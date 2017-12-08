   Ofertă publicitate   Abonament la ziarul BURSA   Evenimentele BURSA   Suplimentele BURSA   Newsletter   Cariere   Contact       

Sex and the country cu Viorica Dăncilă

BURSA 29.01.2018

     Premierul-doamnă pare o victorie contra sexismului. Emanciparea femeilor noastre îşi găseşte expresia în numirea Vioricăi Vasilica Dăncilă pe funcţia de şef al Executivului.
     Subiectul feminist a răsărit neaşteptat în calea PSD-ALDE, copiind până la detaliu dilemele lui Jean-Claude Juncker din iulie 2014, când, numit fiind la conducerea Comisiei Europene, a amânat constituirea ei, deoarece a găsit doar nouă femei pentru funcţii de comisar, iar el vroia zece, ca să progreseze în promovarea femeilor, faţă de Comisia precedentă, cea a lui Jose Manuel Barroso.
     Câte unul din fiecare ţară membră a Uniunii Europene, Comisia numără 28 de comisari.
     Câte unul din fiecare nu-ştiu-ce, Guvernul PSD-ALDE numără 28 de miniştri.
     Nouă femei în Comisia Europeană 2014.
     Nouă femei în ediţia a III-a a guvernelor PSD-ALDE, 2018.
     Din acest punct de vedere, Guvernul nostru pare capabil să conducă Europa.
     Ceea ce nu este pur şi simplu băşcălie, pentru că, de exemplu, nici pe Jean-Claude Juncker nu l-a preocupat prea mult competenţa comisarilor, ci sexul lor l-a frecat mai tare.
     Deşi nu este necesar, dacă mai băgăm faptul că nu-şi mai respectă orele de la care umblă pe trei cărări prin labirintul coridoarelor de la Bruxelles, dacă mai băgăm buna dispoziţie cu care îi pălmuieşte pe şefii guvernelor veniţi la Înalta Poartă să-i strângă mâna (Victor Orban a avut un bun reflex şi s-a ferit, lucru pe care Juncker, oricât de afumat era, pare că îl prevăzuse, pentru că l-a numit "dictator" - "Vine dictatorul!") şi dacă mai băgăm, mai ales, cretinismul managementului crizelor europene de toate felurile, începând cu falimentul Greciei, continuând cu emigranţii dislocaţi de NATO din ţările natale, continuând cu teroriştii antrenaţi de Hillary Clinton şi cu legislaţia financiar-bancară de amplă respiraţie mafiotă, trecând prin măsurile de accelerare a crizei datoriilor suverane şi de izgonire a marilor afaceri dincolo de jurisdicţia europeană, ca să ajungem la rezultatul pauperizării cetăţenilor Europei, deşi Europa îi jefuieşte neîncetat pe cei din afara hotarelor sale prin "programul de relaxare cantitativă" plagiat după neruşinarea americană (pentru că nu contează că eşti beat, dacă, totuşi, îţi faci treaba bine - fraţii Micula nu au greşit niciodată vreun contract al European Drinks, neintenţionat), ei bine, cu toate că fraza asta este foarte lungă, ea ar putea deveni şi mai lungă, ba chiar aş putea-o transforma, nu într-un serial sau într-o carte, ci aş putea bucşi o întreagă bibliotecă cu tâmpenii ornamentate sofisticat cu papion şi whiskey, prezentate drept soluţii globale, aşa că trebuie să o închei şi am să o închei aşa: dacă punem toate astea claie peste grămadă, atunci realizăm că, da, europarlamentarul Viorica Vasilica Dăncilă, extrasă de urechi ca un iepuraş din joben, drept premier al României, "ar putea oricând să conducă o Europă, nu doar România" (mă rog, aşa zice lumea că s-ar fi exprimat Mihail Gorbaciov despre Ion Iliescu, dar Ion Iliescu este "Guru la toată pesedeaua" şi deci şi la Dragnea, chit că Dragnea vine de la PD, dar uite că, în 18 ani de pesedism, a ajuns şi el un guruleţ, în faţa căruia Gabriela Vrânceanu se pierde cu Firea).
     Cu adevărat, fraza de mai înainte reprezintă o greşeală stilistică, dar lungimea ei a fost inevitabilă, pentru că dacă aş fi tranşat-o în propoziţii independente, atunci lumea ar fi crezut că am mai multe idei, dar eu am una singură, la fel ca/cu Liviu Dragnea.
     Deci, care e ideea?
     Ideea e că o catastrofă mai mare ca Viorica Vasilica Dăncilă pe funcţia de premier al României ar fi Jean-Claude Juncker, a cărui creativitate bahică ar putea deruta electoratul PSD, obişnuit cu ideea obsesivă a lui Liviu Dragnea să se scape de puşcărie pe el, pe ai lui şi pe ceilalţi "penali" pe care transformarea legilor justiţiei i-ar scăpa inevitabil.
     Eu cred că Jean-Claude Juncker se îmbată zilnic pentru că este un om principial şi se simte dezgustat de ceea ce face; dacă ar fi aşa, atunci, în ipoteza că ar fi premier al României, ca să-l slugărească pe Dragnea, Juncker ar da în delirium tremens, poliţia i-ar lua carnetul şoferului său că ar înverzi bula numai pentru că au respirat acelaşi aer în maşină, fumatul ar fi interzis în aer liber, pe o rază de 200 de metri în jurul lui Juncker, pentru ca să nu ia foc, iar la cabinetul lui, PSI ar monta uşa anti-ex.
