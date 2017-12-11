   Ofertă publicitate   Abonament la ziarul BURSA   Evenimentele BURSA   Suplimentele BURSA   Newsletter   Cariere   Contact       

Piata De Capital

SIF-URILE SI FONDUL PROPRIETATEA / MIHAI FERCALĂ, SIF TRANSILVANIA:

"Nu putem avea o piaţă eficientă cu o Autoritate de Supraveghere prosperă, pe banii emitenţilor"

BURSA 31.01.2018
"Nu cred că putem avea o piaţă de capital eficientă, modernă şi restructurată cu emitenţi şi intermediari supravegheaţi care abia mai respiră de costuri şi cerinţe iraţionale ale celor care reglementează şi cu o Autoritate de Supraveghere prosperă pe banii emitenţilor, supraaglomerată cu personal angajat pe orice alte criterii în afară de cele profesionale".
     *  "Consiliul BVB - să răspundă dacă existenţa derivatelor nu este necesară promovării la piaţă emergentă"
     *  "Dividendele şi răscumpărările reprezintă un mix de remunerare şi consolidare a capitalului investit"
     *  "Apreciem ca necesare măsuri de protecţie fiscală (derogatorii) privind implementarea IFRS 9 pentru SIF-uri"
     *  "O calificare a sectorului «turism» ca sector strategic pentru economia naţională şi însoţirea acestei calificări cu măsuri fiscale stimulative vor conduce la relansarea acestui important sector al economiei"
     *  "Autoritatea de Supraveghere Financiară trebuie să treacă printr-un proces profund de restructurare"
     *  Interviu cu domnul Mihai Fercală, Preşedinte Executiv SIF Transilvania
       Reporter: Cum a evoluat SIF Transilvania, în 2017, având în vedere că ASF a avizat conducerea cu o mare întârziere faţă de momentul alegerilor?
     Mihai Fercală: În cursul anului 2017, independent de avizarea conducerii de către Autoritatea de Supraveghere Financiară, SIF Transilvania prin Directorat, Consiliul de Supraveghere şi întreaga echipă executivă a urmărit realizarea bugetului de venituri şi cheltuieli şi a programului investiţional pentru anul 2017, aşa cum acestea au fost aprobate de acţionari. Au fost perfecţionate politicile şi măsurile de gestionare eficientă la nivelul societăţii, au fost implementate obiectivele investiţionale/dezinvestiţionale, s-a continuat echilibrarea structurală a portofoliului, a fost operaţionalizat vehiculul investiţional privind participaţiile în societăţile neoperaţionale, a continuat politica de remunerare prin dividende a acţionarilor, a fost aprobat programul de răscumpărare a 1% din acţiunile proprii, au fost transpuse în practică orientările strategice privind administrarea riscului, au fost aplicate principiile de guvernanţă corporativă, a fost finalizată documentaţia privind autorizarea societăţii ca administrator de fonduri de investiţii alternative.
     Reporter: Ce modificări semnificative au intervenit în portofoliul societăţii?
     Mihai Fercală: În anul 2017, a continuat procesul de restructurare a portofoliului în conformitate cu orientările strategice aprobate de acţionari. Mutaţii semnificative s-au înregistrat în ceea ce priveşte numărul societăţilor din portofoliu: la 31.12.2017 numărul societăţilor din portofoliu era de 115 - faţă de 151 la 31.12.2016, ca efect al procesului de restructurare ce a vizat operaţionalizarea vehiculului investiţional pentru societăţile neoperaţionale şi restructurarea societăţilor necotate din portofoliu.
     Din punct de vedere calitativ, dividendele încasate de la societăţile din portofoliu au contribuit semnificativ şi în creştere faţă de anul anterior - la realizarea bugetului de venituri şi cheltuieli anual (dividendele încasate de SIF Transilvania în 2017 sunt cu 65% mai mari decât cele încasate în anul 2016).
