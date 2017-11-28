   Ofertă publicitate   Abonament la ziarul BURSA   Evenimentele BURSA   Suplimentele BURSA   Newsletter   Cariere   Contact       

SORIN CONSTANTINESCU, DE LA INDUSTRIA DE GAMBLING LA PRODUCĂTOR DE SPECTACOLE:

"Nu avem o sală modernă, la standarde internaţionale, pentru organizarea de spectacole"

BURSA 23.01.2018

A consemnat Emilia Olescu
 
măreşte imaginea
     * (Interviu cu preşedintele AOCR Sorin Constantinescu, producătorul spectacolului "Cornelia şi Lupu Rednic - 25 de ani de carieră artistică")
     * "Am fost la câteva spectacole de care am rămas foarte dezamăgit - haos total, sute de oameni la coadă la apă plată, spectatorii nu îşi găseau locurile, iar toate acestea se întâmplă la spectacole cu artişti de seamă"
         Cea mai mare problemă cu care se confruntă organizatorii de spectacole este lipsa unei săli moderne care să permită desfăşurarea unor astfel de evenimente, este de părere Sorin Constantinescu, preşedintele AOCR. Domnia sa spune că după ce Sala Palatului va intra în renovare, această problemă se va acutiza.
       În noua sa calitate, de producător al Spectacolului de Gală "Cornelia şi Lupu Rednic - 25 de ani de carieră artistică", Sorin Constantinescu ne-a vorbit, într-un interviu, şi despre alte provocări pe care le implică meseria de organizator de evenimente, dar şi despre spectacolul la care lucrează şi care este programat să se desfăşoare duminică, 25 martie, începând cu ora 19:00, la Sala Palatului din Capitală.
       La 25 de ani de carieră artistică, Cornelia şi Lupu Rednic lansează albumul DVD "Maramureş, tărâm de basm", ce cuprinde videoclipuri cu piese muzicale originale, interpretate de duetul Rednic în tradiţie maramureşeană, album considerat de cei doi artişti drept actul lor de maturitate artistică deplină.

       Reporter: De ani de zile activaţi în industria de gambling. Prin ce împrejurări aţi ajuns producătorul unui spectacol folcloric?
     Sorin Constantinescu: Având în vedere că lucrez într-o industrie care se bazează pe show-uri şi pe industria cazinourilor, având în vedere că am o experienţă destul de vastă, stând în Vegas şi făcând şcoala acolo, una din activităţile mele frecvente este organizarea de evenimente. În cazul cazinourilor se fac evenimente foarte luxoase pentru clienţii VIP. Făcând practica la Belaggio şi făcând parte din grupul MGM, am avut ocazia să particip la foarte multe concerte. De exemplu, când a cântat Barbra Streisand la MGM Arena, în faţa a 50.000 de oameni, a fost un show extraordinar şi chiar m-am simţit foarte special făcând parte din echipa de organizare de 300 şi ceva de persoane, pentru că reprezentam o rotiţă la tot angrenajul necesar pentru realizarea unui astfel de eveniment.
     Am organizat şi aici, în România, o serie de evenimente pentru clienţii cazinourilor de la Marriot, Radisson, Novotel etc. De exemplu, la deschiderea cazinoului de la Novotel, am avut un eveniment de 500.000 de euro, la Palatul Parlamentului, am avut pentru prima dată în România fetele de la Moulin Rouge din Paris, am adus tenori şi soprane de la opera din Londra, a fost un spectacol grandios, cu mulţi invitaţi străini, chiar a fost un succes.
     În aceste condiţii, fiind foarte bun prieten cu Cornelia şi cu Lupu Rednic şi auzindu-i că vor să sărbătorească 25 de ani de activitate, m-am gândit că pot să folosesc experienţa mea de ani de zile ca să îmi ajut şi prietenii şi să fac ceva deosebit, aşa cum am făcut întotdeauna.
