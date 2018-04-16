   Ofertă publicitate   Abonament la ziarul BURSA   Evenimentele BURSA   Suplimentele BURSA   Newsletter   Cariere   Contact       
GALA BURSA CONSTRUCTIILOR - 2018

Companii Afaceri

SUPLIMENT TABAC/REPREZENTANŢII PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL:

"Viziunea PMI - să nu mai producă ţigări, ci produse din tutun fără fum"

BURSA 26.06.2018

Emilia Olescu
 
măreşte imaginea
       Viziunea Philip Morris International (PMI) este ca, în viitor, să nu mai producă ţigări clasice, ci doar produse din tutun fără fum, ne-au spus reprezentanţii companiei, într-un interviu.
       Anul trecut, Philip Morris anunţa o investiţie semnificativă în trans­formarea fabricii de ţigări din Otopeni într-una ce va produce produse fără fum. Valoarea inves­tiţiei anunţate este de 490 milioane de euro, aceasta ur­mând să fie finalizată anul viitor. Acum, în cadrul fabricii de la Otopeni, PMI produce HEETS - destinate încălzirii cu IQOS -, care sunt comercializate atât în ţara noastră, cât şi pe pieţe din Asia şi Europa. Începând cu luna aprilie a acestui an, toate variantele de HEETS disponibile pe piaţa locală sunt produse în România, conform surselor citate.

