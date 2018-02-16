   Ofertă publicitate   Abonament la ziarul BURSA   Evenimentele BURSA   Suplimentele BURSA   Newsletter   Cariere   Contact       
CONFERINŢA CODUL INSOLVENŢEI - Ediţia a V-a

SITE-UL OLIGARCHSINSIDER.COM:

Fluxys, concurent cu Transgaz în preluarea DESFA, este partener cu Gazprom

BURSA 23.03.2018

M.P.
 
     Licitaţia pentru achiziţia a 66% din capitalul social al Operatorului Sistemului Elen de Transport Gaze Naturale DESFA este în plină desfăşurare, în februarie fiind depuse două oferte angajante de către consorţiul compus din Regasificadora del Noroeste SA, Reganosa Asset Investments SLU, SNTGN Transgaz şi Banca Europeană pentru Reconstrucţie şi Dezvoltare (BERD), şi consorţiul compus din Snam SpA, Enagas Internacional SLU şi Fluxys SA.
     Legăturile companiei belgiene Fluxys (parte din consorţiul concurent cu cel în care participă transportatorul român de gaze Transgaz) cu gigantul rus Gazprom au fost detaliate, recent, în cadrul unui articol apărut pe site-ul oligarchsinsider.com, care se prezintă drept o publicaţie online care oferă informaţii, analize şi investigaţii jurnalistice în "lumea misterioasă şi adesea nedocumentată a oligarhilor".
     Conform acestuia, în august 2017, CEO-ul Fluxys, Pascal De Buck, a declarat pentru mass-media belgiene că participarea Fluxys, Snam şi Enagas la proiectul TAP le poate aduce un avantaj faţă de concurenţi în cadrul licitaţiei DESFA.
     Secţiunea cea mai lungă din gazoductul Trans-Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) se află în Grecia, acoperind 550 km, iar acţionarii TAP vor economisi bani prin exercitarea controlului majoritar asupra unei companii deja existente operaţionale, se arată în articol, care adaugă că ceea ce CEO-ul Fluxys nu a spus a fost că a agreat cu Gazprom să se alăture proiectului de conducte TAP.
     Autorii articolului precizează că TAP trebuia să fie o "alternativă la gazul rusesc", o "inovaţie pentru a pune sub semnul întrebării dominaţia gazului rusesc", ar fi trebuit să furnizeze Europei o altă sursă mare de gaze naturale (gazul din Azerbaidjan), ajutând continentul să se diversifice şi să îşi reducă dependenţa faţă de Rusia: "Dar la 25 ianuarie 2017, directorul general al Gazprom Export, Alexander Medvedev, a anunţat la Viena că Gazprom intenţionează să utilizeze jumătate din capacitatea TAP ca să transporte gazul rusesc în Europa.
     În zilele următoare, doi acţionari majori ai TAP, Fluxys (19%) şi Snam (20%) şi-au anunţat sprijinul deplin pentru planurile Gazprom de a se alătura TAP.
     Pe 1 iunie 2017, a avut loc o întâlnire între preşedintele Gazprom, Alexei Miller, şi CEO-ul Fluxys, Pascal De Buck, la Forumul Economic Internaţional de la St. Petersburg. Ei au decis că conductele TAP vor servi drept continuări pe uscat pentru conducta TurkStream din Marea Neagră pe care Gazprom o construieşte fără parteneri străini".
     Site-ul citat vorbeşte şi despre un sprijin pentru proiectul Nord Stream 2 al Rusiei: "TAP face parte din aşa-numitul «Coridor de Sud» pentru gazul european, care a fost promovat ca o alternativă la controversatul proiect Nord Stream 2 al Rusiei.
     Dar în ianuarie 2017, Pascal De Buck a anunţat că Fluxys, unul dintre acţionarii TAP, este pregătit să ajute gazoductul Nord Stream 2 al Rusiei, fie prin a deveni acţionar în proiect, fie în alt mod.
     Pe parcursul întâlnirii de la Sankt Petersburg din iunie 2017, Alexey Miller şi Pascal De Buck au discutat, de asemenea, problemele legate de înfiinţarea unei noi infrastructuri în Europa, pentru a exporta gazul rusesc în regiune prin conducta de gaz Nord Stream 2.
     Câteva zile mai târziu, Fluxys şi alţi cinci operatori europeni de transport de gaze au trimis o scrisoare preşedintelui Comisiei Europene, Jean-Claude Juncker, de susţinere a proiectului Nord Stream 2, condus de Gazprom.
