   Ofertă publicitate   Abonament la ziarul BURSA   Evenimentele BURSA   Suplimentele BURSA   Newsletter   Cariere   Contact       
CONFERINŢA CODUL INSOLVENŢEI - Ediţia a V-a

Politica

TRAIAN BĂSESCU, DESPRE UNIREA CU REPUBLICA MOLDOVA:

" Reunificarea nu trebuie lăsată pe mâna propagandei, pentru că propaganda va fi extrem de puternică"

BURSA 29.03.2018

D.I.
 
măreşte imaginea
Traian Băsescu
     Liderul PMP, Traian Băsescu, a declarat, ieri, că reunificarea cu Republica Moldova, pentru care ar fi necesare deciziile parlamentelor din cele două ţări, "nu e un lucru uşor", fiind şi "avantaje şi dezavantaje dintr-o unire", informează Agerpres.
     Într-o intrevenţie la postul România TV, Băsescu a precizat: "Reunificarea nu trebuie lăsată pe mâna propagandei, pentru că propaganda, şi de o parte, şi de alta, va fi extrem de puternică. Trebuie decizii în cele două parlamente (n.r. - de la Bucureşti şi Chişinău), dar nu este o decizie uşoară, adică eu o promovez, că vreau să trezesc demnitatea românilor de pe ambele maluri ale Prutului uitându-se la modul cum România a pierdut 33.000 de kilometri pătraţi de teritoriu şi 3,5-4 milioane de cetăţeni, dar nu e un lucru uşor, sunt şi avantaje şi dezavantaje dintr-o unire. Gândiţi-vă numai câte probleme de negociere va ridica Transnistria, care trebuie negociată cu Moscova, care are trupe şi material militar, cu Kievul, că a fost deţinătoarea teritoriului în mod istoric, şi cu Bucureştiul, care vrea să se unească cu Republica Moldova. Trebuie finanţată diferenţa de salarii şi diferenţa de pensii şi ajutoarele sociale".
     În opinia sa, ţara noastră va putea susţine acest tip de cheltuieli. Un alt lucru de care ţara noastră trebuie să ţină cont este acela că "Republica Moldova îşi asigură doar 30% din energie şi România trebuie să vină cu diferenţa de 70%, ceea ce înseamnă interconectări de electricitate prin sud şi prin nord şi extinderea conductei de gaz".
     Fostul preşedinte a oferit şi un argument istoric: "Sunt multe lucruri de făcut. (...) Pe de altă parte, aş pleca de la un lucru care ţine de demnitatea noastră: suntem singura ţară care încă duce povara Pactului Ribbentrop-Molotov. Singura care a rămas şi trăieşte după voinţa lui Hitler şi Stalin, exprimată prin pactul ticălos Ribbentrop-Molotov, este România. Noi am rămas aşa, să ne bată vântul, or, e o chestiune de demnitate naţională reîntregirea ţării cu Republica Moldova, nu discutăm de mai mult".
     Senatorul PMP a amintit faptul că ţara noastră a făcut paşi în privinţa unirii cu Republica Moldova prin faptul că dă "5.000 de burse anual tinerilor din Republica Moldova, a relaxat legislaţia cetăţeniei - avem în momentul de faţă peste 800.000 de cetăţeni români dintre cetăţenii Republicii Moldova -, s-a dat un ajutor de 100 de milioane de euro, nerambursabil, care se investeşte în grădiniţe şi şcoli, a venit şi Ponta şi a făcut proiectul ăsta de gazoduct până la Ungheni, care va trebui extins până la Chişinău".
     Băsescu a adăugat că prin unirea cu Republica Moldova vor fi şi avantaje, deoarece este vorba de o suprafaţă de 33.000 de kilometri pătraţi de teren aproape exclusiv agricol, ceea ce ar duce la creşterea potenţialului agricol al ţării în UE, ar creşte populaţia cu aproape patru milioane de locuitori şi asta înseamnă că i-ar creşte şi numărul de voturi din Parlamentul European şi din Consiliul European, dar şi din punct de vedere militar şi demografic.
     În final, Băsescu a afirmat că nu întâmplător a venit cu acest mesaj unionist acum, după ce Vladimir Putin a revenit la putere: "Să nu credeţi că anul trecut, în vară, aş fi declanşat acest mesaj unionist în Republica Moldova, nu întâmplător am considerat că este momentul. Transnistria era vitală din punct de vedere al securităţii în concepţia Moscovei pentru Federaţia Rusă. După ce Federaţia Rusă a anexat Crimeea, din punct de vedere strategic, Transnistria nu mai are nicio semnificaţie, decât una de bâzâială, pentru că Putin şi-a luat un portavion care e inima Mării Negre, care e cu o frontieră către Gurile Dunării, cu alta către Bosfor şi cu alta către Ucraina şi acolo a depozitat armament cât să echilibreze lucrurile pe frontul estic al NATO. Transnistria nu mai este importantă din acest punct de vedere, dar este importantă pentru că va fi subiect de negociere dacă se va ajunge la unire". 
 
