CONFERINŢA CODUL INSOLVENŢEI - Ediţia a V-a

Banci Asigurari

SENATORUL LIBERAL LOVEŞTE DIN NOU

Zamfir plafonează dobânzile

21.02.2018

Emilia Olescu
 
Plafonarea dobânzilor este o practică europeană. Sunt foarte multe ţări din Europa care practică o limitare a dobânzilor şi am decis ca şi noi să intrăm în rândul lor. Măsura va fi valabilă şi pentru bănci şi pentru IFN, doar pentru contractele noi", a menţionat Daniel Cătălin Zamfir.
     *  Senatorii au votat ca dobânda anuală efectivă să fie de maxim 2,5 ori mai mare decât dobânda cheie, pentru ipotecare
     *  Proiectul legislativ va merge la Camera Deputaţilor - for decizional
     *  Senatorul Zamfir: "Am intrat astăzi în Europa şi în ceea ce priveşte modul de acordare a creditelor"
       Senatorul PNL Daniel Cătălin Zamfir nu se dezminte. Proiectul său de lege privind plafonarea dobânzilor a fost primul pe ordinea de zi de ieri, în şedinţa comună a comisiilor de specialitate şi, în ciuda controverselor apărute între domnia sa şi alţi câţiva colegi de partid, printre care şi preşedintele Comisiei economice Florin Cîţu, liberalul a obţinut mai mult decât şi-a propus iniţial - nu doar limitarea dobânzilor remuneratorii şi penalizatoare, ci plafonarea dobânzii anuale efective percepute (DAE) de bănci şi IFN-uri.
     Dobânda anuală efectivă pentru creditele ipotecare şi imobiliare va avea un nivel maxim de 2,5 ori mai mare faţă de dobânda se referinţă stabilită de Banca Naţională a Româ­niei (BNR) - care, în prezent, se ridică la 2,25% -,dacă proiectul avizat pozitiv, ieri, de comisiile reunite din Senat (economică, de buget şi juridică) va trece şi de Camera Deputaţilor, care este for decizional.
     Proiectul legislativ vizează şi dobânzile anuale aferente creditelor de consum, acordate atât de bănci, cât şi de instituţiile financiare nebancare (IFN). În cazul acestora, DAE va avea un nivel maxim de 18%, conform textului de lege care a primit raport pozitiv de la cele trei comisii de specialitate.
     "Astăzi, am intrat în sfârşit în Europa şi în ceea ce priveşte modul în care, de acum înainte, vor fi acordate creditele", a spus liberalul Zamfir după votul de ieri.
     Parlamentarul a menţionat: "Plafonarea dobânzilor este o practică europeană. Sunt foarte multe ţări din Europa care practică o limitare a dobânzilor şi am decis ca şi noi să intrăm în rândul lor. Măsura va fi valabilă şi pentru bănci şi pentru IFN, doar pentru contractele noi.
     Am decis să plafonăm DAE, pentru că, de cele mai multe ori, chiar dacă am fi plafonat dobânda remuneratorie sau cea penalizatoare, ar fi existat diverse mecanisme de introducere a comisioanelor şi alte costuri care să fi ridicat DAE. Pe noi ne interesează ca cetăţenii români să ştie foarte clar, de la început, cât va plăti în total, ca dobândă".
     Reprezentanţii băncilor prezenţi la şedinţa comisiilor reunite nu au fost de acord cu plafonarea dobânzilor. Melania Hăncilă, din cadrul Asociaţiei Societăţilor Financiare din România (ALB), a precizat: "Nu considerăm oportun pragul de 18%, pentru că dobânzile se raportează la ROBOR şi nu pot fi plafonate".
     Legat de acest subiect, avocatul Gheorghe Piperea a scris, luni, pe Facebook, citând un raport european din 2010: "Statisticile arată că în ţări precum Franţa şi Germania, unde există plafonări ale dobânzilor anuale, lipseşte categoria creditelor de tip sub-prime (credite cu costuri ridicate adresate unor categorii de persoane cu venituri scăzute, fără un istoric de creditare sau cu un istoric nefavorabil). De asemenea, statisticile arată că efectele sunt mai vizibile în peri­oadele de criză economică şi financiară. Astfel, în anul 2008, numărul de credite neperformante înregistrate a fost mai mare în statele în care nu erau reglementate plafoane ale dobânzii legale.
     Dobânzile anuale efective medii în Franţa: 3,38%.
     Dobânzile anuale efective medii în Germania: 3,36%.
