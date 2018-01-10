   Ofertă publicitate   Abonament la ziarul BURSA   Evenimentele BURSA   Suplimentele BURSA   Newsletter   Cariere   Contact       
CONFERINŢA CODUL INSOLVENŢEI - Ediţia a V-a

Companii Afaceri

ŞTEFAN MINOVICI, RABC:

Romanian American Business Council a creat un fond de investiţii dedicat Europei Centrale şi de Est

BURSA 19.02.2018

A consemnat ADELINA TOADER
 
     * "Fondul a atras 1,5 miliarde de dolari"
     * "Imaginea comunităţii româneşti în SUA este una dintre cele mai bune ale vreunei diaspore"
     * "Ridicarea vizelor pentru SUA cetăţenilor români este o prioritate tangibilă a RABC, dar nu se va putea materializa fără un efort comun, stabilitate economică şi mai ales politică"
         Romanian American Business Council, o organizaţie neguvernamentală, cu sediul central la New York, formată din oameni de afaceri români, a creat un fond de investiţii dedicat Europei Centrale şi de Est, care a atras, deja, 1,5 miliarde de dolari, potrivit domnului Ştefan Minovici, preşedintele organizaţiei.
       Principalele domenii pe care fondul de investiţii va activa în ţara noastră vor fi sănătate - spitale, infrastructură, locuinţe şi chiar pe partea de transporturi.
       Ştefan Minovici ne-a acordat un interviu în care ne-a vorbit despre imaginea românilor în SUA, despre planurile organizaţiei RABC, dar şi despre mediul de afaceri din ţara noastră.

