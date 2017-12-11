   Ofertă publicitate   Abonament la ziarul BURSA   Evenimentele BURSA   Suplimentele BURSA   Newsletter   Cariere   Contact       

Piata De Capital

SIF-URILE SI FONDUL PROPRIETATEA / PROIECT SUSŢINUT DE PROSPECTIVE LEADS

În România am ales să investesc în start-up-uri inovatoare, care urmau să schimbe ceva şi să aducă un beneficiu societăţii

BURSA 31.01.2018
măreşte imaginea
     1. Cum evaluaţi anul 2017 din punct de vedere al portofoliului dumneavoastră investiţional? Ce aşteptări aveţi pentru 2018?
     Octavian Pătraşcu: Anul 2017 a fost anul în care toţi investitorii au urmărit îndeaproape politicile monetare globale pe care ţările puternice le-au adoptat. Aceste politici au reflectat nevoia guvernelor de a stimula creşterea pieţelor pe termen scurt, iar datorită măsurilor implementate, pieţele financiare au depăşit aşteptările. Mă refer aici la creşteri de peste 25% ale indicilor bursieri importanţi, care au dus la dezvoltarea companiilor mari,
     listate la bursă, cu peste 50% în 2017 (atât la nivel naţional
     cât şi internaţional).
     Acest lucru înseamnă că toţi investitorii care au mers pe un trend ascendent, au avut yield-uri (rezultate) bune în ceea ce priveşte portofoliul investiţional.
     Evaluez 2017 ca fiind un an bun atât pentru mine, cât şi pentru mulţi alţi investitori prezenţi în tranzacţionarea pe piaţa locală sau internaţională.
     În ceea ce priveşte anul 2018, este important să analizăm dacă există loc de creştere şi performanţă susţinută pentru activele deţinute. Pentru a evalua aşteptările sau riscurile, trebuie sa avem în vedere următoarele teme macro:
     - loc de creştere (trebuie observat dacă se susţine creşterea din anul 2017);
     - normalizarea politicilor într-un mod gradual (condiţiile financiare uşoare permit băncilor centrale să se strângă);
     - creşterea europeană se lărgeşte (s-ar putea să crească neliniştea investitorilor în legătură cu problemele din Europa referitor la sustenabilitatea datoriilor);
     - reechilibrarea Chinei (China s-a concentrat mai mult pe consum şi mai puţin pe export şi investiţii).
     2. Care sunt evenimentele care vă aşteptaţi să vă influenţeze investiţiile în acest an, pe plan local şi internaţional?
     Octavian Pătraşcu: Dacă vorbim de investiţiile pe plan local, am în vedere două tipuri de investiţii:
     - cele cu risc redus, in imobiliare:
     Pe această linie de investiţii, deciziile îmi pot fi influenţate doar de dobânzile percepute de bănci, relaxarea politicii de acordare a acestui tip de credite, cât şi de taxele percepute pe imobile.
     - cele cu risc mare, în startup-uri:
     Startup-urile pot fi afectate în prezent de evenimentele politice importante, precum instabilitatea guvernului sau incertitudinea legislativă şi în aceeaşi măsură, de lipsa de personal calificat (developeri, management etc.).
     3. Ce înseamnă să fii investitor în România?
     Octavian Pătraşcu: Pentru mine, cel puţin, este o mare provocare. Birocraţia şi lipsa predictibilităţii fiscale complică mult lucrurile. Privind din alt unghi, cred în România şi voi continua să investesc aici datorită oamenilor. Avem talente în toate domeniile, cu precădere în tehnologia informaţiei.
     Trebuie doar să reuşim să le reţinem pentru a continua să construim o Românie modernă.
