GALA BURSA CONSTRUCTIILOR - 2018

Piata De Capital

SIF OLTENIA ÎŞI VINDE PARTICIPAŢIA DEŢINUTĂ LA BCR CĂTRE ERSTE

Ciurezu: "Banii din acţiunile BCR vor fi investiţi în societăţi listate"

BURSA 26.06.2018

Andrei Iacomi
 
     *  În urma finalizării tranzacţiei, participaţia Erste Group la BCR va creşte la 99,88%
     *  Acţiunile SIF Oltenia au urcat cu 7,67%, în şedinţa de ieri
     
     SIF Oltenia s-a hotărât să-şi vândă participaţia pe care o deţine la Banca Comercială Română (BCR), acesta fiind ultimul dintre SIF-uri care mai avea acţiuni la BCR.
     Erste Group (acţionarul majoritar al BCR) şi SIF Oltenia (SIF5) au ajuns la un acord preliminar privind achiziţionarea de către banca austriacă a participaţiei de 6,29% (1.023.534.303 de acţiuni) pe care societatea de investiţii financiare o deţine la Banca Comercială Ro­mână, pentru suma de 140 de milioane de euro (654 milioane de lei), a anunţat, ieri, Erste, într-un co­municat.
     În urma finalizării tranzacţiei, participaţia Erste Group la BCR va creşte la 99,88% din capital, restul de 0,12% (19.830.840 de acţiuni) din capitalul social fiind deţinut, în principal, de către foşti şi actuali angajaţi ai BCR.
     Execuţia tranzacţiei este planificată pentru a doua jumătate a anului 2018, Erste urmând să plătească în numerar pentru participaţia avută de SIF Oltenia la BCR, preţul/acţiune fiind de 0,136 euro (0,64 lei/acţiune, la cursul de schimb din 22 iunie), informează ac­ţionarul austriac.
     Tudor Ciurezu, Preşedinte şi Director General al SIF Oltenia, ne-a declarat: "Am avut în permanenţă o preocupare constantă să restructurăm cantitativ şi calitativ portofoliul societăţii pentru creşterea lichidităţii, a valorii şi atractivităţii acţiunii în rândul potenţialilor investitori.
     În ceea ce priveşte participaţia la BCR, am avut întotdeauna încredere în potenţialul său şi în managementul băncii, considerând-o, tot timpul, activul cel mai important al portofoliului. Fiind, totuşi, o participaţie într-o societate închisă, legislaţia restrictivă a AOPC (n.r. Alte Organisme de Plasament Colectiv) în domeniul deţinerilor în societăţile închise ne-a determinat să urmărim identificarea momentului optim pentru exit.
     BCR a încheiat ultimii trei ani în condiţii de profitabilitate ridicată, astfel că perspectivele de valorificare în condiţii bune a acţiunilor deţinute la cea mai mare bancă din România au evoluat pozitiv şi considerăm că acum există un moment oportun de valorificare.
     După lungul şir al discuţiilor purtate în decursul anilor, oferta financiară primită de la Erste Group Bank evaluează acţiunile BCR cu o primă semnificativă faţă de valoarea activului net, în linie cu evaluările de piaţă pentru băncile româneşti listate. Preţul obţinut este multiplu de 1,35 al valorii contabile. Privit în dinamică, acest preţ evaluează participaţia societăţii în BCR cu 17% peste preţul de retragere stabilit de evaluator în 2017, cu ocazia fuziunii dintre BCR şi două dintre subsidiarele sale, preţ oferit acţionarilor ce şi-au exercitat opţiunea de retragere din societate.
     Sper că nivelul obţinut din negocierile cu Erste să satisfacă acţionarii societăţii, iar aceştia să aprobe tranzacţia.
     Din punctul de vedere al conducerii, îi asigurăm că vom face tot ceea ce depinde de noi, urmând să acţionăm cu profesionalism şi bună credinţă pentru a nu le înşela aşteptările în evoluţia viitoare a societăţii".
     *  Tudor Ciurezu: "SIF Oltenia intenţionează să desfăşoare eventuale răscumpărări de acţiuni, în afara programului de răscumpărare aprobat de AGEA din 25 aprilie 2018"
