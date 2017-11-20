   Ofertă publicitate   Abonament la ziarul BURSA   Evenimentele BURSA   Suplimentele BURSA   Newsletter   Cariere   Contact       

Rusia şi Turcia cer SUA să nu intervină în "afacerile interne" ale Iranului

BURSA 05.01.2018
     Rusia a cerut, ieri, Statelor Unite ale Americii să nu intervină în ceea ce Moscova numeşte "afacerile interne" ale Iranului, a afirmat ministrul de externe adjunct rus Serghei Riabkov într-o declaraţie pentru agenţia oficială de presă TASS, potrivit Reuters.
     Riabkov a declarat că SUA se folosesc în mod deliberat de situaţia din Iran pentru a încerca să submineze acordul nuclear încheiat de marile puteri cu Teheranul în 2015.
     Într-o postare pe Twitter, preşedintele american Donald Trump a declarat miercuri că SUA îi vor sprijinul "atunci când va veni timpul" pe cei care manifestează în Iran. "Respect pentru poporul din Iran care încearcă să răstoarne guvernul său corupt. Veţi vedea un mare sprijin din partea Statelor Unite atunci când va veni timpul!", a scris Donald Trump în mesajul său.
     Şi Turcia a avertizat, ieri, împotriva încercărilor din afară de a interveni în politica internă a Iranului, afirmând că astfel de acţiuni ar putea provoca o reacţie puternică, după şase zile de proteste antiguvernamentale în întreaga ţară, relatează Reuters.
     Ibrahim Kalin, purtătorul de cuvânt al preşedintelui turc Recep Tayyip Erdogan, a declarat totodată jurnaliştilor, în cadrul unei conferinţe de presă la Ankara, că deşi cetăţenii iranieni au dreptul să organizeze demonstraţii, nu pot fi acceptate acte care provoacă victime şi pagube materiale, în contextul în care protestele din Iran s-au soldat cu 21 de morţi.
     Miercuri, ministrul turc de externe Mevlut Cavusoglu a declarat la CNN Turk că premierul israelian Benjamin Netanyahu şi preşedintele american Donald Trump susţin protestele antiguvernamentale din Iran.
     Teheranul şi majoritatea oraşelor iraniene au avut o a doua noapte calmă, după mai multe zile de proteste în ţară, în timp ce importante manifestaţii pro-regim au avut loc din nou, ieri dimineaţă, potrivit televiziunii de stat citate de AFP.
     Televiziunea iraniană a difuzat imaginile cu noi manifestaţii importante de sprijin faţă de putere în oraşele Ispahan (centru), Machhad (nord-est), Oroumieh (nord-vest), Babol sau Ardebil (nord). "Suntem toţi împreună, în spatele ghidului'', ayatollahul Ali Khamenei, scandau manifestanţii, potrivit imaginilor de televiziune.
     Manifestanţii au reluat sloganurile "Moarte Americii'', "Moarte Israelului'' sau "Moarte monafegh-ului'' (ipocrit, în limba persană), termen prin care autorităţile îi desemnează pe Mujahedinii Poporului, principalul grup de opoziţie în exil, interzis în Iran.
     Miercuri, zeci de mii de persoane au manifestat în circa douăzeci de oraşe de provincie în semn de susţinere faţă de putere şi pentru a condamna violenţele.
     Autorităţile acuză "grupările contrarevoluţionare'' şi pe Mujahedinii Poporului că au profitat de manifestaţiile "legitime'' ale populaţiei împotriva dificultăţilor economice pentru a provoca tulburări.
     Armata de elită a puterii, Gardienii Revoluţiei, a proclamat miercuri încheierea mişcării de contestare, calificată drept "răzvrătire'', care a zguduit Iranul începând din 28 decembrie. Aceste tulburări s-au soldat cu 21 de morţi - în majoritate manifestanţi - şi au dus la arestarea a sute de persoane.
     Clasa politică din Iran, atât reformatorii, cât şi conservatorii, s-a poziţionat împotriva violenţelor în cursul manifestaţiilor, subliniind totodată necesitatea de a se găsi o soluţie la problemele economice, în principal şomajul, care a ajuns la 30 % în rândul tinerilor.
     * Macron pledează pentru dialog permanent cu Iranul
     Preşedintele francez, Emmanuel Macron, a pledat miercuri pentru continuarea "dialogului permanent" cu Iranul, considerând că ţările denunţând acordul asupra programului nuclear - Statele Unite, Israelul, Arabia Saudită - ţin "un discurs care ne va conduce la război în Iran", relatează AFP. Decis în continuare să meargă la Teheran, în pofida anulării vizitei pregătitoare pe care trebuia să o efectueze vineri ministrul său de externe, Jean-Yves Le Drian, şeful statului francez a explicat, cu prilejul urărilor de Anul Nou adresate presei, că "va trebui mărită presiunea internaţională asupra Iranului", dar "nu să se întrerupă discuţiile".
     "Vedem discursul pe care îl ţin Statele Unite, Israelul şi Arabia Saudită, care sunt aliaţii noştri în numeroase privinţe: este aproape un discurs care ne va conduce la război în Iran", a spus Emmanuel Macron, adăugând: "Suntem pe cale să reproducem strategia deliberată a unora. Este important ca noi să păstrăm echilibrul în acest context. Trebuie o strategie regională care constă în găsirea modalităţii de a limita acţiunea Iranului în zonă (...). Dacă întrerupem însă toate discuţiile, există riscul de a merge până la elemente de conflict de o brutalitate extremă".
     Condiţia pentru efectuarea vizitei la Teheran este "revenirea la calm, respectarea libertăţilor. Nimic nu este avut în vedere" în contextul actual, a adăugat Emmanuel Macron. 

