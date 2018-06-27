   Ofertă publicitate   Abonament la ziarul BURSA   Evenimentele BURSA   Suplimentele BURSA   Newsletter   Cariere   Contact       
TĂRICEANU ŞI DRAGNEA AU MANIPULAT OPINIA PUBLICĂ

Giuliani: "Scrisoarea trimisă în România este o opinie personală"

BURSA 31.08.2018

George Marinescu
 
     Şefii coaliţiei de guvernare au oferit timp de o săptămână o nouă diversiune cetăţenilor români. După ce fumigena privind atentatul împotriva lui Liviu Dragnea nu a reuşit schimbarea agendei publice a cetăţenilor, mai preocupaţi de ce s-a în­tâmplat în 10 august, în Piaţa Victoriei, după ce "bomba" lui Darius Vâlcov privind protocolul secret din 8 decembrie 2016 dintre Parchetul General şi Serviciul de Informaţii s-a întors împotriva ministrului justiţiei, PSD şi ALDE au aruncat în presă scrisoarea lui Rudolph Giuliani.
     Fost procuror şi fost primar al oraşului New-York, în prezent avocat şi apropiat al preşedintelui Donald Trump, Giuliani şi-a permis, la solicitarea unui client, să trimită o scrisoare preşedintelui Klaus Iohannis, document în care critică protocoalele încheiate între Parchetul General şi SRI şi între DNA şi SRI. Ba chiar, în cuprinsul scrisorii, Giuliani îi sugereză lui Klaus Iohannis că ar trebui să aprobe o amnistie pentru toţi cei care au fost condamnţi pe baza probelor adunate în urma colaborării dintre cele trei instituţii semnatare ale protocoalelor.
     Scrisoarea a fost fluturată atât de preşedintele PSD Liviu Dragnea, cât şi de liderul ALDE Călin Popescu Tăriceanu care au spus că lucrurile menţionate în documente sunt corecte şi că, iată, oficiali ai SUA au o altă părere faţă de preşedintele Klaus Iohannis şi de opoziţia politică din ţara noastră.
     Cei doi au uitat să menţioneze că, de fapt, scrisoarea lui Giuliani nu are niciun antet oficial: nici de la Casa Albă, nici de la Departamentul de Stat.
     Întregul scandal a atras, de altfel, atenţia Departamentului de Stat care va stabili dacă Rudolph Giuliani mai poate continua activitatea sa pentru alţi clienţi, atât timp cât îl reprezintă pe preşedintele Donald Trump.
     Conform unui articol publicat de cotidianul american Washington Post, Giuliani a primit un apel din partea oficialilor Departamentului de Stat în această săptămână despre scrisoarea sa. Rudolph Giuliani le-a spus celor de la Washington Post: "Cei de la Departamentul de Stat au vrut să ştie: «Este exact acest lucru? Este real? Vrem să ne asigurăm că acest lucru este autentic». Le-am răspuns: «Absolut»".
     Ca răspuns la o cerere de comentarii formulată de cotidianul american, Departamentul de Stat a reiterat declaraţia sa din 11 iunie şi a spus că "până în prezent România a înregis­trat progrese considerabile în combaterea corupţiei şi construirea statului de drept. Îi încurajăm pe români să continue pe această cale".
     Mai mult, un oficial din cadrul Departamentului de Stat le-a trans­mis celor de la Washington Post: "Rudy Giuliani nu vorbeşte pentru guvernul american cu privire la politica externă".
     Totodată, Rudolph Giuliani a declarat cotidianului american că a fost angajat să trimită scrisoarea de către o firmă de consultanţă la nivel global condusă de fostul director al FBI, Louis Freeh. El a refuzat să spună pentru ce persoană sau client lucrează firma Freeh şi ce sumă a primit pentru scrisoarea respectivă.
     Contactată de Washington Post, firma Freeh nu a răspuns la o cerere de comentarii, dar jurnaliştii americani susţin că societatea a prestat în trecut servicii pentru Gabriel Popoviciu, un investitor român care, anul trecut, a fost condamnat la şapte ani de închisoare într-un caz de fraudă şi corupţie.
     Rudolph Giuliani a mai declarat că nu a discutat cu preşedintele Donald Trump şi cu niciun alt oficial al administraţiei de stat americane înainte de a întocmi şi de a trimite scrisoarea respectivă în România.
     Conform articolului din Washing­ton Post, Giuliani a spus "Sunt un cetăţean privat", atunci când a fost întrebat de ce a luat o poziţie contrară guvernului SUA el a menţionat că nu era pe deplin conştient de poziţia Statelor Unite privind lupta anti-corupţie din România, aruncându-l ca pe o "problemă domestică" în acea ţară.
     "Poate că ar fi trebuit să spun în scrisoare, că nu reprezint preşedintele", a spus Giuliani, dar a adăugat că el a presupus că oficialii români ştiau acest lucru. El a mai spus că a vorbit cu cel puţin un oficial român, dar a refuzat să spună cu cine. 