     Un alt factor pe care îl iau în calcul este faptul că, în România, marjele de profit pot fi mai ridicate decât în alte tări datorită costului redus al salariilor şi al taxelor pe profit (impozitul pe dividende este de 5%).
     4. Ce aşteptări aveţi de la autorităţi, în vederea încurajării investiţiilor în ţara noastră?
     Octavian Pătraşcu: Avem nevoie de stabilitate politică, de o simplificare (cu ajutorul tehnologiei) a interacţiunii cu instituţiile statului şi a legislaţiei care, nu de puţine ori, lasă loc de interpretări. Infrastructura are nevoie de investiţii masive, iar tinerii antreprenori trebuie încurajaţi prin programe guvernamentale bine puse la punct.
     Dacă ar fi să folosesc un singur cuvânt pentru a rezuma tot ce am menţionat, acela ar fi predictibilitatea.
     5. Aţi investit la BVB? Ce diferenţe simţiţi faţă de alte pieţe?
     Octavian Pătraşcu: Am investit la BVB în trecut. Îmi pare rău că nu am investit în 2017, dacă e să ne uităm la rezultate.
     Faţă de alte pieţe, se simte o diferenţă mare în ceea ce priveşte lichiditatea zilnică.
     6. Cum priviţi investiţiile în criptomonede?
     Octavian Pătraşcu: Investiţiile în criptomonede sunt foarte riscante şi nu le-aş recomanda. În schimb, am observat două caracterisici interesante, în ceea ce le priveşte:
     a.Tehnologia Blockchain mi se pare foarte bună, datorită faptului că datele sunt descentralizate, dar totuşi organizate şi faptul că frauda, cenzura sau interferenţa părţilor terţe, sunt aproape nule.
     b. O noua metodă de Crowdfunding pentru companii este dată de noul val de investiţii în criptomonede; multe companii se orientează spre a face rost de finanţare prin ICO-uri (initial coin offering).
     Dacă este să privim în retrospectivă, finanţarea pentru companii a trecut prin următoarele 3 etape:
     În trecut, înainte de anii 2000, numai dacă aveai o companie solidă, mulţi angajaţi, venituri mari şi profit anual consecutiv pentru cel puţin 2-3 ani, puteai obţine finanţare, de la investitori profesionişti (fonduri de investiţii, bănci) sau puteai să te "listezi" la bursă.
     Începând cu anul 2000, puteai obţine finanţare mult mai uşor, îndeplinind mai puţine condiţii şi anume: puteai avea o echipă mai mică de angajaţi, puteai să fii în pierdere, dar să ai un produs bun care funcţionează sau un număr ridicat de utilizatori, astfel, probabil datorită boom-ului dot.com, accesul la finanţare era rapid şi fără aşa multe condiţii ca în trecut.
     Entuziasmul crescut pentru criptomonede şi nevoia oamenilor de a investi în ceva nou şi accesibil, determină multe companii să recurgă la atragerea investiţiilor prin crearea de monedă proprie (ICO). Majoritatea celor care recurg la această metodă de crowdfunding, o fac doar printr-un whitepaper (ideea produsului transpusă într-un document), printr-un branding şi o promovare bine pusă la punct. Nu există nici un fel de audit sau de control asupra procesului de atragere a capitalului (din punctul de vedere al reglementărilor).
     Astfel, pentru mine cel puţin, acest ICO este un fel de IPO
     2.0 fără reguli, incredibil de rapid şi, în acelaşi timp, riscant.
     Mi se pare riscant pentru persoanele care investesc în aşa ceva, deoarece nu au nicio modalitate de a-şi da seama ce se va întâmpla cu banii lor, din cauza faptului că ei nu subscriu într-un ICO la primirea de acţiuni, ci la token-uri care nu sunt active, ci mai degrabă un credit în avans primit pentru folosirea serviciilor, cu atât mai mult cu cât condiţiile sunt foarte lejere pentru antreprenorii care recurg la această metodă de crowdfunding, fiind benefic pentru ei.
