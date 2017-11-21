Mihai Tudose (Sursa foto: Facebook) Premieul Mihai Tudose a declarat ieri la Antena 3, referindu-se la restructurarea Guvernului, că şi-ar dori un Executiv al cărui număr de ministere să înceapă cu cifra 1, că şi-ar dori comasarea unora dintre acestea, potrivit News.ro.

El a spus că, exceptând-o pe Carmen Dan, nu este niciun membru al guvernului cu care să nu poată lucra şi a precizat că nu face parte din nicio tabără din PSD.

Tudose a declarat: "Un Guvern cu 28 de ministere e cam mult. Eu mi-aş dori să înceapă cu 1. Că-s 11, că-s 19, să înceapă cu 1. S-au creat de-a lungul timpului o mulţime de pui. Le-aş dori comasate la loc. Elimină birocraţia. Să limităm cheltuielile, să eficientizăm actul administraţiei publice".

El a spus că nu face parte din nicio tabără, "din niciun trib", ci este membru PSD.

Acesta a precizat: "Eu m-am angajat la debirocratizare. Stau în funcţia asta căt simt că pot să ceea ce cred că e bine. Dacă nu mai simt, mă duc acasă".

Prim-ministrul a ţinut să sublinieze că, exceptând-o pe Carmen Dan, se înţelege cu toţi membrii Cabinetului.

"Nu am niciun membru al Guvernului, cu excepţia cazului de astăzi, cu care să nu pot lucra. Ieri vă spuneam altfel, dar azi m-am minţit cu martori", a afirmat Mihai Tudose, referindu-se la ministrul de Interne Carmen Dan.

Mihai Tudose a anunţat, luni, după şedinţa Comitetului Executiv al PSD, că în 29 ianuarie, la următarea şedinţă, va fi discutată restructurarea Guvernului.

De altfel, la sfârşitul anului trecut, şi preşedintele PSD Liviu Dragnea a vorbit despre necesitatea unei evaluări şi a unei eventuale restructurări a Cabinetului.

* Tudose: "Eu nu sunt premierul cuiva. Sunt premierul României, propus de PSD"

Mihai Tudose a declarat, ieri seară, la Antena 3, că este premierul României, propus de PSD, dar că nu este "premierul cuiva" din interiorul partidului şi nici al "serviciilor". În ceea ce priveşte relaţia cu liderul PSD, Liviu Dragnea, a apreciat că este "instituţională".

Acesta a afirmat: "Eu nu sunt premierul cuiva. Eu sunt premierul României şi al PSD, trimis de PSD. PSD nu este un nume, este PSD. PSD, cu structurile sale de conducere. Buni, răi, cum ne consideraţi. Dar nu sunt al cuiva. Al nimănui, de nicărieri, că-i vorba de servicii sau de partid, al unui om de acolo, indiferent cum îl cheamă".

Acesta a explicat faptul că deciziile vin de la PSD, prin structurile lui.

Întrebat dacă există în acest moment o problemă de democraţie în PSD, premierul a explicat că nu au funcţionat anumite structuri.

"Ceea ce s-a reclamat de anumiţi colegi, pe bună dreptate, este că anumite structuri nu au funcţionat", a mai declarat Tudose.

Acesta a precizat că în ultimul an "lucrurile au luat-o puţin într-o altă direcţie".

"Eu nu îmi iau comanda politică de nicăieri", a mai spus Tudose.

Întrebat care este relaţia cu liderul PSD Liviu Dragnea în acest moment, Tudose a explicat: "Instituţională".

* Tudose: Legile justiţiei nu au ajuns niciodată la Guvern. Să se pronunţe CCR dacă sunt bune sau proaste

Premierul Mihai Tudose a declarat, ieri seară, la Antena 3, că legile justiţiei nu au ajuns de la Parlament, la Guvern, din motive tehnice. Totodată acesta afirmă că aşteaptă să se pronunţe Curtea Constituţională a României dacă aceste legi sunt "bune sau nu".