     *  Scrisoarea plătită a lui Giuliani naşte reacţii
     În scandalul scrisorii semnată şi trimisă de Rudolph Giuliani, Mircea Geoană, fostul candidat la prezindeţialele din 2009 şi fost preşedinte al Senatului, sus­ţine că şi alţii au învăţat să folosească "jocul cu manta", adică folosirea pârghiilor de influenţă din străinătate.
     Fost ministru de externe al României şi fost ambasador al ţării noastre în SUA, Geoană a scris pe pagina sa de Facebook:
     "Aici duce exportul de scandal din România - ajungem din nou cu tema corupţiei pe prima pagină a presei internaţionale. «Jocul cu manta», folosirea pârghiilor de influenţă din străinătatea influentă pentru susţinerea intereselor de acasă, era până mai de curând apanajul instituţiilor şi a unui grup de iniţiaţi. Au învăţat şi alţii să o folosească şi nu ezită să o facă. Câştigă cineva din asta? Eu cred că pierdem cu toţii".
     În acelaşi context, politologul american Francis Fukuyama a criticat pe contul său de Twitter iniţiativa lui Rudolph Giuliani de a semna o scrisoare în apărarea corupţilor din România.
     "Rudy pare că şi-a făcut o carieră din apărarea politicienilor corupţi. Giuliani a fost plătit pentru a face lobby în România", a scris el pe Twitter, dând link la articolul din Politico unde Giuliani a admis în premieră că a fost plătit de avocatul lui Puiu Popoviciu şi Alexander Adamescu.
     Totodată, Ambasadorul SUA, Hans Klemm, a declarat, ieri, că modificările aduse legislaţiei penale pot influenţa negativ relaţia România - SUA, precizând că guvernul de la Washington sprijină complet lupta anticorupţie şi apărarea drepturilor omului, potrivit unor surse din AmCham, citate de g4media.
     Afirmaţiile au fost făcute de ambasadorul SUA în cadrul evenimentului "The U.S. - Romania Strategic Partnership: Highlights & Opportunities - AmCham Ambassadorial Business Breakfast", la care a participat şi ambasadorul României în SUA, George Maior.
     Kans Klemm a spus: "Recentele modificări în legislaţia penală şi anticorupţie, semnalate într-o scrisoare comună a ambasadorilor şi oficiali UE, pot avea un rol negativ asupra cooperării SUA -România în domeniul luptei împotriva terorismului, traficului de arme şi persoane şi aplicarea legii. În ciuda retoricii, trebuie făcută diferenţa între poziţia oficială a SUA, exprimată de Casa Albă şi Ambasadă, şi declaraţiile cetăţenilor. Fiecare dintre noi e liber să scrie ce consideră el de cuviinţă".
     În legătură cu acest subiect a făcut o scurtă precizare şi ministrul justiţiei, Tudorel Toader. Întrebat cum comentează situaţia creată de declaraţiile lui Giuliani, Toader a răspuns: "Eu nu sunt comentator. Sunt atâţia care cred că le ştiu pe toate şi îşi dau cu părerea cu privire la toate. Giuliani este şi el un om până la urmă, din Statele Unite".

 
 
1.  Vorbesc in numele cititorilor Bursa de orice color
    (mesaj trimis de Mihai în data de 31.08.2018, ora 01:24)  
 Ne-am saturat de autori care scriu articole politice. Ziarul Bursa este unul economic si rolul lui este foarte important . Rugam redactia si patronatul ca sa pastreze linia ziarului de pana acum si sa ne ofere articole care sa fie cu adevarat folositoare in activitatea noastra. Cititorii ziarului Bursa sunt maturi si suficient de inteligenti ca sa nu aibe nevoie de "educare politica ". Cei care sunt de o parte sau alta nu cred ca vor fi influentati sa isi schimbe optiunea politica. Indiferent de care parte ne situam din pct de vedere politic avem nevoie de un ziar Bursa care sa se lupte pe probleme economice in mod impartial.


