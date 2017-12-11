   Ofertă publicitate   Abonament la ziarul BURSA   Evenimentele BURSA   Suplimentele BURSA   Newsletter   Cariere   Contact       

Piata De Capital

SIF-URILE SI FONDUL PROPRIETATEA / BOGDAN DRĂGOI, SIF BANAT CRIŞANA:

"Acţionarii BVB ar trebui să evalueze CA-ul, care şi-a arătat limitele"

BURSA 31.01.2018
     *  (Interviu cu domnul Bogdan Drăgoi, preşedinte SIF Banat Crişana)
     * "Intenţionăm să ajustăm deţinerea în unele bănci"
       Reporter: Care sunt perspectivele pentru 2018, faţă de 2017?
     Bogdan Drăgoi:Contextul economic global şi european sunt sensibil diferite faţă de debutul anului trecut. Remarcăm discuţii din ce în ce mai sonore legate de o posibilă criză economică, similară celei din 2008-2009. Desigur, este extrem de important domeniul de unde ar porni o eventuală recesiune, ca şi momentul în care ea s-ar face resimţită în România. Am remarcat cu toţii că există un delay de 7-8 luni, după care intrăm în contact cu posibile consecinţe ale acesteia. Încercăm să fim pregătiţi pentru orice scenariu, anticipând inclusiv perspective de piaţă, economice sau financiare mai puţin fericite, şi rămânem prudenţi şi atenţi la toate semnalele, fără ca acest lucru să ne afecteze politica investiţională.
     Poate fi însă la fel de adevărată şi teoria conform căreia dacă anticipăm cu toţii un moment de regres economic acesta nu se întâmplă. În general, una dintre caracteristicile acestei manifestări este imprevizibilitatea ei, aşa că putem spera ca acest scenariu să nu se producă.
     Din punctul nostru de vedere, însă, este clar că va exista o încetinire a ritmului de creştere economică.
      Reporter: Ce modificări semnificative au intervenit în portofoliul societăţii, în 2017?
     Bogdan Drăgoi:Ne-am asumat în faţa acţionarilor că vom "curăţa" portofoliul SIF Banat Crişana şi vom continua acest demers şi în 2018.
     Vreau să clarific aici: deşi SIF Banat Crişana este acţionar al aproximativ 140 de societăţi comerciale, peste 95% din valoarea activului se regăseşte în primele 30 de deţineri, unde avem pachet de control. Acestea reprezintă punctul nostru de interes strategic, sfera noastră principală de activitate; sunt companiile în care ne implicăm, care funcţionează urmărind criterii clare de performanţă şi transparenţă.
     Avem şi societăţi în care suntem minoritari, numeroase, dar cu valoare mică în portofoliu. În multe dintre aceste cazuri luăm în considerare opţiuni de exit, mai ales pentru acelea consumatoare de timp şi energie şi fără valoare adăugată pentru acţionarii noştri.
     A treia categorie include companiile din portofoliu, companii moştenite, ce sunt în diverse stadii de insolvenţă sau faliment, unde momentan suntem blocaţi. Însă, într-un an-doi, sperăm să rămânem doar cu prima categorie şi să ne concentrăm pe acele active care sunt cu adevărat valoroase.
     Reporter: Care sunt domeniile de interes pentru investiţii?
     Bogdan Drăgoi:Anul trecut, politica de management şi achiziţii a SIF Banat Crişana s-a concentrat pe sectorul bancar, pe cel energetic şi pe companiile pe care le deţinem majoritar.
     Societăţile din sistemul bancar sau energetic sunt listate, deci nu prea există implicare din partea acţionarilor în implementarea politicii manageriale sau administrative, nu reprezintă o provocare din acest punct de vedere. Am investit în aceste acţiuni pentru că avem încredere în domeniu, avem certitudinea faptului că sunt conduse corect, conform principiilor guvernanţei corporative.
     În ceea ce priveşte aceste companii, ca manager şi administrator poţi doar să schimbi proporţiile în portofoliu, în funcţie de aşteptările pe care le ai şi de perspectivele pe care le anticipezi.
