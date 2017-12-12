   Ofertă publicitate   Abonament la ziarul BURSA   Evenimentele BURSA   Suplimentele BURSA   Newsletter   Cariere   Contact       

Politica

Sindicatele anunţă scăderi salariale în sectorul de Sănătate, în Cultură, în Poliţie şi în Justiţie

BURSA 06.02.2018

A.G.
 
măreşte imaginea
Preşedintele federaţiei sindicale SANITAS Bucureşti, Viorel Huşanu, a declarat, luni, că veniturile vor scădea în spitalele mono-profil, mai exact pentru secţia de psihiatrie, TBC şi boli infecţioase.
     Salariile nete ale angajaţilor vor scădea în mai multe domenii de activitate, respectiv în sectorul de Sănătate, în Cultură, în Poliţie şi în Justiţie, potrivit liderilor de sindicat.
     Preşedintele federaţiei sindicale SANITAS Bucureşti, Viorel Huşanu, a declarat, luni, că veniturile vor scădea în spitalele mono-profil, mai exact pentru secţia de psihiatrie, TBC şi boli infecţioase.
     Acesta a spus, citat de Agerpres: "Salariile vor creşte în sănătate doar la medici, dar nici medicilor nu le vor creşte salariile atât cât a fost estimat. Ştiţi că ieşise doamna ministru Vasilescu (ministrul muncii, Lia Olguţa Vasilescu, n.r.) în primăvară şi vorbea despre triplarea salariilor. De faptul că nu a crescut atât de mult salariul, nimeni nu a fost surprins. În sănătate însă sunt cazuri unde se diminuează salariul şi pot să vă dau câteva exemple: în patologie vor fi scăderi salariale, la spitalele mono-profil, mă refer aici la psihiatrie, TBC şi infecţioase, unde existau sporuri mari, inclusiv pentru personalul TESA, acum vor avea diminuări drastice, de 40%, cum spunea şi domnul Oprescu (preşedintele Sindicatului Naţional al Funcţionarilor Publici, Sebastian Oprescu, n.r.). Mai sunt cazuri în asistenţa socială, unde un şef de centru câştigă cât un muncitor necalificat, iar muncitorul necalificat a putut să îşi negocieze, pe baza salariului din iulie a anului trecut, direct cu primăria, la salariul de referinţă al viceprimarului".
     Şi poliţiştii din zona operativă, aproximativ 8.000, se vor confrunta cu o scădere a salariilor nete de până la 400 de lei, potrivit preşedintelui Sindicatului Naţional al Poliţiştilor şi Personalului Contractual, Dumitru Coarnă.
