   Ofertă publicitate   Abonament la ziarul BURSA   Evenimentele BURSA   Suplimentele BURSA   Newsletter   Cariere   Contact       
GALA BURSA CONSTRUCTIILOR - 2018

Companii Afaceri

SUPLIMENT TABAC / O NOUĂ INVESTIŢIE BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO ÎN FABRICA DE LA PLOIEŞTI

Unitatea de la noi - una dintre cele cinci mari fabrici BAT din lume

BURSA 26.06.2018

Emilia Olescu
 
măreşte imaginea
       British American Tobacco investeşte în dezvoltarea portofoliului şi capacităţilor de producţie a dispozitivelor de nouă generaţie cu nicotină. După ce, la finalul anului trecut, a lansat glo, produsul care încălzeşte - nu arde - tutunul, recent, compania a anunţat creşterea capacităţii de producţie de la Ploieşti, unde vor fi produse Neostik-uri - consumabile din tutun pentru glo - dedicate pieţei locale şi ţărilor europene.
       Investiţia anunţată de companie va contribui şi la creşterea capacităţii de producţie a ţigaretelor tradiţionale cu circa 20% până la finalul lui 2019.
       Cu noile capacităţi de producţie, fabrica BAT din Ploieşti va deveni una dintre cele cinci mari unităţi de producţie BAT din lume.
       Până acum, compania a investit peste 310 milioane de euro în fabrica din Ploieşti, dintre care circa 60 de milioane doar anul trecut.
       În cele câteva luni de la lansarea glo, mai întâi în Bucureşti şi apoi în alte 17 oraşe importante din toată România, aproape 25.000 de fumători au adoptat tehnologia glo, ne-au spus reprezentanţii BAT, într-un interviu.
       În 2017, producătorul de ţigarete a contribuit cu peste 1,7 miliarde de euro la bugetul de stat, sub formă de accize şi alte impozite.

