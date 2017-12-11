   Ofertă publicitate   Abonament la ziarul BURSA   Evenimentele BURSA   Suplimentele BURSA   Newsletter   Cariere   Contact       

Piata De Capital

SIF-URILE SI FONDUL PROPRIETATEA / TUDOR CIUREZU, SIF OLTENIA:

"Nu este oportună o eventuală valorificare a pachetului din BCR, până la finalizarea litigiilor"

31.01.2018
"Una din problemele cu care se confruntă societatea este efortul managementului societăţii de a asigura echilibrul optim între sumele alocate investiţiilor şi sumele necesare plăţii dividendelor urmare a dorinţei acţionarilor de a distribui anual dividende cât mai ridicate, cu toate că în fiecare an suma alocată dividendelor a reprezentat un procent important din profitul net realizat", a declarat Tudor Ciurezu.
     * (Interviu cu domnul Tudor Ciurezu, Director General SIF Oltenia)
       Reporter: Cum a evoluat SIF Oltenia, în 2017?
     Tudor Ciurezu:SIF Oltenia SA a avut în opinia noastră o evoluţie bună în cursul anului 2017. Astfel, activul net, principalul indicator care denotă performanţele societăţii, a crescut cu 18% faţă de decembrie 2016. Această apreciere demonstrea­ză calitatea portofoliului adminis­trat. Concomitent, am asistat şi la o reducere a discount-ului dintre preţul de piaţă şi valoarea activului net unitar. Acesta este de 28% la 31.12.2017, comparativ cu 37% la 31.12.2016, ceea ce ne face să credem că investitorii apreciază activitatea SIF Oltenia SA şi sunt încrezători în perspectivele de dezvoltare a societăţii.
     În ceea ce priveşte profitabilitatea activităţii, remarcăm că, deşi SIF-urile au obţinut anul trecut câştiguri mai mici cu 6% decât în 2016, al doilea profit l-a avut SIF Oltenia, de 73,20 milioane lei.
     Comparativ cu Bugetul de Venituri şi Cheltuieli (BVC) aprobat în AGOA din aprilie 2017 de 71,11 milioane lei, SIF Oltenia şi-a îndeplinit obiectivul propus şi din punct de vedere al realizării profitului net, înregistrând şi o depăşire a acestuia de 2,94%, fructificând orice oportunitate în interesul acţionarilor săi.
     Profitul realizat în anul 2017 denotă interesul societăţii în îndeplinirea promisiunilor faţă de acţionari şi investitori, pe fondul unei lichidităţi destul de scăzute a pieţei.
     Reporter: Ce modificări semnificative au intervenit în portofoliul societăţii?
     Tudor Ciurezu:Portofoliul administrat nu a suferit modificări semnificative deoarece, conform strategiei aprobate de Adunarea Generală a Acţionarilor, SIF Oltenia SA menţine şi va continua să menţină un nucleu investiţional de 10 societăţi, care, la 31.12.2017, reprezenta 78,47% din total portofoliu administrat, vizat pentru a asigura atât fluxuri de dividende constante, cât şi lichiditatea portofoliului.
     Viziunea strategică a managementului societăţii este de a menţine şi întări acest nucleu, ca bază de asigurare a cash-flow-lui necesar asigurării politicii de dividende a societăţii, acoperirea costurilor de funcţionare şi, în egală măsură, a lichidităţii necesare desfăşurării activităţii de investire, fructificând oportunităţile de moment oferite de piaţa de capital.
     Reporter: Care sunt planurile dumneavoastră pentru acest an?
     Tudor Ciurezu: Planurile SIF Oltenia pentru anul 2018 care sperăm să nu fie afectate semnificativ de schimbările legislative destul de dese sunt:
     - continuarea restructurării cantitative şi calitative a portofoliului, pentru a obţine un număr minim de participaţii în scopul monitorizării mai atente şi cu costuri cât mai reduse a acestora;
     - stimularea încrederii acţionarilor în valoarea titlurilor pe care le deţin, promovând o politică de creştere a atractivităţii acţiunii SIF Oltenia (dividende, creşterea preţurilor în piaţă, reducerea discountului între preţul de piaţă şi activul net);
     - creşterea lichidităţii participaţiilor SIF, pe de-o parte pe calea realizării exit-ului din societăţile închise care nu au performat şi care nu au perspective de creştere în perioada viitoare şi pentru care există pers­pectiva valorificării la preţuri cores­punzătoare valorii patrimoniale, iar pe de altă parte prin efectuarea de plasamente în acţiuni lichide, listate pe piaţa de capital, subevaluate şi cu perspective de creştere în perioada viitoare;
     - continuarea aplicării şi dezvoltării în practică la nivelul societăţii a principiilor guvernanţei corporative, cu accent direct pe creşterea transparenţei în activitate, evitarea conflictelor de interese la toate nivelurile organizatorice, perfecţionarea sistemelor şi proceselor implementate la nivelul societăţii (exemplu: comitetele în cadrul CA) în scopul creşterii performanţei şi valorii acesteia.