       Reporter: Recent, aţi spus că Romanian American Business Council plănuieşte iniţierea unui fond de investiţii în România. Puteţi să-mi daţi mai multe detalii?
     Ştefan Minovici: Fondul este creat deja, trebuie aprobat şi validat de către organele competente financiar americane, suntem deci la faza finală în care avocaţii pun ultimele detalii la punct. Acest fond de investiţii este dedicat Europei Centrale şi de Est. Liderul principal al acestui fond şi cel care îl guvernează este Tiberiu Vădan.
     Valoarea sa este în jur de 1,5 miliarde de dolari.
     Reporter: Către ce proiecte se va îndrepta acest fond de investiţii?
     Ştefan Minovici: Sunt foarte multe domenii pe care am putea să le abordăm aici în România, dar, în principal, ne vom concentra pe domeniul sănătate - spitale, pe ceea ce ar însemna infrastructură în România, locuinţe şi chiar pe partea de transporturi.
     Reporter: RABC militează pentru ridicarea vizelor pentru SUA cetăţenilor români. Ce şanse are ţara noastră în contextul în care Donald Trump a anunţat că "Loteria Vizelor" va dispărea?
     Ştefan Minovici: Mi se pare şi mai relevant dacă eliminarea "Loteriei Vizelor" va avea loc. Dacă preşedintele american face o afirmaţie este prerogativul domniei sale, nu tot ce îşi doreşte un preşedinte se întâmplă. Nu văd cum acest lucru ar influenţa nevoia şi dorinţa noastră de eliminare a vizelor. Suntem conştienţi de faptul că România are rata de refuz de trei ori mai mare la viză decât ar trebui pentru a deveni eligibilă pentru Visa Waiver. Suntem la 10,5% vis-a-vis de refuzuri, iar rata ar trebui să fie, conform legislaţiei americane, la 3%. Realist vorbind, mă tem că nu vom ajunge să coborâm rata de refuz. Noi dorim ca împreună cu românii din ţară şi tot ce înseamnă cetăţeni români din diaspora să-i convingem pe americani că merităm acest lucru, că am contribuit şi continuăm să contribuim la acest parteneriat strategic pe care îl avem cu America, fie vorba de teatrul de operaţie din Iraq, Afganistan, Kosovo, s.a.m.d. Avem aceste baze militare americane aici, în ţară, care ne-au creat probleme mari cu Rusia şi noi ca disporă în SUA contribuim enorm, pentru numărul nostru, la bunăstarea Americii, la prosperitatea şi siguranţa ei. Motiv pentru care, la fel cum Cehia a reuşit să obţină acest amendament şi eliminarea vizei, la fel şi România ar merita acest lucru. Este o bătălie, este o mare provocare, dar numai prin acest gen de efort vom putea obţine un rezultat şi este important de menţionat faptul că nu intrăm în competiţie cu nicio organizaţie guvernamentală, minister sau ambasadă. Tot ce facem este să complementăm aceste eforturi şi să arătăm că nu numai Guvernul României îşi doreşte acest lucru, dar şi comunitatea de români din întreaga lume.
     Reporter: Când credeţi că putem vorbi de o eliminare a vizelor pentru cetăţenii români?
     Ştefan Minovici: Ne uităm la faptul că Polonia, cu o comunitate de 10 milioane de oameni în SUA şi cu o forţă considerabilă în ceea ce înseamnă reprezentarea în Congresul şi Senatul American a membrilor de origine poloneză, încearcă de 3 ani de zile acest lucru şi, din păcate, încă nu reuşesc să vadă lumina de la capătul tunelului, adică o promisiune fermă. Preşedintele Trump a vizitat Varşovia în 2016, înainte de a fi ales, şi a promis polonezilor că dacă va fi ales el va fi primul care să susţină eliminarea vizelor pentru polonezi. Iată-ne la un an şi o lună de la inaugurare şi Polonia nu este nici măcar cu doi paşi mai aproape de acest vis decât era în perioada când Donald Trump era un candidat pentru Casa Albă.
     În opinia mea, orice se poate întâmpla, oricând există o şansă. Dar garantat nu se va întâmpla nimic pozitiv dacă nu muncim şi nu luptăm uniţi şi dedicaţi acestei cauze. Prin comparaţie, comunitatea de români din Statele Unite este în jur de 750.000 - 850.000 de oameni.
     Reporter: RABC îl susţine pe Tiberiu Vădan la funcţia de ambasador al SUA în România pentru mandatul viitor. Care sunt şansele ca acest lucru să se întâmple?
     Ştefan Minovici: America este ţara tuturor posibilităţilor şi România rămâne o ţară a multor posibilităţi. Aş vrea să răspund la întrebare amintind că nimeni nu i-a dat vreo şansă lui Donald Trump să devină preşedinte. Donald Trump a eliminat 17 candidaţi republicani şi a neutralizat două dinastii - Bush şi Clinton. Eu cred că şansele lui Tiberiu Vădan sunt şi mai mari, matematic vorbind şi raportat la cele două poziţii foarte diferite. Vreau ca noi, românii, să existăm şi să avem o voce, despre asta este vorba în primul rând. Ambasadorul este ales de Preşedintele Americii şi prin acordul Departamentului de Stat. Este inedit, curajos şi perfect legal să susţii un candidat din diasporă la această funcţie. Nu am venit să spun că noi impunem un candidat. Tiberiu are şanse, este un om de succes, a terminat un MBA la Harvard University printre altele, vorbeşte ambele limbi, are vârsta şi calificările potrivite. Şi dacă nu reuşim de această dată, intrăm puţin în istorie când românul vrea să fie auzit şi ascultat în Statele Unite. Vasta majoritate a ambasadorilor care sunt propuşi şi reuşesc au zero experienţă diplomatică, zero experienţă politică, iar motivul pentru care au selectaţi rămâne relaţia cu şeful executivului American şi mai ales contribuţia financiară la campania electorală a acestuia.
     Reporter: Cum vedeţi mediul de afaceri din ţara noastră, comparativ cu cel din Statele Unite?
     Ştefan Minovici: România are un mediu de afaceri în perpetuă dezvoltare şi acesta este un lucru bun. Să nu uităm că România are o economie de frontieră, nu are o economie emergentă. Procesul de stabilizare a economiei româneşti, a trecerii de la un sistem centralizat socialist, la unul capitalist, a unei adevărate economii de piaţă nu este un lucru uşor. Era Estului Sălbatic, a anilor 1990-2000 a apus. Faptul că există o luptă intensă contra corupţiei este un lucru foarte bun. Avem multe poveşti de succes insuficient mediatizate, inclusiv cea a fraţilor Cristian şi Marius Pandel, oameni care şi-au început afacerea într-un garaj şi care astăzi au sute de angajaţi şi o cifră de afaceri de peste 100 de milioane de euro, reprezintă o dovadă clară că se poate. Mai mult, dacă ei au reuşit în acest climat tulbure şi dificil în România, înseamnă că sunt mai puternici şi mai valoroşi decât mulţi dintre antreprenorii din Statele Unite unde am avut toată deschiderea, libertatea şi susţinerea necesară succesului. Am fost recent la Cluj Napoca. Este a treia mea vizită la Cluj din ultimele 12 luni, şi am fost profund impresionat de oamenii cu care ne-am întâlnit, de afacerile pe care le-au construit, de filozofia lor de lucru, de cultura şi mentalitatea locală. Oamenii sunt mai deschişi cât şi mult mai relaxaţi decât ce am văzut în Bucureşti, unde m-am născut. Oamenii se arată mult mai încrezători în destinul lor şi au construit companii şi entităţi impresionante. Sunt motive clare de a fi optimist, fiindcă există lucruri bune care se întâmplă şi asta ar trebui să genereze mai multă încredere şi mai multă speranţă pentru restul de români, mai ales pentru generaţia tânără.
