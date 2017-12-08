* "Africa a avut cea mai mare creştere anul trecut, de 40%"

* "Faţă de acum zece ani, vacanţele exotice sunt mult mai accesibile"

* "Anul acesta, companiile aeriene au crescut tarifele cu 10-20%"

* "Ne dorim să ne extindem pe piaţa din Londra"

Piaţa vacanţelor exotice este în creştere, anul trecut având un avans de cel puţin 20%, potrivit domnului Sorin Stoica, co-proprietar şi CEO al agenţiei de turism Eturia.

Domnia sa ne-a acordat un interviu în cadrul căruia ne-a povestit despre piaţa vacanţelor exotice, despre planurile agenţiei, dar şi despre cele mai noi destinaţii pregătite de agenţie pentru 2018.



Reporter: Cum a decurs anul 2017 în turism? Dar pentru Eturia?

Sorin Stoica: În ciuda tuturor frământărilor, 2017 a fost un an bun pentru industria turismului. Apetenţa pentru călătorii a turiştilor a crescut, din informaţiile mele, în toate pieţele. Cei mai mulţi touroperatori au avut creşteri, anul trecut.

Pentru Eturia a fost un an excelent. Am avut o creştere de 35%. Este al doilea an în care menţinem acelaşi nivel de creştere şi ne dorim la fel şi în 2018.

Reporter: Care a fost cea mai populară destinaţie anul trecut printre clienţii dumneavoastră?

Sorin Stoica: Anul trecut campioană a fost Maldive. Fiind destinaţia noastră numărul unu am dus aproape 1.000 de turişti români în Maldive anul trecut.

Reporter: Care a fost proporţia sejururilor versus circuitele alese de turiştii care au călătorit anul trecut cu Eturia?

Sorin Stoica: Noi suntem o agenţie specializată pe circuite. Credem că asta ne diferenţiază puţin pe piaţă şi ne place să desenăm circuite, însă sejururile sunt încă importante pentru turiştii români. Proporţia a fost de 58% circuite şi 42% sejururi. Plajele sunt în continuare la mare căutare. De fapt, cei mai mulţi turişti au o vacanţă activă şi una de relaxare. Cu toţii simţim la un moment dat nevoia şi să explorăm, dar să ne şi odihnim.

Reporter: Putem vorbi de o creştere a pieţei vacanţelor exotice?

Sorin Stoica: Cu siguranţă da, putem vorbi la nivelul industriei de o creştere a destinaţiilor externe, putem vorbi cu siguranţă de o creştere a destinaţiilor extra-europene. Eu estimez că anul trecut, la nivelul întregii ţări, a fost o creştere de minim 20% pe destinaţiile extra-europene, comparativ cu anul 2016.

Reporter: Sunt turiştii români, în ultimii ani, mai deschişi şi mai curioşi faţă de o călătorie într-o ţară îndepărtată? Putem spune că unul dintre factorii care i-a împins în afara Europei a fost insecuritatea din ultima perioadă?

Sorin Stoica: Cred că de la an la an începem să avem şi noi în ADN gena aceasta a călătoriilor. Noi, românii, am început târziu să călătorim, din cauza comunismului, a perioadei în care nu am avut voie să călătorim şi practic noi am descoperit călătoriile după "96, când în primii 10 ani aş spune s-a călătorit mult în Europa, iar prin 2005-2006 a început să se călătorească în afara Europei. De la an la an, normal că tot mai mulţi români au descoperit destinaţii extra-europene şi se mută din destinaţii europene în cele din afara Europei. Sunt şi foarte mulţi ambasadori ale acestor călătorii, cum este Răzvan Pascu sau Mihaela Noroc. Şi astfel ajungi să-ţi doreşti să vezi şi tu locurile acelea.