     Liviu Dragnea a spus că are "mână proastă" în alegerea persoanelor pentru funcţia de premier; vreau să îl asigur că nu mâna este proastă.
     Proastă este concepţia.
     Dragnea nu cunoaşte decât o singură formă de control - proprietatea prin acţiuni la purtător, aşa că şi-a extrapolat cunoştinţele dobândite la Tel Drum S.A. asupra guvernării şi are pretenţia să conducă România, manevrând premierul de pe la spate, astfel ca succesele să revină PSD-ului, deci lui însuşi, iar insuccesele să revină maimuţei alese să-i fie slugă în fruntea Guvernului.
     Aceasta nu este aluzie la condamnabila comparaţie a Vioricăi Vasilica Dăncilă cu pavianul cu mantie, lansată de abominabilul Cristian Tudor Popescu, ci este aluzie la faimoasa declaraţie a Ioanei Maria Vlas, care, când a intrat la puşcărie, a spus "Am fost maimuţa lui Sorin Ovidiu Vîntu", (unde Sorin Ovidiu Vîntu este adevăratul profesor al mânuirii acţiunilor la purtător, de la care Liviu Nicolae Dragnea încă mai are de luat lecţii atât ca număr, cât şi ca profunzime); observaţi că protagoniştii chestiunii cu maimuţele au fiecare câte trei nume, aşa că eu cred că Horia Cloşca şi Crişan este implicat, Gheorghe Doja, nu.
     Oricum, însă, Liviu Dragnea a învăţat de la SOV Invest că la puşcărie trebuie să intre premierul, dar nu proprietarul PSD.
     De ce spun că Dragnea are o concepţie proastă?
     Nu, nu pentru că aş fi animat de intenţii curate, ca "haştag rezist" şi Soros, care, de când cu criza financiară, s-a reorientat spre chinezoaice şi metale neferoase în Balcani.
     Ci, pur şi simplu, pentru că Dragnea nu-i în stare să priceapă că profilul de maimuţă pe baza căruia îşi alege premierii nu-i poate servi intereselor proprii: el caută maimuţe dresate, mă rog, în politica românească rar găseşti pe cineva care să nu fi fost dresată prin aşazisa "disciplină de partid", pe principiul "nu muşca mâna care îţi dă banana" (Valahia: "Vreau banana, vreau banana înapoi/Vreau banana, e banana mea!").
     Problema nu-i că nu s-ar găsi maimuţe în Grădina Poolitică.
     Problema e că lui Dragnea îi trebuie maimuţa lui, a lui, numai a lui şi a nimănui altcuiva.
     Deci trebuie să fie obedientă şi dedicată, dar dedicaţia derivă din obedienţă.
     Aici e poanta - obedientul e docil, plecat, supus şi fiind aşa, este de ajuns să se întâlnească cu un şef mai mare şi mai tare ca Dragnea, pentru ca, în secunda doi, fiind docil, plecat, supus, să îşi schimbe imediat dedicaţia, în favoarea celui mai puternic.
     În ziua când se aşează în scaunul de premier, maimuţa lui Dragnea primeşte vizita SRI:
     "Comanda la mine!"
     "Da, să trăiţi!"
     Grindeanu, Tudose.
     "Da, să trăiţi!"
     N-a fost nicio trădare, amândoi au fost consecvenţi în docilitate, doar că Dragnea nu este cel mai puternic dintre stăpâni şi de aia se dă de ceasul morţii cu "statul paralel", deşi SRI este o structură a statului şi paralelă este doar relaţia lui Dragnea cu premierii săi la purtător.
     De aici rezultă că Dragnea ar trebui ca, dimpotrivă, să caute, pentru funcţia de prim ministru, oameni principiali, cu personalitate şi caracter, dar,...ha!,ha!,...aţi ghicit, asta ar intra în contradicţie cu ceea ce vrea Dragnea să facă premierul...
     Dacă Parlamentul o validează astăzi pe Viorica Vasilica Dăncilă, dimpreună cu Cabinetul (nu pot să spun "Cabinetul său", pentru că nu-i al său, cred că, la fel ca mine, de unii miniştri nici n-a auzit până acum), atunci, în secunda doi, va spune: "Da, să trăiţi!"
     Şi uite-aşa, o pierde Dragnea şi pe Dăncilă.
     Cât despre mişcarea de emancipare a femeilor, eu cred o groază de chestii, că, de pildă, este o prostie să te cobori, ca femeie, în a cere un statut egal cu fiinţa inferioară numită "bărbat", acea sterpăciune care nu naşte, dar, este adevărat că, printre femei, sunt numeroase "Roşcate, blonde, şatene şi brunete" (Angels: "Aşa-s băieţii, umblă numai după fete") care nu-şi realizează superioritatea şi nu se respectă pe ele însele.
     Dar, chiar şi ignorându-mi convingerea că mişcarea feministă este orientată greşit, numirea Vioricăi Vasilica Dăncilă este, mai degrabă, o înfrângere, decât o victorie, căci este ruşinos să fii ridicată la rangul de Ioana Maria Vlas.
     O rog pe Ioana Maria Vlas să mă scuze, ea şi-a ispăşit pedeapsa. 
 