     Plafon maxim al DAE în Spania - de 2,5 ori dobânda-cheie a băncii centrale.
     Media dobânzilor la nivelul Uniunii Europene era, în 2010, când se resimţeau din plin şi dureros efectele crizei economice cauzate de bănci prin practicarea creditelor sub-prime (acolo unde mediul economic şi legislativ le permitea asta), de 3,45%, respectiv 5,17% şi 5,07%, în funcţie de perioada creditului.
     În România, în aceeaşi perioadă, se plăteau dobânzi medii de 6,65%, 11,60% şi 12,97%, dublu (sau chiar triplu faţă de media europeană). Dobânzile cele mai mari sunt cele la creditele pe termen scurt, fără garanţii şi cu valori de sub 20.000 euro, adresate persoanelor aflate în situaţia cea mai vulnerabilă (sub-prime). Dobânzile cele mai mici sunt la creditele ipotecare. Cele medii sunt la creditele imobiliare mai mari de 20.000 de euro".
     Preşedintele Comisiei economice din Senat Florin Cîţu subliniază că doar 11 ţări din UE au dobânzile limitate, iar efectele acestui aspect au fost retragerea investiţiilor financiare din zonele sărace, segmentarea pieţei şi limitarea numărului produselor financiare.
     *  Senatorii au dat raport favorabil şi proiectului care limitează profiturile recuperatorilor
     Senatorii din cele trei comisii au dat raport favorabil şi proiectului legislativ care limitează profiturile recuperatorilor, iniţiat tot de Daniel Zamfir.
     Acesta prevede reintroducerea retractului litigios, existent în Codul Civil până în anul 2011, respectiv dreptul debitorului care a fost deposedat de bun de a-l putea achiziţiona de la firma de recuperare plătind dublul sumei cu care aceasta a cumpărat respectivul bun de la bancă. Daniel a mai spus: "Am avut în vedere limitarea profitului firmelor de recuperare. Mi se pare absolut rezonabil să vândă imobilele cu dublul sumei cheltuite pentru achiziţionarea lor. Iar debitorul are drept de preemţiune. Practic, iniţiativa readuce în piaţă acele bunuri. Dacă recuperatorul a cumpărat un imobil la 10% din valoare, atunci nu acela era preţul real al pieţei. Când debitorul va avea posibilitatea să-şi cumpere casa de la recuperator cu dublul sumei la care imobilul a fost achiziţionat de la bancă, vă asigur că aceasta din urmă nu va mai vinde la preţ de 10%. Cred că un discount rezonabil ar fi 30% şi, ca atare, debitorul nu va fi niciodată interesat să cumpere în aceste condiţii, decât dacă acel preţ nu este unul real. Ca atare, nu facem altceva decât să reechilibrăm piaţa, iar debitorii să aibă ocazia să plătească preţul real".
     Senatorii au amânat dezbaterea proiectului legislativ privind contractele de leasing, după ce, luni, au fost depuse unele amendamente pe marginea iniţiativei legislative.
     Aceasta vizează "reglementarea segmentului de executări silite şi a pieţei de leasing, prin reechilibrarea contractelor din aceste domenii", după cum ne-a explicat, anul trecut, Daniel Zamfir: "Această iniţiativă, care este similară Legii dării în plată, are în vedere să mai pună frână recuperatorilor şi să reechilibrăm contractele de leasing. Consumatorul, odată deposedat de bun, să aibă dreptul la stingerea datoriei. Dorim ca aceste contracte să nu mai fie titluri executorii, ci să se meargă în instanţă pentru obţinerea unui astfel de titlu. În acelaşi timp, contractele de leasing trebuie şi ele reechilibrate, aşa cum Curtea Constituţională a hotărât că trebuie să se întâmple cu cele de credit. Trebuie reglementate toate domeniile astfel încât să nu existe o poziţie dominantă, ci una de echilibru între părţi".
     Daniel Zamfir susţine că proiectele sale legislative au fost întoarse la comisia economică fără respectarea procedurii, întrucât ele mai fuseseră votate o dată în această comisie. În replică, Florin Cîţu susţine că nu a fost încălcată nicio procedură, explicând că proiecetele de lege în discuţie aveau nevoie de raportul final al celor trei comisii reunite ieri, chiar dacă ele fuseseră votate de fiecare comisie în parte. 
 
