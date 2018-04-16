   Ofertă publicitate   Abonament la ziarul BURSA   Evenimentele BURSA   Suplimentele BURSA   Newsletter   Cariere   Contact       
SUPLIMENT TABAC/Gilda Lazăr:

"Întârzierea deciziilor costă"

26.06.2018

Emilia Olescu
 
Gilda Lazăr
       Despre tendinţele de pe piaţa ţigaretelor şi cum orice confuzie sau întârziere din partea autorităţilor de reglementare determină costuri pentru producători şi pierderi la buget, vorbim cu Gilda Lazăr, Director Corporate Affairs & Communications, JTI Romania, Moldova şi Bulgaria.

       Reporter: Conform ultimului studiu Novel, piaţa neagră a înregistrat o uşoară scădere, în mai. Ce estimaţi pentru următoarele luni?
     Gilda Lazăr: Este dificil să facem estimări, chiar şi aproximative. De la un studiu Novel la altul evoluţia e oscilantă, ceea ce înseamnă că autorităţile depun eforturi pentru combaterea pieţei negre, dar că nu există o strategie unitară la nivel naţional. În plus, preţurile produselor de contrabandă scad, în timp ce preţurile legale continuă să crească, în bună măsură din cauza taxelor şi costurilor asociate cu implementarea diverselor reglementări. Preţul mediu al unui pachet de contrabandă este circa 9 lei. Cel mai ieftin produs legal a trecut de 15 lei. Aş sublinia, de asemenea, o tendinţă constantă, pe care o relevă studiul Novel, şi anume creşterea accelerată a "cheap- whites". Procentul acestor ţigarete cu nume neconsacrate, mărci fără notorietate, a ajuns în mai la 64,4%, depăşind recordul din noiembrie 2017 (când era de 63,8%).
     Reporter: Începând cu 2019, va fi implementat sistemul european privind trasabilitatea ţigaretelor. În ce măsură va contribui acest sistem la reducerea contrabandei?
     Gilda Lazăr: Track&Trace este un sis­tem informatic uriaş, iniţiat de Comisia Europeană, cu scopul declarat de a reduce contrabanda. Dar, Track&Trace va monitoriza exclusiv mişcarea produselor fabricate pe teritoriul Uniunii Europene, în timp ce contrabanda provine din afara Uniunii. "Cheap whites" sunt produse legal în ţări ca Macedonia, China, Emirate ş.a.m.d., în vederea traficării ilegale acolo unde preţurile sunt mai mari. Ţigarete din afara UE sunt şi cele provenite din Moldova, Ucraina, Serbia... Toate aceste produse nu vor fi monitorizate de Track & Trace, dar lobbiştii anti-tutun vor anunţa încă o victorie. De altfel, oricum, în ciuda evidenţelor şi a numeroaselor operaţiuni ale autorităţilor de aplicare a legii, reflectate în presă, activiştii susţin că piaţa neagră nu există, fiind o falsă problemă, inventată de companiile de tutun. Pierderile anualizate de peste 600 milioane de euro sunt, însă, reale şi se văd în încasările din accize şi taxe.
     Reporter: Ce întreprinde JTI în mod concret pentru combaterea pieţei negre?
     Gilda Lazăr: Noi considerăm că implicarea în combaterea comerţului ilegal este o prioritate, şi nu doar o obligaţie asumată în urma semnării, în 2007, a unui Acord cu Comisia Europeană, aflat în derulare. Ca urmare, în plan local am sprijinit o serie de programe şi acţiuni concrete, cum ar fi formarea echipelor canine ale Vămii din Româ­nia, Moldova şi Serbia, campanii de conştientizare a fenomenului, traininguri de recunoaştere a ţigaretelor contrafăcute, achiziţionarea unor echipamente etc. Vama are în prezent peste 40 de câini antrenaţi să depis­teze tutun, şi alţi câţiva cu dublă sau triplă specializare: tutun, droguri sau numerar. Toţi au fost donaţi de JTI. Recent, s-a încheiat a şaptea campanie regională anticontrabandă, cu mesajul "Contrabanda e hoţie! Te bagă la puşcărie", derulată în parteneriat de Poliţia de Frontieră, Poliţia Română şi ANAF, prin Direcţia Generală a Vămilor. Campania a fost lansată la Satu Mare la jumătatea lunii martie şi s-a derulat în judeţele de graniţă din nord, nord-vest, nord-est, vest, sud-vest, precum şi în Bucureşti, până în luna în curs. Acţiunile de acest tip au dus la scăderi are comerţului ilegal în zonele şi în perioadele în care s-au des­făşurat.
     Reporter: Aţi pomenit de diverse reglementări care influenţează costurile şi, respectiv, preţurile. Puteţi da câteva exemple pentru perioada următoare?
