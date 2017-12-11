   Ofertă publicitate   Abonament la ziarul BURSA   Evenimentele BURSA   Suplimentele BURSA   Newsletter   Cariere   Contact       

Piata De Capital

SIF-URILE SI FONDUL PROPRIETATEA / MIRCEA URSACHE, VICEPREŞEDINTELE ASF:

"Nu susţin niciun demers privind impozitarea returnărilor de capital"

BURSA 31.01.2018
măreşte imaginea
"În cei aproape cinci ani de la investirea mea ca responsabil în sectorul investiţiilor şi instrumentelor financiare, se poate observa cu ochiul liber că două au fost principiile avute în vedere: eliminarea oricăror bariere şi reducerea costurilor pieţei de capital", declară Mircea Ursache.
     *  Interviu cu Mircea Ursache, vicepreşedinte al Autorităţii de Supraveghere Financiară
     *  "Nu susţin intervenţia ASF în politicile de investiţii ale SIF-urilor şi FP"
     *  "Nu avem probleme de risc neidentificate şi care ar putea influenţa piaţa, la SIF-uri şi la FP"
     *  "Până la sfârşitul lunii februarie 2018, vom avea avizate ca AFIA cele patru SIF-uri autoadministrate"
     *  "Piaţa de capital - domeniul cel mai stabil, predictibil şi neafectat de influenţele politice"
     *  Fondul Proprietatea şi-a îndeplinit integral misiunea pentru care a fost constituit
       Reporter: Care este stadiul legii Fondurilor de Investiţii Alternative (FIA) şi care vor fi principalele prevederi?
     Mircea Ursache:La acest moment proiectul de act normativ privind reglementarea fondurilor de investiţii alternative în România a fost elaborat de către direcţia de specialitate din cadrul SIIF - ASF, urmând să fie supus aprobării Consiliului ASF pentru transmiterea acestuia la Ministerul Finanţelor Publice, în vederea promovării respectivului proiect de act normativ şi a iniţierii procesului de avizare interministerială.
     Principalele prevederi ale proiectului vizează:
     - reglementarea modalităţii de în­fiinţare şi funcţionare a FIA stabilite în România, în funcţie de caracterul specific al fiecărei categorii/clase de astfel de organisme, mai puţin reglementarea acelor aspecte care sunt deja adresate prin Legea nr. 74/2015 şi Regulamentul ASF nr. 10/2015 privind administrarea fondurilor de investiţii alternative;
     - adaptarea/racordarea legislaţiei incidente domeniului AOPC la practica curentă europeană, prin crearea cadrului naţional de reglementare şi clasificare a unei noi categorii de organisme de plasament colectiv, res­pectiv FIA, indicate în cadrul dispoziţiilor Directivei 61/2011/UE.
     Trebuie să menţionez însă că Proiectul Legii Fondurilor Alternative de investiţii este o iniţiativă naţională, spre deosebire de proiectul Legii MiFID II (Legea privind pieţele de instrumente financiare) care trans­pune pachetul legislativ european MiFID II/MiFIR. De aceea consider că nu avem nicio grabă în a promova acest proiect şi în consecinţă vreau să văd adoptate de Parlament proiectele Legilor MiFID II şi ale Fondului de Compensare a Investitorilor şi apoi să iniţiem procesul de aprobare a Legii FIA. De altfel, proiectul Legii FIA încheie amplul program iniţiat în 2013 privind schimbarea din temelii a legislaţiei pieţei de capital reglementată de Legea 297/2004, program cu remarcabile reuşite pentru activitatea fondurilor de investiţii (SIF-uri şi FP). Vreau numai să ne imaginăm împreună cum ar fi arătat astăzi piaţa de capital dacă nu am fi clarificat statutul juridic al acţiunilor care se tranzacţionau pe piaţa RASDAQ (Legea nr. 151/2014), dacă nu am fi eliminat un ansamblu de bariere şi con­strângeri din punct de vedere legislativ care împiedicau creşterea gradului de competitivitate al pieţei de capital (OUG nr. 90/2014 şi Legea 10/2015), dacă nu am fi reglementat activitatea tuturor adminis­tratorilor de organisme de plasament colectiv (Legea nr. 74/2015 privind administratorii de fonduri de investiţii alternative - subliniez că până la sfârşitul lunii februarie 2018 vom avea avizate ca AFIA cele patru SIF-uri autoadministrate) sau dacă nu am fi pus bazele unei abordări europene în ceea ce priveşte emitenţii (Legea 24/2017), dar şi a organismelor de plasament colectiv în valori mobiliare şi a societăţilor de adminis­trare a investiţiilor (Legea 29/2017).
     Reporter: ASF a anunţat modificări în procedura de avizare a func­ţiilor cheie din piaţa de capital. Totuşi, avizările pentru conducerile SIF-urilor au durat aproximativ trei luni. Cum vi se pare acest termen din perspectiva impactului asupra activităţii societăţilor? Poate fi îmbunătăţit acest termen?
     Mircea Ursache:Referitor la termenul  de avizare  a persoanelor  care deţin funcţii de conducere în cadrul  SIF-urilor, trebuie precizat că  ASF a adoptat prin Regulamentul nr. 14/2015 criteriile de "fit and proper" care erau deja aplicate de autorităţi similare din UE sau din state  terţe dezvoltate. O etapă cheie a procesului de evaluare este intervievarea persoanei din conducerea entităţii reglementate, situaţie în care organizarea  din punct de vedere tehnic a interviului nu poate avea  loc "ad-hoc", fiind o etapă care necesită timp. Un aspect particular al situaţiei este şi faptul că mandatele persoanelor din conducerea celor patru SIF-uri expirau aproximativ în acelaşi moment,  iar organizarea interviurilor acestor persoane de către ASF nu putea fi realizată decât ordonat. Un alt aspect al situaţiei, care a generat în multe cazuri prelungirea perioadei de avizare, a fost calitatea modului în care persoanele evaluate au furnizat iniţial informaţiile  prevăzute din Regulamentul nr. 14/2015, cu luarea în considerare  că a fost prima aplicare a noilor prevederi privind criteriile de evaluare.
