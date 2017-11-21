   Ofertă publicitate   Abonament la ziarul BURSA   Evenimentele BURSA   Suplimentele BURSA   Newsletter   Cariere   Contact       

Politica

TUDOSE:

"Vreau un Guvern al cărui număr de ministere să înceapă cu cifra unu"

BURSA 11.01.2018

Andreea Cuzub
 
măreşte imaginea
Mihai Tudose (Sursa foto: Facebook)
     Premieul Mihai Tudose a declarat ieri la Antena 3, referindu-se la restructurarea Guvernului, că şi-ar dori un Executiv al cărui număr de ministere să înceapă cu cifra 1, că şi-ar dori comasarea unora dintre acestea, potrivit News.ro.
     El a spus că, exceptând-o pe Carmen Dan, nu este niciun membru al guvernului cu care să nu poată lucra şi a precizat că nu face parte din nicio tabără din PSD.
     Tudose a declarat: "Un Guvern cu 28 de ministere e cam mult. Eu mi-aş dori să înceapă cu 1. Că-s 11, că-s 19, să înceapă cu 1. S-au creat de-a lungul timpului o mulţime de pui. Le-aş dori comasate la loc. Elimină birocraţia. Să limităm cheltuielile, să eficientizăm actul administraţiei publice".
     El a spus că nu face parte din nicio tabără, "din niciun trib", ci este membru PSD.
     Acesta a precizat: "Eu m-am angajat la debirocratizare. Stau în funcţia asta căt simt că pot să ceea ce cred că e bine. Dacă nu mai simt, mă duc acasă".
     Prim-ministrul a ţinut să sublinieze că, exceptând-o pe Carmen Dan, se înţelege cu toţi membrii Cabinetului.
     "Nu am niciun membru al Guvernului, cu excepţia cazului de astăzi, cu care să nu pot lucra. Ieri vă spuneam altfel, dar azi m-am minţit cu martori", a afirmat Mihai Tudose, referindu-se la ministrul de Interne Carmen Dan.
     Mihai Tudose a anunţat, luni, după şedinţa Comitetului Executiv al PSD, că în 29 ianuarie, la următarea şedinţă, va fi discutată restructurarea Guvernului.
     De altfel, la sfârşitul anului trecut, şi preşedintele PSD Liviu Dragnea a vorbit despre necesitatea unei evaluări şi a unei eventuale restructurări a Cabinetului.
     * Tudose: "Eu nu sunt premierul cuiva. Sunt premierul României, propus de PSD"
     Mihai Tudose a declarat, ieri seară, la Antena 3, că este premierul României, propus de PSD, dar că nu este "premierul cuiva" din interiorul partidului şi nici al "serviciilor". În ceea ce priveşte relaţia cu liderul PSD, Liviu Dragnea, a apreciat că este "instituţională".
     Acesta a afirmat: "Eu nu sunt premierul cuiva. Eu sunt premierul României şi al PSD, trimis de PSD. PSD nu este un nume, este PSD. PSD, cu structurile sale de conducere. Buni, răi, cum ne consideraţi. Dar nu sunt al cuiva. Al nimănui, de nicărieri, că-i vorba de servicii sau de partid, al unui om de acolo, indiferent cum îl cheamă".
     Acesta a explicat faptul că deciziile vin de la PSD, prin structurile lui.
     Întrebat dacă există în acest moment o problemă de democraţie în PSD, premierul a explicat că nu au funcţionat anumite structuri.
     "Ceea ce s-a reclamat de anumiţi colegi, pe bună dreptate, este că anumite structuri nu au funcţionat", a mai declarat Tudose.
     Acesta a precizat că în ultimul an "lucrurile au luat-o puţin într-o altă direcţie".
     "Eu nu îmi iau comanda politică de nicăieri", a mai spus Tudose.
     Întrebat care este relaţia cu liderul PSD Liviu Dragnea în acest moment, Tudose a explicat: "Instituţională".
     * Tudose: Legile justiţiei nu au ajuns niciodată la Guvern. Să se pronunţe CCR dacă sunt bune sau proaste
