STRATEGIA FEROVIARĂ 2018-2022, ÎN DEZBATERE LA MINISTERUL TRANSPORTURILOR

CFR SA, CFR Marfă şi CFR Călători, companii cu probleme

BURSA 10.09.2018

GEORGE MARINESCU
 
     Unele dintre cele mai mari companii de stat sunt cele care activează pe calea ferată. Din păcate, în ultimii 28 de ani, a fost înregistrată constant o reducere a activităţii celor trei mari companii publice care activează în acest domeniu. Atât CFR SA, CFR Marfă, cât şi CFR Călători au înregistrat de-a lungul celor 28 de ani pierderi financiare uriaşe. Pentru că multe dintre ele nu au putut fi acoperite din activitate, guvernele care s-au succedat la conducerea ţării au mai şters din datoriile istorice acumulate de către aceste companii. Practica a fost folosită până la intrarea ţării noastre în Uniunea Europeană, moment în care ştergerea datoriilor istorice nu a mai putut fi folosită, deoarece în cadrul UE este considerată ajutor de stat care împiedică exercitarea unei concurenţe loiale şi nu a mai fost permisă de Comisia de la Bruxelles.
     În concordanţă cu noua situaţie şi cu problemele cu care se confruntă cele trei companii publice, este nevoie de aprobarea unei strategii feroviare pentru următorii patru ani. Strategia va fi aprobată prin ordin al Ministrului Transporturilor, dar nu înainte de a fi dezbătută public, astăzi, începând cu ora 10:00, la sediul ministerului de resort.
     În prezent, ţara noastră are 10.628 km de reţea de cale ferată, dintre care doar 4.030 km sunt electrificaţi. CFR SA are foarte multe instalaţii în întreţinere, cărora li se adaugă 917 staţii, 171 de tuneluri şi 17.694 de poduri şi podeţe.
     Conform strategiei supusă dezbaterii publice, în ultimii 28 de ani finanţarea infrastructurii feroviare s-a situat în mod constant cu mult sub nivelul necesităţilor. Mai mult, în perioada 2007-2012, alocările bugetare au fost nule. Fondurile publice destinate întreţinerii infrastructurii sunt corelate cu rezultatele financiare ale CFR SA. De aceea, în cei cinci ani, rezultatele financiare ale companiei au fost negative, iar în perioada respectivă nu s-a asigurat conformitatea nici cu prevederile Directivei 2001/941/CE, nici cu prevederile OG 89/2003.
     În ultimii şase ani, dintre cele trei companii publice din sistemul feroviar, numai CFR SA a cunoscut o tendinţă de normalizare a finanţării, ca urmare a angajamentelor asumate de România faţă de Uniunea Europeană şi faţă de organismele internaţionale.
     În documentul aflat în dezbatere publică se arată: "Trebuie totuşi precizat că sumele alocate în perioada 2012-2016 au reprezentat doar 54,62% din necesarul de finanţare publică a intreţinerii curente a infrastructurii feroviare. Finanţarea necorespunzătoare a întreţinerii, reparării şi reînnoirii infrastructurii feroviare a dus în timp la degradarea progresivă şi apariţia din ce în ce mai frecventă a unor defectări ce necesită limitarea vitezei de circulaţie a trenurilor pentru asigurarea condiţiilor minimale de siguranţă".
     În acest moment există foarte multe zone cu restricţii de viteză, apărute ca urmare a subfinanţării întreţinerii curente.
     Conform Strategiei feroviare, o problemă foarte importantă în domeniul mentenanţei infrastructurii feroviare o constituie reînnoirile, ce vizează înlocuirea preventivă a unor componente ale infrastructurii care au acumulat solicitări masive, în scopul de a reduce la minimum defecţiunile care au condus la instituirea restricţiilor de viteză. Din nefericire, practica finanţării activităţilor de acest tip indică o tendinţă de ignorare a necesităţilor reale. Finanţarea reînnoirilor nu a depăşit niciodată 35% din necesarul solicitat, iar ulterior anului 2007 finanţarea a fost în mod constant sub 10% din valoarea solicitată. Astfel scadenţele la reînnoire ale elementelor de infrastructură feroviară au crescut semnificativ, ajungând la procente de peste 50% la toate subsistemele infrastructurii feroviare.
     Comparativ cu situaţia existentă pe plan european, România se situează pe ultimul loc în ceea ce priveşte finanţarea infrastructurii feroviare. Conform studiului "The 2017 European Railway Performance Index", realizat de un consorţiu internaţional la solicitarea Comisiei Europene, ce analizează relaţia de cauzalitate directă între nivelul finanţării publice a infrastructurii feroviare şi nivelul de performanţă al transportului feroviar, România se situează pe penultimul loc între cele 25 de ţări analizate.
     
