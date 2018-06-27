   Ofertă publicitate   Abonament la ziarul BURSA   Evenimentele BURSA   Suplimentele BURSA   Newsletter   Cariere   Contact       
Conferinţa BURSA - Energia 2018

Banci Asigurari

SERIALUL CESIUNILOR DE CREDITE

Surse: Raiffeisen Bank - următoarea ţintă a ANPC

BURSA 30.08.2018

Emilia Olescu
 
măreşte imaginea
     Cesiunile de credite par să constituie una dintre preocupările principale pe care Autoritatea Naţională pentru Protecţia Consumatorilor (ANPC) le are în acest moment.
     După sancţionarea Bancpost şi demararea investigaţiei la OTP Bank pe tema creditelor cesionate în afara ţării, se pare că următoarea ţintă a ANPC este Raiffeisen Bank, după cum afirmă surse apropiate situaţiei.
     De altfel, în mediul online au apărut unele informaţii care vorbesc despre o "adevărată explozie" ce va avea loc în curând, pe lângă care cazul Bancpost "o să pară un mizilic".
     ANPC a sancţionat, recent, Bancpost pentru creditele cesionate ilegal în Olanda, banca urmând să plătească o amendă de 150.000 de lei şi să restituie debitorilor toate sumele achitate în ultimii zece ani cu titlu de dobândă şi comisioane aferente acestor împrumuturi, care ar depăşi 300 de milioane de euro.
     Primul care s-a sesizat asupra subiectului şi a întocmit şi proces verbal a fost Comisariatul Judeţean pentru Protecţia Consumatorilor (CJPC). Bancpost a deschis proces în instanţă atât împotriva CJPC, cât şi împotriva ANPC, contestând documentele emise de cele două instituţii.
     Bancpost, controlată de EFG Eurobank, a cesionat credite către EFG New Europe Funding II B.V. (ulterior ERB New Europe Funding II B.V.), deţinută, la rândul ei, de o societate cu răspundere limitată - EFG New Europe Holding B.V. (redenumită ERB New Europe Holding B.V.), care face parte din EFG Eurobank Ergasias. În data de 28.03.2018, s-a constatat cesionarea creditelor aflate în portofoliul EFG New Europe Funding II B.V. (actuala ERB New Europe Funding II B.V.) către Eurobank Ergasias S.A. Grecia.
     În legătură cu externalizarea creditelor Bancpost, ANPC a sesizat BNR, ANAF, Serviciul de Investigare a Criminalităţii Economice şi Oficiul pentru Prevenirea şi Combaterea Spălării Banilor, acesta din urmă sesizând Parchetul de pe lângă Înalta Curte de Casaţie şi Justiţie.
     Totodată, ANPC analizează şi creanţele cesionate de alte bănci, precum OTP Bank şi Credit Europe Bank, potrivit informaţiilor apărute în mediul online, care arată că ANPC se apropie de final cu analiza ce priveşte OTP Bank. Conform informaţiilor apărute în presă, perioada asupra căreia se concentrează instituţia este de şase ani, timp în care clienţii împrumutaţi la OTP Bank ar fi plătit societăţii către care le-au fost cesionate creditele dobânzi şi comisioane în valoare de peste 200 de milioane de euro.
     Anul trecut, ANPC a emis un Ordin prin care a sancţionat Raiffeisen Bank cu o amendă de 50.000 de lei şi a dis­pus încetarea practicilor incorecte din contractele de credit.
     În această speţă, Curtea de Apel Bucureşti (CAB) urmează să decidă, în circa o lună, după ce Raiffeisen Bank a deschis un proces împotriva ANPC, contestând procesul verbal emis de Autoritate şi solicitând anularea lui. Judecătoria sectorului 1 Bucureşti a respins, în 17 aprilie, sesizarea Raiffeisen Bank, urmând ca, în 28 septembrie, CAB să se pronunţe pe caz.
     Raiffeisen Bank a obţinut suspendarea Ordinului ANPC emis în baza procesului verbal, până la soluţionarea definitivă a procesului.
     Motivarea deciziei date de Judecătoria sectorului 1 precizează, printre altele, că Raiffeisen Bank nu i-a informat pe clienţii săi cu privire la toate aspectele care au influenţă asupra situaţiei lor contractuale în viitor.
     Instanţa constată că este neîntemeiată susţinerea privind neîncălcarea prevederilor legale de către Raiffeisen Bank, în condiţiile în care, din analiza specialiştilor şi a constatărilor şi explicaţiilor date de client rezultă că faptele săvârşite de bancă reprezintă contravenţiile imputate acesteia.
     ANPC obligă Raiffeisen Bank să-şi refacă toate contractele de credit în franci elveţieni, lei şi euro, readucându-le la condiţiile din perioada 2006-2008, când au fost încheiate. Acest lucru presupune, printre altele, aplicarea dobânzii de la acea vreme, dar şi refacerea scadenţarului.
     Decizia a fost luată în urma solicitărilor făcute de Guvernul Tudose şi de Administraţia Prezidenţială, care au cerut instituţiei să soluţioneze un memoriu al Grupului Clienţilor cu Credite în CHF (GCCC). Acesta face referire la apariţia în spaţiul public, în luna iulie 2017, a unor documente interne atribuite Raiffeisen Bank, care arată strategia băncii de acordare a creditelor în franci elveţieni.
     Documentele scurse în mediul online în vara anului trecut arătau că, în februarie 2009, Comitetul pentru Active şi Pasive al Raiffeisen Bank a aprobat o nouă structură de preţuri pentru împrumuturile garantate, care viza creşterea treptată a dobânzilor la respectivele credite. Unul dintre ele, datat cu 10 mai 2007, detalia un program de repricing pentru creditele acordate în 2006, care prevedea trei etape, ultimele două dintre acestea vizând creşteri de dobânzi - în septembrie 2007 şi, respectiv, în ianuarie 2008 - pentru creditele acordate anterior.
     Reprezentanţii băncii subliniază că înstituţia financiară a respectat şi respectă dispoziţiile legale în vigoare. 
 