       Reporter: Recent, PMI a lansat la noi IQOS, un produs inovator pentru fumat, care nu arde tutunul, ci îl încălzeşte. Cum a fost primit acesta pe piaţă?
     PMI: Acum peste zece ani, Philip Morris Internaţional a început cercetarea de alternative care ar putea să le ofere fumătorilor aceeaşi satisfacţie a tutunului, dar care să reducă riscurile asociate fumatului. În dezvoltarea de noi produse, ipoteza a fost una simplă - dacă tutunul nu mai este ars, ci doar încălzit, nivelurile substanţelor nocive pe care un fumător le inhalează prin fumul unei ţigări sunt reduse. Iar studiile realizate până acum de noi, dar şi de autorităţi independente, ne arată că utilizarea IQOS reduce nivelurile acestor substanţe, având potenţialul de a reduce şi riscurile asociate fumatului. Cercetările nu se opresc aici şi încurajăm orice autoritate independentă să verifice rezultatele noas­tre de până acum, pentru că doar prin cercetare riguroasă putem dezvolta o soluţie cu adevărat viabilă pentru fumătorii din întreaga lume.
     În ceea ce priveşte consumatorii ro­mâni, aceştia sunt receptivi la noile tehnologii care le pot îmbunătăţi calitatea vieţii şi urmăresc inovaţiile tehnologice şi trendurile internaţionale. La nivel global, interesul pentru IQOS este în creştere - peste cinci milioane de oameni din întreaga lume au renunţat deja la fumat şi au ales IQOS - iar în România trendul este acelaşi - peste o sută de mii de fumători adulţi au trecut deja la IQOS. Viziunea companiei noastre este ca toţi fumătorii adulţi, care altfel ar continua să fumeze, să se orienteze către dis­pozitive de tipul IQOS.
     Reporter: Care sunt avantajele IQOS în faţa produselor tradiţionale din tutun?
     PMI: Principalul obiectiv pe care Philip Morris l-a avut în dezvoltarea IQOS este acela de a reduce riscurile asociate fumatului şi de a oferi fumătorilor adulţi o alternativă mai bună decât continuarea fumatului. IQOS a eliminat combustia şi fumul şi, astfel, reduce în medie cu 90%-95% nivelurile substanţelor nocive faţă de ţigarete. Desigur, aceasta nu înseamnă că utilizarea IQOS este lipsită de riscuri, ci că folosirea exclusivă a IQOS este probabil să prezinte un risc mai redus pentru fumători, comparativ cu continuarea fumatului de ţigări. Cei interesaţi de acest subiect complex din punct de vedere ştiinţific pot aprofunda tematica pe pmiscience.com.
     Nu în ultimul rând, prin eliminarea combustiei, utilizatorul IQOS va beneficia şi de lipsa scrumului şi de mai puţin miros.
     Reporter: Care a fost valoarea inves­tiţiei pentru lansarea noii linii de producţie de la noi unde PMI va fabrica produse de nouă generaţie?
     PMI: În 2017, Philip Morris anunţa o investiţie semnificativă în transformarea fabricii de ţigări din Otopeni într-una ce va produce produse fără fum. Valoare investiţiei anunţate este de 490 milioane de euro şi aceasta va fi finalizată anul viitor. Până acum, investiţia se des­făşoară conform planului, fabrica producând HEETS - produse din tutun des­tinate încălzirii cu IQOS - pentru pieţe din Asia şi Europa. Începând cu luna aprilie a acestui an, toate variantele de HEETS disponibile pe piaţa locală sunt produse în România.
     Planul investiţional continuă cu cons­trucţia unei zone de prelucrare a tutunului pentru noile produse, dar şi cu extinderea numărului de linii de producţie.
     Reporter: În cât timp estimaţi că toată producţia de ţigarete tradiţionale pe care o aveţi la noi va fi înlocuită cu producţia de HEETS-uri?
     PMI: Viziunea companiei noastre pentru viitor este ca într-o zi să nu mai producem ţigări clasice, ci doar produse din tutun fără fum care reprezintă o alternativă mai bună pentru fumători.
     Transformarea fabricii din Româ­nia a început deja anul trecut şi estimăm ca până la finalul anului acesta să fie una dintre fabricile care vor produce exclusiv noi produse din tutun.
     Reporter: Cât din producţia de HEETS-uri exportaţi şi unde?
     PMI: Până la finalul anului 2018, Philip Morris Internaţional planifică să aibă o capacitate anuală globală de producţie de aproximativ 100 miliarde de unităţi HEETS. Dintre fabricile care au început, în 2017, procesul de transformare din unităţi care produc ţigarete în fabrici care produc rezerve din tutun pentru IQOS, fabrica din Otopeni este prima care a început producţia.
     Una dintre principalele pieţe către care sunt exportate produsele din Otopeni este Japonia, însă exporturile se îndreaptă şi către pieţe din Uniunea Europeană şi, recent, şi pe piaţa locală.
