* (Interviu cu Cristian Pârvan, preşedintele PIAROM)

* "Programul Start-up Nation devine deja o glumă care îi afectează pe cei ce au crezut în acest proiect"

* "Ţara noastră nu mai are capacitatea să producă ceea ce producea tradiţional"

* "Să-i laşi pe tineri cu ajutor de şomaj înseamnă să-i îndemni la nemuncă"

Anul 2017 a fost unul bun din punct de vedere economic, însă anormal din punct de vedere al performanţelor, dacă îl raportăm la o scădere a segmentului de construcţii, în condiţiile în care, într-un an economic bun, sectorul construcţiilor, care urmează dinamica pozitivă, ar fi trebuit să fi crescut şi el în mod corespunzător, este de părere Cristian Pârvan, preşedintele Patronatului Investitorilor Autohtoni din România (PIAROM). Afirmaţia domniei sale vine în contextul în care instituţiile de statistică au anunţat scăderi constante în sectorul construcţiilor, bazate în special pe lipsa proiectelor de infrastructură. "Noroc cu clădirile rezidenţiale, care au mai salvat acest sector, pentru că lucrările inginereşti sunt într-un mare regres", ne-a spus Cristian Pârvan, într-un interviu.



Reporter: Care a fost evoluţia mediului de afaceri, în 2017?

Cristian Pârvan: Mediul de afaceri şi-a făcut datoria şi anul trecut, într-o totală inconsecvenţă legislativă. Au fost o serie de măsuri discutate şi uitate, de-a lungul anului 2017, pe care mediul de afaceri le-a luat întotdeauna în serios, de la primul anunţ. Noi nu ne permitem să considerăm că, dacă se anunţă o măsură de la nivelul decidenţilor politici, ea va fi abandonată. Oamenii de afaceri fac imediat calcule, fac evaluări să vadă cum îi afectează respectiva măsură, lucru pe care ar trebui să îl facă, de fapt, în primul rând, cel care decide o măsură sau alta şi să prezinte ce justificare are pentru ea. Evident că nu s-a întâmplat acest lucru, aşa cum nu s-a întâmplat nici în anii anteriori, şi se vine cu măsuri negândite, nepregătite şi cu atât mai puţin susţinute în faţa mediului de afaceri. Acest lucru creează momente de incertitudine, pentru că avem parteneri externi, avem preţuri, avem contracte, avem obligaţii. Nu se pot trata cu uşurinţă, pentru că orice schimbare implică anumite costuri, oameni, resurse, pe care o companie este obligată să le optimizeze pentru a face profit.

Reporter: Dar, în ansamblu, dacă ne uităm la cifre, economia stă foarte bine...

Cristian Pârvan: 2017 a fost un an bun din punct de vedere economic, însă anormal din punct de vedere al performanţelor, dacă îl raportăm la o scădere a segmentului de construcţii, în condiţiile în care, într-un an economic bun, sectorul construcţiilor, care urmează dinamica pozitivă, ar fi trebuit să fi crescut şi el în mod corespunzător. Comunicatele instituţiilor de statistică arată scăderi în acest domeniu, iar ele vin mai ales din lipsa proiectelor de infrastructură. Noroc cu clădirile rezidenţiale, care au mai salvat sectorul construcţiilor, pentru că lucrările inginereşti sunt într-un mare regres. Ar fi trebuit să implementăm proiectele pe infrastructură, pentru că avem atât fonduri europene, cât şi fonduri alocate de la buget. Din execuţia bugetară, se observă că volumul de cheltuială pe acest domeniu a scăzut.

De asemenea, avem rezultate negative şi îngrijorătoare pentru viitor în domeniul cercetare-inovare. Noi, cei din mediul de afaceri, susţinem toţi necesitatea utilizării acestui pilon de dezvoltare, pentru că este evident că ţara noastră nu mai are capacitatea de a produce ceea ce producea tradiţional.

Industria are nevoie şi de produse inovative, nu numai de comandă externă, or produsele inovative vin în urma unui proces de cercetare-dezvoltare şi a constituirii unui brand românesc care să permită, ulterior, şi vânzarea în afara ţării. În concluzie, cercetarea-dezvoltarea a rămas la un nivel redus, s-a făcut puţin în acest domeniu din punct de vedere legislativ. În acelaşi timp, avem o lipsă de politică în sector, o lipsă de orientare.