     Reporter: Care sunt intenţiile dumneavoastră cu privire la pachetul de 6% deţinut la BCR? Aţi mai avut discuţii privind valorificarea acestuia cu acţionarul majoritar?
     Tudor Ciurezu:SIF Oltenia SA este în acest moment în litigiu cu BCR, unele hotărâri ale AGA BCR fiind contestate în instanţă.
     Considerăm că până la finalizarea litigiilor nu este oportună discutarea unei eventuale valorificări a pachetului de 6,29% deţinut în capitalul social al BCR.
     Bineînţeles că, în viitor, suntem interesaţi de o ieşire din acţionariatul BCR, dar participaţia deţinută va fi valorificată numai în condiţiile obţinerii unui preţ care să reflecte valoarea reală a băncii, ţinând seama de poziţia sa în sectorul financiar-bancar din România, de mărimea şi de calitatea portofoliului său, de cota de piaţă, de performanţa sa financiară, în corelaţie cu valoarea de piaţă a principalelor sale două competitoare -TLV şi BRD - listate pe piaţa de capital din România şi care funcţionează în acelaşi mediu economic.
     Reporter: Când intenţionaţi să derulaţi programul de răscumpărare?
     Tudor Ciurezu:Aşa cum s-a hotărât în cadrul AGOA din 06.09.2017, la a doua convocare, planul de răscumpărare de acţiuni SIF se va derula în maxim 12 luni de la data publicării hotărârii în Monitorul Oficial al României partea a IV-a.
     Consiliul de Administraţie al SIF Oltenia va hotărî, în conformitate cu cadrul legal aplicabil convocarea, organizarea şi desfăşurarea AGEA pentru aprobarea condiţiilor de realizare a programului de răscumpărare a acţiunilor.
     Reporter: Care sunt domeniile de interes pentru investiţii?
     Tudor Ciurezu:Obiectivul investiţional permanent al SIF Oltenia SA a fost şi este creşterea valorii activelor prin investiţii realizate în special în acţiuni listate pe piaţa de capital românească, unde avem un nivel de expertiză ridicat.
     Domeniile de interes pentru investiţii sunt:
     - domeniul energetic şi al utilităţilor;
     - industria farmaceutică;
     - domeniul financiar-bancar;
     - infrastructură;
     - industria alimentară.
     Sectorul energetic şi al utilităţilor rămâne în atenţia investiţională a SIF Oltenia SA în contextul unei macrostabilităţi a României. Acest domeniu este unul cu un grad de risc scăzut, care conferă stabilitate portofoliului administrat şi totodată emitenţii au o politică de dividend consistentă, care asigură o bună parte din resursele financiare ale SIF Oltenia SA.
     În ceea ce priveşte industria farmaceutică, acesta este un domeniu extrem de dinamic, piaţa din România având încă premise ale unei creşteri ridicate.
     În contextul macroeconomic global, perspectivele pentru anul 2018 continuă să fie incerte, astfel că politica managerială va fi una de strategie investiţională prudentă şi realistă.
     Reporter: Care sunt problemele cu care se confruntă societatea în prezent?
     Tudor Ciurezu:Una din problemele cu care se confruntă societatea este efortul managementului societăţii de a asigura echilibrul optim între sumele alocate investiţiilor şi sumele necesare plăţii dividendelor urmare a dorinţei acţionarilor de a distribui anual dividende cât mai ridicate, cu toate că în fiecare an suma alocată dividendelor a reprezentat un procent important din profitul net realizat. În acest scop activitatea de tranzacţionare trebuie să fie intensă pentru a specula momentele de apreciere a cotaţiilor pentru a vinde pachete de acţiuni în scopul asigurării de lichidităţi, precum şi cele de scădere a cotaţiilor când se creează oportunităţi investiţionale.
     Această activitate de tranzacţionare scoate în evidenţă o problemă importantă a pieţei româneşti şi anume lipsa de lichiditate care influenţează negativ performanţele noastre.
     Alte elemente care ridică probleme activităţii sunt multiplele modificări legislative la nivelul pieţei de capital, implementarea de către piaţa de capital românească a legislaţiei impusă de Uniunea Europeană, diversitatea acesteia şi cerinţele unui personal specializat pe problematici stricte, greutăţile întâmpinate în recrutarea de personal cu experienţă care să ocupe funcţiile cheie obligatorii pentru noua structură (exemplu: manager de risc).
     Reporter: SIF-urile sunt printre cei mai buni performeri de la BVB în 2017. Cum vă explicaţi?
