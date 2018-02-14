   Ofertă publicitate   Abonament la ziarul BURSA   Evenimentele BURSA   Suplimentele BURSA   Newsletter   Cariere   Contact       
CONFERINŢA CODUL INSOLVENŢEI - Ediţia a V-a

Strategia Nationala Anticoruptie

Tribunalul Bucureşti a respins arestarea lui Marian Vanghelie

BURSA 16.03.2018

D.I.
 
Marian Vanghelie
     Tribunalul Bucureşti a respins astăzi solicitarea procurorilor Direcţiei naţionale Anticorupţie (DNA) de a înlocui măsura controlului judiciar cu arestul preventiv în cazul lui Marian Vanghelie, informează Agerpres.
     Un procuror de la DNA a cerut astăzi instanţei înlocuirea măsurii controlului judiciar cu arestul preventiv în cazul lui Marian Vanghelie, pentru săvârşirea infracţiunii de instigare la mărturie mincinoasă, după ce acesta ar fi luat legătură cu un martor în dosarul în care fostul primar al Sectorului 5 este judecat pentru fapte de corupţie.
     Procurorul a explicat că Vanghelie se află sub control judiciar şi are obligaţia de a nu contacta martorii din dosar.
     La unul dintre termenele de judecată ale procesului, Vanghelie s-ar fi apropiat pe holurile instanţei de unul dintre martorii din dosar, Marius Păun, cu care a stat de vorbă, întâlnirea fiind surprinsă de camerele de luat vederi de la tribunal.
     Procurorul a declarat: "Nu este vorba doar de rea-credinţă, ci de influenţarea procesului. Înainte de a fi audiat, martorul relatează că în mod repetat a fost interpelat. A venit chiar şi o ofertă de angajare pentru martor. Modalitatea la vedere la care a apelat inculpatul duce la necesitatea unei alte măsuri. Inculpatul este persoană publică şi cauza este intens mediatizată, iar instanţa trebuie să sancţioneze derapajele, pentru că alţi inculpaţi pot face la fel. În luna februarie, instanţa l-a audiat pe martor. Martorul şi-a schimbat declaraţia şi procurorul s-a sesizat din oficiu. Inculpatul l-a abordat chiar pe holurile instanţei cu solicitarea de a-şi schimba declaraţia oferindu-i perspectiva angajării".
     De cealaltă parte, avocatul lui Vanghelie a arătat că, din imaginile de pe camere, se poate vedea cum fostul primar se apropie de un automat de pe holul instanţei, de unde ia o sticlă cu apă.
     Apărotorul fostului primar al sectorului 5 din capitalăa precizat: "Vanghelie introduce în automat bani şi se vede cum ia o sticlă cu apă. Apare Păun, urcând scările. Vanghelie vine din partea opusă şi cu greu se vede dacă au purtat o discuţie. Şi, dacă s-a purtat o discuţie, a durat 11 secunde. Ce zice Parchetul: 'Vine martorul şi spune că Vanghelie l-a întrebat dacă are emoţii. Vanghelie l-a întrebat unde lucrează'. În mod logic, în 11 secunde, în afară de bună ziua şi o strângere de mână, nu poţi spune multe. La sfârşitul declaraţiei aţi consemnat că martorul vine şi spune că la DNA s-au spus multe lucruri şi că martorul a fost pus să scrie la DNA. În instanţă a zis că nu-şi aminteşte tot. (...) Martorul spune că Vanghelie l-a întrebat unde lucrează şi i-a zis că urmează să îşi deschidă un restaurant şi dacă doreşte să lucreze acolo. Îi dă un număr şi martorul i-a zis că nu. Deci, mobilul nu există. Faptul că, în cele 11 secunde, s-a purtat un dialog nu arată maniera fără scrupule a lui Vanghelie de a încerca să influenţeze un martor".
     La ieşire din sediul instanţei, Marian Vanghelie a afirmat: "De ce se cere arestarea mea? Pentru că a venit în spatele meu, în timp ce luam o apă şi pe cameră arată 11 secunde. Nu l-am întrebat nimic. A venit în spatele meu şi zice: 'îmi cer scuze, sunt şi eu amărât, am fost stresat'. Zic: e un Dumnezeu. Atât. Şi când am intrat în sală, am spus: doamna preşedinte, pe cameră nu e, dar vă spun eu: i-am făcut aşa (arată cu degetul în sus). Atât. Şi cred că e un Dumnezeu. Fondul dosarului meu nu este năzbâtia asta. (...) Am geanta făcută în maşină, mă mai duc o lună - două (la arest - n.r.). Nu moare nimeni. Am căpătat experienţă. Oricum, va veni vremea, cu mine afară sau cu mine înăuntru, să răspundă oamenii ăştia. (...) Că ei, prin teroarea asta, sperie martorii din procesul meu, dar sperie toţi martorii, sperie pe toată lumea, sperie instanţele. (...) Eu sunt golan, nu mi-e frică".
