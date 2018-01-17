   Ofertă publicitate   Abonament la ziarul BURSA   Evenimentele BURSA   Suplimentele BURSA   Newsletter   Cariere   Contact       
CONFERINŢA CODUL INSOLVENŢEI - Ediţia a V-a

Banci Asigurari

Teodorovici: "Autorităţile vor definitiva structura noii bănci pentru dezvoltare în acest an"

BURSA 22.02.2018
măreşte imaginea
     * Ministrul finanţelor: "Orice creştere de inflaţie, ROBOR şi curs de schimb reprezintă îngrijorare, vom discuta cu guvernatorul BNR săptămâna viitoare"
       Autorităţile vor definitiva structura noii bănci pentru dezvoltare în acest an fiind, de fapt, o bancă de promovare, a declarat miercuri Eugen Teodorovici, ministrul Finanţelor Publice, la Palatul Parlamentului.
     Acesta a spus: "Este un concept mai vechi, bancă de promovare, cum este cunoscută la nivel european. Sunt 6 state membre la nivel european care au un astfel de concept de bancă. Nu este o nouă bancă. Sunt anumite atribuţii care, în sistemul nostru de astăzi, având două bănci, o serie de atribuţii care vor fi alipite. Vor fi câteva zone prioritare precum infrastructură, agricultură, IMM-uri, energie, sănătate, către care această bancă se va îndrepta cu precădere".
     El a precizat că în Parlament sunt două proiecte cu privire la o Bancă pentru Dezvoltare: "Sunt modele la nivel european. Sunt două proiecte în Parlament, unul fiind deja la Camera Deputaţilor. Ideea e să avem un singur document la ieşirea din Parlament, care să reglementeze modul în care această bancă va trebui să îşi desfăşoare treaba la nivelul pieţei. În 2018 definitivăm ca structură".
     Ministrul Finanţelor a mai spus, ieri, că orice creştere de inflaţie, ROBOR sau curs de schimb reprezintă o îngrijorare.
     Domnia sa a declarat, potrivit Agerpres: "Orice creştere, că vorbim de inflaţie, de ROBOR, cursul de schimb reprezintă o îngrijorare. Discuţia va avea loc săptămâna viitoare cu domnul guvernator (Mugur Isărescu, guvernatorul BNR, n.r.) pentru a vedea exact modul în care acţionăm împreună". El a precizat că inflaţia este influenţată atât de factori interni cât şi externi: "Sunt şi factori interni şi externi, dar discuţia trebuie să aibă loc înainte de a ne pronunţa şi noi şi cei de la Banca Naţională. Inclusiv creşterea salarială poate să fie un element, dar avem şi factori externi, că vorbim de creşterea preţului barilului, creşterea preţului produselor din afara României, automat poartă un anumit rol în ceea ce se întâmplă la nivel naţional". 