     Îmi aduc aminte că atunci când eram director la Sofitel aveam în fiecare weekend câte o cursă charter de evrei şi tot aduceam diverşi cântăreţi români, iar la un moment dat nu ştiam ce să mai aduc nou. Am vorbit cu Brânduşa Novac de la circ şi am adus elefanţi, i-am băgat prin spate în World Trade Center, au intrat printre mese, luau fructele de pe masă cu trompa, iar clienţii au rămas extrem de surprinşi. Bineînţeles că erau cu dresorii pe lângă ei şi nu puteau să facă un mare dezastru, însă a fost o experienţă şocantă. Întotdeauna mi-a plăcut să organizez petreceri, evenimente, show-uri despre care să vorbească lumea ani de zile. Aşa va fi şi acest eveniment, din 25 martie, în care m-am implicat foarte mult.
     Reporter: Bănuiesc că aveţi o întreagă echipă în spate...
     Sorin Constantinescu: Am o echipă de tineri foarte talentaţi - regizori buni, scenarişti buni, directori tehnici buni. Pe o parte din membrii echipei îi cunoşteam, pentru că am mai lucrat împreună la alte evenimente, pe alţii i-am selecţionat. Este primul eveniment folcloric în care am calitatea de producător şi sunt sigur că o să fie un succes. Mi-am luat o echipă foarte bună şi cred că o să facem un spectacol care nu a mai fost în România - un alt fel de show, o altfel de gală folclorică. Nu va fi acel gen de spectacol clasic, în care vine prezentatorul şi anunţă cine o să cânte, lumea aplaudă şi pleacă acasă.
     Reporter: Concret, ce va avea special acest spectacol?
     Sorin Constantinescu: Va fi un show de la început. O să avem covor roşu, în foaierul Sălii Palatului vor fi tot felul de manifestări - expoziţii de fotografie din Maramureş, standuri cu diferite produse -, vom încerca să punem lumini arhitecturale pe Sala Palatului. Vom lucra cu tot felul de echipamente care nu au mai fost folosite la un spectacol folcloric, toată scena şi toată sala vor fi acoperite de ecrane uriaşe pe care se vor difuza clipuri din viaţa artiştilor, din Maramureş, text şi aşa mai departe. Va fi ceva grandios de care să se vorbească mult timp de acum înainte. Săptămâna trecută am pus biletele în vânzare şi deja se vând foarte bine. Cred că într-o lună nu va mai fi niciun bilet.
     Reporter: Veţi continua să organizaţi astfel de spectacole?
     Sorin Constantinescu: Da, chiar m-am gândit că ar trebui să fructific această experienţă şi să organizăm câte un eveniment anual de acest gen, cu echipa cu care lucrez acum. Chiar se simte nevoia unui organizator de evenimente pe piaţa românească. Am fost la câteva spectacole de care am rămas foarte dezamăgit - haos total, sute de oameni la coadă la apă plată, spectatorii nu îşi găseau locurile, iar toate acestea se întâmplă la spectacole cu artişti de seamă. Nu putem să ne batem joc de artişti importanţi la nivel internaţional.
     Reporter: Ce buget presupune organizarea unui spectacol precum cel din 25 martie?
     Sorin Constantinescu: Depinde unde vrei să ajungi - vorbim de bugete mai mari de 100.000 de euro dacă vrem să organizăm un spectacol ca la carte. Însă când vrei să faci ceva pentru oameni din suflet, atunci bugetul nu mai contează. Acest eveniment nu îl face nimeni pentru profit. Foarte mulţi dintre artiştii care vor cânta nu cred că vor cere vreun ban, pentru că sunt prieteni cu Cornelia şi cu Lupu. Ceea ce costă foarte mult este partea de entertainment, de lumini, sunete, filmare etc. O parte din cheltuieli vor fi acoperite din banii încasaţi pe bilete, iar pentru cealaltă parte vom încerca să atragem sponsori. Evenimentul va fi foarte mediatizat, avem deja parteneriate cu patru televiziuni, avem o serie de panouri luminoase închiriate în diferite părţi ale Bucureştiului, în locaţii cu vad foarte mare, în staţii de metrou, la Unirii, pe Calea Victoriei, pe Magheru, pe clădirea COCOR, un banner instalat în zona Sălii Palatului şi, în acest mod, cred că vom găsi suficienţi sponsori care să vrea să participe la eveniment.
