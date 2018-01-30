   Ofertă publicitate   Abonament la ziarul BURSA   Evenimentele BURSA   Suplimentele BURSA   Newsletter   Cariere   Contact       

International

Se îndreaptă şeful Federal Reserve către bătălia sa de la Little Bighorn?

BURSA 06.03.2018

Călin Rechea
 
măreşte imaginea
Călin Rechea      George Armstrong Custer, locotenent-colonel în Regimentul al 7-lea de cavalerie al armatei americane şi veteran al Războiului Civil, nu s-a îndoit nicio clipă, la cei 36 de ani ai săi, de rezultatul războiului împotriva indienilor.
     Încrederea prematură i-a fost fatală în bătălia de la Little Bighorn din Montana, unde luptătorii din triburile Sioux, sub conducerea căpeteniei Crazy Horse, au obţinut o mare victorie.
     De atunci, "ultima redută a lui Custer" a devenit o expresie sinonimă cu înfrângerea sigură, pe fondul unei încrederi nerealiste în forţele proprii şi a subestimării adversarului.
     Recent, comparaţia a fost făcută de Paul Tudor Jones, un renumit manager al fondurilor de hedging din ultimii 30 de ani, în cadrul unui interviu acordat analiştilor de la Goldman Sachs, care l-au publicat într-o analiză pentru clienţi, preluată de Financial Times şi Bloomberg.
     În rolul lui Custer a fost "distribuit" noul preşedinte al Federal Reserve, Jerome Powell.
     "În partea stângă a câmpului de bătălie se află acţiunile companiilor - indicii S&P 500, Russell, Nasdaq - care au crescut, relativ la performanţa economiei, până la cel mai ridicat nivel nu doar din istoria SUA, ci din istoria lumii", a declarat Tudor Jones, după cum scrie Financial Times.
     Apoi, "în mijloc avem armata creditului corporate, de asemenea mai mare decât oricând relativ la dimensiunea economiei", care acum "este relativ docilă", însă "poate fi mortală când este supusă stresului".
     Pe flancul drept al câmpului de bătălie se află "luptătorii valutelor străine" în opinia lui Paul Tudor Jones, alături de care luptă "tribul Crypto", care există "doar din cauza jocurilor făcute de băncile centrale".
     Mai mult, "luptătorii valutelor străine" au şi un lider puternic, aflat în ascensiune, respectiv yuanul Chinei, care "este gata să atace hegemonia dolarului ca monedă internaţională de rezervă".
     În faţa acestor forţe extrem de puternice, Jerome Powell nu are opţiunea retragerii, reprezentată de renunţarea la creşterea dobânzii de politică monetară, deoarece "în spate se află un duşman şi mai mare", conform declaraţiilor lui Tudor Jones.
     Numele său este "Naţiunea Inflaţiei", care este condusă de "cei mai cruzi războinici: materiile prime".
     Managerul american a mai declarat că "Powell ar putea să creadă că nu este singur pe câmpul de bătălie", însă realitatea este că "batalionul fiscal de la Washington este în stare de ebrietate după ce a consumat prea multă bere de 5%". Este evident că "berea de 5%" reprezintă cota deficitului bugetar din PIB, însă "tăria" poate fi şi doar de 3% pentru a da dureri groaznice de cap plătitorilor de taxe.
     Deşi nu a numit "furnizorul" licorii, este evident că Federal Reserve a avut grijă, la fel cum au făcut şi alte bănci centrale, mai mari sau mai mici, să asigure aprovizionarea neîntreruptă.
     În aceste condiţii, opţiunile investiţionale ale lui Paul Tudor Jones s-au restrâns la cumpărarea mărfurilor, materiilor prime, altor active solide şi numerar, deoarece "la sfârşitul bulelor speculative de pe pieţele financiare, cum a fost în Japonia în 1989 sau America în 1999, inflaţia s-a accelerat într-o manieră neliniară, până când băncile centrale au fost nevoite să crească dobânzile până la un nivel substanţial mai mare decât cel de astăzi".