     "Începe nebunia, începe plata facturii, pentru că tot spuneam din 2017 că va veni factura şi atunci o să se vadă cine greşeşte, eu sau doamna Vasilescu (ministrul Muncii, n.r.), că am avut contre fantastice pe această lege. Eu am spus să vină luna februarie 2018, unde acolo, clar, nu mai avem ce să discutăm, pentru că unul din noi va plăti factura minciunii şi se pare că o plătesc ei acum. În poliţie avem 8.000 de poliţişti, din zona operativă, cu funcţie de execuţie, ale căror salarii vor fi diminuate cu sume de până la 400 de lei. Transferul de contribuţii creează majorări fabuloase de 1,8% la aproape 70% din efectivele MAI, pentru că suntem pe zona salariului de bază. Nivelul de trai va scădea cu 5-10%", a spus Coarnă.
     În acest context, preşedintele Blocului Naţional Sindical, Dumitru Costin, a declarat luni, pentru agenţia de presă, că sunt pes­te 2 milioane de salariaţi pentru care nu s-au întocmit acte adiţionale la contractele de muncă, astfel că salariile brute nu au fost majorate iar pentru mulţi dintre aceştia există riscul unei scăderi a venitului net.
     "Aseară (duminică, n.r.), ministrul Muncii comunica faptul că, până la sfârşitul lunii ianuarie, în Revisal s-au înregistrat contracte noi sau acte adiţionale pentru 48% din totalul salariaţilor din România. Asta înseamnă că, pentru peste 2 milioane de salariaţi din România, din mediul economic concurenţial, care înseamnă angajaţi la privat, la firme cu capital de stat sau firme cu capital mixt, nu s-au făcut acte adiţionale la contractele de muncă. Asta înseamnă că salariile lor brute de angajare nu au fost majorate cu 22,5% şi, pe cale de consecinţă, pentru foarte mulţi dintre ei există riscul ca veniturile nete să fie afectate. De ce zic "că există riscul", pentru că este posibil ca venitul lor net să nu fie afectat, chiar dacă nu a fost înregistrat actul adiţional, pentru că angajatorul, printr-o discuţie cu sindicatul sau reprezentantul salariaţilor, sau după capul lui să decidă că le mai dă un bonus care nu se trece în contractul de muncă, le mai dă tichete cadou, care să compenseze bănesc impactul, dar în realitate, în spiritul Ordonanţei 79, nu s-au modificat contractele individuale de muncă la peste 2 milioane de suflete", a explicat Dumitru Costin.
     Întrebat ce categorii salariale vor fi afectate de aceste scăderi, Costin a răs­puns că vor fi afectaţi cei din sectoarele Cultură, Tineret şi Sport, precum şi din Justiţie, mai exact grefierii.
     De la 1 ianuarie, ese în vigoare Ordonanţa care prevede transferul contribuţiilor sociale de la angajator la angajat. 
 