     În concluzie, termenul în care se soluţionează solicitările de avizare/ autorizare a modificărilor intervenite în componenţa CA/CS/Directori/ Membri directorat este influenţat de mai mulţi factori, dar dorim să subliniem că se urmăreşte ca analiza dosarelor să se facă în cel mai scurt timp posibil.
     Acum, având în vedere că s-a încheiat cu avizarea conducerilor SIF-urilor, trebuie să avem onestitatea să recunoaştem public faptul că întârzierile în procesul de avizare au avut originea şi în alte două cauze: un regulament controversat, nedezbătut transparent cu piaţa, căruia i s-a ataşat o procedură care excedea regulamentului şi nu era opozabilă celor intervievaţi, dar şi incapacitatea analizei globale în Consiliul ASF (până în 2017) a ponderii pe care pregătirea de specialitate, performanţa şi administrarea portofoliilor SIF-urilor trebuie să o aibă faţă de problemele de guvernanţă şi bună reputaţie. De aici şi până la situaţii hilare cu autorizarea unor conducători de SIF-uri, contestaţii şi procese judiciare nu a fost decât un pas. Sper ca, începând cu autorizarea SIF-urilor ca AFIA, astfel de interpretări subiective să dispară.
     Reporter: În piaţă, au existat propuneri privind o impozitare a returnărilor de capital în loc de dividende. Cum vedeţi această opinie?
     Mircea Ursache:Responsabilitatea cu privire la politica fiscală revine Ministerului Finanţelor Publice, drept pentru care pot exprima doar o opinie personală legată de oportunitatea impo­zitării sumelor reprezentând restituirea către acţionari a unei cote părţi din aportul său la capitalul social. Astfel, în cei aproape cinci ani de la investirea mea ca responsabil în sectorul investiţiilor şi instrumentelor financiare, se poate observa cu ochiul liber că două au fost principiile avute în vedere: eliminarea oricăror bariere şi reducerea costurilor pieţei de capital. Ca atare, nu pot sus­ţine nicio propunere care să constituie nouă barieră în piaţă, deşi sunt obligat să o ascult şi să o analizez. Deci, nu susţin niciun demers privind impozitarea returnărilor de capital (răscumpărări de acţiuni şi reducerea capitalului social) în locul plăţilor dividendelor, aşa cum nu susţin nici intervenţia Autorităţii în politicile de investiţii ale fondurilor, deci nici limitarea numărului de recuperări.
     Ca şi problematica autorizărilor, şi această abordare este, după părerea mea, o reminiscenţă a vechilor abordări din CNVM caracterizate prin introducerea de bariere, abor­dări neeuropene şi îndreptate împotriva unei pieţe libere, performante, deci abordări care vor să ne întoarcă cu spatele spre Europa.
     Reporter: În Parlament, este în dezbatere o propunere legislativă care prevede că acţiunile Fondul Pro­prietatea, cumpărate de la cei care le-au dobândit fraudulos, se întorc la stat, iar cumpărătorii de bună credinţă se îndreaptă împotriva persoanelor care au săvârşit infracţiunile constatate. Cum priviţi aceas­tă iniţiativă?
     Mircea Ursache:Iniţiativa privind înfiinţarea Fondului Proprietatea a aparţinut  Statului Român, fondul fiind înfiinţat  printr-o lege specială, în cazul de faţă  Legea nr. 247/2005 cu modificările şi completările ulterioare, în scopul despăgubirii persoanelor îndreptăţite. Mecanismul de despăgubire a fost şi este gestionat de Autoritatea Naţională pentru Restituirea Proprietăţilor (ANRP), implicarea ASF ( precum şi în trecut a CNVM) rezumându-se la  reglementarea şi supravegherea administratorului fondului, respectiv a organismului de plasament colectiv care reprezintă în sine un instrument investiţional al pieţei de capital. Pe cale de consecinţă aplicând principiul simetriei  juridice, rezultă că Statul Român poate să decidă modificarea cadrului legal special aplicabil Fondului Proprietatea, ASF neavând iniţiativă legislativă în acest sens. În acest context subliniem că participaţia Statului Român s-a diminuat considerabil, începând cu 2011, iar la data de 31.12.2017, participaţia reprezintă 3,96% din ca­pitalul social al Fondului Proprietatea. 
     Trebuie însă să subliniez că, aşa cum arată propunerea legislativă la care faceţi referire, aceasta nu a fost realizată printr-o consultare cu specialişti din piaţa de capital sau din Autoritate. Rămâne doar un demers care, pentru binele pieţei de capital din România, nu trebuie sa primească avizul Guvernului. Explicaţiile sunt multe, dar oricine poate realiza cum ar fi arătat astăzi viaţa bursieră româ­nească fără Fondul Proprietatea şi fără performanţa administrării aces­tuia de către Franklin Templeton (astăzi valoa­rea acţiunii este de peste 0,93 lei, aproape de valoarea nominală).
     Eu cred că din punct de vedere al procesului de restituire a proprietăţilor şi de despăgubire a celor deposedaţi abuziv de regimul comunist, Fondul Proprietatea şi-a îndeplinit integral misiunea pentru care a fost constituit, astăzi fiinţând doar ca un fond de investiţii, aflat în rândul celor cu randamente mari. Într-o intervenţie viitoare pot detalia motivele pentru care prevederi din acest proiect de act normativ nu sunt viabile.
     Reporter: A făcut ASF controale recente la SIF-uri şi FP? Care au fost concluziile?
     Mircea Ursache:Luând în considerare toţi indicatorii avuţi în vedere în activitatea de supraveghere şi control, ultimele controale periodice realizate la cele cinci Societăţi de Investiţii Financiare, SAI Muntenia Invest SA (în calitate de administrator al SIF Muntenia SA), Fondul Proprietatea SA şi administratorul său autorizat - Franklin Templeton Investment Management Ltd. United Kingdom - Sucursala Bucureşti (FTIML - SB), s-au desfăşurat în decursul anului 2016. În decursul anului 2017, a fost realizat un control inopinat la SIF Transilvania SA.