     Focusul foarte mare este pe companiile unde suntem majoritari şi unde avem interes şi responsabilitatea directă ca acestea să performeze.
     Reporter: Ce modificări vedeţi în portofoliu în acest an?
     Bogdan Drăgoi: În 2018 preconizăm ajustări de portofoliu, reaşezări şi poziţionări puţin diferite faţă de anul precedent. Rămânem interesaţi, ca şi până acum, de domeniul energetic şi de cel bancar, însă, în ceea ce îl priveşte pe cel din urmă, urmărind atent evoluţia pieţei, cred că vom realoca resursele SIF Banat Crişana. Există unele bănci unde suntem acţionari, care au un potenţial mare de creştere şi altele unde noi considerăm că putem să ajustăm deţinerea. Nu pot să afirm că evoluţia lor este nesatisfăcătoare, dar observăm că s-au atins nişte cote maxime şi simţim că este momentul să ne repoziţionăm. Pe acest segment vedem o ajustare, dar nu una drastică. Nu am să nominalizez băncile vizate.
     În acelaşi timp, suntem la fel de receptivi şi atenţi ca şi până acum, căutăm oportunităţi, concen-trându-ne în mod deosebit pe companii unde putem să intrăm, iniţial cu o poziţie minoritară şi apoi să creştem spre o deţinere majoritară.
     Reporter: Luaţi în calcul ofertele publice anunţate?
     Bogdan Drăgoi: Le analizăm, dar nu pot să afirm că vom participa sau nu. Analizăm sectorul şi stabilim un anumit preţ sau un interval în care investiţia respectivă ar fi interesantă pentru noi. Dacă ne încadrăm în preţul anunţat în ofertă, atunci participăm.
     Reporter: Cum evaluaţi rezultatele răscumpărărilor făcute?
     Bogdan Drăgoi: Aşa cum am afirmat şi la momentul respectiv, consider că a fost unul dintre cele mai de succes programe de răscumpărare derulate vreodată. Mă bucur că interesul şi încrederea investitorilor pentru SIF Banat Crişana a fost atât de mare, astfel încât, la final, tranzacţia a fost complet diferită faţă de ce structurasem iniţial. Din perspectiva acţionarilor noştri, rezultatul a fost peste aşteptări: creşterea preţului acţiunii în piaţă, reducerea discount-ului şi consolidarea pe Bursă cu investiţie limitată.
     Reporter: Aveţi o politică de dividende?
     Bogdan Drăgoi: În ceea ce priveşte distribuirea de dividende, aceasta intră în sfera de decizie a acţionarilor. În Adunarea Generală a Acţionarilor se stabilesc aceste coordonate, iar investitorii au întotdeauna toate opţiunile deschise. Referitor la predictibilitatea volumului de dividende, suntem în strânsă legătură cu activitatea companiilor din portofoliu. Exceptând sectorul energetic, unde statul a impus distribuirea unei cote din profit, acestea nu au o politică clară în acest sens, deci nici noi nu putem face previziuni fundamentate sau precise despre anul pe care îl avem în faţă.
     Am putea declara că avem o politică de dividende dacă, indiferent de ce nivel de return al investiţiilor are SIF Banat Crişana, am decide să vindem active pentru a marca profit.
     Sunt împotriva acestei strategii. Prefer să avem un portofoliu care să producă bani.
     Reporter: Aţi mai spus şi în alte ocazii că, dincolo de capacitatea de management pe care o aveţi, vă impactează şi gradul de dezvoltare al pieţei.
     Bogdan Drăgoi: Din punctul meu de vedere, contează în proporţii aproape egale cu efortul şi activitatea de management: dacă piaţa este stabilă şi dezvoltată, orice emitent beneficiază de acest lucru. O piaţă dinamică, efervescentă, cu multiple opţiuni, înseamnă oportunităţi pentru noi şi vine la pachet cu o serie de beneficii.
     Reporter: Cum vă impactează noile reglementări europene - MiFID II?
