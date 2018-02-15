   Ofertă publicitate   Abonament la ziarul BURSA   Evenimentele BURSA   Suplimentele BURSA   Newsletter   Cariere   Contact       
CONFERINŢA CODUL INSOLVENŢEI - Ediţia a V-a

SENATORUL ZAMFIR A MAI DAT O LOVITURĂ:

"Bancherii şi BNR invocă acum grija faţă de consumatori"

BURSA 21.03.2018

Emilia Olescu
 
Daniel Zamfir ne-a precizat, încă de anul trecut: "Iniţiativa care priveşte leasingul urmăreşte să mai pună frână recuperatorilor şi să reechilibreze contractele de leasing"
     * Proiectele de lege privind leasingul şi titlurile executorii, votate de senatorii din comisii
     * Iniţiativele legislative ale liberalului Zamfir urmează să meargă în plenul Senatului şi în Camera Deputaţilor
       Proiectele de lege iniţiate de senatorul Daniel Cătălin Zamfir continuă să atragă discuţii aprinse în Parlament. Textele legislative care privesc leasingul şi titlurile executorii au primit aviz pozitiv, ieri, de la senatorii reuniţi în şedinţa comună a comisiilor economică, juridică şi de buget. Şi în această ocazie părţile au avut opinii contradictorii. Liberalul Zamfir ne-a spus: "Mi se pare incredibil că bancherii şi toţi cei din BNR invocă acum grija faţă de consumatori. Ei spun că aceste legi nu se justifică pentru că împovărează costurile consumatorilor - acesta este argumentul lor principal".
     Referitor la cele două proiecte de lege, senatorul PNL Daniel Zamfir ne-a precizat, încă de anul trecut: "Iniţiativa care priveşte leasingul urmăreşte să mai pună frână recuperatorilor şi să reechilibrăm contractele de leasing, pentru că şi ele trebuie reechilibrate, aşa cum Curtea Constituţională a hotărât că trebuie să se întâmple cu cele de credit. De asemenea, dorim anularea rolului de titlu executoriu pe care îl au contractele de credit. Să se meargă în instanţă pentru obţinerea unui astfel de titlu. Este nevoie de reglementarea tuturor domeniilor astfel încât să nu existe o poziţie dominantă, ci una de echilibru între părţi".
     Proiectul de lege din domeniul leasingului spune că omul are posibilitatea ca, după trei luni de neplată, să valorifice bunul achiziţionat în leasing, având la dispoziţie 30 de zile pentru acest lucru, ne-a explicat parlamentarul, adăugând: "Dacă îl vinde la o valoa­re mai mică decât cea reziduală, atunci completează până achită întreaga sumă rămasă de plată, dacă îl vinde la un preţ mai mare, atunci acoperă datoria şi restul îl opreşte. În situaţia în care clientul nu reuşeşte să valorifice respectivul bun, acesta va fi preluat de societatea de leasing, pentru a-l vinde ea. În acest caz, dacă bunul va fi vândut cu mai puţin decât suma rămasă de plată, atunci clientul va plăti diferenţa până îşi acoperă toată datoria. Nu vreau să îi încurajez pe şmecheri, nu urmăresc păgubirea societăţilor de leasing, trebuie să rămânem echilibraţi. Acum, după ce clientul nu mai poate plăti maşina, o returnează şi plăteşte şi toată suma pe care o mai are de achitat, ceea ce nu este corect".
     Iniţiativa privind titulul executoriu priveşte doar creanţa comercială, nu şi bunul gajat, contractul de ipotecă având rolul de titlu executoriu, conform codului civil, ne-a mai spus Daniel Zamfir.
     Domnia sa doreşte ca, pentru contractul de credit, să decidă instanţa dacă este sau nu titlu executoriu. "Banca să nu mai poată pune poprire pe conturi, aleatoriu, ci doar după pronunţarea instanţei. În schimb, casa poate fi executată în baza contractului de ioptecă", a conchis Daniel Zamfir.
     Cele două iniţiative legislative vor merge în plenul Senatului, urmând să fie dezbătute şi în Camera Deputaţilor, care este for decizional.
     În această perioadă, deputaţii de la comisiile juridică şi de buget dezbat alte două proiecte de lege ale senatorului Zamfir, care au ca obiect plafonarea dobânzilor la credite şi limitarea valorii la care debitorul îşi poate cumpăra casa de la recuperatori, la de două ori preţul cu discount la care imobilul a fost achiziţionat de la bancă, de către firma de recuperare.
     ARB şi CPBR au comandat la KPMG un studiu al efectelor pe care le-ar avea adoptarea legilor lui Zamfir.
     Printre altele, studiul relevă faptul că, atât impactul individual, cât şi cel cumulat al proiectelor de lege aflate în discuţie ar putea conduce la încetinirea creşterii economice, la scăderea consumului şi a investiţiilor, precum şi la diminuarea veniturilor la bugetul de stat, conform comunicatului industriei, care subliniază: "Principalele efecte cuprinse în studiul de impact sunt reprezentate de:
