Macroeconomie

SITUAŢIA ECONOMICĂ A PLANETEI PĂMÂNT

Datoria globală creşte de patru ori mai tare ca PIB mondial

BURSA 08.01.2018

A.S.
 
     * MAKE: "Criza de supra-îndatorare nu a fost rezolvată niciodată, nicăieri pe cuprinsul Planetei"
     * MAKE: "Sistemul dezvoltării pe baza creditului cu dobândă nu mai funcţionează"
       Datoria mondială a atins un nivel record de 233 trilioane de dolari în trimestrul al treilea din 2017, cu 16 trilioane de dolari mai mult faţă de finalul anului 2016, potrivit unei analize publicate, săptămâna trecută, de Institutul Internaţional pentru Finanţe (IIF), cel mai mare grup de lobby al sectorului financiar. Raportul precizează, potrivit Reuters, că datoria sectorului privat non-financiar a atins noi maxime în Canada, Franţa, Hong Kong, Coreea de Sud, Elveţia şi Turcia. Cifra IIF include datoria totală a gospodăriilor, guvernelor, sectorului financiar şi companiilor din sectorul non-financiar.
     Anul trecut, PIB-ul mondial, în preţuri curente, a crescut la 79,28 trilioane de dolari, potrivit Fondului Monetar Internaţional, de la 75 trilioane în 2016 şi 58 de trilioane în 2007.
     Astfel, anul trecut, economia lumii a crescut cu 4 trilioane de dolari, în timp ce datoriile s-au majorat cu 16 trilioane de dolari, creşterea PIB-ului mondial având o valoare situată la un sfert din valoarea creditului aferent.
     MAKE, preşedintele grupului de presă BURSA, autor a două volume intitulate "Soluţia crizei. Terminus a quo" şi, respectiv, "VIŢELUL DE AUR/ Tâlcul dobânzii", ne-a declarat următoarele: "Cifrele anunţate de IIF pun în evidenţă cum îndoctrinarea îndobitoceşte.
     Pentru că există un consens general în toată Uniunea Europeană şi la nivelul specialiştilor cum că lumea a depăşit criza financiară. Dar toţi ştim că această criză financiară are numele de «criză de supra-îndatorare». După cum observăm, din 2007 şi până în 2017, datoria globală nu s-a diminuat nicidecum, ci a crescut şi a crescut distanţa dintre nivelul valoric al datoriei globale şi cel al PIB-ului planetar.
     PIB a crescut, dar mai puţin decât datoria. Prin urmare, criza de supra-îndatorare nu s-a încheiat niciodată. Este o prostie să afirmi că ne aşteaptă o nouă criză financiară în curând, de vreme ce ea este aceeaşi.
     Nu, noi nu am depăşit criza de supra-îndatorare şi, după cum se vede, nici nu avem cum să o depăşim pentru că, la fiecare credit, creşterea PIB are o valoare situată la sfertul valorii creditului. Prin urmare, datoria va creşte în continuare, cât timp menţinem sistemul de dezvoltare economică bazat pe creditul cu dobândă. Judecăţile mele se bazează pe cifrele raportate de instituţiile internaţionale, dar nu am încredere în aceste cifre, în mediul on-line sunt vehiculate cifre cu mult mai critice. Situaţia mondială cred că este cu mult mai gravă, cred că de cel puţin cinci ori".
     Analiştii IIF avertizează că povara datoriilor ar putea acţiona ca o frână în calea intenţiilor băncilor centrale de a majora dobânzile, având în vedere îngrijorările care există cu privire la capacitatea unor firme şi guverne puternic îndatorate de a-şi asigura serviciul datoriei.
     Analiza IIF mai arată că, deşi datoria totală a crescut cu 16.000 de miliarde de dolari în trimestrul al treilea 2017 comparativ cu sfârşitul lui 2016, raportul dintre datorie şi Produsul Intern Brut mondial a scăzut pentru al patrulea trimestru consecutiv, pe măsură ce economia mondială s-a extins. Potrivit IIF, în prezent acest raport este de aproximativ 318%, cu trei puncte procentuale sub maximul înregistrat în trimestrul al treilea din 2016.
     "O combinaţie de factori care include o creştere globală sincronizată peste potenţial, creşterea inflaţiei în China şi Turcia precum şi eforturile de a împiedica o acumulare destabilizatoare de datorii în China şi Canada, au contribuit toate la acest declin", se arată în raportul IIF.
     Potrivit IIF, China, care a fost res¬ponsabilă pentru cea mai mare parte din noile datorii ale pieţelor emergente, a înregistrat o încetinire a ritmului de acumulare de noi datorii, astfel că, anul trecut, datoria sa a crescut cu doar două puncte procentuale, până la 294% din PIB, în condiţiile în care în perioada 2012-2016 a înregistrat o creştere medie anuală de 17 puncte procentuale. 