     Premierul Mihai Tudose a declarat, ieri seară, la Antena 3, că legile justiţiei nu au ajuns de la Parlament, la Guvern, din motive tehnice. Totodată acesta afirmă că aşteaptă să se pronunţe Curtea Constituţională a României dacă aceste legi sunt "bune sau nu".
     El a declarat: "Legile nu au ajuns la Guvern niciodată, din diverse considerente, unul dintre ele fiind de natură tehnică. Din Parlament, nu puteau ieşi fără avize de la Comisia de la Veneţia care se întrunea în ianuarie a.c.. În ianuarie 2017, a fost scandalul că de ce au fot facute noaptea ca hoţii în Guvern şi nu a fost o dezbatere în Parlament, care este forul democratic suprem al ţării, şi ăsta a fost al doilea considerent al Coaliţiei, că asa a vrut strada din România, ca Parlamentul să lucreze".
     Primul ministru a mai spus că nu se poate pronunţa, dacă legile Justiţiei sunt bune sau nu şi că acest lucru îl va decide CCR.
     Acesta a adăugat: "Că sunt bune, că sunt proaste? Nu am scris noi Biblia. Să se pronunţe Curtea Constituţională, asta-i viaţa. Până la urmă, s-a pronunţat Parlamentul, instituţia supremă a democraţiei. Păi, dacă nici asta nu e bună, daţi-mi dumneavoastră o altă formă de organizare statală".
     Întrebat dacă susţine aceste legi, Tudose a spus că, procedural, i se pare corect cum s-a procedat în privinţa lor.
     Tudose a subliniat: "Eu susţin procedura, nu sunt specialist în drept constituţional, s-ar putea ca în anumite lucruri CCR să ne spună că mai trebuie lucrat la ele. După ce se pronunţă, vedem dacă sunt bune sau nu. Până una, alta, eu am votat".
     * Tudose: Am o relaţie instituţională cu serviciile. Nu am avut o relaţie specială cu George Maior şi Florian Coldea. Nu am tăiat porci cu nimeni de acolo
     Premierul Mihai Tudose a declarat, ieri seară, la Antena 3 că are o "relaţie instituţională" cu serviciile, săptămânal fiind în atribuţiile sale să interacţioneze cu acestea, dar a afirmat că nu a "tăiat porci cu nimeni pe acolo" şi nu a fost "la cumetrii". El a spus că nu are o relaţie specială cu George Maior şi Florian Coldea, dar că aceştia i-au fost profesori.
     Întrebat de relaţia pe care o are cu serviciile, premierul Mihai Tudose a declarat, miercuri seară, că are o relaţie instituţională.
     El a afirmat: "Eu nu am tăiat porci cu nimeni pe acolo, nu am cărat sticle de vin pe acolo. Sunt instituţii ale statului şi sunt în regulă. (...) Am o relaţie instituţională cu serviciile. Măcar o dată pe săptămână am obligaţia să interacţionez. A făcut şcoala acolo. Jumătate sunt civili. O parte dintre ei sunt jurnalişti. Am fost prima promoţie. Nu am avut o relaţie specială cu George Maior şi Florian Coldea. Au fost cei care ne-au predat şi le-am predat lucrarea. Nu înseamnă că sunt prieten, duşman cu ei. Am făcut un doctorat acolo, în securitate naţională. Nu l-am făcut ca să câştig mai mult, ci pentru mine. Nu m-a racolat nimeni acolo. Cât am fost ministru al Economiei, am vorbit cu domnul Coldea de câteva ori. Nu am fost la cumetrii, la Revelioane împreună, nu am tăiat porci, nu am fost în vie".
     Acesta a afirmat că nu-şi mai permite nimeni "să facă lucrurile despre care se crede că se făceau", dar că el nu a simţit "nicio presiune".
     În plus, Tudose a afirmat că este destul de greu de "teleghidat".
     "Sunt destul de greu de teleghidat, totuşi. Destul de greu de trimis după fentă. Dar nu a încercat nimeni. Sau poate na, nu am fost păcălit, eu nu am simţit", a mai spus Tudose.
     * Tudose: Guvernul are în plan construcţia de noi tronsoane de autostrăzi; proiecte în valoare de zece miliarde de euro
