   Ofertă publicitate   Abonament la ziarul BURSA   Evenimentele BURSA   Suplimentele BURSA   Newsletter   Cariere   Contact       

Companii Afaceri

ŞEFUL OMV S-A ÎNTÂLNIT, AZI, CU PREŞEDINTELE KLAUS IOHANNIS

Conducerea OMV a subliniat nevoia de predictibilitate a cadrului fiscal şi legislativ

BURSA 09.01.2018

A.S.
 
măreşte imaginea
     * Mariana Gheorghe a refuzat să participe, în mai multe rânduri, la audierile parlamentare din Comisia de anchetă ANRE
       * ACTUALIZARE 15:20 OMV Petrom i-a prezentat lui Klaus Iohannis strategia de dezvoltare a companiei
     Conducerea OMV AG a prezentat, în cadrul întâlnirii pe care a avut-o cu preşedintele Klaus Iohannis, strategia de dezvoltare a companiei, care include o creştere a gradului de internaţionalizare a Petrom, în vederea valorificării oportunităţilor existente în regiune, precum şi o creştere consistentă a investiţiilor începând cu anul acesta, potrivit Administraţiei Prezidenţiale.
     Comunicatul Preşedinţiei mai spune: "Directorul general al OMV a reliefat, totodată, nevoia de predictibilitate a cadrului fiscal şi legislativ, care trebuie să susţină performanţele companiilor şi dezvoltarea unui mediu de afaceri stabil şi competitiv.
     În ceea ce priveşte parteneriatul dintre OMV-Petrom şi Exxon-Mobile pentru exploatarea perimetrului Neptun Deep, acesta continuă să reprezinte un interes major, atât pentru statul român, cât şi pentru investitori.
     Preşedintele României a reiterat importanţa infrastructurii în domeniul energetic pentru creşterea securităţii energetice la nivel naţional şi regional.
     În acest sens, stadiul lucrărilor la infrastructura de transport oferă perspective bune pentru asigurarea unei capacităţi de transport funcţionale în momentul începerii exploatării resurselor din Marea Neagră.
     Preşedintele Klaus Iohannis şi-a exprimat convingerea că OMV-Petrom va continua să înregistreze rezultate deosebite în planul performanţelor economice, prin expertiza şi competenţele româneşti în domeniul explorării şi exploatării resurselor de gaze naturale şi petrol. Întrevederea a constituit un bun prilej pentru a sublinia importanţa unui dialog deschis între OMV şi statul român, în vederea valorificării potenţialului pe care ţara noastră îl are în domeniul energetic".
     ------
     Preşedintele Klaus Iohannis va primi astăzi, la Cotroceni, o delegaţie a companiei austriece OMV, condusă de Rainer Seele, CEO OMV, potrivit unui comunicat al Administraţiei Prezidenţiale.
     Motivele pentru care Rainer Seele ar putea să se întâlnească cu Iohannis sunt multiple, unii spun că ar veni pentru proiectul Neptun din Marea Neagră şi mult discutata Ordonanţă 64, alţii - pentru a discuta despre noul CEO al OMV Petrom în locul Marianei Gheorghe, alţii, mai cârcotaşi, afirmă că ar fi vorba de redevenţe.
     * OMV Petrom, în război cu Iulian Iancu
     Toamna trecută, Iulian Iancu, preşedintele Comisiei de anchetă a activităţii ANRE, a anunţat că reprezentanţii OMV Petrom vor fi chemaţi la audieri în cadrul comisiei de anchetă pentru activitatea ANRE, pentru a oferi informaţii legate de manipularea pieţei de energie şi de creşterea artificială a preţurilor.
     Mariana Gheorghe, CEO şi preşedintele Directoratului OMV Petrom, a refuzat, în repetate rânduri, să participe, personal, la audierile din această toamnă, ale Comisiei Parlamentare de anchetă a activităţii ANRE.
     În replică, Iulian Iancu, preşedintele Comisiei de anchetă ANRE, a anunţat că, în cazul în care nu se va prezenta personal, va declina imediat către DNA şi DIICOT datele pe care Comisia le deţine: "În urma datelor şi informaţiilor deţinute de Comisia parlamentară de anchetă se impune prezenţa dumneavoastră personal. Menţionăm că întrebările vi se adresează dumneavoastră şi au legătură cu acţiunile desfăşurate de dumneavoastră personal. Prin urmare, solicităm insistent să daţi curs invitaţiei Comisiei de anchetă cu precizarea că, în cazul neprezentării, datele şi informaţiile deţinute de Comisia de anchetă vor fi transmise imediat spre investigare DIICOT şi DNA".
     Iulian Iancu a mai declarat, în luna octombrie, că Bursa de la Viena a transmis autorităţilor din România două scrisori prin care îşi exprimă interesul de a fi platforma de tranzacţionare a gazelor româneşti, situaţie care i-ar avantaja pe cei de la Gazprom şi OMV.
     Iulian Iancu a mai declarat că, dacă gazele din Marea Neagră vor fi exportate, în loc să fie vândute pe bursa din România, va fi lovită securitatea naţională a României, iar consumatorul român va fi discriminat, în timp ce România va fi apoi nevoită să importe mai mult gaz de la Gazprom.
