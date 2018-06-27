   Ofertă publicitate   Abonament la ziarul BURSA   Evenimentele BURSA   Suplimentele BURSA   Newsletter   Cariere   Contact       
SCHIMBAREA DENUMIRII ŢĂRII,

Preţul plătit de Macedonia pentru aderarea la UE

BURSA 30.08.2018
măreşte imaginea
"Va dura un timp până când oamenii se vor obişnui cu această situaţie şi vor constata că sunt tot macedoneni şi că vorbesc aceeaşi limbă ca şi înainte de schimbarea numelui ţării", a declarat Vlatko Dibrean Dimov.
       Macedonia intră într-o lună de foc, care se va finaliza cu un referendum ce va stabili, practic, dacă statul balcanic este pregătit să intre în Uniunea Europeană şi să facă demersurile pentru intrarea în NATO. Referendumul din 30 septembrie la care sunt chemaţi la urne toţi cetăţenii cu drept de vot din acest stat ce are în total 2 milioane de locuitori, vizează schimbarea articolului 1 din Constituţie cu privire la numele ţării. În loc de Republica Macedonia, noua denumire va fi Republica Macedonia de Nord, aşa cum s-a stabilit prin acordul încheiat, la Prespa, în 12 iunie 2018, între prim-minis­trul grec Alexis Tsipras şi omologul său de la Skopje, Zoran Zaev.
       Întrebarea la care sunt chemaţi să răspundă la referendum macedonenii este: "Sprijiniţi aderarea la UE şi NATO, acceptând acordul dintre Macedonia şi Grecia?".
       Pentru a afla care este starea de spirit a cetăţenilor macedoneni, cu o lună înainte de referendum, dar şi ce gândesc aromânii din Macedonia cu privire la viitorul scrutin, am realizat un scurt interviu cu macedoneanul Vlatko Dibrean Dimov, consilier politic, de comunicare şi relaţii publice. Acesta ne-a prezentat care este starea de spirit a cetăţenilor macedoneni cu privire la schimbarea numelui ţării, care este poziţia partidelor politice în legătură cu viitorul referendum, dar şi ce părere au aromânii din Macedonia despre actuala situaţie. Mai mult, Vlatko ne-a spus că România nu face aproa­pe nimic pentru comunitatea aromână, ci o foloseşte doar în scop de negociere sau de tranzacţionare a anumitor situaţii diplomatice. Cert este că, aşa cum susţine Vlatko Dimov, referendumul creează un precedent în dreptul internaţional privind modul de schimbare a denumirii unei ţări, pe baza înţelegerii între două state. Vlatko Dimov mai susţine că singura cale de soluţionare a conflictelor nu constituie argumentele trecutului istoric, ci cele ale prezentului economic.

       *  Vlatko Dibrean Dimov, consilier politic: "România nu face aproape nimic pentru comunitatea aromână, ci o foloseşte doar în scop de negociere sau de tranzacţionare a anumitor situaţii diplomatice"
     Vlatko Dibrean Dimov: "Referendumul creează un precedent în dreptul internaţional privind modul de schimbare a denumirii unei ţări"
     