     Premierul Mihai Tudose a declarat, ieri, la Antena 3 că Guvernul are în plan construirea de noi tronsoane de autostrăzi, el precizând că este vorba de proiecte în valoare de zece miliarde de euro.
     "Vom scoate România din zona în care a fost în ultimii 27 de ani, cu o autostradă de la Ungheni la Iaşi, în zona Oituzului până la Braşov, şi de acolo să se conecteze cu restul, sa putem ieşi din ţară. Apoi, un drum rapid sau autostradă care să plece din Suceava spre Focşani, prin Buzau, până la Bucureşti o parte şi cealaltă parte spre Constanţa", a declarat Mihai Tudose.
     Premierul a amintit şi despre "o autostradă despre care nu s-a vorbit, care să plece din Bucureşti - Craiova- Caraş Severin- Timişoara".
     Acesta a mai spus: "Şi la sud de Carpaţi tot ţara nostră este. Toate acestea sunt discutate cu BERD, cu Banca Mondială şi ne apucăm de treabă. Am vobit şi la Bruxelles, o să vorbim şi noi cu domnul preşedinte Junker. Este vorba de 10 miliarde de euro. Între timp, trebuie să continue şi să începem efectiv anul ăsta Braşov- Bucureşti, ca să fie gata. Asta în domeniul infrastructurii rutiere".
     * Tudose: Aviz negativ pentru proiectul ca Palatul Elisabeta să fie dat pe viaţă Familiei Regale. Ministerul Justiţiei a dat punct de vedere negativ pe criteriu de neconstituţionalitate
     Premierul Mihai Tudose a declarat, ieri, la Antena 3, că Guvernul a avizat negativ proiectul de lege care prevede rămânerea în posesia Familiei Regale a Palatului Elisbeta, precizând că Ministerul Justiţiei a apreciat că este neconstituţional. Premierul a anunţat că membrii Casei Regale s-au arătat dispuşi să plătească "orice chirie", dar cu o perioadă de graţie de un an de zile.
     Tudose a declarat: "Astăzi în şedinţa de Guvern am dat aviz negativ pe proiectul de lege ca Palatul Elisabeta să fie dat pe viaţă (familiei regale - nr.). Am primit o solicitare un pic ciudată de la Cancelarie, că sunt dispuşi să plătească orice chirie, dar cu o perioadă de graţie de timp de un an. Adică un an să nu plătească nimic. Adică mai stăm noi un an gratis pe-aici şi apoi mai vedem. Nu merge! Ministerul Justiţiei a dat punct de vedere negativ pe criteriu de neconstituţionalitate".
     Acesta a afirmat că se poate referi la Regele Mihai cu acest apelativ, întrucât a fost rege şi a avut un regat, însă, în prezent, România este o republică, iar ceremonialul de încoronare nu mai există.
     El a adăugat: "Pot să spun Regele Mihai pentru că a fost rege al României şi a avut un regat. Astăzi suntem Republică. Regina nu ştiu cine e.... E republică pe aici. Putem să ne proclamăm orice. Poate greşesc foarte mult. Nu mai există ceremonial de încoronare. Încoronare la ce? Că nu mai ai jucărie".
     Acesta a apreciat că familia regală "a revendicat tot ce e de revendicat", iar obţinerea statutului de organizaţie de interes naţional din partea Fundaţiei Casei regale nu justifică o astfel de decizie, întrucât mai există astfel de ONG-uri.
     Preşedintele Senatului, Călin Popescu Tăriceanu, şi preşedintele Camerei Deputaţilor, Liviu Dragnea, au depus pe 7 noiembrie la Parlament iniţiativa legislativă pentru reglementarea statutului juridic al Casei Regale a României.
     Propunerea legislativă prevede recunoaşterea acesteia ca persoană juridică de drept privat şi acordarea statutului de utilitate publică. În plus, legea propune recunoaşterea poziţiei de Şef al Casei Regale a României, ca poziţie onorifică, asimilată protocolar cu aceea a unui fost şef de stat, şi cuprinde o serie de prevederi care vor asigura desfăşurarea optimă a activităţilor şi funcţiilor de reprezentare ale acesteia.
