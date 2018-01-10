* "Intrăm într-un ciclu mai lung de dobânzi în creştere"

* "2018 s-ar putea să fie primul an în care să asistăm la o inversare de trend din punct de vedere al intermedierii financiare"

Sistemul bancar este pe profit de trei ani şi probabil că, în această perioadă, mare parte din pierderile înregistrate în anii anteriori au fost recuperate, ne-a spus Sergiu Oprescu, preşedintele Consiliului Director al Asociaţiei Române a Băncilor (ARB) şi preşedinte executiv Alpha Bank. Domnia sa ne-a spus, într-un interviu, că băncile care activează pe piaţa autohtonă au respectat întocmai legea noastră fiscală, care presupune deducerea pierderilor din ultimii şapte ani. Sergiu Oprescu ne-a răspuns întrebărilor legate de afirmaţiile făcute anul trecut de Guvernul Tudose, potrivit cărora băncile nu au plătit impozit pe profit în ultimii ani, menţionând că, în opinia sa, sectorul bancar a intrat, în 2017, în zona de profitabilitate fiscală.



Reporter: 2017 a fost anul declaraţiilor venite din partea Guvernului Tudose la adresa băncilor, despre care ministrul Finanţelor de la acea vreme a spus că nu plătesc impozit pe profit, întrucât, ca urmare a unor "optimizări fiscale", înregistrează pierderi fiscale. De asemenea, au fost informaţii legate de unele discuţii care ar fi avut loc pe subiect între mediul bancar şi reprezentanţii Executivului. Care a fost concluzia acestor întâlniri şi cum răspundeţi acuzaţiilor aduse de fostul Guvern la adresa băncilor?

Sergiu Oprescu:Noi am spus întotdeauna că trebuie să ne uităm în primul şi în primul rând la ce legislaţie este în vigoare şi dacă noi, ca sistem bancar, respectăm această legislaţie. Legile actuale nu sunt numai pentru sistemul bancar, ci pentru toată lumea. Toate unităţile economice respectă aceeaşi legislaţie fiscală, care spune următorul lucru - plăteşti impozit pe profit când ai profit fiscal. Ai dreptul să deduci din veniturile anului respectiv pierderile anterioare, pe un interval de timp. În România, acest interval de timp este de şapte ani, în timp ce în UE sunt 14 ţări în care intervalul de timp este nelimitat, trei ţări în care intervalul de timp este de peste şapte ani şi încă opt ţări cu interval de cinci ani. Exact acelaşi exerciţiu îl putem face pentru orice altă industrie autohtonă care a trecut printr-o perioadă de pierdere.

S-a vorbit despre anumite "optimizări fiscale". A fost dată o conotaţie care nu îşi avea sensul. Noi am spus de fiecare dată acelaşi lucru - dacă sunt informaţii cu privire la faptul că unii şi-au făcut "optimizări fiscale", atunci este în datoria organelor abilitate să efectueze controalele, să descopere şi să găsească soluţia şi să se îndrepte împotriva acelora care au făcut aşa ceva. Altfel, nu culpabilizezi o întreagă industrie pentru că a respectat o regulă într-o ţară. Pentru că noi, de fapt, asta am făcut - am respectat o regulă. Vorbim de o industrie care, la nivelul anului 2008, avea zero neperformanţă şi care, în 2014, avea spre 24% neperformanţă, la aproape acelaşi volum de credite. Din să zicem aproximativ 50 de miliarde euro, aveam peste 12 miliarde euro credite neperformante, pe care normele europene, standardele internaţionale de contabilitate, diversele teste de stress şi AQR-uri ne-au "cerut" să le provizionăm cu un grad de acoperire cu provizioane de peste 60%. Am făcut provizioane de peste 7 miliarde de euro. În aceste condiţii, mă gândesc ce marjă de profit ar fi trebuit să aibă sistemul bancar dacă ar fi trebuit să acopere toată această pierdere şi să rămână şi cu profit, din care să plătească impozit.

Reporter: În 2017 au făcut băncile profit fiscal? Ce impozit pe profit a plătit sistemul bancar anul trecut?