      - Înăsprirea condiţiilor de creditare/reducerea creditării cu impact direct asupra reducerii consumului (achiziţii de locuinţe, bunuri de folosinţă îndelungată şi bunuri de larg consum) şi a avuţiei nete a populaţiei;
     - Reducerea creditării pentru achiziţia de locuinţe poate creşte presiunea asupra pieţei imobiliare;
     - Adâncirea diferenţelor dintre clasele sociale;
     - Alterarea comportamentului la plată al consumatorilor;
     - Reducerea accesului la creditare al populaţiei, cu potenţial de propagare la nivelul de ansamblu al economiei - cu beneficii limitate în planul protecţiei consumatorilor;
     - Limitarea capacităţii instituţiilor de credit de utilizare a cesiunii de creanţă în vederea gestionării nivelului creditelor neperformante, cumulată cu apariţia litigiilor de obţinere a titlului executoriu vor conduce la încărcarea suplimentară a sistemului judiciar;
     - Creşterea creditelor neperformante ca urmare a creşterii duratei şi costurilor de recuperare, blocării pieţei secundare şi a modificării comportamentului la plată al debitorilor, ceea ce poate conduce la creşterea riscului de ţară;
     - La nivel european există demersuri paralele de îmbunătăţire a cadrului de protecţie a consumatorilor şi de stimulare a soluţionării nivelurilor ridicate de credite neperformante, având în vedere că acestea sunt considerate a reprezenta un risc la adresa stabilităţii financiare şi a creşterii economice;
     - Reducerea profitabilităţii şi a fondurilor disponibile pentru creditare;
     Lipsa predictibilităţii legislative poate avea consecinţe negative asupra mediului de afaceri şi a investiţiilor.
     În cazul propunerilor legislative privind plafonarea dobânzilor şi eliminarea caracterului de titlu executoriu al unui contract de credit, studiul KPMG arată că o potenţială reducere a creditării populaţiei cu 5% ca urmare a diminuării capacităţii instituţiilor de credit de a finanţa sectorul privat este estimată să conducă la reducerea consumului cu 1,39%, a investiţiilor cu 0,17% şi a PIB cu 1,80%. În cazul propunerii legislative privind limitarea valorii recuperabile a creanţelor cesionate, având în vedere potenţialul de diminuare a capacităţii instituţiilor de credit de a finanţa economia reală, o potenţială reducere a creditării populaţiei şi a agenţilor economici cu 5%, conform estimărilor, poate să conducă la reducerea consumului cu 2,19%, a investiţiilor cu 0,27% şi a PIB cu 2,84%.
     În schimb, reducerea ratei creditelor neperformante la un nivel de 3% ar putea genera pentru instituţiile de credit capital suplimentar de 6,3 miliarde lei, care ar putea susţine un volum de credite suplimentar de 47 miliarde lei".
     Unele bănci ar putea chiar să renunţe complet la acordarea de credite, dacă nu vor putea acoperi costurile de creditare, avertizează reprezentantul KPMG, menţionând că am putea asista la o reorientare a creditelor în valută.
     "KPMG nu garantează că informaţiile prezentate în studiu răspund obiectivelor oricărei terţe părţi, alta decât ARB şiCPBR", se arată la finalul lucrării comandate de bănci, reprezentanţii KPMG arătând că "nu datorează şi nu acceptă nicio obligaţie faţă de terţele părţi care au acces la studiu" şi că "nu va fi ţinută răspunzătoare pentru nicio pierdere, daună sau cheltuială de orice natură cauzată de utilizarea de către terţe părţi a studiului, a informaţiilor cuprinse în acesta sau a declaraţiilor emise în legătură cu acesta sau care sunt în alt fel o consecinţă a accesului terţelor părţi la studiu": "Dacă orice terţă parte doreşte să se bazeze pe studiu şi pe declaraţiile formulate de KPMG în legătură cu acestea, va face acest lucru exclusiv pe riscul său".
     Senatorul Daniel Zamfir a iniţiat şi promovat şi Legea dării în plată, care prevede stingerea datoriei odată cu cedarea către bancă a imobilelor puse garanţie în contractele de credit. Curtea Constituţională s-a pronunţat în cazul Legii dării în plată, hotărând că aceste contracte trebuie reechilibrate în acord cu realitatea actuală. În cazul în care instituţiile de credit refuză renegocierea, contractele de credit vor merge în instanţă, unde vor fi reconstruite de către judecător, după ce va fi probată impreviziunea, după cum a decis Curtea Constituţională. 
 