     Atunci, Comisia Europeană încerca să obţină un mandat din partea Consiliului UE, ca să negocieze un regim juridic special cu Rusia pentru Nord Stream 2. Fluxys şi ceilalţi susţinători ai Nord Stream 2 au declarat că nu este nevoie de astfel de discuţii, deoarece serviciul juridic propriu al Comisiei a ajuns la concluzia că legile interne ale UE nu sunt aplicabile conductelor offshore.
     În octombrie 2017, Fluxys a achiziţionat un pachet de 16,5% în conducta propusă de Germania, Eugal, continuarea onshore a Proiectului offshore Nord Stream 2 al Rusiei".
     Articolul detaliază şi istoria parteneriatului Fluxys cu Gazprom: "În iunie 2006, Fluxys şi Gazprom s-au întâlnit la Moscova pentru a semna un Memorandum de înţelegere. Filiala Gazexport a Gazprom (cu o participaţie de 75%) şi Fluxys (cu 25%) au înfiinţat un joint-venture pentru a construi instalaţii subterane de depozitare a gazelor în Poederlee, Belgia.
     În septembrie 2011, Fluxys a achiziţionat un pachet de 19% din proiectul german Nord Stream, NEL, de la filiala Gazprom Wingas.
     În decembrie 2010, în cadrul vizitei preşedintelui rus Dmitri Medvedev la Bruxelles, Gazprom şi Fluxys au semnat un Memorandum de înţelegere privind crearea coridoarelor de transport al gazelor, terminalele de regazificare pentru gaze lichefiate şi utilizarea instalaţiilor subterane de depozitare a gazelor. Şeful companiei Gazprom Export a anunţat că Gazprom şi Fluxys lucrează la un proiect de utilizare a gazelor lichefiate şi comprimate drept carburant.
     În aprilie 2014, compania Yamal, cu conducere rusească, şi cea belgiană Fluxys au anunţat un acord privind serviciile de transbordare a gazelor naturale lichefiate la terminalul belgian Zeebrugge. În luna iunie, directorul executiv al Gazprom, Alexei Miller, a declarat: «Acest acord consolidează în mod semnificativ portofoliul GPL al Gazprom pe termen lung şi ne permite să mărim volumele de tranzacţionare a GPL şi să folosim propriul nostru parc de transportatori de GPL».
     În octombrie 2014, directorul executiv al Gazprom, Alexei Miller, şi directorul executiv de atunci al Fluxys Walter Peeraer (care este în prezent preşedintele TAP) au purtat discuţii privind extinderea parteneriatului în sectorul gazelor naturale. Miller şi Peeraer au discutat perspectivele dezvoltării cooperării în domeniul trans­portului şi depozitării gazelor naturale, precum şi al regazificării gazelor lichefiate în Europa.
     În octombrie 2015, Miller şi Peeraer s-au întâlnit din nou în Sankt Peters­burg. Reuniunea s-a axat pe tranzitul gazului rusesc prin Belgia către ţări terţe. Părţile au abordat, de asemenea, perspectivele de construire a unor linii de transport de gaze către Europa noi şi directe.
     În decembrie 2015, Gazprom şi-a vândut unul dintre cele mai vechi active din Europa de Vest - 10% din conducta de gaz de interconectare, care lea­gă Marea Britanie de restul Europei.
     Motivul pentru părăsirea activului a fost o cerere formulată de autoritatea britanică de reglementare: Gazprom, în calitate de furnizor de gaz, îşi poate păstra participaţia la Interconector doar prin pierderea dreptului de vot. Activul a fost vândut companiei Fluxys din Belgia.
     În martie 2016, Alexander Medvedev, directorul executiv al Gazprom Export şi Pascal De Buck, care l-a succedat pe Walter Peeraer ca director general şi director executiv al Fluxys, au semnat la Paris un acord-cadru privind cooperarea la scară mică pe piaţa europeană pe GPL. «Dezvoltarea acestui segment face posibil ca Gazprom să îşi diversifice potenţialul de export şi să stimuleze livrările de resurse energetice sustenabile pentru naţiunile europene», a declarat Gazprom într-o declaraţie.
