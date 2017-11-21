   Ofertă publicitate   Abonament la ziarul BURSA   Evenimentele BURSA   Suplimentele BURSA   Newsletter   Cariere   Contact       

Macroeconomie

Tudose, între fregate şi bărcuţe, a pierdut logica economică

BURSA 15.01.2018

Gabriel Dumitraşcu
 
măreşte imaginea
     Calea de la dorinţă la putinţă e lungă şi de cele mai multe ori dificilă. Când vorbeşti de achiziţii în industrie, nu e suficient să vrei, trebuie să ai cu ce să cumperi şi să ai convingerea argumentată că poţi să faci un produs vandabil, cerut de piaţă, care să fie şi rentabil economic.
     Citind declaraţia Premierului Mihai Tudose: "Am încercat şi se pare că vom reuşi, să răscumpărăm 51% din acţiunile pe care le deţine Daewoo la şantierul naval (Daewoo Mangalia Heavy Industries) şi am zis să ne exercităm dreptul de preemţiune la vânzare. Şi am constatat cu specialişti de la Justiţie şi Finanţe că statul român nu ştie să facă lucrul acesta. O săptămână ne-am chinuit să vedem cum poate statul român să cumpere acţiuni să avem şantier maritim. Vă spun că îl luăm. Vom avea un şantier al statului", mă trece un fior rece. Trecând peste confuzia Premierului, statul român are preemţiune la cumpărarea acţiunilor, nu la vânzare, afirmaţia că "statul român nu ştie să facă lucrul acesta" mi-a stârnit mâhnirea, dar şi suspiciunea asupra reuşitei demersului de operare eficientă a unui şantier naval, dar mai ales curiozitatea de a vedea fundamentările deciziei.
     Pentru cei mai puţin familiarizaţi spun, pe scurt şi fără detalii, un şantier naval este un integrator de industrii şi, de regulă, pentru a fi eficiente, şantierele navale se proiectează, construiesc şi dotează specific, doar pentru o gamă de nave. Am căutat în cuprinsul Memorandumului care a fost discutat în şedinţa de guvern şi care a stat la baza deciziei, argumentele tehnice, juridice şi economice care să fundamenteze achiziţia. Mă aşteptam să găsesc o analiză de oportunitate sau un studiu de fezabilitate. Dar nimic, doar vorbe, cu care se încearcă zgândărirea mândriei naţionale din sufletul celor nostalgici, dar şi amăgirea imaginaţiei celor exaltaţi de sloganul "încearcă să crezi".
     "Trebuie să facem nişte fregate şi poate le facem noi. Că alţii le-ar fi putut face. Să facem şi mentenanţa la noi. Poate facem şi o bărcuţă acolo. Dar nu e posibil cu atâta Dunăre şi mare să nu aibă ţara un şantier naval", a mai spus Tudose.
     Doar pentru că suntem români, nu e suficient sa materializăm intenţia de a construi singuri fregate şi de a asigura mentenanţa.
     Revenind la intenţia Premierului, altfel lăudabilă, de a construi fregate într-un şantier naval deţinut de stat, vă reamintesc, şantierul naval este un integrator al mai multor industrii. Ce poate să ofere şi să integreze România în acest şantier naval. Avem know how? Avem proiecte licenţiate? Avem fabrică de motoare sau sisteme de transmisie şi propulsie? Avem automatizări, hard şi soft specializate? Avem sisteme de detectare şi transmisiuni? Avem armament specific? La toate întrebările, un singur răspuns: nu! Cel mult, încă mai avem tabla de la Galaţi. Şi atunci, care e logica economică? Presupunând că se face achiziţia şantierului şi că se vor cumpăra proiecte licenţiate, know how, motoare şi toate cele necesare, presupunând că pregătim şi forţa de muncă înalt calificată, cine ne dă certitudinea că produsul final va fi corespunzător standardelor misiunilor militare aliate şi preţul de fabricaţie va fi unul competitiv? Prea mulţi de "nu" şi prea complexe riscurile pentru a ne aventura în decizia Premierului, spun eu, superficială.
     Mult mai realistă este a doua ipoteză, de a construi bărcuţe, dar nu e şi viabilă economic. Nu cumperi un şantier întins pe zeci de hectare (care aparţin statului român), specializat şi dotat pentru construcţia de nave port-container, cu datorii de peste 1,2 miliarde euro, ca să fabrici bărcuţe. Presupunând că se cumpără şantierul, din ziua următoare, acesta trebuie să-şi acopere cel puţin costurile fixe. Din ce vor fi plătite salariile? Singurele comenzi certe ar fi cele 4 fregate, cu un preţ estimat la 1,2 miliarde euro, suma similară cu datoriile şantierului. Cu ce se acoperă celelalte cheltuieli?
     Mult mai chibzuit şi credibil, plecând de la asumarea de a achiziţiona fregate, ar fi fost să se avanseze propunere de revitalizare şi dezvoltare a unor industrii de bază, unde România are capabilităţi şi tradiţie, propunând din poziţia de acţionar minoritar a statului (49%) şi deţinător al terenului pe care se întinde şantierul, viitorului acţionar majoritar să facă achiziţii şi să integreze în producţia de nave produse manufacturate de industria românească.
     Dragă domnule Prim-ministru, pentru a construi patru fregate nu merită să-ţi cumperi un şantier naval. E ca în utopia beţivului, care vrea să-şi facă o cârciumă, ca să bea gratis. 
 
Opinia cititorului 
1.  fără titlu
    (mesaj trimis de anonim în data de 15.01.2018, ora 00:09)  
 Superba ultima afirmatie.


 
Curs Valutar

Curs valabil din data de 12 ianuarie 2018
1 Dolar australian...
1 Leva bulgărească...
1 Dolar canadian....
1 Franc elveţian...
1 Coroană cehă...
1 Coroană daneză...
1 Liră egipteană...
1 Euro...
1 Liră sterlină...
100 Forinţi maghiari...
100 Yeni japonezi...
1 Leu moldovenesc...
1 Coroană norvegiană...
1 Zlot polonez...
1 Rublă rusească...
1 Coroană suedeză...
1 Liră turcească...
1 Dolar S.U.A...
1 Rand sud-african...
1 Real brazilian...
1 Renminbi chinezesc...
1 Rupie indiană...
100 Woni sud-coreeni...
1 Peso mexican...
1 Dolar neo-zeelandez...
1 Dinar sărbesc...
1 Hryvna ucraineană...
1 Dirham emirate arabe...
1 Kuna croată...
1 Bahtul thailandez...
1 Gram aur...
1 DST...		 AUD
BGN
CAD
CHF
CZK
DKK
EGP
EUR
GBP
HUF
JPY
MDL
NOK
PLN
RUB
SEK
TRY
USD
ZAR
BRL
CNY
INR
KRW
MXN
NZD
RSD
UAH
AED
HRK
THB
XAU
XDR		 3.0135
2.3713
3.0560
3.9408
0.1818
0.6227
0.2160
4.6377
5.2103
1.5029
3.4440
0.2278
0.4798
1.1120
0.0676
0.4715
1.0174
3.8247
0.3085
1.1892
0.5923
0.0601
0.3599
0.1991
2.7771
0.0391
0.1340
1.0413
0.6217
0.1197
163.8140
5.4817 		..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
