Companii Afaceri

SORIN CIUTUREANU, OIL TERMINAL:

"Avizarea unui nou terminal în Portul Constanţa riscă să blocheze infrastructura feroviară"

BURSA 29.01.2018

A consemnat ADINA ARDELEANU
 
     * (Interviu cu domnul Sorin Ciutureanu, director general Oil Terminal )
     * "Nu de competitivitate ne este frică, pentru că suntem competitivi comercial, ci de lipsa infrastructurii necesare deservirii a două terminale aşezate unul lângă altul, fapt ce va afecta toţi operatorii din zonă, nu doar pe noi"
     * "Creşterea preţului barilului de ţiţei din ultima perioadă nu este în avantajul terminalelor petroliere independente"
     * "Oil Terminal Constanţa este constrâns de o legislaţie fiscală care poate conduce la limitarea rulajului de marfă"
         Construirea unui nou terminal petrolier, în Portul Constanţa, de către ADM este în faza de avize/aprobări/autorizări, iar acest lucru riscă să creeze probleme de infrastructură, potrivit lui Sorin Ciutureanu, directorul general al Oil Terminal.
       "Nu de competitivitate ne este frică, pentru că suntem competitivi comercial, ci de lipsa infrastructurii necesare deservirii a două terminale aşezate unul lângă altul, fapt ce va afecta toţi operatorii din zonă, nu doar pe noi", ne-a spus domnia sa, într-un interviu, în care ne-a vorbit despre activitatea companiei.
       Statul român, prin Ministerul Energiei, deţine 59,62% din Oil Terminal, în timp ce Sebastian Valentin Dumitrescu are o participaţie de 13,1%, conform datelor de la jumătatea anului trecut.

