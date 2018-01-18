   Ofertă publicitate   Abonament la ziarul BURSA   Evenimentele BURSA   Suplimentele BURSA   Newsletter   Cariere   Contact       
STUDIU SMARTREE:

"Peste 75% dintre companiile mari oferă beneficii extrasalariale propriilor angajaţi"

BURSA 22.02.2018

D.I.
 
Raluca Peneş, HR Coordinator Smartree
     Potrivit Smartree, companie specializată în servicii de resurse umane externalizate, beneficiile acordate de către angajatorii români au devenit tot mai variate şi creative ca metodă de retenţie şi fidelizare a angajaţilor, se arată într-un comunicat, remis astăzi Redacţiei.
     Conform documentului, dacă până acum câţiva ani doar tichetele de masă sau decontarea transportului erau incluse în pachetul de bonificaţii, în prezent, angajatorii oferă un sistem mult mai complex din acest punct de vedere: tichete cadouri, abonamente medicale, abonamente la saloane de SPA - înfrumuseţare, de sport, excursii plătite, camere de relaxare, fructe la birou. La acestea se adaugă inclusiv posibilitatea de a lucra de acasă sau opţiunea de a achiziţiona produse şi servicii la preţuri reduse.
     Raluca Peneş, HR Coordinator Smartree, a declarat: "Beneficiile reprezintă un instrument solid de motivare a angajaţilor, de stimulare a performanţei şi de păstrare, pe termen lung, a loialităţii lor în cadrul companiilor, dar şi de atragere a noi candidaţi implicaţi în procesele de recrutare. Implementat într-un mod coerent, corect şi transparent, şi ţinându-se cont de tendinţele din piaţă, dar şi de resursele disponibile ale companiilor, acest sistem de bonusare poate conduce la o retenţie sporită a angajaţilor".
     Conform statisticilor Smartree, valoarea medie a beneficiilor oferite de companii la nivelul anului 2017 a a fost mai mare cu 11% faţă de media anului precedent, cu o creştere de 25% în decembrie 2017 comparativ cu decembrie 2016. Creşterea înregistrată de-a lungul anului a fost determinată de implementarea programelor de bonusare de către companiile care s-au adaptat rapid la cerinţele din piaţă cu scopul fidelizării propriilor angajaţi, dar şi cu obiectivul de a atrage alţi candidaţi.
     Potrivit sursei citate, în 2017, 79% dintre companiile clienţi companiei au oferit diverse beneficii angajatilor, în creştere cu 4% faţă de anul precedent, în timp ce 8% dintre aceştia au oferit beneficii în mod diferenţiat, în funcţie de politica fiecărei entităţi din grup. Un procentaj de 13% dintre clienţii Smartree nu au oferit beneficii anul trecut propriilor angajaţi.
     În acest sens, Raluca Peneş a explicat: "Având în vedere că piaţa ofertelor de muncă a fost una foarte competitivă în 2017, din ce în ce mai multe companii au implementat noi sisteme de beneficii, prin extinderea acestor politici la nivelul tuturor departamentelor. În acelaşi timp, sunt şi companii multinaţionale care deja şi-au făcut cunoscută decizia de a intra în 2018 pe piaţa din România, aspect care va determina actualii angajatori să pastreze şi să adapteze continuu aceste sisteme de beneficii, pentru motivarea angajaţilor existenţi, dar şi pentru atragerea de noi potenţiali candidaţi".
     În comunicat se mai artă că, pentru anul curent, reprezentanţii companiei estimează o creştere de 10% în ceea ce priveşte valoarea medie a bonusurilor acordate angajaţilor, pe fondul unei pieţe a muncii tot mai dinamice. De asemenea, în 2018, angajatorii vor căuta metode tot mai neconvenţionale de a-şi fideliza membrii echipelor, cu accent pe opţiuni de natură non-financiară a pachetului de beneficii. 