Sergiu Oprescu:Sistemul bancar este într-o perioadă de profit de trei ani de zile şi probabil că, în această perioadă, mare parte din pierderi au fost recuperate. Deocamdată, la momentul realizării interviului (n.r. 9 februarie) nu avem rezultatele finale pentru 2017 şi fiecare bancă are altă poziţie, însă, judecând în sens larg, eu cred că suntem în zona de profitabilitate fiscală. Potrivit unui studiu realizat de PWC, sectorul bancar a generat un total de 20.676 milioane lei la bugetul de stat în perioada 2012-2016, atunci când sunt luate în considerare efectele directe şi indirecte asupra economiei (n.r. PWC a luat în considerare impozitul pe profit, impozitul pe venitul salariaţilor, precum şi contribuţiile sociale ale angajaţilor şi angajatorilor, cuantumul impozitului pe profit plătit de bănci în perioada 2012-2016 fiind de 1,419 miliarde lei).

* "Clienţii băncilor nu trebuie să se ghideze doar după reclame"

Reporter: Cum caracterizaţi anul 2017, din perspectiva sectorului bancar?

Sergiu Oprescu:2016 şi 2017 au fost doi ani de profitabilitate operaţională reală, spunem noi, prin comparaţie cu 2015, care a fost un an de profitabilitate generată în principal de unele tranzacţii speciale, particulare anului respectiv. Chiar şi 2016 a avut în interiorul său o profitabilitate datorată tranzacţiilor cu Visa Europa. Ca atare, 2017 este primul an în adevăratul sens al cuvântului în care sistemul a funcţionat cu profitabilitate operaţională reală, este adevărat pe un fundal al costului riscului foarte scăzut. Mai precis, costul neperformanţei a scăzut şi a generat un nivel de profitabilitate relativ ridicat. Chiar şi aşa, nu România este prima ţară profitabilă din punct de vedere al sistemului bancar, ci, spre exemplu, Ungaria are un return on equity (n.r. rentabilitatea capitalurilor proprii) de peste 18 puncte procentuale, Cehia este undeva la mai mult de 16 puncte procentuale, iar noi urmăm după aceste ţări, ca profitabilitate a sistemului. Suntem, într-adevăr, în zona superioară a ţărilor care au înregistrat o profitabilitate crescută. Totuşi, profitabilitatea nu trebuie niciodată discutată şi analizată static, la un anumit moment, pentru că aşa vom descoperi că în 2014 profitabilitatea sistemului bancar românesc era cea mai scăzută din UE şi aşa mai departe. Cel mai important lucru este să te uiţi cumulativ pe un interval de timp mai lung, să vezi dacă sistemul are profit, dacă a atras fonduri, dacă generează interes din partea investitorilor etc. Din punctul acesta de vedere, sistemul bancar din România nu a fost un sistem extrem de profitabil pe termen foarte lung, pentru că a avut de-a face cu un grad de neperformanţă destul de ridicat. Ceea ce a ţinut sistemul bancar pe loc din perspectiva profitabilităţii a fost costul ridicat al riscului, şi acesta generat în principal de neperformanţa foarte mare, care, în 2014, ajunsese la 24 de puncte procentuale. Pe un interval de zece ani, rentabilitatea capitalului a fost sub 3,5%.

Reporter: În ultimul an, profitabilitatea sistemului bancar vine dintr-o activitate normală sau ca urmare a unor măsuri de genul eliberării provizioanelor?

Sergiu Oprescu:A fost o combinaţie de factori. Spre exemplu, în ultimul an costul riscului a fost extrem de scăzut. Totuşi, noi am rămas în continuare ţara europeană cu nivelul cel mai mare de acoperire cu provizioane la creditele neperformante (NPL), în jur de 60%. Suntem pe primul loc în UE, din acest punct de vedere, media europeană fiind de circa 44%. Acest lucru arată că există o anumită stabilitate intrinsecă a sistemului bancar de la noi şi din punct de vedere al riscului de credit, pentru că acesta este bine provizionat şi din punct de vedere al stabilităţii şi al solvabilităţii capitalului.