[ tipăreşte articolul ] " Reunificarea nu trebuie lăsată pe mâna propagandei, pentru că propaganda va fi extrem de puternică"

 
Opinia cititorului   [ scrieţi-vă opinia. ] 
Aceeasi sectiune (Politica)
vezi toate articolele din sectiune
VICTOR NEGRESCU:
"Ne dorim ca viitorul cadru financiar multianual al Uniunii Europene să fie centrat pe interesele cetăţenilor" click să citeşti tot articolul
CCR dezbate astăzi sesizarea preşedintelui Iohannis privind statutul funcţionarului public parlamentar click să citeşti tot articolul
25 DE LIBERALI AU VOTAT EXCLUDEREA LUI ZAMFIR DIN PNL
Senatorul Daniel Zamfir - executat de colegii de partid click să citeşti tot articolul
TEODOR MELEŞCANU:
Avem în pregătire o întâlnire a comisiei de istorici pe tema tezaurului României de la Moscova click să citeşti tot articolul
Iohannis: "Prefer ca în final să avem nişte Legi ale Justiţiei cu care să putem să mergem înainte" click să citeşti tot articolul
Modificarea Codului fiscal, din nou în Guvern click să citeşti tot articolul
GELU DIACONU, DESPRE NUMIREA LUI IONUŢ MIŞA CA ŞEF AL ANAF:
"Teodorovici va fi nevoit să introducă sau să majoreze taxe" click să citeşti tot articolul
Bogdan Pandelică, demis din funcţia de preşedinte ANPC click să citeşti tot articolul
Premierul a numit trei noi secretari de stat la Ministerul Economiei click să citeşti tot articolul
PNL va depune săptămâna viitoare o moţiune simplă împotriva ministrului Fondurilor Europene click să citeşti tot articolul
IOHANNIS:
"Nu am discutat niciodată cu George Maior despre sesizarea la ANI" click să citeşti tot articolul
Conducerea PNL Sector 3 a fost demisă click să citeşti tot articolul
IOHANNIS:
"Sper ca Guvernul să înţeleagă că această chestiune trebuie redresată şi trebuie să revenim la o creştere economică sustenabilă click să citeşti tot articolul
IOHANNIS:
"Prefer să avem nişte legi cu care să mergem înainte" click să citeşti tot articolul
Grupurile politice din CGMB au semnat simbolic o declaraţie de unire a ţării noastre cu Republica Moldova click să citeşti tot articolul
Actualitate - vezi toate ştirile mai jos.
Companii-Afaceri, 12:04
Toneli Holding reacţionează ca urmare a investigaţiei declanşate de Consiliul Concurenţei pe piaţa ouălor
     Toneli Holding reacţionează ca urmare a informaţiilor apărute în mass-media potrivit cărora Consiliul Concurenţei a declanşat o investigaţie pe piaţa producţiei şi comercializării ouălor de consum din ţara noastră, se arată într-un comunicat al companiei, remis Redacţiei.  click să citeşti tot articolul
Companii-Afaceri, 11:52
Daimler şi BMW îşi vor uni diviziile de car-sharing pentru a concura companii precum Uber
     Grupurile germane Daimler şi BMW intenţionează să formeze o companie mixtă prin fuzionarea diviziilor de car-sharing, pentru a concura mai eficient furnizorii de servicii de transport cum este Uber Technologies, informează Bloomberg.  click să citeşti tot articolul
Strategia Naţională Anticorupţie, 11:39
Alexander Adamescu a fost arestat în Marea Britanie