     Reporter: Ce îi recomandă pe Cornelia şi Lupu Rednic, ca artişti de seamă care-şi păstrează publicul?
     Sorin Constantinescu: Cuplul Rednic este alcătuit din doi oameni deosebiţi, foarte calzi, prietenoşi cu toată lumea. Au lăsat uşa deschisă şi loc de bună ziua peste tot şi cântă din suflet. Este foarte important să cânţi din suflet. Au încercat să fugă de genul de spectacol comercial. Eu am participat la foarte multe spectacole de-ale lor şi nu ştiu să fi făcut vreodată playback, tot timpul cântă live, din suflet, şi când faci ceva cu dăruire, atunci îţi iese bine. Lor chiar le iese bine şi, în ultima vreme, sunt foarte solicitaţi. Au refuzat o serie de evenimente private, pentru că nu mai fac faţă. În ultima perioadă au tot mers în turnee internaţionale. Au fugit de imitaţie şi cântă o muzică autentică. Pe noul lor album, pe care îl lansează în 25 martie, cu excepţia a două melodii, toate cântecele sunt autentice, nu le mai găsim la alţi solişti. Lumea îi simte, când eşti la un eveniment privat, imediat simţi artistul dacă este cald, dacă trăieşte momentul, dacă zâmbeşte din suflet. Cred că aceasta este cheia succesului lor.
     Reporter: Ce fel de public aşteptaţi la spectacolul din martie?
     Sorin Constantinescu: Aşteptăm public de toate felurile, în general oameni care apreciază muzica autentică românească. Având în vedere că sărbătorim 100 de ani de România, aştept români adevăraţi, care trăiesc româneşte. Va fi un spectacol românesc, organizat de români, cu români care vor cânta din suflet. Va fi o seară românească.
     Reporter: Care sunt provocările pe care le întâmpinaţi în organizarea acestui eveniment?
     Sorin Constantinescu: O să avem implicaţi în acest eveniment aproximativ 70 de oameni, ca staff. Vor fi peste 4.000 de spectatori în sală, televiziuni, apar tot felul de probleme iminente, însă, deşi nu este uşor să coordonezi o astfel de acţiune, m-am mai confruntat cu asemenea lucruri, iar oamenii care au mai lucrat cu mine îmi cunosc stilul, ştiu că sunt un tip foarte dur, nu fac compromisuri, nu accept întârzieri sau jumătăţi de măsură. Este obligatorie această atitudine, pentru că altfel nu aş fi putut coordona cu succes peste 1.000 de angajaţi pe care îi am. Sunt foarte generos cu angajaţii, dar sunt şi foarte dur - angajaţii mei ştiu că nu acord nimănui a doua şansă. Altfel, nu poţi face afaceri.
     În afara ţării aşa este - toată lumea ştie ce are de făcut şi nu se fac abateri. Reporter: Când aţi început să lucraţi la acest eveniment?
     Sorin Constantinescu: Organizarea spectacolului am început-o la sfârşitul lui noiembrie-începutul lui decembrie şi vom munci intens, în fiecare zi, până în martie. Un spectacol de genul acesta necesită cel puţin patru luni de muncă zilnică, intensă, ca să iasă totul perfect. Avem o distribuţie foarte puternică şi pe partea de rezervare şi vânzare a biletelor.
     Reporter: Cât costă biletele?
     Sorin Constantinescu: Costul biletelor variază între 85 de lei şi 175 de lei la VIP.
     Reporter: Cum vedeţi piaţa organizării de spectacole?