 
Miscellanea, 21:50
Ministrul Mediului anunţă ajutor de stat pentru industria de reciclare, o premieră în România
     Ministrul Mediului, Graţiela Gavrilescu, a afirmat că reciclarea în România se face într-un procent extrem de mic, 7%, şi trebuie "dezvoltat", prin urmare va aloca din Fondul de Mediu o schemă de ajutor de stat pentru industria de reciclare, o premieră în România.  click să citeşti tot articolul
Bănci-Asigurări, 17:53
Banca Centrală Europeană a realizat un profit net de 1,275 miliarde euro, în 2017
     Banca Centrală Europeană (BCE) a raportat astăzi un profit net de 1,275 miliarde de euro pentru anul 2017, cu 82 de milioane de euro mai mult decât în 2016, în principal ca urmare a majorării veniturilor nete din dobânzi generate de portofoliul în dolari SUA şi de portofoliul aferent programului de achiziţionare de active, informează un comunicat de presă al instituţiei.  click să citeşti tot articolul
Miscellanea, 17:44
Specialiştii IT avertizează asupra riscurilor sustragerii informaţiilor personale
     Kaspersky Lab a publicat un raport care arată cum folosesc infractorii cibernetici sistemele de taxe şi impozite pentru a sustrage informaţii personale de la utilizatori, se arată într-un comunicat al companiei, remis astăzi Redacţiei.  click să citeşti tot articolul
Politică, 17:28
Guvernul a aprobat proiectul legii privind autoritatea poliţistului
     Guvernul a aprobat, astăzi, noua formă a proiectului legii privind autoritatea poliţistului, rezultată în urma consultărilor din ultimele patru luni. Purtătorul de cuvânt al Executivului, Nelu Barbu, a ţinut să precizeze că "modificările propuse prin acest proiect de lege nu au incidenţă asupra reglementărilor privind adunările publice".  click să citeşti tot articolul
Politică, 17:05
Ministrul Justiţiei s-a întâlnit astăzi cu vice-ambasadorul Marii Britanii la Bucureşti
     Astăzi a avut loc, la sediul Ministerului Justiţiei, întrevederea ministrului justiţiei, Tudorel Toader cu Adam Sambrook, vice-ambasador în cadrul Ambasadei Regatului Unit al Marii Britanii şi Irlandei de Nord, se arată într-un comunicat al Ministerului Justiţiei, dat astăzi publicităţii.  click să citeşti tot articolul
Jurnal Bursier
22.02.2018
BVB
Volumul coboară la doar 14 milioane de lei
     * Piaţa a înregistrat a treia scădere consecutivă
     * Titlurile OMV Petrom au scăzut cu 1,14%
       Piaţa a înregistrat în şedinţa de tranzacţionare de la mijlocul săptămânii, cea de a treia zi de scădere consecutivă, majoritatea cotaţiilor emitenţilor listaţi la Bursa de Valori Bucureşti (BVB)...  click să citeşti tot articolul
22.02.2018
BURSELE DIN LUME
Rezultatele "Atos" aduc scăderi pe pieţele din Europa
     Acţiunile de pe pieţele din Europa au scăzut ieri, în special în sectorul tehnologic, investitorii fiind atenţi la rezultatele financiare anunţate de companii.  click să citeşti tot articolul
21.02.2018
BVB
Volumul rămâne sub valoarea medie din 2018
     * George Brande, Interfinbrok: "Investitorii stau într­-o stare de expectativă, ceea ce poate explica rulajul redus"
       Piaţa principală a Bursei de Valori Bucureşti (BVB) a încheiat şedinţa de tranzacţionare de ieri preponderent în scădere, singurul indice ce a cunoscut o creştere fiind BET-FI, al celor cinci...  click să citeşti tot articolul
21.02.2018
BURSELE DIN LUME
Creşteri în Europa, în baza rezultatelor companiilor
     Bursele din Europa au crescut ieri, în a doua parte a zilei, datorită rezultator financiare peste aşteptări anunţate de unele companii.  click să citeşti tot articolul
20.02.2018
BVB
Volumul scade la doar 25 de milioane de lei
     * BET­-FI, singurul indice în creştere
       Volumul înregistrat în prima zi de tranzacţionare a săptămânii a fost de doar 25,5 milioane de lei (5,47 milioane de euro), cu mult sub nivelul înregistrat în şedinţa anterioară, de circa 66...  click să citeşti tot articolul
20.02.2018
BURSELE DIN LUME
Acţiunile "Daimler" - afectate de o investigaţie privind compania, în SUA
     Bursele din Europa au urmat un curs mixt ieri, în contextul unui volum redus, dat fiind că au fost închise atât pieţele americane, cât şi unele din Asia.  click să citeşti tot articolul
English Section
21.02.2018
LIBERAL SENATOR STRIKES AGAIN
Zamfir caps interest rates on loans
     * Senators have voted for the annual effective rate to be at most 2.5% higher than the policy rate when it comes to mortgage
     * The law will go to the Chamber of Deputies - the decision making forum
     * Senator Zamfir: "Today, we have become European as far as the manner in which loans are granted as well"