1.  fără titlu
    (mesaj trimis de Anti-Make în data de 08.01.2018, ora 01:12)  
 Datoriile sunt facute de politicieni pt a mitui alegatori. Pensiile din Franta sunt platite din imprumuturi de ani de zile.
 Apoi orasele..
 Ex.Bucuresti are datorii. La ce -au facut ele? La nimic bun. Alte metropole sunt deja in faliment.
 Etc etc.
 Cauza nu e impr.cu dob.
 Cresterea pib e sub cresterea datoriior pt. ca nu exista democratie directa ci mega-organizatii politice monstruoase: cei care conduc mase alienate imprumuta mega-sume de bani si nu dau socoteala nimanui.
 Ex. Corina cretu , o birocrata nulitate SIE imparte mld. euro. Nu sunt banii ei, nu va da ever socoteala pt.risipirea lor.
 Multiplicati cu zece mii de astfwl de decidenti si avem tabloul.


 
  1.1.   fără titlu  (răspuns la opinia nr. 1 )
    (mesaj trimis de Anti-Make , in data de 08.01.2018, ora 01:17)
 
 Un nr. de birocrati politico-financiari uzeaza ilegitim de mega-sume care sunt pur si simplu investitii gaunoase.
 Ce vina are dobanda?


 
  1.2.   fără titlu  (răspuns la opinia nr. 1.1 )
    (mesaj trimis de anonim , in data de 08.01.2018, ora 02:26)
 
 Make discuta la nivel global, iar tu vrei sa-l contrazici invocand cazuri particulare, cu toate ca nu poate nimeni sa procedeze la o inductie completa, in acest subiect, iar daca ar face-o, atunci, indubitabil, va ajunge la concluzia lui Make. Au existat timpuri cand, cu aceiasi politicieni, economia mondiala s-a dezvoltat pe baza creditului cu dobanda, desi furturile si nechibzuinta sunt constante. Acum, chestia asta nu mai merge.


 
  1.3.   fără titlu  (răspuns la opinia nr. 1.2 )
    (mesaj trimis de Anti- Make , in data de 08.01.2018, ora 05:54)
 
 Amploarea tocarii in gauri negre de fonduri uriase extrase prin supra-taxare e unica in istorie. Si birocr.atotputer ica e , iarasi , unica .
 Creditul cu dob.NU este cauza vreunui declin, cum NU a fost cauza fund.a vreunui progres istoric continuu.
 Au existat si in trecut IMPERIi sufocate, care au dat faliment(spaniol , otomanetc etc) creditul cu dob.nu a avut nicio importanta.
 Creditul asta e in discutie un fetis istoric: tine loc si de DESCRIEREA istorica (am trait o civilizatie a creditului cu dob(?) si pt.a explica DECLINUL acesteia.


 
  1.4.   fără titlu  (răspuns la opinia nr. 1.3 )
    (mesaj trimis de MAKE , in data de 08.01.2018, ora 08:19)
 
 Ai graficul in fata: tot mai multa indatorare pentru mereu mai putina crestere a PIB.
 Indiferent ca de vina ar fi un regim politic sau altul - autocratia sau democratia, iar in cadrul ei, cea reprezentativa sau cea directa - evolutiile grafice sint interpretate in aceleasi cuvinte: creditul cu dobinda isi pierde progresiv eficienta economica.
 Dupa ce accepti evidenta, putem discuta cite in luna si in stele.


 
  1.5.   fără titlu  (răspuns la opinia nr. 1.4 )
    (mesaj trimis de Anti-make , in data de 08.01.2018, ora 09:35)
 
  criza datoriei NU are ca si cauza ...imprumutul cu dob.
 Datoria e prost facuta.


 
  1.6.   Las-o !  (răspuns la opinia nr. 1.5 )
    (mesaj trimis de anonim , in data de 08.01.2018, ora 09:49)
 
 Te contrazici singur.


 
  1.7.   fără titlu  (răspuns la opinia nr. 1.5 )
    (mesaj trimis de MAKE , in data de 08.01.2018, ora 10:08)
 
 ...."ca si cauza"...ma topesc dupa "ca si", exprimarea asta are o frecventa tulburatoare. De fapt, aici chiar ai evitat cacofonia "ca cauza", dar cacofonia era mai corecta ca exprimare in limba romana, decit folosirea improprie a conjunctiei "si". La o emisiune TV care mi-a dat satisfactie, lingvistii au compus o melodie, al carei refren era "Ne place ca si, ca si!"
 Revenind la subiect: "datoria e prost facuta", asa cum te pronunti, este echivalenta cu "ce frumoasa planeta avem, pacat ca-i locuita!"
 In aceasta faza a discutiei avem de stabilit, doar, daca vedem unul si acelasi grafic in fata ochilor si daca el inseamna pentru amindoi ca eficienta creditului s-a diminuat.
 Este o disciplina a discutiei.
 Despre cauze, dupa aceea.