     Reporter: Cum apreciaţi acest segment de piaţă şi cum consideraţi că va evolua?
     PMI: După cum spuneam, viziunea Philip Morris Internaţional este ca, într-o zi, toţi fumătorii care altfel ar continua să fumeze să treacă la utilizarea dispozitivelor de tipul IQOS, care încălzesc tutunul şi nu-l ard. Iar evoluţia numărului de utilizatori din ultima perioadă ne oferă perspective pozitive în această direcţie - la nivel global, peste 5 milioane de fumători au ales IQOS.
     Reporter: Veţi continua investiţiile în acest domeniu?
     PMI: Această categorie este la început şi cu siguranţă vom investi în dezvoltarea de noi produse care să ofere fumătorilor satisfacţia tutunului, reducând cât mai mult riscurile asociate acestui consum. Un alt aspect foarte important este zona de cercetare şi studii cu privire la aceste noi produse - Philip Morris a investit peste 4,5 miliarde de dolari în dezvoltarea şi cercetarea ştiinţifică a acestor produse şi va continua în aceeaşi direcţie. Pe viitor ne aşteptăm ca din ce în ce mai multe organisme independente să se alăture acestui demers de cercetare a produselor fără fum, pentru că doar aşa putem dezvolta soluţii viabile pentru fumătorii care, altfel, ar continua să fumeze.
     Reporter: Contrabanda cu ţigări a crescut din nou, în primele trei luni ale acestui an. Cum apreciaţi nivelul la care se află acum comerţul ilicit cu ţigarete şi evoluţia acestuia?
     PMI: Declinul nivelui traficului ilicit a fost influenţat de creşterea migraţiei, ce a înăsprit măsurile de securitate, fiind mai multe controale la nivelul graniţelor Uniunii Europene. Cele mai bune exemple pot fi Slovacia şi Portugalia, ţări în care traficul ilicit este la nivel foarte scăzut - exemple de bune practici şi pentru ţara noastră.
     În luna ianuarie au avut loc o scădere de aproape 3 puncte procentuale a comerţului ilegal cu ţigarete şi reduceri semnificative în două regiuni ale ţării - Vest şi Sud-Vest. Este un fapt pozitiv, dar nu este suficient pentru a înscrie evoluţia pieţei negre pe un trend descrescător.
     Reporter: Cum contribuie PMI la reducerea pieţei negre de tutun?
     PMI: Parteneriatele dintre autorităţi şi companiile private sunt absolut necesare pentru a combate acest fenomen. Un exemplu de astfel de colaborări este programul PMI Impact, un proiect cu fonduri de 100 milioane de dolari, care are ca scop combaterea contrabandei. În cadrul acestui program, au fost selectate peste 30 de proiecte pentru finanţare, două dintre acestea fiind chiar din Româ­nia. Sumele alocate pentru prima rundă sunt în valoare de aproximativ 28 milioa­ne dolari, iar proiectele sunt în curs de derulare în 18 ţări.
     Reporter: Cum a evoluat activitatea companiei, în ultimul an?
     PMI: Compania noastră trece printr-un complex proces de transformare la nivel global, dar şi la nivel local. Dincolo de investiţia în fabrica din Otopeni şi transformarea acesteia într-una ce va produce produse din tutun fără fum, viziunea companiei de a crea un viitor fără fum a fost imprimată în toate activităţile companiei noastre. Ne-am canalizat eforturile pentru a face disponibil IQOS fumătorilor din întreaga ţară - am deschis 4 magazine, dar şi nume­roase puncte de vânzare în cele mai importante 16 oraşe din ţară. În acelaşi timp, am lucrat şi la transformarea noas­tră internă - angajaţii nostri fiind pilonul principal al acestei tranformări.
     Reporter: Cât din producţia de ţigarete exportaţi şi în ce ţări?
     PMI: Cea mai mare parte dintre ţigaretele produse la Otopeni se îndreaptă către state din Uniunea Europeană, dar şi către alte ţări, fabrica din Otopeni fiind recunoscută ca una dintre cele mai performante din ecositemul Philip Morris. Acelaşi lucru se întâmplă şi cu producţia de HEETS.
     Reporter: Câţi angajaţi are compania şi ce cotă de piaţă aveţi?
     PMI: Philip Morris operează în România cu două entităţi - unitatea de producţie de la Otopeni şi zona de comercializare, însumând peste 900 de angajaţi. Investiţia realizată la Otopeni presupune şi crearea de noi locuri de muncă, pentru aproximativ 300 de persoane. Astăzi, avem peste o sută de mii de utilizatori IQOS în România, iar 7 din 10 fumători adulţi care încearcă IQOS aleg să utilizeze în mod constant această nouă modalitate de a consuma tutunul.
     Reporter: Mulţumesc! 