Deci da, din ce în ce mai mulţi români sunt mai curioşi să descopere destinaţiile extra-europene, mai ales că faţă de acum 10 ani sunt şi mult mai accesibile. Acum 10 ani îmi aduc aminte că plăteai pentru o vacanţă în Maldive minim 3.000 de euro de persoană. Acum o poţi avea şi cu 1.200 de euro, dacă ai noroc sau chiar mai ieftin dacă alegi să mergi cu low-cost. Greu de spus dacă insecuritatea din Europa i-a determinat pe turişti să se îndrepte spre destinaţii exotice. Noi nu avem un turism serios nici pe Europa, nu suntem nişte oameni care să trimită în Europa un număr important de turişti. Noi mergem în Europa în city-break-uri, nu prea am văzut să fie turişti români care să facă circuite masive în Europa, sau cei care le fac le fac cu bugete mici, excursii cu autocarul. N-aş spune că a fost un factor. Cred că este pur şi simplu firesc ca numărul turiştilor să crească în destinaţiile extra-europene pentru că noi, în primii 10-15 ani, de când călătorim am vizitat Europa ca şi naţiune, iar acum a venit rândul celorlalte destinaţii. Şi în vest sunt anumite trenduri şi acolo călătorii de profesie deja au vizitat toate ţările şi deja se întorc a doua sau a treia oară într-o destinaţie. Aşa se va întâmpla şi la noi. Vizităm mai întâi ţările din Europa, apoi Thailanda, Maldive, China, Mexic, Bali, apoi lumea începe să vadă Vietnam, Australia, Argentina, SUA, şi mai apoi se duc în Papua Noua Guinee, Canada, Nicaragua, etc.

Aş spune că, din contră, atentatele pentru că au avut loc în capitale şi lângă aeroporturi, chiar au afectat plecările. Au fost atentate în hub-uri mari şi a fost o perioadă în care lumea nu a vrut să zboare cu Turkish, o perioadă în care nu au vrut să meargă cu AirFrance deşi mergea pe o cursă lungă.

Reporter: Pe ce loc se află ţara noastră când vine vorba de plecările în destinaţiile externe?

Sorin Stoica: Îmi este mai uşor să număr de la coadă în sus, pentru că din ţările din Europa suntem sub Ungaria, care este de trei ori mai mică decât noi, suntem sub Slovenia, cred că Bulgaria şi Albania sunt şi ele sub noi şi poate Muntenegru. Nu am date despre Serbia, dar presupun că nici ei nu călătoresc foarte mult. Ne putem da seama uitându-ne la fiecare ţară, vorbim de estul Europei, cu vestul nu are rost să ne comparăm, ce companii aeriene zboară de acolo. Atâta timp cât de la noi zboară doar Qatar şi nu zboară şi Emirates care din Budapesta, din Praga şi Varşovia zboară, este clar că nu suntem în top, dar suntem în creştere. Opinia mea este că România are potenţial să crească şi sper că am putea trece, în 2-3 ani, peste ţările din zonă, măcar peste Ungaria, Cehia, ţări cu populaţie mult mai mică decât a noastră. Nu am un clasament, dar din ceea ce văd şi din ceea ce discut cu partenerii locali suntem sub Ungaria. Dar noi avem o mai bună calitate a turiştilor decât o au cei din Ungaria, Slovacia, Slovenia, unde oamenii merg foarte mult la plajă, şi nu sunt atât de doritori să descopere cum sunt turiştii noştri. Noi livrăm mult mai mult partea de circuite şi eu zic că din punct de vedere al calităţii turiştilor suntem în primii zece în Europa. Partenerii noştri ne spun că sunt bucuroşi să primească români, decât alte naţionalităţi.

Reporter: Care a fost cea mai scumpă vacanţă vândută de Eturia în 2017?

Sorin Stoica: Au fost foarte multe vacanţe. Noi nu vindem neapărat vacanţe scumpe, în general tarifele mari sunt datorită complexităţii excursiei respective. Cea mai scumpă a fost de aproape 70.000 de euro, pentru trei familii, cu o durată de 45 de zile în Australia, Noua Zeelandă, Indonezia, Vietnam şi Singapore.

Avem multe vacanţe de peste 10.000 de euro.

