BURSA 03.01.2018
Andreea Cuzub
Companii-Afaceri, 10:46
Compania de streaming Spotify a fost dată în judecată de Wixen Music Publishing, care cere daune de cel puţin 1,6 miliarde de dolari pentru încălcarea legislaţiei privitoare la drepturile de autor, scrie AFP.com. detalii
Internaţional, 10:25
Cinci indici bursieri europeni au deschis şedinţa de tranzacţionare de astăzi în apreciere. detalii
Piaţa de Capital, 10:11
Indicii de pe Bursa de Valori Bucureşti (BVB) au deschis în apreciere şedinţa de tranzacţionare de astăzi. detalii
Politică, 09:59
ELENA UDREA:
Elena Udrea a postat astăzi un mesaj pe pagina ei de Facebook, acuzând foşti colegi de partid că sunt "lichele", ameninţând că le va da numele şi va spune ce bani au luat de la partid şi cum au fost numiţi în funcţii. detalii
Companii-Afaceri, 09:24
Transportatorul naţional de gaze Transgaz (TGN) anunţă că le va restitui acţionarilor impozitul de 5% perceput asupra dividendelor aferente anilor financiari 2015 şi 2016, "ca urmare a demersurilor întreprinse către autorităţile fiscale", potrivit unui raport al companiei remis Bursei de Valori Bucureşti. detalii
22.12.2017
BVB
* Marcel Murgoci, "Estinvest": Este posibil ca, săptămâna viitoare, să asistăm la şedinţe cu volatilitate crescută"
Piaţa principală de Bursei de Valori Bucureşti (BVB) a fost caracterizată, în penultima şedinţă de tranzacţionare a săptămânii, de oscilaţii relativ reduse ale indicilor, cea mai mare scădere, de... detalii
21.12.2017
BVB
* BET - NG, singurul indice în scădere
Şedinţa de tranzacţionare de la mijlocul săpătămânii a fost marcată de creşterea celor mai mulţi indici ai Bursei de Valori Bucureşti (BVB), singurul coş de acţiuni ce a încheiat ziua în scădere... detalii
21.12.2017
BURSELE DIN LUME/DUPĂ ADOPTAREA REFORMEI FISCALE ÎN SUA
Acţiunile de pe pieţele europene au scăzut ieri, după ce Senatul din SUA a votat normele de reformă fiscală, determinând avansul randamentelor titlurilor de stat americane. detalii
20.12.2017
BVB
* Rulaj de 10,6 milioane de euro, în şedinţa de marţi
* Titlurile "Banca Transilvania" au generat aproape 40% din lichiditatea totală
Lichiditatea înregistrată pe Bursa de Valori Bucureşti (BVB) în a doua şedinţă de tranzacţionare a săptămânii a fost de 49,15 milioane lei (10,63 milioane euro), sub rulajul de luni (25,5 milioane... detalii
* Titlurile "Banca Transilvania" au generat aproape 40% din lichiditatea totală
19.12.2017
BVB
Prima şedinţă de tranzacţioare a săptămânii a ieşit în evidenţă prin transferurile realizate pe "piaţa regular" cu titlurile "Fondul Proprietatea" (FP), simbol pe care au fost... detalii
19.12.2017
BURSELE DIN LUME
Acţiunile societăţilor listate la bursele din Europa au crescut ieri, pentru prima oară în ultimele patru sesiuni, cele mai importante câştiguri fiind înregistrate de sectorul bancar, în aşteptarea... detalii
20.12.2017
The red spot on the white paper becomes greenish, but maintains it's shape, when you move your eyes to the empty part. details
19.12.2017
Approximately 700 magistrates from several courts and prosecutor offices in the country have gathered yesterday on the steps of the Bucharest Court of Appeal. details
18.12.2017
* The Secretary General of the European Federation of Journalists has pledged to support with all his strength, the efforts of FAIR-MediaSind to halt the politicians' attacks on the independence of Romanian journalists
The political assault on the freedom of the press in Romania, through the amendment of the laws of justice by the coalition in power, was one of the main issues today in the meeting of the Social Dialog Commission of the European Commission, which was attended, on behalf of Romania, Leonard Pădureţ, president of the FAIR - MediaSind Culture and Mass Media Federation, together with executive president Cristi Godinac. details
14.12.2017
EXCLUSIVE:
* "We need real and rational policy from the international community and not political tricks"
* (Interview with his Excellency, Mr. Fuad Kokaly, the Ambassador of Palestine in Bucharest)
The UN stated it was "extremely concerned over the risks of a violent escalation of the situation" after the decision of Donald Trump to unilaterally recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, in a reunion of the Security Council in which the United States have appeared more isolated than ever, according to AFP. details
* (Interview with his Excellency, Mr. Fuad Kokaly, the Ambassador of Palestine in Bucharest)
12.12.2017
AFTER BEING INVESTIGATED BY THE TAX ADMINISTRATION AND THE ANPC, BANKS GET INVESTIGATED BY THE COMPETITION COUNCIL
* Chiriţoiu: "We suspect an exchange of sensitive information on the banking market"
* Dan Suciu, NBR: "The audits of the Competition Council can't be a reason for panic whatsoever"
* Unannounced audit at Finmedia
* The investigated institutions are at risk of being fined 10% of their turnover
* Vasilescu: "The NBR has nothing to do with these investigations"
The financial banking system seems to be the focus of most of the investigation entities. After being audited by the National Tax Administration Agency (ANAF) and by the National Consumer Protection Authority (ANPC), some of the banks which operate in Romania have also been investigated by the Competition Council (CC). details