     Alexander Adamescu a fost arestat preventiv, luni seară, în Marea Britanie, după ce o instanţă londoneză a constatat că acesta a folosit acte false în instanţă în timpul judecării procesului de extrădare, informează Evenimentul Zilei şi Libertatea.  click să citeşti tot articolul
Bănci-Asigurări, 11:26
ROBOR la trei luni a crescut la 2,08%
     Indicele ROBOR la 3 luni a crescut, astăzi, la 2,08%, faţă de 2,06%, valoare înregistrată de asemenea în şedinţa anterioară, potrivit datelor publicate de Banca Naţională a României (BNR).  click să citeşti tot articolul
Companii-Afaceri, 10:54
Saint-Gobain îşi măreşte capacitatea de producţie în România
     Saint-Gobain anunţă modernizarea şi extinderea liniei de producţie de vată bazaltică de la fabrica ISOVER din Ploieşti, care va fi operaţională începând cu al doilea semestru al anului 2019.  click să citeşti tot articolul
Calendarul BURSA 2018
Ediţii precedente
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube LinkedIn RSS
Jurnal Bursier
29.03.2018
BVB
Scăderi pe linie pentru toţi indicii bursei
     * 65% din rulaj realizat prin transferul deal cu aproape 5% din SIF Oltenia
       Piaţa principală a Bursei de Valori Bucureşti (BVB) a înregistrat, în şedinţa de tranzacţionare de la mijlocul săptămânii, un volum de 97,34 milioane de lei (20,91 milioane de euro), circa 65% din...  click să citeşti tot articolul
28.03.2018
BVB
BET-FI, singurul indice care a închis în teritoriu negativ
     Valoarea tranzacţiilor de ieri, de la Bursa de Valori Bucureşti, a fost de 44,41 milioane de lei (9,55 milioane de euro), peste nivelul din şedinţa anterioară, de aproape 35 de milioane de lei, în...  click să citeşti tot articolul
28.03.2018
BURSELE DIN LUME
Bursele europene continuă să crească
     Bursele din Europa au urmat un curs pozitiv ieri, investitorii fiind din nou atenţi la informaţiile despre companii, după ce temerile legate de un război comercial s-au atenuat.
     Titlurile...  click să citeşti tot articolul
27.03.2018
BURSELE DIN LUME
Temerile de pe pieţele europene şi americane se atenuează
     Acţiunile de pe pieţele din Europa s-au înscris pe un curs pozitiv ieri, analiştii considerând că tensiunile comerciale recente s-au mai atenuat în urma apariţiei informaţiilor conform cărora SUA...  click să citeşti tot articolul
27.03.2018
BVB
Rulajul coboară la doar 35 milioane de lei
     Volumul a scăzut, în prima zi de tranzacţionare a săptămânii, la 34,8 milioane de lei (7,47 milioane de euro), sub nivelul din şedinţa anterioară, de aproape 58 de milioane de lei, în contextul în...  click să citeşti tot articolul
26.03.2018
BVB
Creştere uşoară a indicelui BET, în contrast cu evoluţia pieţelor externe
     Indicele BET, referinţa pieţei locale de capital, a urcat, în ultima şedinţă de tranzacţionare a săptămânii, cu 0,2%, în contrast cu scăderile avute de majoritatea pieţelor externe.  click să citeşti tot articolul
vezi toate articolele
Cotaţii Internaţionale