     "Cu dobânzi aşa de scăzute, nu poţi crede în preţurile de astăzi ale activelor financiare", a mai precizat Tudor Jones, conform unui articol Bloomberg.
     Obligaţiunile, guvernamentale sau corporate, trebuie evitate cu orice preţ, în opinia investitorului american, care estimează că randamentul obligaţiunilor guvernamentale americane cu maturitatea la 10 ani va ajunge la 3,75% până la sfârşitul anului, dar avertizează că şi această prognoză s-ar putea să fie conservatoare.
     Cotaţiile publicate de Trezoreria SUA arată că randamentul obligaţiunilor de 10 ani a ajuns recent la maximul ultimilor 4 ani, peste 2,9%, în timp ce randamentul obligaţiunilor de 5 ani a atins maximul ultimilor 8 ani. Randamentul obligaţiunilor de 30 de ani a urcat, de la începutul anului, până la maximul ultimilor 3 ani (vezi grafic).
     În opinia lui Tudor Jones, problemele majore vor începe în toamna acestui an, pe fondul stopării achiziţiilor de obligaţiuni în cadrul programului de relaxare cantitativă al Băncii Centrale Europene, iar volatilitatea va domina din nou pieţele.
     "O volatilitate mai ridicată este inevitabilă", a precizat Tudor Jones pentru analiştii de la Goldman Sachs, deoarece "colapsul volatilităţii după declanşarea crizei globale a fost rezultatul exclusiv al manipulării băncilor centrale", însă acum "jocul s-a sfârşit".
     Bloomberg scrie că opiniile lui Paul Tudor Jones se alătură celor exprimate de Bill Gross, manager la Janus Capital Management, şi Ray Dalio, managerul celui mai mare fond de hedging din lume, Bridgewater Associates. Aceştia au avertizat, în ultimele luni, că piaţa obligaţiunilor se îndreaptă către o corecţie majoră, care se poate transforma foarte uşor într-o prăbuşire de dimensiuni istorice.
     În aceste condiţii, Tudor Jones îi recomandă noului preşedinte al Federal Reserve să demonstreze o "neînfricare simetrică", adică să treacă la inversarea politicii monetare neortodoxe la fel de rapid precum a fost implementată aceasta, amintind că "Greenspan a ignorat bula Nasdaq, iar rezultatul a fost incursiunea incredibilă în teritoriul dobânzilor reale negative, care a condus la alimentarea bulei speculative de pe piaţa imobiliară". La rândul ei, bula imobiliară a fost ignorată de Ben Bernanke, rezultatul final fiind criza financiară globală.
     Printr-o coincidenţă, probabil, "lupul" despre care a vorbit Paul Tudor Jones cu analiştii de la Goldman Sachs, Alan Greenspan, a apărut într-o emisiune a postului de televiziune CNBC, unde a declarat că "ne aflăm într-o bulă pe piaţa obligaţiunilor", iar "dezumflarea" ei "ne va duce, în final, în stagflaţie" (n.a. stagflaţia este situaţia economică în care rata inflaţiei este mare, creşterea economică este mică sau nulă, iar rata şomajului este ridicată).
     Fostul preşedinte al Federal Reserve nu a amintit nimic despre responsabilitatea sa pentru actuala stare de lucruri, care îl pune pe Jerome Powell într-o situaţie extrem de dificilă, mai ales pe fondul sunetului tot mai puternic al "tobelor" războaielor comerciale.
     Cu toate acestea, Paul Tudor Jones a mai precizat că "astăzi avem nevoie de un preşedinte ale Fed-ului care este proactiv, nu reactiv", ceea ce presupune o creştere a dobânzii de politică monetară cât mai rapidă, astfel încât "să fie restabilite primele de risc adecvate pentru promovarea alocării eficiente a capitalului pe termen lung".
     Managerul american a recunoscut că vor exista efecte negative pe termen scurt, însă "este mai bine să trecem printr-o astfel de etapă, decât să continue furtul intergeneraţional de acum, care este săvârşit prin combinaţia dintre dobânzile scăzute şi deficitele ridicate".
     "Starea de spirit este acum euforică, dar situaţia nu este sustenabilă", a mai declarat Paul Tudor Jones.
     Şi "armatele" se îndreaptă în marş către Little Bighorn-ul monetar. 