     Reporter: Ce reprezintă acest referendum pentru Macedonia?
     Vlatko Dibrean Dimov: Este foarte important momentul de faţă pentru viitorul unei ţări mici, aflată în afara unui spaţiu politic, economic şi militar. O astfel de ţară cu greu poate ges­tiona crizele interne, regionale sau geopolitice. Pentru un stat ca Macedonia, ar fi de bun augur să se regăsească într-un bloc militar, politic şi economic aşa cum este Uniunea Europeană. Evident că aderarea asta are un preţ care acum este reprezentat de schimbarea numelui ţării.
     Reporter: Care este starea de spirit din rândul macedonenilor înainte de referendum?
     Vlatko Dibrean Dimov: În acest moment, opinia publică este împărţită. Balanţa între cele două opinii din Macedonia este extrem de echilibrată şi acest lucru se va vedea şi cu prilejul referendumului. Toată lupta asta diplomatică dintre cele două state, Macedonia şi Grecia, a fost construită, hrănită, întreţinută ani de zile. Cei care sunt la guvernare susţin acest tratat cu toată tăria, pentru că au ajuns la un acord istoric, care a pus capăt unei perioade frământate de 27 de ani în privinţa relaţiilor diplomatice cu Grecia. Era cazul să se ajungă la un compromis privind numele ţării, pentru că am ajuns la un moment în care lumea se gândeşte la dezvoltare economică, la un trai mai bun, la dezvoltarea infrastructurii, la construirea de şcoli şi spitale şi mai puţin la aspectul acesta care ţine de specificul naţional. Chiar dacă preţul plătit de Macedonia este destul de mare, pentru că nimic nu se poate compara cu schimbarea numelui ţării, speranţa multor cetăţeni este ca, odată ce statul macedonean va intra în Uniunea Europeană, ei să aibă parte de un trai mai bun. În acest moment, în multe localităţi din Macedonia întâlneşti situaţia din România: tineretul pleacă să muncească peste hotare, în ţările civilizate ale Uniunii Europene, pe un salariu mai bun, pentru a-şi clădi un viitor. Exodul acesta în Macedonia are un impact mai puternic în comparaţie cu România, pentru că vorbim de o ţară cu o populaţie de 2 milioane de locuitori în comparaţie cu statul român, ce are 21 de milioane de cetăţeni.
     
     *  Macedonia, o ţară cu conflicte latente
     
     Reporter: Referitor la susţinerea de către Guvern a referendumului, care este părerea opoziţiei?
     Vlatko Dibrean Dimov: Există politicieni care susţin că dacă votul de la referendum va fi unul negativ, atunci înseamnă că se va vota împotriva Uniunii Europene, împotriva NATO, împotriva dezvoltării şi creşterii economice, împotriva unui trai mai bun. Opoziţia politică are un discurs prin care doreşte boicotarea acestui referendum, marjând pe noţiuni precum schimbarea de identitate, schimbarea de limbă şi alte lucruri care ar putea interveni odată cu modificarea numelui ţării. La toate aceste afirmaţii ale opoziţiei, puterea politică de la Skopje linişteşte cetăţenii spunându-le că nu se va pierde limba, identitatea. Practic avem două discursuri: unul ce are o bază emoţională şi care se referă la identitate şi altul care se referă la economie. Ambele discursuri, atât al opoziţiei, cât şi al puterii au ceva subiectiv. Când vorbeşti despre identitate, nimeni nu poate să nege identitatea constituită şi construită în mentalul colectiv, mai ales în ultimii 27 de ani, prin