     * VICEPREŞEDINTELE AMERICAN MIKE PENCE:
     * "Poporul american este alături de poporul care iubeşte libertatea în Iran şi în lume"
     Vicepreşedintele american Mike Pence i-a îndemnat, ieri, pe tinerii iranieni implicaţi în proteste de stradă antiguvernamentale la Teheran să considere Statele Unite drept un "aliat natural" în căutarea lor a libertăţii şi democraţiei.
     Într-un interviu acordat postului Vocea Americii, la Casa Albă, vicepreşedintele american a subliniat că "poporul american este alături de poporul care iubeşte libertatea în Iran şi în lume", adăugând: "Scopul meu... rugăciunea mea este ca poporul iranian - o populaţie tânără, o populaţie bine educată - să înţeleagă că Statele Unite ale Americii, poporul acestei ţări sunt aliaţii lor naturali. Vrem să-i vedem realizând un viitor liber şi democratic. Vrem să-i vedem îndepărtându-se de un regim care continuă să ameninţe lumea".
     Pence a insistat asupra diferenţei între susţinerea protestatarilor iranieni de către preşedintele Donald Trump şi administraţia sa şi tăcerea Casei Albe atunci când au avut loc proteste antiguvernamentale în Iran în 2009, la începutul preşedinţiei lui Barack Obama.
     El a apreciat că îndemnurile lui Trump la libertate în Iran sunt "foarte coerente cu rolul Americii de campion al libertăţii". Însă Statele Unite sunt de asemenea pregătite să acţioneze în vederea susţinerii protestatarilor.
     "Pot să vă asigur că Statele Unite sunt alături de poporul iranian care vrea un viitor mai bun şi mai liber", a subliniat el, conform Digi 24.
     Pence a insistat că Washingtonul este pregătit să acţioneze în numele protestatarilor, însă nu a precizat ce ar putea să facă administraţia Trump în acest sens: "Sunt extraordinar de multe lucruri pe care Statele Unite şi ţări din lume le pot face pentru poporul iranian, dacă el continuă să-şi susţină libertatea, să lupte pentru schimbare şi să respingă ideologia radicală care le-a invadat ţara şi continuă să disece lumea mai larg prin exportul terorismului".
     