     Fluxys, unul dintre ofertanţii pentru un pachet de 66% din operatorul grec de transport de gaze naturale DESFA, este partenerul Gazprom în nenumărate proiecte de gaze naturale lichefiate, sprijină planurile Gazprom de a se alătura TAP, sprijină Nord Stream 2 condus de Gazprom şi oferă Gazprom capacităţi de transmisie pentru livrările de gaze către Regatul Unit".
     Vânzarea pachetului majoritar de acţiuni al DESFA face parte din măsurile convenite de autorităţile de la Atena cu Comisia Europeană şi cu creditorii internaţionali, în cadrul programului mai amplu de redresare a economiei elene, fiind confirmată ca un element cheie al pachetului de reforme în cuprinsul celei de a doua revizii a Raportului de conformare întocmit de Comisia Europeană, potrivit unei informări Transgaz.
     Valoarea tranzacţiei este estimată la 400 de milioane de euro, potrivit Reuters.
     Conform acordului, cea mai mare rafinărie din Grecia - Hellenic Petroleum - îşi vinde participaţia de 35% în DESFA, restul până la 66% fiind vândut de statul elen.
     În anul 2016, DESFA a raportat vânzări de 170 milioane de euro şi un profit net de 34 de milioane de euro. Valoarea activelor sale fixe este de aproximativ 1,3 miliarde de euro.
     Chiar în timpul licitaţiei, DESFA a raportat rezultate extraordinare pentru 2017. Astfel, operatorul a raportat o creştere cu 58% a cifrei de afaceri pentru 2017, la 268,6 milioane de euro, şi o apreciere de 149,4% a profitului net, la 85,6 milioane de euro. 
 
Jurnal Bursier
23.03.2018
BURSELE DIN LUME
Pieţele europene, dezamăgite de evoluţia sectorului de business din zona euro
     Bursele din Europa s-au înscris pe un curs negativ ieri, după publicarea unor date din care rezultă că activităţile de business din zona euro înregistrează cel mai lent ritm de creştere din ultimul...  click să citeşti tot articolul
23.03.2018
BVB
Scăderi pe linie pentru indicii bursei
     * Deal de 12,4% cu titlurile Carbochim
       Piaţa principală a Bursei de Valori Bucureşti (BVB) a avut parte de o şedinţă negativă din punctul de vedere al cotaţiilor, toţi indicii bursei încheind ziua de tranzacţionare în scădere.
     Rulajul...  click să citeşti tot articolul
22.03.2018
BVB
Rulajul scade la 44 de milioane de lei
     * BET-FI, singurul indice în scădere
       Volumul înregistrat în şedinţa de la mijlocul săptămânii de tranzacţionare a scăzut la 44,97 milioane de lei (9,64 milioane de euro), sub cel din şedinţa anterioară, de 46 de milioane de lei....  click să citeşti tot articolul
22.03.2018
BURSELE DIN LUME
Bursele europene scad, investitorii fiind atenţi la politica Fed
     Bursele din Europa au scăzut ieri, investitorii aşteptând decizia de politică monetară a băncii centrale americane (Fed).
     Titlurile conglomeratului german "Bayer" AG s-au depreciat cu...  click să citeşti tot articolul
21.03.2018
BVB
Rulajul scade la 46 de milioane de lei
     * BET-FI, singurul indice în creştere
     * Boromir Ind a ajuns la o deţinere de 96,25% din Boromir Prod şi poate cere retragerea obligatorie a acţionarilor şi delistarea de la bursă
       Volumul înregistrat în cea de-a doua şedinţă de tranzacţionare a săptămânii a scăzut la 46,24 milioane de lei (9,91 milioane de euro), sub cel din şedinţa anterioară, de aproape 55 de milioane de...  click să citeşti tot articolul
21.03.2018
BURSELE DIN LUME
Bursele din Europa urcă, pe fondul scăderii euro
     Acţiunile de pe pieţele din Europa au urmat un curs poztiv ieri, pe fondul deprecierii euro, generată de publicarea unor date dezamăgitoare privind încrederea oamenilor de afaceri din Germania....  click să citeşti tot articolul
English Section
22.03.2018
Financial crisis yellow code warning in the United States
     "The markets are turning into the markets' greatest enemy", wrote an analyst of Goldman Sachs in a note addressed to its customers, according to an article by Bloomberg, and the jump in the VIX volatility index last month "is a symptom of the financial fragility".  click here to read the entire article
19.03.2018
AS SHAREHOLDER,
Dan Paul sues "Cemacon"
     * The president of the Association of Brokers has taken the matter to the County Court of Cluj, to address the capital reduction of 2014 and the subsequent decisions of the company
     * Liviu Stoleru, CEO of Cemacon, told us on Thursday, that "no notification has been received from the company concerning such a topic"
     * The case was recorded on Friday, with the County Court of Cluj
     * BCR sold to BOF for 2 Euros the non-performing loans of 16.5 million Euros of "Cemacon" and "Ambient"
       * UPDATE 15.45 "Cemacon" confirms the lawsuit brought by Dan Paul
     "Cemacon" today sent the Bucharest Stock Exchange, a report whereby it confirms the existence of the lawsuit brought by Dan Paul, the president of the Association of Brokers. However, the officials of the company wrote that they have no details about the case.
