Politica

SENATORUL PNL NU RENUNŢĂ

Zamfir îi cere Vioricăi Dăncilă să repună statul în posesia Arenelor BNR

BURSA 07.02.2018

E.O.
 
     Senatorul PNL Daniel Cătălin Zamfir îi cere premierului Viorica Dăncilă să anuleze Protocolul prin care Arenele de Tenis BNR au intrat în posesia băncii centrale.
     Astfel, liberalul nu renunţă, chiar dacă a fost schimbat recent de la şefia Comisiei economice din Senat, cu colegul său de partid Florin Cîţu. Daniel Zamfir spune că ar fi deranjat conducerea PNL cu atitudinea sa de la conducerea comisiei de specialitate, chemându-i la audieri în mai multe ocazii pe reprezentanţii BNR şi ANPC, pe bancheri, dar şi pe cei din sectorul energetic, pe teme ca dobânzile mari la credite, problema împrumutaţilor în CHF, Arenele BNR sau redevenţele la gaze.
     Senatorul afirmă, însă, că nu va renunţa la proiectele legislative pe care le are depuse în Parlament şi nici la ideea de a readuce Arenele de tenis de la BNR în posesia statului.
     Parlamentarul a postat, ieri, pe pagina sa de Facebook: "Doamna prim-ministru Dăncilă! Faceţi dreptate! Astăzi am redepus interpelarea adresată primului-ministru în legătură cu revenirea Arenelor de Tenis la Ministerul Tineretului şi Sportului. Fostul premier Tudose a băgat-o sub preş! Aştept de la primul-ministru Dăncilă să constate ilegalităţile celor de la BNR şi să anuleze Protocolul prin care întreg Complexul Sportiv Progresul a trecut în proprietatea BNR!
     P.S. Dacă cineva şi-a făcut iluzii că domnul Isărescu (n.r. Guvernatorul BNR Mugur Isărescu) nu va mai fi audiat, că-l va salva cineva, se înşală amarnic...
     Tic-tac, tic-tac...".
     La finalul anului trecut, Daniel Zamfir i-a cerut de urgenţă premierului de atunci Mihai Tudose să utilizeze toate prerogativele şi să dispună repunerea statului în posesia Arenelor de tenis ale BNR.
     Domnul Zamfir consideră că problema Arenelor BNR este de interes naţional, aceasta fiind ignorată de prea mult timp, "deşi Guvernul României şi ministerele de resort au avut şi au la îndemână toate pârghiile legale pentru a repara o nedreptate care afectează atât sportivii ce reprezintă cu multă demnitate România în străinătate, cât şi numerosul public amator de sport din ţara noastră".
     Senatorul Zamfir a lansat, în decembrie, un nou atac la adresa Băncii Naţionale, pe subiectul complexului sportiv din Parcul cu Platani. Alături de acesta, în cadrul unei conferinţe de presă, s-au aflat Simona Halep, Ilie Năstase, Ion Ţiriac, George Cosac (preşedintele FR Tenis) şi Camelia Potec (preşedintele FR Nataţie, vicepreşedinte COSR). Daniel Zamfir a criticat dur proiectul de lege depus de mai mulţi parlamentari PSD, conform căruia Banca Naţională a României va ceda arenele BNR, care vor reintra în proprietatea Ministerului Tineretului şi Sportului, urmând să primească în proprietate, la schimb, o serie de alte active imobiliare (Institutul Bancar Român, Centrul de Perfecţionare Profesională şi Activităţi Sociale al băncii centrale ...).
     Parlamentarul a prezentat mai multe documente, susţinând că acestea demonstrează că BNR nu deţine în mod legal baza sportivă şi că protocolul încheiat cu Ministerul Tineretului şi Sportului în ceea ce priveşte exproprierile terenurilor pe care sunt construite arenele de tenis este ilegal.