[ tipăreşte articolul ] Surse: Raiffeisen Bank - următoarea ţintă a ANPC

 
Opinia cititorului   [ scrieţi-vă opinia. ] 
Trimite părerea ta.
Nume (maxim 50 caractere)
E-mail (optional)
Titlu (maxim 50 caractere)
Mesaj
 
REGULAMENTUL MESAJELOR
Acord
Prin trimiterea opiniei ne confirmaţi că aţi citit regulamentul de mai sus şi că vă asumaţi prevederile sale !

1.  fără titlu
    (mesaj trimis de anonim în data de 30.08.2018, ora 00:04)  
 Postaculeee, sari, ca o fura la cioc idolii tai, groh si burduja! Da anpc cu gaz pe ei!


 
  1.1.   Iesăiei  (răspuns la opinia nr. 1 )
    (mesaj trimis de Moo , in data de 30.08.2018, ora 00:11)
 
 Burduja nu mai este la aceasta banca de ani buni! Ratardatule!


 
  1.2.   fără titlu  (răspuns la opinia nr. 1.1 )
    (mesaj trimis de anonim , in data de 30.08.2018, ora 00:13)
 
 Apara-l, ca te radiaza cu lumina sfanta a securitatii, evoloatule! Iti da si tie un covrigel cu mac-mac?


 
  1.3.   fără titlu  (răspuns la opinia nr. 1.1 )
    (mesaj trimis de anonim , in data de 30.08.2018, ora 00:14)
 
 Burduja este intradevar antipatic dar nu mai e la Raiffeisen Bank de o mie de ani.


 
  1.4.   fără titlu  (răspuns la opinia nr. 1.3 )
    (mesaj trimis de anonim , in data de 30.08.2018, ora 00:17)
 
 De pe vremea cand cesiona ilegal credite de sute de milioane de euro si se sustragea de la plata a tone de impozite catre statul roman? Cum mai trece timpul...


 
  1.5.   fără titlu  (răspuns la opinia nr. 1.4 )
    (mesaj trimis de anonim , in data de 30.08.2018, ora 00:22)
 
 Asta este o nevinovatie fata de ceea ce faceau adversarii lui din conducerea Raiffeisen Bank.