       Reporter: Anul trecut, industria autohtonă a tutunului s-a aliniat reglementărilor europene în domeniu. Care sunt efectele implementării noii legislaţii asupra sectorului şi bugetului de stat, la mai bine de un an de la transpunerea Directivei de către ţara noastră?
     BAT: Transpunerea Directivei pentru Produse din Tutun este unul dintre cele mai recente exemple ale modului în care imprevizibilitatea legislativă poate afecta o afacere legitimă.
     Directiva UE privind produsele din tutun a adus schimbări majore pentru întreaga industrie, deoarece a fost necesară adaptarea tuturor liniilor de producţie la noile cerinţe privind avertismentele de sănătate inscripţionate pe pachete. Deşi Uniunea Europeană a alocat o perioadă de un an pentru aceste transformări, precum şi pentru retragerea de pe piaţă a pachetelor produse conform vechilor cerinţe, în România producătorii de ţigarete au avut la dispoziţie doar şase luni, din cauza întârzierilor din procesul de transpunere. Cu eforturi considerabile, umane şi financiare, am reuşit să ne adaptăm producţia în timp util şi să eliminăm de pe piaţă aproape toate stocurile vechi. Iar procesul de transpunere a Directivei în legislaţia naţională nu este finalizat. În prezent, un punct important din Directiva pentru Produse din Tutun este pe cale să fie implementat: sistemul de trasabilitate. Comisia Europeană a publicat standardele tehnice pentru instituirea şi operarea sistemului de trasabilitate pentru produsele din tutun, iar autorităţile române trebuie să asigure res­pectarea termenelor de implementare. Neimplementarea, în conformitate cu cerinţele legale şi cu respectarea unor termene rezonabile de implementare pentru operatorii economici de pe întreg lanţul de producţie şi distribuţie a sistemului de trasabilitate, ar conduce la blocarea pieţei legale de produse din tutun, cu consecinţe foarte grave. În primul rând, vor scădea încasările la bugetul de stat, întrucât producătorii nu vor putea produce, iar operatorii economici nu vor putea comercializa. În al doilea rând, va creşte piaţa ilicită cu produse din tutun, pentru a satisface cererea de consum. De aceea este esenţial ca Ministerul de Finanţe şi instituţiile din subordine - ANAF şi Direcţia Vămilor - să colaboreze cu toţi actorii din piaţă implicaţi pentru a pune în aplicare legislaţia europeană în termenele prevăzute şi să desemneze emitentul codurilor unice necesare sistemului de trasabilitate. Minis­terul de Finanţe are toate pârghiile la dis­poziţie pentru a elabora legislaţia internă necesară în materia trasabilităţii, cu respectarea strictă a termenelor-limită. Orice ezitare sau întârziere instituţională va duce la efectele enumerate mai sus.
     În ciuda acestor incertitudini, anul trecut am continuat dezvoltarea afacerii în România, atât printr-o investiţie de 60 de milioane de euro în unitatea noastră de producţie din Ploieşti, cât şi prin lansarea gloTM pe piaţa locală.
     Pe de-o parte, investiţia în capacităţile de producţie din Ploieşti a dus la o creştere cu 30% a volumelor produse acolo şi a extins numărul destinaţiilor de export la 45 de ţări din întreaga lume.
     Pe de altă parte, România a fost primul stat membru UE şi a şasea piaţă din lume, după Japonia, Coreea de Sud, Canada, Rusia şi Elveţia, în care am lansat gloTM, produsul nostru din tutun de nouă generaţie care încălzeşte - nu arde - tutunul.
     Reporter: Ce a adus bun noua legis­laţie?
     BAT: Aspectul pozitiv al transpunerii legislaţiei UE a fost că Parlamentul României a înţeles necesitatea unui dialog instituţional pentru găsirea celor mai bune soluţii, atât pentru consumatori, cât şi pentru autorităţile de reglementare şi producători. Suntem întotdeauna des­chişi şi dispuşi să contribuim cu date şi expertiză şi să oferim un punct de vedere oficial, la cerere sau proactiv, atunci când este cazul. Mai mult, susţinem iniţiativele legislative care permit consumatorilor adulţi să facă alegeri bine informate şi corecte.
     Reporter: Care sunt avantajele noului produs - gloTM?
     BAT: Credem cu tărie că gloTM are toate calităţile pentru a deveni alternativa numărul unu la fumat şi peste 25.000 de fumători români au ales deja să folosească produsul nostru. Încrederea noas­tră se bazează în cea mai mare parte pe caracteristicile produsului care îl fac unic în segmentul său de piaţă: foarte uşor de utilizat - un singur dispozitiv, un singur buton; o singură încărcare ce durează până la 30 de sesiuni consecutive; fără scrum, fără fum, fără mirosuri asociate fumatului tradiţional; fără dispozitive externe de încărcat. În plus, experienţa noastră cu gloTM la nivel global ne încurajează planurile ambiţioase. Pentru a da un exemplu: gloTM a câştigat 4,3% din piaţa de tutun din Japonia în doar un an.