 link: Industria tutunului, la mâna legiuitorului

 link: Unitatea de la noi - una dintre cele cinci mari fabrici BAT din lume

 link: "Întârzierea deciziilor costă"

 link: Piaţa neagră se menţine peste media anului trecut

 link: "Traficul cu ţigări de contrabandă - una dintre principalele infracţionalităţi de la graniţele ţării"

 link: "Toate produsele care intră în ţară vor fi scanate la vamă"

 link: Alternativele la ţigările tradiţionale - un nou măr al discordiei pe piaţa tutunului

 link: Statul a restituit 21,28 milioane lei - contravaloarea accizelor pentru ţigaretele distruse conform noii legislaţii

 link: Accizarea noilor produse din piaţa tutunului - un alt subiect de controversă

 link: MADR: Suprafaţa din ţara noastră cultivată cu tutun a scăzut
 
[ tipăreşte articolul ] "Viziunea PMI - să nu mai producă ţigări, ci produse din tutun fără fum"

 
Opinia cititorului   [ scrieţi-vă opinia. ] 
Trimite părerea ta.
Nume (maxim 50 caractere)
E-mail (optional)
Titlu (maxim 50 caractere)
Mesaj
 
REGULAMENTUL MESAJELOR
Acord
Prin trimiterea opiniei ne confirmaţi că aţi citit regulamentul de mai sus şi că vă asumaţi prevederile sale !
Aceeasi sectiune (Companii Afaceri)
vezi toate articolele din sectiune
Interesul dezvoltatorilor imobiliari pentru piaţa noastră se menţine ridicat  Necesita AbonamentAbonament STANDARD click să citeşti tot articolul
DELOITTE DESPRE PIAŢA DIN ROMÂNIA:
"Sectorul de fuziuni şi achiziţii este foarte mic" click să citeşti tot articolul
MINISTRUL ENERGIEI, ANTON ANTON:
"România se bate pentru resursele energetice" click să citeşti tot articolul
Ţara noastră, privită de chinezi ca Silicon Valley a UE click să citeşti tot articolul
SUPLIMENT TABAC
Industria tutunului, la mâna legiuitorului click să citeşti tot articolul
SUPLIMENT TABAC / O NOUĂ INVESTIŢIE BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO ÎN FABRICA DE LA PLOIEŞTI
Unitatea de la noi - una dintre cele cinci mari fabrici BAT din lume click să citeşti tot articolul
SUPLIMENT TABAC/Gilda Lazăr:
"Întârzierea deciziilor costă" click să citeşti tot articolul
SUPLIMENT TABAC/16,1% ÎN MAI
Piaţa neagră se menţine peste media anului trecut click să citeşti tot articolul
SUPLIMENT TABAC/IGPF:
"Traficul cu ţigări de contrabandă - una dintre principalele infracţionalităţi de la graniţele ţării" click să citeşti tot articolul
SUPLIMENT TABAC/MINISTRUL FINANŢELOR EUGEN TEODOROVICI:
"Toate produsele care intră în ţară vor fi scanate la vamă" click să citeşti tot articolul
SUPLIMENT TABAC
Alternativele la ţigările tradiţionale - un nou măr al discordiei pe piaţa tutunului click să citeşti tot articolul
SUPLIMENT TABAC/ANUL TRECUT
Statul a restituit 21,28 milioane lei - contravaloarea accizelor pentru ţigaretele distruse conform noii legislaţii click să citeşti tot articolul
SUPLIMENT TABAC
Accizarea noilor produse din piaţa tutunului - un alt subiect de controversă click să citeşti tot articolul
SUPLIMENT TABAC
MADR: Suprafaţa din ţara noastră cultivată cu tutun a scăzut click să citeşti tot articolul
BMW ar putea închide uzinele din Marea Britanie click să citeşti tot articolul
Calendarul BURSA 2018
Ediţii precedente
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube LinkedIn RSS
Jurnal Bursier
26.06.2018
Bursele resimt tensiunile comerciale
     Bursele din Europa au urmat un curs negativ ieri, din cauza tensiunilor comerciale dintre SUA şi UE, în contextul în care, la finele săptămânii trecute, preşedintele american Donald Trump şi-a...  click să citeşti tot articolul
26.06.2018
BVB
BET-FI singurul indice pe plus
     * Corecţie de -11,89% a titlurilor Transgaz, ca urmare a datei ex-dividend
     
     Volumul înregistrat în prima şedinţă de tranzacţionare a săptămânii a fost de 26,63 milioane de lei (5,7 milioane de...  click să citeşti tot articolul
25.06.2018
BVB
Scăderi pe linie pentru toţi indicii
     * Rulaj de numai 4 milioane de euro
     