     Consiliul Suprem de Apărare a Ţării (CSAT) a transmis, recent, o scrisoare Comisiei de anchetă a activităţii ANRE (Autoritatea Naţională de Reglementare în domeniul Energiei), recomandând analiza Ordonanţei de urgenţă a Guvernului nr.64/2016 pentru modificarea şi completarea Legii energiei electrice şi a gazelor naturale nr.123/2012 în cadrul Grupului de Lucru pentru Infrastructură Strategică şi Securitate Energetică, condus de Mihnea Constantinescu.
     * Zamfir: "Preşedintele ANRM, Gigi Dragomir, a vrut să crească redevenţele la gaze; Tudose l-a demis"
     Surse politice ne-au declarat, recent, că preşedintele ANRM Gigi Dragomir a fost demis intempestiv, la finalul anului trecut, de către premierul Mihai Tudose, din cauza faptului că Dragomir a dat ordinul 525 din 22 decembrie prin care a vrut să crească redevenţele la gaze naturale.
     Senatorul Daniel Cătălin Zamfir a scris pe Facebook: "22 decembrie. Ora 16.35. La Secretariatul General al Guvernului (SGG) este trimis, pentru publicare în Monitorul Oficial, Ordinul nr. 525 al ANRM prin care preţul de referinţă la gaze naturale urma să fie adus la nivelul la care se vând astăzi pe piaţă gazele. Preţ neactualizat din 2008. Astfel, producătorii vând gazul cu 89 de lei/Mwh, dar statul încasează redevenţă pentru 45,71 lei/Mwh. Ordinul nu mai fost publicat nici până în ziua de azi, deşi trebuia să intre în vigoare de la 1 ianuarie. Domnul Tudose l-a oprit de la publicare. De ce?
     În adresa de înaintare i se arată clar că actualizarea preţului de referinţă nu înseamnă majorarea preţului pentru populaţie şi pentru companii. Ceea ce e perfect adevărat. E vorba doar de a constata că preţul cu care se vinde gazul e dublu faţă de cel pentru care ia banii statul român, domnule Tudose". Senatorul Zamfir a susţinut că neactualizarea preţului din 2008 încoace a însemnat pentru statul român pierderi de peste 3 miliarde de euro.
     Raportul de audit al performanţei privind concesionarea resurselor minerale ale ţării în perioada 2011-2015, realizat de Curtea de Conturi a României, preciza că ANRM a aprobat preţul de referinţă pentru gazele naturale extrase din România, folosit la calculul redevenţei petroliere, în alte condiţii decât cele stabilite prin Legea petrolului nr. 238/07.06.2004: "ANRM, deşi potrivit Legii petrolului nr. 238/07.06.2004 are atribuţii în efectuarea de studii pe baza cărora fundamentează şi stabileşte preţul de referinţă al petrolului (ţiţei şi gaze naturale) în baza căruia se calculează redevenţa petrolieră, în perioada auditată, acest preţ a fost stabilit fără a avea la bază astfel de studii".
     În perioada 2011-2015, preţul de referinţă pentru gazele naturale extrase în România, care stă la baza calculului valorii redevenţei petroliere la gazele naturale, este de 495 lei/1.000 mc.
     Raportul Curţii de Conturi arată: "În conformitate cu prevederile art. 5 din Anexa 2 la Ordinul preşedintelui ANRM nr.98/1998, calculul contravalorii redevenţelor petroliere datorate bugetului de stat de către titularii acordurilor petroliere se face prin luarea în considerare a preţurilor practicate de titularii acordurilor la valorificarea cantităţilor proprii de petrol, care să nu fie mai mici decât preţurile de referinţă stabilite şi comunicate lunar de ANRM".
     Curtea de Conturi susţine că a constatat faptul că preţurile de referinţă ale gazelor naturale extrase în România, stabilite incorect de către ANRM în perioada auditată, s-au situat sub preţurile de referinţă, cu consecinţe în diminuarea cuantumului redevenţei cuvenite bugetului de stat.
     * Rainer Seele: "Este necesar ca Guvernul român să acorde o licenţă de export"
     OMV va discuta cu partenerul american Exxon despre proiectul "Neptun" din Marea Neagră, pentru ca în 2018 să se ia decizia finală de investiţie, iar acest lucru este inclus în calendar, a declarat, recent, directorul general al OMV, Rainer Seele, la o întâlnire cu jurnaliştii, transmite APA, potrivit Agerpres.
     În opinia lui Rainer Seele, proiectul "Neptun" este deosebit de important pentru OMV Petrom deoarece îi va îmbunătăţi rezervele şi îi va majora producţia de gaze naturale. Dificultatea acestui proiect este legată de vânzarea volumelor mari de gaze, care sunt atât de mari încât "nu pot fi consumate nici măcar de piaţa românească". De aceea, directorul OMV susţine că este necesar ca Guvernul român să acorde o licenţă de export. În opinia directorului OMV Petrom, fără export, dezvoltarea zăcământului de gaze nu este posibilă.
     OMV Petrom şi americanii de la ExxonMobil au finalizat cu succes a doua campanie de foraj în perimetrul Neptun din Marea Neagră, unde cele două companii au investit în total 1,5 miliarde de euro, din 2008 până în prezent. Primele estimări arată că în perimetrul Neptun ar putea fi între 42 şi 84 de miliarde de metri cubi de gaze. Spre comparaţie, producţia anuală de gaze a României este de circa 11 miliarde de metri cubi. 