     Sorin Constantinescu: Cred că sunt foarte mulţi intermediari când vine un cântăreţ de afară şi atunci se ridică foarte mult costurile, iar biletele sunt foarte scumpe. Locaţiile sunt foarte, foarte puţine. Nu avem o sală de spectacole, exceptând Sala Palatului - care ar fi trebuit să intre în renovare de doi ani, dar se tot schimbă guvernele şi, recent, au mutat-o de la SGG la Ministerul Culturii. Noi nu avem o sală modernă, nou construită, la standarde internaţionale, unde să putem organiza spectacole. Nici Sala Polivalentă nu este aşa cum trebuie, nici Teatrul Naţional. Avem nevoie urgentă de o sală unde să fie organizate doar evenimente.
     De asemenea, sunt tot timpul probleme cu distribuirea de produse alimentare, se adună gunoaie după spectacolele organizate în pieţe, în parcuri, totul este un dezastru.
     Din păcate, suntem o ţară cu potenţial foarte mare, dar ne batem joc pe zi ce trece mai mult şi, începând de la conducătorii noştri în jos, până la mediul privat, avem aceeaşi mentalitate. Cred că am avut prea mulţi ani de comunism şi nu mai putem reveni la normal. Păcat că sunt foarte mulţi oameni valoroşi care au plecat în alte ţări, scârbiţi, dezamăgiţi de ceea ce se întâmplă la noi, specialişti în diverse domenii, care nu mai pot lucra în ţară.
     Reporter: Vă mulţumesc! 
 
Jurnal Bursier
22.01.2018
BVB
Peste 43% din rulaj, realizat cu BRD - Groupe Societe Generale
     * Dragoş Mesaroş, Goldring: "Circa 93% din întregul rulaj consemnat vineri cu titlurile societăţii bancare a fost desfăşurat printr-un singur transfer. Este clar că acesta a fost realizat de către investitorii instituţionali"
       Acţiunile "BRD - Groupe Societe Generale" (BRD) au fost, din nou, titlurile cu cel mai mare volum din şedinţa de tranzacţionare de vineri, rulajul consemnat cu acţiunile societăţii bancare...  click să citeşti tot articolul
19.01.2018
BVB
Rulaj de peste 50 milioane lei cu acţiunile BRD - Groupe Societe Generale
     * Creşteri pe linie pentru toţi indicii bursei
       Piaţa principală a Bursei de Valori Bucureşti (BVB) a ieşit în evidenţă, în şedinţa de tranzacţionare de ieri, prin volumul mare înregistrat de acţiunile BRD - Groupe Societe Generale (BRD), de...  click să citeşti tot articolul
19.01.2018
BURSELE DIN LUME / DATORITĂ REZULTATELOR COMPANIILOR
Creşteri în sectorul tehnologic din Europa
     Acţiunile de pe pieţele din Europa au crescut uşor ieri, după recordurile consemnate în ziua anterioară pe Wall Street. Sectorul tehnologic a avut cele mai importante câştiguri, în baza...  click să citeşti tot articolul
18.01.2018
BVB
O treime din lichiditate, realizată cu acţiuni "Romgaz"
     * Deal de peste 9 milioane de lei cu titluri "Banca Transilvania"
       Piaţa principală a Bursei de Valori Bucureşti (BVB) a ieşit în evidenţă, în şedinţa de tranzacţionare de la mijlocul săptămânii, printr-o evoluţie pozitivă atât în ceea ce priveşte cotaţiile...  click să citeşti tot articolul
18.01.2018
BURSELE DIN LUME
Declin pe pieţele europene, din cauza rezultatelor unor companii
     Titlurile societăţilor listate în Europa au scăzut ieri, după ce companii printre care "Burberry Group" Plc şi "Skanska" AB au raportat rezultate financiare dezamăgitoare.  click să citeşti tot articolul
17.01.2018
BVB
Rulaj de aproape 39 milioane de lei
     * Transferuri de 10,5 milioane de lei cu acţiuni "Banca Transilvania"
       Volumul înregistrat în cea de-a doua şedinţă de tranzacţionare a săptămânii a fost de 38,87 de milioane de lei, peste cel din şedinţa precedentă, de 28,5 milioane de lei, dar sub valoarea medie...  click să citeşti tot articolul
vezi toate articolele
English Section
22.01.2018
RULING OF THE COURT OF APPEAL
Journalist Cristi Popa wins the lawsuit against Profit.ro and is awarded compensatory salaries of over 40,000 Euros
     * Profit.ro Publishing owes the Romanian state approximately 360,000 Euros, and "N.ro Agenţia de Ştiri" SRL, approximately 460.000 Euros
       Journalist Cristi Popa has won in the Court of Appeal the lawsuit against Profit.ro Publishing SA, by which he had disputed the decision by which he had been laid off in 2016, as the court decided that he would be reinstated to the job he held before his layoff, as well as the payment of compensatory salaries.  click here to read the entire article
19.01.2018
GIGI DRAGOMIR, REINSTATED AT THE ANRM
Is the formula for gas royalties the true reason for the resignation of Tudose?