     gloTM este un produs de tutun cu adevărat inovator. Este un produs cu potenţial de risc redus care încălzeşte, nu arde tutunul. Tehnologia dezvoltată pentru gloTM implică un singur dispozitiv, un singur buton şi o baterie capabilă să susţină până la 30 de utilizări consecutive, odată ce a fost încărcată. Dispozitivul este uşor de transportat şi nu are nevoie de alte încărcătoare sau acumulatori externi. Nu produce scrum sau fum şi generează, fără îndoială, mai puţin miros pe mâini, haine şi în mediul înconjurător, comparativ cu ţigările tradiţionale sau alte produse similare. Conform dovezilor ştiinţifice disponibile până acum, gloTM conţine în medie cu 90-95% mai puţine substanţe nocive1 în vaporii proveniţi din încălzirea tutunului, în comparaţie cu fumul provenit din arderea unei ţigarete obişnuite. Potenţialul de risc redus este susţinut nu numai de datele ştiinţifice provenite din studiile în plină desfăşurare realizate intern de către companie, ci a fost recent validat şi de către Departamentul de Sănătate Publică al Marii Britanii (Public Health England) în cel mai recent raport privind produsele de nouă generaţie, publicat în februarie 2018.
     gloTM este un dispozitiv elegant, foarte uşor de utilizat, disponibil în cinci nuanţe (argintiu, auriu, roz, albastru şi negru) şi câteva ediţii limitate precum alb polar şi colecţia Elements, inspirată de minerale rare din natură. Neostik-urile (consumabilele de tutun cu care func­ţionează gloTM) sunt disponibile în patru arome: Midnight Blue (tutun intens), Blue (tutun), Yellow (lămâie) şi Green (mentă). Datorită încălzirii tutunului la 240 de grade, gloTM emite un număr şi un nivel semnificativ reduse de substanţe nocive, comparativ cu ţigările convenţionale, şi are un impact biologic redus sau inexistent asupra celulelor umane, conform dovezilor obţinute în testele de laborator.
     Toate informaţiile despre gloTM sunt fundamentate de studii derulate în ultimii ani de cei peste 1.500 de cercetători ai companiei şi revizuite de către specialişti independenţi. Susţinem în continuare că este nevoie de studii aprofundate în acest sens; BAT derulează, în prezent, în Marea Britanie un studiu clinic de 1 an de zile, cel mai amplu studiu de acest fel de până acum, pentru a identifica cât mai exact potenţialul de risc redus al ţigărilor electronice şi al produselor care încălzesc tutunul.
     Rezultatele cercetărilor derulate sunt disponibile permanent pe bat-science.com şi au fost publicate în jurnale ştiinţifice, precum Regulatory Toxicology and Pharmacology. De asemenea, sunt comunicate în mod public, atât în cadrul evenimentelor de specialitate, cât şi publicului larg, deoarece credem că este datoria noastră să informăm consumatorii despre ceea ce arată ştiinţa des­pre un produs nou, dintr-o categorie emergentă.
     Reporter: Care a fost valoarea inves­tiţiei pentru lansarea acestui produs pe piaţa noastră?
     BAT: Investiţia noastră se concentrează pe două direcţii principale: cercetările ştiinţifice asupra gloTM şi informarea consumatorilor adulţi despre caracteris­ticile produselor care încălzesc tutunul.
     BAT a investit, la nivel global, peste 2,5 miliarde de dolari în cercetarea şi dezvoltarea produselor de nouă generaţie în ultimii şase ani şi, ca rezultat, suntem lider de piaţă la nivel global pe aceas­tă categorie de produse. Investiţiile în dezvoltarea noilor tehnologii vor continua în anii următori, atât la nivel global, cât şi la nivel local, în dezvoltarea acestei noi categorii de produse.
     În România, gloTM are un magazin online dedicat, un concept store în Băneasa Shopping City din Bucureşti, iar Neostik-urile cu care funcţionează dis­pozitivul pot fi achiziţionate în peste 5.000 de magazine din 17 oraşe mari din ţară. Mai mult, am dezvoltat o reţea de ambasadori gloTM (creând aproape 400 de noi locuri de muncă), oameni care sunt instruiţi să furnizeze fumătorilor adulţi cele mai pertinente informaţii des­pre caracteristicile cheie ale gloTM, ca parte a eforturilor noastre de a oferi consumatorilor adulţi un nou mod de experimentare a tutunului, cu potenţial de risc redus faţă de ţigările convenţionale.
     Reporter: Recent, aţi demarat producţia de Neostik-uri şi la fabrica din Ploieşti. Care este pasul următor?
     BAT: Până în prezent, Neostik-urile erau fabricate în centrele globale de producţie ale BAT. Fabrica noastră din Ploieşti este în prezent a doua cea mai mare unitate BAT de producţie de ţigarete din Europa şi aici vom investi 800 de milioane de euro, în următorii 5 ani. Investiţia va genera, într-o primă etapă, 200 de noi locuri de muncă în România şi va permite extinderea în Europa a produsului nos­tru inovator de încălzire a tutunului, gloTM, începând cu a doua jumătate a anului 2018. O nouă hală de producţie a fost construită de la zero pentru fabricarea Neostik-urilor, consumabilele din tutun care funcţionează cu dispozitivul gloTM. În total, spaţiul nou-creat de producţie are o suprafaţă de peste 7000 de metri pătraţi, iar 85% din producţia de Neostik-uri de la Ploieşti va merge către export. Fabrica din ţara noastră va fi unicul furnizor de Neostik-uri pentru Europa.
