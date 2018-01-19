   Ofertă publicitate   Abonament la ziarul BURSA   Evenimentele BURSA   Suplimentele BURSA   Newsletter   Cariere   Contact       
CONFERINŢA CODUL INSOLVENŢEI - Ediţia a V-a

Editorial

Slugă la doi stăpîni

BURSA 23.02.2018

CORNEL CODIŢĂ
 
CORNEL CODIŢĂ      După cum uşor va bănui bunul şi îngăduitorul nostru cititor, subiectul de astăzi nu are de a face cu teatrul renascentist, cu Truffaldino ori vreun alt personaj din aceeaşi familie de servitori poltroni şi isteţi care şi astăzi mai delectează publicul cu aventurile lor, de la Sganarelle, la Scapino şi Leporello. Personajul zilei este unul contemporan, deloc vesel, cel în jurul căruia, vrem nu vrem, ne place nu ne place, se învîrte politica din România, deocamdată. Domnul Dragnea... Liviu Dragnea! Privind harababura din jurul lui nu se poate să nu te întrebi: în ce piesă joacă "băiatul ăsta" şi ce rol, mă rog? Să scrutăm partitura şi să căutăm răspunsurile!
     După un lung şi istovitor asediu, soarta războiului PSD-DNA s-ar putea decide astăzi (ieri!). Publicul este bombardat de cîteva luni, aproape zilnic, cu noi şi noi dezvăluiri despre "scheletele", unele cît se poate de reale, altele doar fantome, care zac în dulapurile, ori bîntuie odăile din dos ale instituţiei care, pe drept sau pe nedrept, se confundă practic cu numele doamnei Kovesi. "Corupţie, corupţi, justiţie trucată" scrie pe toate aceste mesaje, livrate din tranşeele "războiului împotriva statului paralel". De cealaltă parte a meterezelor, răspunsurile s-au redus la sintagma "penali", cu completarea că cei care susţin această cruciadă anti-DNA ocupă poziţii de putere importante, politice şi economice, şi se folosesc de ele ca să împiedice inexorabila precipitare a judecăţii faptelor lor. Fiat Justitia! DA, dar nu pentru ei, iar dacă e să fie totuşi justiţie şi pentru ei, atunci să fie justiţia lor, făcută de ei, cu mînuţa lor, iar nu una care le este potrivnică, aşa cum "violent şi fără maneră" se manifestă astăzi DNA-ul doamnei Kovesi! În ciuda uriaşului succes electoral al PSD şi al controlului tip "mînă de fier" asupra Parlamentului şi a Guvernului, războiul nu a putut fi tranşat cu mijloacele "democraţiei" şi nici mediatic, deşi au fost succese şi victorii, unele chiar spectaculoase. Mai rămînea calea "administrativă". Ministrul Justiţiei să facă bine şi să analizeze situaţia, să ne spună dacă DNA-ul poate exista şi fără Kovesi, ori Kovesi, fără DNA! Şi s-a anchetat... şi s-a anchetat zi de vară pînă-n seară... şi s-a răs-anchetat, s-a făcut şi o lucrare, adică un text de analiză, care a fost la rîndul lui analizat şi răs-analizat. Ba, ca să îşi limpezească gîndurile, puţin Zen nu strică niciodată, domnul ministru a dat o fugă pînă în Japonia, doar că nici asta nu i-a tihnit căci momentul inevitabilei despărţiri a apelor sosise, aşa că doamna Prim-ministru l-a chemat în ţară să ne spună cu subiect şi predicat: pleacă sau nu pleacă? Kovesi... desigur! Răspunsul, anticipat public chiar de către Procurorul General este "Nu pleacă". Iar, pentru ca lucrurile să fie clare, ambasadorul Klemm a binevoit să i-o spună verde în faţă lui Dragnea, la el în cabinetul de Preşedinte al Camerei deputaţilor, doar cu o zi înainte de ieşirea publică a Ministrului Justiţiei cu deznodămîntul anchetei toaderesciene. Desigur, pe căi diplomatice am aflat că cele două părţi nu au discutat nici măcar prin aluzie subiectul Kovesi, Ambasadorul Statelor Unite fiind interesat doar de cauzele evoluţiei haotice a preţului la praz şi bolovani de rîu, în judeţul Teleorman, care era mai mai să dărîme indicele Dow Jones la bursa din New York şi să declanşeze un nou val de criză economică în America, precum şi de mersul pescuitului la ştiuca în rezervaţia personală a baronului PSD cu care aproape.... aproape ar putea să se şi împrietenească, dacă n-ar fi vremurile astea... atît de vitrege. Şi, Dragnea, unde a fost în toată această tevatură? Cum unde? În fruntea trupelor, în cortul de stat major, în buncărele de unde s-au lansat "armele secrete" ale războiului împotriva statului paralel, peste tot unde putea să îşi servească stăpînul său politic nr. 1: "Asociaţia progresistă a baronilor PSD care vor binele partidului pentru că de la binele partidului atîrnă binele ţării şi de la binele ţării atîrnă binele...", al cărui membru de vază, desigur, este. Da, dar războiul a fost pierdut, Kovesi nu pleacă! Ei şi, cine o să-l împiedice să strige eroic şi cu entuziasm, din adîncul pieptului şi din toţi bojocii: "Uraaaa... am înfrînt... tovarăşi"!
     Nimeni!
     Aici intervine tabloul doi al piesei: Dragnea îşi trage un Congres! Da... da... acesta nu este congresul PSD-ului, căci el partidul, "sireacul", nu avea nevoie de vreun conclav, acum, cum nu are nevoie ologul de două perechi de ghete cu patine. Acesta este congresul lui Dragnea, pentru Dragnea şi, desigur, cu Dragnea în rolul principal. De ce? În primul rînd pentru că Dragnea are nevoie de această "revistă de front" a PSD-ului ca să-i poată muştrului, băga în viteză, aşeza în rînd, chema la ordine etc. pe toţi cei care visează cai verzi pe pereţi că îl schimbă cînd vor ei pe EL... Dragnea, de la conducerea partidului. Este şi va fi o "splendidă" etalare de "putere organizatorică" a "Liderului" şi a echipei sale. Firul roşu, ideea forţă, lozinca de bază: am pierdut o luptă, poate, de fapt a cam ieşit remiză, dar războiul, niciodată! Ca susţinere de rezervă va fi folosită probabil celebra previziune care încarnează optimismul stalinist "O să răsară soarele şi pe uliţa noastră" , o simplă variantă colholznică a celebrului intro shakesperian, Richard al III-lea... "Azi, iarna vrajbei noastre s-a schimbat, prin soarele lui York în toi de vară; iar norii toţi, ce casa ne-o striveau, sunt îngropaţi acum în sînu-adînc al mării". De ce are Dragnea nevoie de această demonstraţie de forţă şi rescoatere la imprimantă a firmanului său de lider al PSD? Pentru că-i trebuie, mai mult ca aerul şi apa în relaţia cu cel de-al doilea stăpîn pe care trebuie să îl servească, cel de la care atîrnă nu doar soarta sa politică, ci chiar soarta lui de cetăţean liber, Starostele inelelor (se poate citi şi "cătuşelor"). Ştie toată lumea, nu despre firava Codruţa este vorba, cît o vrea ea să pară de "sîngeroasă" şi de "fără de milă" în pozele oficiale. Apropos, s-ar putea scrie un roman în jurul personajului, construit doar din contrastul înfăţişării ei în pozele oficiale, faţă de cele "civile", ca să nu zic de mediul privat!!! Acest al doilea stăpîn vrea mereu, imperios, noi şi noi garanţii că Dragnea poate livra ceea ce are de livrat din postura de şef al PSD-ului şi anume sprijinul organizatoric şi electoral pentru mandatul K.W.I. 2.0. Nu livrează probele de eficienţă, la fiecare etapă şi scadenţă, i se rostogoleşte capul pe scările DNA-ului cît ai zice peşte de baltă; de Teleorman sau Sibiu, prea puţin mai contează.
     Şi-am încălecat pe-o şa şi v-am spus povestea aşa;
     Şi-am încălecat pe-o roată ... dar n-am spus-o chiar pe toată;
     Şi-am încălecat pe-o căpşună;
     Şi v-am spus, oameni buni, ceva ce seamănă cu o mare minciună! 
 