El a declarat: "Legile nu au ajuns la Guvern niciodată, din diverse considerente, unul dintre ele fiind de natură tehnică. Din Parlament, nu puteau ieşi fără avize de la Comisia de la Veneţia care se întrunea în ianuarie a.c.. În ianuarie 2017, a fost scandalul că de ce au fot facute noaptea ca hoţii în Guvern şi nu a fost o dezbatere în Parlament, care este forul democratic suprem al ţării, şi ăsta a fost al doilea considerent al Coaliţiei, că asa a vrut strada din România, ca Parlamentul să lucreze".

Primul ministru a mai spus că nu se poate pronunţa, dacă legile Justiţiei sunt bune sau nu şi că acest lucru îl va decide CCR.

Acesta a adăugat: "Că sunt bune, că sunt proaste? Nu am scris noi Biblia. Să se pronunţe Curtea Constituţională, asta-i viaţa. Până la urmă, s-a pronunţat Parlamentul, instituţia supremă a democraţiei. Păi, dacă nici asta nu e bună, daţi-mi dumneavoastră o altă formă de organizare statală".

Întrebat dacă susţine aceste legi, Tudose a spus că, procedural, i se pare corect cum s-a procedat în privinţa lor.

Tudose a subliniat: "Eu susţin procedura, nu sunt specialist în drept constituţional, s-ar putea ca în anumite lucruri CCR să ne spună că mai trebuie lucrat la ele. După ce se pronunţă, vedem dacă sunt bune sau nu. Până una, alta, eu am votat".

* Tudose: Am o relaţie instituţională cu serviciile. Nu am avut o relaţie specială cu George Maior şi Florian Coldea. Nu am tăiat porci cu nimeni de acolo

Premierul Mihai Tudose a declarat, ieri seară, la Antena 3 că are o "relaţie instituţională" cu serviciile, săptămânal fiind în atribuţiile sale să interacţioneze cu acestea, dar a afirmat că nu a "tăiat porci cu nimeni pe acolo" şi nu a fost "la cumetrii". El a spus că nu are o relaţie specială cu George Maior şi Florian Coldea, dar că aceştia i-au fost profesori.

Întrebat de relaţia pe care o are cu serviciile, premierul Mihai Tudose a declarat, miercuri seară, că are o relaţie instituţională.

El a afirmat: "Eu nu am tăiat porci cu nimeni pe acolo, nu am cărat sticle de vin pe acolo. Sunt instituţii ale statului şi sunt în regulă. (...) Am o relaţie instituţională cu serviciile. Măcar o dată pe săptămână am obligaţia să interacţionez. A făcut şcoala acolo. Jumătate sunt civili. O parte dintre ei sunt jurnalişti. Am fost prima promoţie. Nu am avut o relaţie specială cu George Maior şi Florian Coldea. Au fost cei care ne-au predat şi le-am predat lucrarea. Nu înseamnă că sunt prieten, duşman cu ei. Am făcut un doctorat acolo, în securitate naţională. Nu l-am făcut ca să câştig mai mult, ci pentru mine. Nu m-a racolat nimeni acolo. Cât am fost ministru al Economiei, am vorbit cu domnul Coldea de câteva ori. Nu am fost la cumetrii, la Revelioane împreună, nu am tăiat porci, nu am fost în vie".

Acesta a afirmat că nu-şi mai permite nimeni "să facă lucrurile despre care se crede că se făceau", dar că el nu a simţit "nicio presiune".

În plus, Tudose a afirmat că este destul de greu de "teleghidat".

"Sunt destul de greu de teleghidat, totuşi. Destul de greu de trimis după fentă. Dar nu a încercat nimeni. Sau poate na, nu am fost păcălit, eu nu am simţit", a mai spus Tudose.

* Tudose: Guvernul are în plan construcţia de noi tronsoane de autostrăzi; proiecte în valoare de zece miliarde de euro

Premierul Mihai Tudose a declarat, ieri, la Antena 3 că Guvernul are în plan construirea de noi tronsoane de autostrăzi, el precizând că este vorba de proiecte în valoare de zece miliarde de euro.