bursa.ro in other languages
English  English Deutsch  Deutsch Français  Français Italiano  Italiano
Service provided by Google Translate
Curs Valutar

Curs valabil din data de 28 martie 2018
1 Dolar australian...
1 Leva bulgărească...
1 Dolar canadian....
1 Franc elveţian...
1 Coroană cehă...
1 Coroană daneză...
1 Liră egipteană...
1 Euro...
1 Liră sterlină...
100 Forinţi maghiari...
100 Yeni japonezi...
1 Leu moldovenesc...
1 Coroană norvegiană...
1 Zlot polonez...
1 Rublă rusească...
1 Coroană suedeză...
1 Liră turcească...
1 Dolar S.U.A...
1 Rand sud-african...
1 Real brazilian...
1 Renminbi chinezesc...
1 Rupie indiană...
100 Woni sud-coreeni...
1 Peso mexican...
1 Dolar neo-zeelandez...
1 Dinar sărbesc...
1 Hryvna ucraineană...
1 Dirham emirate arabe...
1 Kuna croată...
1 Bahtul thailandez...
1 Gram aur...
1 DST...		 AUD
BGN
CAD
CHF
CZK
DKK
EGP
EUR
GBP
HUF
JPY
MDL
NOK
PLN
RUB
SEK
TRY
USD
ZAR
BRL
CNY
INR
KRW
MXN
NZD
RSD
UAH
AED
HRK
THB
XAU
XDR		 2.8802
2.3804
2.9137
3.9520
0.1829
0.6249
0.2129
4.6557
5.3217
1.4888
3.5565
0.2275
0.4835
1.1063
0.0653
0.4530
0.9386
3.7576
0.3209
1.1298
0.5974
0.0577
0.3508
0.2040
2.7260
0.0393
0.1420
1.0231
0.6255
0.1203
161.8947
5.4776 		..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
click aici pentru cursurile pieţei valutare - istoric
English Section
28.03.2018
No investor have expressed interest in the privatization of the Sanevit Arad syringe factory
     No investor has expressed interest in the privatization of the "Sanevit 2003" disposable syringes factory of Arad, as part of the last procedure initiated by the Ministry of the Economy, which took over the company in 2012 to save ut from bankruptcy, but since then, several attempts at privatization have failed, and since 2013 the plant hasn't manufactured anything, according to News.ro.  click here to read the entire article
27.03.2018
ALEXANDRU BOTEZ, ELECTRICA SHAREHOLDER:
"Daniel Chiţoiu and ALDE are behaving as if Electrica were their own fief"
     * The Ministry of Energy has requested the election of a new Board of Directors, even though the current management was elected in October, for a four-year term
     * The company's directors are entitled to compensation in the event of their unjustified dismissal
     * Challenges in court concerning the prior elections would remain groundless
       The proposal of the Ministry of Energy that the shareholders of Electrica (EL) decide, in the General Shareholder Meeting of April 27th, the election of the members of the Board of Directors, through the cumulative vote method, for a term of four years, even though the current directors were elected in October 2017, also for four years, has caused discontent among some shareholders.  click here to read the entire article
22.03.2018
Financial crisis yellow code warning in the United States
     "The markets are turning into the markets' greatest enemy", wrote an analyst of Goldman Sachs in a note addressed to its customers, according to an article by Bloomberg, and the jump in the VIX volatility index last month "is a symptom of the financial fragility".  click here to read the entire article
19.03.2018
AS SHAREHOLDER,
Dan Paul sues "Cemacon"
     * The president of the Association of Brokers has taken the matter to the County Court of Cluj, to address the capital reduction of 2014 and the subsequent decisions of the company
     * Liviu Stoleru, CEO of Cemacon, told us on Thursday, that "no notification has been received from the company concerning such a topic"
     * The case was recorded on Friday, with the County Court of Cluj
     * BCR sold to BOF for 2 Euros the non-performing loans of 16.5 million Euros of "Cemacon" and "Ambient"
       * UPDATE 15.45 "Cemacon" confirms the lawsuit brought by Dan Paul
     "Cemacon" today sent the Bucharest Stock Exchange, a report whereby it confirms the existence of the lawsuit brought by Dan Paul, the president of the Association of Brokers. However, the officials of the company wrote that they have no details about the case.
     -------
     Dan Paul, the president of the Association of Brokers, has sued "Cemacon" (CEON), acting as shareholder, seeking the annulment of the shareholders' decision of March 24th, 2014, concerning the reduction of the share capital and of the subsequent acts, according to a notification seen by "BURSA".  click here to read the entire article
15.03.2018
THE NATIONAL BANK OF ROMANIA ISN'T COMMENTING, EVEN THOUGH BOTH COMMERCIAL BANKS ARE LISTED ON THE STOCK EXCHANGE
Press: "The NBR has blocked the acquisition of Banca Românească by OTP Bank"
     The National Bank of Romania (BNR) has blocked the acquisition of Banca Românească by OTP Bank România, according to information which appeared yesterday in the Romanian press, as well as on some foreign websites. Thus, the NBR hasn't issued an opinion on the transaction, even though the time by which it should have done so expired since back in autumn last year.  click here to read the entire article
14.03.2018
RAINER SEELE, OMV:
"We are dedicated to collaboration with Gazprom and we won't endanger our partnership"
     * OMV has a budget of 10 billion Euros for takeovers, until 2025 and it is targeting the markets in the Middle East and Asia Pacific
     * Manfred Leitner: "It is unknown how the BRUA pipeline will be implemented, but I don't think that all the gas volumes of the Black Sea that get exported will only go to the West"
       OMV wants to reduce its dependence on the European market, between 2020-2025, and will focus on acquisitions in the Middle East and Asia Pacific, according to CEO Rainer Seele.  click here to read the entire article
07.03.2018
ACCORDING TO AN EUROPEAN COMMISSION DOCUMENT, SEEN BY BLOOMBERG
The EU wants to set 25% tariffs on various US imports