     În replică, Mugur Şteţ, director adjunct în cadrul BNR, susţine că Daniel Zamfir şi Ion Ţiriac au reluat în spaţiul public neadevăruri flagrante, "demne de epoca post-adevăr" privind Banca Naţională a României (BNR). Printre altele, Mugur Şteţ afirmă: "Au fost reluate minciuni legate de Centrul de perfecţionare profesională şi activităţi sociale (CPPAS), unde se află şi arenele de tenis. (...) Surprinderea este cu atât mai mare cu cât documentele care atestă fără niciun dubiu proprietatea Băncii Naţionale a României asupra terenului în cauză i-au fost prezentate atât domnului senator Daniel Zamfir, personal de către subsemnatul, atunci când a vizitat CPPAS împreună cu membri ai Comisiei economice, industrii şi servicii din Senatul României, cât şi domnului Ion Ţiriac prin intermediul domnului Ilie Năstase, căruia, tot personal, i-am pus la dispoziţie documentele menţionate".
     În scrisoarea deschisă transmisă în decembrie premierului şi retrimisă, ieri, noului şef al Executivului, senatorul Daniel Zamfir arată: "Este vorba despre cea mai importantă bază sportivă din România dedicată tenisului de câmp (situată în Bucureşti, pe strada Doctor Staicovici nr. 42-48, sector 5), cunoscută publicului de-a lungul timpului drept «Arenele Progresul», «Arenele din Parcul cu Platani» sau, mai recent, «Arenele BNR».
     Acest complex sportiv reprezintă nu doar cel mai mare spaţiu public pentru desfăşurarea competiţiilor de tenis din ţara noastră, ci rămâne singurul loc din România care ar putea găzdui în condiţii reprezentative evenimente de tenis de elită la nivel naţional şi internaţional.
     Această bază a fost construită de către Statul Român în perioada comunistă, iar arena centrală de tenis din această bază a fost edificată în anul 1972 în vederea disputării finalei istorice din Cupa Davis dintre România şi Statele Unite ale Americii.
     Aşa cum ştiţi deja, în contrast cu importanţa Arenelor de Tenis în istoria tenisului românesc, acestea se află în prezent într-un proces de degradare avansată şi accelerată, nemaifiind apte să găzduiască competiţii sportive fără investiţii substanţiale. Această gravă situaţie este cauzată de faptul că Arenele de Tenis se află de facto în posesia Băncii Naţionale a României (BNR), iar această instituţie nu este în măsură să asigure o justă administrare acestui bun de interes naţional.
     În urma investigaţiilor efectuate în legătură cu situaţia descrisă mai sus, am ajuns la concluzia îngrijorătoare că în ultimii 25 de ani BNR a folosit fără drept Arenele de Tenis şi terenul pe care acestea se află, iar în anul 1991 a fost încheiat cu nerespectarea legii un Protocol între BNR şi MTS privind acest bun, act care nu a fost denunţat, deşi organele de control ale Guvernului i-au constatat caracterul ilegal încă din anul 1992.
     De aceea, vă scriu pentru a vă solicita să luaţi de urgenţă o serie de măsuri pe care doar Guvernul României împreună cu Ministerul Tineretului şi Sportului (MTS) şi Ministerul Finanţelor Publice (MFP) sunt în măsură şi trebuie să le ia în calitate de reprezentanţi ai puterii executive din România şi de gestionari ai patrimoniului Statului Român.
     În esenţă: (i) Protocolul mai sus amintit trebuie denunţat, întrucât a fost încheiat cu încălcarea legii şi totodată-pentru că oricum nu a fost respectat de către BNR, (ii) Statul Român trebuie să reintre în posesia Arenelor de Tenis, având în vedere că este adevăratul proprietar al acestora, iar apoi (iii) administrarea Arenelor de Tenis trebuie realizată în conformitate cu destinaţia sportivă a acestora.