     7. Cum aţi făcut primii bani pe care i-aţi investit?
     Octavian Pătraşcu: Deşi sunt tânăr, ar fi multe de spus.
     Pe scurt, am început ca agent de vânzări într-o companie cu prezenţă europeană. Mi-a plăcut foarte mult ce făceam, motiv pentru care am promovat rapid şi am preluat toată divizia de Business Development. Această poziţie a venit cu multe beneficii, printre care şi posibilitatea de a primi un salariu fix mai mic, dar să devin acţionar minoritar. Acest lucru s-a întâmplat când aveam 23 de ani. Patru ani mai târziu, compania aceasta a fost cumpărată de o companie listată la Bursa din Londra şi astfel am avut primul meu exit.
     Atât banii câştigaţi, cât şi experienţa dobândită, i-am folosit în investiţii în domeniul financiar, imobiliar şi, bineînţeles, tehnologic.
     8. Ce investiţii aţi făcut în România? Dar în străinătate?
     Octavian Pătraşcu: În România am ales să investesc în startup-uri inovative, care urmau să schimbe ceva şi să aducă un beneficiu societăţii, precum ConsultaClick sau Vector Watch, dar şi în imobiliare. Ultima clădire de birouri achiziţionată are o suprafaţă de 3000 de metri pătraţi şi este situată în apropierea Pieţei Romane.
     În ceea ce priveşte investiţiile internaţionale, m-am concentrat doar pe imobiliare şi piaţa de capital.
     9. Ce pondere din portofoliu recomandaţi să fie ţinută cash?
     Octavian Pătraşcu: Consider că orice antreprenor trebuie să aibă o rezervă de cash. Dacă ne referim la un portofoliu de investiţii pe bursă, atunci aş merge pe un minim de 40% împărţit în două direcţii:
     - rezervă cash pentru oportunităţi pe termen scurt care pot apărea peste noapte (volatilităţi extreme, ştiri cu impact mare şi neprevăzut);
     - sau rezerve care se folosesc la medierea preţului iniţial de cumpărare a activelor, atunci când sunt scăderi mari în piaţă.
     Dacă ne referim la un întreg portofoliu de investiţii, atunci aş ţine cash doar o sumă de bani pentru zile negre. Restul banilor trebuie investiţi, deoarece este necesar ca ei să circule, mai ales în zilele noastre.
     Spun acest lucru pentru că sunt condiţii noi ca să ţii banii într-o bancă, există taxe importante, deoarece rezultatele acestora au fost afectate de politica Băncii Centrale Europene de stimulare a creşterii prin rate de dobândă negativă şi creşterea lichidităţii (în ceea ce priveşte euro).
     10. Ce sfaturi le oferiţi tinerilor antreprenori din ţara
     noastră?
     Octavian Pătraşcu: Cred că atunci când porneşti o afacere trebuie să fii dispus să munceşti mult, să greşeşti, să înveţi din greşeli şi să o iei mereu de la capăt, indiferent cât de amar este eşecul. De fapt, aceasta este adevărata frumuseţe a antreprenoriatului: a putea învăţa din propriile greşeli.
     Aş mai adăuga că trebuie să fii încăpăţânat în ceea ce priveşte viziunea ta ca antreprenor, dar flexibil în execuţie.
     11. Aveţi un model în business care vă inspiră?
     Octavian Pătraşcu: Sunt foarte multe modele care mă inspiră, iar unul dintre ele este Jeff Bezos, fondatorul Amazon.com.
     Interesant este modul în care a decis să înceapă această afacere de comerţ online. A demarat prin a vinde cărţi online, iar în momentul în care a observat că, statistic vorbind, utilizarea internetului, creştea anual cu 2300%, a refăcut strategia de business. Viziunea lui a transformat Amazon.com într-unul dintre cele mai mari marketplace-uri din lume, dacă nu cel mai mare. 