     Urmare a derulării acestor controale, ASF a emis planuri de măsuri de remediere şi/sau a aplicat sancţiuni, după caz, în funcţie de deficienţele constatate. Totodată, în cazul unor deficienţe minore au fost transmise atenţionări /notificări.
     Ca o sinteză a rezultatelor constatărilor controalelor efectuate, pot să afirm că nu avem probleme de risc neidentificate şi care ar putea influenţa piaţa.
     Reporter: Care a fost rezultatul anchetei asupra conducerii BVB cu privire la problemele de guvernanţă corporativă de la operatorul de piaţă, din vara trecută?
     Mircea Ursache:Având în vedere aspectele sesizate în luna iulie 2017 de un membru al Consiliului de Administraţie al Bursei de Valori Bucureşti, cu privire la convocarea, organizarea şi desfăşurarea şedinţelor Consiliului Bursei, din perioada iulie - august 2017, ASF a procedat la analizarea informaţiilor/documentelor transmise de BVB ca urmare a solicitării Autorităţii, coroborat cu prevederile legale/regulamentare incidente în speţă.
     Din analiza derulată de ASF, au rezultat următoarele:
     - existenţa unor divergenţe de opinii între membrii CA pe tema prelungirii mandatului de director general exercitat, până la data de 21.08.2017, de către Ludwik Sobolewski şi a propunerii unei alte persoane pentru această funcţie, a modului şi condiţiilor financiare în care s-a desfăşurat/se va desfăşura mandatul de director general;
     - nu s-a constatat existenţa unor solicitări de convocare de şedinţe ale Consiliului Bursei primite din partea membrilor şi cărora să nu li se dea curs şi nici subiecte solicitate de membri care să nu fie incluse pe ordinea de zi;
     - adoptarea deciziilor în cadrul şedinţelor CA s-a efectuat cu dificultate, procesul fiind îngreunat din cauza părerilor divergente ale membrilor Consiliului Bursei, neparticipării unor membri la şedinţe, participării numai la unele subiecte de pe ordinea de zi şi lipsa de cvorum. În situaţiile în care nu a fost îndeplinit cvorumul, nu au fost adoptate hotărâri;
     - subiectele solicitate de membri a fi introduse pe ordinea de zi a şedinţelor CA au fost luate în considerare, inclusiv subiectul privind propunerea de prelungire a contractului de mandat al directorului general de la acel moment, concretizându-se prin emiterea unor convocatoare în acest sens;
     - Comitetul de Nominalizare al BVB a procedat la evaluarea anuală a activităţii directorului general, pe care le-a prezentat-o Consiliului Bursei;
     - din constatările auditorului intern pentru perioada vizată nu au rezultat aspecte semnificative.
     Luând în considerare rezultatul investigaţiei derulate, ASF a atenţionat membrii CA, întrucât analiza efectuată a evidenţiat o cunoaştere parţială a prevederilor legale şi a procedurilor statutare aplicabile BVB (cu privire la modul de exercitare a voturilor prin intermediul poştei electronice şi la informarea tuturor membrilor CA, cu privire la orice opinie legală emisă de orice consultant al societăţii).
     Reporter: Ce aşteptări aveţi de la noul director general al BVB Adrian Tănase?
     Mircea Ursache:Aşteptările mele vizează trei mari obiective:
     - Atragerea în continuare a unor emitenţi privaţi la Bursă;
     - Conştientizarea împreună cu întreg "boardul" de conducere al Bursei a importanţei pe care o are înfiinţarea unei contrapărţi centrale româneşti;
     - Asigurarea unei bune funcţionări a mecanismelor de guvernanţă corporativă pentru emitenţi (inclusiv BVB!).
     Reporter: Care consideraţi că va fi efectul asupra pieţei de capital a înfiinţării Fondului Suveran de Inves­tiţii?
     Mircea Ursache:Înfiinţarea Fondului Suveran de Dezvoltare şi Investiţii (FSDI) reprezintă un proiect legislativ de importanţă strategică pentru economia naţională, ce va impacta inclusiv piaţa locală de capital.
     Între avantajele potenţiale pentru piaţa de capital identificate de către iniţiatorii proiectului se numără faptul că pentru acele societăţi nelistate incluse în portofoliul investiţional al FSDI vor exista premise în vederea listării acestora şi a tranzacţionării la cota Bursei, ulterior preluării lor.
     De asemenea, considerăm că piaţa locală de capital va beneficia de o creştere a vizibilităţii faţă de investitorii instituţionali. Totodată, opinăm că FSDI va putea oferi canale suplimentare de finanţare a proiectelor de infrastructură relevante pentru dezvoltarea economică naţională.
     Proiectul de constituire a Fondului Suveran de Investiţii este şi o satis­facţie personală, întrucât în 2009 am propus Guvernului un proiect în acest sens.
     Mai mult decât atât, faţă de prima formulă prezentată public, cea prezentă aflată în dezbaterea Senatului României aduce un progres uriaş pentru piaţa de capital, definindu-l ca un fond alternativ de investiţii. În faţa marilor provocări ale României în 2018 şi 2019, înfiinţarea FSDI ar constitui un semnal major pentru investitori, o nouă abordare a managementului celor 27 de companii propuse în portofoliul FSDI, de transparenţă decizională şi raportări, precum şi de guvernanţa corporativă.
     Reporter: Cum vă aşteptaţi să fie impactate SIF-urile şi Fondul Proprietatea de directiva MiFID II?
     Mircea Ursache:Directiva 2014/ 65/UE a Parlamentului European şi a Consiliului din 15 mai 2014 privind pieţele instrumentelor financiare şi de modificare a Directivei 2002/ 92/CE şi a Directivei 2011/61/UE (MiFID II) se aplică SSIF şi instituţiilor de credit care prestează servicii şi activităţi de investiţii, precum şi societăţilor de administrare a investiţiilor (SAI) care administrează şi conturi individuale de investiţii sau desfăşoară activitatea de consultanţă de investiţii.