     Reporter: Cum apreciaţi acest segment de piaţă şi cum consideraţi că va evolua?
     BAT: Acest lucru depinde de mulţi factori, precum cadrul de reglementare a produselor cu potenţial de risc redus, dar ne aşteptăm ca numărul consumatorilor interesaţi de produsele de nouă generaţie să crească. Fiind o nouă categorie de produse, este important să oferim informaţii relevante şi corecte, astfel încât consumatorii adulţi să poată lua o decizie în cunoştinţă de cauză, bazată pe rezultate şi date ştiinţifice. Angajamentul nostru faţă de reducerea riscurilor asociate tutunului se reflectă direct în eforturile pe care le investim în cercetarea şi dezvoltarea acestui nou segment de produse, un proces continuu ale cărui rezultate sunt împărtăşite cu toate părţile interesate. Mai mult, ne propunem să informăm consumatorii adulţi atât asupra riscurilor, cât şi asupra potenţialelor beneficii ale produselor noastre, pentru a-i ajuta să facă o alegere în cunoştinţă de cauză. Avem resursele, abilităţile, tehnologia şi hotărârea de a oferi fumătorilor o gamă variată de produse ca alternativă la fumat, iar BAT se află în prezent într-un proces foarte complex de transformare a tutunului, care se va reflecta atât în filosofia noastră de afaceri, cât şi în portofoliul de produse.
     Cu toate acestea, este nevoie de o abordare progresivă integrată în sprijinul activităţilor de cercetare şi dezvoltare, dar şi de studii independente privind produsele alternative, cu potenţial de risc redus. Luând în calcul cele mai recente date validate de cercetările independente, suntem convinşi că produsele de nouă generaţie vor deveni un jucător-cheie pe piaţa tutunului, ca alternativă viabilă la ţigările tradiţionale.
     Reporter: Care este pasul următor pe care intenţionaţi să îl faceti în acest domeniu?
     BAT: Trăim într-o lume în care schimbarea se întâmplă acum, o lume în care industriile se reinventează constant pentru a răspunde cât mai bine opţiunilor consumatorilor. În acest context global, inovaţia a devenit cheia succesului în afaceri. În ultimii şase ani, am investit 2,5 miliarde de dolari în cercetarea şi dezvoltarea produselor noastre de nouă generaţie şi avem o echipă dedicată de aproximativ 1.500 de oameni de ştiinţă şi specialişti din întreaga lume, care sus­ţine angajamentul nostru pentru inovare şi reducerea impactului asupra sănătăţii. Obiectivele noastre sunt consolidarea poziţiei de lider mondial pe segmentul produselor de nouă generaţie şi potenţarea acesteia pe pieţele locale, aşa cum este şi cazul României.
     British American Tobacco este o companie globală de produse din tutun şi produse de nouă generaţie, cu mărci vândute în peste 200 de pieţe, cu peste 50.000 de angajaţi în întreaga lume şi cu peste 200 de mărci în portofoliul său, ţigările noastre fiind alese de unul din opt fumători din totalul de un miliard de fumători din întreaga lume. În România, British American Tobacco este lider de piaţă în industria tutunului, al doilea cel mai mare contribuabil la bugetul de stat şi un investitor strategic. Suntem încântaţi de evoluţia industriei noastre şi a pieţei de produse de nouă generaţie. Urmând această tendinţă globală, vom continua să investim în produsele de nouă generaţie, oferind totodată cele mai bune produse din tutun în întreaga lume.
     Reporter: Cum comentaţi nivelul la care se află comerţul ilicit cu ţigarete şi evoluţia acestuia?
     BAT: Principala noastră provocare locală provine din concurenţa neloială cu care ne confruntăm din zona pieţei negre, aflată la un nivel mult superior mediei europene. Ţigările ilegale provenite din ţări non-membre UE, în care preţurile tutunului pot fi chiar de şase ori mai mici, au reprezentat peste 16% din piaţa totală a tutunului din România în 2017. Nivelul pieţei ilicite continuă să fie ridicat, cu o cotă totală de 16,3% înregistrată în prima jumătate a anului 2018, faţă de 15,5% în aceeaşi perioadă a anului trecut, afectând în egală măsură bugetul de stat, producătorii oneşti şi consumatorii. Numai în 2017, prejudiciul cauzat de contrabanda cu ţigări bugetului de stat s-a ridicat la 2,8 miliarde lei (aproximativ 640 milioane euro). Prin urmare, susţinem o acţiune coordonată la nivel naţional, cu participarea activă a tuturor actorilor cu atribuţii în domeniu.
     Reporter: Cum a contribuit BAT la reducerea pieţei negre de tutun?