1.  "O să răsară soarele şi pe uliţa noastră"
    (mesaj trimis de Salomeea în data de 23.02.2018, ora 00:48)  
 "Azi, iarna vrajbei noastre s-a schimbat, prin soarele lui York în toi de vară; iar norii toţi, ce casa ne-o striveau, sunt îngropaţi acum în sînu-adînc al mării"
 Speranta e bucurie
 Bucuria e speranta
 Soare cu bucurie si speranta!
 Cu totii ne dorim sa sporeasca calitatea vietii, numai ca nimeni nu doreste sa ne livreze calitate...se ocupa de alte livrabile!...macar presedintia Romaniei la UE sa aduca pe agenda societatii civile, politice si a mediului de afaceri acest obiectiv proritar pentru toti cetatenii UE.


 
  1.1.   Salomeea abereaza  (răspuns la opinia nr. 1 )
    (mesaj trimis de Marco Tanu , in data de 23.02.2018, ora 01:56)
 
 E clar pentru oricine.


 
  1.2.   sluga dictatoriala-paradoxal  (răspuns la opinia nr. 1.1 )
    (mesaj trimis de Salomeea , in data de 23.02.2018, ora 08:17)
 
 Asta si/a propus presedintia Romaniei la Consiliul UE,sa puna in centru ceteateanul...la asta asist de aproape o luna...Se procedeaza astfel doar de teama sa nu mai existe alte exit/uri dupa Brexit!... nu ca i/ar pasa cuiva de faptul ca nu o ducem prea bine.
 Dragnea are psihologie de sluga, dar una care isi ascunde inclinatia dictatoriala prin sintagma, de bun organizator.
 Naiva mi/ar placea sa cred ca poate prioritatea presedintiei UE nu este o mare minciuna!


 
  1.3.   fără titlu  (răspuns la opinia nr. 1.2 )
    (mesaj trimis de anonim , in data de 23.02.2018, ora 09:09)
 
 Salmonela, nu se poate să pozezi în intelectuala Bursei în timp ce emiți gogomăniile propagandei securiste.
 Cine să pună în centru cetățeanul? Regimul securist din România, cu cele mai multe condamnări CEDO din UE?
 Salmonela, uzi tastatura. Tamponează-te în colțul gurii.


 
2.  fără titlu
    (mesaj trimis de anonim în data de 23.02.2018, ora 08:07)  
 Haha


 
3.  fără titlu
    (mesaj trimis de Abel în data de 23.02.2018, ora 08:26)  
 Poate sunt naiv, dar prin demiterea lui Kovesi, dosarele care sunt in instanta presupun ca merg mai departe, iar sentintele se dau de alta institutie ïndependenta"!


 
4.  fără titlu
    (mesaj trimis de anonim în data de 23.02.2018, ora 08:53)  
 Cred ca va bateti mintea degeaba;pe Dragnea atat il duce mintea.Am mai spus-o,cu toata armata de consilieri si ajutori de bagatori de seama,nu a reusit nimic notabil,nu faptic,dar macar la nivel de declaratie.


 