     SIF-urile nu intră în sfera de aplicare a MiFID II şi prin urmare intrarea în vigoare a acestei directive şi a pachetului legislativ angrenat de aceasta nu influenţează în mod direct aceste entităţi. În ceea ce priveşte Fondul Proprietatea, menţionăm că acesta este administrat de un AFIA - Franklin Templeton International Services S.A R.L. ("FTIS"/"Administratorul Fondului").
     Reporter: Care este contribuţia ASF la dezvoltarea pieţei de capital şi la obţinerea statutului de piaţă emergentă?
     Mircea Ursache:Consider că răs­punsurile de mai sus la solicitarea dumneavoastră arată, fără a fi nevoie de vreo altă precizare, rolul semnificativ jucat de ASF prin Sectorul Instrumentelor şi Investiţiilor Financiare în crearea în România a unei pieţe de capital reglementate şi supravegheate după model euro­pean. De altfel, modul de lucru, profund consultativ cu entităţile supravegheate în pregătirea elaborării reglementărilor, lipsa oricăror convulsii în piaţă şi suprapunerea exactă a legislaţiei româneşti peste cea europeană (însemnând predictibilitate, siguranţă, condiţii egale pentru investitorii români şi străini) sunt tot atâtea elemente care vorbesc de la sine despre rolul jucat de ASF în procesul de trecere la statutul de piaţă emergentă în 2018, dar şi la crearea Pieţei Unice Europene în domeniu în 2019.
     Totuşi, ţinând cont de obiectivul principal al ASF de dezvoltare cons­tantă şi durabilă a pieţei de capital, în cadrul programului demarat în acest mandat, proiectul STEAM şi-a propus trecerea de la statutul de piaţă de frontieră la statutul de piaţă emergentă.
     După cum se cunoaşte, primul pilon al acestui proiect a fost "Revizuirea legislaţiei primare" despre care am vorbit înainte.
     Urmează ca după apariţia în perioada următoare a încă două noi legi, respectiv a Legii privind pieţele de instrumente financiare, precum şi a Legii privind fondurile de investiţii alternative, să ne concentrăm pe modificarea corespunzătoare a reglementărilor secundare. În prima parte a anului 2018, se are în vedere emiterea reglementărilor secundare în aplicarea Legii nr. 24/2017 şi a Legii nr. 29/2017.
     Cel de al doilea pilon al proiectului STEAM este "Consolidarea şi modernizarea infrastructurii pieţei de capital".
     Din perspectiva acestui pilon, ASF are în vedere reautorizarea Depozitarului Central SA, în conformitate cu prevederile Regulamentului UE nr. 909/2014, iar în ceea ce priveşte înfiinţarea unei contrapărţi centrale (CCP), în conformitate cu cerinţele Regulamentului UE nr.648/2012 (EMIR), ASF intenţionează reluarea discuţiilor cu participanţii la piaţă prin înfiinţarea unui grup de lucru care să analizeze aceas­tă posibilitate.
     "Dezvoltarea pieţei de obligaţiuni" care reprezintă cel de al treilea pilon al programului propus de ASF este urmarea semnării de către ASF, MFP, BVB şi DC a convenţiei referitoare la derularea operaţiunilor pe piaţa primară, programul pilot privind emisiunea de titluri de stat dedicată investitorilor de retail fiind finalizat cu succes, în acest sens, pe piaţa de capital fiind deja listate astfel de emisiuni.
     ASF are în vedere şi stimularea emisiunilor de obligaţiuni realizate de societăţile deja listate pe piaţa de capital, fiind realizate în acest sens diferite întâlniri cu reprezentanţi ai unor intermediari şi emitenţi, în vederea identificării unor măsuri ce ar putea fi implementate de către autoritate.
     În contextul celui de al patrulea pilon al programului STEAM - "Stimularea creşterii numărului de emitenţi şi a lichidităţii pieţei de capital", ASF a avut drept obiectiv extinderea posibilităţii de listare a emitenţilor români pe pieţe externe, respectiv de eficientizare şi fluidizare a operaţiunilor de împrumut de instrumente financiare şi a tranzacţiilor de vânzare în lipsă, obiective deja atinse prin modificarea corespunzătoare a reglementărilor secundare ale autorităţii pieţei de capital (au fost modificate în acest sens Regulamentul CNVM 13/2005, Regulamentul CNVM 5/2010, Regulamentul CNVM 32/2006).
     În cadrul celui de al cincilea pilon - "Dezvoltarea pieţei de retail si educaţie financiară", ASF are în vedere promovarea avantajelor şi a beneficiilor listării/derulării procesului de privatizare pe piaţa de capital. În acest sens, ASF intenţionează să continue organizarea unor întâlniri/ evenimente pe aceste teme, în parteneriat cu diferite instituţii/autorităţi/ entităţi reprezentative ale pieţei.
     Obiectivul de îmbunătăţire a sistemului contabil al entităţilor autorizate, reglementate şi supravegheate de ASF - SIIF- prin alinierea la Standardele Internaţionale de Raportare Financiară (IFRS) a fost atins prin emiterea în anul 2015 de reglementări secundare în acest sens, care în prezent sunt actualizate în conformitate cu dinamica înregistrată la nivelul IFRS.
     În contextul în care ASF a adoptat deja Regulamentul nr. 2/2016 privind aplicarea principiilor de guvernanţă corporativă de către entităţile autorizate, reglementate şi supravegheate de Autoritatea de Supraveghere Financiară, pe viitor se are în vedere creşterea gradului de implementare a principiilor guvernanţei corporative şi în cazul emitenţilor, urmând a se realiza modificări cores­punzătoare la nivelul reglementărilor incidente acestor entităţi.
     Fiind un supliment dedicat societăţilor de investiţii financiare (SIF-uri şi Fondul Proprietatea), nu pot să închei fără să consemnez rolul acestora în dezvoltarea pieţei de capital româneşti, încurajatoare fiind rezultatele şi randamentele din 2017, dar şi din primele zile ale lui 2018. Piaţa de capital românească, inclusiv prin aportul societăţilor de investiţii financiare, şi-a găsit pregnant locul în economia naţională în aceşti ultimi ani, fiind domeniul cel mai stabil, predictibil şi neafectat de influenţele politice.
     Reporter: Vă mulţumesc! 