 link: SIF-urile încep să mizeze şi pe răscumpărări pentru creşterea randamentelor

 link: Oportunitaţi de investiţii şi Idei de tranzacţionare pentru 2018

 link: "Nu susţin niciun demers privind impozitarea returnărilor de capital"

 link: BVB a eşuat în obţinerea statutului de piaţă emergentă, şi de la MCSI, şi de la FTSE Russell

 link: Atenţionare de la Comisia Europeană, pentru că România nu a implementat MiFID II

 link: "Acţionarii BVB ar trebui să evalueze CA-ul, care şi-a arătat limitele"

 link: "Plănuim să menţinem o politică de dividend predictibilă"

 link: Creşterea BET-FI, de peste patru ori mai mare faţă de cea a BET

 link: "Nu mai durează mult şi acţionarii «instituţionali - vulture» ai FP vor reuşi exit-ul total prin lichidare"

 link: "Peste 8 miliarde de euro vor intra în economia României, în următorii trei ani, prin FSDI"

 link: Fondul suveran de dezvoltare şi investiţii sau duşmanul binelui e mai binele

 link: Elliott Associates şi-a redus accelerat deţinerea la Fondul Proprietatea, de la 21% la 10%

 link: Steven van Groningen, susţinut de NN pentru un nou mandat în Comitetul Reprezentanţilor FP

 link: "Îndemnam Guvernul sa profite de condiţiile de piaţa, ca sa listeze Hidroelectrica, Aeroporturi Bucureşti şi Salrom"

 link: "Nu este oportună o eventuală valorificare a pachetului din BCR, până la finalizarea litigiilor"

 link: "Lichiditatea redusă de la BVB se transpune în dificultăţi de investire"

 link: "Nu putem avea o piaţă eficientă cu o Autoritate de Supraveghere prosperă, pe banii emitenţilor"

 link: "Noi pledăm, ca şi până acum, pentru aşezarea relaţiei cu FP-ul pe baze de normalitate şi colaborare"
 
[ tipăreşte articolul ] În România am ales să investesc în start-up-uri inovatoare, care urmau să schimbe ceva şi să aducă un beneficiu societăţii

 
Opinia cititorului   [ scrieţi-vă opinia. ] 


ATENŢIE!
Orice comentariu care nu are legătură cu textul articolului dar se încadrează in tematica pieţei de capital, va fi redirijat de administrator în Forumul BURSA.
Aceeasi sectiune (Piata De Capital)
vezi toate articolele din sectiune
ADVERTORIAL
Efectul Bitcoin în lume şi în România click să citeşti tot articolul
SIF MUNTENIA - Calendarul de Comunicare Financiarã al SIF MUNTENIA SA pentru anul 2018 click să citeşti tot articolul
ADVERTORIAL
Oportunitaţi de investiţii şi Idei de tranzacţionare pentru 2018 click să citeşti tot articolul
Listarea Elvila pe AeRO, aprobată de BVB click să citeşti tot articolul
CRISTIAN PÂRVAN, PREŞEDINTELE PIAROM:
"Capitalul autohton se dezvoltă mai bine acolo unde sunt firme străine" click să citeşti tot articolul
SIF-URILE SI FONDUL PROPRIETATEA / PRINTRE CEI MAI BUNI PERFORMERI DE LA BVB ÎN 2017
SIF-urile încep să mizeze şi pe răscumpărări pentru creşterea randamentelor click să citeşti tot articolul
SIF-URILE SI FONDUL PROPRIETATEA / GHEORGHE PIPEREA:
"Nu mai durează mult şi acţionarii «instituţionali - vulture» ai FP vor reuşi exit-ul total prin lichidare" click să citeşti tot articolul
DAN POPOVICI, OTP ASSET MANAGEMENT:
"Ne aşteptăm ca Guvernul să solicite şi în 2018 dividende mari de la companiile de stat" click să citeşti tot articolul
SIF-URILE SI FONDUL PROPRIETATEA / ÎN 2017,