     Tăriceanu a precizat că iniţiativa depusă de el împreună cu Liviu Dragnea privind statutul Casei Regale nu prevede nivelul cheltuielilor, bugetul urmând să fie aprobat anual de Guvern, dar a spus că nu vor fi costuri mari.
     * Tudose: 2018, îmi doresc un an agitat, dar un an agitat pozitiv. Ar trebui să fim toţi strânşi în jurul aceloraşi idealuri comune
     Premierul Mihai Tudose a declarat, ieri seară, la Antena 3, că îşi doreşte ca anul 2018 să fie "agitat pozitiv" şi, fiind anul Centenarului Marii Uniri, "ar trebui să fim toţi strânşi în jurul aceloraşi idealuri comune". În plus, premierul a apreciat că ar trebui să fim critici cu noi înşine şi a anunţat că este anul marilor proiecte.
     Mihai Tudose a afirmat: "2018 este un an simbol, este anul Centenarului, 100 de ani de la Unire şi dacă toţi am înţelege acelaşi lucru din acest simbol, din aceşti 100 de ani de România aşa cum suntem noi astăzi, ar trebui să fim toţi strânşi în jurul aceloraşi idealuri comune. Să dezvoltăm România, să schimbăm puţin mentalitatea, începând de la a încuraja lucrurile bune, până la a nu accepta, niciunul dintre noi, nimic din ceea ce este rău. Cum spuneam în deschiderea emisiunii, nu se poate cu «hai să închidem ochii că e de-al nostru şi las că merge că poate nu mai face». Să nu închidem ochii nici când cineva distruge un combinat, nici când cineva face rău în faţa blocului. Să fim foarte critici cu noi înşine, dar o critică foarte constructivă în a dezvolta România".
     Premierul a mai spus că marile proiecte vizează domeniul Sănătăţii şi cel al Educaţiei.
     Acesta a declarat: "Eu cred că va fi un an al marilor proiecte începute, care să schimbe România aşa cum România merită: cu investiţii majore, cu spitale în care să îţi găseşti sănătatea nu moartea, în care să nu te duci cu o boală şi să pleci cu zece, să nu spună că nu merge nu ştiu ce aparat. În care şcoala să schimbe modul de a fi, de a trata elevul. Cred că trebuie o dezbatere şi domnul ministru Pop va începe anul acesta o dezbatere, dacă ar fi bine ca toţi copiii să înveţe acelaşi cometariu sau e bine ca toţi copiii să poată să spună ce au înţeles ei că poate unul înţelege altfel. Şi nu spune nimeni că noi avem dreptate că ne place eroul A şi nu ne place eroul B, de asta sunt mai mulţi. Să vedem cum facem cu învăţământul vocaţional că poate nu îi învăţăm pe toţi să cânte când ei nu au voce, să deseneze când nu sunt în stare, să înveţe chimie când de fapt pe ei îi interesează limba rpmână şi aşa mai departe. Să avem o şcoală care să producă valori şi să lase copiii să fie copii şi să nu facă trei sute de mii de exerciţii pe vacanţă. Un sistem de evaluare modern. E o provocare şi pentru dascăli şi pentru părinţi şi pentru elevi, dar asta va naşte plus valoare".
     Şeful Executivului a mai precizat că va fi în măsură, în cel mult două săptămâni, să numească o companie românească ce va ieşi pe piaţa internaţională.
     Premierul a susţinut: "Va fi un an în care să punem bazele unui stat care să îşi apere valorile, să îşi întărească rolul de stat şi vă spuneam de intenţia de a achiziţiona acel şantier naval, să învăţăm să luăm pentru noi de la alţii, nu numai să dăm la alţii. Un an în care câteva companii din România vor ieşi pe piaţa internaţională, săptămâna viitoare sau peste două săptămâni poate sunt în măsură să vă dau numele unei companii din România care cumpără o companie din străinătate. Cam aşa îmi doresc eu să fie anul acesta, 2018. Îmi doresc un an agitat, dar un an agitat pozitiv". 
 