[ tipăreşte articolul ] Sindicatele anunţă scăderi salariale în sectorul de Sănătate, în Cultură, în Poliţie şi în Justiţie

 
Opinia cititorului   [ scrieţi-vă opinia. ] 
Aceeasi sectiune (Politica)
vezi toate articolele din sectiune
Dragnea: "Se impune o comisie de anchetă cu privire la SPP" click să citeşti tot articolul
Senatul a respins iniţiativa legislativă privind interdicţia ca firmele cu acţiuni la purtător să participe la licitaţii click să citeşti tot articolul
Cui aparţin prostiile spuse de angajaţii BNR? click să citeşti tot articolul
SORINA PINTEA:
"Din păcate, managementul spitalicesc încă nu este cel dorit" click să citeşti tot articolul
MINISTRUL DE EXTERNE UNGAR:
"Cooperarea româno-maghiară poate aduce un progres istoric în domeniul securităţii energetice a Ungariei" click să citeşti tot articolul
Meleşcanu a vorbit cu omologul ungar despre securitatea energetică regională şi despre relaţia celor două ţări vecine click să citeşti tot articolul
MACOVEI:
"Guvernul să ceară activarea Mecanismului de Protecţie Civilă al UE pentru a solicita imunoglobulină din alte state" click să citeşti tot articolul
DRAGNEA:
"Se impune o comisie de anchetă privind SPP" click să citeşti tot articolul
RĂDULESCU DESPRE CASTRAREA CHIMICĂ:
"Dacă proiectul nu este susţinut de Parlament şi media, toată lumea să-şi asume momentul în care următorul copil va fi abuzat" click să citeşti tot articolul
VICTOR NEGRESCU:
"Motivul pentru care nu intrăm în Spaţiul Schengen este clar un motiv politic" click să citeşti tot articolul
VICTOR PONTA:
"Nu am depus în viaţa mea niciun denunţ penal, nici împotriva domnului Dragnea, nici a nimănui" click să citeşti tot articolul
VIORICA DĂNCILĂ:
"Relaţia pe care o voi avea cu preşedintele Klaus Iohannis va fi o relaţie corectă, transparentă" click să citeşti tot articolul
LIVIU DRAGNEA:
"Articolele declarate neconstituţionale vor fi modificate" click să citeşti tot articolul
Vicepremierul Ana Birchall, la Forumul european al liderilor pentru o guvernare deschisă click să citeşti tot articolul
MINISTRUL SĂNĂTĂŢII:
"Asigurarea medicamentelor oncologice în spitale, unul din obiectivele mandatului meu" click să citeşti tot articolul
Ediţii precedente
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube LinkedIn RSS
Jurnal Bursier
06.02.2018
BVB
Rulaj de doar 35 milioane de lei
     * Scăderi pe linie pentru indicii bursei
       Bursa de Valori Bucureşti (BVB) şi-a continuat deprecierea demarată săptămâna trecută, doar cinci titluri încheind şedinţa de tranzacţionare în creştere.  click să citeşti tot articolul
06.02.2018
BURSELE DIN LUME/BURSELE CONTINUĂ SĂ SCADĂ
Investitorii de pe pieţele internaţionale vând masiv acţiuni
     Bursele din Europa au scăzut şi ieri, continuând declinul important început vineri, investitorii vânzând acţiuni în condiţiile în care antici­pează că inflaţia mai ridicată din Statele Unite va...  click să citeşti tot articolul
05.02.2018
ZECE ANI DE LA LISTAREA LA BVB
Acţiunile "Transgaz" - la 417 lei/ unitate, mai mult de dublu faţă de IPO
     Titlurile Transgaz (TGN) au închis şedinţa de vineri la 417 lei/acţiune, în contextul unui rulaj de 3,51 milioane de lei, al doilea în clasamentul lichidităţii.  click să citeşti tot articolul
05.02.2018
BURSELE DIN LUME
Acţiunile "Deutsche Bank" au pierdut peste 11% săptămâna trecută
     Bursele europene s-au înscris pe un curs descendent vineri, din cauza rezultatelor financiare anunţate de unele companii.  click să citeşti tot articolul
02.02.2018
BVB
Rulajul coboară la doar 29 milioane de lei
     * BET-NG, singurul indice în creştere
       Valoarea transferurilor a scăzut în şedinţa de tranzacţionare de ieri la doar 29,39 milioane de lei, reprezentând aproape jumătate din lichiditatea consemnată în şedinţa anterioară, de circa 54...  click să citeşti tot articolul
02.02.2018
BURSELE DIN LUME
Rezultatele "Dassault" şi "Nokia" aduc câştiguri în sectorul tehnologic din Europa
     Acţiunile de pe pieţele din Europa au fluctuat în prima zi a lunii februarie. Sectorul tehnologic a înregistrat câştiguri importante pe fondul unor rezultate peste aşteptări anunţate de companii.  click să citeşti tot articolul
vezi toate articolele
Cotaţii Internaţionale

bursa.ro in other languages
English  English Deutsch  Deutsch Français  Français Italiano  Italiano
Service provided by Google Translate
Curs Valutar