     Gilda Lazăr: Un exemplu este chiar sistemul Track&Trace menţionat. A fost nevoie de peste trei ani pentru elaborarea legislaţiei secundare derivate din Directiva Tutunului şi a rămas mai puţin de un an pentru implementarea efectivă, la 20 mai 2019. Sistemul de trasabilitate se întemeiază pe două Regulamente şi o Decizie, acte normative obligatorii la nivel european, publicate în Jurnalul Oficial al UE abia recent. Ca şi în cazul transpunerii Directivei Tutunului, o serie de activişti anti-tutun încearcă deliberat să întârzie procesele, în cazul de faţă aprobarea punerii în aplicare a prevederilor Regulamentului cu privire la abilitarea pe plan local a unui emiţător de coduri unice de identificare, pentru producători, linii de fabricaţie, tot lanţul de dis­tribuţie până la primul detailist, precum şi pentru fiecare pachet de ţigarete în parte. Regulamentul prevede că res­ponsabilitatea numirii acestor emiţători revine statelor membre. Singura entitate care se califică pentru asta în Ro­mânia este Imprimeria Naţională, dat fiind că îndeplineşte criteriul independenţei şi deţine deja infrastructura şi experienţa tehnică. Dacă România nu se grăbeşte cu nominalizarea emiţătorului autohton de coduri, producătorii locali vor fi obligaţi să lucreze cu alte entităţi din spaţiul european.
     Reporter: Şi ce urmează după aceas­tă numire?
     Gilda Lazăr: În vederea implementării sunt termene foarte strânse. Printre acestea, contractarea unui depozitar primar de date, apoi al depozitarului secundar - cu notificarea Comisiei Europene - plus achiziţionarea şi distribuirea de scanere pe tot lanţul, pentru a se putea raporta mişcarea produselor în timp real. Vorbim despre zeci de mii de coduri unice pe lanţul de distribuţie, de miliarde de coduri pentru pachetele produse în fabricile noastre, inclusiv pentru export, de mii de scanere, de crearea unor baze de date mamut, compatibile la nivelul Uniunii... Toate aces­tea costă, mai ales că timpul de contractare, achiziţie, dis­tribuţie etc., este foarte scurt. Şi, dacă nu reuşim să ne încadrăm, riscăm blocajul. Vorbim despre un domeniu al economiei a cărui evoluţie depinde în cea mai mare măsură de cadrul de reglementare, politicile fiscale şi capacitatea autorităţilor de a combate contrabanda. Drept urmare, orice întârziere sau confuzie din partea reglementatorilor aduce prejudicii bugetului statului.
     Reporter: Pentru că aţi amintit de trans­punerea Directivei Tutunului, cum a decurs retragerea produselor neconforme de pe piaţă, în condiţiile scurtării la jumătate a perioadei pe care aţi avut-o la dispoziţie? Aţi reuşit sa recuperaţi accizele?
     Gilda Lazăr: Directiva Tutunului prevedea pentru transpunere în legislaţiile naţionale data de 20 mai 2016, termen care, în România, a fost cu mult depăşit. Întârzierea a fost cauzată de lo­bbiştii anti-tutun, printre care se numără şi expertul care reprezintă Ministerul Sănătăţii, deşi nu este funcţionar public sau angajat al acestei instituţii. Expertul în cauză, medic pneumolog şi coordonator al programului Stop Fumat, alături de ceilalţi activişti reuniţi sub egida "2035 fără tutun", şi-au urmat propria agendă, cultivând confuzia între fumatul în spaţiile publice pe de o parte şi comercializarea şi producţia ţigaretelor pe de altă parte şi încercând să saboteze indus­tria prin toate mijloacele. Prin urmare, aşa cum aţi menţionat, perioada de epuizare a stocurilor de pachete produse după vechea lege s-a scurtat la doar şase luni în loc de un an, iar stocurile aflate în circuitul comercial nu au putut fi vândute până la termenul de 20 mai 2017. Pentru ţigaretele fabricate pe vechea lege, au fost plătite accize şi taxe la momentul eliberării din antrepozitul fiscal, iar comercianţii au achiziţionat şi plătit produsele. Ca urmare, într-un efort lo­gis­tic fără precedent, JTI şi alţi producători au retras de pe piaţă şi au distrus anul trecut zeci de milioane de ţigarete. În consecinţă, statul a fost obligat să restituie la începutul acestui an accizele plătite pentru ţigaretele retrase, bani care se constituie astfel în pierderi la buget. Aşadar, câteva persoane care pretind că nu au alte scopuri decât cauza nobilă a binelui public, au adus prejudicii grave atât bugetului statului - cauzând fluctuaţii în încasările de taxe şi returnări de accize - cât şi producătorilor legali plătitori de taxe şi comercianţilor. Nota de plată a întârzierii a fost achitată de stat şi de sectorul privat, nu de experţii şi ONG-iştii care au generat-o.
     Reporter: Cum staţi cu taxele? Se consideră că industria tutunului e al doilea mare contribuabil la buget. Pe de altă parte însă, există voci care spun ca nu industria plăteşte aceste taxe, ci consumatorii...