     * The dismissal of Gigi Dragomir as chairman of the ANRM, was one of the last decisions made by Mihai Tudose
     * The reinstatement of Gigi Dragomir as head of the ANRM, among the first decisions made by Mihai Fifor
     * Daniel Zamfir, PNL: "I hope that the reinstatement of Dragomir to his own job represent the admission of the mistake made by Tudose, concerning the obstructing of the updating of the reference price for natural gas"
       Former prime-minister Mihai Tudose and the current interim prime-minister Mihai Fifor, seem to have something in common, aside from the position they fill - they seem to be seriously concerned with the natural gas royalties.  click here to read the entire article
18.01.2018
AFTER THE ROW CONCERNING THE AMENDMENT OF THE REFERENCE FOR THE NATURAL GAS ROYALTY
Producers deny accusations of their failure to pay the royalties even though they did not concern them
     * Liberal senator Daniel Zamfir accused former prime-minister Mihai Tudose of sacking ANRM president Gigi Dragomir, for issuing an order which updated the methodology for the calculation of the royalty for natural gas, to match the market price
       The Romanian Association for Oil Exploration and Production (ROPEPCA) yesterday denied, in a press release, the "grave and unjustified" accusations made against the Romanian producers of natural gas, "accusations which concern the alleged insufficient payment of natural gas royalties", which it says are "being discussed in public increasingly often".  click here to read the entire article
17.01.2018
The NBR is trying to tether the economy and inflationary expectations to moving sands
     The first hike of the policy rate in the last ten years, by 0.25 percentage points, is too small and has come too late to have a significant effect on inflationary expectations.  click here to read the entire article
17.01.2018
The strongest "statesmen in the PSD" are...women!
     Unless something happens to cause us to hurry, by this Friday, or by Monday-Tuesday at the latest, we will be able to say: "Now we've seen everything!" For a historic first time, Romania will have a woman as a prime-minister!  click here to read the entire article
10.01.2018
Mariana Gheorghe, driven away from OMV Petrom (in corporate speak, "available for another challenge")
     * Sources: Dan Pazara is leaving together with Mariana Gheorghe
     * Christina Verchere has been appointed for the remaining part of Mariana Gheorghe's term, namely until April 16th, 2019
       The Supervisory Board of OMV Petrom yesterday appointed Christina Verchere as president of the Directorate and CEO of OMV Petrom, replacing Mariana Gheorghe.  click here to read the entire article
20.12.2017
National illusions and hallucinations
     The red spot on the white paper becomes greenish, but maintains it's shape, when you move your eyes to the empty part.  click here to read the entire article
19.12.2017
Hundreds of magistrates have protested on the steps of the Bucharest Court of Appeal
     Approximately 700 magistrates from several courts and prosecutor offices in the country have gathered yesterday on the steps of the Bucharest Court of Appeal.  click here to read the entire article
18.12.2017
Complaints and discussions in Brussels about the assault on the freedom of the press
     * The Secretary General of the European Federation of Journalists has pledged to support with all his strength, the efforts of FAIR-MediaSind to halt the politicians' attacks on the independence of Romanian journalists
       The political assault on the freedom of the press in Romania, through the amendment of the laws of justice by the coalition in power, was one of the main issues today in the meeting of the Social Dialog Commission of the European Commission, which was attended, on behalf of Romania, Leonard Pădureţ, president of the FAIR - MediaSind Culture and Mass Media Federation, together with executive president Cristi Godinac.  click here to read the entire article
14.12.2017
EXCLUSIVE:
"We don't intend to resort to violence, but we have the right to peaceful resistance"