     * Iranienii, nemulţumiţi faţă de preţurile mari la produsele de bază
     15% dintre iranieni au sărăcit în ultima decadă, iar consumul lor de pâine, lapte şi carne roşie a scăzut între 30 % şi 50 %, potrivit unei investigaţii recente, realizată de BBC Persia, citată de ştirileprotv.ro. Rata de şomaj oficială este de 12,4 %, însă în unele zone ale ţării sare de 60%, potrivit ministrului de Interne Abdolreza Rahmani-Fazli. Tânăra generaţie, care reprezintă mai mult de jumătate din populaţia sub 30 de ani, este afectată cel mai rău.
     Demonstraţiile din Iran au început în al doilea mare oraş al ţării Mashhad, la sfârşitul lunii decembrie 2017, când sute de oameni au ieşit în stradă ca să-şi arate nemulţumirile faţă de preţurile mari la produsele de bază. Mişcările s-au răspândit în aproximativ 50 de oraşe, inclusiv în capitala Teheran, mai scriu ştirileprotv.ro.
     Ulterior, protestele s-au transformat în violenţe în mai multe locuri din ţară.
     Iniţial, protestatarii erau nemulţumiţi de eşecul Guvernului preşedintelui Hassan Rouhani de a revitaliza economia în cădere a Iranului, alături de o rată mare de şomaj, inflaţie şi corupţie.
     De asemenea, protestatarii au vrut să li se răspundă la întrebarea de ce ţara lor cheltuie o grămadă de bani în alte părţi decât Orientul Mijlociu, în condiţiile în care poporul suferă acasă.
     Apoi, protestatarii şi-au îndreptat atenţia spre politicienii Republicii Islamice, pe care îi critică pentru greutăţile cu care se confruntă populaţia.
     Parlamentul, care examinează bugetul viitorului an fiscal (martie 2018-martie 2019) a respins deja creşterile pe care Guvernul voia să le aplice - o creştere cu 50% a preţului benzinei, o măsură care, potrivit unor experţi, ar fi alimentat o inflaţie ce atinge deja 10%.
     "O creştere a preţului benzinei nu este absolut deloc în interesul ţării. Există alte metode, pentru ca straturile populare să nu sufere presiuni suplimentare", a declarat preşedintele Parlamentului Ali Larijani.
     Hassan Rouhani, un preşedinte moderat, care a semnat un acord cu marile puteri occidentale în 2015 pentru limitarea programului nuclear al Iranului, în schimbul ridicării sancţiunilor impuse ţării sale, a declarat că iranienii sunt "absolut liberi să critice Guvernul şi să protesteze". Dar a avertizat că forţele de securitate "nu vor arăta nicio milă pentru aceia care distrug proprietăţile publice, nu respectă ordinea publică şi provoacă agitaţie în societate".
     Autorităţile au blocat accesul la reţelele sociale şi la aplicaţiile de mesagerie, precum Telegram, care este folosită de milioane de iranieni, încercând în acest fel să oprească protestele, dar şi răspândirea fotografiilor şi clipurilor pe internet.
     Protestele de acum sunt cele mai mari şi mai serioase în Iran, de la realegerea lui Mahmoud Ahmadinejad în funcţia de preşedinte în 2009.
     Iranul s-a plâns la Consiliul de Securitate şi la secretarul general al ONU Antonio Guterres, "de ingerinţă" americană în afacerile sale interne.
     "Administraţia americană şi-a sporit într-un mod grotesc intervenţiile în afacerile interne ale Iranului, sub pretextul furnizării unei susţineri faţă de manifestaţii sporadice", a declarat reprezentantul iranian la ONU Gholamali Khoshroo.

 
 
