"Guvernul canadian este convins că Trump se va retrage din NAFTA"

11.01.2018

D.I
 
     Guvernul Canadei este tot mai convins că preşedintele american Donald Trump va anunţa în curând retragerea SUA din Acordul Nord-American de Liber Schimb (NAFTA), conform unor surse guvernamentale citate de Reuters.
     Declaraţiile Guvernului de la Ottawa amplifică suspiciunile referitoare la continuarea discuţiilor privind modernizarea NAFTA, un acord la care Trump a declarat în repetate rânduri că va renunţa, dacă nu sunt aduse modificări majore.
     Oficialii celor trei state semnatare (Canada, Mexic, SUA) vor participa în perioada 23-28 ianuarie la o a şasea rundă de negocieri, aceasta reprezentând penultima şansă pentru ca părţile să ajungă la un consens. Pentru moment, nu este clar dacă SUA se va retrage din acord, preşedintele Trump nefiind obligat să respecte preavizul de şase luni pe care l-a transmis anterior. De asemenea, înştiinţarea de retragere trebuie avizată de Congresul SUA, decizie ce ar putea fi blocată de ambele tabere - republicani şi democraţi.
     Surse din cadrul guvernului canadian au declarat pentru Reuters că decizia lui Trump nu este încă sigură, Ottawa luând în considerare mai multe scenarii în acest sens. Sursa a menţionat că "executivul este din ce în ce mai sigur de acest aspect... se pregăteşte pentru anunţul lui Trump privind retragerea".
     Cu toate acestea, potenţialele daune aduse celor trei mari economii nord-americane, în eventualitatea retragerii SUA, au lansat un val de îngrijorări pe pieţele de capital. Reacţionând la aceste îngrijorări, principalii indici bursieri de pe Wall Street au scăzut, în timp ce dolarul canadian a ajuns la cea mai scăzută valoare din acest an.
     Mark Arhibald, manager de portofolii la AGF Investments, a declarat că "se aşteaptă o lungă perioadă de incertitudine". Preţul obligaţiunilor canadiene a crescut, în timp ce acţiunile companiilor de cale ferată şi de transport al gazelor naturale şi petrolului au crescut la principala bursă a ţării.
     Pe fondul acestor îngrijorări, moneda mexicană a înregistrat pierderi, iar valoarea acţiunilor a continuat să scadă pe plan local.
     Directorul general al Royal Bank of Canada, a declarat marţi că în prezent există o şansă mare ca NAFTA să fie anulat.
     Totodată, o sursă apropiată Casei Albe l-ar fi citat pe Donald Trump declarând "vreau să renunţ", în contextul în care discuţiile continuă fără semne de progres. În plus, unul dintre purtătorii de cuvânt ai Casei Albe a menţionat că "nu există vreo schimbare a poziţiei preşedintelui american privind NAFTA".
     Preşedintele SUA a susţinut în repetate rânduri că acordul încheiat în 1994 afectează muncitorii americani. Echipa sa de negociere a formulat o serie de cerinţe care au alarmat partenerii canadieni şi mexicani. Printre cele mai contestate cerinţe se regăseşte cea privitoare la stabilirea regulilor de origine pentru bunurile produse în cadrul NAFTA, această prevedere avantajând companiile auto din SUA.
     Preşedintele Camerei Americane de Comerţ a declarat că beneficiile economice, obţinute prin tăierile de taxe şi eliminarea reglementărilor aplicate afacerilor, ar fi anulate de retragerea SUA din NAFTA.
     Efectele poziţiei asumate de Washington s-au resimţit şi în Mexic, unde compania General Motors deţine 14 linii de asamblare. În cazul în care SUA s-ar retrage din NAFTA, toate automobilele produse în Mexic ar fi supuse unei taxe de 25% din valoarea acestora.
     Un oficial din cadrul guvernului mexican a confirmat că autorităţile mexicane se aşteptau la posibilitatea retragerii SUA din acord.
     Sursele guvernamentale citate de Reuters avertizează că, în cazul retragerii SUA din acord, Canada ar rămâne parte a NAFTA, în timp ce Mexicul a susţinut că nu va mai fi parte a acordului.
     Oficialii de la Ottawa au susţinut în repetate rânduri că retragerea din NAFTA ar constitui o strategie a preşedintelui american de a obţine concesii în procesul de negociere, programat să se încheie la finalul lunii martie 2018.
     Contactate pentru a oferi un punct de vedere asupra celor afirmate de cele două surse, Ministerul Canadian de Externe şi Ministerul Economiei în Mexic au refuzat să ofere comentarii. 
 