     -------
     Dan Paul, the president of the Association of Brokers, has sued "Cemacon" (CEON), acting as shareholder, seeking the annulment of the shareholders' decision of March 24th, 2014, concerning the reduction of the share capital and of the subsequent acts, according to a notification seen by "BURSA".  click here to read the entire article
15.03.2018
THE NATIONAL BANK OF ROMANIA ISN'T COMMENTING, EVEN THOUGH BOTH COMMERCIAL BANKS ARE LISTED ON THE STOCK EXCHANGE
Press: "The NBR has blocked the acquisition of Banca Românească by OTP Bank"
     The National Bank of Romania (BNR) has blocked the acquisition of Banca Românească by OTP Bank România, according to information which appeared yesterday in the Romanian press, as well as on some foreign websites. Thus, the NBR hasn't issued an opinion on the transaction, even though the time by which it should have done so expired since back in autumn last year.  click here to read the entire article
14.03.2018
RAINER SEELE, OMV:
"We are dedicated to collaboration with Gazprom and we won't endanger our partnership"
     * OMV has a budget of 10 billion Euros for takeovers, until 2025 and it is targeting the markets in the Middle East and Asia Pacific
     * Manfred Leitner: "It is unknown how the BRUA pipeline will be implemented, but I don't think that all the gas volumes of the Black Sea that get exported will only go to the West"
       OMV wants to reduce its dependence on the European market, between 2020-2025, and will focus on acquisitions in the Middle East and Asia Pacific, according to CEO Rainer Seele.  click here to read the entire article
07.03.2018
ACCORDING TO AN EUROPEAN COMMISSION DOCUMENT, SEEN BY BLOOMBERG
The EU wants to set 25% tariffs on various US imports
     The European Union (EU) intends to apply tariffs for imports of 2.8 billion Euros (3.5 billion dollars) in the US, from T-shirts and bourbon, to motorbikes, if American president Donald Trump continues its plan to impose 25% tariffs for foreign steel acquisitions, according to Bloomberg.  click here to read the entire article
06.03.2018
USA: "We will not exempt any country from the application of steel and aluminum tariffs"
     * The EU, which is preparing retaliatory tariffs of its own against the US, is carrying out talks with the countries that will be affected by the taxes proposed by the Americans: Japan, Canada, Brazil and Turkey
     * German economy minister: "President Trump wants to play a game that no one can win"
       One of the top advisors to US president Donald Trump has recently announced that the US will not make any exception from the application of tariffs set on imported steel and aluminum, even if the EU is preparing reprisals, according to ft.com.  click here to read the entire article
05.03.2018
LAST WEEK, ROMANIA HAD THE BIGGEST IMPORTS OF NATURAL GAS IN THE LAST FIVE YEARS
ANRE, auditing Transgaz, E.ON, ENGIE and OMV
     * In Europe, the cold weather has led to a significant rise in the price of natural gas
       Last week, Romania imported about one third of the daily natural gas consumption to get it through the cold winter period, these being the biggest daily imports of natural gas in the last five years, according to some sources from the energy sector, quoted by Agerpres.  click here to read the entire article
02.03.2018
A POSSIBLE CONTRACT FOR THE SPARE PARTS NEEDED BY PATRIOT MISSILES
All time high for "Aerostar" stock, after the "Raytheon" quote request
     * Aurel Cazacu: "The American partners are trying to cooperate, even if they do not have the obligation to offset, and Aerostar is the best plant in Romania"
     * A rise of over 40% for the Aerostar shares over the last year
       Shares of "Aerostar" Bacău (ARS) yesterday rose 6.5%, to 5.24 lei/share, taking the company's valuation to an all time high - 797.93 million lei, after American company Raytheon announced that it has requested a quote from ARS, to get more information about the parts that might be manufactured in Bacău for the Patriot radar, which is part of the Patriot missile system.  click here to read the entire article
28.02.2018
REPORT FROM BRUSSELS / EUROPEAN ENERGY COMMISSION:
"The amendments of the Industries Commission to Emergency Government Ordinance 64 cannot be approved"
     * "We prefer dialogue, but we may resort to the European courts as well, if things don't work out"