     Nu consider că reprezentanţii din prezent ai Guvernului României sunt răspunzători pentru această situaţie care persistă de foarte mult timp. Însă acest Guvern, în frunte cu dumneavoastră, are responsabilitatea să ia cât mai rapid toate măsurile necesare pentru reintrarea în legalitate şi pentru reîntregirea patrimoniului Statului Român prin redobândirea folosinţei asupra Arenelor de Tenis, în scopul administrării acestora conform scopului pentru care au fost construite, prin reincluderea lor în circuitul public sportiv naţional şi internaţional".
     Printre altele, liberalul îi cere şefului Guvernului să emită actele necesare prin care să se dispună repunerea Statului Român în posesia Arenelor de tenis şi, ulterior, să dispună administrarea Arenelor de tenis conform scopului pentru care au fost construite de către stat, prin reincluderea acestora în circuitul sportiv naţional şi internaţional. 
 
Jurnal Bursier
07.02.2018
FRISON ÎN PIAŢA FINANCIARĂ MONDIALĂ / BVB
Scăderi de peste două procente pentru toţi indicii bursei
     * Analişti: "Căderea pieţei locale de capital este dată de deprecierea pieţelor internaţionale"
       Scăderea generalizată a pieţei locale de capital a continuat şi în şedinţa de ieri, toţi indici Bursei de Valori Bucureşti (BVB) încheind ziua de tranzacţionare cu deprecieri de peste două...  click să citeşti tot articolul
06.02.2018
BVB
Rulaj de doar 35 milioane de lei
     * Scăderi pe linie pentru indicii bursei
       Bursa de Valori Bucureşti (BVB) şi-a continuat deprecierea demarată săptămâna trecută, doar cinci titluri încheind şedinţa de tranzacţionare în creştere.  click să citeşti tot articolul
06.02.2018
BURSELE DIN LUME/BURSELE CONTINUĂ SĂ SCADĂ
Investitorii de pe pieţele internaţionale vând masiv acţiuni
     Bursele din Europa au scăzut şi ieri, continuând declinul important început vineri, investitorii vânzând acţiuni în condiţiile în care antici­pează că inflaţia mai ridicată din Statele Unite va...  click să citeşti tot articolul
05.02.2018
ZECE ANI DE LA LISTAREA LA BVB
Acţiunile "Transgaz" - la 417 lei/ unitate, mai mult de dublu faţă de IPO
     Titlurile Transgaz (TGN) au închis şedinţa de vineri la 417 lei/acţiune, în contextul unui rulaj de 3,51 milioane de lei, al doilea în clasamentul lichidităţii.  click să citeşti tot articolul
05.02.2018
BURSELE DIN LUME
Acţiunile "Deutsche Bank" au pierdut peste 11% săptămâna trecută
     Bursele europene s-au înscris pe un curs descendent vineri, din cauza rezultatelor financiare anunţate de unele companii.  click să citeşti tot articolul
02.02.2018
BVB
Rulajul coboară la doar 29 milioane de lei
     * BET-NG, singurul indice în creştere
       Valoarea transferurilor a scăzut în şedinţa de tranzacţionare de ieri la doar 29,39 milioane de lei, reprezentând aproape jumătate din lichiditatea consemnată în şedinţa anterioară, de circa 54...  click să citeşti tot articolul
vezi toate articolele
Curs Valutar