       Reporter: Cum apreciaţi activitatea Oil Terminal în 2017?
     Sorin Ciutureanu: O activitate previzibilă, în limitele prognozei bugetare, fără evenimente notabile care să genereze o reorganizare sau regândire a strategiei de business. Practic, am reuşit să avem o uşoară creştere a veniturilor faţă de planificarea de la începutul anului 2017, principalii indicatori economico-financiari au fost realizaţi, înregistrându-se valori mai mari faţă de nivelul aprobat prin BVC. Nu am avut incidente tehnice notabile, lucru foarte important pentru o societate cum este Oil Terminal.
     Reporter: Cum apreciaţi piaţa pe care activaţi?
     Sorin Ciutureanu: Piaţa este în creştere proporţional cu creşterea consumului în România. Important este ca noi să fim şi suntem conectaţi la cerinţele pieţei şi să răspundem imediat solicitărilor, astfel că încercăm să investim în infrastructură în scopul îmbunătăţirii randamentelor prestaţiilor către clienţii noştri.
     Creşterea preţului barilului de ţiţei din ultima perioadă nu este în avantajul terminalelor petroliere independente, lucru care s-a văzut şi în cursul anului 2017, generând o scădere semnificativă a veniturilor rezultate din stocarea de produse petroliere. Am convingerea că suntem suficient de capabili să atragem cât mai mulţi clienţi, atât interni, cât mai ales externi, în scopul derulării de produse petroliere prin instalaţiile Oil Terminal. Din păcate, constrângerile legislative pun societatea noastră în situaţia de a îşi limita activitatea.
     Reporter: Cum vă va afecta, în 2018, pierderea autorizaţiei de antrepozit fiscal?
     Sorin Ciutureanu: Ne afectează ca imagine şi creează o stare de frustrare pe care puţini o înţeleg. Din punct de vedere financiar, nu se pune problema să ne afecteze pe noi ca şi companie. Noi am încercat de când am preluat mandatul în 2012 să convingem autorităţile responsabile ale statului român că trebuie să avem acest statut fiscal, astfel încât să putem ajuta exportatorii români. Deci toată această tevatură cu antrepozitul fiscal al Oil Terminal a fost numai pentru a se efectua exportul de benzină al României. Pentru societatea noastră nu a fost un câştig financiar.
     Subliniez că acest terminal petrolier a fost construit pentru a asigura fluxul de mărfuri atât pentru export - import, cât şi pentru tranzit de produse petroliere, dar actualul cod fiscal nu are prevederi pentru instalaţii complexe, asimilând activitatea terminalului cu cerinţele aplicabile unui antrepozit fiscal de producere a alcoolului.
     Oil Terminal Constanţa este cel mai mare terminal din Sud - Estul Europei, având o capacitate de 1,5 milioane de mc, dar este constrâns de o legislaţie fiscală care poate conduce la limitarea rulajului de marfă.
     Am transmis memorii pentru modificări ale codului fiscal începând din 2010 către diverse autorităţi şi Ministerul Finanţelor, însă niciodată nu am primit răspunsuri din partea acestora (nici negative, nici pozitive).
     Precizez că acest terminal este singurul terminal petrolier care prestează servicii fără a fi proprietar de produse petroliere sau fără a face acte de comerţ cu produse petroliere.
     Pentru a putea să îşi efectueze activitatea de operator portuar, Oil Terminal asigură scrisori de garanţie bancară de peste 300 milioane lei în momentul de faţă (aceasta este valoarea garanţiilor depuse în numele Oil Terminal la biroul vamal de frontieră Constanţa, cumulat cu garanţiile depuse la DGAMC). Această sumă este peste nivelul de garantare necesar ca să poată funcţiona ca şi antrepozite fiscale toate rafinăriile din România.
     Oil Terminal nu operează doar importuri sau exporturi, ci şi din tranzite de produse petroliere în Portul Constanţa care aduc venituri din depozitare. Şi clienţii noştrii externi, cunoscând legislaţia europeană, aduc produse petroliere să le depoziteze în Oil Terminal dar trebuie să garanteze cu scrisori de garanţie bancare 100% din acciza aferentă produselor respective. În concluzie, Oil Terminal trebuie să garanteze integral acciza pentru toate produsele descărcate.
     Luăm situaţia ca atare şi ne vom prevala de toate căile legale pentru a a obţine în instanţă anularea deciziei de revocare a statutului de antrepozit fiscal.
     Reporter: Care a fost nivelul investiţiilor realizate în 2017 şi care au fost proiectele derulate?
     Sorin Ciutureanu: Sursa planificată pentru investiţii pentru 2017 a fost consumată integral.
     Dintre investiţiile mari amintesc: modernizarea unui rezervor de 50.000 mc, pozarea supraterană fascicul ţiţei T1-T2, construcţia unei estacade metalice în rampă depozitului sud pentru facilitarea operaţiunii de încărcare/descărcare a vagoanelor CF, achiziţia unei nave de depoluare multifuncţională, necesară pentru operaţiuni de curăţare a deşeurilor şi servicii portuare generale, modernizarea instalaţiei de contorizare motorină şi modernizarea instalaţiei de bunkeraj motorină.
     Reporter: Care este stadiul construirii unui nou terminal petrolier, în Portul Constanţa, de către ADM? Cum vă impactează acest lucru?
     Sorin Ciutureanu: Din informaţiile noastre, sunt în faza de avize/aprobări/autorizări. Nu ne deranjează deloc construirea unui terminal nou şi modern pentru portul Constanţa, însă ne îngrijorează riscurile pe care le implică lipsa siguranţei unei astfel de infrastructuri. Autoritatea Portuară dă aviz pentru construirea unui terminal petrolier lângă alt terminal petrolier, dar nu poate oferi şi acces suplimentar la calea ferată, acces suplimentar pentru autocamioanele de cereale. Toată vara, staţia feroviară MOL 5, care va fi utilizată şi de viitorul terminal ADM, va fi complet blocată de trenuri de cereale şi de produse petroliere. CFR-ul ridică din umeri, transportatorii feroviari sunt disperaţi că pierd bani şi nu mai vor să audă să îşi trimită trenurile spre Portul Constanţa. În aceste condiţii, aducerea a încă unui operator care ar trebui să suplimenteze traficul cu circa 300.000 tone pe lună pe aceleaşi linii poate duce la blocarea tuturor. Toată această situaţie va avea impact în traficul Oil Terminal. Nu de competitivitate ne este frică, pentru că suntem competitivi comercial, ci de lipsa infrastructurii necesare deservirii a două terminale aşezate unul lângă altul, fapt ce va afecta toţi operatorii din zonă, nu doar pe noi.