     Bogdan Drăgoi: Directiva nu ni se aplică nouă, societăţilor de investiţii, dar se aplică băncilor. Un prim efect a fost faptul că Raiffeisen Bank, care este un broker important în piaţă, şi-a anunţat retragerea din cauza costurilor. Asta este o problemă pentru că astăzi mai sunt în România puţini brokeri care încă mai au birouri în Europa Centrală şi de Vest. De fapt, pe zona de Vest, mai este unul singur.
     În paralel cu implementarea acestor reglementări, care este obligatorie, trebuie să fim atenţi la deschiderea pe care o avem pentru investitorii străini şi la ce le oferim. Nu putem risca să nu avem niciun broker cu expunere pe Vestul Europei, nu ne permitem ca investitorii mari internaţionali să ne scoată de pe radarele lor.
     Reporter: Avem şanse să promovăm la statutul de piaţă emergentă?
     Bogdan Drăgoi: Cred că mai avem multe de făcut. Să nu uităm că FTSE Russell ne-a menţinut în categoria pieţelor de frontieră şi avem un an la dispoziţie, până la următoarea evaluare, să atingem criteriile. Directorul Bursei de Valori a fost recent avizat şi nu cred că este realist să îi cerem o asemenea performanţă. Eu am încredere în Adrian Tănase, dar sunt multe de făcut, însă unele nu depind exclusiv de el.
     Reporter: Ce performanţe trebuie să îi cerem?
     Bogdan Drăgoi: Înainte de a cere trebuie să vedem ce propune el, ce viziune are. Eu cred că Adrian Tănase va fi un bun manager; îl cunosc, am încredere că va duce bursa într-o etapă nouă.
     Cred că trebuie să profite de dorinţa companiilor private de a se lista, să aducă pe bursă cât mai multe, să nu mai stăm cu mâna întinsă la stat. Suntem pe un trend bun din acest punct de vedere, am avut 4 listări în 2017 şi 2018 a început cu două anunţuri oficiale.
     Adrian Tănase este un profesionist, trebuie lăsat să îşi facă treaba şi sper că va beneficia de înţelegere şi suport. CA-ul Bursei şi-a arătat limitările şi puterea pe parcursul anului trecut. Din punctul meu de vedere, este inadmisibil să nu fie convocate şedinţe de CA, să nu reuşeşti să selectezi un director general într-un moment-cheie în care piaţa are foarte mare nevoie să performeze. Sper că unii membri ai Consiliului de Administraţie să îşi recunoască propriile limitări. De asemenea, mai sper ca acţionarii Bursei să evalueze bine performanţele acestei echipe de administratori şi să acţioneze în consecinţă.
     Toţi avem de câştigat de pe urma unei burse dezvoltate - avem nevoie de contraparte centrală locală, de operaţiuni precum short-selling sau împrumutul de acţiuni, de tranzacţii OTC. Pe scurt, de o infrastructură de tranzacţionare aliniată la cerinţele internaţionale.
     Este evident că sunt multe lucruri de făcut şi este nevoie ca noul CEO să îşi propună atât obiective pe termen scurt, cât şi pe termen lung. Şi sper să aibă mână liberă să le îndeplinească.
     Reporter: Ce aştep-tări aveţi de la ASF?
     Bogdan Drăgoi: Eu, personal, am remarcat în 2017 o deschidere mai bună şi o comunicare eficientă cu ASF, faţă de acum 3-4 ani. SIF-urile sunt uşor atipice şi din acest motiv avem nevoie de o foarte bună colaborare cu reglementatorul. Ne dorim să înţeleagă limitările noastre şi să adapteze legislaţia europeană cu particularităţile noastre şi ale pieţei.
     Reporter: Dar de la Guvern?
     Bogdan Drăgoi: Predictibilitate. Sunt convins că asta ne dorim cu toţii, după anul 2017.
     Aştept un plan de care guvernul să se ţină, aştept implementarea măsurilor anunţate, nu schimbarea lor de la un an la altul. Ca manager, trebuie să pot să îmi fac planuri, să ştiu ce impozite plătesc pe următorii câţiva ani, nu să fiu luat prin surprindere de la o lună la alta.