1.  fără titlu
    (mesaj trimis de Gigel Coman în data de 21.02.2018, ora 01:06)  
 Inca nu a plafonat nimic. Pana se voteaza in plen, in camera deputatilor, pana se publica in monitorul oficial mai e mult. Il laudati de pomana ca tot o sa piarda asa cum a pierdut si contopistul piperat procesul de ieri, hahahaha. Si USListul redistribuit Zamfir o sa fie dat si afara din partid ca deja e luat la ochi. (Vezi ca si tu esti luat la ochi de comandant Liviule, apropo). Asa ca irositi pagina ziarului cu asta ca nu il mai baga nimeni in seama. S-au dus vremurile cand Zamfir, Piparush si baragladina de langa Sibiu tineau primele pagini din ziare si cand lumea ii baga in seama.


 
  1.1.   O piata corecta  (răspuns la opinia nr. 1 )
    (mesaj trimis de anonim , in data de 21.02.2018, ora 09:40)
 
 In orice domeniu trebuie incurajata concurenta pentru a avea servicii de calitate la un pret corect. Prin plafonari nu rezolvi nimic pentru ca piata de credite se va contracta, Bonificatia la depozite va tinde spre 0, iar bancile vor credita deficitul de stat. Tinerii vor sta in chirie, dar probabil ca nu in Romania. Bravo Zamfir. Sa mai zica cineva ca inginerii constructori nu se pricep la sistemul bancar.


 
  1.2.   Hoppa  (răspuns la opinia nr. 1.1 )
    (mesaj trimis de anonim , in data de 21.02.2018, ora 10:13)
 
 Tu spui ca bancie sa iasa in mediul privat sa nu mai dea credite pc garantate de stat.
 Bravo !
 Tu crezi ca bancile vor?


 
2.  Foarte bine
    (mesaj trimis de anonim în data de 21.02.2018, ora 04:19)  
 Romani au gasit alternativa la leasing auto: second de afara. Daca cumperi nou platesti de 3 ori pretul in taxe ascunse gen casco care nu e casco pana in 100 euro, rca care e rca special ca trebuie cu firma x sa semnezi rca care e de 3 ori mai mare decat pretul pietei. Daca ai intarziat o zi plata la masina, plata creste cu 30%. Daca refinantezi rata creste cu 30%. Intr-o tara cu 400 euro salariul mediu auto e tot atata cat e in Germania unde salariul e 2000.
 Daca esti executat pe baza unei harti xeroxate ramai fara masina, o alta firma de recuperare rasare iti spune ca datorezi suma x de bani cat o masina second. Abia atunci esti stins de datorie in fata creditorilor. Rci leasing Romania a facut asa, acum au inchis-o au facut alta firma Dacia leasing?
 Halal democratie!


 
3.  Salutari din Cuba
    (mesaj trimis de Nea Nicu în data de 21.02.2018, ora 04:41)  
 Asa tovarase. Sa revina mercurialii! Sa moara burghejii. Sa veniti la mine la Havana sa sarbatorim cu cico si parizer prajit victoria. Sa nu il uitati pe mustacios ca imi aduce aminte de Dascalescu cand era tanar. Proletari din toate tarilii uniti-va!


 
  3.1.   Cand au salvat BT  (răspuns la opinia nr. 3 )
    (mesaj trimis de anonim , in data de 21.02.2018, ora 07:10)
 
 Nu ai fost asa vocal.
 De unde ai avut bani sa ajungi in tara lui F. Castro?


 
  3.2.   jnap jnap  (răspuns la opinia nr. 3 )
    (mesaj trimis de anonim , in data de 21.02.2018, ora 09:14)
 
 Băncuțele au pierdut miliarde de euro, recuperatorii au fost trântiți cu fețele de asfalt, acum sunt strivite coșurile cu ouă ale țeparilor cu dobânzi fantasmagorice.
 Burghejia țepară, aia care a condus la instaurarea regimului lui Fidel, va fi nevoită să renunțe la postaci. Se trag obloanele.


 
  3.3.   Cel mai corect  (răspuns la opinia nr. 3.2 )
    (mesaj trimis de anonim , in data de 21.02.2018, ora 09:23)
 
 Cel mai corect ar fi sa le interzica sa mai ia dobanda sau comisioane. Doar asa vom reusi sa trantim toata economia. Bravo!!! si URA URA URA!!!


 
  3.4.   fără titlu  (răspuns la opinia nr. 3.3 )
    (mesaj trimis de anonim , in data de 21.02.2018, ora 09:36)
 
 Păi, vezi? Nu v-au interzis, doar au plafonat dobânzile.
 Încă mai poți merge la Nuți Cămătaru să iei fără număr cu dobânda de 1 milionla sută pe zi.