     BAT: Comerţul ilicit cu tutun generează cea mai mare pierdere la bugetul de stat, iar produsele de tutun sunt în prezent cea mai profitabilă afacere pentru contrabandişti. Pentru a lupta împotriva acesteia, avem o colaborare de lungă durată cu toate autorităţile relevante responsabile de reducerea comerţului ilicit cu tutun. Anul trecut am lansat campania "StopContrabanda", primul agregator care centralizează în timp real capturile de ţigări de contrabandă, o platformă care sprijină autorităţile în eforturile lor de a combate ilegalităţile din acest domeniu. Pe de altă parte, campania atrage atenţia publicului asupra efectelor negative pe care comerţul ilicit cu ţigări le are asupra bugetului de stat, în termeni de pierderi financiare, cât şi asupra pericolelor asociate produselor ilicite. Pe lângă eforturile locale depuse în România, British American Tobacco susţine autorităţile UE responsabile cu combaterea comerţului ilicit cu tutun, oferind expertiză şi resurse financiare.
     Reporter: Ce estimări aveţi pentru acest an în ceea ce priveşte piaţa tutunului şi evoluţia contrabandei, ţinând cont de noile modificări legislative?
     BAT: Este foarte dificil să facem astfel de estimări. Contrabanda cu ţigări a înregistrat cele mai înalte cote în Ro­mâ­nia în momente de incertitudine fis­cală şi variaţii mari în impozitele aplicate pieţei legale. Acesta a fost şi cazul în anul 2010 când, în urma unei creşteri bruşte a nivelului taxării, piaţa neagră a ţigărilor a crescut până la 30% din piaţa totală a tutunului. În ultimii ani, Româ­nia a reuşit să stabilizeze nivelul comerţului cu produse ilegale din tutun, însă suntem în continuare peste media UE de 9%. Pentru eficientizarea combaterii comerţului ilicit cu tutun şi pentru a menţine o tendinţă descrescătoare, este nevoie de acţiuni coordonate pe două fronturi: o predictibilitate fiscală sporită şi o strategie naţională integrată care să coordoneze eforturile autorităţilor fiscale şi de frontieră relevante în lupta lor directă cu contrabandiştii, susţinută de un cadru legal adecvat şi strict.
     Salutăm pe această cale măsurile anunţate de Eugen Teodorovici, Minis­trul Finanţelor Publice, privind actualizarea legislaţiei în domeniul contrabandei, în urma consultării cu toate părţile interesate, şi securizarea frontierelor, prin dotarea corespunzătoare a autorităţilor direct responsabile. Niciuna dintre cele două măsuri nu suportă amânare şi rezultatele vor compensa categoric cos­turile. Contrabanda finanţează reţelele de crimă organizată, blochează dezvoltarea regiunilor de frontieră şi reprezintă o ameninţare serioasă la adresa securităţii statului, aşa că ne bucurăm că stoparea ei devine o prioritate pentru Ministrul de Finanţe.
     De asemenea, reiterăm faptul că este esenţial ca Ministerul de Finanţe şi instituţiile din subordine - ANAF şi Direcţia Vămilor - să colaboreze cu toţi actorii din piaţă implicaţi pentru transpunerea legislaţiei europene privind sistemul de trasabilitate în termenele prevăzute, orice ezitare sau întârziere instituţională având efecte grave, inclusiv creşterea pieţei ilicite cu produse din tutun.
     Reporter: Ce planuri de investiţii aveţi pentru anul în curs?
     BAT: Luna aceasta am anunţat o investiţie de 800 de milioane de euro în fabrica noastră din Ploieşti. Pe lângă creşterea capacităţilor de producţie a ţigaretelor tradiţionale, România devine prima ţară din Europa care va produce Neostik-uri, consumabilele pentru gloTM. Vom continua de asemenea să investim în profesionalismul angajaţilor noştri, care au jucat un rol central în obţinerea poziţiei de lider de piaţă în Româ­nia, precum şi în obţinerea certificării Top Employer în 2018, pentru care suntem foarte recunoscători.
     Reporter: Cât din producţia de ţigarete exportaţi şi în ce ţări?
     BAT: British American Tobacco este unul dintre cei mai importanţi producători de bunuri de larg consum şi exportator de produse agricole prelucrate în România. Aproximativ 60% din numărul total de ţigări care ies din fabrica de la Ploieşti sunt exportate în peste 45 de ţări din întreaga lume şi numărul lor va creşte în urma investiţiei anunţate luna aceasta.
     Reporter: Ce cifră de afaceri intenţionaţi să realizaţi în acest an?
     BAT: BAT România are 3 entităţi economice - BAT Trading, fabrica de la Ploieşti şi BASSE - cu o cifră de afaceri totală de circa 2 miliarde de euro în 2017. British American Tobacco România este cel de-al doilea mare contribuabil la bugetul de stat, cu circa 1,7 miliarde de euro plătite în fiecare an sub formă de taxe şi impozite, adică 1% din PIB-ul României. În ultimii 10 ani, BAT a plătit peste 13,7 miliarde de euro la bugetul de stat în impozite şi taxe.
     Reporter: Câţi angajaţi are compania?
     BAT: British American Tobacco este un angajator strategic în România, cu aproximativ 2.500 de angajaţi direcţi în cadrul celor 3 entităţi economice şi 25.000 de locuri de muncă indirecte, create pe lanţul de distribuţie. Din anul 2013, numărul angajaţilor direcţi ai BAT în România a crescut cu aproximativ 70%.
     Reporter: Ce cotă de piaţă aveţi?
     BAT: British American Tobacco este cel mai mare jucător de pe piaţa tutunului din România, cu o cotă de piaţă de 55%. În România, British American Tobacco este al doilea mare contribuabil la bugetul de stat şi un investitor şi angajator strategic.
     Reporter: Mulţumesc!
     