     Volumul înregistrat în ultima şedinţă de tranzacţionare a săptămânii a fost de numai 4 milioane de euro, mai puţin de jumătate din valoarea medie a acestei...  click să citeşti tot articolul
25.06.2018
BURSELE DIN LUME
Curs pozitiv pe pieţele europene
     Bursele din Europa au urcat vineri, după publicarea unor date din care rezultă că activitatea întreprinzătorilor din zona euro este în creştere. O influenţă pozitivă asupra pieţelor din regiune a...  click să citeşti tot articolul
22.06.2018
BVB
Circa 40% din rulaj, realizat cu titlurile BRD
     * BET-FI, singurul indice în creştere
     
     Piaţa principală a Bursei de Valori Bucureşti (BVB) a avut o evoluţie preponderent negativă din punctul de vedere al cotaţiilor, în şedinţa de...  click să citeşti tot articolul
22.06.2018
BURSELE DIN LUME
Declin puternic în sectorul auto german
     Acţiunile de pe pieţele din Europa au scăzut ieri, după apariţia informaţiei conform căreia cei mai mari producători auto din Germania nu mai susţin eliminarea taxelor de import dintre Uniunea...  click să citeşti tot articolul
vezi toate articolele
Cotaţii Internaţionale

bursa.ro in other languages
English  English Deutsch  Deutsch Français  Français Italiano  Italiano
Service provided by Google Translate
Curs Valutar

