Piata De Capital

SIF-URILE SI FONDUL PROPRIETATEA / CLAUDIU DOROŞ, SIF MOLDOVA:

"Plănuim să menţinem o politică de dividend predictibilă"

BURSA 31.01.2018
Claudiu Doroş: "Ne dorim noi listări şi noi sectoare reprezentate la BVB, ceea ce ar asigura posibilităţi sporite de diversificare a portofoliului de active, cu implicaţii pozitive semnificative în ce priveşte calitatea acestuia, randamentele aşteptate şi managementul riscurilor asociate fiecărei clase de active".
     *  "Avem în vedere noi proiecte rezidenţiale"
     *  Interviu cu domnul Claudiu Doroş, Director General SIF Moldova
       Reporter: Cum a evoluat SIF Moldova, în 2017, având în vedere că ASF a avizat conducerea cu o mare întârziere faţă de momentul alegerilor?
     Claudiu Doroş: Rezultatele estimate pentru anul 2017 atestă depăşirea indicatorilor financiari bugetaţi (fig.1.), performanţă care se reflectă în beneficiile acţionarilor şi care reprezintă premise favorabile pentru susţinerea strategiilor investiţionale pe direcţiile prezentate în "Declaraţia de politici investiţionale 2014 - 2018".
     Investitorii au validat în piaţă strategia şi performanţele înregistrate, iar creşterea interesului acestora s-a concretizat în creşterea preţului acţiunii SIF2 şi reducerea discount-ului preţ SIF2 /VUAN (fig. 2).
     Astfel, în mod evident, procesul de avizare derulat de ASF nu a impactat negativ performanţele noastre şi, dincolo de aspectul formal al duratei, complexitatea analizei ASF, impusă de noile reglementări aplicabile, constituie o garanţie suplimentară, solidă, privind profesionalismul echipei care administrează SIF Moldova.
     Reporter: Ce modificări semnificative au intervenit în portofoliul societăţii?
     Claudiu Doroş: Administrarea participaţiilor din portofoliu s-a realizat pe coordonatele strategiei multianuale 2014 - 2018 şi Programului de activitate 2017, respectiv:
     - Creştere pentru portofoliul Deţineri Majoritare - abordare de tip "private equity" în cadrul unor deţineri majoritare existente (real estate, agricol, alte sectoare);
     - Recalibrare pentru portofoliul CORE - portofoliul listat ce oferă lichiditate activelor SIF Moldova, reprezentând principalul generator de venituri;
     - Restructurare pentru portofoliul SELL - continuare restructurare/vânzare a portofoliului de acţiuni "istoric".
     Astfel, la finele anului 2017, portofoliul de acţiuni cotate deţine ponderea principală (CORE), de 79,4% în valoarea totală a activelor administrate, în timp ce ponderea acţiunilor necotate este de 8,4%, pe fondul reorientării politicii investiţionale. S-au menţinut sectoarele financiar şi energetic (45,2%, respectiv 18,2%, raportat la valoarea totală a activelor) ca sectoare principale în structura portofoliului. Pe de o parte, a continuat procesul de reducere a numărului de participaţii din portofoliu, concretizat prin vânzarea integrală a pachetelor de acţiuni în cazul a 11 emitenţi (fig. 3) iar, pe de altă parte, a crescut expunerea per emitent, în special pe portofoliul CORE, cu efecte pozitive asupra performanţei întregului portofoliu.
     Subliniem şi evoluţiile pozitive semnificative în dezvoltarea următoarelor proiecte principale iniţiate/derulate prin intermediul filialelor Grupului SIF Moldova:
     - Proiectul imobiliar "Baba Novac Residence" dezvoltat de Ţesătoriile Reunite SA Bucureşti - a început construirea ansamblului rezidenţial compus din 6 blocuri cu 363 apartamente şi 436 locuri parcare (subterane şi supraterane). Construcţia ansamblului este în grafic, iar ritmul vânzărilor este peste cel prognozat iniţial, peste 100 de apartamente fiind deja contractate;
     - Proiectul Ferma Afine dezvoltat de Agrointens SA - se află în curs de implementare proiectul privind extinderea investiţiei Fermă Afine până la o suprafaţă de 76 ha, circa 18 ha plantaţii existente şi 46 ha plantaţii în curs de înfiinţare;
     - Proiectul Veranda Mall (deţinere indirectă prin intermediul Professional Imo Partners SA şi Nord SA) - performanţele înregistrate în exploatarea acestui centru comercial, cu o suprafaţă închiriabilă de circa 30.000 mp şi un grad de ocupare de peste 97%, au confirmat pe deplin proiecţiile SIF Moldova care au stat la baza deciziei investiţionale.