 
2.  Fair play
    (mesaj trimis de Vinny în data de 08.01.2018, ora 04:31)  
 Sunt aceleasi 2 metode de menținere a unei bunăstări mai bune fata de alt popor: sclavie (modernă sau nu) și dezvoltarea tehnologiei (productivitate).
 Dpdv al unei țări top AAA rating, sistemul financiar de împrumut (pe care tot ea l-a propus) este ok până când cei cu rating redus ajung aproape la aceiași indicatori. Apoi brusc nu mai este fair play, ei nu mai pot creste la fel; daca dezvoltarea tehnologică a lor nu tine pasul cu creșterea datoriei, regulile trebuie schimbate in detrimentul țărilor cu rating mic, k să se păstreze pârghia la fel. De aici și tendința de a nu mai păstra aceleași reguli ca la începutul jocului cu datoria: vezi Anglia, SUA care nu mai vor globalizare pentru k deja e prea multa și le mănâncă din bunăstare. Următorul pas este că țările cu rating redus să importe tehnologie la prețuri imense, "corecte" pentru cei cu rating AAA.


 
  2.1.   fără titlu  (răspuns la opinia nr. 2 )
    (mesaj trimis de anonim , in data de 08.01.2018, ora 07:10)
 
 Zici tu ceva.


 
  2.2.   fără titlu  (răspuns la opinia nr. 2 )
    (mesaj trimis de MAKE , in data de 08.01.2018, ora 08:08)
 
 In alta parte am sustinut o idee asemanatoare, cum ca dobinda la credit este sustinuta de operatiunile de arbitraj si ca sistemul creditului cu dobinda se colmateaza in cazul globalizarii, care echilibreaza extremele facind inutil arbitrajul.


 
3.  fără titlu
    (mesaj trimis de anonim în data de 08.01.2018, ora 05:20)  
  Nici o datorie nu se va plati niciodata la nivel mondial si toate se vor transfera in datorii guvernamentale neachitabile in eternitate.
 Alternativa la plata este un conflict mondial.


 
  3.1.   fără titlu  (răspuns la opinia nr. 3 )
    (mesaj trimis de anonim , in data de 08.01.2018, ora 07:05)
 
 Aceeasi idee ca la 4.


 
4.  Dupa acest grafic e razboi mondial
    (mesaj trimis de anonim în data de 08.01.2018, ora 07:04)  
 Doar razboiul poate acoperi aceste datorii.
 Datoria e masurata in $, $ care cu ce este garantat? Cu obrazul Sua, vociferare. Garantia se face in aur.
 Nu detaliez aici.


 
5.  Propunere indecenta
    (mesaj trimis de The Brute în data de 08.01.2018, ora 08:06)  
 la ceas anniversary ar fi frumos ca sa initiem o emisiune de obligatiuni pe 1 suta de ani.


 
6.  fără titlu
    (mesaj trimis de anonim în data de 08.01.2018, ora 08:18)  
 Totul este gandit si planificat cu multi ani inainte. Spre exemplu, SUA a inceput sa acumuleze datorii din prima zi in care FED-ul si-a inceput activitatea (1913). Toate tarile vor cadea prada intereselor oculte si tot ei vor veni cu solutia miraculoasa de salvare a omenirii, conform unui vechi principiu maonic. Asteptam solutia: o moneda unica globala, tari fara frontiere, un guvern unic mondial controlat de elitele sistemului financiar precum si o viitoare anarhie. Cuministii n-au murit, se numesc acum birocrati.


 
  6.1.   fără titlu  (răspuns la opinia nr. 6 )
    (mesaj trimis de anonim , in data de 08.01.2018, ora 08:20)
 
 WooW


 
  6.2.   fără titlu  (răspuns la opinia nr. 6.1 )
    (mesaj trimis de anonim , in data de 08.01.2018, ora 08:51)
 
 sau... nu


 
  6.3.   fără titlu  (răspuns la opinia nr. 6 )
    (mesaj trimis de anonim , in data de 08.01.2018, ora 09:30)
 
 Asta e varianta pasnica. Daca nu se ajunge la un consens politic, nu e exclus sa inceapa un nou razboi mondial.