Ca o concluzie, toate pierderile au fost încorporate în baza de capital care există la acest moment, ele fiind provizonate deja şi nu ne mai aşteptăm la eventuale surprize pe viitor, prin executare, vânzarea de portofolii etc. Noi am avut poate cea mai rapidă descreştere de neperformanţă, pentru că, dacă ai, ca ţară, peste 8% grad de NPL, eşti automat introdusă în categoria ţărilor cu un risc ridicat din punct de vedere al sistemului bancar. Noi am reuşit să scădem şi suntem la 7,3 puncte procentuale, în noiembrie 2017. Ne îndreptăm spre zona de sub 7% la sfârşitul anului, care a fost şi ţinta pe care a avut-o BNR la începutul lui 2017.

Revenind la întrebare, bineînţeles că şi costul scăzut al riscului permite să avem un nivel de profitabilitate mai ridicat, dar el este ajustat la anumite criterii de risc în momentul actual. Noi, astăzi, calculăm altfel provizioanele comparativ cu modul în care le calculam în urmă cu zece ani. Avem în vedere portofoliile colective, fiecare zi de întârziere, activele la care deja au fost semnalate evenimente de default etc. Este un mod de provizionare mult mai strict şi mult mai riguros, în baza reglementărilor din domeniu, aprobate în ultimii ani, la nivel european.

Reporter: Creditarea a avut un trend de creştere, în toţi aceşti ani. Cum credeţi că va evolua anul acesta segmentul creditării, în contextul majorării dobânzilor, a avertismentelor venite din partea BNR, a creşterii inflaţiei?

Sergiu Oprescu:În ultimii ani, creditarea s-a păstrat în intervalul de creştere single digit, menţinându-se în zona de 4-6 puncte procentuale, pe sold. Trebuie să facem distincţia între ce înseamnă creştere pe sold şi ce înseamnă credit nou angajat. În perioada în care dispăreau din bilanţurile băncilor sume destul de mari de credite neperformante, prin vânzare, executare etc., o rămânere pe sold egal presupunea de fapt un nivel destul de ridicat de acordare de credite noi.

Acum, în perioada în care nivelul de neperformanţă a rămas oarecum constant, faptul că a crescut creditarea pe sold cu 5,6% în 2017 şi doar un procent relativ mic a fost determinat de ieşirea din bilanţ a creditelor, înseamnă că am reuşit să acordăm un volum destul de mare de împrumuturi.

Referitor la cum va evolua acest segment, trebuie menţionat că sunt mai multe elemente aici. Sunt factori care vor influenţa pozitiv creşterea creditării în cursul anului 2018, iar aceşti factori ţin în principal de o bună dinamică şi de bune condiţii macroeconomice, dar sunt şi factori care vor tempera creditarea - cei care ţin de creşterea dobânzii de bază, de majorarea Robor în perioada respectivă. Per total, estimez că nivelul creditării va continua să crească cu un single digit.

Reporter: Încep să fie tot mai promovate creditele cu dobândă fixă. Cât de interesaţi se arată clienţii de aceste produse?

Sergiu Oprescu:Băncile încearcă să promoveze aceste credite, iar clienţii se interesează. Nu pot să spun că există o tendinţă generală, situaţia este alta de la bancă la bancă, în funcţie de cum vrea fiecare să îşi construiască portofoliul. Din punctul meu de vedere, aceasta este o piaţă care ar trebui dezvoltată, pentru că segmentul creditelor cu dobândă fixă elimină riscul de variaţie a ratei dobânzii din jocul de risc al clientului. Suntem în zona în care clientul nu va mai fi expus la o variaţie a dobânzii în funcţie de dobânda de bază, aşa cum se întâmplă astăzi.