 link: Cresc facturile la gaze naturale pentru populaţie
 
[ tipăreşte articolul ] Conducerea OMV a subliniat nevoia de predictibilitate a cadrului fiscal şi legislativ

 
Opinia cititorului   [ scrieţi-vă opinia. ] 
1.  Neptunul
    (mesaj trimis de anonim în data de 09.01.2018, ora 01:56)  
 Este intersul Vienei si americanilor pe aici.
 In Austria foreaza pe undeva sau nu e voie la ei.
 Colinie sau nu?


 
  1.1.   Daca esti professor, nu dottore  (răspuns la opinia nr. 1 )
    (mesaj trimis de Suflet, reverente :-) , in data de 09.01.2018, ora 10:14)
 
 atunci l-ai intreba pe Suflet Curat: Sufletelule cum se face ca la brutele astea mioritice gazul are cea mai puternica capacitate calorica de pe mapamond si datorita factorului de transformare de 1 bep la 5400 standard cubic feet fata de 6000 standard cubic feet 9000 bep extrasi sunt doar din pic. DE aceea nu luati in considerate rezultatelor Petrom in raportul individual OMV.


 
  1.2.   Erata  (răspuns la opinia nr. 1.1 )
    (mesaj trimis de The Brute , in data de 09.01.2018, ora 10:22)
 
 pic a se Citi pix adica din condei, la fel cum a fost rezultatul financiar din 2004 , care a fost corectat in 2005. Utilizeaza doamna Moll, Magdalena acelasi practici putin faimoase de pe vremea cand era sefa la DIRK ca sah denigreze persoana competente si care prezinta un raport financiar die succes:-)


 
  1.3.   fără titlu  (răspuns la opinia nr. 1.1 )
    (mesaj trimis de anonim , in data de 09.01.2018, ora 15:45)
 
 Multe companii din Romania au dat faliment si din cauza OMV Petrom....