 
Jurnal Bursier
31.08.2018
BVB
Rulaj de 39 milioane lei, sub media anului
     * BET-BK şi BET-NG, singurii indici pe minus
     
     Lichiditatea înregistrată în şedinţa de tranzacţionare de ieri la Bursa de Valori Bucureşti (BVB) a fost de 39,03 milioane de lei, sub valoarea...  click să citeşti tot articolul
30.08.2018
BVB
Lichiditatea se meţine sub media anului
     Şedinţa de tranzacţionare de la mijlocul săptămânii a fost caracterizată printr-o evoluţie preponderent negativă a cotaţiilor bursiere, şapte dintre cei nouă indici ai Bursei de Valori Bucureşti...  click să citeşti tot articolul
29.08.2018
BVB
Aproximativ 24% din rulaj, asigurat de titlurile SNP
     * BET-FI singurul indice pe minus
     
     Lichiditatea înregistrată ieri la Bursa de Valori Bucureşti (BVB) a crescut la 24,07 milioane de lei (5,17 milioane de euro), peste rulajul consemnat în...  click să citeşti tot articolul
27.08.2018
Transelectrica, cel mai lichid emitent, la finele săptămânii trecute
     * Niciun transfer pe piaţa "deal"
     Piaţa principală a Bursei de Valori Bucureşti (BVB) a ieşit în evidenţă, în şedinţa de vineri, printr-un rulaj de numai 4,47 milioane de euro, cu mult sub...  click să citeşti tot articolul
27.08.2018
Politica monetară a SUA stimulează bursele europene
     Bursele din Europa au crescut uşor vineri, după ce preşedintele Federal Reserve (Fed) din SUA, Jerome Powell, a pledat pentru majorarea viitoare a dobânzilor.
     Titlurile companiei auto...  click să citeşti tot articolul
24.08.2018
BVB/ ÎN SESIUNEA DE IERI
Digi Communications, pe primul loc în topul lichidităţii
     * Prime Transaction: "Indicii au înregistrat evoluţii preponderent ascendente"
     