     Gilda Lazăr: Am mai spus şi altă dată că noi lucrăm în primul rând pentru ANAF şi abia apoi pentru companiile noastre. Spre deosebire de taxele directe, pe care le plătim cu toţii, persoane fizice sau juridice, sub formă de impozite pe venit sau profit, acciza şi TVA sunt taxe indirecte, plătite de consumatori. Noi acţionăm ca nişte agenţi fiscali. În teorie, colectăm accizele şi TVA-ul de la consumatori şi le virăm la ANAF. În practică, mecanismul este puţin diferit: pe 25 ale fiecărei luni plătim acciza şi TVA pentru produsele care au fot puse pe piaţă, indiferent dacă acestea au ajuns la consumator sau se află încă în magazine. Pentru asta, accesăm o linie de credit, cu costurile aferente. Urmează să recuperăm apoi sumele de la consumatori şi să returnam creditul, fiind expuşi unor riscuri comerciale inerente (rău-platnici, insolvenţe, catastrofe care ar putea împiedica recuperarea taxelor deja plătite de noi la stat). Gradul de expunere este cu atât mai mare cu cât pachetul de ţigarete este cel mai taxat produs din România, la ora actuală. Exemplificăm cu cifra de afaceri pentru JTI Romania SRL, care a fost în 2017 de circa 3,8 miliarde lei, din care acciza, TVA, impozite si alte contribuţii virate la buget au reprezentat aproximativ 3,4 miliarde.
     Reporter: Aţi folosit în mai multe rânduri termenul de "activişti antitutun". Mai precis, la cine vă referiţi?
     Gilda Lazăr: Organizaţiile anti-tutun se constituie într-o reţea internaţională de programe cu nume asemănătoare, care conţin sintagma "smoke free" ("fără tutun"): România fără tutun, Bulgaria fără tutun etc., şi îşi desfăşoară activitatea în ţări în curs de dezvoltare, după un anumit tipic. Stabilesc o strategie, folosind protecţia sănătăţii şi a copiilor ca argumente, apelează la un vector de imagine, organizează dezbateri, de regulă în instituţii publice, ca să creeze impresia suportului din partea unor autorităţi, caută susţinători (parlamen­tari fără o agendă clară, presă, influen­ceri, bloggeri, personalităţi publice), derulează campanii media, cum a fost cea îndreptată recent împotriva ţigaretelor electronice şi a produselor din tutun încălzit, redactează şi furnizează proiectele de lege, pun presiuni asupra autorităţilor pentru adoptarea unor reglementări excesive, dincolo de cadrul euro­pean şi pentru excluderea reprezentanţilor industriei de la consultările publice. Una dintre cele mai importante surse de finanţare a acestora este Fundaţia Bloomberg Philantropies, vehicul de eficientizare fiscală al lui Michael Bloomberg, fostul primar al New-Yorkului, om de afaceri şi finanţator al Organizaţiei Mondiale a Sănătăţii. Dar, finanţările nu vin doar din partea Bloomberg sau European Network for Smoking Prevention. Potrivit raportului Observatorului Român de Sănătate pe 2016, industria farmaceutică şi a dispozitivelor medicale a acordat medicilor, spitalelor şi asociaţiilor cu activitate în domeniul medical finanţări totale în valoare de peste 50 de milioane de euro. Principala destinaţie a acestor fonduri, cu o pondere de 56,5%, au fost evenimentele educaţionale, activităţile de publicitate/campanii, onorariile pentru conferenţiere, consultanţă, sau în advisory board. În topul beneficiarilor figurează două ONG-uri care au reuşit să se remarce în spaţiul public exclusiv prin campaniile antifumat. "Întâmplător", plasturii cu nicotină şi medicamentele antifumat erau gata-gata să se afle pe lista medicamentelor compensate, în 2016...
     Reporter: Vreţi să spuneţi că lupta anti-tutun nu are ca miză doar sănătatea publică?
     Gilda Lazăr: Suntem o industrie legală, mari investitori şi plătitori de taxe, care îşi desfăşoară activitatea în deplină transparenţă. Pe pachetele de ţigarete există avertismente de sănătate mari şi clare, însoţite de imagini. Raportăm ingredientele la Comisia Europeană şi Ministerul Sănătăţii. Cifra de afaceri, profitul şi numărul de angajaţi se regăsesc pe site-ul Ministerului Finanţelor. Respectăm legea şi plătim taxele. Dar, activiştii nu se sfiesc să ne spună "criminali". În schimb, ONG-urile şi persoanele aflate "de partea binelui", nu sunt puse sub semnul îndoielii, cifrele şi argumentele lor nu sunt verificate, finanţările nu sunt raportate, iar presiunile asupra factorilor de decizie sunt considerate fireşti. De la lupta împotriva fumatului s-a trecut la lupta anti-tutun, urmată de sabotarea industriei tutunului, ai cărei reprezentanţi sunt demonizaţi. Acest activism poate aduce capital de imagine, capital politic şi chiar mai mult. Desigur, nu excludem faptul că există şi militanţi din convingere sau raţiuni personale, pentru care avem tot respectul.
     Reporter: Mulţumesc! 