     Legat de modul în care va utiliza SIF Oltenia suma pe care este posibil să o primească de la Erste Bank pentru participaţia la BCR, domnul Ciurezu ne-a precizat: "Societatea de Investiţii Financiare Oltenia este consecventă strategiei promovate în anii anteriori, când cea mai mare parte a sumelor obţinute din dezinvestire au fost reinvestite în scopul îmbunătăţirii calitative a portofoliului. Astfel, sumele obţinute din valorificarea participaţiei deţinute la BCR se vor utiliza în conformitate cu direcţiile investiţionale aprobate de acţionarii societăţii către noi investiţii în entităţi listate (n.r. la Bursa de Valori Bucureşti), lichide, cu randamente de piaţă superioare. Investiţiile se vor realiza, în special, pe piaţa de capital din România - în opinia noastră, există încă mulţi emitenţi subevaluati - şi vor avea ca scop consolidarea şi maximizarea valorii de piaţă a portofoliului administrat.
     Societatea de Investiţii Financiare Oltenia, în funcţie de cotaţiile de piaţă ale propriilor acţiuni, intenţionează să desfăşoare eventuale răscumpărări de acţiuni în afara programului de răscumpărare aprobat de Adunarea Generală Extraordinară a Acţionarilor din 25 aprilie 2018.
     Bineînţeles, acestea sunt intenţii ale Consiliului de Administraţie şi conducerii superioare, dar totul depinde de acţionari şi de politica de dividend pe care o vor promova.
     Putem afirma că nu am neglijat niciodată cointeresarea acţionarilor societăţii, atât pe calea evoluţiei preţului acţiunii, cât şi a dividendului plătit. În toţi anii de la înfiinţarea societăţii şi până în prezent, am plătit sub formă de dividende o parte importantă din profit, urmărind să realizăm, în permanenţă, un echilibru optim între profitul rezervat dezvoltării, creşterii societăţii şi cel destinat cointeresării directe a acţionarilor".
     Achiziţia pachetului deţinut de SIF5 la BCR se va derula printr-o tranzacţie unică de vânzare-cumpărare, sub rezerva finalizării cu succes de către Erste Group şi SIF Oltenia a procedurilor de aprobare corporativă şi de reglementare (Adunarea Generală Extraordinară a Acţionarilor în cazul SIF Oltenia; Consiliul de Supraveghere şi Banca Centrală Europeană în cazul Erste Group), informează Erste.
     Andreas Treichl, CEO al Erste Group, a declarat: "Această tranzacţie a fost aşteptată de ambele părţi de ceva timp. La Erste Group, strategia noastră a fost întotdeauna de a deţine cel mai mare pachet de acţiuni posibil la subsidiare şi suntem bucuroşi că participaţia noastră la BCR va creşte la 99,88% din capital. În acelaşi timp, SIF Oltenia a fost interesată să valorifice la maximum cel mai mare activ din portofoliul său.
     Dacă tendinţa generală este ca grupurile bancare internaţionale să aleagă dezinvestirea şi reducerea expunerilor, noi ne reconfirmăm astfel viziunea pe termen lung asupra potenţialului excepţional al regiunii ECE. Tranzacţia care va urma pe baza acestui acord va face din Erste Group unul dintre cei mai mari investitori străini din Româ­nia în 2018".
     Ieri, preţul titlurilor SIF5 la Bursa de Valori Bucureşti a crescut cu 7,67%, până la 2,05 lei/acţiune, pe fondul unei valori tranzacţionate de 4,42 milioane de lei.
     SIF Oltenia este ultimul dintre cele cinci SIF-uri care îşi lichidează deţinerea la BCR, după ce, în anul 2011, Erste Group a achiziţionat o participaţie de 24% din bancă de la celelalte SIF-uri (SIF Banat-Crişana, SIF Moldova, SIF Transilvania şi SIF Muntenia), fiecare având câte 6%, într-o ofertă care a implicat numerar şi schimb de acţiuni.
     În octombrie 2006, Erste a încheiat achiziţia unei participaţii de 61,9% de la Autoritatea Română pentru Valorificarea Activelor (AVAS), Banca Europeană pentru Reconstrucţie şi Dezvoltare (BERD) şi International Finance Corporation (IFC), divizia de investiţii a Băncii Mondiale, pentru ca, în noiembrie 2006, Erste să mai achiziţioneze 7,2% din BCR printr-o ofertă către angajaţii BCR.
     Potrivit informaţiilor băncii, BCR a obţinut un profit net de 252,7 milioane lei (54,3 milioane euro), în primul trimestru din acest an, în creştere de la 196,3 milioane lei (43,4 milioane euro), în aceeaşi perioadă a anului trecut.
     Rezultatul operaţional s-a situat la 371,7 milioane lei, mai mare cu 10% decât rezultatul din anul precedent, ca urmare a îmbunătăţirii venitului operaţional.
     Pentru anul 2017, BCR a raportat un profit net cu 36,11% mai mic faţă de anul anterior, de la peste 1 miliard de lei la circa 668 milioane lei. 
 