     Per ansamblu, faţă de anul 2016, în anul 2017 s-a redus numărul total al participaţiilor, s-a diminuat numărul participaţiilor din turism, a crescut numărul participaţiilor în industrie, a crescut uşor ponderea subportofoliilor din sectoarele financiar şi energie.
     (Vezi evoluţia portofoliului la 30 septembrie 2017).
     Reporter: Care sunt planurile dumneavoastră pentru acest an?
     Mihai Fercală: Şi în anul 2018 SIF Transilvania va transpune în practică orientările strategice 2017-2021 aprobate de acţionari.
     Se află în plină derulare lucrările de închidere a exerciţiului financiar 2017 şi în acelaşi timp se fundamentează bugetul de venituri şi cheltuieli şi programul investiţional pentru anul 2018.
     Coordonatele de bază ale activităţii anului 2018 vizează continuarea eficientizării portofoliului, managementul activ al acestuia, managementul activ şi eficient al riscurilor, aplicarea principiilor de guvernanţă corporativă, modernizări de natură strategică şi funcţională, funcţionarea ca AFIA la momentul autorizării de către ASF, derularea de programe de răscumpărare de acţiuni - toate în scopul remunerării şi consolidării capitalului investit de acţionari.
      Reporter: Când veţi demara programul de răscumpărare şi ce aşteptări aveţi în urma acestuia?
     Mihai Fercală: Se află în derulare procedurile de punere în practică a programului de răscumpărare de acţiuni SIF Transilvania, program aprobat de acţionari în şedinţa AGEA din data de 15.12.2017. Apreciem că derularea de programe de răscumpărare aprobate de acţionari îmbină în mod echitabil interesul valorificării pe termen scurt şi încurajarea, în acelaşi timp, a deţinerii pe termen lung de acţiuni SIF Transilvania. Aceste programe de răscumpărare influenţează, în sensul reducerii, discountul între cotaţia acţiunilor şi valoarea unitară a activului net. De asemenea, estimăm că va creşte lichiditatea acţiunilor SIF Transilvania. De altfel, distribuirea de dividende şi derularea de programe de răscumpărare reprezintă un mix de remunerare şi consolidare a capitalului investit, aşa cum a fost aprobat de acţionari.
     Reporter: Care sunt domeniile de interes pentru investiţii?
     Mihai Fercală: SIF Transilvania va continua echilibrarea structurală a portofoliului din punct de vedere sectorial şi al claselor de active. Fundamentarea, conţinutul şi execuţia programelor investiţionale vizează achiziţia de titluri cotate cu lichiditate ridicată şi politici atractive de dividend, dezvoltarea activităţilor cu caracter speculativ şi diversificarea investiţională.
     Reporter: Care sunt problemele cu care se confruntă societatea în prezent?
     Mihai Fercală: Ca la orice final de exerciţiu financiar şi început de nou an principalele preocupări sunt cele referitoare la întocmirea şi finalizarea situaţiilor financiare ale anului 2017 şi pregătirea bugetului de venituri şi cheltuieli şi a programului investiţional pentru anul 2018. Sunt pe agenda prioritară, de asemenea:
     - derularea programului de răscumpărare de acţiuni aprobat de acţionari;
     - transpunerea prevederilor Legii nr. 74/2015 privind administratorii de fonduri de investiţii alternative;
     - optimizarea clasificării instrumentelor financiare ale SIF Transilvania din perspectiva aplicării Standardelor internaţionale de raportare financiară IFRS 9 începând cu anul 2018;
     - implementarea cerinţelor Regulamentului UE nr. 697/2017 privind protecţia persoanelor fizice în ceea ce priveşte prelucrarea datelor cu caracter personal şi privind libera circulaţie a acestor date.
     Reporter: SIF-urile sunt printre cei mai buni performeri de la BVB în 2017. Cum vă explicaţi?