       PNL senator Daniel Cătălin Zamfir does not disappoint. His draft law concerning the capping of interest rates was the first that appeared on the agenda yesterday, in the common meeting of the specialized commissions and despite the controversies between him and a few other party colleagues, including the president of the Economic Commission Florin Cîţu, the liberal got more than he had made his objective initially - not just the capping of compensatory and penalty interest rates, but also the capping of the annual effective interest rate charged by banks and Non-Financial Banking Institutions (IFNs).  click here to read the entire article
20.02.2018
UPON REQUEST FROM ONE SHAREHOLDER,
The DIICOT brings prosecution in rem, in the Romcab case
     * The investigation concerns the deliberate reporting of inaccurate financial statements or untrue information
     * Sebastian Vlădescu: "An investigation is the only solution which would show where the money went, I know I've done my job"
       The DIICOT prosecutors have begun prosecution in rem of the actions, in the "Romcab" (MCAB) case, according to a response sent by the prosecutors to Valentin Stănescu, a shareholder in the company.  click here to read the entire article
20.02.2018
The Cosma family, by William Shakespeare
     Decorated by Traian Băsescu with the Star of Romania, Gunther Krichbaum, the president of the European Affairs Commission of the Bundestag, asks the president of the European Commission, Jean Claude Juncker, through a letter, not to suspend the application of the Cooperation and Verification Mechanism (MCV) concerning the Romanian judicial system and writes that "in the event of new attacks on the independence of the judicial system, should take into consideration initiating the procedure for the activation of article 7 of the EU treaty" (the suspension of Romania's voting rights in the EU council).  click here to read the entire article
16.02.2018
VALERY KUZMIN, AMBASSADOR OF THE RUSSAIAN FEDERATION IN BUCHAREST:
"We are happy that the offshore perimeters in the Black Sea will start being exploited"
     * Lucian Bode, co-initiator of the BRUA, is asking for clarifications from Teodor Meleşcanu concerning the export of natural gas from Hungary
       We are happy that the perimeters on the continental coast of Romania (ed. note: offshore in the Black Sea) will start being exploited, because there lies inactive a very important resource of the energy industry, his excellency Valery Kuzmin, Ambassador of the Russian Federation told us in Bucharest, during Diplomat's Day.  click here to read the entire article
15.02.2018
IN THE MEETING WITH THE ANRM
Sources: "The US embassy took interest in the reference price for natural gas"
     * Also discussed were the intentions of the Mazarin company to acquire some perimeters
       The management of the National Mineral Resources Agency (ANRM) met on Tuesday with Shelley Saxen, deputy economic advisor of the US embassy in Bucharest. On the agenda was last Friday's order issued by the ARNM which establishes the reference price for natural gas mined in Romania, in order to set the royalties will be calculated based on the trading prices on the hub of CEGH Vienna, according to sources close to the talks.  click here to read the entire article
14.02.2018
The ANRM has once again decided to raise the reference price for natural gas
     * Gigi Dragomir, the president of the ANRM: "We see no reasons why the price of natural gas paid by the end consumers should increase"
     * ROPEPCA: "The proposal to adapt the royalty for natural gas made in Romania to a virtual foreign number shows a lack of sovereignty"
       The reference price for natural gas extracted from Romania, in order to establish the royalties, will be calculated based on the trading prices of the CEGH Viena hub, the National Agency for Mineral Resources announced on Friday, which issued the Order concerning the approval of the Methodology to set the reference price for natural gas extracted from Romania.  click here to read the entire article
07.02.2018
Volatility is back on the global markets with a vengeance
     The Black Monday of 1987 came two months after the beginning of the term of Alan Greenspan as head of the Federal Reserve. Back then, the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) fell 508 points, 22.61% below that of the previous trading day.  click here to read the entire article
06.02.2018
An investor has filed a complaint against "Certinvest" with the ASF
     * Mihai Dragoş says that the value of the Certinvest Dinamic fund units is updated slowly on the site
     * The investor raises questions about the ties between the fund's managers and the unlisted bond issuers in the fund's portfolio
       Investor Mihai Dragoş has filed a complaint with the Financial Oversight Authority concerning the open fund Certinvest Dinamic, managed by Certinvest.  click here to read the entire article
05.02.2018
Who "owns" the stupid things said by the employees of the NBR?