Curs valabil din data de 05 februarie 2018
1 Dolar australian...
1 Leva bulgărească...
1 Dolar canadian....
1 Franc elveţian...
1 Coroană cehă...
1 Coroană daneză...
1 Liră egipteană...
1 Euro...
1 Liră sterlină...
100 Forinţi maghiari...
100 Yeni japonezi...
1 Leu moldovenesc...
1 Coroană norvegiană...
1 Zlot polonez...
1 Rublă rusească...
1 Coroană suedeză...
1 Liră turcească...
1 Dolar S.U.A...
1 Rand sud-african...
1 Real brazilian...
1 Renminbi chinezesc...
1 Rupie indiană...
100 Woni sud-coreeni...
1 Peso mexican...
1 Dolar neo-zeelandez...
1 Dinar sărbesc...
1 Hryvna ucraineană...
1 Dirham emirate arabe...
1 Kuna croată...
1 Bahtul thailandez...
1 Gram aur...
1 DST...		 AUD
BGN
CAD
CHF
CZK
DKK
EGP
EUR
GBP
HUF
JPY
MDL
NOK
PLN
RUB
SEK
TRY
USD
ZAR
BRL
CNY
INR
KRW
MXN
NZD
RSD
UAH
AED
HRK
THB
XAU
XDR		 2.9519
2.3697
2.9947
3.9975
0.1839
0.6227
0.2104
4.6347
5.2467
1.4958
3.3848
0.2226
0.4822
1.1149
0.0657
0.4715
0.9871
3.7170
0.3090
1.1549
0.5910
0.0580
0.3421
0.2002
2.7193
0.0391
0.1341
1.0120
0.6234
0.1179
159.8479
5.4124 		..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
click aici pentru cursurile pieţei valutare - istoric
English Section
05.02.2018
Who "owns" the stupid things said by the employees of the NBR?
     The National Bank of Romania (NBR) thinks that the National Liberal Party (PNL) is a pariah.  click here to read the entire article
30.01.2018
Sex and the country with Viorica Dăncilă
     The female prime-minister seems like a victory against sexism. The emancipation of our women seems to find its expression in the appointment of Viorica Vasilica Dăncilă as head of the Executive.  click here to read the entire article
25.01.2018
THE SALE OF BANCPOST HAS REOPENED THE ISSUE OF LOANS PAID ON TIME, SOLD IN HOLLAND
Customer: "Bancpost has sold my loan to an LLC from Holland, and my money ended up in Cyprus"
     * NBR: "It is still up to the courts to establish and verify the legality of the assignment"
     * Debtor: "I went to the address in Holland and there was no main office of any Eurobank entity there"
     * Cuculis: "Companies that have acquired loans are collecting interest illegally"
     * Civil Code: "The assignee may only enforce their rights on a third party after notifying the debtor that they have been assigned"
     * The bank has not notified the customers before selling their loans
     * Bancpost had not answered our enquiry on the matter, by the time the newspaper had gone to the printers
       The sale of Bancpost to Banca Transilvania, without the loans paid to day that were assigned in the past to a Dutch entity, has once again brought up the issue of loans sold abroad, even though they were performing. Customers who have found themselves in this situation have pointed out a number of irregularities in the assignment process.  click here to read the entire article
22.01.2018
The year of the great budgetary leap... into the void
     The issue of the funding of the budget deficit will become acute in 2018, as the government authorities show us that they haven't learned anything from last year's experience.  click here to read the entire article
22.01.2018
RULING OF THE COURT OF APPEAL
Journalist Cristi Popa wins the lawsuit against Profit.ro and is awarded compensatory salaries of over 40,000 Euros
     * Profit.ro Publishing owes the Romanian state approximately 360,000 Euros, and "N.ro Agenţia de Ştiri" SRL, approximately 460.000 Euros
       Journalist Cristi Popa has won in the Court of Appeal the lawsuit against Profit.ro Publishing SA, by which he had disputed the decision by which he had been laid off in 2016, as the court decided that he would be reinstated to the job he held before his layoff, as well as the payment of compensatory salaries.  click here to read the entire article
19.01.2018
GIGI DRAGOMIR, REINSTATED AT THE ANRM
Is the formula for gas royalties the true reason for the resignation of Tudose?
     * The dismissal of Gigi Dragomir as chairman of the ANRM, was one of the last decisions made by Mihai Tudose
     * The reinstatement of Gigi Dragomir as head of the ANRM, among the first decisions made by Mihai Fifor
     * Daniel Zamfir, PNL: "I hope that the reinstatement of Dragomir to his own job represent the admission of the mistake made by Tudose, concerning the obstructing of the updating of the reference price for natural gas"
       Former prime-minister Mihai Tudose and the current interim prime-minister Mihai Fifor, seem to have something in common, aside from the position they fill - they seem to be seriously concerned with the natural gas royalties.  click here to read the entire article
18.01.2018
AFTER THE ROW CONCERNING THE AMENDMENT OF THE REFERENCE FOR THE NATURAL GAS ROYALTY
Producers deny accusations of their failure to pay the royalties even though they did not concern them