     Tudor Ciurezu:SIF-urile sunt interesante pentru investitori prin pris­ma portofoliilor administrate, prin nivelul dividendelor distribuite şi mai ales prin discount-ul între preţul de piaţă şi valoarea activului net. Acesta este încă mare în cazul SIF-urilor şi creează aşteptări privind evoluţia pozitivă a preţurilor de tranzacţionare a acţiunilor emise de SIF.
     Un alt element de atractivitate îl constituie programele de răscumpărare derulate de aceşti emitenţi.
     Reporter: Cum vă impactează gradul de dezvoltare al BVB?
     Tudor Ciurezu:BVB este principalul operator al pieţei de capital din România. Bursa de Valori Bucureşti a cunoscut şi ea diverse transformări odată cu modificările legislative survenite. Fuzionarea BVB cu societatea Sibex Stock Exchange a fost un eveniment înregistrat de BVB la final de an 2017, urmările acestuia se vor face simţite abia pe parcursul anului 2018. Dezvoltarea BVB nu poate decât să ne bucure, o piaţă de capital dezvoltată înseamnă creşterea încrederii investitorilor în BVB, o lichiditate mai ridicată a pieţei şi inevitabil un context favorabil pentru societăţile listate şi în subsidiar pentru SIF Oltenia.
     Am dori ca oferta investiţională a BVB să crească prin listarea de noi emitenţi (sunt de dorit cât mai multe oferte primare) din domenii de activitate cât mai diverse precum şi oferirea de produse investiţionale diverse: obligaţiuni, titluri de stat etc.
     Dezvoltarea BVB, creşterea gradului de lichiditate vor avea efecte benefice asupra activităţii noastre. SIF Oltenia continuă să aibă încredere în potenţialul Bursei de Valori Bucureşti şi intenţionează să fie cât mai activă pe această piaţă.
     Reporter: Cum vă impactează noile reglementări europene - MiFID II?
     Tudor Ciurezu:SIF Oltenia se va conforma cadrului legal prin aplicarea noilor reglementări europene indiferent de impactul pozitiv sau negativ - prin prisma costurilor generate, neputându-se prevala de necunoaşterea legii sau de amploarea costurilor implicate. Primul pas făcut de SIF Oltenia în aplicarea noilor reglementări referitoare la MiFID II a fost obţinerea codului LEI (Legal Entity Identifier) care permite armonizarea informaţiilor şi identificarea la nivel global a companiilor prezente pe pieţele financiare contribuind la creşterea gradului de încredere în rândul participanţilor la piaţă.
     Există la nivelul societăţii preocuparea continuă pentru transpunerea în practică a tuturor reglementărilor din legislaţia primară şi secundară.
     Reporter: Cum vedeţi măsurile fiscale adoptate de Guvern? Ce aşteptări aveţi de la autorităţi, cu privire la încurajarea afacerilor?
     Tudor Ciurezu:Măsurile fiscale adoptate de guvern au impact mare la nivelul societăţilor din portofoliu, multe din acestea având dificultăţi în corelarea salariilor în urma trecerii contribuţiilor de la angajator la angajat şi costuri suplimentare generate de necesitatea menţinerii nivelului de încredere a salariaţilor. Aceste modificări legislative în domeniul fiscal nu fac decât să bulverseze mediul de afaceri. Este destul de greu să ai aşteptări de la autorităţi, în condiţiile în care în România au loc schimbări foarte dese ale guvernului. O măsură nerealizată, înscrisă în programul de guvernare, cu impact pozitiv în piaţa de capital o constituie eliminarea impozitului pe dividende.
     Reporter: Ce aşteptări aveţi de la ASF?
     Tudor Ciurezu:Desele modificări legislative, necesitatea finalizării autorizării SIF Oltenia ca AFIA (proces început în mai 2016), precum şi autorizarea unor funcţii cheie la nivel de societate (administrator de risc) pe de o parte, induc anumite riscuri legate în special de înţelegerea complexităţii activităţii şi de adaptarea acesteia la cerinţele legislative, iar pe de altă parte, conduc la o supraveghere mai ridicată (profesionistă) a activităţilor generatoare de risc. Sperăm că anul 2018 va aduce din partea ASF autorizarea ca AFIA a SIF Oltenia SA.
     Reporter: Cum vedeţi viitorul SIF-urilor?
     Tudor Ciurezu:Viitorul sper că va fi unul pozitiv fără a face abstracţie de faptul că acesta este strâns legat de evoluţia pieţei de capital în ansamblu, de evoluţia economiei româneşti, de desele modificări ale cadrului legislativ şi de contextul politic instabil care pot afecta viitorul SIF-urilor.
     Reporter: Vă mulţumesc! 