     "Starea de spirit este acum euforică, dar situaţia nu este sustenabilă".
      Paul Tudor Jones

 
 
[ tipăreşte articolul ] Se îndreaptă şeful Federal Reserve către bătălia sa de la Little Bighorn?

 
Opinia cititorului   [ scrieţi-vă opinia. ] 
Aceeasi sectiune (International)
vezi toate articolele din sectiune
BURSELE DIN LUME
Optimism pe pieţele europene, în pofida rezultatului alegerilor din Italia click să citeşti tot articolul
AXA preia "XL Group" pe 15,3 miliarde de dolari click să citeşti tot articolul
Macro Newsletter 06 Martie 2018 click să citeşti tot articolul
"Siemens" vrea să obţină 4,65 miliarde euro din listarea "Healthineers" click să citeşti tot articolul
SUA:
"Donald Trump s-a întâlnit cu prim-ministrul israelian Benjamin Netanyahu" click să citeşti tot articolul
Wall Street a deschis în scădere click să citeşti tot articolul
Economia Greciei a revenit pe creştere în 2017 click să citeşti tot articolul
Bursele asiatice au închis în scădere click să citeşti tot articolul
CHRISTOPHER DEMBIK:
Italia, o perspectivă sumbră click să citeşti tot articolul
Premierul Israelului, Benjamin Netanyahu, se întâlneşte astăzi cu Donald Trump click să citeşti tot articolul
Bursele europene au deschis în scădere click să citeşti tot articolul
Incertidudine cu privire la cine va guverna: Dreapta în frunte după alegerile legislative din Italia click să citeşti tot articolul
LA MIJLOCUL ŞEDINŢEI:
Bursele asiatice erau în scădere click să citeşti tot articolul
POTRIVIT UNUI DOCUMENT OBŢINUT DE REUTERS
"General Motors" elimină 5.000 de posturi în Coreea de Sud click să citeşti tot articolul
"LafargeHolcim", pierderi de 3,39 miliarde de dolari click să citeşti tot articolul
Ediţii precedente
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube LinkedIn RSS
Jurnal Bursier
05.03.2018
BVB
Depreciere de 1,12% pentru BET-FI
     * Volum de doar 28 milioane de lei
       Piaţa principală a Bursei de Valori Bucureşti (BVB) a încheiat săptămâna de tranzacţionare în zona negativă, majoritatea cotaţiilor emitenţilor suferind pierderi. Toţi indicii bursei au scăzut, în...  click să citeşti tot articolul
05.03.2018
BURSELE DIN LUME
Pieţele acţiunilor din Europa se tem de un război comercial cu SUA
     Bursele din Europa au încheiat ultima zi a săptămânii trecute în scădere, după ce preşedintele american Donald Trump a declarat că "războaiele comerciale sunt bune".  click să citeşti tot articolul
02.03.2018
BVB
Volumul scade la doar 24 milioane de lei
     * Creşteri de 7,77% şi 6,5% pentru acţiunile SSIF BRK Financial Group şi Aerostar
       Volumul înregistrat în şedinţa de tranzacţionare de ieri a fost de doar 23,9 milioane de lei (5,13 milioane de euro), cu mult sub valoarea medie înregistrată în acest an, de 62,9 milioane de lei.  click să citeşti tot articolul
02.03.2018
BURSELE DIN LUME
Rezultatele financiare ale companiilor dezamăgesc bursele europene
     Bursele din Europa au scăzut ieri, din cauza unor rezultate financiare anunţate de companii şi a preţului în declin al petrolului.  click să citeşti tot articolul
01.03.2018
BVB
Salt de 6,09% pentru acţiunile Erste Group Bank
     * Rulaj de aproape 60 de milioane de lei
       Piaţa principală a Bursei de Valori Bucureşti (BVB) a înregistrat, în şedinţa de tranzacţionare de la mijlocul săptămânii, un rulaj de 59,38 milioane de lei (12,74 milioane de euro), sub cel...  click să citeşti tot articolul
01.03.2018
BURSELE DIN LUME
Acţiunile "Bayer" scad, după ce compania a raportat reducerea cu 67% a profitului său
     Bursele din Europa s-au înscris pe un curs negativ ieri, investitorii anticipând că banca centrală americană (Fed) va accelera majorarea dobânzilor, anul acesta.  click să citeşti tot articolul
vezi toate articolele
Cotaţii Internaţionale

bursa.ro in other languages
English  English Deutsch  Deutsch Français  Français Italiano  Italiano
Service provided by Google Translate
Curs Valutar