 
2.  fără titlu
    (mesaj trimis de Ionica în data de 09.01.2018, ora 19:39)  
 Plata redeventei la gezele naturale in echivalent lei Mwh conform ordinului oprit la publicare,este ilegala, nu are prevedere in Legea petroluilui, norma de aplicare si instructiuni de aplicare. Redeventa se plateste la cantitatea de gaze exploatate pe procentele stabilite la categoriile. de nivel de productie.
 Nivelele de redeventa la cererea OMV nu au fost schimbate din anul si 2004 si au o medie de 5.1% pentru titei si 8.2% la gazele naturale si sunt cele mai mici din lume. Cine va reusi sa stabileasca redeventele care se practica in in lume.in asa fel ca aceste venituri la bugetul de stat sa se dubleze sau tripleze?


 
  2.1.   Virgil The Brute Bestea  (răspuns la opinia nr. 2 )
    (mesaj trimis de The Brute , in data de 09.01.2018, ora 21:30)
 
 adica eu:-)


 
Aceeasi sectiune (Companii Afaceri)
vezi toate articolele din sectiune
Boeing a devansat Airbus în 2017, cu un număr record de 763 de avioane livrate click să citeşti tot articolul
Wizz Air anunţă deschiderea unei baze în Austria, la Viena click să citeşti tot articolul
Consiliul Concurenţei a sancţionat 12 companii de pe piaţa producţiei acumulatorilor auto click să citeşti tot articolul
Mega Image şi-a extins reţeaua în 2017 click să citeşti tot articolul
ÎN CADRUL INVESTIGAŢIEI PRIVIND LICITAŢIILE PENTRU ECHIPAMENTE DE MĂSURARE A ENERGIEI ELECTRICE
EnergoBit anunţă că va contesta în instanţă amenda aplicată de Consiliul Concurenţei click să citeşti tot articolul
ÎN TIMP CE PROIECTELE PUBLICE SUNT LA ZERO
INS: "Construcţiile rezidenţiale, pe trend de creştere" click să citeşti tot articolul
E.ON vinde restul acţiunilor la divizia Uniper pentru 3,76 miliarde de euro click să citeşti tot articolul
DEŞI PSD A ÎNFIINŢAT O COMISIE DE ANCHETĂ ÎN URMA MAJORĂRII PREŢURILOR LA ENERGIE ŞI GAZE ÎN 2017
Cresc facturile la gaze naturale pentru populaţie click să citeşti tot articolul
Christina Verchere, noul CEO OMV Petrom, cel târziu din mai click să citeşti tot articolul
Mişu Negriţoiu se alătură echipei EY România în calitate de Senior Advisor click să citeşti tot articolul
Globecast extinde parteneriatul cu SES pe servicii de distribuţie pentru Orange România click să citeşti tot articolul
Se scumpesc gazele naturale pentru populaţie click să citeşti tot articolul
Numărul autorizaţiilor de construire pentru clădiri rezidenţiale a crescut cu 7,6%, în primele 11 luni din 2017 click să citeşti tot articolul
Volumul cifrei de afaceri din comerţul cu amănuntul a crescut cu 10,3%, în primele 11 luni din 2017 click să citeşti tot articolul
"Creşterea ROBOR va avea un impact negativ asupra sectorului construcţiilor" click să citeşti tot articolul
Actualitate - vezi toate ştirile mai jos.
Internaţional, 21:50
Curtea de Conturi Europeană desfăşoară audit în cinci state membre
     Ţara noastră, Polonia, Franţa, Italia şi Germania vor fi auditate în acest an de Curtea de Conturi Europeană în ceea ce priveşte eficacitatea măsurilor legate de bunăstarea animalelor, a anunţat, astăzi, Comisia Europeană, potrivit Agerpres.  click să citeşti tot articolul
Politică, 21:15
DORU OPRIŞCAN, PNL:
"Carmen Dan se foloseşte de povestea cu pedofilul pentru a destitui oamenii care o deranjează"