     Potrivit sursei citate, Marian Vanghelie a fost trimis în judecată de DNA pentru săvârşirea a nouă infracţiuni de luare de mită şi abuz în serviciu şi şapte infracţiuni de spălare de bani. 
 
Politică, 17:47
Secretarul de stat pentru afaceri interinstituţionale şi juridice din MAE s-a întâlnit cu ambasadorul Bulgariei
     Secretarul de stat pentru afaceri interinstituţionale şi juridice, Cristian Winzer, a avut, astăzi, o întrevedere cu ambasadorul Bulgariei la Bucureşti, Todor Ivanov Churov, pe tema procesului de retragere a Marii Britanii din Uniunea Europeană, se arată într-un comunicat al Ministerului Afacerilor Externe, dat publicităţii.  click să citeşti tot articolul
Politică, 17:31
Viorica Dăncilă s-a întâlnit cu Ambasadorul Emiratelor Arabe Unite
     Prim-ministrul Viorica Dăncilă l-a primit astăzi, pe ambasadorul extraordinar şi plenipotenţiar al Emiratelor Arabe Unite la Bucureşti, Ahmed Abdullah Bin Saeed Al Matrooshi, se arată într-un comunicat al Guvernului, dat publicităţii  click să citeşti tot articolul
Miscellanea, 17:18
PONTA:
"Dragnea este omul unui grup de interese Israel-Ungaria şi probabil Rusia care îl finanţează ca să le dea tot"
     Fostul premier Victor Ponta susţine că Liviu Dragnea este omul unui grup de interese Israel-Ungaria şi probabil Rusia, care îl finanţează şi care va primi tot gazul din Marea Neagră, Hidroelectrica, Aeroportul Otopeni, Transgaz.  click să citeşti tot articolul
Internaţional, 16:55
Wall Street a deschis în creştere
     Principalii indici bursieri de pe Wall Street, SUA, au deschis şedinţa de tranzacţionare de astăzi în apreciere.  click să citeşti tot articolul
Ediţii precedente
Jurnal Bursier
16.03.2018
BVB
BET marchează un avans de 1%
     * Banca Transilvania, în topul creşterilor şi al rulajului
       Piaţa principală a Bursei de Valori Bucureşti (BVB) a avut o evoluţie pozitivă din punctul de vedere al cotaţiilor, în şedinţa bursieră de ieri, toţi indicii încheind ziua în creştere, BET a urcat...  click să citeşti tot articolul
16.03.2018
BURSELE DIN LUME
Revine apetitul la risc în Europa şi SUA
     Bursele din Europa au urmat un curs pozitiv ieri, în majoritate, pe fondul revenirii apetitului la risc.  click să citeşti tot articolul
15.03.2018
BVB
Rulaj de 45,8 milioane de lei
     * BET-FI, singurul indice în creştere
       Volumul Pieţei Principale a bursei locale a urcat, în şedinţa de ieri, la 45,83 milioane de lei, peste cel din şedinţa anterioară, de 36,3 milioane de lei, dar sub cel mediu înregistrat în acest...  click să citeşti tot articolul
15.03.2018
BURSELE DIN LUME
Creştere puternică pentru "Adidas"
     Bursele din Europa s-au înscris pe un curs pozitiv ieri, în baza rezultatelor financiare anunţate de unele companii.  click să citeşti tot articolul
14.03.2018
BVB
BET marchează cea de-a şaptea creştere consecutivă
     * Apreciere de 195% pentru acţiunile Condmag, la reluarea tranzacţionării după mai bine de doi ani şi jumătate
       Indicele BET, principalul coş de acţiuni al Bursei de Valori Bucureşti (BVB), a înregistrat, în şedinţa de ieri, cea de-a şaptea creştere consecutivă, urcând cu 0,57%, până 8.608,3 puncte.  click să citeşti tot articolul
14.03.2018
BURSELE DIN LUME
Cresc puternic acţiunile E.ON
     Bursele din Europa au fluctuat ieri, în aşteptarea publicării datelor privind evoluţia inflaţiei din SUA.