Curs valabil din data de 06 februarie 2018
1 Dolar australian...
1 Leva bulgărească...
1 Dolar canadian....
1 Franc elveţian...
1 Coroană cehă...
1 Coroană daneză...
1 Liră egipteană...
1 Euro...
1 Liră sterlină...
100 Forinţi maghiari...
100 Yeni japonezi...
1 Leu moldovenesc...
1 Coroană norvegiană...
1 Zlot polonez...
1 Rublă rusească...
1 Coroană suedeză...
1 Liră turcească...
1 Dolar S.U.A...
1 Rand sud-african...
1 Real brazilian...
1 Renminbi chinezesc...
1 Rupie indiană...
100 Woni sud-coreeni...
1 Peso mexican...
1 Dolar neo-zeelandez...
1 Dinar sărbesc...
1 Hryvna ucraineană...
1 Dirham emirate arabe...
1 Kuna croată...
1 Bahtul thailandez...
1 Gram aur...
1 DST...		 AUD
BGN
CAD
CHF
CZK
DKK
EGP
EUR
GBP
HUF
JPY
MDL
NOK
PLN
RUB
SEK
TRY
USD
ZAR
BRL
CNY
INR
KRW
MXN
NZD
RSD
UAH
AED
HRK
THB
XAU
XDR		 2.9459
2.3736
2.9901
4.0046
0.1841
0.6237
0.2126
4.6423
5.2263
1.4959
3.4310
0.2243
0.4795
1.1169
0.0655
0.4710
0.9905
3.7433
0.3104
1.1473
0.5965
0.0583
0.3444
0.1995
2.7349
0.0391
0.1350
1.0191
0.6243
0.1186
161.6750
5.4401 		..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
English Section
06.02.2018
An investor has filed a complaint against "Certinvest" with the ASF
     * Mihai Dragoş says that the value of the Certinvest Dinamic fund units is updated slowly on the site
     * The investor raises questions about the ties between the fund's managers and the unlisted bond issuers in the fund's portfolio
       Investor Mihai Dragoş has filed a complaint with the Financial Oversight Authority concerning the open fund Certinvest Dinamic, managed by Certinvest.  click here to read the entire article
05.02.2018
Who "owns" the stupid things said by the employees of the NBR?
     The National Bank of Romania (NBR) thinks that the National Liberal Party (PNL) is a pariah.  click here to read the entire article
30.01.2018
Sex and the country with Viorica Dăncilă
     The female prime-minister seems like a victory against sexism. The emancipation of our women seems to find its expression in the appointment of Viorica Vasilica Dăncilă as head of the Executive.  click here to read the entire article
25.01.2018
THE SALE OF BANCPOST HAS REOPENED THE ISSUE OF LOANS PAID ON TIME, SOLD IN HOLLAND
Customer: "Bancpost has sold my loan to an LLC from Holland, and my money ended up in Cyprus"
     * NBR: "It is still up to the courts to establish and verify the legality of the assignment"
     * Debtor: "I went to the address in Holland and there was no main office of any Eurobank entity there"
     * Cuculis: "Companies that have acquired loans are collecting interest illegally"
     * Civil Code: "The assignee may only enforce their rights on a third party after notifying the debtor that they have been assigned"
     * The bank has not notified the customers before selling their loans
     * Bancpost had not answered our enquiry on the matter, by the time the newspaper had gone to the printers
       The sale of Bancpost to Banca Transilvania, without the loans paid to day that were assigned in the past to a Dutch entity, has once again brought up the issue of loans sold abroad, even though they were performing. Customers who have found themselves in this situation have pointed out a number of irregularities in the assignment process.  click here to read the entire article
22.01.2018
The year of the great budgetary leap... into the void
     The issue of the funding of the budget deficit will become acute in 2018, as the government authorities show us that they haven't learned anything from last year's experience.  click here to read the entire article
22.01.2018
RULING OF THE COURT OF APPEAL
Journalist Cristi Popa wins the lawsuit against Profit.ro and is awarded compensatory salaries of over 40,000 Euros
     * Profit.ro Publishing owes the Romanian state approximately 360,000 Euros, and "N.ro Agenţia de Ştiri" SRL, approximately 460.000 Euros
       Journalist Cristi Popa has won in the Court of Appeal the lawsuit against Profit.ro Publishing SA, by which he had disputed the decision by which he had been laid off in 2016, as the court decided that he would be reinstated to the job he held before his layoff, as well as the payment of compensatory salaries.  click here to read the entire article
19.01.2018
GIGI DRAGOMIR, REINSTATED AT THE ANRM
Is the formula for gas royalties the true reason for the resignation of Tudose?