Creşterea BET-FI, de peste patru ori mai mare faţă de cea a BET click să citeşti tot articolul
BVB
Prime Transaction: "Piaţa a înregistrat prima şedinţă cu scăderi mari din acest an" click să citeşti tot articolul
SIF-URILE SI FONDUL PROPRIETATEA / PROGRAMUL DE GUVERNARE:
"Peste 8 miliarde de euro vor intra în economia României, în următorii trei ani, prin FSDI" click să citeşti tot articolul
SIF-URILE SI FONDUL PROPRIETATEA / MIRCEA URSACHE, VICEPREŞEDINTELE ASF:
"Nu susţin niciun demers privind impozitarea returnărilor de capital" click să citeşti tot articolul
SIF-URILE SI FONDUL PROPRIETATEA / S.T.E.A.M. - PLANUL DE ACŢIUNI PENTRU OBŢINEREA STATUTULUI DE PIAŢĂ EMERGENTĂ
BVB a eşuat în obţinerea statutului de piaţă emergentă, şi de la MCSI, şi de la FTSE Russell click să citeşti tot articolul
SIF-URILE SI FONDUL PROPRIETATEA
Fondul suveran de dezvoltare şi investiţii sau duşmanul binelui e mai binele click să citeşti tot articolul
SIF-URILE SI FONDUL PROPRIETATEA
Atenţionare de la Comisia Europeană, pentru că România nu a implementat MiFID II click să citeşti tot articolul
Ediţii precedente
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube LinkedIn RSS
Jurnal Bursier
30.01.2018
BURSELE DIN LUME
Sectorul tehnologic european urcă datorită rezultatelor AMS
     Acţiunile tranzacţionate la bursele din Europa au fluctuat ieri. Sectorul tehnologic s-a înscris pe un curs pozitiv după ce AMS AG din Elveţia a raportat un avans semnificativ al veniturilor sale.  click să citeşti tot articolul
30.01.2018
BVB
Societăţile bancare conduc topul lichidităţii
     * Salt de 7% al preţului de închidere SIF Moldova, în condiţiile în care cotaţia medie a urcat cu numai 1,7%
       Rulajul înregistrat în prima şedinţă de tranzacţionare a săptămânii a fost de doar 16,15 milioane de lei, cu mult sub valoarea medie înregistrată în acest an, de circa 48,4 milioane de lei, cele...  click să citeşti tot articolul
29.01.2018
BVB
Aprecieri pe linie pentru toţi indicii bursei
     * "Deal" de 3,4 milioane de lei cu acţiunile Sphera Franchise Group
       Piaţa principală a Bursei de Valori Bucureşti (BVB) a ieşit în evidenţă, în ultima şedinţă de tranzacţionare a săptămânii, printr-o apreciere a majorităţii cotaţiilor, toţi indicii bursei toţi...  click să citeşti tot articolul
29.01.2018
BURSELE DIN LUME
"Louis Vuitton" pune pe curs pozitiv bursele europene
     Bursele europene au încheiat săptămâna trecută în urcare, datorită rezultatelor financiare anunţate de unele companii.  click să citeşti tot articolul
26.01.2018
BVB
Circa 63% din rulaj, realizat cu acţiunile Banca Transilvania
     * BET-NG, singurul indice în creştere
       Volumul consemnat în şedinţa de tranzacţionare de ieri a Bursei de Valori Bucureşti (BVB) a fost de circa 121,5 milioane de lei, cu mult peste valoarea medie a anului trecut, de aproximativ 47,8...  click să citeşti tot articolul
26.01.2018
BURSELE DIN LUME
Pieţele din Europa, atente la deciziile BCE
     Bursele din Europa au avut un curs mixt ieri, investitorii fiind atenţi la Banca Centrală Europeană (BCE), după ce această instituţie a decis să păstreze dobânda la minim istoric.  click să citeşti tot articolul
vezi toate articolele
Cotaţii Internaţionale