intermediul instituţiilor statului, prin intermediul istoriei oficiale şi alte lucruri. Această identitate nu o poate schimba şi contesta nimeni. Evident că schimbarea numelui ţării este deranjantă, pentru că una este să spui că te numeşti cumva, iar peste noapte să te trezeşti că numele tău este altul. Sunt persoane care acceptă greu acest lucru, deşi diferenţa de nume între actuala denumire a ţării şi viitoarea nu este foarte mare. Ei ştiau că sunt cetăţeni macedoneni, iar acum află că sunt cetăţeni ai Macedoniei de Nord. Va dura un timp până când oamenii se vor obişnui cu această situaţie şi vor constata că sunt tot macedoneni şi că vorbesc aceeaşi limbă ca şi înainte de schimbarea numelui ţării.
     Reporter: Ce se va întâmpla, dacă acest referendum nu va trece?
     Vlatko Dibrean Dimov: Dacă nu trece acest referendum, se va deschide o nouă afacere balcanică. Un NU pentru referendum va însemna un NU pentru NATO şi pentru UE, ceea ce ar însemna şi un proiect eşuat pentru ei. Respingerea referendumului ar atrage posibilitatea declanşării alegerilor anticipate parlamentare şi va avea consecinţe nefaste cu privire la viitoarele alegeri prezidenţiale. În Macedonia mocnesc conflicte ascunse, de natură economică, politică, etnică, socială, care ar putea fi stopate dacă acest referendum s-ar solda cu rezultat pozitiv şi ţara noastră ar putea să îşi continue parcursul de aderare la valorile europene şi euro-atlantice. Aceste probleme vor fi dezbătute la Bruxelles, pe când acum doar le negociem acolo. Una este să dezbaţi aceste probleme în interiorul marii familii europene şi alta este să găseşti soluţii interne, singur, care sunt strict politice, aşa cum este acum.
     Reporter: Ce poate schimba acest referendum în zona Balcanilor?
     Vlatko Dibrean Dimov: În zona balcanică este acum o situaţie ciudată: avem state care fac parte din UE şi NATO, altele care au fost invitate să adere la una sau la alta dintre cele două organizaţii şi state care nu fac parte din aceste structuri şi nici nu sunt invitate să adere. Sperăm ca, în urma acestui referendum, peste cinci sau zece ani să nu mai vorbim despre zona Balcanilor de Vest, ci despre o zonă a Uniunii Europene. Situaţia schimbării denumirii ţării va rezolva problema cu Grecia, dar va ridica noi probleme pe plan regional şi pe plan internaţional. Este pentru prima dată în politica internaţională când denumirea unei ţări se schimbă pe baza unui tratat încheiat între două state, act ce trebuie ratificat printr-un referendum de schimbare a Constituţiei. Practic vom asista, dacă acest referendum va avea rezultat pozitiv, la crearea unui precedent în dreptul internaţional privind modul de soluţionare a unor astfel de conflicte diplomatice. Este un prim mod prin care problemele prezente nu se soluţionează cu argumentele din trecut, cu argumentele istorice, ci cu argumente de viitor. Probabil că această cale ar trebui urmată şi de alte state europene, deoarece s-a dovedit, cel puţin în regiunea Balcanilor, că soluţionarea problemelor cu argumente istorice este întotdeauna generatoare de noi conflicte. Rezolvarea unei situaţii care datează de foarte mult timp, fără să apelezi la soluţiile economice ale prezentului, este imposibilă. Nu rezolvi astfel nicio problemă, ci creezi, artificial, o altă problemă.
     