     Mihai Fercală: Sunt binecunoscute dinamica şi performanţa activităţii societăţilor de investiţii financiare. Încă de la înfiinţarea lor, aceste societăţi au beneficiat de o atenţie specială din partea pieţei, a investitorilor, a instituţiilor pieţei, a acţionarilor, a aparatului legislativ. De fiecare dată, indiferent de provocările existente, acestea au găsit soluţii optime de funcţionare şi şi-au îndeplinit obligaţiile faţă de acţionari, investitori, piaţă, instituţiile de reglementare şi autorizare, economia reală. Se poate spune că societăţile de investiţii financiare în ansamblul lor, cu toate dificultăţile, adversităţile şi incoerenţele mediului economic, legislativ şi de reglementare, reprezintă un model de guvernanţă corporativă, un model de corporaţie capitalistă şi management românesc. Evoluţia constant bună şi foarte bună a societăţilor de investiţii financiare este expresia administrării performante a acestora. Aceasta-i explicaţia pentru performanţele societăţilor de investiţii financiare.
     Toate comentariile negative cu privire la SIF-uri - comentarii care au fost şi vor mai fi - nu reflectă decât dreptul la liberă exprimare al celor care, în afară de critici sterile şi fără fundament, nu se pot lăuda cu vreo realizare notabilă. Energia profesională a societăţilor de investiţii financiare nu se iroseşte în dialoguri cu aceştia decât în măsura în care este necesară o informare corectă a investitorilor şi a pieţei; activitatea profesională a managementului SIF-urilor se constituie într-o premisă suficientă pentru performanţele viitoare ale acestor societăţi; se urmăreşte constant satisfacerea intereselor pe termen scurt şi lung ale acţionarilor.
      Reporter: Cum vă impactează gradul de dezvoltare al BVB?
     Mihai Fercală: Sunt cunoscute declaraţiile de la nivelul BVB cu privire la obiectivul de promovare a pieţei de capital româneşti de la categoria de piaţă de frontieră la cea de piaţă emergentă. Sunt multe aşteptări de la viitorul nou director general al Bursei. Este important însă ca actualul Consiliu de Administraţie al BVB (acelaşi care a funcţionat şi pe perioada celui mai recent director general al Bursei - domnul Sobolewski) să răspundă la multiplele provocări actuale ale bursei dintre care menţionăm doar câteva:
     - cum îşi îndeplineşte BVB, la modul concret şi nu declarativ, rolul de finanţator al pieţei;
     - cum dovedeşte BVB că este capabilă să dezvolte o piaţă de derivate în România în condiţiile în care după absorbţia prin fuziune a Sibex Stock Exchange S.A. "a uitat" să depună documentaţia la ASF pentru autorizare şi nu avem cunoştinţă că se preocupă în vreun fel de acest lucru.
     Oare în viziunea BVB fuziunea trebuia finalizată pentru a dispărea piaţa de derivate din România? Existenţa pieţei de derivate nu este necesară pieţei româneşti? Existenţa pieţei de derivate nu este necesară promovării pieţei de capital româneşti la categoria de piaţă emergentă?
     Reporter: Cum vă impactează noile reglementări europene - MiFID II?
     Mihai Fercală: Această directivă se adresează cu prioritate intermediarilor şi fondurilor de investiţii, dar va avea efecte în întreaga industrie a fondurilor. Obiectivul principal al acestei directive europene, care reglementează tranzacţiile cu instrumente financiare, este creşterea transparenţei, a eficienţei pieţelor şi reducerea costurilor pentru investitori. Conform acestei directive, în calitate de client vom primi rapoarte mai detaliate, cu privire la tranzacţiile efectuate, aşa încât, atât în calitate de emitent, cât şi de investitor, aplicarea acestei directive va reprezenta un avantaj.
     În conformitate cu cerinţele MiFID II am achiziţionat încă din luna august 2017 Codul LEI, cod de identificare electronic, fără de carenu se puteau efectua tranzacţii pe pieţele de capital începând cu prima zi a anului 2018.