     De asemenea, mi se pare extrem de importantă revizuirea procedurilor de acordare a ajutoarelor de stat. Nu este posibil ca nicio firmă românească să nu primească ajutor de stat. Şi ştiu din experienţă proprie; anul trecut am aplicat şi noi, cu o companie din portofoliu.
     Când eram la Ministerul Finanţelor, aveam o regulă: companiile care primiseră ajutor de stat nu puteau să se mai înscrie. Însă, după plecarea mea, regula a fost scoasă. Aşa că am constatat că primele două companii care au primit ajutor de stat în 2017 mai primiseră de câteva ori.
     Şi, în condiţiile în care unul dintre criterii este dimensiunea business-u-lui, este logic că acele companii câştigătoare an de an vor creşte considerabil, deci vor fi din nou eligibile. Sunt multe companii româneşti care trebuie susţinute, dar cumva acest lucru pare să nu fie prioritar.
     Este o discuţie foarte amplă. Noi ne lovim de multe probleme în ţară, având companii în portofoliu care activează în multe regiuni. De exemplu, în zona Cluj avem afaceri cu cerere mare pe producţie pe schimbul 3, dar nu reuşim să angajăm. De ce? Pentru că piaţa locală a fost supralicitată la nivel salarial de acele companii care primesc ajutoare de stat în fiecare an.
     Fără să discriminăm companiile străine, până la urmă în cadrul SIF Banat Crişana aproape toate companiile pe care le avem sunt româneşti, toţi banii pe care îi avem îi ţinem în România. Consider că acesta este un motiv suficient pentru o reconsiderare a poziţiei autorităţilor faţă de investitori.
     Reporter: Vă mulţumesc! 

[ tipăreşte articolul ] "Acţionarii BVB ar trebui să evalueze CA-ul, care şi-a arătat limitele"

 
Jurnal Bursier
30.01.2018
BURSELE DIN LUME
Sectorul tehnologic european urcă datorită rezultatelor AMS
     Acţiunile tranzacţionate la bursele din Europa au fluctuat ieri. Sectorul tehnologic s-a înscris pe un curs pozitiv după ce AMS AG din Elveţia a raportat un avans semnificativ al veniturilor sale.  click să citeşti tot articolul
30.01.2018
BVB
Societăţile bancare conduc topul lichidităţii
     * Salt de 7% al preţului de închidere SIF Moldova, în condiţiile în care cotaţia medie a urcat cu numai 1,7%
       Rulajul înregistrat în prima şedinţă de tranzacţionare a săptămânii a fost de doar 16,15 milioane de lei, cu mult sub valoarea medie înregistrată în acest an, de circa 48,4 milioane de lei, cele...  click să citeşti tot articolul
29.01.2018
BVB
Aprecieri pe linie pentru toţi indicii bursei
     * "Deal" de 3,4 milioane de lei cu acţiunile Sphera Franchise Group
       Piaţa principală a Bursei de Valori Bucureşti (BVB) a ieşit în evidenţă, în ultima şedinţă de tranzacţionare a săptămânii, printr-o apreciere a majorităţii cotaţiilor, toţi indicii bursei toţi...  click să citeşti tot articolul
29.01.2018
BURSELE DIN LUME
"Louis Vuitton" pune pe curs pozitiv bursele europene
     Bursele europene au încheiat săptămâna trecută în urcare, datorită rezultatelor financiare anunţate de unele companii.  click să citeşti tot articolul
26.01.2018
BVB
Circa 63% din rulaj, realizat cu acţiunile Banca Transilvania
     * BET-NG, singurul indice în creştere
       Volumul consemnat în şedinţa de tranzacţionare de ieri a Bursei de Valori Bucureşti (BVB) a fost de circa 121,5 milioane de lei, cu mult peste valoarea medie a anului trecut, de aproximativ 47,8...  click să citeşti tot articolul
26.01.2018
BURSELE DIN LUME
Pieţele din Europa, atente la deciziile BCE
     Bursele din Europa au avut un curs mixt ieri, investitorii fiind atenţi la Banca Centrală Europeană (BCE), după ce această instituţie a decis să păstreze dobânda la minim istoric.  click să citeşti tot articolul