     * The dismissal of Gigi Dragomir as chairman of the ANRM, was one of the last decisions made by Mihai Tudose
     * The reinstatement of Gigi Dragomir as head of the ANRM, among the first decisions made by Mihai Fifor
     * Daniel Zamfir, PNL: "I hope that the reinstatement of Dragomir to his own job represent the admission of the mistake made by Tudose, concerning the obstructing of the updating of the reference price for natural gas"
       Former prime-minister Mihai Tudose and the current interim prime-minister Mihai Fifor, seem to have something in common, aside from the position they fill - they seem to be seriously concerned with the natural gas royalties.  click here to read the entire article
18.01.2018
AFTER THE ROW CONCERNING THE AMENDMENT OF THE REFERENCE FOR THE NATURAL GAS ROYALTY
Producers deny accusations of their failure to pay the royalties even though they did not concern them
     * Liberal senator Daniel Zamfir accused former prime-minister Mihai Tudose of sacking ANRM president Gigi Dragomir, for issuing an order which updated the methodology for the calculation of the royalty for natural gas, to match the market price
       The Romanian Association for Oil Exploration and Production (ROPEPCA) yesterday denied, in a press release, the "grave and unjustified" accusations made against the Romanian producers of natural gas, "accusations which concern the alleged insufficient payment of natural gas royalties", which it says are "being discussed in public increasingly often".  click here to read the entire article
17.01.2018
The NBR is trying to tether the economy and inflationary expectations to moving sands
     The first hike of the policy rate in the last ten years, by 0.25 percentage points, is too small and has come too late to have a significant effect on inflationary expectations.  click here to read the entire article
17.01.2018
The strongest "statesmen in the PSD" are...women!
     Unless something happens to cause us to hurry, by this Friday, or by Monday-Tuesday at the latest, we will be able to say: "Now we've seen everything!" For a historic first time, Romania will have a woman as a prime-minister!  click here to read the entire article
10.01.2018
Mariana Gheorghe, driven away from OMV Petrom (in corporate speak, "available for another challenge")
     * Sources: Dan Pazara is leaving together with Mariana Gheorghe
     * Christina Verchere has been appointed for the remaining part of Mariana Gheorghe's term, namely until April 16th, 2019
       The Supervisory Board of OMV Petrom yesterday appointed Christina Verchere as president of the Directorate and CEO of OMV Petrom, replacing Mariana Gheorghe.  click here to read the entire article
20.12.2017
National illusions and hallucinations
     The red spot on the white paper becomes greenish, but maintains it's shape, when you move your eyes to the empty part.  click here to read the entire article
19.12.2017
Hundreds of magistrates have protested on the steps of the Bucharest Court of Appeal
     Approximately 700 magistrates from several courts and prosecutor offices in the country have gathered yesterday on the steps of the Bucharest Court of Appeal.  click here to read the entire article
18.12.2017
Complaints and discussions in Brussels about the assault on the freedom of the press
     * The Secretary General of the European Federation of Journalists has pledged to support with all his strength, the efforts of FAIR-MediaSind to halt the politicians' attacks on the independence of Romanian journalists
       The political assault on the freedom of the press in Romania, through the amendment of the laws of justice by the coalition in power, was one of the main issues today in the meeting of the Social Dialog Commission of the European Commission, which was attended, on behalf of Romania, Leonard Pădureţ, president of the FAIR - MediaSind Culture and Mass Media Federation, together with executive president Cristi Godinac.  click here to read the entire article
14.12.2017
EXCLUSIVE:
"We don't intend to resort to violence, but we have the right to peaceful resistance"
     * "We need real and rational policy from the international community and not political tricks"
     * (Interview with his Excellency, Mr. Fuad Kokaly, the Ambassador of Palestine in Bucharest)
       The UN stated it was "extremely concerned over the risks of a violent escalation of the situation" after the decision of Donald Trump to unilaterally recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, in a reunion of the Security Council in which the United States have appeared more isolated than ever, according to AFP.  click here to read the entire article
.

X