[ tipăreşte articolul ] "Vreau un Guvern al cărui număr de ministere să înceapă cu cifra unu"

 
Opinia cititorului   [ scrieţi-vă opinia. ] 
1.  #JOS GUVERNUL PEDOFIL
    (mesaj trimis de mhcrnl în data de 11.01.2018, ora 10:44)  
 #JOS GUVERNUL PEDOFIL


 
2.  fără titlu
    (mesaj trimis de zaza în data de 11.01.2018, ora 11:26)  
 ....Consider ca reducerea ministerelor e justificata...Trebuie multe ministere cuplate ca de ex: economie +energie...mediu+ape si paduri..etc deasemeni desfiintate: Relatii cu patronatele...Consultari Publice..Romania de Pretutindeni si mai stiu eu ce alte ministere. Se poate ajunge la numarul...asa cum afirma Tudose sa inceapa cu 1 .


 
  2.1.   fără titlu  (răspuns la opinia nr. 2 )
    (mesaj trimis de lili , in data de 11.01.2018, ora 11:28)
 
 ....si avantaj d.p.d.v. al repartizari bugetului si nu in ultimul rand al responsabilitati.


 
Aceeasi sectiune (Politica)
vezi toate articolele din sectiune
PRIMĂRIA CAPITALEI:
"Taximetriştii independenţi vor să fie arondaţi la dispeceratul companiei municipale de transport" click să citeşti tot articolul
Radu Mazăre, dat în urmărire naţională şi internaţională şi arestat în lipsă click să citeşti tot articolul
Premierul Mihai Tudose a trimis Corpul de Control la CNAIR click să citeşti tot articolul
PLATFORMA ROMÂNIA 100:
"Guvernarea PSD - ALDE a pus în aplicare doar două decizii ale Curţii Constituţionale" click să citeşti tot articolul
PONTA:
"Carmen Dan trebuie să plece din funcţie" click să citeşti tot articolul
IOHANNIS:
"Avem nevoie de o susţinere cât mai puternică a şcolii din partea clasei politice" click să citeşti tot articolul
Ajutor financiar pentru crescătorii de porci din rasele Bazna şi Mangaliţa click să citeşti tot articolul
Tinerii dezavantajaţi se vor putea angaja, timp de 24 de luni, în instituţiile publice locale click să citeşti tot articolul
Programul "Prima casă" continuă şi în anul 2018 click să citeşti tot articolul
TUDOSE, ÎN PRIMA ŞEDINŢĂ A GUVERNULUI DIN ACEST AN:
"Să dea Dumnezeu să avem un an rodnic, liniştit în mod cert nu va fi" click să citeşti tot articolul
Tudose nu îl demite pe Despescu şi în acelaşi timp felicită Poliţia că l-a prins pe agresorul sexual click să citeşti tot articolul
USR: "PSD a nominalizat la şefia Ministerului Apelor un susţinător al distrugerii ariilor naturale protejate" click să citeşti tot articolul
Tăriceanu: "Până nu conduci Trabantul bine, nu are rost să discutăm de Formula 1" click să citeşti tot articolul
MARIAN OPRIŞAN:
"Este nevoie de democratizarea vieţii interne de partid" click să citeşti tot articolul
DORU OPRIŞCAN, PNL:
"Carmen Dan se foloseşte de povestea cu pedofilul pentru a destitui oamenii care o deranjează" click să citeşti tot articolul
Actualitate - vezi toate ştirile mai jos.
Politică, 10:38
PRIMĂRIA CAPITALEI:
"Taximetriştii independenţi vor să fie arondaţi la dispeceratul companiei municipale de transport"
     Administratorul Public al Municipiului Bucureşti, Sorin Chiriţă, alături de consilieri ai Primarului General şi directorii Direcţiilor Transporturi şi Juridic din cadrul Primăriei Capitalei, s-au întâlnit la sediul Municipalităţii cu reprezentanţii taximetristilor independenţi din Bucureşti, pentru a discuta despre soluţii de îmbunătăţire a serviciului public de transport local în regim de taxi, potrivit unui comunicat de presă remis Redacţiei.  click să citeşti tot articolul
Piaţa de Capital, 10:29