 
Aceeasi sectiune (Banci Asigurari)
vezi toate articolele din sectiune
Când ai negociat, ca deponent, ultima oară cu banca? click să citeşti tot articolul
EUGEN TEODOROVICI:
"Blocarea rectificării bugetare ar periclita acordarea ajutoarelor de stat la timp" click să citeşti tot articolul
PIAŢA MONETARĂ
Dobânzile la depozitele overnight au scăzut la 2,70% click să citeşti tot articolul
PIAŢA VALUTARĂ
Euro s-a apreciat la 4,6489 lei click să citeşti tot articolul
Euro a fost cotat la 4,6489 lei click să citeşti tot articolul
ROBOR la trei luni a scăzut la 3,24% click să citeşti tot articolul
CREŞTERE RECORD, LA JUMĂTATE DE AN
Profitul băncilor, mai mare cu 1 miliard de lei click să citeşti tot articolul
IONUŢ DUMITRU, PREŞEDINTELE CONSILIULUI FISCAL:
"Lichiditatea din bănci a dispărut mai repede decât ne aşteptam" click să citeşti tot articolul
ÎN ACEST AN
EximBank şi-a dublat numărul agenţiilor din ţară click să citeşti tot articolul
PIAŢA MONETARĂ
Dobânzile la depozitele overnight au scăzut la 2,72% click să citeşti tot articolul
PIAŢA VALUTARĂ
Euro s-a apreciat la 4,6474 lei click să citeşti tot articolul
Groupama Asigurări a lansat serviciul de autoconstatare a daunelor pentru firme click să citeşti tot articolul
Euro a fost cotat la 4,6474 lei click să citeşti tot articolul
ROBOR la trei luni a scăzut la 3,25% click să citeşti tot articolul
PIAŢA MONETARĂ
Dobânzile la depozitele overnight au scăzut la 2,75% click să citeşti tot articolul
Ediţii precedente
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube LinkedIn RSS
Jurnal Bursier
30.08.2018
BVB
Lichiditatea se meţine sub media anului
     Şedinţa de tranzacţionare de la mijlocul săptămânii a fost caracterizată printr-o evoluţie preponderent negativă a cotaţiilor bursiere, şapte dintre cei nouă indici ai Bursei de Valori Bucureşti...  click să citeşti tot articolul
29.08.2018
BVB
Aproximativ 24% din rulaj, asigurat de titlurile SNP
     * BET-FI singurul indice pe minus
     
     Lichiditatea înregistrată ieri la Bursa de Valori Bucureşti (BVB) a crescut la 24,07 milioane de lei (5,17 milioane de euro), peste rulajul consemnat în...  click să citeşti tot articolul
27.08.2018
Transelectrica, cel mai lichid emitent, la finele săptămânii trecute
     * Niciun transfer pe piaţa "deal"
     Piaţa principală a Bursei de Valori Bucureşti (BVB) a ieşit în evidenţă, în şedinţa de vineri, printr-un rulaj de numai 4,47 milioane de euro, cu mult sub...  click să citeşti tot articolul
27.08.2018
Politica monetară a SUA stimulează bursele europene
     Bursele din Europa au crescut uşor vineri, după ce preşedintele Federal Reserve (Fed) din SUA, Jerome Powell, a pledat pentru majorarea viitoare a dobânzilor.
     Titlurile companiei auto...  click să citeşti tot articolul
24.08.2018
BVB/ ÎN SESIUNEA DE IERI
Digi Communications, pe primul loc în topul lichidităţii
     * Prime Transaction: "Indicii au înregistrat evoluţii preponderent ascendente"
     
     Rulajul înregistrat în şedinţa de tranzacţionare de ieri a Bursei de Valori Bucureşti (BVB) a fost de...  click să citeşti tot articolul
24.08.2018
BURSELE DIN LUME
Avans de peste 7% pentru acţiunile "Ryanair"
     Bursele din Europa au fluctuat ieri, după publicarea unor date economice pozitive privind Germania şi Franţa.  click să citeşti tot articolul
vezi toate articolele
Cotaţii Internaţionale

bursa.ro in other languages
English  English Deutsch  Deutsch Français  Français Italiano  Italiano
Service provided by Google Translate
Curs Valutar