"Vom scoate România din zona în care a fost în ultimii 27 de ani, cu o autostradă de la Ungheni la Iaşi, în zona Oituzului până la Braşov, şi de acolo să se conecteze cu restul, sa putem ieşi din ţară. Apoi, un drum rapid sau autostradă care să plece din Suceava spre Focşani, prin Buzau, până la Bucureşti o parte şi cealaltă parte spre Constanţa", a declarat Mihai Tudose.

Premierul a amintit şi despre "o autostradă despre care nu s-a vorbit, care să plece din Bucureşti - Craiova- Caraş Severin- Timişoara".

Acesta a mai spus: "Şi la sud de Carpaţi tot ţara nostră este. Toate acestea sunt discutate cu BERD, cu Banca Mondială şi ne apucăm de treabă. Am vobit şi la Bruxelles, o să vorbim şi noi cu domnul preşedinte Junker. Este vorba de 10 miliarde de euro. Între timp, trebuie să continue şi să începem efectiv anul ăsta Braşov- Bucureşti, ca să fie gata. Asta în domeniul infrastructurii rutiere".

* Tudose: Aviz negativ pentru proiectul ca Palatul Elisabeta să fie dat pe viaţă Familiei Regale. Ministerul Justiţiei a dat punct de vedere negativ pe criteriu de neconstituţionalitate

Premierul Mihai Tudose a declarat, ieri, la Antena 3, că Guvernul a avizat negativ proiectul de lege care prevede rămânerea în posesia Familiei Regale a Palatului Elisbeta, precizând că Ministerul Justiţiei a apreciat că este neconstituţional. Premierul a anunţat că membrii Casei Regale s-au arătat dispuşi să plătească "orice chirie", dar cu o perioadă de graţie de un an de zile.

Tudose a declarat: "Astăzi în şedinţa de Guvern am dat aviz negativ pe proiectul de lege ca Palatul Elisabeta să fie dat pe viaţă (familiei regale - nr.). Am primit o solicitare un pic ciudată de la Cancelarie, că sunt dispuşi să plătească orice chirie, dar cu o perioadă de graţie de timp de un an. Adică un an să nu plătească nimic. Adică mai stăm noi un an gratis pe-aici şi apoi mai vedem. Nu merge! Ministerul Justiţiei a dat punct de vedere negativ pe criteriu de neconstituţionalitate".

Acesta a afirmat că se poate referi la Regele Mihai cu acest apelativ, întrucât a fost rege şi a avut un regat, însă, în prezent, România este o republică, iar ceremonialul de încoronare nu mai există.

El a adăugat: "Pot să spun Regele Mihai pentru că a fost rege al României şi a avut un regat. Astăzi suntem Republică. Regina nu ştiu cine e.... E republică pe aici. Putem să ne proclamăm orice. Poate greşesc foarte mult. Nu mai există ceremonial de încoronare. Încoronare la ce? Că nu mai ai jucărie".

Acesta a apreciat că familia regală "a revendicat tot ce e de revendicat", iar obţinerea statutului de organizaţie de interes naţional din partea Fundaţiei Casei regale nu justifică o astfel de decizie, întrucât mai există astfel de ONG-uri.

Preşedintele Senatului, Călin Popescu Tăriceanu, şi preşedintele Camerei Deputaţilor, Liviu Dragnea, au depus pe 7 noiembrie la Parlament iniţiativa legislativă pentru reglementarea statutului juridic al Casei Regale a României.

Propunerea legislativă prevede recunoaşterea acesteia ca persoană juridică de drept privat şi acordarea statutului de utilitate publică. În plus, legea propune recunoaşterea poziţiei de Şef al Casei Regale a României, ca poziţie onorifică, asimilată protocolar cu aceea a unui fost şef de stat, şi cuprinde o serie de prevederi care vor asigura desfăşurarea optimă a activităţilor şi funcţiilor de reprezentare ale acesteia.