1.  fără titlu
    (mesaj trimis de anonim în data de 29.01.2018, ora 00:19)  
 Articolul acesta are la baza o asteptare gresita, ca p.min.- conducatorii trebuie sa aibe calitati...etc.istoria milenara demonstreaza contrariul ,fiind o scena a grozaviilor de tot felul, nu un taram al ratiunii. binele e un caz particular. V.dancila este in logica istoriei.


 
  1.1.   fără titlu  (răspuns la opinia nr. 1 )
    (mesaj trimis de anonim , in data de 29.01.2018, ora 00:43)
 
 Asteptarea ca premierul sa aiba calitati nu este gresita, ci normala. Gresita este ideea ca daca premierii sint prosti, atunci regula este sa fie prosti.


 
  1.2.   fără titlu  (răspuns la opinia nr. 1.1 )
    (mesaj trimis de anonim , in data de 29.01.2018, ora 00:47)
 
 Citeste si tu carti de istorie. O sa vezi acolo conducatoori unul si unul. dragnea e copil.


 
  1.3.   fără titlu  (răspuns la opinia nr. 1 )
    (mesaj trimis de anonim , in data de 29.01.2018, ora 01:24)
 
 Chiar daca teza ta poate fi corecta, articolul poate sa nu fie despre Viorica, ci despre Liviu, Liviu Dragnea. Tot zilele astea, Liviu Dragnea s-a dat jos de pe cal, ca sa ne spuna ca un nemernic i l-a inlaturat pe Neagu Djuvara, si i l-a pus in schimb pe Mircea. Nemernicul nici nu poate fi altul, decat statul paralelogram. Iar 45 de rectori s-au rasculat, cerandu-i ultimativ (tot lui Liviu) ca Ministerul Educatiei sa fie condus de un pamblicar, ceea ce, pentru Liviu, inseamna foarte mult (ne-a spus-o tot el). In fine, Codrin Stefanescu (bufonul chel al lui Vadim) ni l-a felicitat de mama, in toate organele de presa. Insa nu pe Vadim! Mirosul lui Livache carmeste usor spre fetid, iar sursa putrida face curent, cu disperare.


 
2.  Ce ne spune Make
    (mesaj trimis de anonim în data de 29.01.2018, ora 00:42)  
 
  ..... Liviu Dragnea să se scape de puşcărie pe el.......
  Daca "scapa" de puscarie, se scapa pe el.


 
  2.1.   fără titlu  (răspuns la opinia nr. 2 )
    (mesaj trimis de anonim , in data de 29.01.2018, ora 00:45)
 
 Make are zece calambururi la trei cuvinte, n-am mai vazut o batjocura atat de densa.


 