 
7.  fără titlu
    (mesaj trimis de anonim în data de 08.01.2018, ora 10:11)  
 Cine imprumuta? Cine da bani? Ei stiu sigur ca nu mai incaseaza nimic.
 Interesul este sa cumpere un stat moca? Grecia e doar un exenplu.
 Simplificand la persoana sau la firma ce banca imprumuta un om/ firma care are datorie de 3,5 ori mai mare decat salariul/profitul dupa taxe?
 Bancile ar trebui sa isi asume pierderea?
 Nu sunt niste legi care nu permit imprumut peste 30% din salariu?
 Cineva care a semnat asemenea contracte nu raspunde cu averea personala + libertatea?
 Totul se reduce la banci+politic? Politicul face legi, deci cine imparte parte isi face?
 In Sua se glura ca bancile au dat imprumuturi la cei fara venit, bancile isi calculau profitul. Ceva de genul e si asta.


 
Miscellanea, 11:03
MINISTERUL AGRICULTURII:
"Comisia Europeană a rambursat 664 milioane euro"
     Ministerul Agriculturii şi Dezvoltării Rurale a anunţat astăzi că, în prima săptămână a lunii ianuarie, a primit suma de 664 milioane euro, ce reprezintă rambursarea de la Comisia Europeană, în contul cheltuielilor efectuate de Agenţia de Plăţi şi Intervenţie pentru Agricultură (APIA), în perioada 16 octombrie - 30 noiembrie 2017, pentru acordarea avansului aferent campaniei 2017 din plăţile directe finanţate din FEGA (Fondul European de Garantare Agricolă).  click să citeşti tot articolul
Internaţional, 10:30
Bursele europene au deschis în apreciere
     Patru indici bursieri europeni au deschis şedinţa de tranzacţionare de astăzi în creştere.  click să citeşti tot articolul
Piaţa de Capital, 10:14
Indicele principal al Bursei de Valori Bucureşti (BVB) a depăşit, luni dimineaţă, 8.000 de puncte
     Indicii de pe Bursa de Valori Bucureşti (BVB) au deschis în apreciere şedinţa de tranzacţionare de astăzi.  click să citeşti tot articolul
Companii-Afaceri, 10:04
Numărul autorizaţiilor de construire pentru clădiri rezidenţiale a crescut cu 7,6%, în primele 11 luni din 2017
     Numărul autorizaţiilor de construire pentru clădiri rezidenţiale a crescut cu 7,6%, în primele 11 luni din 2017, comparativ cu perioada similară a anului precedent, la 38.879, se arată într-un comunicat de presă al Institutului Naţional de Statistică (INS).  click să citeşti tot articolul
Internaţional, 09:56
Volatilitatea lirei se află la cel mai redus nivel din ultimii trei ani
     Volatilitatea lirei sterline se află la cel mai redus nivel din ultimii trei ani, ceea ce arată că pentru investitori acordul referitor la perioada de tranziţie după Brexit este ca şi făcut, relatează Bloomberg.  click să citeşti tot articolul
Jurnal Bursier
08.01.2018
BVB
Volumul a crescut la 35 milioane de lei
     * "Deal" în valoare de aproape 9 milioane de lei cu acţiuni TLV
       Piaţa locală de acţiuni şi-a continuat creşterea din acest an, în ultima şedinţă de tranzacţionare a săptămânii trecute, toţi indicii Bursei de Valori Bucureşti (BVB) cunoscând aprecieri cuprinse...  click să citeşti tot articolul
08.01.2018
BURSELE DIN LUME
Investitorii europeni, atenţi la datele economice
     Bursele din Europa au încheiat în urcare utima zi a săptămânii trecute, investitorii fiind atenţi la datele economice privind zona euro şi SUA.  click să citeşti tot articolul
05.01.2018
BVB
BRD - Groupe Societe Generale, cel mai lichid emitent
     După creşterea înregistrată de piaţă în prima zi de tranzacţionare a anului, cotaţiile şi-au continuat aprecierea şi în şedinţa de ieri, cea mai mare urcare, de 1,64%, fiind marcată de indicele...  click să citeşti tot articolul
05.01.2018
BURSELE DIN LUME
Datele privind creşterea economică a Europei aduc avans pe pieţele din regiune
     Acţiunile de pe pieţele din Europa au crescut ieri, în baza datelor solide privind creşterea economică a regiunii şi a avansului cotaţiilor petrolului.  click să citeşti tot articolul
04.01.2018
BVB
Prime Transaction: "Bursa locală a început anul 2018 în forţă"
     * Toţi indicii BVB au marcat creşteri de peste 1%
       Prima şedinţă de tranzacţionare a anului 2018 a început într-o notă pozitivă din punctul de vedere al cotaţiilor, toţi indicii Bursei de Valori Bucureşti (BVB) înregistrând creşteri de peste un...  click să citeşti tot articolul
04.01.2018
BURSELE DIN LUME
Avans pe pieţele internaţionale ale acţiunilor
     Pieţele din Europa s-au înscris pe un curs pozitiv ieri, odată cu intrarea în vigoare a directivei europene MiFID II privind pieţele financiare, dar şi în baza unor date pozitive referitoare la...  click să citeşti tot articolul
vezi toate articolele
