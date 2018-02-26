Atenție mare la criminala May. Există următorul raport de presă difuzat de RT. Ministrul de externe rus Lavrov afirmă:



"Sergei Skripal, a former Russian double agent, and his daughter Yulia were poisoned with an incapacitating toxin known as 3-Quinuclidinyl benzilate or BZ, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said, citing the results of the examination conducted by a Swiss chemical lab that worked with the samples that London handed over to the Organisation for the Prohibition of the Chemical Weapons (OPCW).



The Swiss center sent the results to the OPCW. However, the UN chemical watchdog limited itself only to confirming the formula of the substance used to poison the Skripals in its final report without mentioning anything about the other facts presented in the Swiss document, the Russian foreign minister added. He went on to say that Moscow would ask the OPCW about its decision to not include any other information provided by the Swiss in its report.



Lavrov said that the Swiss center that assessed the samples is actually the Spiez Laboratory. This facility is a Swiss state research center controlled by the Swiss Federal Office for Civil Protection and, ultimately, by the country’s defense minister. The lab is also an internationally recognized center of excellence in the field of the nuclear, biological, and chemical protection and is one of the five centers permanently authorized by the OPCW."





În traducere aproximativă, Lavrov are acces la rezultatele complete ale testelor făcute de laboratorul elvețian pentru OPCW. În raportul forului de la ONU apare doar formula chimică. Și atât. Dar elvețienii spun explicit că acea formulă chimică nu este gazul toxic sovietic ci altul numit BZ, produs în țările NATO.





Este bomba mediatică a ultimelor 24 de ore. Este mai tare decât rachetele de jucărie ale lui Trump. Știrea asta ar trebui, dacă este confirmată, să fie pe prima pagină a tuturor ziarelor cinstite din lume. [ răspunde la această opinie ]