 link: SIF-urile încep să mizeze şi pe răscumpărări pentru creşterea randamentelor

 link: Oportunitaţi de investiţii şi Idei de tranzacţionare pentru 2018

 link: BVB a eşuat în obţinerea statutului de piaţă emergentă, şi de la MCSI, şi de la FTSE Russell

 link: Atenţionare de la Comisia Europeană, pentru că România nu a implementat MiFID II

 link: "Acţionarii BVB ar trebui să evalueze CA-ul, care şi-a arătat limitele"

 link: "Plănuim să menţinem o politică de dividend predictibilă"

 link: Creşterea BET-FI, de peste patru ori mai mare faţă de cea a BET

 link: "Nu mai durează mult şi acţionarii «instituţionali - vulture» ai FP vor reuşi exit-ul total prin lichidare"

 link: "Peste 8 miliarde de euro vor intra în economia României, în următorii trei ani, prin FSDI"

 link: Fondul suveran de dezvoltare şi investiţii sau duşmanul binelui e mai binele

 link: Elliott Associates şi-a redus accelerat deţinerea la Fondul Proprietatea, de la 21% la 10%

 link: Steven van Groningen, susţinut de NN pentru un nou mandat în Comitetul Reprezentanţilor FP

 link: "Îndemnam Guvernul sa profite de condiţiile de piaţa, ca sa listeze Hidroelectrica, Aeroporturi Bucureşti şi Salrom"

 link: "Nu este oportună o eventuală valorificare a pachetului din BCR, până la finalizarea litigiilor"

 link: "Lichiditatea redusă de la BVB se transpune în dificultăţi de investire"

 link: "Nu putem avea o piaţă eficientă cu o Autoritate de Supraveghere prosperă, pe banii emitenţilor"

 link: "Noi pledăm, ca şi până acum, pentru aşezarea relaţiei cu FP-ul pe baze de normalitate şi colaborare"

 link: În România am ales să investesc în start-up-uri inovatoare, care urmau să schimbe ceva şi să aducă un beneficiu societăţii
 