     Notă
     1 Comparativ cu fumul provenit din combustia unei ţigarete standard 3R4F - aproximativ 9 mg gudron - şi vaporul produs prin încălzirea tutunului de către gloTM, în termenii celor 9 tipuri de componente nocive recomandate a fi reduse în fumul de ţigaretă de către Organizaţia Mondială a Sănătăţii. 

 link: Industria tutunului, la mâna legiuitorului

 link: "Viziunea PMI - să nu mai producă ţigări, ci produse din tutun fără fum"

 link: "Întârzierea deciziilor costă"

 link: Piaţa neagră se menţine peste media anului trecut

 link: "Traficul cu ţigări de contrabandă - una dintre principalele infracţionalităţi de la graniţele ţării"

 link: "Toate produsele care intră în ţară vor fi scanate la vamă"

 link: Alternativele la ţigările tradiţionale - un nou măr al discordiei pe piaţa tutunului

 link: Statul a restituit 21,28 milioane lei - contravaloarea accizelor pentru ţigaretele distruse conform noii legislaţii

 link: Accizarea noilor produse din piaţa tutunului - un alt subiect de controversă

 link: MADR: Suprafaţa din ţara noastră cultivată cu tutun a scăzut
 
[ tipăreşte articolul ] Unitatea de la noi - una dintre cele cinci mari fabrici BAT din lume

 
Opinia cititorului   [ scrieţi-vă opinia. ] 
Trimite părerea ta.
Nume (maxim 50 caractere)
E-mail (optional)
Titlu (maxim 50 caractere)
Mesaj
 