Reporter: Care dintre domeniile economice au evoluat cel mai mult, în 2017?

Cristian Pârvan: Un domeniu deosebit de important este IT&C, care are o pondere semnificativă în economie, aproape dublă decât agricultura, de exemplu. În aceste condiţii, ne uităm să existe politici adecvate unui sector care-şi poate creşte competenţele, care nu trebuie să folosească resurse naturale, energie şi aşa mai departe, ca să facă PIB. Sigur că nu se poate numai cu sectorul IT, dar odată ce avem acest domeniu, este păcat să nu îl valorificăm la cât poate el să facă.

În proiectul care s-a dezvoltat recent la Ministerul Finanţelor privind sprijinirea IMM, nu am fost de acord cu prevederea că, în mod explicit, vor fi finanţate de la buget, cu 80%, IMM-urile care înfiinţează centre de agrement, a doua categorie fiind finanţarea cu doar 50% a capitalului de lucru pentru restul IMM-urilor. Am întrebat ce fel de politică este aceasta. Noi propunem de ani de zile să sprijinim companiile româneşti care pot deveni sub-furnizori ai firmelor internaţionale, să sprijinim producţia. Unde facem centre de agrement? Trebuie să luăm exemplele existente. Programul start-up nation devine deja o glumă care îi afectează pe cei ce au crezut în acest proiect, ca urmare a volumului de finanţare, a lipsei de personal etc. A tot fost împins acest program, care părea foarte promiţător şi care, deocamdată, a înlocuit şi programul ce a mers foarte bine, şi anume SRL-D, şi întrebarea este care sunt măsurile şi politicile economice adoptate? Din păcate, niciuna.

Reporter: Dar în agricultură pot fi înfiinţate IMM-uri româneşti...

Cristian Pârvan: Plecând de la biomasă, în agricultură inclusiv cerealele pot fi industrializate, ca materii prime. Noi ne lăudăm în continuare că exportăm grâu şi porumb. Preocupările legate de biomasă şi producerea de căldură pe biomasă sunt doar în mod limitat susţinute de Ministerul Agriculturii, care se opune culturilor energetice şi impune unele condiţii ce nu ţin cont, în primul rând, de dreptul de proprietate, dar nu se înţelege că biomasa este o resursă uriaşă de stimulare a activităţii în mediul rural.

Mai ales în contextul în care există Programul de Dezvoltare Rurală la Ministerul Agriculturii. Ar trebui ca acest minister, împreună cu Ministerul Mediului, Ministerul Energiei, Ministerul Economiei, Ministerul de Finanţe - înţelegând că eradicarea sărăciei, de care acum toată lumea a ajuns să se plângă şi care este în esenţă în mediul rural, din lipsa locurilor de muncă, din lipsa veniturilor, din menţinerea unei producţii de sub¬zistenţă -, să susţină această politică, astfel încât mediul rural să se dezvolte.

Toată lumea vorbeşte de salarii, de venituri, dar nimeni nu vorbeşte de structura economică, de cum putem stimula apariţia locurilor de muncă în activităţi neagricole, pentru că pe partea agricolă este clar că va trebui să scadă numărul acestora.

Reporter: Oricum ne confruntăm cu o criză a forţei de muncă...

Cristian Pârvan: Din păcate, există cel puţin două tendinţe îngrijorătoare - în primul rând continuă tentaţia, pregătirea, dorinţa de a pleca a multor tineri şi, în cel de-al doilea rând, vorbim despre măsurile dis¬cutabile, din punctul nostru de vedere, a unor ţări care încearcă să limiteze accesul cetăţenilor români la piaţa europeană a muncii, măsură care nu este în regulă.