Curs valabil din data de 25 iunie 2018
1 Dolar australian...
1 Leva bulgărească...
1 Dolar canadian....
1 Franc elveţian...
1 Coroană cehă...
1 Coroană daneză...
1 Liră egipteană...
1 Euro...
1 Liră sterlină...
100 Forinţi maghiari...
100 Yeni japonezi...
1 Leu moldovenesc...
1 Coroană norvegiană...
1 Zlot polonez...
1 Rublă rusească...
1 Coroană suedeză...
1 Liră turcească...
1 Dolar S.U.A...
1 Rand sud-african...
1 Real brazilian...
1 Renminbi chinezesc...
1 Rupie indiană...
100 Woni sud-coreeni...
1 Peso mexican...
1 Dolar neo-zeelandez...
1 Dinar sărbesc...
1 Hryvna ucraineană...
1 Dirham emirate arabe...
1 Kuna croată...
1 Bahtul thailandez...
1 Gram aur...
1 DST...		 AUD
BGN
CAD
CHF
CZK
DKK
EGP
EUR
GBP
HUF
JPY
MDL
NOK
PLN
RUB
SEK
TRY
USD
ZAR
BRL
CNY
INR
KRW
MXN
NZD
RSD
UAH
AED
HRK
THB
XAU
XDR		 2.9739
2.3859
3.0154
4.0527
0.1807
0.6262
0.2239
4.6665
5.3031
1.4372
3.6581
0.2367
0.4931
1.0782
0.0637
0.4506
0.8612
4.0058
0.2967
1.0580
0.6123
0.0588
0.3589
0.1991
2.7626
0.0395
0.1527
1.0906
0.6324
0.1215
163.4997
5.6520 		..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
click aici pentru cursurile pieţei valutare - istoric
English Section
25.06.2018
The transition towards autocracy
     Even without the court ruling rendered in first instance by the High Court of Cassation and Justice in the lawsuit of the fictitious hiring at the Child Protection Department of Teleorman the focus on getting all the institutional levers under the - informal, but all the more important - authority of Liviu Dragnea. But, after his conviction on June 21, this trend will speed up. But only through this kind of concentration of power can the president of the Chamber of Deputies hope to change not only the balance of power - which is already favorable to him, even though nothing is final in politics -, but the legislation based on which he has been sentenced, so that he gets exonerated of any legal responsibility. Or, when the powers of the state are concentrated in the hands of one man, democracy, even though it may be only a façade, moves aside to be replaced by autocracy. And in Romania, the temptation of autocracy, hidden under the veil of illiberalism, is more powerful than it has ever been, after the fall of communism. Could this be just an accident owed to the meteoric apparition of Liviu Dragnea?  click here to read the entire article
19.06.2018
Three scenarios for the suspension of the President
     The Romanian Constitution:
     Art. 80 - The role of the president
     (1) The Romanian president represents the Romanian government and is the guarantor of national independence, unity and territorial integrity.
     (2) The Romanian president must watch for the compliance with the Constitution and the good functioning of the public authorities. For that purpose, the president serves as a mediating entity between the powers of the state, as well as between the state and society.  click here to read the entire article
12.06.2018
The chronology of the reunion
     The reunion scheduled today between Donald Trump and Kim Jong-un is taking place in Singapore due to the relative neutrality and the security this city-state provides. Singapore is one of the few countries that still hosts a North-Korean embassy, and many of the deals of the Kim regime were conducted here, according to the foreign press.  click here to read the entire article
05.06.2018
The banking revolution in Switzerland
     "It is a good thing that the public doesn't understand the functioning of our banking and monetary system, because otherwise I think there would be a revolution in the streets by dawn".
     HENRY FORD, founder of the American automotive industry
     Fed up with subsidizing the commercial banks with their own money, the Swiss, mobilized through the "Sovereign Money" initiative, have proposed the organization of a Referendum which will be held on Sunday, June 10th 2018 - is a historical referendum, revolutionary for the banking industry, of international resonance -, by which the initiators want to amend the Constitution, which would impose to the commercial banks to grant loans only within the limits of the bank's money, forbidding them to issue scrip money and ensuring the monopoly of the Confederation (of the Swiss state) on issuance of money free of debt.  click here to read the entire article
23.05.2018
Again about the Second Pillar in 1000 words
     The "pension apocalypse is coming"! The more or less qualified keep talking in the written press, TV and on the radio. The uncertainty is being preserved - deliberately by some, by the government members out of pure stupidity!  click here to read the entire article
16.05.2018
GABRIELA MIHAELA VOICILĂ, THE BUSINESS ENVIRONMENT MINISTER:
"Where there are entrepreneurs there is creation, where there are women entrepreneurs there is divine creation"
     Where there are many entrepreneurs there is creation, where there are many women entrepreneurs there is divine creation, says Gabriela Mihaela Voicilă, state secretary in the Ministry for the Business Environment, Trade and Entrepreneurship (MMACA). In her opinion, entrepreneurship means joy, a better situation, but less time for the family: "Taken together, entrepreneurship means achievements (...) Every one of us needs validation, for having built, having created something".  click here to read the entire article
14.05.2018
IN THE LAWSUITS AGAINST THE BANKS
The courts have begun freezing the Euro exchange rate at the historic value
     * Piperea: "In the Andriciuc case, the EU Court of Justice has not limited its argumentation to the CHF, but expanded it to cover any currency for which the debtors weren't hedged"