Clientul trebuie să înţeleagă faptul că există un avantaj la angajarea creditului, pentru că, acum, normele noastre de creditare nu arată o diferenţiere pentru un client care vine şi ia credit cu dobândă fixă (care, pe un interval mai lung de timp, este mai mare decât dobânda variabilă de moment, pentru că are încorporat în ea şi riscul de variaţie al acesteia). Ca atare, când calificăm o persoană la o dobândă fixă pe un interval de timp, pentru că îl calificăm la o dobândă mai mare îi vom acorda mai puţini bani la credit. Iar clientul trebuie să spună că, decât să ia o sumă de bani pe 5 ani cu o rată - să spunem - de 300 de lei lunar astăzi, dar care mâine s-ar putea să crească la 500 de lei, mai bine ia cu o rată de 400 de lei constant.

Asumarea de dobânzi fixe este un risc mai mare pentru bancă. Aceasta îşi asumă riscul ca dobânda din piaţă să crească peste cea fixă. Acest risc trebuie să fie suficient de bine administrat astfel încât banca să nu îşi provoace pierderi şi, în acelaşi timp, trebuie să fie suficient de atractiv pentru client, pentru că altfel nu se va vinde.

Reporter: Legat de dobânzi, BNR transmite băncilor să înceapă să majoreze şi dobânzile la depozite. Când vom vedea că fac băncile acest lucru?

Sergiu Oprescu:Cred că există în clipa de faţă deja un efect al creşterii dobânzilor pe depozite, dar el se manifestă în etape, nu imediat. Acest efect nu se manifestă din prima fază la depozitele persoanelor fizice, dar se manifestă la depozitele persoanelor juridice sau la cele ale instituţionalilor.

Reporter: Sunt deponenţi care spun că, la scadenţă, iau mai puţini bani decât au depus, ca urmare a faptului că dobânzile la depozite sunt mai mici decât comisioane­le de administrare a contului...

Sergiu Oprescu:Acest lucru nu înseamnă decât că deponenţii trebuie să citească foarte bine contractele şi să fie atenţi la fiecare cost, să nu se ghideze doar după reclame.

* "Nivelul educaţiei şi disponibilitatea resursei umane au scăzut destul de mult"

Reporter: Consiliul Concurenţei derulează o analiză pe diferenţa dintre marja dobânzilor la credite şi cele la depozite, despre care instituţia susţine că este mult prea mare faţă de cele din alte ţări. De ce o astfel de diferenţă?

Sergiu Oprescu:Ca principiu, fiecare piaţă are particularităţile sale legate de costuri şi reglementare. Dacă noi, de exemplu, suntem o ţară care avem un nivel de neperformanţă foarte ridicat şi un cost al riscului destul de mare, adică un nivel de provizioane foarte mare, este normal ca marja noastră dintre dobânzile la credite şi cele la depozite să încorporeze aceste aspecte, pentru că ele arată în spate un anumit comportament al clientului autohton, fie el persoană juridică, fie persoană fizică. Adică atunci când noi am ajuns la un nivel de neperformanţă de 24%, jumătate din ţările europene nu ajunseseră niciodată în istoria lor la nivelul acesta de neperformanţă. În plus, se ţine cont de capacitatea de a recupera, de perioada în care poţi executa, la ce valori, de cât de dezvoltată este piaţa secundară a tranzacţiilor imobiliare, de cât de clară este legislaţia în materie. Toate aceste mecanisme conduc la un anumit cost de operare. La acestea se adaugă tot ceea ce înseamnă costurile de operare pentru o piaţă, cât ne costă pe noi chiria etc. Toate acestea sunt elemente care compară o piaţă cu o altă piaţă.

Reporter: În Parlament avem noi proiecte legislative care vizează sectorul financiar. Unul face referire la limitarea dobânzilor percepute de IFN-uri, altul la preţul de vânzare a imobilelor executate, către debitor. Cum consideraţi că va fi afectat sectorul bancar dacă acestea vor fi aprobate?

Sergiu Oprescu:Probabil că vor continua abordările calificate, atât la noi, cât şi pe plan extern, ca fiind populiste. PWC spune, într-un studiu, că în zona Europei Centrale şi de Est şi în zona Europei de Vest principalele riscuri la care pieţele se aşteaptă sunt riscul de suprareglementare şi cel de populism. În vest, populismul este pe primul loc, iar la noi este în plan secund, numărul unu fiind lipsa resursei umane, în general. Pentru zona noastră central şi est europeană, lipsa resursei umane devine pentru prima dată principalul risc economic pe care îl avem. Această lipsă de forţă de muncă se simte şi în sectorul bancar. Peste tot, deficitul resurselor umane începe să fie unul din principalele riscuri pe care trebuie să le administreze antreprenorii şi companiile.