bursa.ro in other languages
English  English Deutsch  Deutsch Français  Français Italiano  Italiano
Service provided by Google Translate
Curs Valutar

Curs valabil din data de 30 ianuarie 2018
1 Dolar australian...
1 Leva bulgărească...
1 Dolar canadian....
1 Franc elveţian...
1 Coroană cehă...
1 Coroană daneză...
1 Liră egipteană...
1 Euro...
1 Liră sterlină...
100 Forinţi maghiari...
100 Yeni japonezi...
1 Leu moldovenesc...
1 Coroană norvegiană...
1 Zlot polonez...
1 Rublă rusească...
1 Coroană suedeză...
1 Liră turcească...
1 Dolar S.U.A...
1 Rand sud-african...
1 Real brazilian...
1 Renminbi chinezesc...
1 Rupie indiană...
100 Woni sud-coreeni...
1 Peso mexican...
1 Dolar neo-zeelandez...
1 Dinar sărbesc...
1 Hryvna ucraineană...
1 Dirham emirate arabe...
1 Kuna croată...
1 Bahtul thailandez...
1 Gram aur...
1 DST...		 AUD
BGN
CAD
CHF
CZK
DKK
EGP
EUR
GBP
HUF
JPY
MDL
NOK
PLN
RUB
SEK
TRY
USD
ZAR
BRL
CNY
INR
KRW
MXN
NZD
RSD
UAH
AED
HRK
THB
XAU
XDR		 3.0287
2.3762
3.0365
4.0104
0.1836
0.6244
0.2122
4.6474
5.2724
1.4993
3.4456
0.2238
0.4855
1.1210
0.0669
0.4751
0.9912
3.7416
0.3151
1.1859
0.5919
0.0588
0.3500
0.2010
2.7445
0.0391
0.1337
1.0187
0.6265
0.1191
161.8384
5.4421 		..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
click aici pentru cursurile pieţei valutare - istoric
English Section
30.01.2018
Sex and the country with Viorica Dăncilă
     The female prime-minister seems like a victory against sexism. The emancipation of our women seems to find its expression in the appointment of Viorica Vasilica Dăncilă as head of the Executive.  click here to read the entire article
25.01.2018
THE SALE OF BANCPOST HAS REOPENED THE ISSUE OF LOANS PAID ON TIME, SOLD IN HOLLAND
Customer: "Bancpost has sold my loan to an LLC from Holland, and my money ended up in Cyprus"
     * NBR: "It is still up to the courts to establish and verify the legality of the assignment"
     * Debtor: "I went to the address in Holland and there was no main office of any Eurobank entity there"
     * Cuculis: "Companies that have acquired loans are collecting interest illegally"
     * Civil Code: "The assignee may only enforce their rights on a third party after notifying the debtor that they have been assigned"
     * The bank has not notified the customers before selling their loans
     * Bancpost had not answered our enquiry on the matter, by the time the newspaper had gone to the printers
       The sale of Bancpost to Banca Transilvania, without the loans paid to day that were assigned in the past to a Dutch entity, has once again brought up the issue of loans sold abroad, even though they were performing. Customers who have found themselves in this situation have pointed out a number of irregularities in the assignment process.  click here to read the entire article
22.01.2018
The year of the great budgetary leap... into the void
     The issue of the funding of the budget deficit will become acute in 2018, as the government authorities show us that they haven't learned anything from last year's experience.  click here to read the entire article
22.01.2018
RULING OF THE COURT OF APPEAL
Journalist Cristi Popa wins the lawsuit against Profit.ro and is awarded compensatory salaries of over 40,000 Euros
     * Profit.ro Publishing owes the Romanian state approximately 360,000 Euros, and "N.ro Agenţia de Ştiri" SRL, approximately 460.000 Euros
       Journalist Cristi Popa has won in the Court of Appeal the lawsuit against Profit.ro Publishing SA, by which he had disputed the decision by which he had been laid off in 2016, as the court decided that he would be reinstated to the job he held before his layoff, as well as the payment of compensatory salaries.  click here to read the entire article
19.01.2018
GIGI DRAGOMIR, REINSTATED AT THE ANRM
Is the formula for gas royalties the true reason for the resignation of Tudose?
     * The dismissal of Gigi Dragomir as chairman of the ANRM, was one of the last decisions made by Mihai Tudose
     * The reinstatement of Gigi Dragomir as head of the ANRM, among the first decisions made by Mihai Fifor
     * Daniel Zamfir, PNL: "I hope that the reinstatement of Dragomir to his own job represent the admission of the mistake made by Tudose, concerning the obstructing of the updating of the reference price for natural gas"
       Former prime-minister Mihai Tudose and the current interim prime-minister Mihai Fifor, seem to have something in common, aside from the position they fill - they seem to be seriously concerned with the natural gas royalties.  click here to read the entire article
18.01.2018
AFTER THE ROW CONCERNING THE AMENDMENT OF THE REFERENCE FOR THE NATURAL GAS ROYALTY
Producers deny accusations of their failure to pay the royalties even though they did not concern them
     * Liberal senator Daniel Zamfir accused former prime-minister Mihai Tudose of sacking ANRM president Gigi Dragomir, for issuing an order which updated the methodology for the calculation of the royalty for natural gas, to match the market price