 
  3.5.   Se descurca Zamfir  (răspuns la opinia nr. 3.4 )
    (mesaj trimis de anonim , in data de 21.02.2018, ora 09:43)
 
 Zamfir trebuie sa dea acum o lege prin care obliga bancile sa dea credite de minim 100.000 de euro la oricine doreste, acesta depunand doar o cerere de mana. Daca nu stie scrie atunci banca trebuie sa ii puna la dispozitie un reportofon prin care sa solicite banii.


 
  3.6.   fără titlu  (răspuns la opinia nr. 3.5 )
    (mesaj trimis de anonim , in data de 21.02.2018, ora 10:12)
 
 Așa a fost în 2008.
 Vai, dar nu vă califivați pentru 100 000 euro. Nu-i nimic, facem un pachet strategic, in franci, luati creditul in lei si platiti in cea mai sigura valuta. Nu py dvs, dar nu va spunem.


 
  3.7.   Oare cum  (răspuns la opinia nr. 3.6 )
    (mesaj trimis de anonim , in data de 21.02.2018, ora 10:14)
 
 Dar oare cine le-a spus unde este usa de la banca. Sa nu imi spui ca au gasit-o singuri!! :))))


 
  3.8.   2008  (răspuns la opinia nr. 3.5 )
    (mesaj trimis de anonim , in data de 21.02.2018, ora 10:16)
 
 Au dat la homlesi asa.


 
4.  fără titlu
    (mesaj trimis de anonim în data de 21.02.2018, ora 07:31)  
 E simplu sa salvam Asociatia Parakletos. Domnul Profesor Piperea nu ne va parasi la greu, nu o sa lase haiducul sa piara acest simbol al luptei noastre.
 Am inteles ca domnul Piperea a decis sa isi vinda Jeepul Porche de 200 de mii de euro, isi cumpara un Audi mai modest si achita cheltuielile de judecata pentru Parakletos!
 Va multumim pentru omenie Domnule Profesor Piperea si HAI SUS!


 
5.  fără titlu
    (mesaj trimis de Om în data de 21.02.2018, ora 09:18)  
 Plafoneaza dobanda si cresc comisioanele si taxele. Mare smen.


 
  5.1.   Nu  (răspuns la opinia nr. 5 )
    (mesaj trimis de anonim , in data de 21.02.2018, ora 09:29)
 
 Este plafonarea DAE, adica a dobanzilor cu toate taxele incluse. Care va fi consecinta acestei legi? Este simplu: Criteriile de eligibilitate vor fi cu totul noi. Persoanele cu venituri mari si garantii vor putea lua credite, celelalte vor fi exploatate fiindu-le luata orice posibilitate de accesare la un credit pentru achizitia unei locuinte. Hai cu chiriile...


 
  5.2.   fără titlu  (răspuns la opinia nr. 5.1 )
    (mesaj trimis de anonim , in data de 21.02.2018, ora 09:38)
 
 Sărăcanii erau cei mai loviți, le furați banii de mâncare cu schemele voastre de jupuit fraieri.
 Zici că vor fi exploatați? Dar nu vor mai fi exploatați de voi.


 
  5.3.   Actualmente  (răspuns la opinia nr. 5.2 )
    (mesaj trimis de anonim , in data de 21.02.2018, ora 09:45)
 
 In marile orase din Romania, in momentul de fata chiria este mai mare decat o rata la banca. Oricine este eligibil pentru un credit ar putea plati mai putin, iar la final sa ramana si cu imobilul. Dupa aceasta lege cei care acum puteau lua credit nu vor mai putea, asa ca le va ramane doar alternativa chiriei... care probabil va creste avand in vedere ca nu mai exista alternative. Este prea greu pentru tine?


 
  5.4.   fără titlu  (răspuns la opinia nr. 5.2 )
    (mesaj trimis de anonim , in data de 21.02.2018, ora 09:47)
 
 rahatlor cu gulere albe vi-a dato sub centura ,camatarilor


 
  5.5.   Indiferent de lege tot acolo veti ramane  (răspuns la opinia nr. 5.4 )
    (mesaj trimis de anonim , in data de 21.02.2018, ora 10:02)
 
 Indiferent de ce legi se vor adopta tot in mocirla veti ramane. Aceasta pentru ca nu sunteti capabili sa intelegeti ce cititi in contracte. In afara de faptul ca nu intelegeti sunteti si lacomi si luati credite cu nemiluita fara sa va ganditi ca acei bani trebui returnati. Daca voi cei care ati luat credite erati mai cumpatati atunci era mult mai bine pentru voi. Insa voi nu aveti o problema sa luati bani, indiferent de costuri, dar pe urma ziceti ca sunteti sclavii bancilor. PAI NU ATI CITIT CE ATI SEMNAT??? SAU NU INTELEGETI CE ATI SEMNAT????


