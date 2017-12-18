   Ofertă publicitate   Abonament la ziarul BURSA   Evenimentele BURSA   Suplimentele BURSA   Newsletter   Cariere   Contact       
SUA susţine acţiunile Egiptul în combaterea terorismului

BURSA 12.02.2018

Cristian Trîncu
 
Rex Tillerson (Sursa foto: Facebook)
     SUA sprijină Egiptul în lupta sa contra grupării jihadiste Statul Islamic, a declarat luni, la Cairo, secretarul de stat american Rex Tillerson, care s-a pronunţat pentru desfăşurarea de alegeri libere şi corecte în ţara arabă nord-africană, potrivit Reuters.
     Tillerson efectuează o vizită în Egipt, prima etapă a unui turneu diplomatic în Orientul Mijlociu care va mai cuprinde Kuweit, Liban, Iordania şi Turcia.
     Într-o conferinţă de presă comună cu ministrul de externe egiptean, oficialul american a spus că Washingtonul rămâne angajat faţă de realizarea unei păci durabile între israelieni şi palestinieni, în pofida deciziei preşedintelui american Donald Trump de a recunoaşte Ierusalimul drept capitală a Israelului.
     Oficialul american a început acest turneu diplomatic pe fondul tensiunilor între Israel şi Siria, după ce recent un avion militar israelian F-16 a fost doborât de forţele antiaeriene siriene.
     Rex Tillerson a menţionat: ''Am convenit să ne continuăm cooperarea strânsă cu privire la măsurile antiteroriste. Poporul egiptean trebuie să fie încrezător că angajamentul Statelor Unite de a continua să susţină Egiptul în combaterea terorismului şi asigurarea securităţii pentru poporul egiptean este de neclintit''. 
 
Internaţional, 19:49
SUA susţine acţiunile Egiptul în combaterea terorismului
     SUA sprijină Egiptul în lupta sa contra grupării jihadiste Statul Islamic, a declarat luni, la Cairo, secretarul de stat american Rex Tillerson, care s-a pronunţat pentru desfăşurarea de alegeri libere şi corecte în ţara arabă nord-africană, potrivit Reuters.  click să citeşti tot articolul
Politică, 19:36
ORBAN:
Acuzaţiile aduse DNA nu trebuie sa fie subiectul unor dezbateri politice, pentru asta există CSM şi Inspecţie Judiciară"
     Liderul PNL, Ludovic Orban, a comentat acuzaţiile aduse DNA în urma înregistrărilor prezentate de către deputatul Vlad Cosma, spunând că nu ar trebui să fie subiectul unor dezbateri politice, existând instituţii ale statului care trebuie să verifice veridicitatea acestor informaţii şi să decidă în consecinţă.  click să citeşti tot articolul
Internaţional, 19:13
Penny Lawrence, Directorul general adjunct al ONG-ului Oxfam a demisionat astăzi
     Directoarea generală adjunctă a ONG-ului Oxfam, afectat de un scandal sexual implicând reprezentanţi ai organizaţiei în Haiti în 2011, a demisionat luni, informează AFP.  click să citeşti tot articolul
Companii-Afaceri, 18:43
Ministrul Transporturilor i-a convocat pe directorii Companiei Naţionale Aeroporturi Bucureşti
     Ministrul Transporturilor, Lucian Şova, i-a convocat astăzi la minister pe directorii din cadrul Companiei Naţionale Aeroporturi Bucureşti (CNAB), care administrează cele două aeroporturi ale Capitalei, inclusiv pe noul director general, Dan Baciu.  click să citeşti tot articolul
Piaţa de Capital, 18:40
Indicii BVB au închis în teritoriu pozitiv, pe un rulaj de 4,9 milioane euro
     