Curs valabil din data de 29 august 2018
1 Dolar australian...
1 Leva bulgărească...
1 Dolar canadian....
1 Franc elveţian...
1 Coroană cehă...
1 Coroană daneză...
1 Liră egipteană...
1 Euro...
1 Liră sterlină...
100 Forinţi maghiari...
100 Yeni japonezi...
1 Leu moldovenesc...
1 Coroană norvegiană...
1 Zlot polonez...
1 Rublă rusească...
1 Coroană suedeză...
1 Liră turcească...
1 Dolar S.U.A...
1 Rand sud-african...
1 Real brazilian...
1 Renminbi chinezesc...
1 Rupie indiană...
100 Woni sud-coreeni...
1 Peso mexican...
1 Dolar neo-zeelandez...
1 Dinar sârbesc...
1 Hryvna ucraineană...
1 Dirham emirate arabe...
1 Kuna croată...
1 Bahtul thailandez...
1 Gram aur...
1 DST...		 AUD
BGN
CAD
CHF
CZK
DKK
EGP
EUR
GBP
HUF
JPY
MDL
NOK
PLN
RUB
SEK
TRY
USD
ZAR
BRL
CNY
INR
KRW
MXN
NZD
RSD
UAH
AED
HRK
THB
XAU
XDR		 2.9113
2.3770
3.0817
4.0787
0.1806
0.6234
0.2226
4.6489
5.1318
1.4321
3.5835
0.2401
0.4760
1.0848
0.0586
0.4339
0.6243
3.9852
0.2771
0.9636
0.5840
0.0566
0.3582
0.2091
2.6732
0.0393
0.1416
1.0849
0.6251
0.1218
154.2313
5.5808 		..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
click aici pentru cursurile pieţei valutare - istoric
English Section
29.08.2018
American record: the Nasdaq has exceeded the 8,000 points level
     * Claudiu Cazacu, XTB România: "United States companies have posted results that even exceeded the analysts' expectations, which were already for 2-figure profit increases"
     * Liviu Moldovan, financial analyst: "Currently, investors have a «blind» faith in the stock markets, in general, and in that of the US, in particular"
     For the first time in the history of the American markets, Nasdaq has surpassed the psychological level of 8,000 points.
     In the August 27 session, the Standard & Poor's 500 (S&P 500) index also reached an all time high, ending the trading session at almost 2,897 points.  click here to read the entire article
27.08.2018
Darius Vâlcov digs up the IPO of Digi Communications
     The capital market was marked, last week, by a number of controversial statements tied to the listing of Digi Communications, starting from the statements made recently by Darius Vâlcov, state advisor on the team of the prime-minister, who wrote on his Facebook page that he has asked the Financial Oversight Authority (ASF) if it was true that the book value of the Digi shares was 1 leu and 8 bani, and pointed out that at the time of the IPO, the shares of Digi were listed at 40 lei and are currently priced at 28 lei (30% down) and keep going down.  click here to read the entire article
23.08.2018
Highways keep collapsing - this time in Germany
     Angela Merkel inaugurated the highway in December 2005, less than a month after she became chancellor of Germany.
     The highway was built on the territory of the former East Germany, connects Lubeck and the Polish border, after the junction with A11, and goes through the electoral precinct of chancellor Merkel.  click here to read the entire article
20.08.2018
THE NATIONAL MINERAL RESOURCES AGENCY, IN A NOTIFICATION TO THE PRIME-MINISTER:
The failure to update the natural gas royalties has caused a loss of 8 billion lei to the state budget
     The Romanian government has lost over 8 billion lei, between 2006-2018, following the failure to update the royalties paid by the oil and gas companies, says Gigi Dragomir, the president of the National Mineral Resources Agency (ANRM), in a report sent to the prime-minister.  click here to read the entire article
15.08.2018
"In 1997, the Lombard interest rate rose from 50% to 674%, in one night"
      * (Interview with Radu Graţian Gheţea, President - CEO of CEC Bank)
     In banking there are many risks and that is why banks need to be flexible and have as diverse an exposure as possible, which take the market circumstances at the time into account, says Radu Graţian Gheţea, President and CEO of CEC Bank. He told us, in an interview: "We have to adapt to what is happening in the market and we need to do things in such a way that the economic activity and that of the bank both function properly. If we're going with the idea that we want to eliminate every risk, then we'll just stop doing anything. For instance, we have been and we are a bank which heavily funds agriculture, which also means animal husbandry. A few years ago, our exposure to the aviculture sector was rather significant, and when the avian flu came we had to cover some non-performing loans on that segment. Now that the avian flu is done, we are facing the swine flu. What should we do, stop lending?"
     Reporter: Lately, there have been opinions from some experts who are saying that there is a wave of non-performing loans of the ones taken out by the First Home Program. What is your comment on these statements?  click here to read the entire article
08.08.2018
"Banks of the future need to speak the same language as the new generations"