Curs valabil din data de 05 martie 2018
1 Dolar australian...
1 Leva bulgărească...
1 Dolar canadian....
1 Franc elveţian...
1 Coroană cehă...
1 Coroană daneză...
1 Liră egipteană...
1 Euro...
1 Liră sterlină...
100 Forinţi maghiari...
100 Yeni japonezi...
1 Leu moldovenesc...
1 Coroană norvegiană...
1 Zlot polonez...
1 Rublă rusească...
1 Coroană suedeză...
1 Liră turcească...
1 Dolar S.U.A...
1 Rand sud-african...
1 Real brazilian...
1 Renminbi chinezesc...
1 Rupie indiană...
100 Woni sud-coreeni...
1 Peso mexican...
1 Dolar neo-zeelandez...
1 Dinar sărbesc...
1 Hryvna ucraineană...
1 Dirham emirate arabe...
1 Kuna croată...
1 Bahtul thailandez...
1 Gram aur...
1 DST...		 AUD
BGN
CAD
CHF
CZK
DKK
EGP
EUR
GBP
HUF
JPY
MDL
NOK
PLN
RUB
SEK
TRY
USD
ZAR
BRL
CNY
INR
KRW
MXN
NZD
RSD
UAH
AED
HRK
THB
XAU
XDR		 2.9317
2.3825
2.9339
4.0399
0.1836
0.6257
0.2152
4.6598
5.2293
1.4853
3.5828
0.2268
0.4841
1.1124
0.0664
0.4584
0.9901
3.7829
0.3170
1.1630
0.5967
0.0581
0.3502
0.2005
2.7331
0.0395
0.1417
1.0299
0.6267
0.1204
161.3046
5.4885 		..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
click aici pentru cursurile pieţei valutare - istoric
English Section
05.03.2018
LAST WEEK, ROMANIA HAD THE BIGGEST IMPORTS OF NATURAL GAS IN THE LAST FIVE YEARS
ANRE, auditing Transgaz, E.ON, ENGIE and OMV
     * In Europe, the cold weather has led to a significant rise in the price of natural gas
       Last week, Romania imported about one third of the daily natural gas consumption to get it through the cold winter period, these being the biggest daily imports of natural gas in the last five years, according to some sources from the energy sector, quoted by Agerpres.  click here to read the entire article
02.03.2018
A POSSIBLE CONTRACT FOR THE SPARE PARTS NEEDED BY PATRIOT MISSILES
All time high for "Aerostar" stock, after the "Raytheon" quote request
     * Aurel Cazacu: "The American partners are trying to cooperate, even if they do not have the obligation to offset, and Aerostar is the best plant in Romania"
     * A rise of over 40% for the Aerostar shares over the last year
       Shares of "Aerostar" Bacău (ARS) yesterday rose 6.5%, to 5.24 lei/share, taking the company's valuation to an all time high - 797.93 million lei, after American company Raytheon announced that it has requested a quote from ARS, to get more information about the parts that might be manufactured in Bacău for the Patriot radar, which is part of the Patriot missile system.  click here to read the entire article
28.02.2018
REPORT FROM BRUSSELS / EUROPEAN ENERGY COMMISSION:
"The amendments of the Industries Commission to Emergency Government Ordinance 64 cannot be approved"
     * "We prefer dialogue, but we may resort to the European courts as well, if things don't work out"
       The European Commission is encouraging dialogue with the Romanian authorities concerning Emergency Government Ordinance 64 of 2016 concerning the natural gas sector, but if the issues on this matter cannot be resolved, we may resort to the European Court of Justice, European energy commissioner Miguel Arias Canete, said in a meeting in Brussels with the representatives of the Romanian energy sector.
     The European Commission is encouraging dialogue with the Romanian authorities concerning Emergency Government Ordinance 64 of 2016 concerning the natural gas sector, but if the issues on this matter cannot be resolved, we may resort to the European Court of Justice, European energy commissioner Miguel Arias Canete, said in a meeting in Brussels with the representatives of the Romanian energy sector.
     When asked by deputy Virgil Popescu on his view on the amendments that had been made, in the Romanian parliament to the Emergency Ordinance 64/2016, which stipulate that 70% of natural gas produced in Romania would have to be traded on one exchange, namely OPCOM, as the European Commission has already opened an infringement procedure for blocking the natural gas exports, Canete said: "We have an energy legislative package and one of the aspects concerns the liberalization of the market. It is a complex process, with various transition periods. In this process, the European Commission is encouraging dialogue, instead of going to the Court of Justice, where proceedings are lengthy and we are going to waste time.