Noi în România auzim foarte mult despre sume din aceastea şi ne gândim la vacanţe luxury, dar noi avem un segment foarte mic de luxury. Sunt hoteluri de 5.000 de euro pe noapte, acolo vorbim de vacanţe luxury.

Reporter: Câţi turişti au călătorit anul trecut cu Eturia şi care a fost preţul mediu al unui pachet?

Sorin Stoica: Anul trecut am avut aproape 6.000 de turişti, iar preţul mediu pe călătorie a fost de 1.700 de euro. Pentru un sejur la plajă preţul mediu este undeva la 1500 euro, iar pentru un circuit preţul mediu este la undeva la 1.900 euro.

Anul acesta preţul va fi în creştere. Companiile aeriene deja au crescut destul de mult tarifele, între 10 şi 20%, toate companiile aeriene. Este un boom, o bulă. Creşterea aceasta s-a bazat pe cererea foarte mare la nivel global.

Reporter: Creşterile salariale de anul trecut au impulsionat turiştii să călătorească mai mult?

Sorin Stoica: Cu siguranţă, da. Oamenii au cheltuit mai mult pe călătorii. Vacanţele intră în piramida nevoilor undeva pe a doua treaptă. Mai întâi oamenii îşi asigură un nivel de trai, apoi călătoriile probabil sunt unele din priorităţi şi în cazul în care avem mai mulţi bani acordăm mai mult călătoriilor. Pe lângă creşterile salariale a fost un an economic bun, cu creşteri, care nu ştiu cât vor fi de sustenabile, dar au fost creşteri pe toate sectoarele, am avut o creştere economică. Noi suntem zona de consum şi dacă consumul creşte şi la noi lucrurile cresc.

Reporter: La sfârşitul anului trecut spuneaţi că aveţi în plan extinderea agenţiei pe noi pieţe. Ce ar însemna pentru Eturia această etapă şi care sunt ţările pe care le ţintiţi?

Sorin Stoica: Ne gândim să ne ducem în Londra şi sper că vom intra pe piaţa de acolo. Momentan suntem în zona de studiere a tot ce înseamnă cea mai bună variantă de a deschide acolo. Ar însemna o piaţă nouă. Marea Britanie este una dintre cele mai mari pieţe generatoare de turişti. Oamenii de acolo au călătoria în ADN, le place să călătorească, sunt exploratori şi au şi finanţele necesare. Noi credem că putem livra calitate la nivelul lor şi cu siguranţă la un preţ mult mai mic. Considerăm că am ajuns la o maturitate care ne permite să activăm pe orice piaţă din lumea asta şi ceea ce ne ţine şi ne-a ţinut până acum a fost zona de confort. Trebuie să o iei de la capăt cu altă mentalitate, cu alţi oameni, dar este o oportunitate şi dacă reuşim să trecem hopul acesta de legal, taxe şi preţul de transfer, cred că anul acesta vom intra pe piaţa londoneză.

Vrem să ne extindem, atât fizic, cât şi online. Pe lângă anumite pieţe, anul acesta investim foarte mult în tehnologie şi prin tehnologie ne gândim să atacăm şi alte pieţe din afara României şi chiar din afara Europei şi să devenim furnizori. Nu avem un plan fix, personal îmi place să îmi ajustez planurile în funcţie de experienţele pe care le am. Vreau mai întâi să vedem cum va funcţiona Londra, pentru că ne putem lovi de multe. Dacă va fi un experiment de succes, aşa cum personal cred că va fi, următoarea pentru noi va fi SUA.

Reporter: Vă gândiţi să intraţi şi pe partea de incoming?

