Macroeconomie

"Sectorul privat continuă să fie o vacă de muls, cu hrană puţină"

BURSA 04.01.2018

A consemnat ANCUŢA STANCIU
 
     * "Trecerea la impozitul progresiv ar fi o întoarcere în trecut"
     * "Cred că în perioada ianuarie - martie vom asista la o creştere a preţurilor mai accentuată decât se anticipează"
     * "Ne «lăudăm» cu 15,4 km în 2017 şi 16 km în anul 2016 de autostradă construită"
     * "Există riscul să devenim o ţară de angajaţi la minim şi cu sute de mii de asistaţi sociali".
     * "Guvernul României şi-a stabilit pentru anul 2018 un obiectiv major: protecţia socială".
     * "Există riscul de a asista în 2018 la noi creşteri de taxe şi impozite pentru a ne menţine în ţinta de deficit asumată".
     * (Interviu cu doamna Cristina Chiriac, preşedintele Asociaţiei Naţionale a Antreprenorilor - ANAA)
       Reporter: Cum apreciaţi construcţia bugetului pentru anul 2018? Consideraţi că aceasta este una "sănătoasă", din punctul de vedere al situaţiei reale a economiei noastre?
     Cristina Chiriac: Dintr-o analiză seacă se poate trage rapid o concluzie, guvernul României şi-a stabilit pentru anul 2018 un obiectiv major: protecţia socială.
     Dincolo de o potenţială supraevaluare a veniturilor din TVA cu 3 miliarde de lei, există şi o subevaluare a cheltuielilor de asistenţă socială cu 4 miliarde de lei. Dacă pe lângă aceste două aspecte luăm în calcul faptul că toată construcţia bugetară a fost realizată la un curs mediu de 4,55 lei pentru un euro, îţi este foarte greu să afirmi că ţinta de deficit bugetar va fi menţinută la 2,97% din PIB, creând astfel premisele unei deviaţii de proporţii de la limita de deficit.
     Toate aceste creşteri - 9% pentru salariul minim, 10% pentru pensii, 23% pentru pensiile minime - vor crea o presiune mai mare pe sectorul privat, existând chiar riscul de a asista în 2018 la noi creşteri de taxe şi impozite pentru a ne menţine în ţinta de deficit asumată.
     Un prim pas deja a fost făcut prin OUG 116/29 decembrie 2017 care creează un mecanism de stimulare pentru angajaţii ANAF, începând cu anul 2018, aceştia putând reţine ca venituri proprii o cotă de 15% din sumele stabilite prin acte administrative fiscal, rămase definitive în sistemul căilor de atac, pentru stimularea personalului angajat prin acordarea de premii lunare, prime, stimulente.
     Cu alte cuvinte se găsesc diferite modalităţi de stimulare şi corectare pentru a creşte gradul de colectare a veniturilor la bugetul naţional. Rămâne de văzut cum se va corecta dezechilibrul dintre veniturile fiscale şi cele nefiscale şi ce se va întâmpla cu companiile de stat care înregistrează datorii mari.
     O economie sănătoasă se bazează pe antreprenori "sănătoşi", iar cei care ne conduc astăzi nu par a conştientiza acest lucru, mai mult, luând în calcul ultimele modificări, pot spune că sectorul privat continuă să fie o vacă de muls cu hrană puţină.
     Reporter: Premierul Mihai Tudose a declarat că bugetul pentru 2018 este cel mai generos buget de investiţii pe care l-a avut România post-revoluţionară. Credeţi că autorităţile noastre vor reuşi să facă investiţiile pe care şi le-au propus pentru anul 2018, în condiţiile în care ne plângem că, de-a lungul anilor, guvernele au tăiat banii din investiţii pentru cheltuieli salariale?
     Cristina Chiriac: Daţi-mi voie să fiu sceptică. Este adevărat că acest buget are şi câteva constrângeri bugetare şi se observă o mai mare atenţie la cheltuirea banului public, însă povara fiscală este încă mult prea ridicată. Aceste promisiuni au devenit deja un laitmotiv în ultimii 5 ani. Trist este că în fiecare an bugetul general a fost rectificat, iar banii de la investiţii au fost realocaţi pentru a acoperi aceleaşi găuri: salarii şi pensii. Şi mai trist este faptul că nu reuşim să atragem banii europeni şi astfel, an de an, realizările sunt din ce în ce mai slabe, accentul punându-se, aşa cum am mai spus, pe latura socială.
     Reporter: Care consideraţi că ar trebui să fie domeniile prioritare pentru investiţii în 2018?
     Cristina Chiriac: La nivel declarativ avem o strategie de dezvoltare, avem chiar un masterplan aprobat pentru a atrage banii europeni, însă, în plan real, nu se prea întâmplă mare lucru. Se promit investiţii mari şi se realizează puţin. Deocamdată ne "lăudăm", de exemplu, cu 15,4 km în 2017 şi 16 km în anul 2016 de autostradă construită. În ritmul acesta, probabil, că vom avea autostrăzi când copiii noştri vor fi deja adulţi.
     Infrastructura, în special construcţia de autostrăzi, ar trebui să fie obiectiv prioritar pentru orice guvern, însă, din păcate, bugetul ministerului de resort este an de an ajustat în sens negativ.