     Indicii de pe Bursa de Valori Bucureşti (BVB) au închis astăzi în teritoriu pozitiv, lichiditatea totală fiind de 23,1 milioane de lei (4,9 milioane de euro).  click să citeşti tot articolul
BURSELE DIN LUME
Bursele americane, într-una din cele mai rele săptămâni de după criza financiară
     Bursele din Statele Unite ale Americii au încheiat, vineri, una din cele mai rele săptămâni de după criza financiară izbucnită cu zece ani în urmă, în pofida faptului că acţiunile de pe Wall Street...  click să citeşti tot articolul
12.02.2018
BVB
Piaţa, dominată de oferta Purcari
     Şedinţa de tranzacţionare de la finalul săptămânii trecute a fost marcată de înregistrarea ofertei publice de vânzare pentru 49% din acţiunile companiei Purcari Wineries (WINE), care s-a...  click să citeşti tot articolul
09.02.2018
CEL MAI BUN PLASAMENT ÎN PERIOADA 31 IANUARIE - 7 FEBRUARIE
George Brande, Interfinbrok: "Erste Bank profită de programul de stimulare monetară cantitativă al BCE"
     Marcând un avans de 2,59%, în raport cu moneda euro, în intervalul 31 ianuarie - 7 februarie, titlurile Erste Group Bank (EBS) urcă pe primul loc al randamentelor Bursei de Valori Bucureşti (BVB),...  click să citeşti tot articolul
09.02.2018
BVB
Acţiunile BRD, vedeta şedinţei de tranzacţionare
     * George Brande, Interfinbrok: "Există aşteptări privind randamente ridicate ale dividendelor, în cazul majorităţii companiilor importante ale bursei"
       Acţiunile BRD - Groupe Societe Generale (BRD) au fost vedeta şedinţei de tranzacţionare de ieri, transferurile cu titlurile societăţii bancare însumând 25,68 milioane de lei, reprezentând circa 60%...  click să citeşti tot articolul
09.02.2018
BURSELE DIN LUME
Rezultatele unor companii repun bursele europene pe curs negativ
     Bursele europene au scăzut ieri, investitorii fiind atenţi la rezultatele financiare ale companiilor.  click să citeşti tot articolul
08.02.2018
Adrian Simionescu, Vienna Investment Trust:/ BVB
"Creşterea bursei, pe fondul aprecierilor din pieţele externe"
     Majoritatea cotaţiilor Bursei de Valori Bucureşti (BVB) au urcat în şedinţa de ieri, în contextul unui rulaj de 32,45 milioane de lei (6,68 milioane de euro), cu mult sub cel înregistrat în şedinţa...  click să citeşti tot articolul
English Section
07.02.2018
Volatility is back on the global markets with a vengeance
     The Black Monday of 1987 came two months after the beginning of the term of Alan Greenspan as head of the Federal Reserve. Back then, the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) fell 508 points, 22.61% below that of the previous trading day.  click here to read the entire article
06.02.2018
An investor has filed a complaint against "Certinvest" with the ASF
     * Mihai Dragoş says that the value of the Certinvest Dinamic fund units is updated slowly on the site
     * The investor raises questions about the ties between the fund's managers and the unlisted bond issuers in the fund's portfolio
       Investor Mihai Dragoş has filed a complaint with the Financial Oversight Authority concerning the open fund Certinvest Dinamic, managed by Certinvest.  click here to read the entire article
05.02.2018
Who "owns" the stupid things said by the employees of the NBR?
     The National Bank of Romania (NBR) thinks that the National Liberal Party (PNL) is a pariah.  click here to read the entire article
30.01.2018
Sex and the country with Viorica Dăncilă
     The female prime-minister seems like a victory against sexism. The emancipation of our women seems to find its expression in the appointment of Viorica Vasilica Dăncilă as head of the Executive.  click here to read the entire article
25.01.2018
THE SALE OF BANCPOST HAS REOPENED THE ISSUE OF LOANS PAID ON TIME, SOLD IN HOLLAND
Customer: "Bancpost has sold my loan to an LLC from Holland, and my money ended up in Cyprus"
     * NBR: "It is still up to the courts to establish and verify the legality of the assignment"
     * Debtor: "I went to the address in Holland and there was no main office of any Eurobank entity there"
     * Cuculis: "Companies that have acquired loans are collecting interest illegally"
     * Civil Code: "The assignee may only enforce their rights on a third party after notifying the debtor that they have been assigned"
     * The bank has not notified the customers before selling their loans
     * Bancpost had not answered our enquiry on the matter, by the time the newspaper had gone to the printers
       The sale of Bancpost to Banca Transilvania, without the loans paid to day that were assigned in the past to a Dutch entity, has once again brought up the issue of loans sold abroad, even though they were performing. Customers who have found themselves in this situation have pointed out a number of irregularities in the assignment process.  click here to read the entire article
22.01.2018
The year of the great budgetary leap... into the void