     It is clear that Romania is at a crucial point as far as its energy sector is concerned, especially when it comes to the natural gas market. As far OUG 64, we had some expectations concerning the fact that this ordinance would be approved in Romania and we would proceed with the infringement. The fact that the ordinance is now stuck in the parliament shows that things aren't going in the right direction".
     The European Commission said that the European institution has proposed some solutions for overcoming this deadlock, encouraging all the involved actors to have a balanced attitude: "The European Commission has launched a dialogue, we are looking to find solutions, but if those provisions remain, we will have to act accordingly. My message is clear: these amendments cannot be approved. There are alternatives, but certain principles need to be fulfilled, for more competition, more transparency, intensification of competition, so that consumers get better choice and the best prices".
     The Romanian Supreme Country Defense Council (CSAT) has sent a letter, at the end of last year, to the Industries Commission, recommending the review of Emergency Government Ordinance no. 64/2016 for the amendment and completion of the Law of Electricity and natural gas no. 123/2012 of the Working Group for Strategic Infrastructure and Energy Security.
     Last year, the Industries Commission has brought several amendments to EGO 64/2016 amending the law of natural gas, according to which 70% of the Romanian natural gas would have to be traded on the OPCOM exchange, which displeased the Romanian Commodities Exchange (BRM), which also has a license for the trading of natural gas.
     PSD deputy Iulian Iancu has repeatedly accused that behind the accusations in of the BRM were in fact OMV and Gazprom, which would want to move to Vienna the trading of natural gas, so that Gazprom could bring to Romania a bigger volume of Russian natural gas.
     Iulian Iancu also said that if the natural gas in the Black Sea are going to be exported, instead of sold on the Romanian exchange, this will hurt Romania's natural security.  click here to read the entire article
26.02.2018
The merit of Antena 3
     The success of Antena 3 is admirable! Dan Voiculescu has once again proved his usefulness, his television has created the somewhat plausible media context for justice minister Tudorel Toader to dare make his proposal for the revocation of Laura Codruţa Kovesi as chief-prosecutor of the DNA, despite the extraordinary support that she gets in the country and abroad.  click here to read the entire article
23.02.2018
Toader proposes the revocation of Kovesi
     The dismissal of chief DNA (National Anti-corruption Department) prosecutor Laura Codruţa Kovesi was announced last night by Justice Minister Tudorel Toader, at the headquarters of the Ministry, after presenting the justification of the decision, presented in the form of twenty bullet points, while also taking the opportunity to mention he had been head of class, which surprised everybody, because no one was interested in his school achievements.  click here to read the entire article
21.02.2018
LIBERAL SENATOR STRIKES AGAIN
Zamfir caps interest rates on loans
     * Senators have voted for the annual effective rate to be at most 2.5% higher than the policy rate when it comes to mortgage
     * The law will go to the Chamber of Deputies - the decision making forum
     * Senator Zamfir: "Today, we have become European as far as the manner in which loans are granted as well"
       PNL senator Daniel Cătălin Zamfir does not disappoint. His draft law concerning the capping of interest rates was the first that appeared on the agenda yesterday, in the common meeting of the specialized commissions and despite the controversies between him and a few other party colleagues, including the president of the Economic Commission Florin Cîţu, the liberal got more than he had made his objective initially - not just the capping of compensatory and penalty interest rates, but also the capping of the annual effective interest rate charged by banks and Non-Financial Banking Institutions (IFNs).  click here to read the entire article
20.02.2018
UPON REQUEST FROM ONE SHAREHOLDER,
The DIICOT brings prosecution in rem, in the Romcab case
     * The investigation concerns the deliberate reporting of inaccurate financial statements or untrue information
     * Sebastian Vlădescu: "An investigation is the only solution which would show where the money went, I know I've done my job"