Tăriceanu a precizat că iniţiativa depusă de el împreună cu Liviu Dragnea privind statutul Casei Regale nu prevede nivelul cheltuielilor, bugetul urmând să fie aprobat anual de Guvern, dar a spus că nu vor fi costuri mari.

* Tudose: 2018, îmi doresc un an agitat, dar un an agitat pozitiv. Ar trebui să fim toţi strânşi în jurul aceloraşi idealuri comune

Premierul Mihai Tudose a declarat, ieri seară, la Antena 3, că îşi doreşte ca anul 2018 să fie "agitat pozitiv" şi, fiind anul Centenarului Marii Uniri, "ar trebui să fim toţi strânşi în jurul aceloraşi idealuri comune". În plus, premierul a apreciat că ar trebui să fim critici cu noi înşine şi a anunţat că este anul marilor proiecte.

Mihai Tudose a afirmat: "2018 este un an simbol, este anul Centenarului, 100 de ani de la Unire şi dacă toţi am înţelege acelaşi lucru din acest simbol, din aceşti 100 de ani de România aşa cum suntem noi astăzi, ar trebui să fim toţi strânşi în jurul aceloraşi idealuri comune. Să dezvoltăm România, să schimbăm puţin mentalitatea, începând de la a încuraja lucrurile bune, până la a nu accepta, niciunul dintre noi, nimic din ceea ce este rău. Cum spuneam în deschiderea emisiunii, nu se poate cu «hai să închidem ochii că e de-al nostru şi las că merge că poate nu mai face». Să nu închidem ochii nici când cineva distruge un combinat, nici când cineva face rău în faţa blocului. Să fim foarte critici cu noi înşine, dar o critică foarte constructivă în a dezvolta România".

Premierul a mai spus că marile proiecte vizează domeniul Sănătăţii şi cel al Educaţiei.

Acesta a declarat: "Eu cred că va fi un an al marilor proiecte începute, care să schimbe România aşa cum România merită: cu investiţii majore, cu spitale în care să îţi găseşti sănătatea nu moartea, în care să nu te duci cu o boală şi să pleci cu zece, să nu spună că nu merge nu ştiu ce aparat. În care şcoala să schimbe modul de a fi, de a trata elevul. Cred că trebuie o dezbatere şi domnul ministru Pop va începe anul acesta o dezbatere, dacă ar fi bine ca toţi copiii să înveţe acelaşi cometariu sau e bine ca toţi copiii să poată să spună ce au înţeles ei că poate unul înţelege altfel. Şi nu spune nimeni că noi avem dreptate că ne place eroul A şi nu ne place eroul B, de asta sunt mai mulţi. Să vedem cum facem cu învăţământul vocaţional că poate nu îi învăţăm pe toţi să cânte când ei nu au voce, să deseneze când nu sunt în stare, să înveţe chimie când de fapt pe ei îi interesează limba rpmână şi aşa mai departe. Să avem o şcoală care să producă valori şi să lase copiii să fie copii şi să nu facă trei sute de mii de exerciţii pe vacanţă. Un sistem de evaluare modern. E o provocare şi pentru dascăli şi pentru părinţi şi pentru elevi, dar asta va naşte plus valoare".

Şeful Executivului a mai precizat că va fi în măsură, în cel mult două săptămâni, să numească o companie românească ce va ieşi pe piaţa internaţională.

Premierul a susţinut: "Va fi un an în care să punem bazele unui stat care să îşi apere valorile, să îşi întărească rolul de stat şi vă spuneam de intenţia de a achiziţiona acel şantier naval, să învăţăm să luăm pentru noi de la alţii, nu numai să dăm la alţii. Un an în care câteva companii din România vor ieşi pe piaţa internaţională, săptămâna viitoare sau peste două săptămâni poate sunt în măsură să vă dau numele unei companii din România care cumpără o companie din străinătate. Cam aşa îmi doresc eu să fie anul acesta, 2018. Îmi doresc un an agitat, dar un an agitat pozitiv".