Jurnal Bursier
21.03.2018
BVB
Rulajul scade la 46 de milioane de lei
     * BET-FI, singurul indice în creştere
     * Boromir Ind a ajuns la o deţinere de 96,25% din Boromir Prod şi poate cere retragerea obligatorie a acţionarilor şi delistarea de la bursă
       Volumul înregistrat în cea de-a doua şedinţă de tranzacţionare a săptămânii a scăzut la 46,24 milioane de lei (9,91 milioane de euro), sub cel din şedinţa anterioară, de aproape 55 de milioane de...  click să citeşti tot articolul
21.03.2018
BURSELE DIN LUME
Bursele din Europa urcă, pe fondul scăderii euro
     Acţiunile de pe pieţele din Europa au urmat un curs poztiv ieri, pe fondul deprecierii euro, generată de publicarea unor date dezamăgitoare privind încrederea oamenilor de afaceri din Germania....  click să citeşti tot articolul
20.03.2018
BVB
Scăderi uşoare, după finalul foarte bun al săptămânii trecute
     Piaţa principală a Bursei de Valori Bucureşti (BVB) a avut un început de săptămână negativ din punctul de vedere al cotaţiilor, toţi indicii bursei terminând şedinţa de tranzacţionare în depreciere.  click să citeşti tot articolul
20.03.2018
BURSELE DIN LUME
Temerile privind războiul comercial global, resimţite pe pieţele din Europa
     Bursele europene au urmat un curs negativ ieri, analiştii atribuind această evoluţie temerilor legate de războiul comercial global.
     Titlurile producătorului britanic de software "Micro Focus...  click să citeşti tot articolul
19.03.2018
BURSELE DIN LUME
Evoluţia inflaţiei din Europa, motiv de creştere pe pieţele din regiune
     Bursele din Europa au crescut vineri, în baza datelor oficiale care arată o evoluţie lentă a inflaţiei în regiune. În zona euro, rata anuală a inflaţiei a atins 1,1% în februarie, faţă de 1,3% în...  click să citeşti tot articolul
19.03.2018
Volum aproape dublu faţă de media anului
     * BET urcă cu 1,49%
       Volumul înregistrat în ultima şedinţă de tranzacţionare a săptămânii a fost de 117,15 milioane de lei (25,11 milioane de euro), aproape dublul valorii medii zilnice din acest an, de circa 59...  click să citeşti tot articolul