[ tipăreşte articolul ]  "Nu susţin niciun demers privind impozitarea returnărilor de capital"

 
Opinia cititorului   [ scrieţi-vă opinia. ] 


ATENŢIE!
Orice comentariu care nu are legătură cu textul articolului dar se încadrează in tematica pieţei de capital, va fi redirijat de administrator în Forumul BURSA.
Aceeasi sectiune (Piata De Capital)
vezi toate articolele din sectiune
ADVERTORIAL
Efectul Bitcoin în lume şi în România click să citeşti tot articolul
SIF MUNTENIA - Calendarul de Comunicare Financiarã al SIF MUNTENIA SA pentru anul 2018 click să citeşti tot articolul
ADVERTORIAL
Oportunitaţi de investiţii şi Idei de tranzacţionare pentru 2018 click să citeşti tot articolul
Listarea Elvila pe AeRO, aprobată de BVB click să citeşti tot articolul
CRISTIAN PÂRVAN, PREŞEDINTELE PIAROM:
"Capitalul autohton se dezvoltă mai bine acolo unde sunt firme străine" click să citeşti tot articolul
SIF-URILE SI FONDUL PROPRIETATEA / PRINTRE CEI MAI BUNI PERFORMERI DE LA BVB ÎN 2017
SIF-urile încep să mizeze şi pe răscumpărări pentru creşterea randamentelor click să citeşti tot articolul
SIF-URILE SI FONDUL PROPRIETATEA / GHEORGHE PIPEREA:
"Nu mai durează mult şi acţionarii «instituţionali - vulture» ai FP vor reuşi exit-ul total prin lichidare" click să citeşti tot articolul
DAN POPOVICI, OTP ASSET MANAGEMENT:
"Ne aşteptăm ca Guvernul să solicite şi în 2018 dividende mari de la companiile de stat" click să citeşti tot articolul
SIF-URILE SI FONDUL PROPRIETATEA / ÎN 2017,
Creşterea BET-FI, de peste patru ori mai mare faţă de cea a BET click să citeşti tot articolul
BVB
Prime Transaction: "Piaţa a înregistrat prima şedinţă cu scăderi mari din acest an" click să citeşti tot articolul
SIF-URILE SI FONDUL PROPRIETATEA / PROGRAMUL DE GUVERNARE:
"Peste 8 miliarde de euro vor intra în economia României, în următorii trei ani, prin FSDI" click să citeşti tot articolul
SIF-URILE SI FONDUL PROPRIETATEA / S.T.E.A.M. - PLANUL DE ACŢIUNI PENTRU OBŢINEREA STATUTULUI DE PIAŢĂ EMERGENTĂ
BVB a eşuat în obţinerea statutului de piaţă emergentă, şi de la MCSI, şi de la FTSE Russell click să citeşti tot articolul
SIF-URILE SI FONDUL PROPRIETATEA
Fondul suveran de dezvoltare şi investiţii sau duşmanul binelui e mai binele click să citeşti tot articolul
SIF-URILE SI FONDUL PROPRIETATEA
Atenţionare de la Comisia Europeană, pentru că România nu a implementat MiFID II click să citeşti tot articolul
SIF-URILE SI FONDUL PROPRIETATEA
Elliott Associates şi-a redus accelerat deţinerea la Fondul Proprietatea, de la 21% la 10% click să citeşti tot articolul
Ediţii precedente
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube LinkedIn RSS
Jurnal Bursier
30.01.2018
BURSELE DIN LUME
Sectorul tehnologic european urcă datorită rezultatelor AMS
     Acţiunile tranzacţionate la bursele din Europa au fluctuat ieri. Sectorul tehnologic s-a înscris pe un curs pozitiv după ce AMS AG din Elveţia a raportat un avans semnificativ al veniturilor sale.  click să citeşti tot articolul
30.01.2018
BVB
Societăţile bancare conduc topul lichidităţii
     * Salt de 7% al preţului de închidere SIF Moldova, în condiţiile în care cotaţia medie a urcat cu numai 1,7%
       Rulajul înregistrat în prima şedinţă de tranzacţionare a săptămânii a fost de doar 16,15 milioane de lei, cu mult sub valoarea medie înregistrată în acest an, de circa 48,4 milioane de lei, cele...  click să citeşti tot articolul
29.01.2018
BVB
Aprecieri pe linie pentru toţi indicii bursei
     * "Deal" de 3,4 milioane de lei cu acţiunile Sphera Franchise Group
       Piaţa principală a Bursei de Valori Bucureşti (BVB) a ieşit în evidenţă, în ultima şedinţă de tranzacţionare a săptămânii, printr-o apreciere a majorităţii cotaţiilor, toţi indicii bursei toţi...  click să citeşti tot articolul
29.01.2018
BURSELE DIN LUME
"Louis Vuitton" pune pe curs pozitiv bursele europene
     Bursele europene au încheiat săptămâna trecută în urcare, datorită rezultatelor financiare anunţate de unele companii.  click să citeşti tot articolul
26.01.2018
BVB
Circa 63% din rulaj, realizat cu acţiunile Banca Transilvania
     * BET-NG, singurul indice în creştere
       Volumul consemnat în şedinţa de tranzacţionare de ieri a Bursei de Valori Bucureşti (BVB) a fost de circa 121,5 milioane de lei, cu mult peste valoarea medie a anului trecut, de aproximativ 47,8...  click să citeşti tot articolul
26.01.2018
BURSELE DIN LUME
Pieţele din Europa, atente la deciziile BCE
     Bursele din Europa au avut un curs mixt ieri, investitorii fiind atenţi la Banca Centrală Europeană (BCE), după ce această instituţie a decis să păstreze dobânda la minim istoric.  click să citeşti tot articolul
vezi toate articolele
Cotaţii Internaţionale