     * "We need real and rational policy from the international community and not political tricks"
     * (Interview with his Excellency, Mr. Fuad Kokaly, the Ambassador of Palestine in Bucharest)
       The UN stated it was "extremely concerned over the risks of a violent escalation of the situation" after the decision of Donald Trump to unilaterally recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, in a reunion of the Security Council in which the United States have appeared more isolated than ever, according to AFP.  click here to read the entire article
12.12.2017
AFTER BEING INVESTIGATED BY THE TAX ADMINISTRATION AND THE ANPC, BANKS GET INVESTIGATED BY THE COMPETITION COUNCIL
Vasilescu, NBR: "We hope that banks will come out clean from the audit of the Competition Council"
     * Chiriţoiu: "We suspect an exchange of sensitive information on the banking market"
     * Dan Suciu, NBR: "The audits of the Competition Council can't be a reason for panic whatsoever"
     * Unannounced audit at Finmedia
     * The investigated institutions are at risk of being fined 10% of their turnover
     * Vasilescu: "The NBR has nothing to do with these investigations"
       The financial banking system seems to be the focus of most of the investigation entities. After being audited by the National Tax Administration Agency (ANAF) and by the National Consumer Protection Authority (ANPC), some of the banks which operate in Romania have also been investigated by the Competition Council (CC).  click here to read the entire article
11.12.2017
THE COURT RULED THAT SOME CONTRACTS CONCLUDED BY CELL PHONE COMPANIES INCLUDE ABUSIVE CLAUSES
Paul Anghel, ANPC: "It is abnormal for some telephony operators to interpret < < unlimited > > as < < limited > >"
     * The Bucharest Court of Appeal Bucharest yesterday ruled that RCS&RDS has abusive clauses in its contracts
     * The ANPC has also won the initial lawsuit against Telekom România
     * Vodafone has lost the case in the court of last instance against the ANPC
       The Courts have decided that some contracts concluded by the telephony companies contain abusive clauses. The Court rulings were rendered last year, as well as in 2016, but the argumentations have been formulated relatively recently.  click here to read the entire article
08.12.2017
The Eurozone is just a mirage for Romania
     The hope of an accession as quick as possible by Romania to the Eurozone was dealt a heavy blow precisely on the National Day.  click here to read the entire article
06.12.2017
AFTER THE DRAFT HAD BEEN PUBLISHED IN OCTOBER
The Ministry of the Economy withdraws its royalties proposal and announces a thorough study
     * Gheorghe Şimon: "The royalties law will be voted in the Parliament in February next year"
     * Ministry of the Economy: "We will establish royalties which are fair both for the state as well as for the business sector"
     * Daniel Cătălin Zamfir, PNL: "I found out that there are companies that have never, take note, never paid even one leu in royalties to the Romanian state, even though they have been exploiting resources for over 20 years"
     * Last year, the Court of Auditors announced that Romania lost 1.4 billion dollars, because the ANRM established the oil royalties in a flawed manner
       The entire legislative package concerning the regulation of the system for the regulation of the mineral, oil and hydromineral resources will be revised and will be voted in the Parliament in February next year, Economics minister, Gheorghe Şimon, announced yesterday, after the debates of the Economic, Industries and Services Commission of the Senate.  click here to read the entire article
28.11.2017
AFTER THE TRANSACTION BETWEEN BANCA TRANSILVANIA AND BANCPOST
Ciorcilă and Treichl tied for the top spot
     * Customers with borrowers in CHF from Bancpost are waiting for a conversion program with a discount
       After moving to second spot last year in the domestic banking system, through the acquisition of Volksbank, Banca Transilvania (BT) ends up on equal footing with BCR, taking over Bancpost, from Greek group Eurobank.  click here to read the entire article