     * Teodorovici, despre plafonarea dobânzilor la credite: "Eu sunt adeptul pieţei libere"
     Ministrul Finanţelor, Eugen Teodorovici, a fost întrebat, miercuri, ce părere are despre proiectul privind plafonarea dobânzilor la creditele ipotecare şi de consum, el precizând că este adeptul pieţei libere, în care statul să nu intervină.
     "Daţi-mi voie să nu mă pronunţ pe acest subiect. Eu nu am fost prezent la discuţii, am fost la Bruxelles. E o discuţie, haideţi să vedem care va fi votul final pe această speţă. Eu sunt adeptul pieţei libere, piaţa să fie cea care are mecanismele necesare pentru a se regla. Cererea şi oferta sunt regulile de joc în piaţă şi statul nu trebuie să intervină pe cât posibil, bine ar fi deloc, să nu intervină în piaţă decât atunci când sunt să spunem derapaje într-un fel sau altul", a afirmat Eugen Teodorovici, potrivit News.ro.
     Comisiile reunite - economică, pentru buget şi juridică - din Senat au aprobat marţi plafonarea dobânzilor pentru creditele ipotecare şi de consum şi au votat pentru reintroducerea dreptului debitorului de a-şi răscumpăra un bun de la firma de recuperare.
     Astfel, comisiile au aprobat o măsură prin care dobânda maximă pentru creditele ipotecare nu poate depăşi de mai mult de 2,5 ori dobânda de referinţă, de 2,25%, anunţată de Banca Naţională a României (BNR), potrivit senatorului PNL, Daniel Zamfir.
     "Dobânda maximă pentru creditele ipotecare nu poate depăşi mai mult de 2,5 ori dobânda legală în cazul creditelor ipotecare sau imobiliare. Cum dobânda legală e astăzi 2,25%, s-ar ajunge la un maxim de 5,62%. Rezonabil, nu?", a scris Zamfir, pe pagina sa de Facebook.
     Totodată, potrivit senatorului PNL, în cazul creditelor de consum, dobânda va fi plafonată la 18% pe an. În plus, comisiile reunite au votat pentru reintroducerea dreptului debitorului de a-şi răscumpăra un bun de la firma de recuperare cu dublul preţului cu care a fost achiziţionat de recuperator.
     "Am avut în vedere limitarea profitului firmei de recuperare. Dublul sumei pe care recuperatorii îl percep mi se pare absolut rezonabil", a declarat senatorul PNL.
     Debitorul are astfel drept de preempţiune, iar această măsură nu ar încuraja neplata ratelor, ci recuperarea bunurilor de la recuperatori, potrivit lui Zamfir.
     "Nu s-ar încuraja deloc, pentru că această prevedere nu face altceva decât să readucă în piaţă acele bunuri, pentru că dacă recuperatorul a cumpărat un imobil la 5-10% din valoare, cred că sunteţi cu totul de acord că nu acela era preţul real al pieţei. Ori dacă debitorul va avea posibilitatea să plătească dublul sumei cu care recuperatorul a cumpărat de la bancă, eu vă asigur că banca nu va mai vinde firmelor de recuperare, care de cele mai multe ori sunt vehiculele băncilor, nu va mai vinde la acel preţ de 10%. Cred că un preţ normal pe piaţă al oricărui imobil atunci când vrei să vinzi cu discount, poate fi undeva la 30%", a afirmat senatorul PNL.
     Potrivit lui Zamfir, recuperatorii cumpără în prezent cu 10% din valoarea reală.
     "Este o datorie pe care debitorul o are de plătit deşi preţul, aşa cum vă spuneam, nu este unul real, este unul rezultat din acel aranjament bancă-executor-recuperator de creanţe", a afirmat Zamfir.

 
 
[ tipăreşte articolul ] Teodorovici: "Autorităţile vor definitiva structura noii bănci pentru dezvoltare în acest an"

 
Opinia cititorului   [ scrieţi-vă opinia. ] 
1.  urmeaza BANCOREX 2
    (mesaj trimis de marius în data de 22.02.2018, ora 02:14)  
 Excelent, in loc de spaga, vom avea credite rapide pentru clientela politica, de nevoi personale sau de grup.