     * Liberal senator Daniel Zamfir accused former prime-minister Mihai Tudose of sacking ANRM president Gigi Dragomir, for issuing an order which updated the methodology for the calculation of the royalty for natural gas, to match the market price
       The Romanian Association for Oil Exploration and Production (ROPEPCA) yesterday denied, in a press release, the "grave and unjustified" accusations made against the Romanian producers of natural gas, "accusations which concern the alleged insufficient payment of natural gas royalties", which it says are "being discussed in public increasingly often".  click here to read the entire article
17.01.2018
The NBR is trying to tether the economy and inflationary expectations to moving sands
     The first hike of the policy rate in the last ten years, by 0.25 percentage points, is too small and has come too late to have a significant effect on inflationary expectations.  click here to read the entire article
17.01.2018
The strongest "statesmen in the PSD" are...women!
     Unless something happens to cause us to hurry, by this Friday, or by Monday-Tuesday at the latest, we will be able to say: "Now we've seen everything!" For a historic first time, Romania will have a woman as a prime-minister!  click here to read the entire article
10.01.2018
Mariana Gheorghe, driven away from OMV Petrom (in corporate speak, "available for another challenge")
     * Sources: Dan Pazara is leaving together with Mariana Gheorghe
     * Christina Verchere has been appointed for the remaining part of Mariana Gheorghe's term, namely until April 16th, 2019
       The Supervisory Board of OMV Petrom yesterday appointed Christina Verchere as president of the Directorate and CEO of OMV Petrom, replacing Mariana Gheorghe.  click here to read the entire article
20.12.2017
National illusions and hallucinations
     The red spot on the white paper becomes greenish, but maintains it's shape, when you move your eyes to the empty part.  click here to read the entire article
19.12.2017
Hundreds of magistrates have protested on the steps of the Bucharest Court of Appeal
     Approximately 700 magistrates from several courts and prosecutor offices in the country have gathered yesterday on the steps of the Bucharest Court of Appeal.  click here to read the entire article
18.12.2017
Complaints and discussions in Brussels about the assault on the freedom of the press
     * The Secretary General of the European Federation of Journalists has pledged to support with all his strength, the efforts of FAIR-MediaSind to halt the politicians' attacks on the independence of Romanian journalists
       The political assault on the freedom of the press in Romania, through the amendment of the laws of justice by the coalition in power, was one of the main issues today in the meeting of the Social Dialog Commission of the European Commission, which was attended, on behalf of Romania, Leonard Pădureţ, president of the FAIR - MediaSind Culture and Mass Media Federation, together with executive president Cristi Godinac.  click here to read the entire article
14.12.2017
EXCLUSIVE:
"We don't intend to resort to violence, but we have the right to peaceful resistance"
     * "We need real and rational policy from the international community and not political tricks"
     * (Interview with his Excellency, Mr. Fuad Kokaly, the Ambassador of Palestine in Bucharest)
       The UN stated it was "extremely concerned over the risks of a violent escalation of the situation" after the decision of Donald Trump to unilaterally recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, in a reunion of the Security Council in which the United States have appeared more isolated than ever, according to AFP.  click here to read the entire article
12.12.2017
AFTER BEING INVESTIGATED BY THE TAX ADMINISTRATION AND THE ANPC, BANKS GET INVESTIGATED BY THE COMPETITION COUNCIL
Vasilescu, NBR: "We hope that banks will come out clean from the audit of the Competition Council"
     * Chiriţoiu: "We suspect an exchange of sensitive information on the banking market"
     * Dan Suciu, NBR: "The audits of the Competition Council can't be a reason for panic whatsoever"
     * Unannounced audit at Finmedia
     * The investigated institutions are at risk of being fined 10% of their turnover
     * Vasilescu: "The NBR has nothing to do with these investigations"
       The financial banking system seems to be the focus of most of the investigation entities. After being audited by the National Tax Administration Agency (ANAF) and by the National Consumer Protection Authority (ANPC), some of the banks which operate in Romania have also been investigated by the Competition Council (CC).  click here to read the entire article
.

X

Urmăreşte-ne pe Facebook