     The National Bank of Romania (NBR) thinks that the National Liberal Party (PNL) is a pariah.  click here to read the entire article
30.01.2018
Sex and the country with Viorica Dăncilă
     The female prime-minister seems like a victory against sexism. The emancipation of our women seems to find its expression in the appointment of Viorica Vasilica Dăncilă as head of the Executive.  click here to read the entire article
25.01.2018
THE SALE OF BANCPOST HAS REOPENED THE ISSUE OF LOANS PAID ON TIME, SOLD IN HOLLAND
Customer: "Bancpost has sold my loan to an LLC from Holland, and my money ended up in Cyprus"
     * NBR: "It is still up to the courts to establish and verify the legality of the assignment"
     * Debtor: "I went to the address in Holland and there was no main office of any Eurobank entity there"
     * Cuculis: "Companies that have acquired loans are collecting interest illegally"
     * Civil Code: "The assignee may only enforce their rights on a third party after notifying the debtor that they have been assigned"
     * The bank has not notified the customers before selling their loans
     * Bancpost had not answered our enquiry on the matter, by the time the newspaper had gone to the printers
       The sale of Bancpost to Banca Transilvania, without the loans paid to day that were assigned in the past to a Dutch entity, has once again brought up the issue of loans sold abroad, even though they were performing. Customers who have found themselves in this situation have pointed out a number of irregularities in the assignment process.  click here to read the entire article
22.01.2018
The year of the great budgetary leap... into the void
     The issue of the funding of the budget deficit will become acute in 2018, as the government authorities show us that they haven't learned anything from last year's experience.  click here to read the entire article
22.01.2018
RULING OF THE COURT OF APPEAL
Journalist Cristi Popa wins the lawsuit against Profit.ro and is awarded compensatory salaries of over 40,000 Euros
     * Profit.ro Publishing owes the Romanian state approximately 360,000 Euros, and "N.ro Agenţia de Ştiri" SRL, approximately 460.000 Euros
       Journalist Cristi Popa has won in the Court of Appeal the lawsuit against Profit.ro Publishing SA, by which he had disputed the decision by which he had been laid off in 2016, as the court decided that he would be reinstated to the job he held before his layoff, as well as the payment of compensatory salaries.  click here to read the entire article
19.01.2018
GIGI DRAGOMIR, REINSTATED AT THE ANRM
Is the formula for gas royalties the true reason for the resignation of Tudose?
     * The dismissal of Gigi Dragomir as chairman of the ANRM, was one of the last decisions made by Mihai Tudose
     * The reinstatement of Gigi Dragomir as head of the ANRM, among the first decisions made by Mihai Fifor
     * Daniel Zamfir, PNL: "I hope that the reinstatement of Dragomir to his own job represent the admission of the mistake made by Tudose, concerning the obstructing of the updating of the reference price for natural gas"
       Former prime-minister Mihai Tudose and the current interim prime-minister Mihai Fifor, seem to have something in common, aside from the position they fill - they seem to be seriously concerned with the natural gas royalties.  click here to read the entire article
18.01.2018
AFTER THE ROW CONCERNING THE AMENDMENT OF THE REFERENCE FOR THE NATURAL GAS ROYALTY
Producers deny accusations of their failure to pay the royalties even though they did not concern them
     * Liberal senator Daniel Zamfir accused former prime-minister Mihai Tudose of sacking ANRM president Gigi Dragomir, for issuing an order which updated the methodology for the calculation of the royalty for natural gas, to match the market price
       The Romanian Association for Oil Exploration and Production (ROPEPCA) yesterday denied, in a press release, the "grave and unjustified" accusations made against the Romanian producers of natural gas, "accusations which concern the alleged insufficient payment of natural gas royalties", which it says are "being discussed in public increasingly often".  click here to read the entire article
