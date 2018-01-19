Toader proposes the revocation of Kovesi

The dismissal of chief DNA (National Anti-corruption Department) prosecutor Laura Codruţa Kovesi was announced last night by Justice Minister Tudorel Toader, at the headquarters of the Ministry, after presenting the justification of the decision, presented in the form of twenty bullet points, while also taking the opportunity to mention he had been head of class, which surprised everybody, because no one was interested in his school achievements.

"The DNA is not the same as its chief prosecutor, whose actions have even demonstrated that they can endanger the institution itself, through abuse of authority, discretionary behavior, defying the authority of the Parliament, the dispute of the decisions of the Romanian constitutional court", Tudorel Toader concluded, and he announced: "For these actions and facts which are intolerable in a state ruled by the law, based on the legal provisions, I hereby initiate the procedure for the revocation of the chief-prosecutor of the DNA".

The procedure involves, according to what the minister said, that his report, accompanied by the revocation proposal would be sent to the prosecutors department of the Supreme Council of Magistrates (CSM) and to the Romanian president, for analysis and to decide based on their "constitutional competences" (the minister makes the proposal, but the decision is not theirs to make). [ print ]