     Ca o concluzie, apreciem că aplicarea prevederilor MiFID II va contribui semnificativ la integrarea pieţelor, creşterea transparenţei fondurilor administrate, reducerea costurilor investitorilor şi protecţia acestora.
     Reporter: Cum vedeţi măsurile fiscale adoptate de Guvern? Ce aşteptări aveţi de la autorităţi cu privire la încurajarea afacerilor?
     Mihai Fercală: Aş face referire la două aspecte din multitudinea de măsuri fiscale promovate de Guvern:
     1 - având în vedere obligativitatea implementării de către Societăţile de Investiţii Financiare a IFRS 9 "Instrumente financiare" începând cu 01.01.2018, conform prevederilor Normei ASF nr. 39/2015, pentru aprobarea Reglementărilor contabile conforme cu Standardele Internaţionale de Raportare Financiară, se constată inexistenţa unui cadru legislativ/fiscal clar, coerent privind tratamentul fiscal al modificării de reglementări contabile privind implementarea IFRS 9. Apreciem ca necesare măsuri de protecţie fiscală (derogatorii) privind implementarea IFRS 9 pentru SIF-uri (având în vedere afectarea rezultatului fiscal prin aplicarea acestor reglementări) începând cu 01.01.2018;
     2 - aprobarea de către Guvern a Ordonanţei de Urgenţă nr. 79/2017 pentru modificarea şi completarea Legii nr. 227/2015 privind Codul fiscal, cu privire la transferul plăţii unor contribuţii de la angajator la angajat, soluţionează probleme de interes general, la nivel macroeconomic. La nivelul portofoliului SIF3 am luat măsurile necesare contracarării eventualului impact negativ cu privire la remunerarea resursei umane. Acest lucru se impune, cu atât mai mult cu cât asistăm în întreaga economie românească la o criză de personal calificat şi înalt calificat.
     Privind aşteptările de la autorităţi, credem că o calificare a sectorului "turism" ca sector strategic pentru economia naţională şi însoţirea acestei calificări cu măsuri fiscale stimulative va conduce la relansarea acestui important sector al economiei. Apreciem aceasta pentru că ne confruntăm direct cu cerinţele şi exigenţele sectorului "turism" prin ponderea pe care acesta îl deţine în portofoliul SIF3 (27,6% la 30.09.2017).
     Reporter: Ce aşteptări aveţi de la ASF?
     Mihai Fercală: Cred în rolul şi importanţa autorităţilor statului în domeniul de activitate în care acţionează. Apreciez că în sectorul pieţei de capital Autoritatea de Supraveghere Financiară trebuie să treacă printr-un proces profund de restructurare pentru a-şi putea îndeplini în mod constructiv atribuţiile ce-i revin. Nu numai actorii pieţei ci şi Autoritatea de Supraveghere trebuie să dea dovadă de maturitate, să se profesionalizeze, să construiască şi să nu distrugă, să se restructureze pe criterii profesionale şi nu de conjunctură sau de altă natură, să contribuie direct şi efectiv la reducerea costurilor pieţei - nu numai să ceară emitenţilor supravegheaţi.
     Nu cred că putem avea o piaţă de capital eficientă, modernă şi restructurată cu emitenţi şi intermediari supravegheaţi care abia mai respiră de costuri şi cerinţe iraţionale ale celor care reglementează şi cu o Autoritate de Supraveghere prosperă pe banii emitenţilor, supraaglomerată cu personal angajat pe orice alte criterii în afară de cele profesionale.
     La ce se poate aştepta o piaţă întreagă de la Autoritatea de Supraveghere Financiară atât timp cât beneficiază de "consultanţă personală" de la foşti şi actuali angajaţi ai ASF care au devalizat şi falimentat societăţi comerciale şi care au fost revocaţi din funcţiile de conducere din Directoratul SIF Transilvania?