     Titlurile companiei german de utilităţi E.ON SE au urcat cu 11,2%, la 6,47 euro, iar cele...  click să citeşti tot articolul
15.03.2018
THE NATIONAL BANK OF ROMANIA ISN'T COMMENTING, EVEN THOUGH BOTH COMMERCIAL BANKS ARE LISTED ON THE STOCK EXCHANGE
Press: "The NBR has blocked the acquisition of Banca Românească by OTP Bank"
     The National Bank of Romania (BNR) has blocked the acquisition of Banca Românească by OTP Bank România, according to information which appeared yesterday in the Romanian press, as well as on some foreign websites. Thus, the NBR hasn't issued an opinion on the transaction, even though the time by which it should have done so expired since back in autumn last year.  click here to read the entire article
14.03.2018
RAINER SEELE, OMV:
"We are dedicated to collaboration with Gazprom and we won't endanger our partnership"
     * OMV has a budget of 10 billion Euros for takeovers, until 2025 and it is targeting the markets in the Middle East and Asia Pacific
     * Manfred Leitner: "It is unknown how the BRUA pipeline will be implemented, but I don't think that all the gas volumes of the Black Sea that get exported will only go to the West"
       OMV wants to reduce its dependence on the European market, between 2020-2025, and will focus on acquisitions in the Middle East and Asia Pacific, according to CEO Rainer Seele.  click here to read the entire article
07.03.2018
ACCORDING TO AN EUROPEAN COMMISSION DOCUMENT, SEEN BY BLOOMBERG
The EU wants to set 25% tariffs on various US imports
     The European Union (EU) intends to apply tariffs for imports of 2.8 billion Euros (3.5 billion dollars) in the US, from T-shirts and bourbon, to motorbikes, if American president Donald Trump continues its plan to impose 25% tariffs for foreign steel acquisitions, according to Bloomberg.  click here to read the entire article
06.03.2018
USA: "We will not exempt any country from the application of steel and aluminum tariffs"
     * The EU, which is preparing retaliatory tariffs of its own against the US, is carrying out talks with the countries that will be affected by the taxes proposed by the Americans: Japan, Canada, Brazil and Turkey
     * German economy minister: "President Trump wants to play a game that no one can win"
       One of the top advisors to US president Donald Trump has recently announced that the US will not make any exception from the application of tariffs set on imported steel and aluminum, even if the EU is preparing reprisals, according to ft.com.  click here to read the entire article
05.03.2018
LAST WEEK, ROMANIA HAD THE BIGGEST IMPORTS OF NATURAL GAS IN THE LAST FIVE YEARS
ANRE, auditing Transgaz, E.ON, ENGIE and OMV
     * In Europe, the cold weather has led to a significant rise in the price of natural gas
       Last week, Romania imported about one third of the daily natural gas consumption to get it through the cold winter period, these being the biggest daily imports of natural gas in the last five years, according to some sources from the energy sector, quoted by Agerpres.  click here to read the entire article
02.03.2018
A POSSIBLE CONTRACT FOR THE SPARE PARTS NEEDED BY PATRIOT MISSILES
All time high for "Aerostar" stock, after the "Raytheon" quote request
     * Aurel Cazacu: "The American partners are trying to cooperate, even if they do not have the obligation to offset, and Aerostar is the best plant in Romania"
     * A rise of over 40% for the Aerostar shares over the last year
       Shares of "Aerostar" Bacău (ARS) yesterday rose 6.5%, to 5.24 lei/share, taking the company's valuation to an all time high - 797.93 million lei, after American company Raytheon announced that it has requested a quote from ARS, to get more information about the parts that might be manufactured in Bacău for the Patriot radar, which is part of the Patriot missile system.  click here to read the entire article
28.02.2018
REPORT FROM BRUSSELS / EUROPEAN ENERGY COMMISSION:
"The amendments of the Industries Commission to Emergency Government Ordinance 64 cannot be approved"
     * "We prefer dialogue, but we may resort to the European courts as well, if things don't work out"
       The European Commission is encouraging dialogue with the Romanian authorities concerning Emergency Government Ordinance 64 of 2016 concerning the natural gas sector, but if the issues on this matter cannot be resolved, we may resort to the European Court of Justice, European energy commissioner Miguel Arias Canete, said in a meeting in Brussels with the representatives of the Romanian energy sector.  click here to read the entire article
26.02.2018
The merit of Antena 3
     The success of Antena 3 is admirable! Dan Voiculescu has once again proved his usefulness, his television has created the somewhat plausible media context for justice minister Tudorel Toader to dare make his proposal for the revocation of Laura Codruţa Kovesi as chief-prosecutor of the DNA, despite the extraordinary support that she gets in the country and abroad.  click here to read the entire article