     Reporter: În mandatul fostului ministru al Energiei vi s-a cerut demisia. Acum, au avut loc schimbări la mai multe companii de stat, iar Parlamentul a scutit de la aplicarea ordonanţei privind guvernanţa corporativă mai multe societăţi. Care este situaţia dumneavoastră? Aveţi informaţii că se pregăteşte schimbarea dumneavoastră?
     Sorin Ciutureanu: Procedura de selecţie a membrilor consiliului de administraţie al Oil Terminal a fost declanşată în baza hotărârii AGA nr 24/08.11.2017 şi se derulează conform prevederilor OUG 109/2011 în vigoare. O eventuală anulare/suspendare a acestei proceduri ar putea avea loc tot numai în baza unei hotărâri a acţionarilor sau o modificare legislativă imperativă.
     În ceea ce mă priveşte, preluarea funcţiei de director general (iulie 2012), s-a realizat într-o perioadă de tensiuni maxime generate de relaţiile dintre fostul director general şi sindicatul Liber Petrol din Oil Terminal, precum şi de relaţii tensionate dintre managementul şi membrii Consiliului de Administraţie de la acel moment. Această atmosferă încărcată a generat reclamaţii către organele de control ale statului din partea sindicatelor şi administratorilor la adresa fostului director general (care a condus societatea din vara lui 2009 până în primăvara anului 2012), precum şi o imagine preponderent negativă a societăţii în presă şi în relaţia cu BVB/ASF.
     Pe durata mandatului, împreună cu echipa mea, am acordat o atenţie deosebită consolidării situaţiei economico-financiare a societăţii prin adoptarea unor criterii şi obiective de performanţă, care să conducă la depăşirea indicatorilor de eficienţă aprobaţi prin bugetul anual de venituri şi cheltuieli, am asigurat realizarea planului de investiţii planificat atât pentru domeniul public al statului, cât şi pentru patrimoniul propriu al terminalului petrolier. Lucrările de modernizare efectuate au asigurat creşterea capacităţii de depozitare, reducerea consumurilor tehnologice, menţinerea fiabilităţii sistemului de contorizare a volumelor de ţiţei şi benzină care tranzitează terminalul prin skidurile din Port, modernizarea sistemului de cântărire în mers a vagoanelor CF. De asemenea, am acordat o atenţie deosebită relaţiei cu acţionarii, cu publicul larg şi potenţialii investitori, promovând transparenţa şi conformitatea în relaţia cu aceştia. Sunt respectate cerinţele de raportare şi de comunicare financiară stabilite prin reglementările CNVM (n.r. precursorul ASF). În această perioadă, nu au fost înregistrate sancţiuni, amenzi sau plângeri pe seama societăţii din partea Autorităţii de Supraveghere Financiară. Prin rapoarte curente, acţionarii sunt informaţi imediat cu privire la orice noi evenimente cu impact în activitatea societăţii. În toată această perioadă, am căutat permanent câştigarea de noi clienţi, iar la momentul actual societatea a devenit un hub zonal, cantităţi semnificative de produse petroliere fiind stocate, tranzitate, transpordate prin instalaţiile terminalului petrolier. Oil Terminal trebuie să profite de poziţia de terminal major la Marea Neagră, precum şi de lipsa unor soluţii logistice ale vecinilor României, cum ar fi Ungaria şi Serbia. Obligaţiile Serbiei de a constitui stocuri de siguranţă înregistrate la comunitatea europeană trebuie atent urmărită şi valorificată de către companie.
     Faţă de anul în care am fost numit director general şi până în prezent, profitul brut a crescut de 3 ori, cifra de afaceri s-a majorat cu 42%, iar programul fizic cu 38%, îmi îndeplinesc obiectivele şi criteriile de performanţă şi nu am semnale că se doreşte schimbarea mea.
     Reporter: Care sunt planurile companiei pe termen scurt şi mediu?
     Sorin Ciutureanu: Avem în intenţie continuarea modernizării unor rezervoare pentru a menţine sau chiar creşte capacităţile de stocare, pozarea supraterană a conductelor pentru a limita efectele asupra mediului, încercăm să găsim oportunităţi legislative care să ne permită accesarea unor fonduri nerambursabile. De asemenea, vom căuta soluţii de diversificare a gamei de produse rulate, precum şi atragerea de noi clienţi capabili să crească rulajul de produse petroliere prin terminalul petrolier.
     Reporter: Ce măsuri din partea autorităţilor aţi vedea necesare pentru încurajarea mediului de afaceri?
     Sorin Ciutureanu: Vorbind la general, schimbările permanente din codul fiscal, lipsa de predictibilitate, nu fac decât să streseze reprezentanţii mediului de afaceri, deci din acest punct de vedere ar fi binevenită o oarecare stabilitate.
     Raportat la ce v-am expus mai înainte, ar fi mai multe solicitări de măsuri pe domeniul nostru de activitate, de la adaptarea codului fiscal la particularităţile unui terminal petrolier, la legislaţia privind tarifele reglementate, până la modificări ale legilor privind accesarea fondurilor europene care să permită unei companii ca a noastră să fie eligibilă pentru astfel de proiecte.
     Reporter: Cum apreciaţi relaţia cu băncile? Va gândiţi să apelaţi la piaţa de capital pentru finanţare?
     Sorin Ciutureanu: Oil Terminal a obţinut mereu finanţare din partea băncilor, deoarece în fiecare an societatea înregistrează profit, nu are datorii restante, iar gradul de solvabilitate înregistrează permanent valori peste nivelul recomandat de specialişti, care este de cel puţin 30%.
     În prezent, societatea are în derulare două contracte de credit pentru investiţii în valoare de peste 30 milioane lei, contractate în 2013 şi 2017 cu termen de rambursare în 10 ani.
     Sursele de finanţare ne sunt aprobate de către adunarea generală a acţionarilor şi avem în vedere toate variantele care să ne avantajeze.
     Reporter: Cum apreciaţi fiscalitatea din ţara noastră?
     Sorin Ciutureanu: Codul Fiscal se modifică foarte des, textul de lege este interpretabil deoarece normele metodologice de aplicare nu se coroborează întotdeauna cu alte legi în vigoare, ceea ce face dificilă aplicarea prevederilor legale.
     Reporter: Vă mulţumesc! 
 