 
Aceeasi sectiune (Banci Asigurari)
vezi toate articolele din sectiune
ROBOR la trei luni a stagnat la 2,09% click să citeşti tot articolul
AVOCATUL PIPEREA A PIERDUT PROCESUL COLECTIV CU OPT BĂNCI CARE AU DAT CREDITE ÎN CHF
Piperea are de dat 150.000 lei băncilor, cheltuieli de judecată click să citeşti tot articolul
BNR REACŢIONEAZĂ LA VOTUL SENATORILOR PENTRU PLAFONAREA DOBÂNZILOR:
"Ţările din UE au abordări opuse despre limitarea dobânzilor" click să citeşti tot articolul
PIAŢA MONETARĂ
Dobânzile overnight au stagnat click să citeşti tot articolul
PIAŢA VALUTARĂ
Euro s-a depreciat la 4,6606 lei click să citeşti tot articolul
ÎNTR-UN PROCES PE CLAUZE ABUZIVE
Raiffeisen Bank, obligată de instanţă să returneze aproape 6.000 CHF unui client click să citeşti tot articolul
SENATORUL LIBERAL LOVEŞTE DIN NOU
Zamfir plafonează dobânzile click să citeşti tot articolul
Euro a fost cotat la 4,6606 lei, sub referinţa de ieri click să citeşti tot articolul
ROBOR la trei luni a stagnat la 2,09% click să citeşti tot articolul
Fitch a confirmat ratingul Erste la nivelul A-, cu perspectivă stabilă click să citeşti tot articolul
DUPĂ APARIŢIA UNEI INFORMAŢII ÎN PRESĂ LEGATĂ DE PLANUL DE DISTRIBUŢIE A DIVIDENDELOR,
Acţiunile Banca Transilvania au fost suspendate pentru două ore de la tranzacţionare click să citeşti tot articolul
PSD-istul Budăi îl ia la întrebări pe Isărescu despre opiniile personale din BNR click să citeşti tot articolul
PIAŢA MONETARĂ
Dobânzile overnight au stagnat click să citeşti tot articolul
PIAŢA VALUTARĂ
Euro s-a apreciat la 4,6623 lei click să citeşti tot articolul
UniCredit anunţă simplificarea operaţiunilor pentru clienţi în aplicaţia de Mobile Banking click să citeşti tot articolul
Actualitate - vezi toate ştirile mai jos.
Companii-Afaceri, 11:10
Vânzările Carlsberg în România au crescut cu 21% în 2017
     Carlsberg, brandul de bere aflat în portofoliul United Romanian Breweries Bereprod (URBB), a înregistrat o rată de creştere a vânzărilor din România de 21% în 2017 faţă de 2016, potrivit unui comunicat de presă remis Redacţiei.  click să citeşti tot articolul
Bănci-Asigurări, 11:03
ROBOR la trei luni a stagnat la 2,09%
     Indicele ROBOR la 3 luni a stagnat astăzi la 2,09%, valoare înregistrată şi în şedinţa anterioară, potrivit datelor publicate de Banca Naţională a României (BNR).  click să citeşti tot articolul
Companii-Afaceri, 10:54
RAPORT COLLIERS INTERNATIONAL:
"Piaţa imobiliară devine tot mai activă în 2018"
     În contextul unei creşteri economice care a depăşit performanţele celorlalte ţări din regiunea Europei Centrale şi de Est (ECE), ţara noastră a înregistrat un an 2017 foarte bun din punct de vedere al pieţei imobiliare, în special pentru segmentele de birouri, investiţii şi terenuri.  click să citeşti tot articolul