     Deputatul PNL, Doru Oprişcan, susţine că ministrul de interne, Carmen Dan, "se foloseşte de povestea cu pedofilul" pentru a destitui oamenii din sistem care o deranjează, şi anume, pe cei care au criticat o serie de propuneri de modificare a Codului de procedură penală, potrivit Agerpres.  click să citeşti tot articolul
Macroeconomie, 20:53
Finanţele au atras, astăzi, 75 de milioane lei de la bănci
     Ministerul Finanţelor Publice (MFP) a atras, astăzi, 75 de milioane de lei de la bănci, suplimentar la licitaţia de joi, când a împrumutat 509,8 milioane de lei, printr-o emisiune de obligaţiuni de stat pe 115 luni, la un randament mediu de 4,25% pe an, potrivit Agerpres.  click să citeşti tot articolul
Internaţional, 20:35
Bursele europene au închis în creştere
     Cinci din principalii indici bursieri europeni au închis şedinţa de tranzacţionare de astăzi în apreciere.  click să citeşti tot articolul
Companii-Afaceri, 20:22
Boeing a devansat Airbus în 2017, cu un număr record de 763 de avioane livrate
     Constructorul aeronautic american Boeing Co a anunţat astăzi că în anul 2017 a livrat 763 de avioane, cu unul mai mult decât precedentul record stabilit în anul 2015, ceea ce îi permite să îşi păstreze titlul de cel mai mare constructor de avioane din lume în faţa rivalului european Airbus, informează AFP.  click să citeşti tot articolul
Ediţii precedente
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube LinkedIn RSS
Jurnal Bursier
09.01.2018
BVB
Jumătate din lichiditate realizată pe piaţa "deal"
     Piaţa principală a "Bursei de Valori Bucureşti" (BVB) a fost marcată, în prima şedinţă de tranzacţionare a săptămânii, de o tranzacţie realizată pe piaţa "deal" cu acţiunile...  click să citeşti tot articolul
09.01.2018
BURSELE DIN LUME
Pieţele europene urcă în aşteptarea formării unui nou guvern în Germania
     Bursele din Europa au urmat un curs pozitiv ieri, în condiţiile în care Germania pare să fie tot mai aproape de momentul în care va forma un nou guvern.  click să citeşti tot articolul
08.01.2018
BVB
Volumul a crescut la 35 milioane de lei
     * "Deal" în valoare de aproape 9 milioane de lei cu acţiuni TLV
       Piaţa locală de acţiuni şi-a continuat creşterea din acest an, în ultima şedinţă de tranzacţionare a săptămânii trecute, toţi indicii Bursei de Valori Bucureşti (BVB) cunoscând aprecieri cuprinse...  click să citeşti tot articolul
08.01.2018
BURSELE DIN LUME
Investitorii europeni, atenţi la datele economice
     Bursele din Europa au încheiat în urcare utima zi a săptămânii trecute, investitorii fiind atenţi la datele economice privind zona euro şi SUA.  click să citeşti tot articolul
05.01.2018
BVB
BRD - Groupe Societe Generale, cel mai lichid emitent
     După creşterea înregistrată de piaţă în prima zi de tranzacţionare a anului, cotaţiile şi-au continuat aprecierea şi în şedinţa de ieri, cea mai mare urcare, de 1,64%, fiind marcată de indicele...  click să citeşti tot articolul
05.01.2018
BURSELE DIN LUME
Datele privind creşterea economică a Europei aduc avans pe pieţele din regiune
     Acţiunile de pe pieţele din Europa au crescut ieri, în baza datelor solide privind creşterea economică a regiunii şi a avansului cotaţiilor petrolului.  click să citeşti tot articolul
vezi toate articolele
Cotaţii Internaţionale