Indicii BVB au deschis în creştere
     Indicii de pe Bursa de Valori Bucureşti (BVB) au deschis în apreciere şedinţa de tranzacţionare de astăzi.  click să citeşti tot articolul
Macroeconomie, 09:41
În luna noiembrie 2017 producţia industrială a crescut, faţă de luna precedentă, cu 0,7%
     În luna noiembrie 2017, producţia industrială (serie brută) a scăzut faţă de luna precedentă cu 0,7%, ca efect al scăderii industriei extractive (-1,7%) şi al industriei prelucrătoare (-1,2%), potrivit unui comunicat de presă al Institututlui Naţional de Statistică (INS).  click să citeşti tot articolul
Internaţional, 09:13
UE vrea ca cetăţenii săi să îşi păstreze drepturile de rezidenţă în Marea Britanie după Brexit
     Uniunea Europeană vrea ca cetăţenii săi să păstreze drepturile de rezidenţă în Marea Britanie după ieşirea acestei ţări din UE, în perioada de tranziţie, au spus astăzi ambasatorii celor 27 de state membre la Bruxelles, poziţie care i-ar putea deranja pe susţinătorii Brexit, transmite Reuters.  click să citeşti tot articolul
Internaţional, 08:40
Consiliul de securitate al ONU salută convorbirile intercoreene
     Consiliul de Securitate al ONU salută convorbirile intercoreene de ieri, sperând că acestea vor deschide calea unei denuclearizări a peninsulei, a declarat astăzi preşedintele în exerciţiu al acestui for, ambasadorul Kazahstanului, Kairat Umarov, potrivit AFP.  click să citeşti tot articolul
Ediţii precedente
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube LinkedIn RSS
Jurnal Bursier
11.01.2018
BURSELE DIN LUME
Creşterea randamentelor bondurilor aduce declin pe pieţele europene
     Acţiunile tranzacţionate la bursele din Europa au urmat un curs descendent ieri, în contextul avansului randamentelor bondurilor.  click să citeşti tot articolul
11.01.2018
BVB
Rulajul creşte, apropiindu-se de 54 de milioane de lei
     * Indicele BET se menţine peste pragul de 8.000 de puncte
       Şedinţa de tranzacţionare de la mijlocul săptămânii a ieşit în evidenţă prin creşterea lichidităţii la 53,8 milioane de lei, reprezentând ziua cu cel mai mare volum înregistrat în 2018.  click să citeşti tot articolul
10.01.2018
BVB
Creştere pe linie pentru toţi indicii bursei
     * Titlurile "BRD - Groupe Societe Generale" conduc topul lichidităţii
       Piaţa şi-a continuat aprecierea demarată la începutul anului curent, cotaţiile majorităţii acţiunilor listate la Bursa de Valori Bucureşti (BVB) încheind cea de-a doua şedinţă de tranzacţionare a...  click să citeşti tot articolul
10.01.2018
BURSELE DIN LUME
Pieţele europene, stimulate de date economice pozitive
     Bursele din Europa au crescut ieri, pe fondul publicării datelor privind scăderea şomajului din regiune şi al avansului cotaţiilor petroliere.  click să citeşti tot articolul
09.01.2018
BVB
Jumătate din lichiditate realizată pe piaţa "deal"
     Piaţa principală a "Bursei de Valori Bucureşti" (BVB) a fost marcată, în prima şedinţă de tranzacţionare a săptămânii, de o tranzacţie realizată pe piaţa "deal" cu acţiunile...  click să citeşti tot articolul
09.01.2018
BURSELE DIN LUME
Pieţele europene urcă în aşteptarea formării unui nou guvern în Germania
     Bursele din Europa au urmat un curs pozitiv ieri, în condiţiile în care Germania pare să fie tot mai aproape de momentul în care va forma un nou guvern.  click să citeşti tot articolul
vezi toate articolele
Cotaţii Internaţionale