REGULAMENTUL MESAJELOR
Acord
Prin trimiterea opiniei ne confirmaţi că aţi citit regulamentul de mai sus şi că vă asumaţi prevederile sale !
Aceeasi sectiune (Companii Afaceri)
vezi toate articolele din sectiune
Interesul dezvoltatorilor imobiliari pentru piaţa noastră se menţine ridicat  Necesita AbonamentAbonament STANDARD click să citeşti tot articolul
DELOITTE DESPRE PIAŢA DIN ROMÂNIA:
"Sectorul de fuziuni şi achiziţii este foarte mic" click să citeşti tot articolul
MINISTRUL ENERGIEI, ANTON ANTON:
"România se bate pentru resursele energetice" click să citeşti tot articolul
Ţara noastră, privită de chinezi ca Silicon Valley a UE click să citeşti tot articolul
SUPLIMENT TABAC
Industria tutunului, la mâna legiuitorului click să citeşti tot articolul
SUPLIMENT TABAC/REPREZENTANŢII PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL:
"Viziunea PMI - să nu mai producă ţigări, ci produse din tutun fără fum" click să citeşti tot articolul
SUPLIMENT TABAC/Gilda Lazăr:
"Întârzierea deciziilor costă" click să citeşti tot articolul
SUPLIMENT TABAC/16,1% ÎN MAI
Piaţa neagră se menţine peste media anului trecut click să citeşti tot articolul
SUPLIMENT TABAC/IGPF:
"Traficul cu ţigări de contrabandă - una dintre principalele infracţionalităţi de la graniţele ţării" click să citeşti tot articolul
SUPLIMENT TABAC/MINISTRUL FINANŢELOR EUGEN TEODOROVICI:
"Toate produsele care intră în ţară vor fi scanate la vamă" click să citeşti tot articolul
SUPLIMENT TABAC
Alternativele la ţigările tradiţionale - un nou măr al discordiei pe piaţa tutunului click să citeşti tot articolul
SUPLIMENT TABAC/ANUL TRECUT
Statul a restituit 21,28 milioane lei - contravaloarea accizelor pentru ţigaretele distruse conform noii legislaţii click să citeşti tot articolul
SUPLIMENT TABAC
Accizarea noilor produse din piaţa tutunului - un alt subiect de controversă click să citeşti tot articolul
SUPLIMENT TABAC
MADR: Suprafaţa din ţara noastră cultivată cu tutun a scăzut click să citeşti tot articolul
BMW ar putea închide uzinele din Marea Britanie click să citeşti tot articolul
Calendarul BURSA 2018
Ediţii precedente
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube LinkedIn RSS
Jurnal Bursier
26.06.2018
Bursele resimt tensiunile comerciale
     Bursele din Europa au urmat un curs negativ ieri, din cauza tensiunilor comerciale dintre SUA şi UE, în contextul în care, la finele săptămânii trecute, preşedintele american Donald Trump şi-a...  click să citeşti tot articolul
26.06.2018
BVB
BET-FI singurul indice pe plus
     * Corecţie de -11,89% a titlurilor Transgaz, ca urmare a datei ex-dividend
     
     Volumul înregistrat în prima şedinţă de tranzacţionare a săptămânii a fost de 26,63 milioane de lei (5,7 milioane de...  click să citeşti tot articolul
25.06.2018
BVB
Scăderi pe linie pentru toţi indicii
     * Rulaj de numai 4 milioane de euro
     
     Volumul înregistrat în ultima şedinţă de tranzacţionare a săptămânii a fost de numai 4 milioane de euro, mai puţin de jumătate din valoarea medie a acestei...  click să citeşti tot articolul
25.06.2018
BURSELE DIN LUME
Curs pozitiv pe pieţele europene
     Bursele din Europa au urcat vineri, după publicarea unor date din care rezultă că activitatea întreprinzătorilor din zona euro este în creştere. O influenţă pozitivă asupra pieţelor din regiune a...  click să citeşti tot articolul
22.06.2018
BVB
Circa 40% din rulaj, realizat cu titlurile BRD
     * BET-FI, singurul indice în creştere
     
     Piaţa principală a Bursei de Valori Bucureşti (BVB) a avut o evoluţie preponderent negativă din punctul de vedere al cotaţiilor, în şedinţa de...  click să citeşti tot articolul
22.06.2018
BURSELE DIN LUME
Declin puternic în sectorul auto german
     Acţiunile de pe pieţele din Europa au scăzut ieri, după apariţia informaţiei conform căreia cei mai mari producători auto din Germania nu mai susţin eliminarea taxelor de import dintre Uniunea...  click să citeşti tot articolul
vezi toate articolele
Cotaţii Internaţionale

bursa.ro in other languages
English  English Deutsch  Deutsch Français  Français Italiano  Italiano
Service provided by Google Translate
Curs Valutar