Companii-Afaceri, 10:51
Nestle România şi Nestle Global anunţă rezultatele financiare pentru anul 2017
     Nestle, companie de produse alimentare şi băuturi, raportează o creştere organică de 2,4%, cu 1,6% creştere internă şi 0,8% creştere a preţului, se arată într-un comunicat al companiei, remis astăzi Redacţiei.  click să citeşti tot articolul
Internaţional, 10:28
Bursele europene au deschis în scădere
     Cinci indici bursieri europeni au deschis şedinţa de tranzacţionare de astăzi în depreciere.  click să citeşti tot articolul
Ediţii precedente
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube LinkedIn RSS
Jurnal Bursier
22.02.2018
BVB
Volumul coboară la doar 14 milioane de lei
     * Piaţa a înregistrat a treia scădere consecutivă
     * Titlurile OMV Petrom au scăzut cu 1,14%
       Piaţa a înregistrat în şedinţa de tranzacţionare de la mijlocul săptămânii, cea de a treia zi de scădere consecutivă, majoritatea cotaţiilor emitenţilor listaţi la Bursa de Valori Bucureşti (BVB)...  click să citeşti tot articolul
22.02.2018
BURSELE DIN LUME
Rezultatele "Atos" aduc scăderi pe pieţele din Europa
     Acţiunile de pe pieţele din Europa au scăzut ieri, în special în sectorul tehnologic, investitorii fiind atenţi la rezultatele financiare anunţate de companii.  click să citeşti tot articolul
21.02.2018
BVB
Volumul rămâne sub valoarea medie din 2018
     * George Brande, Interfinbrok: "Investitorii stau într­-o stare de expectativă, ceea ce poate explica rulajul redus"
       Piaţa principală a Bursei de Valori Bucureşti (BVB) a încheiat şedinţa de tranzacţionare de ieri preponderent în scădere, singurul indice ce a cunoscut o creştere fiind BET-FI, al celor cinci...  click să citeşti tot articolul
21.02.2018
BURSELE DIN LUME
Creşteri în Europa, în baza rezultatelor companiilor
     Bursele din Europa au crescut ieri, în a doua parte a zilei, datorită rezultator financiare peste aşteptări anunţate de unele companii.  click să citeşti tot articolul
20.02.2018
BVB
Volumul scade la doar 25 de milioane de lei
     * BET­-FI, singurul indice în creştere
       Volumul înregistrat în prima zi de tranzacţionare a săptămânii a fost de doar 25,5 milioane de lei (5,47 milioane de euro), cu mult sub nivelul înregistrat în şedinţa anterioară, de circa 66...  click să citeşti tot articolul
20.02.2018
BURSELE DIN LUME
Acţiunile "Daimler" - afectate de o investigaţie privind compania, în SUA
     Bursele din Europa au urmat un curs mixt ieri, în contextul unui volum redus, dat fiind că au fost închise atât pieţele americane, cât şi unele din Asia.  click să citeşti tot articolul
vezi toate articolele
Cotaţii Internaţionale