      Reporter: Prim-viceguvernatorul Florin Georgescu susţine că menţinerea unor finanţe publice sănătoase şi recuperarea rapidă a decalajului important în privinţa veniturilor bugetare, îndeosebi de natură fiscală, care ne separă de ţările din zona euro, se poate realiza numai prin îmbunătăţirea regimului fiscal actual, în sensul trecerii de la cota unică la impozitul progresiv pe venitul global. Domnia sa apreciază că, odată cu măsura globalizării veniturilor individuale, este necesară şi aprobarea declaraţiei de patrimoniu, îndeosebi imobiliar. Cum va fi influenţat mediul de afaceri de astfel de măsuri?
     Cristina Chiriac: Trecerea la cota unică de impozitare a fost un lucru revoluţionar şi benefic pentru România. Schimbarea sistemului şi trecerea la impozitul progresiv ar fi o întoarcere în trecut. Acest lucru nu va afecta doar mediul de afaceri, ci întreaga societate românească şi arată o viziune socialistă asupa economiei româneşti.
     Reporter: Analiştii economici susţin că 2018 va fi destul de dificil, din cauza inflaţiei mari, a creşterii dobânzilor, a posibilei devalorizări a monedei naţionale, a lipsei investiţiilor. Dumneavoastră cum credeţi că va fi acest an? Este sănătoasă o economie bazată preponderent pe consum?
     Cristina Chiriac: Cu siguranţă o economie bazată preponderent pe consum este doar o soluţie de moment. Oamenii se bucură în acest moment de toate aceste creşteri, dar încă nu realizează reversul medaliei, să zicem aşa. O dată cu reintroducerea accizei de 7 eurocenţi pe litrul de carburant, a crescut şi preţul la pompă, astfel încât dacă în luna august plăteam 4,5 lei pentru un litru de carburant, în luna decembrie preţul era de aproximativ 6 lei/litru.
     Scumpirea curentului electric cu 5% începând cu luna octombrie este tot o certitudine la fel cum şi deprecirea leului în raport cu euro, toate aceste măsuri au adus deja un val de scumpiri la alimente şi efectele se vor reverbera şi în 2018.
     Din punctul meu de vedere cred că în perioada ianuarie - martie vom asista la o creştere a preţurilor mai accentuată decât se anticipează.
     Reporter: Analiştii mai spun că, în timpul anului trecut, România a fost avertizată de două ori de Comisia Europeană să reducă deficitul structural cu 0,5% din PIB. Credeţi că ne vom încadra în acest an în ţinta de deficit bugetar de 3%?
     Cristina Chiriac: Se depun deja eforturi mari pentru a ne încadra în ţinta de deficit bugetar de 3%. Probabil că ne vom încadra însă cu nişte costuri foarte mari care nu par a fi conştientizate şi asumate de către cei care ne conduc astăzi. Pare mai degrabă un pariu pe viaţă fără a mai avea importanţă dacă schilodit mai eşti de folos comunităţii. Construim doar pe termen scurt, ceea ce nu este în regulă. Un deficit bugetar de 1% ne-ar fi eliminat vulnerabilităţile în faţa fluctuaţiilor economice.
     Reporter: Care este opinia dumneavoastră cu privire la noile măsuri din Codul Fiscal care au intrat în vigoare de la 1 ianuarie 2018? Cum vedeţi transferul contribuţiilor de la angajator la angajat?
     Cristina Chiriac: Un singur lucru mă deranjează, caracterul de urgenţă care contribuie şi accentuează starea de instabilitate fiscală, impredictibilitate care accentuează sporirea gradului de neîncredere în performanţa guvernului.
     Reporter: Care este punctul dumneavoastră de vedere în ceea ce priveşte majorarea salariului minim pe economie şi cum credeţi că îi va afecta pe antreprenorii din România?
     Cristina Chiriac: Avertizam încă din luna iulie 2017 care sunt consecinţele creşterii artificiale, în mod repetat a salariului minim pe economie, existând riscul să devenim o ţară de angajaţi la minim şi cu sute de mii de asistaţi sociali.
     Se creează deja un curent de migraţie a forţei de muncă din sectorul privat către sectorul public, viciind în acest mod activitatea a mii de antreprenori şi accentuând starea de instabilitate şi chiar migraţie în rândul tinerilor.
     Conform datelor publicate pe site-ul Consiliului Fiscal în anul 2017, salariul mediu brut în sectorul privat era de 652 euro, în sectorul public 842 euro, în administraţia publică 1.116 euro, iar în educaţie 711 euro şi, deşi principalul contributor la bugetul de stat îl reprezintă sectorul privat, acesta este cel mai greu încercat. Impozitul pe gospodărie, pe activele bancare (la care s-a renunţat ulterior), TVA Split şi alte măsuri contestate nu au făcut altceva decât să accentueze starea de sacrificiu a antreprenorului român.
     Reporter: Vă mulţumesc! 
 
1.  Trecerea la impozitul progresiv este vitala
    (mesaj trimis de x în data de 04.01.2018, ora 08:16)  
 Pentru angajatii de la finante. Potentialul de santaj al functionarilor ANAF a fost diminuat de-a lungul anilor asa ca spagile au scazut si a crescut riscul. Functionarii de la finante nu mai pot lua bani negri iar daca iau iau in domenii riscante. Pentru a se putea restabili capacitatea de a lua spaga si a santaja contribuabilii, fondul de premiere de 15% si impozitul pe trepte sunt vitale. Am impresia ca guvernul PSD ALDE esteun fel de Jeckil si Hyde, fiecare masura de liberalizare fiid dublata de una ticalos securist coercitiva. Duca-se dracului de guvern!


 
Cotaţii Internaţionale