     The courts in the country have begun ruling in favor of borrowers and freezing the value of the European currency at the exchange rate valid on the date the loans were originated, in the lawsuits brought against the banks.  click here to read the entire article
09.05.2018
IN THE ROMANIAN BANANA REPUBLIC...
The exogenous factor provides, bless the exogenous factor!
     The urge "Mircea, act like you're working!", back in the days of the so-called revolution of December 1989, was brought back recently by a new "director".
     We are talking of course, about the meeting between NBR governor Mugur Isărescu, and a government "delegation" led by chamber of deputies chairman Liviu Dragnea, together with PM Viorica Dăncilă.
     Sources from within the PSD, quoted by ziare.com, have claimed that, "in the meeting with the NBR governor, Liviu Dragnea seemed to be looking for a way out, and he seems confused, as he didn't expect his decisions to lead to such effects in the economy".  click here to read the entire article
08.05.2018
The promised embassy in Jerusalem
     Liviu Dragnea's insistence in moving the Romanian embassy from Tel Aviv, to Jerusalem, feeds an older, widespread confusion. Much older. Politically, Jerusalem has been divided from the first presence of the Judeans on the lands of the Palestinians, since back in the days of Abraham and Abimelec. "The indivisible Jerusalem" wanted by Benjamin Netanyahu is a spiritual creation.
     Definitely, pilgrims and locals claim that Jerusalem has a geography, meaning that the city would be compatible with the cardinal points and that is why Palestinians, Israelis and people overall, including those of the UN, EU and the US, speak about Eastern Jerusalem and Western Jerusalem, without anybody being surprised that that is happening at the center of the world, where the god of the Judeans began his creation, starting from the very rock from which later Archangel Gabriel raised Mohammed to visit Heaven, the same place of origin where one of the seven angels "and showed me the Holy City, Jerusalem, coming down out of heaven from God." (Apocalypse, 21: 10), where God is one of the same.  click here to read the entire article
03.05.2018
Financial fair-play means health of the press
     Financial fair play is a concept that comes from the world of soccer. The notion is simple, don't spend more than you earn in a month, or in a year, regardless of what shareholder, mogul or investor enters the business.  click here to read the entire article
03.05.2018
Iohannis has established the course of the law of the judicial system: The Venice Commission - the Romanian Constitutional Court
     President Klaus Iohannis has announced that he has decided to send to the Constitutional Court the laws on the judicial system, but also to the Venice Commission. The president has issued a call to the CCR not to hurry and to work with the European entity, saying that after the Constitutional Court gets to issue an opinion on the new laws, a new analysis of the laws will be conducted and it will be decided then if a new reexamination of the three laws in the Parliament will be needed.  click here to read the entire article
27.04.2018
Rich - healthy, longevous; poor - fat chance of both
     The dystopia of 2169 seems to be 151 years away from us, if we were to watch the American sci-fi movie "In Time", in which New Zealand screenwriter, director and producer New Zealand Andrew M. Niccol has imagined a world in which money has been replaced by the lifespan left and each individual over 25 years old (when they stop aging), are wearing a counter on their arm, displaying how much they have left to live; the economic system relies on transactions paid in lifespan - banks, loans, interest rates - the rich are storing billions of years, while the poor only have hours, minutes or seconds left and when their time is up they die suddenly, as if struck by a mace.  click here to read the entire article
25.04.2018
DEPUTY PRIME-MINISTER VIOREL ŞTEFAN:
"The sale of ArcelorMittal Galaţi will be done only with the explicit agreement of the Romanian state"
     * Bogdan Chiriţoiu: "The European Commission will force the future buyer of Sidex Galaţi to increase the output of steel"
     ArcelorMittal may only sell the Galaţi metallurgic plant with the explicit agreement of the Romanian state, and the European Commission will ensure that the output of the plant will increase after the transaction, deputy prime-minister Viorel Ştefan said yesterday, in a conference on the issue of major industrial energy consumers.  click here to read the entire article
20.04.2018
Iliescu on trial - history begins now...
     * "Iliescu on trial for all the bloodshed!" was one of the powerful slogans of the University Square, as well as "Iliescu - KGB, go back to the USSR!".
     We, who had organized the marathon protest of the century, knew who Ion Iliescu was, as the rest of the Romanian people took a long time to catch on, even Brucan was wrong in his estimate that the much maligned "stupid people" would take two decades to "awake".  click here to read the entire article
16.04.2018
"Mission Accomplished!"
     * - The Syrian gas attack did not exist, the American missiles were brought down, then where are the dead coming from?!
     * - It is enough to tell Syrians that they are attacked and killing each other?
     Friday, Syria was attacked by war attacks, in which a warship of the United Nations which operate in the Red Sea (according to the American officials), American B-1 bombers, four British Royal Tornado GR4 aircraft (which fired Storm Shadow missiles) and French Rafale jets.  click here to read the entire article
.