bursa.ro in other languages
English  English Deutsch  Deutsch Français  Français Italiano  Italiano
Service provided by Google Translate
Curs Valutar

Curs valabil din data de 10 ianuarie 2018
1 Dolar australian...
1 Leva bulgărească...
1 Dolar canadian....
1 Franc elveţian...
1 Coroană cehă...
1 Coroană daneză...
1 Liră egipteană...
1 Euro...
1 Liră sterlină...
100 Forinţi maghiari...
100 Yeni japonezi...
1 Leu moldovenesc...
1 Coroană norvegiană...
1 Zlot polonez...
1 Rublă rusească...
1 Coroană suedeză...
1 Liră turcească...
1 Dolar S.U.A...
1 Rand sud-african...
1 Real brazilian...
1 Renminbi chinezesc...
1 Rupie indiană...
100 Woni sud-coreeni...
1 Peso mexican...
1 Dolar neo-zeelandez...
1 Dinar sărbesc...
1 Hryvna ucraineană...
1 Dirham emirate arabe...
1 Kuna croată...
1 Bahtul thailandez...
1 Gram aur...
1 DST...		 AUD
BGN
CAD
CHF
CZK
DKK
EGP
EUR
GBP
HUF
JPY
MDL
NOK
PLN
RUB
SEK
TRY
USD
ZAR
BRL
CNY
INR
KRW
MXN
NZD
RSD
UAH
AED
HRK
THB
XAU
XDR		 3.0422
2.3742
3.1128
3.9618
0.1815
0.6235
0.2186
4.6434
5.2409
1.4970
3.4762
0.2279
0.4795
1.1101
0.0678
0.4726
1.0191
3.8700
0.3098
1.1914
0.5947
0.0609
0.3624
0.2007
2.7956
0.0391
0.1365
1.0536
0.6235
0.1206
164.4557
5.5191 		..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
click aici pentru cursurile pieţei valutare - istoric
English Section
10.01.2018
Mariana Gheorghe, driven away from OMV Petrom (in corporate speak, "available for another challenge")
     * Sources: Dan Pazara is leaving together with Mariana Gheorghe
     * Christina Verchere has been appointed for the remaining part of Mariana Gheorghe's term, namely until April 16th, 2019
       The Supervisory Board of OMV Petrom yesterday appointed Christina Verchere as president of the Directorate and CEO of OMV Petrom, replacing Mariana Gheorghe.  click here to read the entire article
20.12.2017
National illusions and hallucinations
     The red spot on the white paper becomes greenish, but maintains it's shape, when you move your eyes to the empty part.  click here to read the entire article
19.12.2017
Hundreds of magistrates have protested on the steps of the Bucharest Court of Appeal
     Approximately 700 magistrates from several courts and prosecutor offices in the country have gathered yesterday on the steps of the Bucharest Court of Appeal.  click here to read the entire article
18.12.2017
Complaints and discussions in Brussels about the assault on the freedom of the press
     * The Secretary General of the European Federation of Journalists has pledged to support with all his strength, the efforts of FAIR-MediaSind to halt the politicians' attacks on the independence of Romanian journalists
       The political assault on the freedom of the press in Romania, through the amendment of the laws of justice by the coalition in power, was one of the main issues today in the meeting of the Social Dialog Commission of the European Commission, which was attended, on behalf of Romania, Leonard Pădureţ, president of the FAIR - MediaSind Culture and Mass Media Federation, together with executive president Cristi Godinac.  click here to read the entire article
14.12.2017
EXCLUSIVE:
"We don't intend to resort to violence, but we have the right to peaceful resistance"
     * "We need real and rational policy from the international community and not political tricks"
     * (Interview with his Excellency, Mr. Fuad Kokaly, the Ambassador of Palestine in Bucharest)
       The UN stated it was "extremely concerned over the risks of a violent escalation of the situation" after the decision of Donald Trump to unilaterally recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, in a reunion of the Security Council in which the United States have appeared more isolated than ever, according to AFP.  click here to read the entire article
12.12.2017
AFTER BEING INVESTIGATED BY THE TAX ADMINISTRATION AND THE ANPC, BANKS GET INVESTIGATED BY THE COMPETITION COUNCIL
Vasilescu, NBR: "We hope that banks will come out clean from the audit of the Competition Council"
     * Chiriţoiu: "We suspect an exchange of sensitive information on the banking market"
     * Dan Suciu, NBR: "The audits of the Competition Council can't be a reason for panic whatsoever"
     * Unannounced audit at Finmedia
     * The investigated institutions are at risk of being fined 10% of their turnover
     * Vasilescu: "The NBR has nothing to do with these investigations"
       The financial banking system seems to be the focus of most of the investigation entities. After being audited by the National Tax Administration Agency (ANAF) and by the National Consumer Protection Authority (ANPC), some of the banks which operate in Romania have also been investigated by the Competition Council (CC).  click here to read the entire article
11.12.2017
THE COURT RULED THAT SOME CONTRACTS CONCLUDED BY CELL PHONE COMPANIES INCLUDE ABUSIVE CLAUSES
Paul Anghel, ANPC: "It is abnormal for some telephony operators to interpret < < unlimited > > as < < limited > >"
     * The Bucharest Court of Appeal Bucharest yesterday ruled that RCS&RDS has abusive clauses in its contracts