     * (Interview with Laszlo Diosi, OTP Bank CEO)
     Reporter: How would you describe the banking market, at the present time?
     Laszlo Diosi: Even though there are plenty of challenges, there are also many opportunities for the Romanian banking system. The lessons of the financial-economic crisis have resulted in a better regulated framework, stable, transparent and predictable. The guiding line of the policies developed by the authorities that are qualified, but in particular by those with a regulatory and oversight role has been characterized by a balance between profitability and systemic safety.
     But there is no shortage of challenges. We are talking here about challenges which concern the digitalization of the banking system and the national and international legislation. The entire system needs to align with complex and sometimes confused regulations.
     Recorded by Emilia Olescu  click here to read the entire article
31.07.2018
"I would wholeheartedly vote for a Romexit"
     * (Interview with Dan Paul, the president of the Association of Brokers)
     The management of the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) needs to find out from brokers whether Romania truly needs a derivatives market, says Dan Paul, the president of the Association of Brokers, who was kind enough to grant BURSA an interview.  click here to read the entire article
27.07.2018
THE DĂNCILĂ GOVERNMENT AFTER SIX MONTHS
Budget deficit has increased 2.4 times
     Now we know why prime-minister Dăncilă was in a hurry to announce the activity report for the first six months at the helm of the Romanian government: the nice tale of the hike of pensions and salaries wasn't supposed to be overshadowed by the evolution of budget expenses, whose increase has led the deficit of the consolidated general budget to 1.61% of the GDP, from 0.88% after the first five months of the year.  click here to read the entire article
23.07.2018
BECAUSE AN AGREEMENT ON THE PRICE COULDN'T BE REACHED,
The Alro Public Offer has failed
     The public offer started by Vimetco and Conef for a stake of at most 53.77% of the shares of Alro Slatina (Alro) has been unsuccessful, as the issuer announced that due to the unfavorable market conditions, the shareholders, company and underwriters couldn't agree on a price for the volume of 383.79 million shares put up for sale.  click here to read the entire article
23.07.2018
ECONOMIC ANALYST AURELIAN DOCHIA PREDICTS:
"A hike in taxes, unavoidable in the near future"
     * According to Eurostat, Romania has the biggest governmental deficit in the EU
     The hike of some taxes, in the near future, is unavoidable, according to economic analyst Aurelian Dochia.
     His statement comes as, in the first quarter, the government's deficit has seen an increase over the last quarter of 2017, according to data by the European Statistics Office (Eurostat).  click here to read the entire article
13.07.2018
Russia World Cup
The last assault in Moscow: France - Croatia
     The final tournament of the World Football Cup will end with a gala representation, the duel between Croatia and France. France, the with the most expensive players in the tournament, has met the expectations, Croatia is the biggest surprise the of the competition.  click here to read the entire article
09.07.2018
FOOTBALL AND MONEY
Professionally sold image
     Cristiano Ronaldo (33 years old) had several hits over the last few days, even though in the final tournament of the World Championship he failed to exceed expectations, as Portugal was eliminated in the round of eight.  click here to read the entire article
05.07.2018
The global water crisis is avoiding Romania
     The world is intensely preparing for a water crisis, the most important resource for human life. The signs, on a continental and global level, that there is a water problem are increasingly clear.  click here to read the entire article
02.07.2018
20 award winners at the Gala of the BURSA Construcţiilor magazine
     The Bursa Construcţiilor magazine, published by the BURSA press group, has taken the first step in the third decade of existence and has awarded, in this year's Gala, no fewer than 20 awards of excellence, to some of the most important associations in the sector, as well as to companies that have stood out through their activity.  click here to read the entire article
27.06.2018
A VOTE FOR AN UNFORGETTABLE SUMMER
A hopeless vote of no-confidence
     In the plenum joint meeting of the Chamber of Deputies and the Senate, which will be held today starting at 14:00, will be debated and put up for vote the vote of no-confidence against the government submitted by 152 members of the opposition.
     The document which incriminates the failures of the Dăncilă government has been read in the Parliament on Monday, June 25th.  click here to read the entire article
.