     The European Union (EU) intends to apply tariffs for imports of 2.8 billion Euros (3.5 billion dollars) in the US, from T-shirts and bourbon, to motorbikes, if American president Donald Trump continues its plan to impose 25% tariffs for foreign steel acquisitions, according to Bloomberg.  click here to read the entire article
06.03.2018
USA: "We will not exempt any country from the application of steel and aluminum tariffs"
     * The EU, which is preparing retaliatory tariffs of its own against the US, is carrying out talks with the countries that will be affected by the taxes proposed by the Americans: Japan, Canada, Brazil and Turkey
     * German economy minister: "President Trump wants to play a game that no one can win"
       One of the top advisors to US president Donald Trump has recently announced that the US will not make any exception from the application of tariffs set on imported steel and aluminum, even if the EU is preparing reprisals, according to ft.com.  click here to read the entire article
05.03.2018
LAST WEEK, ROMANIA HAD THE BIGGEST IMPORTS OF NATURAL GAS IN THE LAST FIVE YEARS
ANRE, auditing Transgaz, E.ON, ENGIE and OMV
     * In Europe, the cold weather has led to a significant rise in the price of natural gas
       Last week, Romania imported about one third of the daily natural gas consumption to get it through the cold winter period, these being the biggest daily imports of natural gas in the last five years, according to some sources from the energy sector, quoted by Agerpres.  click here to read the entire article
02.03.2018
A POSSIBLE CONTRACT FOR THE SPARE PARTS NEEDED BY PATRIOT MISSILES
All time high for "Aerostar" stock, after the "Raytheon" quote request
     * Aurel Cazacu: "The American partners are trying to cooperate, even if they do not have the obligation to offset, and Aerostar is the best plant in Romania"
     * A rise of over 40% for the Aerostar shares over the last year
       Shares of "Aerostar" Bacău (ARS) yesterday rose 6.5%, to 5.24 lei/share, taking the company's valuation to an all time high - 797.93 million lei, after American company Raytheon announced that it has requested a quote from ARS, to get more information about the parts that might be manufactured in Bacău for the Patriot radar, which is part of the Patriot missile system.  click here to read the entire article
28.02.2018
REPORT FROM BRUSSELS / EUROPEAN ENERGY COMMISSION:
"The amendments of the Industries Commission to Emergency Government Ordinance 64 cannot be approved"
     * "We prefer dialogue, but we may resort to the European courts as well, if things don't work out"
       The European Commission is encouraging dialogue with the Romanian authorities concerning Emergency Government Ordinance 64 of 2016 concerning the natural gas sector, but if the issues on this matter cannot be resolved, we may resort to the European Court of Justice, European energy commissioner Miguel Arias Canete, said in a meeting in Brussels with the representatives of the Romanian energy sector.  click here to read the entire article
26.02.2018
The merit of Antena 3
     The success of Antena 3 is admirable! Dan Voiculescu has once again proved his usefulness, his television has created the somewhat plausible media context for justice minister Tudorel Toader to dare make his proposal for the revocation of Laura Codruţa Kovesi as chief-prosecutor of the DNA, despite the extraordinary support that she gets in the country and abroad.  click here to read the entire article
23.02.2018
Toader proposes the revocation of Kovesi
     The dismissal of chief DNA (National Anti-corruption Department) prosecutor Laura Codruţa Kovesi was announced last night by Justice Minister Tudorel Toader, at the headquarters of the Ministry, after presenting the justification of the decision, presented in the form of twenty bullet points, while also taking the opportunity to mention he had been head of class, which surprised everybody, because no one was interested in his school achievements.  click here to read the entire article
21.02.2018
LIBERAL SENATOR STRIKES AGAIN
Zamfir caps interest rates on loans
     * Senators have voted for the annual effective rate to be at most 2.5% higher than the policy rate when it comes to mortgage
     * The law will go to the Chamber of Deputies - the decision making forum
     * Senator Zamfir: "Today, we have become European as far as the manner in which loans are granted as well"
       PNL senator Daniel Cătălin Zamfir does not disappoint. His draft law concerning the capping of interest rates was the first that appeared on the agenda yesterday, in the common meeting of the specialized commissions and despite the controversies between him and a few other party colleagues, including the president of the Economic Commission Florin Cîţu, the liberal got more than he had made his objective initially - not just the capping of compensatory and penalty interest rates, but also the capping of the annual effective interest rate charged by banks and Non-Financial Banking Institutions (IFNs).  click here to read the entire article
20.02.2018
UPON REQUEST FROM ONE SHAREHOLDER,
The DIICOT brings prosecution in rem, in the Romcab case
     * The investigation concerns the deliberate reporting of inaccurate financial statements or untrue information
     * Sebastian Vlădescu: "An investigation is the only solution which would show where the money went, I know I've done my job"
       The DIICOT prosecutors have begun prosecution in rem of the actions, in the "Romcab" (MCAB) case, according to a response sent by the prosecutors to Valentin Stănescu, a shareholder in the company.  click here to read the entire article
.

X

Urmăreşte-ne pe Facebook