     Reporter: Care sunt planurile dumneavoastră pentru acest an?
     Claudiu Doroş: Elementele cheie ale planurilor noastre rămân:
     - Politica de investiţii solidă - baza creşterii pe termen lung a valorii activelor administrate, element fundamental pentru consolidarea încrederii investitorilor;
     - Politica de dividend predictibilă - remunerează capitalul investit la un nivel superior randamentelor oferite de plasamentele monetare, este menită să satisfacă interesele pe termen scurt ale acţionarilor. În acelaşi timp, existenţa unor randamente scăzute pe piaţa monetară favorizează investiţiile, ceea ce serveşte interesele pe termen mediu şi lung ale acţionarilor;
     - Operaţiuni de capital - prin derularea unor Programe de răscumpărare de acţiuni în scopul reducerii capitalului social.
      Reporter: Care sunt domeniile de interes pentru investiţii?
     Claudiu Doroş: Va continua procesul de recalibrare dinamică a portofoliului CORE, în acord cu performanţa companiilor listate incluse în acesta, precum şi identificarea unor noi oportunităţi investiţionale în cadrul portofoliului Deţineri Majoritare, în domenii cu potenţial de creştere demonstrat, cum sunt sectoarele real estate şi agricol. Avem în vedere noi proiecte rezidenţiale, în locaţii de calitate, pentru a valorifica expertiza deja acumulată în domeniu.
      Reporter: Care sunt intenţiile dumneavoastră cu privire la expunerea pe Banca Transilvania?
     Claudiu Doroş: Evoluţia acţiunilor Banca Transilvania a confirmat pe deplin estimările SIF Moldova, emitentul contribuind semnificativ la performanţa portofoliului şi la creşterea activului net. La sfârşitul anului 2017 expunerea pe TLV era de 35% în activele totale (36,8% la sfârşitul anului precedent). S-a menţinut o deţinere importantă, datorită randamentului ridicat oferit (cash + acţiuni gratuite) şi potenţialului de creştere al acţiunii, fundamentat de capacitatea de majorare a capitalurilor proprii prin creştere organică a băncii, precum şi prin achiziţii şi fuziuni cu alte instituţii bancare care operează pe piaţa românească. În acelaşi timp, creşterea economică înregistrată în România, bazată pe consum, a determinat sporirea performanţelor băncilor interesate în finanţarea consumului. În particular, trendul de creştere al dobânzilor favorizează sectorul bancar, cu perspective foarte bune pe termen lung.
      Reporter: Intenţionaţi să mai propuneţi consolidarea valorii nominale a acţiunilor?
     Claudiu Doroş: Având în vedere beneficiile unei astfel de operaţiuni pentru companie şi micii acţionari, rămâne în atenţia noastră o astfel de propunere, cu atât mai mult cu cât două Adunări Generale ale Acţionarilor au aprobat propunerea noastră.
      Reporter: Ce alte măsuri aveţi în vedere pentru consolidarea acţionariatului?
     Claudiu Doroş: Ca management, nu avem în vedere măsuri care să influenţeze acţionariatul, nu este rolul nostru. În ceea ce priveşte structura de acţionariat, este deja consolidată, având în vedere că doar câteva sute de acţionari, investitori activi la BVB, instituţionali şi individuali, deţin peste 70% din capitalul social.
      Reporter: SIF-urile sunt printre cei mai buni performeri de la BVB în 2017. Cum vă explicaţi?
     Claudiu Doroş: SIF-urile îşi menţin atractivitatea prin calitatea portofoliilor, prin discount-ul ridicat. Apreciem însă că au început să apară diferenţe în atitudinea investitorilor/acţionarilor generate de diferenţele care vizează strategiile investiţionale, operaţiunile de capital, dinamismul şi flexibilitatea managementului, echilibrul în procesul decizional şi managementul adecvat al riscurilor etc.
      Reporter: Cum evaluaţi rezultatele răscumpărărilor făcute?