Sorin Stoica: Aceasta este o mare dorinţă de-a mea. Îmi doresc de foarte mulţi ani să facem incoming. Cred că ţara noastră are ce oferi, cred că merităm mai mult. Dar este vorba de o anumită disponibilitate de resurse. Principala problemă cu care ne confruntăm noi în turism este dificultatea de a găsi oameni instruiţi. De asemenea, eu nu cred în mixuri, nu cred că aceeaşi persoană poate să vândă astăzi o pensiune la munte, mâine un hotel de 300 de euro în Grecia, şi apoi o vacanţă de 50.000 de euro în Maldive. Trebuie să ai oameni specializaţi pe incoming, pe vacanţe europene, vacanţe exotice şi luxury. Asta ar însemna o investiţie. Dacă aş face incoming aş deschide o altă firmă. Am avut în plan lucrul acesta, este în continuare pe lista mea de priorităţi, dar nu ştiu dacă voi reuşi sau nu. Sunt atât de multe oportunităţi în ceea ce facem, atât de multe de îmbunătăţit în primul rând, poate că suntem perfecţionişti, dar cred că până nu faci lucrurile excelent, nu are sens să te bagi în altele. Sunt firme în România care fac incoming. O să vedem şi noi ce decizie vom lua în acest sens. Avem şi partenerii care ne întreabă, sunt curioşi să vadă România, vor să trimită turişti. În România încă suferim la partea de activităţi. Sunt zone care s-au dezvoltat, touroperatori locali care oferă servicii, dar partea de entertainment, partea de activităţi extra-hour lipseşte. Se fac progrese, dar mai durează. Plus că avem o problemă cu infrastructura, în special, din punctul meu de vedere, uriaşul minus al nostru este reţeaua feroviară pe care nici nu o văd prea curând rezolvată, pe lângă cea rutieră pe care o ştim cu toţii. Este inadmisibil să faci în secolul acesta pe 300 de km 6 ore cu trenul, când la nivel internaţional se fac într-o oră, o oră şi jumătate. Oamenii când vin au această aşteptare. România este o ţară exotică şi are extrem de multe de oferit. Noi ar trebui să scoatem bani mulţi din turism.

Îmi doresc să contribui, să fac incoming, dar principalul meu obiectiv este să ţin firma, să fie sigură, să scoată profit şi nu-mi pot permite să investesc într-o zonă în care nu pot controla, în acest moment.

Reporter: Care credeţi că vor fi cele mai căutate destinaţii în 2018?

Sorin Stoica: Eu pariez pe SUA pentru 2018. Am lansat anul trecut foarte multe programe pe această destinaţie, avem circuite cu autorulota, programe cowboys and indians, mai avem un proiect cu motocicleta, croaziere pe Mississippi, multe lucruri noi pe SUA, iar cererea pentru această destinaţie simt că va creşte, pentru că viza se ia acum mult mai uşor decât înainte şi cred că va fi destinaţia anului 2018.

Reporter: Vedeţi o cerere mai mare şi pentru Canada ţinând cont că au fost ridicate recent vizele şi Air Canada va opera curse directe?

Sorin Stoica: Absolut. Deja vindem Canada, iar în ultimele 3 luni am vândut dublu faţă de aceeaşi perioadă a anului trecut. Canada va intra cu siguranţă în topurile noastre. Dar este totuşi o ţară de valul patru de vizionat, dar cu siguranţă va fi accesibilă, iar lumea va putea să meargă. Canada va fi interesantă în următorii ani şi sper că va merge şi va umple zborurile Air Canada pentru că asta va da încredere şi altor companii aeriene să vină. Dacă Air Canada a pus zboruri către noi de ce nu ar veni şi American Airlines sau Delta Airlines să avem şi noi un zbor direct către New York? Toată lumea este cu ochii pe noi. În funcţie de cum vom fi cu Canada, ne va da şi o oportunitate pentru ridicarea vizelor pentru Statele Unite şi pentru zborurile directe şi multe altele. Mi-e greu să văd momentan cum vor decurge lucrurile, depinde cum vom fi şi economic. 2018 pare să fie un an bun, depinde cum va fi şi 2019, ne cam apropiem de un punct de inflexiune, în 2019-2020 va trebui să fie o recesiune, sunt toate semnele: creşterea inflaţiei, creşterea dobânzilor bancare. Este greu să previzionăm ce va fi peste trei ani, dar în mod normal şi practic, dacă ne facem treaba la noi în casă cum trebuie ca şi ţară, ar trebui să atragem mai multe. În primul rând, cred că principala noastră preocupare este să ne respectăm promisiunile ca naţiune.