       The Romanian Association for Oil Exploration and Production (ROPEPCA) yesterday denied, in a press release, the "grave and unjustified" accusations made against the Romanian producers of natural gas, "accusations which concern the alleged insufficient payment of natural gas royalties", which it says are "being discussed in public increasingly often".  click here to read the entire article
17.01.2018
The NBR is trying to tether the economy and inflationary expectations to moving sands
     The first hike of the policy rate in the last ten years, by 0.25 percentage points, is too small and has come too late to have a significant effect on inflationary expectations.  click here to read the entire article
17.01.2018
The strongest "statesmen in the PSD" are...women!
     Unless something happens to cause us to hurry, by this Friday, or by Monday-Tuesday at the latest, we will be able to say: "Now we've seen everything!" For a historic first time, Romania will have a woman as a prime-minister!  click here to read the entire article
10.01.2018
Mariana Gheorghe, driven away from OMV Petrom (in corporate speak, "available for another challenge")
     * Sources: Dan Pazara is leaving together with Mariana Gheorghe
     * Christina Verchere has been appointed for the remaining part of Mariana Gheorghe's term, namely until April 16th, 2019
       The Supervisory Board of OMV Petrom yesterday appointed Christina Verchere as president of the Directorate and CEO of OMV Petrom, replacing Mariana Gheorghe.  click here to read the entire article
20.12.2017
National illusions and hallucinations
     The red spot on the white paper becomes greenish, but maintains it's shape, when you move your eyes to the empty part.  click here to read the entire article
19.12.2017
Hundreds of magistrates have protested on the steps of the Bucharest Court of Appeal
     Approximately 700 magistrates from several courts and prosecutor offices in the country have gathered yesterday on the steps of the Bucharest Court of Appeal.  click here to read the entire article
18.12.2017
Complaints and discussions in Brussels about the assault on the freedom of the press
     * The Secretary General of the European Federation of Journalists has pledged to support with all his strength, the efforts of FAIR-MediaSind to halt the politicians' attacks on the independence of Romanian journalists
       The political assault on the freedom of the press in Romania, through the amendment of the laws of justice by the coalition in power, was one of the main issues today in the meeting of the Social Dialog Commission of the European Commission, which was attended, on behalf of Romania, Leonard Pădureţ, president of the FAIR - MediaSind Culture and Mass Media Federation, together with executive president Cristi Godinac.  click here to read the entire article
14.12.2017
EXCLUSIVE:
"We don't intend to resort to violence, but we have the right to peaceful resistance"
     * "We need real and rational policy from the international community and not political tricks"
     * (Interview with his Excellency, Mr. Fuad Kokaly, the Ambassador of Palestine in Bucharest)
       The UN stated it was "extremely concerned over the risks of a violent escalation of the situation" after the decision of Donald Trump to unilaterally recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, in a reunion of the Security Council in which the United States have appeared more isolated than ever, according to AFP.  click here to read the entire article
12.12.2017
AFTER BEING INVESTIGATED BY THE TAX ADMINISTRATION AND THE ANPC, BANKS GET INVESTIGATED BY THE COMPETITION COUNCIL
Vasilescu, NBR: "We hope that banks will come out clean from the audit of the Competition Council"
     * Chiriţoiu: "We suspect an exchange of sensitive information on the banking market"
     * Dan Suciu, NBR: "The audits of the Competition Council can't be a reason for panic whatsoever"
     * Unannounced audit at Finmedia
     * The investigated institutions are at risk of being fined 10% of their turnover
     * Vasilescu: "The NBR has nothing to do with these investigations"
       The financial banking system seems to be the focus of most of the investigation entities. After being audited by the National Tax Administration Agency (ANAF) and by the National Consumer Protection Authority (ANPC), some of the banks which operate in Romania have also been investigated by the Competition Council (CC).  click here to read the entire article
11.12.2017
THE COURT RULED THAT SOME CONTRACTS CONCLUDED BY CELL PHONE COMPANIES INCLUDE ABUSIVE CLAUSES
Paul Anghel, ANPC: "It is abnormal for some telephony operators to interpret < < unlimited > > as < < limited > >"
     * The Bucharest Court of Appeal Bucharest yesterday ruled that RCS&RDS has abusive clauses in its contracts
     * The ANPC has also won the initial lawsuit against Telekom România
     * Vodafone has lost the case in the court of last instance against the ANPC
       The Courts have decided that some contracts concluded by the telephony companies contain abusive clauses. The Court rulings were rendered last year, as well as in 2016, but the argumentations have been formulated relatively recently.  click here to read the entire article
.

X

Urmăreşte-ne pe Facebook