     Claudiu Doroş: Dacă este să ne referim la programul de răscumpărare aprobat în AGA din aprilie 2017 ce are ca scop reducerea capitalului social, efectele pozitive ale operaţiunii sunt evidente:
     - Diminuarea discountului dintre activul net şi preţul de tranzacţionare;
     - Discountul a variat între 48-50% în perioada noiembrie 2016 şi începutul ofertei publice (7 iunie 2017), iar după încheierea acesteia (27 iunie 2017), acţiunea SIF2 s-a înscris pe un trend constant de creştere, discountul atingând în prezent cel mai mic nivel din perioada post-criză financiară, atât la SIF Moldova (circa 20% - fig, 2) cât şi în sector (celelalte SIFuri);
     - Creşterea activului unitar, a cotaţiei şi a lichidităţii acţiunii în piaţă;
     - VUAN: creştere cu 16% în perioada decembrie 2016 - decembrie 2017 (fig. 2);
     - Preţ SIF2: creştere cu 81% în perioada decembrie 2016-decembrie 2017 (fig. 2);
     - Lichiditatea acţiunii în piaţă: creştere de la aproximativ 650 mii acţiuni/şedinţa în perioada ianuarie - 30.05.2017 (data aprobării ASF a Ofertei Publice) la aproximativ 750 mii acţiuni/şedinţa de la 30.05.2017 până în prezent.
     Astfel, apreciem că rezultatul cert al operaţiunii este recunoaşterea de către investitori, în preţul acţiunii, a performanţei financiare a SIF Moldova şi a valorii activelor administrate.
      Reporter: Cum vă impactează gradul de dezvoltare al BVB?
     Claudiu Doroş: Evident că ne dorim noi listări şi noi sectoare reprezentate la BVB, ceea ce ar asigura posibilităţi sporite de diversificare a portofoliului de active, cu implicaţii pozitive semnificative în ce priveşte calitatea acestuia, randamentele aşteptate şi managementul riscurilor asociate fiecărei clase de active.
      Reporter: Cum vă impactează noile reglementări europene - MIFID II?
     Claudiu Doroş: O analiză preliminară nu relevă un impact al acestor reglementări întrucât, în opinia noastră, activităţile SIF Moldova nu cad sub incidenţa prevederilor MIFID II, care se aplică pentru: SSIF-uri, instituţiile de credit înregistrate la ASF, locurile de tranzacţionare.
     Reporter: Cum vedeţi măsurile fiscale adoptate de Guvern?
     Claudiu Doroş: Sunt convins că s-au dorit a fi stimulative. Vom vedea efectul lor în perioada următoare.
     Reporter: Ce aşteptări aveţi de la autorităţi, cu privire la încurajarea afacerilor?
     Claudiu Doroş: Ca investitori instituţionali, printre cei mai mari cu capital românesc, ne dorim un cadru fiscal stabil şi predictibil şi măsuri care să dinamizeze dezvoltarea pieţei de capital, inclusuv prin listarea unor companii cu capital majoritar de stat.
     Cu atât mai mult este importantă stabilitatea cadrului legislativ şi eventuala optimizare şi transparentizare a proceselor de autorizare a unor proiecte investiţionale, în condiţiile în care unul dintre obiectivele noastre strategice declarate este expunerea în economia reală, prin investiţii de tip private equity în sectoarele cele mai performante din România.
      Reporter: Ce aşteptări aveţi de la ASF?
     Claudiu Doroş: Aşteptăm cu mult interes finalizarea noului cadru legislativ de conformare la Directiva UE privind fondurile alternative de investiţii, prin ultima lege necesară, legea FIA (Fondurilor de Investiţii Alternative), care va întregi cadrul legal în care să ne desfăşurăm activitatea şi să facem performanţă.
      Reporter: Cum vedeţi viitorul SIF-urilor?
     Claudiu Doroş: Cred că, în momentul de faţă, se conturează la nivelul SIF-urilor diferenţe de abordare ale strategiilor de dezvoltare.
     În ceea ce ne priveşte, vom propune acţionarilor şi vom implementa în baza aprobării acestora, strategii caracterizate de dinamism şi management activ, echilibru financiar şi prudenţialitate, astfel încât acţiunea SIF2 să rămână un titlu preferat al investitorilor, cu beneficii predictibile pentru aceştia.
     Reporter: Vă mulţumim! 