     Fără recâştigarea capitalului de încredere de care trebuie să se bucure o autoritate a statului nu putem vorbi de o autentică Autoritate de Supraveghere Financiară în România, al cărei rol ar trebui să fie şi de îndrumare, nu numai de sancţionare a entităţilor supravegheate.
     Reporter: Cum vedeţi viitorul SIF-urilor?
     Mihai Fercală: SIF-urile sunt construcţii economice şi financiare durabile cu rol determinant în economia reală şi piaţa de capital.
     SIF-urile sunt cele care s-au implicat masiv în finanţarea de proiecte investiţionale ale economiei reale, SIF-urile au susţinut activ economia românească, SIF-urile au promovat în mod concret capitalismul autohton.
     SIF-urile sunt principalii formatori şi susţinători ai pieţei de capital româneşti, SIF-urile susţin semnificativ lichiditatea BVB, SIF-urile sunt adevărate modele de guvernanţă corporativă, SIF-urile susţin şi contribuie la procesul de educaţie financiară în cadrul pieţei, SIF-urile sunt cele care încorporează managementul riscurilor în cultura organizaţională şi contribuie la perfecţionarea şi implementarea cadrului legislativ şi de reglementare a pieţei de capital.
     Alături de ceilalţi emitenţi, asociaţiile profesionale, BVB şi ASF, SIF-urile vor continua să aibă un rol determinant în cadrul pieţei de capital, la un orizont mediu şi lung de timp, atât timp cât nu vor fi "desfiinţate" prin diverse proiecte care, chipurile, au la bază anumite Directive UE aplicate incoerent în România.
     Reporter: Vă mulţumesc! 

Jurnal Bursier
30.01.2018
BURSELE DIN LUME
Sectorul tehnologic european urcă datorită rezultatelor AMS
     Acţiunile tranzacţionate la bursele din Europa au fluctuat ieri. Sectorul tehnologic s-a înscris pe un curs pozitiv după ce AMS AG din Elveţia a raportat un avans semnificativ al veniturilor sale.  click să citeşti tot articolul
30.01.2018
BVB
Societăţile bancare conduc topul lichidităţii
     * Salt de 7% al preţului de închidere SIF Moldova, în condiţiile în care cotaţia medie a urcat cu numai 1,7%
       Rulajul înregistrat în prima şedinţă de tranzacţionare a săptămânii a fost de doar 16,15 milioane de lei, cu mult sub valoarea medie înregistrată în acest an, de circa 48,4 milioane de lei, cele...  click să citeşti tot articolul
29.01.2018
BVB
Aprecieri pe linie pentru toţi indicii bursei
     * "Deal" de 3,4 milioane de lei cu acţiunile Sphera Franchise Group
       Piaţa principală a Bursei de Valori Bucureşti (BVB) a ieşit în evidenţă, în ultima şedinţă de tranzacţionare a săptămânii, printr-o apreciere a majorităţii cotaţiilor, toţi indicii bursei toţi...  click să citeşti tot articolul
29.01.2018
BURSELE DIN LUME
"Louis Vuitton" pune pe curs pozitiv bursele europene
     Bursele europene au încheiat săptămâna trecută în urcare, datorită rezultatelor financiare anunţate de unele companii.  click să citeşti tot articolul
26.01.2018
BVB
Circa 63% din rulaj, realizat cu acţiunile Banca Transilvania
     * BET-NG, singurul indice în creştere
       Volumul consemnat în şedinţa de tranzacţionare de ieri a Bursei de Valori Bucureşti (BVB) a fost de circa 121,5 milioane de lei, cu mult peste valoarea medie a anului trecut, de aproximativ 47,8...  click să citeşti tot articolul
26.01.2018
BURSELE DIN LUME
Pieţele din Europa, atente la deciziile BCE
     Bursele din Europa au avut un curs mixt ieri, investitorii fiind atenţi la Banca Centrală Europeană (BCE), după ce această instituţie a decis să păstreze dobânda la minim istoric.  click să citeşti tot articolul
vezi toate articolele