Îmi aduc aminte de anii 2006-2007, o perioadă de creştere agresivă în care mai ales în sectorul bancar aveam şi o expansiune teritorială deosebită şi încercam să găsim tot felul de angajaţi, pentru tot felul de oraşe ale ţării, şi atunci se putea întâmpla să facem rabat de la un anumit nivel de pregătire. Acelaşi lucru începe să se întâmple acum, pentru că nu mai avem resursă umană pregătită la dispoziţie. Nivelul educaţiei şi disponibilitatea au scăzut destul de mult. În plus, oferta internaţională este mult mai aproape de noi şi, brusc, sunt mult mai multe opţiuni.

Reporter: Băncile au devenit mai exigente cu ceea ce aşteaptă de la angajaţi?

Sergiu Oprescu:Eu cred că, pe de o parte, noul nivel de reglementare şi noul nivel de abordare a banking-ului presupune mult mai multă educaţie economică. Nivelul de pregătire pe care un angajat în bancă trebuie să îl aibă astăzi este mult mai mare decât înainte, pentru simplul motiv că operează cu mult mai multe elemente noi care au fost introduse în discuţie în acest val nou de reglementare internaţională. Şi da, băncile au devenit mult mai riguroase în selecţie, mai atente. În acelaşi timp, să nu uităm că influenţa automatizărilor, a mediului digital, a dus mult din interacţiunea care înainte era doar umană în zona de interacţiune digitală. Nivelul de reprezentare din punct de vedere al resursei umane este mai mic, în clipa de faţă. De asemenea, numărul de unităţi bancare a scăzut, în această perioadă. Cred că această tendinţă de scădere a numărului de unităţi şi a personalului va continua. Reducerea personalului vine şi din efectul colateral al consolidării care are loc în piaţă şi care va avea impact asupra numărului de unităţi şi a volumului de angajaţi.

Reporter: Legat de consolidarea din piaţă, în acest moment se află în faza de perfecţionare câteva fuziuni şi achiziţii mari. Astfel de mişcări vor continua şi în 2018?

Sergiu Oprescu:Eu cred că trendul de consolidare a sectorului va continua, urmând să mai aibă loc atât fuziuni, cât şi achiziţii în domeniu. Şi spun acest lucru pentru că, în primul rând, piaţa bancară românească este în continuare atractivă şi este atractivă pe teoria convergenţei. Suntem la un nivel atât de scăzut, încât singura soluţie este de creştere susţinută, în următoarea perioadă. În plus, este o piaţă relativ fragmentată. Sunt multe bănci, există oportunităţi în toate segmentele, deci tendinţa de consolidare va exista şi mi se pare interesant că avem o consolidare pe bază de import de competitivitate.

* "Căderea burselor - semnal de închidere a unui ciclu de dobânzi scăzute"

Reporter: În ultima perioadă, am fost martorii unor căderi ale burselor din afara ţării. Consideraţi că mişcările care au avut loc pe pieţele de capital au fost simple corecţii ale tendinţei de creştere pe care acestea intraseră sau, dimpotrivă, reprezintă semnalul unei noi crize?

Sergiu Oprescu:Din punctul meu de vedere, ceea ce s-a întâmplat în perioada aceasta este un fel de semnal de închidere a unui ciclu de dobânzi scăzute, un semnal de atenţie cu privire la faptul că perioada dobânzilor scăzute la nivel internaţional a cam trecut şi probabil intrăm într-o nouă perioadă de creştere a dobânzilor aproape peste tot în lume. Lucru care s-a manifestat mai abrupt în Statele Unite, dar este acelaşi semnal de anticipare a creşterii dobânzilor, cuplat şi cu schimbarea guvernatorului FED, cu noile date cu privire la rata de şomaj, la creşterile salariale şi aşa mai departe. Dar semnalul în sine pe care am putea cu toţii să îl traducem - ceea ce nu exclude automat faptul că nu ar putea fi o corecţie - este o atenţionare cu privire la faptul că am terminat o perioadă destul de lungă de dobânzi scăzute. Intrăm într-un ciclu mai lung de dobânzi care vor fi în creştere şi fiecare companie, fiecare persoană şi împrumutat trebuie să se gândească la acest lucru.