Curs valabil din data de 25 iunie 2018
1 Dolar australian...
1 Leva bulgărească...
1 Dolar canadian....
1 Franc elveţian...
1 Coroană cehă...
1 Coroană daneză...
1 Liră egipteană...
1 Euro...
1 Liră sterlină...
100 Forinţi maghiari...
100 Yeni japonezi...
1 Leu moldovenesc...
1 Coroană norvegiană...
1 Zlot polonez...
1 Rublă rusească...
1 Coroană suedeză...
1 Liră turcească...
1 Dolar S.U.A...
1 Rand sud-african...
1 Real brazilian...
1 Renminbi chinezesc...
1 Rupie indiană...
100 Woni sud-coreeni...
1 Peso mexican...
1 Dolar neo-zeelandez...
1 Dinar sărbesc...
1 Hryvna ucraineană...
1 Dirham emirate arabe...
1 Kuna croată...
1 Bahtul thailandez...
1 Gram aur...
1 DST...		 AUD
BGN
CAD
CHF
CZK
DKK
EGP
EUR
GBP
HUF
JPY
MDL
NOK
PLN
RUB
SEK
TRY
USD
ZAR
BRL
CNY
INR
KRW
MXN
NZD
RSD
UAH
AED
HRK
THB
XAU
XDR		 2.9739
2.3859
3.0154
4.0527
0.1807
0.6262
0.2239
4.6665
5.3031
1.4372
3.6581
0.2367
0.4931
1.0782
0.0637
0.4506
0.8612
4.0058
0.2967
1.0580
0.6123
0.0588
0.3589
0.1991
2.7626
0.0395
0.1527
1.0906
0.6324
0.1215
163.4997
5.6520 		..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
click aici pentru cursurile pieţei valutare - istoric
English Section
25.06.2018
The transition towards autocracy
     Even without the court ruling rendered in first instance by the High Court of Cassation and Justice in the lawsuit of the fictitious hiring at the Child Protection Department of Teleorman the focus on getting all the institutional levers under the - informal, but all the more important - authority of Liviu Dragnea. But, after his conviction on June 21, this trend will speed up. But only through this kind of concentration of power can the president of the Chamber of Deputies hope to change not only the balance of power - which is already favorable to him, even though nothing is final in politics -, but the legislation based on which he has been sentenced, so that he gets exonerated of any legal responsibility. Or, when the powers of the state are concentrated in the hands of one man, democracy, even though it may be only a façade, moves aside to be replaced by autocracy. And in Romania, the temptation of autocracy, hidden under the veil of illiberalism, is more powerful than it has ever been, after the fall of communism. Could this be just an accident owed to the meteoric apparition of Liviu Dragnea?  click here to read the entire article
19.06.2018
Three scenarios for the suspension of the President
     The Romanian Constitution:
     Art. 80 - The role of the president
     (1) The Romanian president represents the Romanian government and is the guarantor of national independence, unity and territorial integrity.
     (2) The Romanian president must watch for the compliance with the Constitution and the good functioning of the public authorities. For that purpose, the president serves as a mediating entity between the powers of the state, as well as between the state and society.  click here to read the entire article
12.06.2018
The chronology of the reunion
     The reunion scheduled today between Donald Trump and Kim Jong-un is taking place in Singapore due to the relative neutrality and the security this city-state provides. Singapore is one of the few countries that still hosts a North-Korean embassy, and many of the deals of the Kim regime were conducted here, according to the foreign press.  click here to read the entire article
05.06.2018
The banking revolution in Switzerland
     "It is a good thing that the public doesn't understand the functioning of our banking and monetary system, because otherwise I think there would be a revolution in the streets by dawn".
     HENRY FORD, founder of the American automotive industry
     Fed up with subsidizing the commercial banks with their own money, the Swiss, mobilized through the "Sovereign Money" initiative, have proposed the organization of a Referendum which will be held on Sunday, June 10th 2018 - is a historical referendum, revolutionary for the banking industry, of international resonance -, by which the initiators want to amend the Constitution, which would impose to the commercial banks to grant loans only within the limits of the bank's money, forbidding them to issue scrip money and ensuring the monopoly of the Confederation (of the Swiss state) on issuance of money free of debt.  click here to read the entire article
23.05.2018
Again about the Second Pillar in 1000 words
     The "pension apocalypse is coming"! The more or less qualified keep talking in the written press, TV and on the radio. The uncertainty is being preserved - deliberately by some, by the government members out of pure stupidity!  click here to read the entire article
16.05.2018
GABRIELA MIHAELA VOICILĂ, THE BUSINESS ENVIRONMENT MINISTER:
"Where there are entrepreneurs there is creation, where there are women entrepreneurs there is divine creation"
     Where there are many entrepreneurs there is creation, where there are many women entrepreneurs there is divine creation, says Gabriela Mihaela Voicilă, state secretary in the Ministry for the Business Environment, Trade and Entrepreneurship (MMACA). In her opinion, entrepreneurship means joy, a better situation, but less time for the family: "Taken together, entrepreneurship means achievements (...) Every one of us needs validation, for having built, having created something".  click here to read the entire article
14.05.2018
IN THE LAWSUITS AGAINST THE BANKS
The courts have begun freezing the Euro exchange rate at the historic value
     * Piperea: "In the Andriciuc case, the EU Court of Justice has not limited its argumentation to the CHF, but expanded it to cover any currency for which the debtors weren't hedged"
     The courts in the country have begun ruling in favor of borrowers and freezing the value of the European currency at the exchange rate valid on the date the loans were originated, in the lawsuits brought against the banks.  click here to read the entire article
09.05.2018
IN THE ROMANIAN BANANA REPUBLIC...
The exogenous factor provides, bless the exogenous factor!
     The urge "Mircea, act like you're working!", back in the days of the so-called revolution of December 1989, was brought back recently by a new "director".
     We are talking of course, about the meeting between NBR governor Mugur Isărescu, and a government "delegation" led by chamber of deputies chairman Liviu Dragnea, together with PM Viorica Dăncilă.
     Sources from within the PSD, quoted by ziare.com, have claimed that, "in the meeting with the NBR governor, Liviu Dragnea seemed to be looking for a way out, and he seems confused, as he didn't expect his decisions to lead to such effects in the economy".  click here to read the entire article
08.05.2018
The promised embassy in Jerusalem
     Liviu Dragnea's insistence in moving the Romanian embassy from Tel Aviv, to Jerusalem, feeds an older, widespread confusion. Much older. Politically, Jerusalem has been divided from the first presence of the Judeans on the lands of the Palestinians, since back in the days of Abraham and Abimelec. "The indivisible Jerusalem" wanted by Benjamin Netanyahu is a spiritual creation.
     Definitely, pilgrims and locals claim that Jerusalem has a geography, meaning that the city would be compatible with the cardinal points and that is why Palestinians, Israelis and people overall, including those of the UN, EU and the US, speak about Eastern Jerusalem and Western Jerusalem, without anybody being surprised that that is happening at the center of the world, where the god of the Judeans began his creation, starting from the very rock from which later Archangel Gabriel raised Mohammed to visit Heaven, the same place of origin where one of the seven angels "and showed me the Holy City, Jerusalem, coming down out of heaven from God." (Apocalypse, 21: 10), where God is one of the same.  click here to read the entire article
03.05.2018
Financial fair-play means health of the press
     Financial fair play is a concept that comes from the world of soccer. The notion is simple, don't spend more than you earn in a month, or in a year, regardless of what shareholder, mogul or investor enters the business.  click here to read the entire article
03.05.2018
Iohannis has established the course of the law of the judicial system: The Venice Commission - the Romanian Constitutional Court
     President Klaus Iohannis has announced that he has decided to send to the Constitutional Court the laws on the judicial system, but also to the Venice Commission. The president has issued a call to the CCR not to hurry and to work with the European entity, saying that after the Constitutional Court gets to issue an opinion on the new laws, a new analysis of the laws will be conducted and it will be decided then if a new reexamination of the three laws in the Parliament will be needed.  click here to read the entire article
27.04.2018
Rich - healthy, longevous; poor - fat chance of both
     The dystopia of 2169 seems to be 151 years away from us, if we were to watch the American sci-fi movie "In Time", in which New Zealand screenwriter, director and producer New Zealand Andrew M. Niccol has imagined a world in which money has been replaced by the lifespan left and each individual over 25 years old (when they stop aging), are wearing a counter on their arm, displaying how much they have left to live; the economic system relies on transactions paid in lifespan - banks, loans, interest rates - the rich are storing billions of years, while the poor only have hours, minutes or seconds left and when their time is up they die suddenly, as if struck by a mace.  click here to read the entire article
25.04.2018
DEPUTY PRIME-MINISTER VIOREL ŞTEFAN:
"The sale of ArcelorMittal Galaţi will be done only with the explicit agreement of the Romanian state"
     * Bogdan Chiriţoiu: "The European Commission will force the future buyer of Sidex Galaţi to increase the output of steel"
     ArcelorMittal may only sell the Galaţi metallurgic plant with the explicit agreement of the Romanian state, and the European Commission will ensure that the output of the plant will increase after the transaction, deputy prime-minister Viorel Ştefan said yesterday, in a conference on the issue of major industrial energy consumers.  click here to read the entire article
20.04.2018
Iliescu on trial - history begins now...
     * "Iliescu on trial for all the bloodshed!" was one of the powerful slogans of the University Square, as well as "Iliescu - KGB, go back to the USSR!".
     We, who had organized the marathon protest of the century, knew who Ion Iliescu was, as the rest of the Romanian people took a long time to catch on, even Brucan was wrong in his estimate that the much maligned "stupid people" would take two decades to "awake".  click here to read the entire article
16.04.2018
"Mission Accomplished!"
     * - The Syrian gas attack did not exist, the American missiles were brought down, then where are the dead coming from?!
     * - It is enough to tell Syrians that they are attacked and killing each other?
     Friday, Syria was attacked by war attacks, in which a warship of the United Nations which operate in the Red Sea (according to the American officials), American B-1 bombers, four British Royal Tornado GR4 aircraft (which fired Storm Shadow missiles) and French Rafale jets.  click here to read the entire article
.