bursa.ro in other languages
English  English Deutsch  Deutsch Français  Français Italiano  Italiano
Service provided by Google Translate
Curs Valutar

Curs valabil din data de 21 februarie 2018
1 Dolar australian...
1 Leva bulgărească...
1 Dolar canadian....
1 Franc elveţian...
1 Coroană cehă...
1 Coroană daneză...
1 Liră egipteană...
1 Euro...
1 Liră sterlină...
100 Forinţi maghiari...
100 Yeni japonezi...
1 Leu moldovenesc...
1 Coroană norvegiană...
1 Zlot polonez...
1 Rublă rusească...
1 Coroană suedeză...
1 Liră turcească...
1 Dolar S.U.A...
1 Rand sud-african...
1 Real brazilian...
1 Renminbi chinezesc...
1 Rupie indiană...
100 Woni sud-coreeni...
1 Peso mexican...
1 Dolar neo-zeelandez...
1 Dinar sărbesc...
1 Hryvna ucraineană...
1 Dirham emirate arabe...
1 Kuna croată...
1 Bahtul thailandez...
1 Gram aur...
1 DST...		 AUD
BGN
CAD
CHF
CZK
DKK
EGP
EUR
GBP
HUF
JPY
MDL
NOK
PLN
RUB
SEK
TRY
USD
ZAR
BRL
CNY
INR
KRW
MXN
NZD
RSD
UAH
AED
HRK
THB
XAU
XDR		 2.9707
2.3829
2.9874
4.0372
0.1839
0.6259
0.2134
4.6606
5.2734
1.4934
3.5192
0.2269
0.4819
1.1215
0.0668
0.4671
0.9980
3.7828
0.3218
1.1619
0.5959
0.0584
0.3522
0.2019
2.7777
0.0395
0.1401
1.0299
0.6263
0.1201
161.5578
5.4841 		..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
click aici pentru cursurile pieţei valutare - istoric
English Section
21.02.2018
LIBERAL SENATOR STRIKES AGAIN
Zamfir caps interest rates on loans
     * Senators have voted for the annual effective rate to be at most 2.5% higher than the policy rate when it comes to mortgage
     * The law will go to the Chamber of Deputies - the decision making forum
     * Senator Zamfir: "Today, we have become European as far as the manner in which loans are granted as well"
       PNL senator Daniel Cătălin Zamfir does not disappoint. His draft law concerning the capping of interest rates was the first that appeared on the agenda yesterday, in the common meeting of the specialized commissions and despite the controversies between him and a few other party colleagues, including the president of the Economic Commission Florin Cîţu, the liberal got more than he had made his objective initially - not just the capping of compensatory and penalty interest rates, but also the capping of the annual effective interest rate charged by banks and Non-Financial Banking Institutions (IFNs).  click here to read the entire article
20.02.2018
UPON REQUEST FROM ONE SHAREHOLDER,
The DIICOT brings prosecution in rem, in the Romcab case
     * The investigation concerns the deliberate reporting of inaccurate financial statements or untrue information
     * Sebastian Vlădescu: "An investigation is the only solution which would show where the money went, I know I've done my job"
       The DIICOT prosecutors have begun prosecution in rem of the actions, in the "Romcab" (MCAB) case, according to a response sent by the prosecutors to Valentin Stănescu, a shareholder in the company.  click here to read the entire article
16.02.2018
VALERY KUZMIN, AMBASSADOR OF THE RUSSAIAN FEDERATION IN BUCHAREST:
"We are happy that the offshore perimeters in the Black Sea will start being exploited"
     * Lucian Bode, co-initiator of the BRUA, is asking for clarifications from Teodor Meleşcanu concerning the export of natural gas from Hungary
       We are happy that the perimeters on the continental coast of Romania (ed. note: offshore in the Black Sea) will start being exploited, because there lies inactive a very important resource of the energy industry, his excellency Valery Kuzmin, Ambassador of the Russian Federation told us in Bucharest, during Diplomat's Day.  click here to read the entire article
15.02.2018
IN THE MEETING WITH THE ANRM
Sources: "The US embassy took interest in the reference price for natural gas"
     * Also discussed were the intentions of the Mazarin company to acquire some perimeters
       The management of the National Mineral Resources Agency (ANRM) met on Tuesday with Shelley Saxen, deputy economic advisor of the US embassy in Bucharest. On the agenda was last Friday's order issued by the ARNM which establishes the reference price for natural gas mined in Romania, in order to set the royalties will be calculated based on the trading prices on the hub of CEGH Vienna, according to sources close to the talks.  click here to read the entire article
14.02.2018
The ANRM has once again decided to raise the reference price for natural gas
     * Gigi Dragomir, the president of the ANRM: "We see no reasons why the price of natural gas paid by the end consumers should increase"
     * ROPEPCA: "The proposal to adapt the royalty for natural gas made in Romania to a virtual foreign number shows a lack of sovereignty"
       The reference price for natural gas extracted from Romania, in order to establish the royalties, will be calculated based on the trading prices of the CEGH Viena hub, the National Agency for Mineral Resources announced on Friday, which issued the Order concerning the approval of the Methodology to set the reference price for natural gas extracted from Romania.  click here to read the entire article
07.02.2018
Volatility is back on the global markets with a vengeance
     The Black Monday of 1987 came two months after the beginning of the term of Alan Greenspan as head of the Federal Reserve. Back then, the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) fell 508 points, 22.61% below that of the previous trading day.  click here to read the entire article