 
  5.6.   Promisiuni  (răspuns la opinia nr. 5.3 )
    (mesaj trimis de anonim , in data de 21.02.2018, ora 10:19)
 
 Pe 30 de ani. De aceea sunt 1 mil de executari.


 
  5.7.   fără titlu  (răspuns la opinia nr. 5.6 )
    (mesaj trimis de anonim , in data de 21.02.2018, ora 10:21)
 
 Si chiria pe cati ani este?


 
  5.8.   Caractere de 10  (răspuns la opinia nr. 5.5 )
    (mesaj trimis de anonim , in data de 21.02.2018, ora 10:23)
 
 Ochelari inca nu au sosit.
 Bancuta corecta de ce recurge la asemenea siretlicuri fine, nu se stie, multe-multe pagini trebuie sa semnati, transparenta se numeste.


 
  5.9.   fără titlu  (răspuns la opinia nr. 5.8 )
    (mesaj trimis de anonim , in data de 21.02.2018, ora 10:38)
 
 Nimeni nu trebuie sa semneze nimic. Chestia este ca inainte sa semnezi stai sa citesti si daca nu iti convine nu iei credit sau incerci sa negociezi. Insa cei lacomi semneaza orice numai sa li se vireze banii! In general lacomia si prostia se platesc. Cititi oameni buni ce semnati!


 
  5.10.   Corect  (răspuns la opinia nr. 5.9 )
    (mesaj trimis de anonim , in data de 21.02.2018, ora 10:49)
 
 Te pup in pix daca tu apuci sa citesti 20-50 de pagini A4. Se pare ca nu ai luat credit in asta viata. Contractul nu iese din banca decat gata semnat. Cat priveste negociera am doar un cuvant pentru tine: NAIVULE !


 
  5.11.   fără titlu  (răspuns la opinia nr. 5.10 )
    (mesaj trimis de anonim , in data de 21.02.2018, ora 11:05)
 
 Prin OUG 50/2010: "creditorul este obligat sa va prezinte contractul cu cel putin 15 zile inainte de semnare, pentru orice derogare trebuie sa va ceara acordul scris"
 Asadar ISTETILOR, la dosarul vostru este o fila prin care voi ati renuntat expres la acest DREPT. Cine este NAIV?


 
6.  fără titlu
    (mesaj trimis de anonim în data de 21.02.2018, ora 11:01)  
 Toți piețarii liberi, practic țepari, să afle în premieră mondială că statul permite băncilor să falsifice monedă, deocamdată peste 7 ori capitalul deținut în rezerve la BNR.
 Tot statul, pentru protejarea cetățenilor de practici abuzivi, este cel în măsură să limiteze costurile banilor puși în circulație cu acordul statului.
 Marii capitaliști care mor de grija sărăcanilor pe care vor să-i jupoaie de vii, nu împrumută banii lor.


 
7.  cine are nevoie de protectie!!
    (mesaj trimis de prostu' satului în data de 21.02.2018, ora 11:04)  
 o persoana care are cit de cit educatie apeleaza la banci cind are nevoie de finantare, vecinu meu care nu a avut sansa sa mearga la scoala, cind are nevoie de bani, apeleaza la camatari sau case de amanet! stie cineva ce dobinda plateste la zi sau anual??!! oare pentru cine fac legi parlamentari? cine are nevoie mai mare de protectie? saraci si cei lipsiti de educatie?! sau cei care au apelat la credite in monede exotice!!?? cine este in spatele unor case de amanet, camatari persoane fizice?? Zamfir oare pe cine vrea sa protejeze sau sa ajute mai mult cu aceste propuneri de legi???


 
  7.1.   fără titlu  (răspuns la opinia nr. 7 )
    (mesaj trimis de anonim , in data de 21.02.2018, ora 11:08)
 
 Vrea să protejeze consumatorii pe o piață reglementată.
 Pt. Nuți Cămătaru există DIICOT.


 