Ceea ce s-ar putea face, şi din păcate nu este acceptat până la nivel de consilier al preşedinţiei - este trecerea, măcar în anumite zone deficitare cum sunt medicina, informatica, automatica, mecanica, construcţiile, la credite bancare garantate de stat, la studii pe credit. Sistemul nu este perfect, are mari probleme şi, dacă ne uităm la SUA, vedem că aceste credite bancare garantate de stat presupun unele condiţii. După ce beneficiarul ajunge cu salariul la un anumit nivel, acesta trebuie să înceapă rambursarea împrumutului într-un termen limitat. Aşa funcţionează în vest. Ca să urmezi o facultate, există două posibilităţi, în ceea ce priveşte sursele financiare - din partea statului, dacă locul este cu finanţare publică, sau cu bani de la student. La noi, dacă studiile nu îl costă pe cel care le urmează, costă societatea. Adică societatea investeşte, dar nu obţine nimic. Creditul despre care vorbeam poate fi accesat când studentul începe studiile. Un student care are un angajament bancar, oriunde s-ar duce, după ce depăşeşte salariul mediu al ţării respective sau un nivel stabilit, să zicem, începe să ramburseze creditul.

Numărul de locuri de muncă finanţate public este foarte redus. De fapt, schema ar trebui să fie aşa - ar trebui să dăm burse de excepţie la copiii fără posibilităţi materiale dar dornici să înveţe şi performanţi, iar cu restul, care se duc să obţină o hârtie, să procedăm altfel. Trebuie schimbată paradigma - să îi facem pe tineri să înţeleagă faptul că studenţia este frumoasă, dar că ea este dublată de o anumită răspundere.

Informaţia dată de Ministrul Muncii, că în ultimii zece ani, dintr-un milion şi nouă sute de mii de absolvenţi de liceu, nouă sute de mii - deci aproape jumătate - nu au bacalaureatul, ridică întrebarea: "La ce folosesc aceşti oameni? De aici vine propunerea, pe care o susţinem în continuare, că cine nu ia bacalaureatul să nu fie automat trecut în şomaj, ci să facă automat un ciclu de ucenicie. Să-i laşi pe tineri cu ajutor de şomaj înseamnă să-i îndemni la nemuncă.

Educaţia trebuie să treacă pe alte baze, pentru a se adapta şi a se apropia de piaţa muncii. Cerinţele de competenţă se schimbă foarte rapid, cum, în egală măsură, cei care predau cursuri au rămas cu nişte cursuri foarte învechite, neadaptate şi neaduse la cerinţele actuale. Din păcate, vorbim despre probleme de sistem şi nu există soluţii miraculoase.

Reporter: Cum vede mediul de afaceri modificările fiscale intrate în vigoare în acest an?

Cristian Pârvan: Deocamdată, pentru unele măsuri care se aplică din acest an, nu avem norme. Oamenii de afaceri şi-au făcut bugetul în baza presupunerilor. Noile reglementări nu au adus clarificările pe care mediul de afaceri este interesat să le afle.

Referitor la trecerea contribuţiilor de la angajator la angajat, informaţiile sunt contradictorii. Vom vedea, la un moment dat, la 25 ianuarie, cine şi ce a făcut, pentru că este clar că sunt sectoare care nu au niciun fel de problemă, majorează salariile cu 20% ca să fie păstrat salariul net şi gata. Însă, aici apare problema că, la multe firme, nu va mai fi o altă mărire de salarii, pe care acestea ar fi urmat să o facă, aşa cum o făceau anual. În acelaşi timp, vor fi şi companii care vor face şi aceste măriri, dar, evident, profitabilitatea va fi cea care îşi va spune cuvântul şi în baza căreia se va stabili dacă societăţile comerciale pot să suporte adoptarea noilor norme sau nu.

De asemenea, trebuie să ne lămurim cu ce preţuri lucrăm la energie electrică, gaze, benzină, motorină, care înseamnă costuri. Pentru că toată lumea vorbeşte numai de costuri de personal, unde statul este clar că face concurenţă neloială, prin sectorul bugetar, sectorului privat, iar sectorul privat nu are posibilitatea să urmărească dinamica aceasta agresivă.

Reporter: În acest context, consideraţi că vom ajunge în situaţia să avem un nou acord cu FMI?

