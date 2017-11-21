   Ofertă publicitate   Abonament la ziarul BURSA   Evenimentele BURSA   Suplimentele BURSA   Newsletter   Cariere   Contact       

România, în faţa CEDO, cu procesele pe clauze abuzive din contractele de credit

BURSA 10.01.2018

E.O
 
     Ţara noastră este din nou în faţa Curţii Europene pentru Drepturile Omului (CEDO), de data aceasta cu procesele deschise pe clauze abuzive din contractele de credit.
     Din comunicatul Curţii reiese că dosarul deschis la CEDO, de un număr de cinci persoane împotriva statului român, face referire la contracte de credit în valută încheiate de Banca Comercială Română (BCR) care ar conţine clauze abuzive.
     Totuşi, anunţul CEDO ridică un semn de întrebare, întrucât acesta menţionează creditele în franci elveţieni (CHF), iar BCR nu a acordat astfel de împrumuturi denominate în CHF.
     Textul scris de CEDO arată, în traducere:
     "Comunicat la 15 decembrie 2017
     PARTEA A PATRA
     Cererea nr. 27189/17 Gheorghe Brădăţeanu şi alţii împotriva României, depusă la 31 martie 2017
     Obiectul cazului
     Cererea se referă la jurisprudenţa contrară a Înaltei Curţi de Casaţie şi Justiţie prin care s-au pronunţat hotărârile definitive în litigii privind presupusele clauze abuzive ale contractelor de credit denominate în valută străină (şi anume francul elveţian) încheiate de reclamanţi cu Banca. În special, prin decizia atacată din 23 martie 2016, Înalta Curte de Casaţie şi Justiţie a respins cererile reclamanţilor în întregime şi a considerat că termenii contestaţi ai contractelor de împrumut erau "legali şi negociaţi". Cu toate acestea, aceeaşi instanţă a pronunţat hotărâri în cauze similare, constatând că termenii contractuali în cauză erau incorecţi, ceea ce le dă dreptul reclamanţilor din acele cauze să obţină de la bancă banii pe care i-au plătit în contul respectivilor clauze contractuale ilegale.
     Întrebări adresate
     1. Reclamanţii au beneficiat de un proces echitabil în stabilirea drepturilor şi obligaţiilor lor civile, în conformitate cu articolul 6/1 din Convenţie, citit singur sau împreună cu articolul 14 al Convenţiei, în măsura în care acţiunile similare de pe rolul Înaltei Curţi de Casaţie şi Justiţie, precum şi de pe rolul diferitelor curţi de apel, referitoare la interpretarea termenilor din contractele de credit încheiate de diferiţi reclamanţi cu Banca Comercială Română au avut rezultate diferite?
     2. A fost principiul securităţii juridice, astfel cum a fost dezvoltat în jurisprudenţa Curţii în interpretarea articolului 6 din Convenţie (a se vedea, de exemplu, Albu şi alţii 63 contra României, cererea nr. 34796/09, 10 mai 2012), respectat de instanţele naţionale?
     3. Au fost supuşi reclamanţii unui tratament discriminatoriu contrar articolului 14 al Convenţiei coroborat cu articolul 1 din Protocolul nr. 1, având în vedere faptul că, în ceea ce priveşte acţiunile similare ale altor reclamanţi în faţa instanţelor naţionale, acestea din urmă au constatat că termenii contractuali în cauză nu erau nici "legali", nici "negociaţi" şi, prin urmare, incorecţi (abuzivi)?" 
 
1.  fără titlu
    (mesaj trimis de anonim în data de 10.01.2018, ora 22:02)  
 
  Se intampla (erori) si la case mai mari.


 
2.  Completul 666 ICCJ
    (mesaj trimis de Terente în data de 10.01.2018, ora 22:28)  
 Este vorba de un grup de vreo 220 de consumatori care au dat in judecata BCR. Avocatul Piperea s-a ocupat de doua dosare colective cu aproape 700 de contracte. Unul a castigat clar, celalalt a pierdut tot. Decizia nefavorabila a fost pronuntata de Completul 666 de la ICCJ format din Nela Petrisor si Constantin Branza, pensionati recent. Acesta a fost singurul complet care a favorizat bancile si a creat o practica neunitara la nivelul instantei de prin grad din Romania. Din pacate nu vor plati ei care au pensii de 15.000 lei/luna, ci Statul Roman care va achita acestor oamenii dobanda contractuala si comisioanele. Era timpul sa se vada mizeria acestui complet nesimtit de la ICCJ. Raspunderea magistratului ar trebui facuta din oficiu.


 
3.  BRAVO!
    (mesaj trimis de Constanta în data de 10.01.2018, ora 22:41)  
 De trei ori BRAVO pentru cei cinci care au ajuns la CEDO. petrisor si brinzan au fost mana-n mana cu bcr(intentionat cu litere mici). Acestia (petrisor, brinzan si bcr) ar trebui sa plateasca pentru nedreptatea facuta si pentru durata inadmisibil de mare a procesului (7 ani) si nu statul roman (adica noi toti).


 
4.  Camataria de la BCR
    (mesaj trimis de Mirela Apostu în data de 10.01.2018, ora 22:47)  
 Judecatorii Petrisor si Branzan au distrus mii de consumatori. Este completul care a facut invers decat celelalte. Acest complet a gasit comisionul de risc ca fiind legal, desi el a fost scos de instante din toate contractele, devenind cel mai jalnic comision, comision de Mos Craciun. Grupul 2 al lui Piperea a fost "condamnat" pentru ca instanta a stabilit in mod spectaculos ca si-au negociat contractele!!! Dar culmea la dosar nu exista nicio proba a negocierii. A fost fabricata de Petrisor si Branzan? Ce parere are marea practiciana Diculescu-Sova de miile de decizii in care a pierdut aparand camataria de la WCR? Praful sa se aleaga de acesti judecatori care au nenorocit oamenii, dar tare imi este ca platim tot noi.


 