     The issue of the funding of the budget deficit will become acute in 2018, as the government authorities show us that they haven't learned anything from last year's experience.  click here to read the entire article
22.01.2018
RULING OF THE COURT OF APPEAL
Journalist Cristi Popa wins the lawsuit against Profit.ro and is awarded compensatory salaries of over 40,000 Euros
     * Profit.ro Publishing owes the Romanian state approximately 360,000 Euros, and "N.ro Agenţia de Ştiri" SRL, approximately 460.000 Euros
       Journalist Cristi Popa has won in the Court of Appeal the lawsuit against Profit.ro Publishing SA, by which he had disputed the decision by which he had been laid off in 2016, as the court decided that he would be reinstated to the job he held before his layoff, as well as the payment of compensatory salaries.  click here to read the entire article
19.01.2018
GIGI DRAGOMIR, REINSTATED AT THE ANRM
Is the formula for gas royalties the true reason for the resignation of Tudose?
     * The dismissal of Gigi Dragomir as chairman of the ANRM, was one of the last decisions made by Mihai Tudose
     * The reinstatement of Gigi Dragomir as head of the ANRM, among the first decisions made by Mihai Fifor
     * Daniel Zamfir, PNL: "I hope that the reinstatement of Dragomir to his own job represent the admission of the mistake made by Tudose, concerning the obstructing of the updating of the reference price for natural gas"
       Former prime-minister Mihai Tudose and the current interim prime-minister Mihai Fifor, seem to have something in common, aside from the position they fill - they seem to be seriously concerned with the natural gas royalties.  click here to read the entire article
18.01.2018
AFTER THE ROW CONCERNING THE AMENDMENT OF THE REFERENCE FOR THE NATURAL GAS ROYALTY
Producers deny accusations of their failure to pay the royalties even though they did not concern them
     * Liberal senator Daniel Zamfir accused former prime-minister Mihai Tudose of sacking ANRM president Gigi Dragomir, for issuing an order which updated the methodology for the calculation of the royalty for natural gas, to match the market price
       The Romanian Association for Oil Exploration and Production (ROPEPCA) yesterday denied, in a press release, the "grave and unjustified" accusations made against the Romanian producers of natural gas, "accusations which concern the alleged insufficient payment of natural gas royalties", which it says are "being discussed in public increasingly often".  click here to read the entire article
17.01.2018
The NBR is trying to tether the economy and inflationary expectations to moving sands
     The first hike of the policy rate in the last ten years, by 0.25 percentage points, is too small and has come too late to have a significant effect on inflationary expectations.  click here to read the entire article
17.01.2018
The strongest "statesmen in the PSD" are...women!
     Unless something happens to cause us to hurry, by this Friday, or by Monday-Tuesday at the latest, we will be able to say: "Now we've seen everything!" For a historic first time, Romania will have a woman as a prime-minister!  click here to read the entire article
10.01.2018
Mariana Gheorghe, driven away from OMV Petrom (in corporate speak, "available for another challenge")
     * Sources: Dan Pazara is leaving together with Mariana Gheorghe
     * Christina Verchere has been appointed for the remaining part of Mariana Gheorghe's term, namely until April 16th, 2019
       The Supervisory Board of OMV Petrom yesterday appointed Christina Verchere as president of the Directorate and CEO of OMV Petrom, replacing Mariana Gheorghe.  click here to read the entire article
20.12.2017
National illusions and hallucinations
     The red spot on the white paper becomes greenish, but maintains it's shape, when you move your eyes to the empty part.  click here to read the entire article
19.12.2017
Hundreds of magistrates have protested on the steps of the Bucharest Court of Appeal
     Approximately 700 magistrates from several courts and prosecutor offices in the country have gathered yesterday on the steps of the Bucharest Court of Appeal.  click here to read the entire article
18.12.2017
Complaints and discussions in Brussels about the assault on the freedom of the press
     * The Secretary General of the European Federation of Journalists has pledged to support with all his strength, the efforts of FAIR-MediaSind to halt the politicians' attacks on the independence of Romanian journalists
       The political assault on the freedom of the press in Romania, through the amendment of the laws of justice by the coalition in power, was one of the main issues today in the meeting of the Social Dialog Commission of the European Commission, which was attended, on behalf of Romania, Leonard Pădureţ, president of the FAIR - MediaSind Culture and Mass Media Federation, together with executive president Cristi Godinac.  click here to read the entire article