Cristian Pârvan: Nu cred în aşa ceva. Noi, care am susţinut primul acord cu Fondul Monetar Internaţional şi Comisia Europeană, considerăm că, indiferent ce se întâmplă, nu trebuie să mai încheiem un alt acord. Deşi atunci părea să fie salutară o înţelegere de acest gen, faptul că s-a ajuns ca o tranşă de la Comisia Europeană să fie băgată în consum, la vremea respectivă, ne face să credem că nu avem deloc o garanţie că banii care ar fi puşi la dispoziţie ar fi folosiţi cum trebuie, şi atunci este mai bine fără împrumuturi. Dacă risipim banii pe ce nu trebuie, atunci nu are rost să ne îndatorăm. Din buget se vede că se majorează gradul de îndatorare, iar cheltuiala cu dobânzile bancare este în creştere importantă. În buget, alocarea pentru costurile financiare aferente împrumuturilor cresc, întrucât cresc dobânzile şi creşte şi masa împrumutată.

În general, trebuie să ne aşteptăm la scumpirea banilor, atât din cauza a ceea ce se întâmplă pe plan interne, dar şi ca urmare a cauzelor externe. Deocamdată, a fost prelungit programul de relaxare cantitativă, dar toată lumea se aşteaptă la creşterea dobânzilor şi, în felul acesta, la creşterea costurilor de finanţare.

De asemenea, aşa cum arată bugetul, se prevede o creştere mai agresivă a importurilor faţă de creşterea exporturilor, ceea ce înseamnă că va fi nevoie de valută. Dacă nu avem altă intrare de valută - de exemplu fonduri europene, de lipsa cărora am suferit foarte mult anul trecut; inves¬tiţii străine, care sunt incerte; investiţii româneşti, afectate de instabilitate şi de insecuritate -, atunci s-ar putea să se adune mai puţini euro din activitatea economică şi crescând cererea de euro, leul se va deteriora.

Reporter: Legat de piaţa financiară, se pare că avem din ce în ce mai mult de-a face cu bitcoinul...

Cristian Pârvan: Bitcoin este o criptomonedă şi este clar că, dacă la începutul anului 2017 valora în jur de 1.000 de dolari, iar la finalul lui decembrie ajunsese la circa 14.000 de dolari, ea nu poate să aibă o bază economică. Ca în orice astfel de scheme cu randamente absolut senzaţionale, cine riscă este posibil să şi câştige, dar întotdeauna va câştiga pe spatele celor care pierd. Deocamdată, monedele şi circuitele financiare care şi aşa au fost viciate prin tot felul de instrumente derivate şi alte speculaţii financiare - utile într-o anumită proporţie, dar care s-au exacerbat ca dimensiune - au pus economia mondială în pericol.

Reporter: Cum apreciaţi nivelul colectărilor de către Fisc?

Cristian Pârvan: ANAF spune că, la 11 luni, a colectat cu 12 miliarde lei în plus faţă de aceeaşi perioadă a anului precedent. Nu ştim cum este faţă de program. Este clar că s-a colectat mai mult pe muncă şi pe creşterile de salarii. Cei de la Fisc spuneau că au colectat ceva mai mult şi din impozitul pe profit, ceea ce este corect, pentru că a intrat în vigoare impozitarea dividendelor cu 5%, ceea ce a stimulat apariţia şi mai ales încasarea unui volum mai mare de dividene. În concluzie, este posibil ca volumul de încasări la ANAF să fie superior anului 2016 şi este normal acest lucru, la o creştere economică de 8%. Problema care a rămas fără răspuns este - de ce încasările nu au crescut în ritmul creşterii PIB?

Reporter: Dar creşterea economică are o bază solidă?

Cristian Pârvan: Creşterea economică se datorează exclusiv mediului de afaceri. Nu poate să spună cineva că există vreo măsură deosebită care ar fi sprijinit mediul de afaceri să obţină aceste rezultate. Industria a avut un aport mai mare la creşterea economică decât am presupus noi la începutul anului. Din păcate, la noi, aportul exportului net la PIB este negativ, comparativ cu ceea ce se întâmplă la vecinii noştri unguri, care au aport pozitiv al exporturilor la PIB. Acest lucru nu se poate corecta decât prin lărgirea lanţului de valori - trebuie să sprijinim anteprenorii români ca să fie cât mai mulţi integraţi cu firmele exportatoa¬re, astfel încât, în felul acesta, să aibă o bază mai largă de activitate în ţara noastră şi o mai mare influenţă în mediul economic românesc, pe orizontală. De asemenea, trebuie să avem produse inovative.