       The European Commission is encouraging dialogue with the Romanian authorities concerning Emergency Government Ordinance 64 of 2016 concerning the natural gas sector, but if the issues on this matter cannot be resolved, we may resort to the European Court of Justice, European energy commissioner Miguel Arias Canete, said in a meeting in Brussels with the representatives of the Romanian energy sector.  click here to read the entire article
26.02.2018
The merit of Antena 3
     The success of Antena 3 is admirable! Dan Voiculescu has once again proved his usefulness, his television has created the somewhat plausible media context for justice minister Tudorel Toader to dare make his proposal for the revocation of Laura Codruţa Kovesi as chief-prosecutor of the DNA, despite the extraordinary support that she gets in the country and abroad.  click here to read the entire article
23.02.2018
Toader proposes the revocation of Kovesi
     The dismissal of chief DNA (National Anti-corruption Department) prosecutor Laura Codruţa Kovesi was announced last night by Justice Minister Tudorel Toader, at the headquarters of the Ministry, after presenting the justification of the decision, presented in the form of twenty bullet points, while also taking the opportunity to mention he had been head of class, which surprised everybody, because no one was interested in his school achievements.  click here to read the entire article
21.02.2018
LIBERAL SENATOR STRIKES AGAIN
Zamfir caps interest rates on loans
     * Senators have voted for the annual effective rate to be at most 2.5% higher than the policy rate when it comes to mortgage
     * The law will go to the Chamber of Deputies - the decision making forum
     * Senator Zamfir: "Today, we have become European as far as the manner in which loans are granted as well"
       PNL senator Daniel Cătălin Zamfir does not disappoint. His draft law concerning the capping of interest rates was the first that appeared on the agenda yesterday, in the common meeting of the specialized commissions and despite the controversies between him and a few other party colleagues, including the president of the Economic Commission Florin Cîţu, the liberal got more than he had made his objective initially - not just the capping of compensatory and penalty interest rates, but also the capping of the annual effective interest rate charged by banks and Non-Financial Banking Institutions (IFNs).  click here to read the entire article
20.02.2018
UPON REQUEST FROM ONE SHAREHOLDER,
The DIICOT brings prosecution in rem, in the Romcab case
     * The investigation concerns the deliberate reporting of inaccurate financial statements or untrue information
     * Sebastian Vlădescu: "An investigation is the only solution which would show where the money went, I know I've done my job"
       The DIICOT prosecutors have begun prosecution in rem of the actions, in the "Romcab" (MCAB) case, according to a response sent by the prosecutors to Valentin Stănescu, a shareholder in the company.  click here to read the entire article
20.02.2018
The Cosma family, by William Shakespeare
     Decorated by Traian Băsescu with the Star of Romania, Gunther Krichbaum, the president of the European Affairs Commission of the Bundestag, asks the president of the European Commission, Jean Claude Juncker, through a letter, not to suspend the application of the Cooperation and Verification Mechanism (MCV) concerning the Romanian judicial system and writes that "in the event of new attacks on the independence of the judicial system, should take into consideration initiating the procedure for the activation of article 7 of the EU treaty" (the suspension of Romania's voting rights in the EU council).  click here to read the entire article
16.02.2018
VALERY KUZMIN, AMBASSADOR OF THE RUSSAIAN FEDERATION IN BUCHAREST:
"We are happy that the offshore perimeters in the Black Sea will start being exploited"
     * Lucian Bode, co-initiator of the BRUA, is asking for clarifications from Teodor Meleşcanu concerning the export of natural gas from Hungary
       We are happy that the perimeters on the continental coast of Romania (ed. note: offshore in the Black Sea) will start being exploited, because there lies inactive a very important resource of the energy industry, his excellency Valery Kuzmin, Ambassador of the Russian Federation told us in Bucharest, during Diplomat's Day.  click here to read the entire article