06.02.2018
An investor has filed a complaint against "Certinvest" with the ASF
     * Mihai Dragoş says that the value of the Certinvest Dinamic fund units is updated slowly on the site
     * The investor raises questions about the ties between the fund's managers and the unlisted bond issuers in the fund's portfolio
       Investor Mihai Dragoş has filed a complaint with the Financial Oversight Authority concerning the open fund Certinvest Dinamic, managed by Certinvest.  click here to read the entire article
05.02.2018
Who "owns" the stupid things said by the employees of the NBR?
     The National Bank of Romania (NBR) thinks that the National Liberal Party (PNL) is a pariah.  click here to read the entire article
30.01.2018
Sex and the country with Viorica Dăncilă
     The female prime-minister seems like a victory against sexism. The emancipation of our women seems to find its expression in the appointment of Viorica Vasilica Dăncilă as head of the Executive.  click here to read the entire article
25.01.2018
THE SALE OF BANCPOST HAS REOPENED THE ISSUE OF LOANS PAID ON TIME, SOLD IN HOLLAND
Customer: "Bancpost has sold my loan to an LLC from Holland, and my money ended up in Cyprus"
     * NBR: "It is still up to the courts to establish and verify the legality of the assignment"
     * Debtor: "I went to the address in Holland and there was no main office of any Eurobank entity there"
     * Cuculis: "Companies that have acquired loans are collecting interest illegally"
     * Civil Code: "The assignee may only enforce their rights on a third party after notifying the debtor that they have been assigned"
     * The bank has not notified the customers before selling their loans
     * Bancpost had not answered our enquiry on the matter, by the time the newspaper had gone to the printers
       The sale of Bancpost to Banca Transilvania, without the loans paid to day that were assigned in the past to a Dutch entity, has once again brought up the issue of loans sold abroad, even though they were performing. Customers who have found themselves in this situation have pointed out a number of irregularities in the assignment process.  click here to read the entire article
22.01.2018
The year of the great budgetary leap... into the void
     The issue of the funding of the budget deficit will become acute in 2018, as the government authorities show us that they haven't learned anything from last year's experience.  click here to read the entire article
22.01.2018
RULING OF THE COURT OF APPEAL
Journalist Cristi Popa wins the lawsuit against Profit.ro and is awarded compensatory salaries of over 40,000 Euros
     * Profit.ro Publishing owes the Romanian state approximately 360,000 Euros, and "N.ro Agenţia de Ştiri" SRL, approximately 460.000 Euros
       Journalist Cristi Popa has won in the Court of Appeal the lawsuit against Profit.ro Publishing SA, by which he had disputed the decision by which he had been laid off in 2016, as the court decided that he would be reinstated to the job he held before his layoff, as well as the payment of compensatory salaries.  click here to read the entire article
19.01.2018
GIGI DRAGOMIR, REINSTATED AT THE ANRM
Is the formula for gas royalties the true reason for the resignation of Tudose?
     * The dismissal of Gigi Dragomir as chairman of the ANRM, was one of the last decisions made by Mihai Tudose
     * The reinstatement of Gigi Dragomir as head of the ANRM, among the first decisions made by Mihai Fifor
     * Daniel Zamfir, PNL: "I hope that the reinstatement of Dragomir to his own job represent the admission of the mistake made by Tudose, concerning the obstructing of the updating of the reference price for natural gas"
       Former prime-minister Mihai Tudose and the current interim prime-minister Mihai Fifor, seem to have something in common, aside from the position they fill - they seem to be seriously concerned with the natural gas royalties.  click here to read the entire article
18.01.2018
AFTER THE ROW CONCERNING THE AMENDMENT OF THE REFERENCE FOR THE NATURAL GAS ROYALTY
Producers deny accusations of their failure to pay the royalties even though they did not concern them
     * Liberal senator Daniel Zamfir accused former prime-minister Mihai Tudose of sacking ANRM president Gigi Dragomir, for issuing an order which updated the methodology for the calculation of the royalty for natural gas, to match the market price
       The Romanian Association for Oil Exploration and Production (ROPEPCA) yesterday denied, in a press release, the "grave and unjustified" accusations made against the Romanian producers of natural gas, "accusations which concern the alleged insufficient payment of natural gas royalties", which it says are "being discussed in public increasingly often".  click here to read the entire article
17.01.2018
The NBR is trying to tether the economy and inflationary expectations to moving sands
     The first hike of the policy rate in the last ten years, by 0.25 percentage points, is too small and has come too late to have a significant effect on inflationary expectations.  click here to read the entire article
.

X

Urmăreşte-ne pe Facebook