Reporter: Din 25 mai se va aplica noul Regulament european referitor la protecţia datelor cu caracter personal (GDPR). Cum va afecta implementarea GDPR sectorul bancar?

Sergiu Oprescu:Este vorba despre un regulament care priveşte pe toată lumea, nu este strict pentru bănci. Bineînţeles că fiecare instituţie de credit analizează, pentru că noi suntem în general procesatori de date şi trebuie să avem grijă la riscul legal pe care îl implică o astfel de legislaţie. Costurile diferă de la bancă la bancă, iar GDPR vine cu câteva elemente de mult mai mare atenţie, cu privire la destinaţie, la motiv etc. Procedura presupune o colectare a datelor de altă manieră decât acum, în conformitate cu noua legislaţie. Şi din punct de vedere al resursei umane este o investiţie, pentru că trebuie să găseşti în bancă cele 2-3 persoane care vor fi responsabile cu implementarea GDPR.

Reporter: Cum a evoluat domeniul de cyber security la nivelul sectorului bancar?

Sergiu Oprescu:Provocările din segmentul cyber security reprezintă una dintre cele mai importante riscuri la adresa sistemului bancar, pe plan mondial, iar toate aceste riscuri de la nivel global trebuie adresate în conformitate cu unele standarde internaţionale. Noi le adresăm în funcţie de standardele grupurilor din care facem parte, în funcţie de elementele locale.

Reporter: Ce aşteptări are sectorul bancar în cele ce urmează?

Sergiu Oprescu:Trebuie să redăm locul şi încrederea de care avem nevoie în societate cu privire la sistemul bancar, pentru că el este un principal contributor la realizarea bunăstării economice, la nivel naţional. Noi avem un rol extrem de important în societate.

Trebuie să repoziţionăm sistemul bancar pe partea de creştere a încrederii, pentru că noi putem să finanţăm această potenţare a bunăstării. Când noi avem o capacitate de intermediere financiară de doar 28-29%, capacitatea noastră de a implementa bunăstarea economică prin injecţie de credit în interiorul societăţii, adică să finanţăm companiile care funcţionează bine, este foarte mare. Orice creştere de intermediere este, în momentul acesta, extrem de benefică. În general, există un nivel de intermediere financiară de la un nivel minim către un nivel optim, iar noi suntem, din păcate, pe nivelul minim european. Orice parte de creştere a intermedierii dinspre zona minimă către zona optimă are un mare impact asupra bunăstării economice. Avem şi un nivel de intermediere după zona optimă, într-una să zicem critică, în care orice creştere de intermediere financiară se face având un aport de risc pentru ţara respectivă. Au fost ţări care, pe măsură ce s-au împrumutat, mai mult au intrat într-o zonă de risc mai mare. Acea creştere de intermediere financiară a generat o problemă suplimentară în ţară. Noi suntem departe de această problemă, suntem în zona virtuoasă a cercului şi este păcat că nu suntem utilizaţi în sensul acesta. Şi demonizarea unui sistem care nu apucă încă să facă acest lucru nu ne foloseşte niciunuia dintre noi.

Ţin să menţionez că 2018 s-ar putea să fie primul an în care să asistăm la o inversare de trend din punct de vedere al intermedierii financiare. În ultimii ani, noi am avut o descreştere în acest domeniu, o dezintermediere financiară. S-ar putea ca 2018 să fie un prim an de creştere, aşa cum 2016 a fost un an de restabilire a profitabilităţii operaţionale şi aşa cum 2017 a fost un an în care am intrat pe o pantă decisivă a derecunoaşterii creditelor neperformante.

Reporter: Vă mulţumesc!