11.12.2017
THE COURT RULED THAT SOME CONTRACTS CONCLUDED BY CELL PHONE COMPANIES INCLUDE ABUSIVE CLAUSES
Paul Anghel, ANPC: "It is abnormal for some telephony operators to interpret < < unlimited > > as < < limited > >"
* The Bucharest Court of Appeal Bucharest yesterday ruled that RCS&RDS has abusive clauses in its contracts
* The ANPC has also won the initial lawsuit against Telekom România
* Vodafone has lost the case in the court of last instance against the ANPC
The Courts have decided that some contracts concluded by the telephony companies contain abusive clauses. The Court rulings were rendered last year, as well as in 2016, but the argumentations have been formulated relatively recently. details
08.12.2017
The hope of an accession as quick as possible by Romania to the Eurozone was dealt a heavy blow precisely on the National Day. details
06.12.2017
AFTER THE DRAFT HAD BEEN PUBLISHED IN OCTOBER
* Gheorghe Şimon: "The royalties law will be voted in the Parliament in February next year"
* Ministry of the Economy: "We will establish royalties which are fair both for the state as well as for the business sector"
* Daniel Cătălin Zamfir, PNL: "I found out that there are companies that have never, take note, never paid even one leu in royalties to the Romanian state, even though they have been exploiting resources for over 20 years"
* Last year, the Court of Auditors announced that Romania lost 1.4 billion dollars, because the ANRM established the oil royalties in a flawed manner
The entire legislative package concerning the regulation of the system for the regulation of the mineral, oil and hydromineral resources will be revised and will be voted in the Parliament in February next year, Economics minister, Gheorghe Şimon, announced yesterday, after the debates of the Economic, Industries and Services Commission of the Senate. details
28.11.2017
AFTER THE TRANSACTION BETWEEN BANCA TRANSILVANIA AND BANCPOST
* Customers with borrowers in CHF from Bancpost are waiting for a conversion program with a discount
After moving to second spot last year in the domestic banking system, through the acquisition of Volksbank, Banca Transilvania (BT) ends up on equal footing with BCR, taking over Bancpost, from Greek group Eurobank. details
27.11.2017
* MAKE, BURSA: "I want the new CEO of the BSE to participate in the drafting of a new strategy for the development of capital market"
On Thursday night, "BURSA" received the Award for the promoting of high standards of corporate governance on the capital market, as part of the 2017 Capital Market Awards Gala, organized by the Association of Brokers. details
24.11.2017
* Ciprian Păltineanu and Adrian Tănase, scheduled for meetings with the board
* Both candidates seem to be closet o the group in the shareholder structure of the BSE
* George Butunoiu is in charge of recruitment
* The waiting list may include a few foreigners, including former BRD executive Jacek Panczyk
According to some market sources, banker Ciprian Păltineanu and Adrian Tănase, Chief Investment Officer at NN Pensii România, will hold interviews in the beginning of next week with the Board of the BSE, after Ludwik Sobolewski's term expired in the summer. details
23.11.2017
PATRICIA SUÁREZ RAMÍREZ, THE PRESIDENT OF THE ASSOCIATION OF FINANCIAL CONSUMERS OF SPAIN:
"The decision of the Court of Justice of the European Union - a great benefit for the Spanish borrowers"
* The head of the ASUFIN: "The ruling of the Supreme Court of Spain in which the Andriciuc case has been invoked will be part of the Spanish case law and the lower courts will be required to apply the principle that underlies this decision"
The ruling issued by the Court of Justice of the European Union (CJUE) in the Andriciuc versus Banca Românească case represents a great advantage for Spanish debtors, said Patricia Suarez Ramírez, the president of the Association of Financial Consumers in Spain (ASUFIN), as part of a response recently sent to BURSA. details
22.11.2017
* Dragnea: "Those who are against me are hiding behind institutions"
The president of the Chamber of Deputies, Liviu Dragnea, leader of the PSD, thinks that his enemies are hiding behind some institutions, "they crucify people", and the real stake is "the blocking of the Laws concerning the Justice system". details
21.11.2017
The Council of the European Union and the European Parliament have sent to the ECB, in the beginning of this year, a request concerning the sending of some proposals to revise the framework for managing crises. details
20.11.2017
ANPC STRIKES AGAIN
* BCR: "Ongoing contracts no longer contain the clauses that have been subjected to examination"
* Sources: "ANPC has 6 lawsuits against BCR, which will lead to enormous losses for Erste Bank if BCR loses in court"
After forcing Raiffeisen Bank to eliminate the unfair practices from the loan agreements, the National Consumer Protection Authority (ANPC) strikes again, this time the biggest bank in the system. BCR lost in the court of first instance, against the ANPC, in a class action lawsuit concerning abusive lending clauses. details