     Nu ne-am debarasat de vechile metehne, corupţia continuă să existe în România, dar în acelaşi timp există corupţie şi în Statele Unite. Sunt oameni care cred în continuare şi sunt concentraţi pe interese personale şi de partid în loc de cele naţionale şi asta rămâne o mare problemă în România. Viziunea încă lipseşte la nivel de conducere şi de politic, ne macină lupta pentru poziţii, în loc să ne consume lupta pentru dezvoltare, pentru viitor, pentru educaţie şi sănătate.
     Reporter: Care credeţi că sunt domeniile de business de viitor în ţara noastră?
     Ştefan Minovici: În primul rând sănătatea, unde oportunităţile sunt aproape fără limită. Populaţia, chiar şi în condiţiile cele mai dificile din zonele rurale ale ţării, îmbătrâneşte mai mult ca niciodată. Speranţa de viaţă a crescut şi asta înseamnă că oamenii au din ce în ce mai multă nevoie de doctori, de clinici, de tratamente şi de spitale. Apoi, infrastructura - suntem în urmă cu autostrăzile, porturile, aeroporturile, căile ferate. De asemenea, este şocant că nu a devenit o prioritate, la fel de mult ca sănătatea, colectarea deşeurilor. Numai 3-4% în România astăzi este procesat şi reciclat. România are gropi de gunoi, totul se îngroapă, când în majoritatea ţărilor civilizate europene, tot ce înseamnă deşeuri de metal, sticlă, plastic sunt reciclate şi este un business de mii de mii de miliarde de dolari la nivel global. Oferă locuri de muncă, curăţă climatul, este un câştig de toate părţile. Este o industrie pe care o văd iarăşi de mare viitor. La fel şi tot ce ţine de servicii pentru populaţie. Chiar dacă trăim într-o eră de automatizare, cred că partea de servicii poate fi mult îmbunătăţită şi acest lucru ar genera noi locuri de muncă.
     Turismul este o industrie de până în 10 miliarde de euro anual pentru România. Este paradoxal şi tragic pentru ţara noastră binecuvântată cu frumuseţi naturale unice şi rare şi totuşi încă nu ştim să le punem în valoare.
     Acestea sunt doar câteva exemple de domenii în care un guvern echilibrat, dedicat, gospodar, bine intenţionat şi vizionar ar putea lucra cu şanse mari de reuşită la aceste obiective. Ceea ce ne lipseşte astăzi în ţară şi triumfă în detrimentul pentru poporul român este lipsa de concepţie, continuitate, patriotism şi altruism care încă domină în guvernul român.
     Reporter: Mai aveţi afaceri în ţara noastră sau sunteţi interesat să reinvestiţi?
     Ştefan Minovici: Nu mai am afaceri personale, dar voi fi interesat de ţară atât timp cât îmi va permite sănătatea să fac ceva pentru România. Momentan mă voi concentra pe proiectele care vor fi implementate prin fondul de investiţii de care menţionam anterior. Am avut întâlniri extrem de utile la Cluj spre exemplu cu edilul oraşului şi cu preşedintele consiliului judeţean. Ne-am uitat la proiecte cum ar fi spitale, mai exact un spital american, crearea unui nou parc industrial şi la fel de important, crearea unei linii de metrou. Acestea sunt proiecte concrete pe care primăria oraşului Cluj este pregătită să le demareze, dar avem, la fel, câteva proiecte în Bucureşti pe care dorim să le materializăm. Este enorm de lucru aici pentru multe generaţii, pentru copiii copiilor noştri şi nu numai. În ceea ce ne priveşte, este de importanţă critică să putem finaliza un proiect, să materializăm măcar una dintre aceste oportunităţi, pentru că la final de zi lumea ne va judeca după rezultate, nu după promisiuni şi nici după intenţii.
     Reporter: Cum sunt văzuţi românii în SUA?
     Ştefan Minovici: Pot spune cu certitudine că suntem văzuţi foarte bine. Imaginea comunităţii româneşti este una dintre cele mai bune ale vreunei diaspore, pentru faptul că oamenii ei sunt serioşi, muncitori, foarte bine calificaţi în domeniul pe care îl practică, fie că lucrează la un salon de coafură sau sunt chirurgi neurologi. Cuvântul "român" este sinonim cu o persoană extrem de bine pregătită, dedicată şi conştiincioasă în acelaşi timp.
     Reporter: Când a luat fiinţă Romanian American Business Council (RABC) şi care sunt principalele obiective?
     Ştefan Minovici: Împlinim, peste câteva luni, 3 ani de existenţă şi, cu toate că suntem o organizaţie relativ tânără, experienţa noastră, a membrilor din conducere, cât şi a oamenilor din board, cumulează peste 1000 de ani de practică în relaţii bilaterale. Cifra de afaceri a membrilor organizaţiei este în jur de jumătate de miliard de dolari. Ca principal obiectiv avem în vedere emanciparea comunităţii noastre care, deşi este puternică, bine văzută şi relevantă pentru economia Statelor Unite, este totodată şi foarte dezavantajată. Ne lipseşte o reprezentare în ceea ce priveşte politicul american - Congrese, Senat, primării, ne lipseşte influenţa pe care este obligatoriu să o avem vis-a-vis de statul american, de politicul românesc. Dorim să fim luaţi în considerare ca popor, ca naţiune şi mai ales ca diasporă. Suntem oameni care vrem să coagulăm comunitatea noastră, vrem să oferim soluţii la problemele care există nu numai în comunitate, dar şi în România. Dorim să-i ajutăm pe români, lucru pe care l-am şi făcut de zeci de ani de zile, iar acum îl facem sub umbrela acestei organizaţii speciale. Concret, dacă cineva are nevoie de un doctor şi nu are bani, avem mulţi medici în grupul nostru care oferă aceste servicii, spitalizări la preţ redus, dacă are nevoie de un avocat, fie că este vorba de procese de imigraţie sau probleme personale, oferim aceste servicii. Dacă ai nevoie de cineva pentru a găsi un loc de muncă, sunt lucruri pe care le făceam independent şi astăzi continuăm să le facem ca o organizaţie şi cred că reuşita noastră se datorează faptului că am livrat, am concretizat, am finalizat, altminteri putem vorbi multe şi promite şi mai multe, dar la sfârşit de zi lumea te judecă după ce ai făcut, nu după ce ai spus. Mai mult, lucrăm cu eficienţă şi competenţă cu membrii guvernului român, ai executivului american şi cu diplomaţii noştri din Statele Unite.
     Reporter: Câţi membrii reuneşte RABC şi care este profilul acestora?
     Ştefan Minovici: Membrii de bază activi ai organizaţiei sunt aproximativ 150. Toţi aceştia sunt oameni care sunt proprietari de firme, angajatori, care indirect vin cu mii de membri, fiind înscrişi drept parteneri de corporaţie. Noi ne uităm după calitate şi mai puţin după cantitate, important este ce fac. Membrii RABC sunt oameni din domeniul militar, al securităţii naţionale, medical, din domeniul financiar-bancar, juridic, din infrastructură, din consultanţă. Cred că reprezentăm aproape toate industriile importante din SUA.
     Reporter: Vă mulţumesc! 