     * The ANPC has also won the initial lawsuit against Telekom România
     * Vodafone has lost the case in the court of last instance against the ANPC
       The Courts have decided that some contracts concluded by the telephony companies contain abusive clauses. The Court rulings were rendered last year, as well as in 2016, but the argumentations have been formulated relatively recently.  click here to read the entire article
08.12.2017
The Eurozone is just a mirage for Romania
     The hope of an accession as quick as possible by Romania to the Eurozone was dealt a heavy blow precisely on the National Day.  click here to read the entire article
06.12.2017
AFTER THE DRAFT HAD BEEN PUBLISHED IN OCTOBER
The Ministry of the Economy withdraws its royalties proposal and announces a thorough study
     * Gheorghe Şimon: "The royalties law will be voted in the Parliament in February next year"
     * Ministry of the Economy: "We will establish royalties which are fair both for the state as well as for the business sector"
     * Daniel Cătălin Zamfir, PNL: "I found out that there are companies that have never, take note, never paid even one leu in royalties to the Romanian state, even though they have been exploiting resources for over 20 years"
     * Last year, the Court of Auditors announced that Romania lost 1.4 billion dollars, because the ANRM established the oil royalties in a flawed manner
       The entire legislative package concerning the regulation of the system for the regulation of the mineral, oil and hydromineral resources will be revised and will be voted in the Parliament in February next year, Economics minister, Gheorghe Şimon, announced yesterday, after the debates of the Economic, Industries and Services Commission of the Senate.  click here to read the entire article
28.11.2017
AFTER THE TRANSACTION BETWEEN BANCA TRANSILVANIA AND BANCPOST
Ciorcilă and Treichl tied for the top spot
     * Customers with borrowers in CHF from Bancpost are waiting for a conversion program with a discount
       After moving to second spot last year in the domestic banking system, through the acquisition of Volksbank, Banca Transilvania (BT) ends up on equal footing with BCR, taking over Bancpost, from Greek group Eurobank.  click here to read the entire article
27.11.2017
The "BURSA" newspaper, awarded at the 2017 Capital Market Awards Gala
     * MAKE, BURSA: "I want the new CEO of the BSE to participate in the drafting of a new strategy for the development of capital market"
       On Thursday night, "BURSA" received the Award for the promoting of high standards of corporate governance on the capital market, as part of the 2017 Capital Market Awards Gala, organized by the Association of Brokers.  click here to read the entire article
24.11.2017
A new attempt to select a CEO for the BSE
     * Ciprian Păltineanu and Adrian Tănase, scheduled for meetings with the board
     * Both candidates seem to be closet o the group in the shareholder structure of the BSE
     * George Butunoiu is in charge of recruitment
     * The waiting list may include a few foreigners, including former BRD executive Jacek Panczyk
       According to some market sources, banker Ciprian Păltineanu and Adrian Tănase, Chief Investment Officer at NN Pensii România, will hold interviews in the beginning of next week with the Board of the BSE, after Ludwik Sobolewski's term expired in the summer.  click here to read the entire article
23.11.2017
PATRICIA SUÁREZ RAMÍREZ, THE PRESIDENT OF THE ASSOCIATION OF FINANCIAL CONSUMERS OF SPAIN:
"The decision of the Court of Justice of the European Union - a great benefit for the Spanish borrowers"
     * The head of the ASUFIN: "The ruling of the Supreme Court of Spain in which the Andriciuc case has been invoked will be part of the Spanish case law and the lower courts will be required to apply the principle that underlies this decision"
       The ruling issued by the Court of Justice of the European Union (CJUE) in the Andriciuc versus Banca Românească case represents a great advantage for Spanish debtors, said Patricia Suarez Ramírez, the president of the Association of Financial Consumers in Spain (ASUFIN), as part of a response recently sent to BURSA.  click here to read the entire article
22.11.2017
Assets of Liviu Dragnea and the other defendants in the Tel Drum case seized
     * Dragnea: "Those who are against me are hiding behind institutions"
       The president of the Chamber of Deputies, Liviu Dragnea, leader of the PSD, thinks that his enemies are hiding behind some institutions, "they crucify people", and the real stake is "the blocking of the Laws concerning the Justice system".  click here to read the entire article
21.11.2017
The ECB proposes dropping the guarantee of bank deposits
     The Council of the European Union and the European Parliament have sent to the ECB, in the beginning of this year, a request concerning the sending of some proposals to revise the framework for managing crises.  click here to read the entire article
.

X

Urmăreşte-ne pe Facebook