     *  Aromânii din Macedonia, neglijaţi de România
     
     Reporter: Ce părere are comunitatea aromână din Macedonia despre acest referendum?
     Vlatko Dibrean Dimov: Cu privire la acest referendum, comunitatea aromână din Macedonia este împărţită. În ţara noastră, aproape toate guvernele sunt un fel de guverne multietnice. Ele sunt alcătuite din principalele partide macedonene care au câştigat alegerile, iar în jurul lor se strâng formaţiunile politice ale minorităţilor naţionale. De obicei minorităţile naţionale îşi constituie două partide: de dreap­ta şi de stânga. Aşa sunt sigure că vor face parte din orice guvern al ţării. La fel este şi cazul comunităţii aromâne din Macedonia, care este împărţită în două: o parte susţine referendumul de schimbare a denumirii ţării, iar cealaltă se opune. Cu toate acestea, cei mai mulţi aromâni doresc o stabilitate economică şi să facă parte din marea familie europeană. Mai este o situaţie ciudată: peste 100.000 de oameni din Macedonia au paşapoarte bulgăreşti, deoarece o parte a ţării a fost ocupată în trecut de Bulgaria, iar aceste persoane au cetăţenia ţării vecine. Ei sunt deja cetăţeni europeni şi pot circula aproape liber pe tot cuprinsul Uniunii, spre deosebire de majoritatea macedonenilor cărora le este aplicat încă sistemul de acordare a vizelor.
     Reporter: Premierul României Viorica Dăncilă a efectuat în cursul lunii august o vizită oficială în Macedonia? Care sunt rezultatele acestei vizite pentru aromânii din Macedonia?
     Vlatko Dibrean Dimov: În urma vizitei prim-ministrului României au fost articole de presă neutre, în mare parte. Deşi cu prilejul vizitei în Macedonia Viorica Dăncilă a făcut referire la comunitatea aromână, în realitate se fac foarte puţine lucruri de guvernul de la Bucureşti pentru aromânii din Balcani. Dacă statul român se angajează într-o continuă politică de apărare a comunităţilor din zona Balcanilor, primul pas pe care ar fi trebuit să îl facă, ar fi fost acordarea cetăţeniei române. Aşa cum Ungaria a făcut cu toţi maghiarii de dincolo de graniţele ţării, acordându-le cetăţenie, aşa ar fi trebuit să procedeze şi România faţă de aromânii din toate ţările balcanice, indiferent că vorbim despre Grecia, Albania, Macedonia, Bulgaria, Kosovo, Muntenegru sau Serbia. La fel cum ar trebui să acorde cetăţenie tuturor comunităţilor de români din Bulgaria, Serbia - în special zona Banatului sârbesc, Ucraina şi Ungaria. Dacă tot timpul România susţine că este un părinte al acestor comunităţi, că este un apărător, un scut al acestora, ar trebui să facă acest lucru. Altfel, asistăm doar la declaraţii de susţinere a diasporei şi a comunităţilor de români şi de aromâni, dar fără niciun sprijin concret din partea autorităţilor de la Bucureşti. România putea să facă mult mai mult pe parte de învăţământ, de dezvoltare a culturii noastre şi aşa mai departe. Este necesar să vedem un efort în acest sens şi nu o întreţinere artificială a relaţiilor cu comunităţile res­pective aşa cum, din păcate, a făcut majoritatea celor care au condus România din 1990 încoace. Interesul guvernului de la Bucureşti nu este unul pe termen lung în privinţa sprijinirii acestor comunităţi, ci este unul pe termen scurt, doar de negociere, de tranzacţionare.
     Reporter: Vă mulţumesc!
     
     A consemnat GEORGE MARINESCU 
 
Jurnal Bursier
30.08.2018
BVB
Lichiditatea se meţine sub media anului
     Şedinţa de tranzacţionare de la mijlocul săptămânii a fost caracterizată printr-o evoluţie preponderent negativă a cotaţiilor bursiere, şapte dintre cei nouă indici ai Bursei de Valori Bucureşti...
29.08.2018
BVB
Aproximativ 24% din rulaj, asigurat de titlurile SNP
     * BET-FI singurul indice pe minus
     
     Lichiditatea înregistrată ieri la Bursa de Valori Bucureşti (BVB) a crescut la 24,07 milioane de lei (5,17 milioane de euro), peste rulajul consemnat în...  click să citeşti tot articolul
27.08.2018
Transelectrica, cel mai lichid emitent, la finele săptămânii trecute
     * Niciun transfer pe piaţa "deal"
     Piaţa principală a Bursei de Valori Bucureşti (BVB) a ieşit în evidenţă, în şedinţa de vineri, printr-un rulaj de numai 4,47 milioane de euro, cu mult sub...  click să citeşti tot articolul
27.08.2018
Politica monetară a SUA stimulează bursele europene
     Bursele din Europa au crescut uşor vineri, după ce preşedintele Federal Reserve (Fed) din SUA, Jerome Powell, a pledat pentru majorarea viitoare a dobânzilor.
     
     Titlurile companiei auto...
     Titlurile companiei auto...  click să citeşti tot articolul
24.08.2018
BVB/ ÎN SESIUNEA DE IERI
Digi Communications, pe primul loc în topul lichidităţii
     * Prime Transaction: "Indicii au înregistrat evoluţii preponderent ascendente"
     
     Rulajul înregistrat în şedinţa de tranzacţionare de ieri a Bursei de Valori Bucureşti (BVB) a fost de...  click să citeşti tot articolul
24.08.2018
BURSELE DIN LUME
Avans de peste 7% pentru acţiunile "Ryanair"
     Bursele din Europa au fluctuat ieri, după publicarea unor date economice pozitive privind Germania şi Franţa.
vezi toate articolele