BVB
BET-FI singurul indice pe plus click să citeşti tot articolul
SIF OLTENIA -RAPORT CURENT - Eveniment important de raportat click să citeşti tot articolul
SIF MUNTENIA - Raport curent - Eveniment important de raportat click să citeşti tot articolul
SIF MUNTENIA - Raport curent - Eveniment important de raportat - Hotărârile Adunării Generale Ordinare a Acţionarilor click să citeşti tot articolul
Indicii BVB au închis în teritoriu negativ click să citeşti tot articolul
Lichiditate de 3,97 milioane de euro pe BVB click să citeşti tot articolul
Indicii BVB au deschis în scădere click să citeşti tot articolul
BVB
Scăderi pe linie pentru toţi indicii click să citeşti tot articolul
Philipe Heim - administrator provizoriu al Consiliului de Administraţie la BRD  Necesita AbonamentAbonament STANDARD click să citeşti tot articolul
ÎNCEPÂND CU 1 OCTOMBRIE,
Sorin Căprău va fi noul responsabil de Downstream Oil, la Petrom  Necesita AbonamentAbonament STANDARD click să citeşti tot articolul
Romgaz continuă exploatarea a unsprezece perimetre petroliere  Necesita AbonamentAbonament STANDARD click să citeşti tot articolul
ANALIŞTII:
"Creşterea Robor nu afectează preţul acţiunilor bursei" click să citeşti tot articolul
OPINII
Acţiuni "bune" sau companii "bune". De multe ori diferenţa ne costă click să citeşti tot articolul
Indicii BVB au deschis în scădere click să citeşti tot articolul
CA URMARE A DECIZIEI CONSILIULUI DE ADMINISTRAŢIE,
Impact va aloca 350.000 de acţiuni către proprii angajaţi click să citeşti tot articolul
Jurnal Bursier
26.06.2018
Bursele resimt tensiunile comerciale
     Bursele din Europa au urmat un curs negativ ieri, din cauza tensiunilor comerciale dintre SUA şi UE, în contextul în care, la finele săptămânii trecute, preşedintele american Donald Trump şi-a...  click să citeşti tot articolul
26.06.2018
BVB
BET-FI singurul indice pe plus
     * Corecţie de -11,89% a titlurilor Transgaz, ca urmare a datei ex-dividend
     
     Volumul înregistrat în prima şedinţă de tranzacţionare a săptămânii a fost de 26,63 milioane de lei (5,7 milioane de...  click să citeşti tot articolul
25.06.2018
BVB
Scăderi pe linie pentru toţi indicii
     * Rulaj de numai 4 milioane de euro
     
     Volumul înregistrat în ultima şedinţă de tranzacţionare a săptămânii a fost de numai 4 milioane de euro, mai puţin de jumătate din valoarea medie a acestei...  click să citeşti tot articolul
25.06.2018
BURSELE DIN LUME
Curs pozitiv pe pieţele europene
     Bursele din Europa au urcat vineri, după publicarea unor date din care rezultă că activitatea întreprinzătorilor din zona euro este în creştere. O influenţă pozitivă asupra pieţelor din regiune a...  click să citeşti tot articolul
22.06.2018
BVB
Circa 40% din rulaj, realizat cu titlurile BRD
     * BET-FI, singurul indice în creştere
     
     Piaţa principală a Bursei de Valori Bucureşti (BVB) a avut o evoluţie preponderent negativă din punctul de vedere al cotaţiilor, în şedinţa de...  click să citeşti tot articolul
22.06.2018
BURSELE DIN LUME
Declin puternic în sectorul auto german
     Acţiunile de pe pieţele din Europa au scăzut ieri, după apariţia informaţiei conform căreia cei mai mari producători auto din Germania nu mai susţin eliminarea taxelor de import dintre Uniunea...  click să citeşti tot articolul