Reporter: Care a fost cifra de afaceri a companiei în 2017 şi ce aşteptări financiare aveţi pentru 2018?

Sorin Stoica: Anul trecut am atins cifra de afaceri de 10,6 milioane euro. Pentru 2018 eu văd o creştere a noastră, care în funcţie de cum vom reuşi să ne punem în plan nişte proiecte va fi între 20 şi 40%. 20% va fi creşterea minimală în condiţiile în care nu ne ies proiectele noi - extinderea pe piaţa londoneză şi 40% dacă ne ies proiectele propuse. Anul a început bine aşa că suntem optimişti.

Reporter: Cum a decurs perioada de Early Booking? Au existat mai multe cereri faţă de aceeaşi perioadă a anului trecut?

Sorin Stoica: Există un interes uşor crescut. N-aş putea spune că este creştere foarte mare comparativ cu anul trecut. Este un avans de aproximativ 5-7%. În schimb, din ce am văzut anul trecut şi din ce presimt lunile se echilibrează. Vorbim mai degrabă de o planificare din timp, de o maturizare a pieţei, nu mai are legătură cu perioada de Early Booking.

Reporter: Care sunt noutăţile pregătite de Eturia pentru 2018?

Sorin Stoica: În fiecare an revizuim toate destinaţiile pe care le avem şi toate produsele. Destinaţii noi pentru 2018 sunt Papua Noua Guinee, Philipine şi Taiwan, avem multe destinaţii din Africa - Botswana, Namibia, Mozambic şi Africa de Sud. Africa a crescut foarte mult anul trecut, a avut cea mai mare creştere de 40% la noi şi credem că va merge în continuare.

Mai avem ca destinaţii America Centrală cu Honduras, Nicaragua, Guatemala. Avem şi tipologii noi de produse, acele circuite cu autorulote de care vorbeam în SUA şi Canada, multe programe noi pe Canada. Lansăm circuite, în jur de şase, gastronomice în India, Chile, în Thailanda şi două în Europa. Mai avem Franţa cu degustări şi experienţe, produs care pleacă de la 3.000-4.000 de euro de persoană cu prânzuri în restaurante Michelin. Avem produse noi cu croaziere - pe Mississippi, de exemplu.

Vindem Antarctica, acum suntem în discuţii pentru a include un zbor de o zi din Australia pe deasupra Antarcticii şi includerea unei excursii într-o tabără de 6 zile în Antarctica - program care va fi 60.000 de euro, iar cei cu care suntem în discuţii au deja full booked pentru următoarele 6 luni această excursie.

Pe Guiana şi Suriname vom avea circuit în septembrie, care este deja vândut.

Reabordăm toate destinaţiile, pe măsură ce românii capătă mai multe experienţe vor alte lucruri. Dacă acum 10 ani îşi doreau un tur de oraş, acum vor interacţiuni cu localnicii, experienţe pe partea de gastronomie - cursuri de gătit, restaurante.

În turism tot timpul pot să inovezi.

Avem multe circuite-adventure, avem mulţi turişti români care optează pentru astfel de vacanţe cu rafting, bungee jumping, tiroliană, paraşutism.

Africa încă îşi oferă zona aceasta de sălbăticie şi la fel şi America Centrală.

Reporter: Vă mulţumesc!



"În ciuda tuturor frământărilor, 2017 a fost un an bun pentru industria turismului. Apetenţa pentru călătorii a turiştilor a crescut, din informaţiile mele, în toate pieţele".



"Îmi doresc de foarte mulţi ani să facem incoming. Cred că ţara noastră are ce oferi, cred că merităm mai mult. Dar este vorba de o anumită disponibilitate de resurse. Principala problemă cu care ne confruntăm noi în turism este dificultatea de a găsi oameni instruiţi".