     *  CFR Călători urmăreşte doar reducerea costurilor
     
     Pe piaţa transportului feroviar de călători activează în prezent 6 operatori: CFR-Călători, operatorul naţional cu capital de stat, şi 5 operatori cu capital privat. Operatorii privaţi au început să intre pe această piaţă din anul 2004, odată cu lansarea acţiunii de închiriere către companii private a unor secţii de circulaţie neinteroperabile. Activitatea operatorilor privaţi este concentrată practic exclusiv pe servicii de tip regio pe secţiile de circulaţie neinteroperabile închiriate. Prin excepţie, aceştia operează şi câteva trenuri pe reţeaua interoperabilă (inclusiv de tip interregio), dar ponderea acestora este puţin semnificativă.
     Conform datelor din Strategia feroviară supusă dezbaterii, piaţa transportului feroviar de pasageri este dominată categoric de către operatorul naţional CFR-Călători. Ponderea acestuia pe piaţă este de aproape 90% în ceea ce priveşte volumul de prestaţii (măsurat în călători-km) şi de circa 82% în ceea ce priveşte volumul de transport (măsurat în număr de călători transportaţi). Această dominaţie nu este însă datorată unui nivel ridicat de competitivitate al operatorului naţional, ci restricţiilor existente privind accesul altor operatori pe piaţa transportului feroviar de pasageri. Este vorba despre restricţiile prevăzute în HG 2408/2004 privind accesul la subvenţia serviciilor publice de transport feroviar al pasagerilor, în condiţiile în care peste 95% din piaţa transportului feroviar de pasageri constă în servicii publice subvenţionate. CFR-Călători pare să prefere un model de business bazat pe reducerea numărului de trenuri, urmărind probabil limitarea costurilor de exploatare prin valorificarea mai bună a capacităţii de transport a trenurilor. Problema este însă că limitarea numărului de trenuri şi a parcursului acestora conduce la reducerea numărului de călători transportaţi şi a parcursului total al acestora, ceea ce întreţine tendinţa de declin a transportului feroviar pe piaţa transportului de călători.
     Pe de altă parte, modelul de business adoptat de operatorii cu capital privat se bazează pe creşterea ofertei de servicii (reflectată în creşterea numărului de trenuri şi a parcursului acestora), astfel încât să poată fi acoperită cât mai bine distribuţia în timp, pe durata unei zile, a cererilor de transport.
     Strategia analizează şi diferenţa netă de comportament între operatorul naţional şi operatorii cu capital privat în ceea ce priveşte dimensionarea ofertei de servicii (parcursul total al trenurilor). Practic, avem două modele de business diferite: pe de o parte, operatorul naţional pare mai interesat de reducerea costurilor de operare şi nu pare deosebit de interesat de reducerea volumului total al prestaţiilor vândute (măsurate în călători-km) şi de consecinţele privind limitarea veniturilor din exploatare; pe de altă parte, operatorii cu capital privat sunt interesaţi de creşterea ofertei de trenuri puse la dis-poziţia clienţilor şi au valorificat în acest sens creşterea compensaţiei acordate.
     Cât priveşte finanţarea publică a achiziţiei de material rulant, Strategia feroviară consemnează că aceasta a fost practic inexistentă în ultimul deceniu. Una dintre explicaţii este că nu a putut fi identificată o soluţie de finanţare nediscriminatorie a tuturor operatorilor feroviari, în condiţiile în care caracterul nediscriminatoriu al tratării actorilor implicaţi reprezintă o cerinţă imperativă a Uniunii Europene. Această problemă urmează a fi soluţionată de către Autoritatea de Reformă Feroviară, care are ca obiectiv valorificarea unor fonduri nerambursabile importante alocate României de către Comisia Europeană în scopul achiziţiei de material rulant.
     Sintetizând cele de mai sus, au fost demonstrate următoarele idei principale: transportul public terestru al pasagerilor rămâne în continuare o necesitate în cadrul economiei naţionale; volumul cererilor privind transportul public terestru al pasagerilor nu este influenţat de creşterea aşteptată a gradului de motorizare individuală; migrarea clienţilor căii ferate către alte moduri de transport este cauzată exclusiv de lipsa de atractivitate şi competitivitate a sistemului feroviar.
     Conform analizei din viitoarea Strategie feroviară, reabilitarea transportului feroviar de pasageri este nu numai posibilă, ci chiar dezirabilă, deoarece pe piaţă există un nivel ridicat de aşteptări din partea clienţilor pentru transportul feroviar.
     
