, bineînţeles, despre ceea ce s-a întâmplat în ultimele zile pe pieţele internaţionale.
     Conform unui articol de la Associated Press, din decembrie 2006, campania "Whip inflation now!" a preşedintelui Gerald Ford a fost "una dintre cele mai mari greşeli ale relaţiilor publice guvernamentale din toate timpurile".
     Poate că bătaia Băncii Naţionale a României cu inflaţia va avea mai mult succes, iar guvernatorul Isărescu se va putea mândri, pe lângă jugularea aşteptărilor inflaţioniste, chiar cu jugănirea lor.
     Am plecat să-mi încarc pistolul cu apă menajeră pentru lupta împotriva inflaţiei, chiar dacă preţul ei a crescut în ultimul timp. Dacă nu reuşesc, nu-mi voi reproşa nimic, pentru că urmez exemplul Băncii Naţionale a României, care nu răspunde niciodată pentru nimic. 
 
Opinia cititorului 
1.  fără titlu
    (mesaj trimis de Anti-Make în data de 09.02.2018, ora 00:20)  
 Faptele sunt mai temperate
 Inflatia GALOPANTA( (3-5 la suta) a erodat cresterile de venituri?
 2017 : cresteri salarii 10 la suta privat, spre 20 la stat; cresteri pensii spre 15 (zece din p.pensie, scoaterea cass etc)
 Deprecierea leului ? 4,5 ani la randul ,acum , 4,65 azi nu e una REALA (a existat un diferential de dob.euro-leu care, cumulat pe 4-5 ani ar face sa vb.de o depr.reala abia spre 4,8)
 Inflatia nu poate fi oprita?
 Sa vedem:
 1. daca ratele catorva sute de mii de romani cresc cu 100-200 roni , consumul va scade cu mai mult (ei vor fi tentati sa puna deop., sa cheltuie mai putin pe o plasma mai mare sau o vacanta scumpa afara)
 2 daca se vb.isteric despre preturi care explodeaza , grosul consumatorilor, pensionarii vor pune oricum o frana din precautie.
 Etc.
 Anticipatiil e pot fi temperate.
 In rest, sanatate.


 
2.  fără titlu
    (mesaj trimis de Anti-Make în data de 09.02.2018, ora 00:25)  
 Dob.de pol.monetara a fost 1,75 vreo doi ani jumate, acolo si-a gasit echilibrul.
 Acuma contextul extern si intern o vor duce mai sus, poate 2,5, poate 3+ pana va gasi un echilibru si va ramane acolo o per.
 La fel cursul. Ce e anormal i.n asta?


 
3.  Robor 6 sau 0
    (mesaj trimis de anonim în data de 09.02.2018, ora 06:14)  
 Cum e corect?
 Sau joaca table cu noi?


 