bursa.ro in other languages
English  English Deutsch  Deutsch Français  Français Italiano  Italiano
Service provided by Google Translate
Curs Valutar

Curs valabil din data de 30 ianuarie 2018
1 Dolar australian...
1 Leva bulgărească...
1 Dolar canadian....
1 Franc elveţian...
1 Coroană cehă...
1 Coroană daneză...
1 Liră egipteană...
1 Euro...
1 Liră sterlină...
100 Forinţi maghiari...
100 Yeni japonezi...
1 Leu moldovenesc...
1 Coroană norvegiană...
1 Zlot polonez...
1 Rublă rusească...
1 Coroană suedeză...
1 Liră turcească...
1 Dolar S.U.A...
1 Rand sud-african...
1 Real brazilian...
1 Renminbi chinezesc...
1 Rupie indiană...
100 Woni sud-coreeni...
1 Peso mexican...
1 Dolar neo-zeelandez...
1 Dinar sărbesc...
1 Hryvna ucraineană...
1 Dirham emirate arabe...
1 Kuna croată...
1 Bahtul thailandez...
1 Gram aur...
1 DST...		 AUD
BGN
CAD
CHF
CZK
DKK
EGP
EUR
GBP
HUF
JPY
MDL
NOK
PLN
RUB
SEK
TRY
USD
ZAR
BRL
CNY
INR
KRW
MXN
NZD
RSD
UAH
AED
HRK
THB
XAU
XDR		 3.0287
2.3762
3.0365
4.0104
0.1836
0.6244
0.2122
4.6474
5.2724
1.4993
3.4456
0.2238
0.4855
1.1210
0.0669
0.4751
0.9912
3.7416
0.3151
1.1859
0.5919
0.0588
0.3500
0.2010
2.7445
0.0391
0.1337
1.0187
0.6265
0.1191
161.8384
5.4421 		..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
click aici pentru cursurile pieţei valutare - istoric
English Section
30.01.2018
Sex and the country with Viorica Dăncilă
     The female prime-minister seems like a victory against sexism. The emancipation of our women seems to find its expression in the appointment of Viorica Vasilica Dăncilă as head of the Executive.  click here to read the entire article
25.01.2018
THE SALE OF BANCPOST HAS REOPENED THE ISSUE OF LOANS PAID ON TIME, SOLD IN HOLLAND
Customer: "Bancpost has sold my loan to an LLC from Holland, and my money ended up in Cyprus"
     * NBR: "It is still up to the courts to establish and verify the legality of the assignment"
     * Debtor: "I went to the address in Holland and there was no main office of any Eurobank entity there"
     * Cuculis: "Companies that have acquired loans are collecting interest illegally"
     * Civil Code: "The assignee may only enforce their rights on a third party after notifying the debtor that they have been assigned"
     * The bank has not notified the customers before selling their loans
     * Bancpost had not answered our enquiry on the matter, by the time the newspaper had gone to the printers
       The sale of Bancpost to Banca Transilvania, without the loans paid to day that were assigned in the past to a Dutch entity, has once again brought up the issue of loans sold abroad, even though they were performing. Customers who have found themselves in this situation have pointed out a number of irregularities in the assignment process.  click here to read the entire article
22.01.2018
The year of the great budgetary leap... into the void
     The issue of the funding of the budget deficit will become acute in 2018, as the government authorities show us that they haven't learned anything from last year's experience.  click here to read the entire article
22.01.2018
RULING OF THE COURT OF APPEAL
Journalist Cristi Popa wins the lawsuit against Profit.ro and is awarded compensatory salaries of over 40,000 Euros
     * Profit.ro Publishing owes the Romanian state approximately 360,000 Euros, and "N.ro Agenţia de Ştiri" SRL, approximately 460.000 Euros
       Journalist Cristi Popa has won in the Court of Appeal the lawsuit against Profit.ro Publishing SA, by which he had disputed the decision by which he had been laid off in 2016, as the court decided that he would be reinstated to the job he held before his layoff, as well as the payment of compensatory salaries.  click here to read the entire article
19.01.2018
GIGI DRAGOMIR, REINSTATED AT THE ANRM
Is the formula for gas royalties the true reason for the resignation of Tudose?
     * The dismissal of Gigi Dragomir as chairman of the ANRM, was one of the last decisions made by Mihai Tudose
     * The reinstatement of Gigi Dragomir as head of the ANRM, among the first decisions made by Mihai Fifor
     * Daniel Zamfir, PNL: "I hope that the reinstatement of Dragomir to his own job represent the admission of the mistake made by Tudose, concerning the obstructing of the updating of the reference price for natural gas"
       Former prime-minister Mihai Tudose and the current interim prime-minister Mihai Fifor, seem to have something in common, aside from the position they fill - they seem to be seriously concerned with the natural gas royalties.  click here to read the entire article
18.01.2018
AFTER THE ROW CONCERNING THE AMENDMENT OF THE REFERENCE FOR THE NATURAL GAS ROYALTY
Producers deny accusations of their failure to pay the royalties even though they did not concern them
     * Liberal senator Daniel Zamfir accused former prime-minister Mihai Tudose of sacking ANRM president Gigi Dragomir, for issuing an order which updated the methodology for the calculation of the royalty for natural gas, to match the market price