Reporter: La construirea bugetului pe acest an, au fost discuţii aprinse legate de cuantumul impozitului pe venit care va merge la Unităţile Administraţiilor Teritoriale. Cum vedeţi faptul că, în acest an, UAT-urile vor avea asigurat un anumit buget pe cap de locuitor?

Cristian Pârvan: Este clar că finanţarea şi resursele ar trebui să fie mai aproape de cel care le generează, pentru că, în felul acesta, se vor selecta administraţiile bune de cele proaste. Ambele tipuri de adminis¬traţii au avut pe cap de locuitor cam aceleaşi venituri şi cam aceleaşi resurse. Doar că unele au folosit banii majorând de zece ori salariile în primărie şi nefăcând nicio investiţie, altele au mărit cu 10%-20% salariile, dar au şi făcut ceva pentru localitate. Acum, vine această idee de a menţine excesiv dependenţa de echilibrare de la centru. Este clar că UAT-urile sunt afectate de scăderea impozitului pe venit. Noi susţinem că este mult mai bine să se facă în primul rând o reorganizare administrativă şi să se facă proiecte de care comunităţile au nevoie în ansamblul lor.

La noi lipseşte competitivitatea şi transparenţa şi se merge pe principiul "cine-i harnic şi munceşte are tot ce vrea, cine-i leneş şi chiuleşte are tot aşa". Trebuie să ieşim din această paradigmă, iar statul să îl ajute pe cel care este chibzuit şi gospodar şi care răspunde nevoilor cetăţenilor.

Reporter: Nu putem să nu subliniem faptul că am început anul 2017 cu proteste împotriva legilor justiţiei şi l-am încheiat în acelaşi mod...Cum este afectat mediul de afaceri de acest pachet de legi?

Cristian Pârvan: Avem un interes deosebit în legile justiţiei - atât pe partea penală, cât şi pe civil - vizavi de faptul că noi considerăm şi sprijinim ideea expusă de ANAF, respectiv că cei care au sume pe care le-au calculat prost şi nu le-au plătit la stat să ajungă la o înţelegere cu Fiscul şi să le plătească, nu să fie trimis dosarul imediat în penal. Despre aberaţiile proceselor economice nu vorbeşte nimeni, când ele de fapt afectează activitatea firmelor. Justiţia română nu este pregătită să soluţioneze astfel de situaţii, iar mediul de afaceri este afectat. Suntem total nemulţumiţi de cum funcţionează justiţia în mediul economic.

Reporter: Ce aşteptaţi de la 2018?

Cristian Pârvan: Mediul de afaceri aşteaptă ca măcar un an să nu mai umble nimeni la codul fiscal. Este dorinţa din fiecare an, însă niciodată nu suntem auziţi. Indiferent de măsurile care se iau, chiar şi dure, dar să fie anunţate cu un an înainte. Ceea ce se face la noi se face pe apucate, iar acest lucru nu are cum să fie apreciat nici de mediul de afaceri autohton, nici de investitorii străini. Lumea are nevoie ca Guvernul să nu mai schimbe regulile în fiecare zi şi cu aplicabilitate imediată. Mediul de afaceri are nevoie de predictibilitate şi trebuie trecut la optimizarea funcţionării instituţiilor publice.

Informatizarea ANAF trebuie să devină o prioritate strategică, naţională, însă, din păcate, avem senzaţia că nu se doreşte acest lucru. Nu se poate ca într-o ţară hub informatic să nu reuşeşti că construieşti, în cinci ani, având bani de la Banca Mondială, un centru naţional de informaţii fiscale conectat cu toate terminalele. Noi susţinem ca inspectorii ANAF specializaţi pe domenii de evaziune fiscală să fie foarte bine plătiţi. Din păcate, în loc să reducem evaziunea fiscală, permanent schimbăm regulile, sub titlul reducerii evaziunii fiscale şi plătesc în plus tot cei care îşi declară veniturile şi obişnuiesc să plătească.

Reporter: Vă mulţumesc!