bursa.ro in other languages
English  English Deutsch  Deutsch Français  Français Italiano  Italiano
Service provided by Google Translate
Curs Valutar

Curs valabil din data de 09 ianuarie 2018
1 Dolar australian...
1 Leva bulgărească...
1 Dolar canadian....
1 Franc elveţian...
1 Coroană cehă...
1 Coroană daneză...
1 Liră egipteană...
1 Euro...
1 Liră sterlină...
100 Forinţi maghiari...
100 Yeni japonezi...
1 Leu moldovenesc...
1 Coroană norvegiană...
1 Zlot polonez...
1 Rublă rusească...
1 Coroană suedeză...
1 Liră turcească...
1 Dolar S.U.A...
1 Rand sud-african...
1 Real brazilian...
1 Renminbi chinezesc...
1 Rupie indiană...
100 Woni sud-coreeni...
1 Peso mexican...
1 Dolar neo-zeelandez...
1 Dinar sărbesc...
1 Hryvna ucraineană...
1 Dirham emirate arabe...
1 Kuna croată...
1 Bahtul thailandez...
1 Gram aur...
1 DST...		 AUD
BGN
CAD
CHF
CZK
DKK
EGP
EUR
GBP
HUF
JPY
MDL
NOK
PLN
RUB
SEK
TRY
USD
ZAR
BRL
CNY
INR
KRW
MXN
NZD
RSD
UAH
AED
HRK
THB
XAU
XDR		 3.0525
2.3812
3.1385
3.9718
0.1823
0.6254
0.2207
4.6571
5.2832
1.5076
3.4598
0.2264
0.4816
1.1150
0.0684
0.4737
1.0377
3.9039
0.3146
1.2044
0.5980
0.0613
0.3646
0.2024
2.8003
0.0392
0.1383
1.0628
0.6253
0.1210
165.0600
5.5492 		..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
click aici pentru cursurile pieţei valutare - istoric
English Section
20.12.2017
National illusions and hallucinations
     The red spot on the white paper becomes greenish, but maintains it's shape, when you move your eyes to the empty part.  click here to read the entire article
19.12.2017
Hundreds of magistrates have protested on the steps of the Bucharest Court of Appeal
     Approximately 700 magistrates from several courts and prosecutor offices in the country have gathered yesterday on the steps of the Bucharest Court of Appeal.  click here to read the entire article
18.12.2017
Complaints and discussions in Brussels about the assault on the freedom of the press
     * The Secretary General of the European Federation of Journalists has pledged to support with all his strength, the efforts of FAIR-MediaSind to halt the politicians' attacks on the independence of Romanian journalists
       The political assault on the freedom of the press in Romania, through the amendment of the laws of justice by the coalition in power, was one of the main issues today in the meeting of the Social Dialog Commission of the European Commission, which was attended, on behalf of Romania, Leonard Pădureţ, president of the FAIR - MediaSind Culture and Mass Media Federation, together with executive president Cristi Godinac.  click here to read the entire article
14.12.2017
EXCLUSIVE:
"We don't intend to resort to violence, but we have the right to peaceful resistance"
     * "We need real and rational policy from the international community and not political tricks"
     * (Interview with his Excellency, Mr. Fuad Kokaly, the Ambassador of Palestine in Bucharest)
       The UN stated it was "extremely concerned over the risks of a violent escalation of the situation" after the decision of Donald Trump to unilaterally recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, in a reunion of the Security Council in which the United States have appeared more isolated than ever, according to AFP.  click here to read the entire article
12.12.2017
AFTER BEING INVESTIGATED BY THE TAX ADMINISTRATION AND THE ANPC, BANKS GET INVESTIGATED BY THE COMPETITION COUNCIL
Vasilescu, NBR: "We hope that banks will come out clean from the audit of the Competition Council"
     * Chiriţoiu: "We suspect an exchange of sensitive information on the banking market"
     * Dan Suciu, NBR: "The audits of the Competition Council can't be a reason for panic whatsoever"
     * Unannounced audit at Finmedia
     * The investigated institutions are at risk of being fined 10% of their turnover
     * Vasilescu: "The NBR has nothing to do with these investigations"
       The financial banking system seems to be the focus of most of the investigation entities. After being audited by the National Tax Administration Agency (ANAF) and by the National Consumer Protection Authority (ANPC), some of the banks which operate in Romania have also been investigated by the Competition Council (CC).  click here to read the entire article
11.12.2017
THE COURT RULED THAT SOME CONTRACTS CONCLUDED BY CELL PHONE COMPANIES INCLUDE ABUSIVE CLAUSES
Paul Anghel, ANPC: "It is abnormal for some telephony operators to interpret < < unlimited > > as < < limited > >"
     * The Bucharest Court of Appeal Bucharest yesterday ruled that RCS&RDS has abusive clauses in its contracts
     * The ANPC has also won the initial lawsuit against Telekom România
     * Vodafone has lost the case in the court of last instance against the ANPC
       The Courts have decided that some contracts concluded by the telephony companies contain abusive clauses. The Court rulings were rendered last year, as well as in 2016, but the argumentations have been formulated relatively recently.  click here to read the entire article
08.12.2017
The Eurozone is just a mirage for Romania
     The hope of an accession as quick as possible by Romania to the Eurozone was dealt a heavy blow precisely on the National Day.  click here to read the entire article