     *  CFR Marfă, concurată puternic de companiile de transport rutier de mărfuri
     
     În privinţa CFR Marfă, documentul aflat în dezbatere la Ministerul Transporturilor se referă la o situaţie din urmă cu cinci ani. Astfel, conform Strategiei feroviare, ce include date ale Institutului Naţional de Statistică, volumul total al prestaţiilor de transport rutier de marfă a fost în 2013 de 34,02 miliarde tone-km. Dacă 30% din acest volum de trans-port, adică 10,2 miliarde tone-km, s-ar comuta către transportul feroviar aceasta înseamnă, la nivelul economiei naţionale, o diminuare a cheltuielilor totale privind transporturile cu suma de 5 miliarde euro. Strategia feroviară susţine că, în condiţiile în care produsul intern brut al României a fost în urmă cu cinci ani la nivel de 140 miliarde euro, în urma mutării pe calea ferată a 30% din transportul de mărfuri ar fi reprezentat cel puţin 3,65% din PIB.
     Transportul feroviar de mărfuri are trei componente distincte relevante, caracterizate prin modele de operare şi modele de business dis-tincte:
     a) Transportul în trenuri complete, care tratează expediţii de marfă de mari dimensiuni, la nivelul capacităţii de transport a unui tren complet. În această categorie se includ şi expediţiile de mari dimensiuni încărcate în containere, incluse în lanţuri logistice de transport în care componenta principală o reprezintă trans-portul maritim. Componenta terestră a acestor lanţuri logistice de trans-port se derulează pe calea ferată, sub forma unor trenuri complete încărcate cu containere care au acelaşi expeditor şi acelaşi destinatar;
     b) Transportul în vagoane izolate (Single Wagon Load traffic), care tratează expediţii de marfă de dimensiuni mici, la nivelul capacităţii de încărcare a unui vagon (sau multipli ai acesteia). Vagoanele încărcate sunt grupate în trenuri specializate pentru acest tip de trafic care sunt prelucrate în cadrul staţiilor de triaj şi tehnice din parcurs;
     c) Transportul intermodal (cu referire în special la transportul containerizat), care tratează expediţii de marfă de dimensiuni mici, la nivelul capacităţii de încărcare a unui container (sau multipli ai acesteia). Containerul se încarcă la sediul clientului, apoi este transportat cu mijloace auto până la cel mai apropiat terminal specializat unde este încărcat pe vagon. Containerul este apoi trans-portat pe calea ferată până la terminalul cel apropiat de destinaţie, unde este transferat pe un autocamion specializat şi transportat la sediul destinatarului unde este descărcat.
     Strategia feroviară susţine că, în privinţa transporturilor de mici dimensiuni, competiţia cu transportul rutier a fost pierdută aproape în totalitate, atât în cazul traficului în vagoa-ne izolate, cât şi în cazul traficului intermodal. Principala cauză o reprezintă preţul necompetitiv al transportului feroviar în raport cu preţul transportului rutier.
     Documentul mai arată că lipsa de competitivitate a transportului feroviar din punct de vedere al preţului a condus la diminuarea până aproape de extincţie a cotei de piaţă, atât în traficul de vagoane complete, cât şi în traficul intermodal. În cazul traficului în trenuri complete, influenţa preţului este anihilată de lipsa unei alternative viabile pentru transportul terestru de mari dimensiuni.
     Astfel, în prezent traficul feroviar de mărfuri înseamnă practic exclusiv transport în trenuri complete. În Strategia feroviară se susţine: "S-a consolidat un grup de clienţi practic captivi ai transportului feroviar, pentru care nu există o alternativă viabilă de transport al mărfurilor lor. Acesta este de fapt motivul principal al stabilizării volumului de servicii de transport al mărfurilor pe calea ferată. Se observă că transportul în vagoane izolate reprezintă mai puţin de 6% din totalul serviciilor, pe când transportul intermodal are o pondere mai mică de 1%".
     Principalele domenii în care transportul feroviar a pierdut masiv clientela sunt transporturile de mici dimensiuni, respectiv transporturile intermodale containerizate şi transporturile în vagoane izolate. 
 