23.02.2018
Toader proposes the revocation of Kovesi
     The dismissal of chief DNA (National Anti-corruption Department) prosecutor Laura Codruţa Kovesi was announced last night by Justice Minister Tudorel Toader, at the headquarters of the Ministry, after presenting the justification of the decision, presented in the form of twenty bullet points, while also taking the opportunity to mention he had been head of class, which surprised everybody, because no one was interested in his school achievements.  click here to read the entire article
21.02.2018
LIBERAL SENATOR STRIKES AGAIN
Zamfir caps interest rates on loans
     * Senators have voted for the annual effective rate to be at most 2.5% higher than the policy rate when it comes to mortgage
     * The law will go to the Chamber of Deputies - the decision making forum
     * Senator Zamfir: "Today, we have become European as far as the manner in which loans are granted as well"
       PNL senator Daniel Cătălin Zamfir does not disappoint. His draft law concerning the capping of interest rates was the first that appeared on the agenda yesterday, in the common meeting of the specialized commissions and despite the controversies between him and a few other party colleagues, including the president of the Economic Commission Florin Cîţu, the liberal got more than he had made his objective initially - not just the capping of compensatory and penalty interest rates, but also the capping of the annual effective interest rate charged by banks and Non-Financial Banking Institutions (IFNs).  click here to read the entire article
20.02.2018
UPON REQUEST FROM ONE SHAREHOLDER,
The DIICOT brings prosecution in rem, in the Romcab case
     * The investigation concerns the deliberate reporting of inaccurate financial statements or untrue information
     * Sebastian Vlădescu: "An investigation is the only solution which would show where the money went, I know I've done my job"
       The DIICOT prosecutors have begun prosecution in rem of the actions, in the "Romcab" (MCAB) case, according to a response sent by the prosecutors to Valentin Stănescu, a shareholder in the company.  click here to read the entire article
20.02.2018
The Cosma family, by William Shakespeare
     Decorated by Traian Băsescu with the Star of Romania, Gunther Krichbaum, the president of the European Affairs Commission of the Bundestag, asks the president of the European Commission, Jean Claude Juncker, through a letter, not to suspend the application of the Cooperation and Verification Mechanism (MCV) concerning the Romanian judicial system and writes that "in the event of new attacks on the independence of the judicial system, should take into consideration initiating the procedure for the activation of article 7 of the EU treaty" (the suspension of Romania's voting rights in the EU council).  click here to read the entire article
16.02.2018
VALERY KUZMIN, AMBASSADOR OF THE RUSSAIAN FEDERATION IN BUCHAREST:
"We are happy that the offshore perimeters in the Black Sea will start being exploited"
     * Lucian Bode, co-initiator of the BRUA, is asking for clarifications from Teodor Meleşcanu concerning the export of natural gas from Hungary
       We are happy that the perimeters on the continental coast of Romania (ed. note: offshore in the Black Sea) will start being exploited, because there lies inactive a very important resource of the energy industry, his excellency Valery Kuzmin, Ambassador of the Russian Federation told us in Bucharest, during Diplomat's Day.  click here to read the entire article
15.02.2018
IN THE MEETING WITH THE ANRM
Sources: "The US embassy took interest in the reference price for natural gas"
     * Also discussed were the intentions of the Mazarin company to acquire some perimeters
       The management of the National Mineral Resources Agency (ANRM) met on Tuesday with Shelley Saxen, deputy economic advisor of the US embassy in Bucharest. On the agenda was last Friday's order issued by the ARNM which establishes the reference price for natural gas mined in Romania, in order to set the royalties will be calculated based on the trading prices on the hub of CEGH Vienna, according to sources close to the talks.  click here to read the entire article
14.02.2018
The ANRM has once again decided to raise the reference price for natural gas
     * Gigi Dragomir, the president of the ANRM: "We see no reasons why the price of natural gas paid by the end consumers should increase"
     * ROPEPCA: "The proposal to adapt the royalty for natural gas made in Romania to a virtual foreign number shows a lack of sovereignty"
       The reference price for natural gas extracted from Romania, in order to establish the royalties, will be calculated based on the trading prices of the CEGH Viena hub, the National Agency for Mineral Resources announced on Friday, which issued the Order concerning the approval of the Methodology to set the reference price for natural gas extracted from Romania.  click here to read the entire article