06.12.2017
AFTER THE DRAFT HAD BEEN PUBLISHED IN OCTOBER
The Ministry of the Economy withdraws its royalties proposal and announces a thorough study
     * Gheorghe Şimon: "The royalties law will be voted in the Parliament in February next year"
     * Ministry of the Economy: "We will establish royalties which are fair both for the state as well as for the business sector"
     * Daniel Cătălin Zamfir, PNL: "I found out that there are companies that have never, take note, never paid even one leu in royalties to the Romanian state, even though they have been exploiting resources for over 20 years"
     * Last year, the Court of Auditors announced that Romania lost 1.4 billion dollars, because the ANRM established the oil royalties in a flawed manner
       The entire legislative package concerning the regulation of the system for the regulation of the mineral, oil and hydromineral resources will be revised and will be voted in the Parliament in February next year, Economics minister, Gheorghe Şimon, announced yesterday, after the debates of the Economic, Industries and Services Commission of the Senate.  click here to read the entire article
28.11.2017
AFTER THE TRANSACTION BETWEEN BANCA TRANSILVANIA AND BANCPOST
Ciorcilă and Treichl tied for the top spot
     * Customers with borrowers in CHF from Bancpost are waiting for a conversion program with a discount
       After moving to second spot last year in the domestic banking system, through the acquisition of Volksbank, Banca Transilvania (BT) ends up on equal footing with BCR, taking over Bancpost, from Greek group Eurobank.  click here to read the entire article
27.11.2017
The "BURSA" newspaper, awarded at the 2017 Capital Market Awards Gala
     * MAKE, BURSA: "I want the new CEO of the BSE to participate in the drafting of a new strategy for the development of capital market"
       On Thursday night, "BURSA" received the Award for the promoting of high standards of corporate governance on the capital market, as part of the 2017 Capital Market Awards Gala, organized by the Association of Brokers.  click here to read the entire article
24.11.2017
A new attempt to select a CEO for the BSE
     * Ciprian Păltineanu and Adrian Tănase, scheduled for meetings with the board
     * Both candidates seem to be closet o the group in the shareholder structure of the BSE
     * George Butunoiu is in charge of recruitment
     * The waiting list may include a few foreigners, including former BRD executive Jacek Panczyk
       According to some market sources, banker Ciprian Păltineanu and Adrian Tănase, Chief Investment Officer at NN Pensii România, will hold interviews in the beginning of next week with the Board of the BSE, after Ludwik Sobolewski's term expired in the summer.  click here to read the entire article
23.11.2017
PATRICIA SUÁREZ RAMÍREZ, THE PRESIDENT OF THE ASSOCIATION OF FINANCIAL CONSUMERS OF SPAIN:
"The decision of the Court of Justice of the European Union - a great benefit for the Spanish borrowers"
     * The head of the ASUFIN: "The ruling of the Supreme Court of Spain in which the Andriciuc case has been invoked will be part of the Spanish case law and the lower courts will be required to apply the principle that underlies this decision"
       The ruling issued by the Court of Justice of the European Union (CJUE) in the Andriciuc versus Banca Românească case represents a great advantage for Spanish debtors, said Patricia Suarez Ramírez, the president of the Association of Financial Consumers in Spain (ASUFIN), as part of a response recently sent to BURSA.  click here to read the entire article
22.11.2017
Assets of Liviu Dragnea and the other defendants in the Tel Drum case seized
     * Dragnea: "Those who are against me are hiding behind institutions"
       The president of the Chamber of Deputies, Liviu Dragnea, leader of the PSD, thinks that his enemies are hiding behind some institutions, "they crucify people", and the real stake is "the blocking of the Laws concerning the Justice system".  click here to read the entire article
21.11.2017
The ECB proposes dropping the guarantee of bank deposits
     The Council of the European Union and the European Parliament have sent to the ECB, in the beginning of this year, a request concerning the sending of some proposals to revise the framework for managing crises.  click here to read the entire article
20.11.2017
ANPC STRIKES AGAIN
BCR, slammed by the courts in a class action lawsuit over abusive lending clauses
     * BCR: "Ongoing contracts no longer contain the clauses that have been subjected to examination"
     * Sources: "ANPC has 6 lawsuits against BCR, which will lead to enormous losses for Erste Bank if BCR loses in court"
       After forcing Raiffeisen Bank to eliminate the unfair practices from the loan agreements, the National Consumer Protection Authority (ANPC) strikes again, this time the biggest bank in the system. BCR lost in the court of first instance, against the ANPC, in a class action lawsuit concerning abusive lending clauses.  click here to read the entire article
.

X

Urmăreşte-ne pe Facebook