       The Romanian Association for Oil Exploration and Production (ROPEPCA) yesterday denied, in a press release, the "grave and unjustified" accusations made against the Romanian producers of natural gas, "accusations which concern the alleged insufficient payment of natural gas royalties", which it says are "being discussed in public increasingly often".  click here to read the entire article
17.01.2018
The NBR is trying to tether the economy and inflationary expectations to moving sands
     The first hike of the policy rate in the last ten years, by 0.25 percentage points, is too small and has come too late to have a significant effect on inflationary expectations.  click here to read the entire article
17.01.2018
The strongest "statesmen in the PSD" are...women!
     Unless something happens to cause us to hurry, by this Friday, or by Monday-Tuesday at the latest, we will be able to say: "Now we've seen everything!" For a historic first time, Romania will have a woman as a prime-minister!  click here to read the entire article
10.01.2018
Mariana Gheorghe, driven away from OMV Petrom (in corporate speak, "available for another challenge")
     * Sources: Dan Pazara is leaving together with Mariana Gheorghe
     * Christina Verchere has been appointed for the remaining part of Mariana Gheorghe's term, namely until April 16th, 2019
       The Supervisory Board of OMV Petrom yesterday appointed Christina Verchere as president of the Directorate and CEO of OMV Petrom, replacing Mariana Gheorghe.  click here to read the entire article
20.12.2017
National illusions and hallucinations
     The red spot on the white paper becomes greenish, but maintains it's shape, when you move your eyes to the empty part.  click here to read the entire article
19.12.2017
Hundreds of magistrates have protested on the steps of the Bucharest Court of Appeal
     Approximately 700 magistrates from several courts and prosecutor offices in the country have gathered yesterday on the steps of the Bucharest Court of Appeal.  click here to read the entire article
18.12.2017
Complaints and discussions in Brussels about the assault on the freedom of the press
     * The Secretary General of the European Federation of Journalists has pledged to support with all his strength, the efforts of FAIR-MediaSind to halt the politicians' attacks on the independence of Romanian journalists
       The political assault on the freedom of the press in Romania, through the amendment of the laws of justice by the coalition in power, was one of the main issues today in the meeting of the Social Dialog Commission of the European Commission, which was attended, on behalf of Romania, Leonard Pădureţ, president of the FAIR - MediaSind Culture and Mass Media Federation, together with executive president Cristi Godinac.  click here to read the entire article
14.12.2017
EXCLUSIVE:
"We don't intend to resort to violence, but we have the right to peaceful resistance"
     * "We need real and rational policy from the international community and not political tricks"
     * (Interview with his Excellency, Mr. Fuad Kokaly, the Ambassador of Palestine in Bucharest)
       The UN stated it was "extremely concerned over the risks of a violent escalation of the situation" after the decision of Donald Trump to unilaterally recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, in a reunion of the Security Council in which the United States have appeared more isolated than ever, according to AFP.  click here to read the entire article
12.12.2017
AFTER BEING INVESTIGATED BY THE TAX ADMINISTRATION AND THE ANPC, BANKS GET INVESTIGATED BY THE COMPETITION COUNCIL
Vasilescu, NBR: "We hope that banks will come out clean from the audit of the Competition Council"
     * Chiriţoiu: "We suspect an exchange of sensitive information on the banking market"
     * Dan Suciu, NBR: "The audits of the Competition Council can't be a reason for panic whatsoever"
     * Unannounced audit at Finmedia
     * The investigated institutions are at risk of being fined 10% of their turnover
     * Vasilescu: "The NBR has nothing to do with these investigations"
       The financial banking system seems to be the focus of most of the investigation entities. After being audited by the National Tax Administration Agency (ANAF) and by the National Consumer Protection Authority (ANPC), some of the banks which operate in Romania have also been investigated by the Competition Council (CC).  click here to read the entire article
11.12.2017
THE COURT RULED THAT SOME CONTRACTS CONCLUDED BY CELL PHONE COMPANIES INCLUDE ABUSIVE CLAUSES
Paul Anghel, ANPC: "It is abnormal for some telephony operators to interpret < < unlimited > > as < < limited > >"
     * The Bucharest Court of Appeal Bucharest yesterday ruled that RCS&RDS has abusive clauses in its contracts
     * The ANPC has also won the initial lawsuit against Telekom România
     * Vodafone has lost the case in the court of last instance against the ANPC
       The Courts have decided that some contracts concluded by the telephony companies contain abusive clauses. The Court rulings were rendered last year, as well as in 2016, but the argumentations have been formulated relatively recently.  click here to read the entire article
.

X

Urmăreşte-ne pe Facebook