       The DIICOT prosecutors have begun prosecution in rem of the actions, in the "Romcab" (MCAB) case, according to a response sent by the prosecutors to Valentin Stănescu, a shareholder in the company.  click here to read the entire article
20.02.2018
The Cosma family, by William Shakespeare
     Decorated by Traian Băsescu with the Star of Romania, Gunther Krichbaum, the president of the European Affairs Commission of the Bundestag, asks the president of the European Commission, Jean Claude Juncker, through a letter, not to suspend the application of the Cooperation and Verification Mechanism (MCV) concerning the Romanian judicial system and writes that "in the event of new attacks on the independence of the judicial system, should take into consideration initiating the procedure for the activation of article 7 of the EU treaty" (the suspension of Romania's voting rights in the EU council).  click here to read the entire article
16.02.2018
VALERY KUZMIN, AMBASSADOR OF THE RUSSAIAN FEDERATION IN BUCHAREST:
"We are happy that the offshore perimeters in the Black Sea will start being exploited"
     * Lucian Bode, co-initiator of the BRUA, is asking for clarifications from Teodor Meleşcanu concerning the export of natural gas from Hungary
       We are happy that the perimeters on the continental coast of Romania (ed. note: offshore in the Black Sea) will start being exploited, because there lies inactive a very important resource of the energy industry, his excellency Valery Kuzmin, Ambassador of the Russian Federation told us in Bucharest, during Diplomat's Day.  click here to read the entire article
15.02.2018
IN THE MEETING WITH THE ANRM
Sources: "The US embassy took interest in the reference price for natural gas"
     * Also discussed were the intentions of the Mazarin company to acquire some perimeters
       The management of the National Mineral Resources Agency (ANRM) met on Tuesday with Shelley Saxen, deputy economic advisor of the US embassy in Bucharest. On the agenda was last Friday's order issued by the ARNM which establishes the reference price for natural gas mined in Romania, in order to set the royalties will be calculated based on the trading prices on the hub of CEGH Vienna, according to sources close to the talks.  click here to read the entire article
14.02.2018
The ANRM has once again decided to raise the reference price for natural gas
     * Gigi Dragomir, the president of the ANRM: "We see no reasons why the price of natural gas paid by the end consumers should increase"
     * ROPEPCA: "The proposal to adapt the royalty for natural gas made in Romania to a virtual foreign number shows a lack of sovereignty"
       The reference price for natural gas extracted from Romania, in order to establish the royalties, will be calculated based on the trading prices of the CEGH Viena hub, the National Agency for Mineral Resources announced on Friday, which issued the Order concerning the approval of the Methodology to set the reference price for natural gas extracted from Romania.  click here to read the entire article
07.02.2018
Volatility is back on the global markets with a vengeance
     The Black Monday of 1987 came two months after the beginning of the term of Alan Greenspan as head of the Federal Reserve. Back then, the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) fell 508 points, 22.61% below that of the previous trading day.  click here to read the entire article
06.02.2018
An investor has filed a complaint against "Certinvest" with the ASF
     * Mihai Dragoş says that the value of the Certinvest Dinamic fund units is updated slowly on the site
     * The investor raises questions about the ties between the fund's managers and the unlisted bond issuers in the fund's portfolio
       Investor Mihai Dragoş has filed a complaint with the Financial Oversight Authority concerning the open fund Certinvest Dinamic, managed by Certinvest.  click here to read the entire article
05.02.2018
Who "owns" the stupid things said by the employees of the NBR?
     The National Bank of Romania (NBR) thinks that the National Liberal Party (PNL) is a pariah.  click here to read the entire article
30.01.2018
Sex and the country with Viorica Dăncilă
     The female prime-minister seems like a victory against sexism. The emancipation of our women seems to find its expression in the appointment of Viorica Vasilica Dăncilă as head of the Executive.  click here to read the entire article
.

X

Urmăreşte-ne pe Facebook