     Descendent al familiei Minovici, preşedintele Romanian American Business Council (RACB) Ştefan Minovici este un om de afaceri româno-american specializat în dezvoltare de proiecte în diverse domenii, de la apărare naţională şi până la programe medicale, de mediu, infrastructură şi lobby.
     Ştefan Minovici a lucrat la diverse proiecte cheie cu Fortune 100 şi 500 de companii de la CEMEX la Raytheon, ITT Defense, Honeywell, Johns Hopkins International şi Exxon Mobile. În perioada anilor "90, Ştefan Minovici a făcut lobby intens pentru intrarea României în NATO şi pentru întărirea relaţiilor româno-americane, mai ales în domeniul militar.
     Un lider al comunităţii româneşti în SUA şi fost preşedinte al Uniunii şi Liga Societăţilor Româneşti din America (înfiinţată în anul 1906), Ştefan Minovici este creatorul şi producătorul Festivalului România Broadway, cel mai mare eveniment românesc din afara graniţelor ţării. El este, de asemenea, preşedintele MIC & Associated, o firmă de consultanţă din New York şi un susţinător activ pentru interesele României la Washington, lucrând activ cu membri importanţi ai Congresului şi ai Senatului American.
     Ştefan Minovici a absolvit Hunter College (CUNY) cu specializare în comunicare/jurnalism şi deţine un master în Afaceri şi Securitate Internaţională de la Columbia University. Este căsătorit, tatăl a doi fii şi trăieşte în New York din anul 1979.

 
 