     Rulajul înregistrat în şedinţa de tranzacţionare de ieri a Bursei de Valori Bucureşti (BVB) a fost de...  click să citeşti tot articolul
vezi toate articolele
English Section
29.08.2018
American record: the Nasdaq has exceeded the 8,000 points level
     * Claudiu Cazacu, XTB România: "United States companies have posted results that even exceeded the analysts' expectations, which were already for 2-figure profit increases"
     * Liviu Moldovan, financial analyst: "Currently, investors have a «blind» faith in the stock markets, in general, and in that of the US, in particular"
     For the first time in the history of the American markets, Nasdaq has surpassed the psychological level of 8,000 points.
     In the August 27 session, the Standard & Poor's 500 (S&P 500) index also reached an all time high, ending the trading session at almost 2,897 points.  click here to read the entire article
27.08.2018
Darius Vâlcov digs up the IPO of Digi Communications
     The capital market was marked, last week, by a number of controversial statements tied to the listing of Digi Communications, starting from the statements made recently by Darius Vâlcov, state advisor on the team of the prime-minister, who wrote on his Facebook page that he has asked the Financial Oversight Authority (ASF) if it was true that the book value of the Digi shares was 1 leu and 8 bani, and pointed out that at the time of the IPO, the shares of Digi were listed at 40 lei and are currently priced at 28 lei (30% down) and keep going down.  click here to read the entire article
23.08.2018
Highways keep collapsing - this time in Germany
     Angela Merkel inaugurated the highway in December 2005, less than a month after she became chancellor of Germany.
     The highway was built on the territory of the former East Germany, connects Lubeck and the Polish border, after the junction with A11, and goes through the electoral precinct of chancellor Merkel.  click here to read the entire article
20.08.2018
THE NATIONAL MINERAL RESOURCES AGENCY, IN A NOTIFICATION TO THE PRIME-MINISTER:
The failure to update the natural gas royalties has caused a loss of 8 billion lei to the state budget
     The Romanian government has lost over 8 billion lei, between 2006-2018, following the failure to update the royalties paid by the oil and gas companies, says Gigi Dragomir, the president of the National Mineral Resources Agency (ANRM), in a report sent to the prime-minister.  click here to read the entire article
15.08.2018
"In 1997, the Lombard interest rate rose from 50% to 674%, in one night"
      * (Interview with Radu Graţian Gheţea, President - CEO of CEC Bank)
     In banking there are many risks and that is why banks need to be flexible and have as diverse an exposure as possible, which take the market circumstances at the time into account, says Radu Graţian Gheţea, President and CEO of CEC Bank. He told us, in an interview: "We have to adapt to what is happening in the market and we need to do things in such a way that the economic activity and that of the bank both function properly. If we're going with the idea that we want to eliminate every risk, then we'll just stop doing anything. For instance, we have been and we are a bank which heavily funds agriculture, which also means animal husbandry. A few years ago, our exposure to the aviculture sector was rather significant, and when the avian flu came we had to cover some non-performing loans on that segment. Now that the avian flu is done, we are facing the swine flu. What should we do, stop lending?"
     Reporter: Lately, there have been opinions from some experts who are saying that there is a wave of non-performing loans of the ones taken out by the First Home Program. What is your comment on these statements?  click here to read the entire article
08.08.2018
"Banks of the future need to speak the same language as the new generations"
     * (Interview with Laszlo Diosi, OTP Bank CEO)
     Reporter: How would you describe the banking market, at the present time?
     Laszlo Diosi: Even though there are plenty of challenges, there are also many opportunities for the Romanian banking system. The lessons of the financial-economic crisis have resulted in a better regulated framework, stable, transparent and predictable. The guiding line of the policies developed by the authorities that are qualified, but in particular by those with a regulatory and oversight role has been characterized by a balance between profitability and systemic safety.
     But there is no shortage of challenges. We are talking here about challenges which concern the digitalization of the banking system and the national and international legislation. The entire system needs to align with complex and sometimes confused regulations.
     Recorded by Emilia Olescu  click here to read the entire article
31.07.2018
"I would wholeheartedly vote for a Romexit"
     * (Interview with Dan Paul, the president of the Association of Brokers)
     The management of the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) needs to find out from brokers whether Romania truly needs a derivatives market, says Dan Paul, the president of the Association of Brokers, who was kind enough to grant BURSA an interview.  click here to read the entire article
27.07.2018
THE DĂNCILĂ GOVERNMENT AFTER SIX MONTHS
Budget deficit has increased 2.4 times
     Now we know why prime-minister Dăncilă was in a hurry to announce the activity report for the first six months at the helm of the Romanian government: the nice tale of the hike of pensions and salaries wasn't supposed to be overshadowed by the evolution of budget expenses, whose increase has led the deficit of the consolidated general budget to 1.61% of the GDP, from 0.88% after the first five months of the year.  click here to read the entire article
23.07.2018
BECAUSE AN AGREEMENT ON THE PRICE COULDN'T BE REACHED,
The Alro Public Offer has failed
     The public offer started by Vimetco and Conef for a stake of at most 53.77% of the shares of Alro Slatina (Alro) has been unsuccessful, as the issuer announced that due to the unfavorable market conditions, the shareholders, company and underwriters couldn't agree on a price for the volume of 383.79 million shares put up for sale.  click here to read the entire article
23.07.2018
ECONOMIC ANALYST AURELIAN DOCHIA PREDICTS:
"A hike in taxes, unavoidable in the near future"
     * According to Eurostat, Romania has the biggest governmental deficit in the EU
     The hike of some taxes, in the near future, is unavoidable, according to economic analyst Aurelian Dochia.
     His statement comes as, in the first quarter, the government's deficit has seen an increase over the last quarter of 2017, according to data by the European Statistics Office (Eurostat).  click here to read the entire article
13.07.2018
Russia World Cup
The last assault in Moscow: France - Croatia
     The final tournament of the World Football Cup will end with a gala representation, the duel between Croatia and France. France, the with the most expensive players in the tournament, has met the expectations, Croatia is the biggest surprise the of the competition.  click here to read the entire article
09.07.2018
FOOTBALL AND MONEY
Professionally sold image
     Cristiano Ronaldo (33 years old) had several hits over the last few days, even though in the final tournament of the World Championship he failed to exceed expectations, as Portugal was eliminated in the round of eight.  click here to read the entire article
05.07.2018
The global water crisis is avoiding Romania
     The world is intensely preparing for a water crisis, the most important resource for human life. The signs, on a continental and global level, that there is a water problem are increasingly clear.  click here to read the entire article
02.07.2018
20 award winners at the Gala of the BURSA Construcţiilor magazine
     The Bursa Construcţiilor magazine, published by the BURSA press group, has taken the first step in the third decade of existence and has awarded, in this year's Gala, no fewer than 20 awards of excellence, to some of the most important associations in the sector, as well as to companies that have stood out through their activity.  click here to read the entire article
27.06.2018
A VOTE FOR AN UNFORGETTABLE SUMMER
A hopeless vote of no-confidence
     In the plenum joint meeting of the Chamber of Deputies and the Senate, which will be held today starting at 14:00, will be debated and put up for vote the vote of no-confidence against the government submitted by 152 members of the opposition.
     The document which incriminates the failures of the Dăncilă government has been read in the Parliament on Monday, June 25th.  click here to read the entire article
